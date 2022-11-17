To everything there is a season: Archbishop Cranmer 2006–2022

The Archbishop Cranmer blog will be taken offline on Monday 21st November.

It has been going for 16½ years, but it is time to bury the ashes.

It’s been a lot of fun (mostly), and has served a purpose (hopefully).

Thank you to those who have made it a community, if not a cyber-congregation – especially if you’ve occasionally put a few quid into the Collection Plate, which encouragement has been greatly appreciated. If you’re a regular giver, please kindly cancel those arrangements.

God bless you all.

Goodbye.