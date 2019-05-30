Tory leadership contest: how ‘Christian’ are the candidates?

There are now 12 candidates in the Tory leadership contest, each vying to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the person to deliver us from Brexit. Some of them are well known, clearly possessing of the dignity, gravity, intelligence, wisdom and experience to do the job (whether or not you agree with them); others are a little wide-eyed, not to say rather naive, relatively unknown if not somewhat lacking in self-awareness and a sober assessment of their abilities. Being a ‘nice bloke’ and talking a lot about ‘hope for the future’ and how to ‘refresh’ the Conservative Party doesn’t really make you prime prime-ministerial material: people want red meat, not milk.

When the Parliamentary Conservative Party has whittled these 12 candidates down to two, the final vote will go out to around 150,000 Conservative Party members. It is a great responsibility to discern who might best lead the country out of the Brexit morass into which we are sinking (/have sunk): we are in the gravest political crisis of the post-war era, and the nation needs a leader of vision, wisdom and conviction.

In order to try to assess how a candidate might perform in the big job, it helps to look at what they did with little (or littler) things. If you want to gauge whether or not a politician is likely to keep his or her promises, look at how they honour their marriage vows and conduct their personal affairs. Do those who know them well give them good report? Do they honour their contracts and keep their commitments? The steward who is faithful and trustworthy in the world’s small things is far more likely to be faithful and trustworthy with God’s things. ‘He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much‘ (Lk 16:10).

Christians espouse all sorts of politics, so the title of this piece is a little unhelpful. A politician’s faith cannot be discerned solely by how they voted in a series of parliamentary bills since there are so many known and unknown variables. Politicians are men and women of the murky business of the world, and are subject to conflicting and sometimes mutually-exclusive tensions and dilemmas, compounded by irreconcilable differences and tortuous pressures: not everything is down to a choice of personal morality or an expression of the individual conscience. The politician will sometimes purposely do the wrong thing in the hope of securing a presently unrealisable (or even publicly unknown) greater right. You cannot simply judge by appearances.

And yet Christians are exhorted to judge: ‘Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment‘ (Jn 7:24), or perhaps the NIV is more helpful: ‘Stop judging by mere appearances, but instead judge correctly.‘ That is to say, don’t judge by the superficial or formal or ‘the letter of the law’: consider each person’s word or action and (generously, graciously) weigh them in the light of revealed truth, justice, human worth and spiritual peace.

The Christian Institute has produced a useful facility by which we may examine every MP’s voting record on ‘key moral issues’. It isn’t clear why these are limited to matters of sex, gender, sexuality, reproduction and religious liberty (aren’t votes on justice, retribution/restoration, welfare, gambling, the environment, education, overseas aid or housing not also ‘key moral issues’?), but it’s a useful starting point. The information on each leadership candidate may therefore be examined in respect of their decisions on such matters as sex-selective abortion, abortion on demand, same-sex marriage, Sunday trading, assisted suicide and so on, where a red cross is deemed to be a ‘morally wrong vote’, and a green tick a ‘morally right vote’ (according to the moral worldview of the Christian Institute). Some Christians will assent to this ethical framework, and others will demur. Helpfully, the Christian Institute enhance understanding by publishing a detailed apologetic on each main area of morality: ‘Sanctity of Life’, ‘Marriage and the Family’, and ‘Christian Freedoms and Heritage’.

Perhaps if they had the time and money, they might extend their analyses so we may see how leadership candidates voted when it came to feeding the poor, housing the homeless, welcoming strangers and reforming criminals.

There are key variables in the analysis, not least of which is that some candidates have been in Parliament far longer than others so their moral worldviews may be more reliably discerned. Also, while most of these parliamtenary bills were subject to a free vote, some parties imposed a whip. You may argue that the ‘true Christian’ will ignore the whip if it coerces toward legislation which is ‘morally wrong’, but that may well be a judgment according to appearance: we simply cannot know what pressures were brought to bear and the politician’s threshold of endurance. It must also be noted that candidates might have been absent from a vote due to circumstances beyond their control: abstention does not indicate indifference.

The information below will be expanded and amended or corrected over the coming weeks as: i) in the corporate pursuit of knowledge, people make other information known (either in the chat thread below or via the contact form); ii) candidates offer their own testimonials for inclusion; iii) time permits for their writings, speeches or personal moral behaviour to be examined (difficult to include the latter as most of the criticism is written by opponents); and iv) the way they voted on matters of justice, health, welfare, education, overseas development and the environment etc., etc (which are matters of undoubted ‘key’ morality to many Christians) may be discovered and incorporated.

One further caveat: politicians don’t always believe what they say or practise what they write. In a country where Christian morality informs the law and has shaped the culture and our common life, ‘respect’ for that heritage may be a more sincere expression of belief than going to church on a Sunday.

One final caveat: except perhaps for observing how (un)faithful or (un)just each candidate has been with ‘little’, none of this constitutes an assessment of a candidate’s (in)ability to handle ‘much’ – that is, the role of Prime Minister at a time of political crisis. We have had some weak and morally-dubious Christian prime ministers, and one or two outstanding atheist-agnostics. Sometimes God can work through an ass.

The candidates:

James Cleverly

Michael Gove

Michael Gove: In defence of Christianity

Michael Gove on the Environment: “I speak as a Christian”

Michael Gove: Why I’m proud to be a Christian

Michael Gove: I’m a sinner and I shouldn’t have stood against Boris Johnson

Michael Gove: My Christian faith makes me more aware of my weakness

Michael Gove: “I believe in redemption” because of Christian faith

SARAH VINE reveals why she thinks Michael Gove is the right man to be Prime Minister (slight bias alert)

Matt Hancock

Mark Harper

Listed among Roman Catholic MPs in The Tablet

Opened Forest of Dean Catholic Church fete

Jeremy Hunt

Hunt pledges UK power and influence to stem global persecution of Christians

Hunt shunts Foreign Office to do more to defend persecuted Christians

Sajid Javid

Families arriving in Britain must respect Christian culture

Sajid Javid: What has the new home secretary said about faith?

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: I am not a serious practicing Christian

Boris Johnson defends decision to ban Christian advert

Ex mistress Petronella Wyatt reveals rare insight into Boris Johnson (slight bias alert)

Just don’t call it war (British values and extremist Islam)

Tory Grandee Chris Patten Calls Boris Johnson ‘Mendacious’ and ‘Incompetent’

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom: “I am a Christian and I am proud of it”

Andrea Leadsom: I didn’t like gay marriage law because it hurts Christians

Andrea Leadsom interview: Thatcher, God, and why I should be Prime Minister

The Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP discusses her Christian faith

Kit Malthouse

Esther McVey

Esther McVey backs parents opposed to lessons on LGBT

Dominic Raab

Rory Stewart

Govt minister says Christians have the power to transform prisons

Love is the key to healing divisions in the country

None of this, of course, tells us much about their private devotional life, should they have any: the assessment of ‘Christian’ character is not limited to those who say they pray or go to church or read the Bible; it extends to those who ‘worship’ in spirit and in truth in their personal conduct and moral-ethical political frameworks. Should you have any useful (verifiable) information on a candidate’s views and beliefs, or their character integrity and trustworthiness (not written by political opponents), please make it known.

First published 30 May 2019.

Updated 31 May to include Mark Harper.