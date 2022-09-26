When did love of God, family and country become ‘far right’ and ‘fascist’?

Giorgia Meloni has been elected the first woman Prime Minister of Italy, and the media don’t like it. She might be a woman, but she’s the ‘wrong type’ of woman; “not a sister“, as Harriet Harman might say.

She’s on the political right, or ‘far right‘ and ‘fascist‘, according to the UK mainstream media. Of course, such terms are bandied about so loosely these days that they have lost all meaning. “She loves old values and family, she thinks women need better childcare support, she’s Eurosceptic and loves Roger Scruton,” tweeted Alex Phillips, “she’s a working class girl from a single parent family, she backs Ukraine. Her priorities are God, Family, Country.”

She’ll lose a point for ‘God’, of course. And perhaps half a point for Roger Scruton. But it’s curious that a working-class girl from a single parent family who overcomes social adversity and the prejudices of sex to become Prime Minister of Italy isn’t being lauded by the media and fêted by feminists. Instead, she is a model of Mussolini, or a latter-day Hitler, and apparently represents the gravest danger to peace, security, and the European Union.

She isn’t only the wrong type of woman, but the wrong type of Christian; that is, one who takes their faith a bit too seriously. She may have morals, but they are the wrong type of morals. She may have an economic plan for recovery, but it is the wrong plan. She may be popular with the people, but the people are fickle and ignorant. She proclaims: “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am Italian, I am Christian. You can’t take this away from me!” And this is deemed to be ‘far right’ by Open Democracy. They also quote an extract from her autobiography:

You see, political correctness is a shockwave, a cancel culture that tries to upset and remove every single beautiful, honourable and human thing that our civilisation has developed. […] It is a nihilistic wind of unprecedented ugliness that tries to homogenise everything in the name of One World. In short, political correctness – the Gospel that a stateless and rootless elite wants to impose – is the greatest threat to the founding value of identities

And this, they say, is “laced with conspiracism and antisemitic overtones”.

Seriously?

Her cry is national sovereignty, defence of the traditional family, the importance of Christian identity, and the virtues of the social market economy. She opposes abortion, though she wouldn’t ban it. But that doesn’t matter: the mere opposition to abortion makes her anti-women’s rights. She opposes same-sex parenting, and that makes her homophobic and anti-LGBT rights. She also opposes mass, uncontrolled immigration, and that makes her racist, xenophobic and nationalist.

Her party, Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) advocate conservative family values. A speech she made in 2019 goes to the core of her beliefs. Instead of listening to those who have taken a sentence or phrase out of context, it’s worth hearing in its entirety.

She may not be your political cup of tea, and she certainly won’t go down very well in Brussels or Davos, but what, exactly, is ‘far right’ or ‘fascist’ about this?

She isn’t advocating anything more extreme than the belief that people are members of families, churches and nations, possessing loyalties, faiths and allegiances which are indefeasible. And the belief that happy and well-ordered families tend to make happy and well-ordered societies is an old revelation, whether divine or derived from natural law. What, exactly, is so unutterably offensive about articulating the belief that the ideal family is nuclear, based on the mutual love of husband and wife, male and female; the discountenancing of adultery, divorce and abortion; and the cherishing and nurture of children?

What is evil about the belief in Italian sovereignty? Or democracy? Or liberty? Like many Italians, Giorgia Meloni became sick of being governed by a technocratic centrist like Mario Draghi, who was installed by the European Union in February 2021 to govern Italy in the ‘right way’. She believes that democracy safeguards the values of the individual; the freedoms of speech, expression and religion; and, more than any other system, it restrains the abuse of power by the few. This is a thoroughly Christian concept.

But the European Union has spoken: “We will see. If things go in a ‘difficult direction’ – I have spoken about Hungary and Poland – we have tools.” And those tools are designed to drill, cut and wrench the democratically elected Government of Italy into submission; and to hammer and screw the Italian people to ensure they go in “the right direction”.

When did love of God, family and country become ‘far right’ and ‘fascist’?

When the hearts of men and women began to believe there was nothing greater themselves, or their political structures, their state institutions, their collective ideals and their notions of rights. And so we arrive at a juncture where God is sidelined, the family must be abolished, and the borders of countries must fall. And if the people don’t like it, they will be smeared as ‘far right’ and ‘fascist’ until they lose their bank accounts and their PayPal facilities.