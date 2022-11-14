Twitter sharia: Elon Musk verifies Jesus, but Mohammed is ‘suspended’

Years ago when Twitter introduced the ‘Blue Tick’ or ‘Blue Checkmark’ verification, all the mainstream media along with most journalists, celebrities, corporate brands and others who had a public profile opted for it as an easy way of distinguishing their authentic presence online from the fakes, parodies, and malign actors whose motives were often to defame or cause others harm. Since the process of verification demanded official certification, business registration, passports and other proofs of identity ownership, it was an effective way of reassuring people that the account was authentically written and controlled by the person or business it claimed to be.

And since verification extended to social media like blogs, and some blogs have had a notable and established presence over many years, it made sense for Archbishop Cranmer to apply for his Blue Tick.

It was declined as ‘not eligible’ for verification because they don’t verify ‘these sorts of accounts’ (by which they seemed to mean dead people). This was confusing, given:

If the 16th-century terrorist Guido Fawkes qualified for a Blue Tick verification, why not a 16th-century Archbishop?

The powers that be at Twitter were asked (numerous times) about the disparity, but answer came there none.

It didn’t seem important anyway: the other Thomas Cranmers on Twitter were obviously fake and frivolous, so there was no danger of confusion or misrepresentation with the brand of @His_Grace.

But then Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, and Blue Ticks are now for sale for $8/month. This is having some concerning ramifications, if not damaging consequences for prominent public figures and global brands:

There are many other examples, and Elon Musk seems to have no problem as long as these ‘verified’ accounts are obviously labelled ‘parody’, which is fine until you consider that Twitter is global, not everyone speaks English, and the sight of a blue tick next to a name or brand or photo conveys verified authenticity. This used to be reliable, but now you have to look twice, or thrice. But at least dead people may now apparently be verified.

And so may those who have come back from the dead, for @Jesus is now verified on Twitter. Hallelujah! The good news has circled the earth:

Even more curiously, people are sending prayer requests. The person behind the account explains:

In a way, I verified the Jesus account to show how absurd the new system of verification is. It’s like, obviously, I’m not Jesus. He doesn’t have a Twitter account, so why am I able to be verified? It doesn’t make sense.

People send me prayer requests. I think that they realize I’m not actually Jesus, but it’s still soothing for them to send the request into the world anyway.

The requests come from all around the world and in different languages. Sometimes, I’ll send a message back that’s encouraging or something, but I’m very aware of the fact that I’m not a trained psychologist and don’t have the professional credentials to be able to handle this kind of thing.

There is no apparent requirement for @Jesus to be labelled ‘parody’, so perhaps everyone is supposed to know that it isn’t really the Son of God who has come down (again) to dwell among us. And yet it is verified, so the truth, accuracy or justification for the account has been established somehow (which may simply be the offer to pay $8/month). Is it offensive? To some, no doubt. Is it blasphemous? The author explains:

I don’t think the account is blasphemy, because it’s pretty obvious to me that I’m not actually impersonating Jesus. I do get messages from people telling me I’m blasphemous and going to hell, and that they’re going to find out who I am and kill me.

And Elon Musk obviously agrees: @Jesus is fine to be verified, even though the verification is worthless and may cause offence. But curiously, @ProphetMohammed has not been verified: the account seems to be suspended, and the name taken out of everyday use. May not somebody pay $8/month and ‘have a bit of fun’ with this account? Does Elon Musk fear a fatwa, or the risk of having his offices bombed? As observed (/prophesied) on this blog earlier this year:

If the Daily Mail falls for censoring images of Mohammed, then more newspapers will censor them, and more television channels and other media will censor them, and then more schools will censor them, and then universities will censor them, and then we will all be caught by the impending ‘Online Safety Bill‘ so Facebook and Twitter and YouTube will censor them, and before we know where we are the whole United Kingdom is subject to a very narrow hadithic understanding of sharia for fear of civil disorder, or even death, and so everyone conforms, or is forced to conform, on pain of fine or imprisonment.

It seems that Twitter has fallen for the censorship. Everyone is now free to be verified as anyone – except for the @ProphetMohammed, whose identity is sacred above all others. Thus Elon Musk enforces a new global sharia blasphemy code, against which infallible decree there is no apparent appeal.