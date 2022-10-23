The patronising disdain of the ‘arrogant Tory mainstream’

Here we go again: Tory Groundhog Day. “When God wants to judge a nation, He gives them wicked rulers,” wrote John Calvin. It’s a little harsh, because some nations have truly wicked rulers, and their peoples are no worse than others. And then there are nations which are sinking into a morass of moral degradation, and the storm of the Lord passes them by: not so much a whirlwind of judgment on the wicked as a shower of drizzle on the inept. And this is where we seem to be.

Writing in the Telegraph Camilla Tominey warns us to ‘Prepare for a revolt on the Conservative Right‘: “On almost every issue, from immigration to free speech, the Right has been utterly neglected by the arrogant Tory mainstream,” we are told. But the mood feels much more like weary resignation than revolt. The Wets have it; the Wets have it.

And it’s the Wets who are in Camilla Tominey’s sights. The fall of Liz Truss is “the biggest setback for the Tory Right since the fall of Margaret Thatcher,” she says, and now “the Tory Wets have seized the narrative, attempting to censure the Right-wing policies she stood for.”

Right-wing policies? Liz Truss? Well, in terms of trade, maybe: she is a small-state libertarian; a free-marketeer. But she is by no means to the right on social policy; on public morality, reducing immigration, supporting marriage and the family or sustaining ‘traditional values’, where she is very much on the left. But Camilla Tominey focuses on the economics, emphasising that Liz Truss’s platform and policies were really quite moderate:

There was nothing particularly radical about cutting a top rate of tax that didn’t even exist under Tony Blair, and the other “reckless” tax cuts weren’t anything of the kind – she proposed to keep corporation tax, for example, at the current rate. Nevertheless, Jeremy Hunt’s Hallowe’en fiscal statement is being drawn up with the specific aim of exorcising the demons of what the Wets describe as a “low-tax experiment”. These people, in their eagerness to appease the international markets’ every whim, don’t seem to have noticed that there’s a much scarier gremlin lurking in the shadows: a complete revolt on the Right of the Conservative Party.

A revolt to where? Honestly, what is the alternative? Where is the credible possibility? Who is the credible other? Well..

Think back to the last leadership election, when the Tory grassroots’ favourite candidate quickly emerged from the crowd: not Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak, but Kemi Badenoch. She represented the strand of Conservatism that the Right wanted to fight for, from the Red Wall to the true-blue shires. It was unashamedly pro-work and anti-woke.

But Tory MPs, in their infinite wisdom, felt that the contest had come too early in Badenoch’s career and knocked her out of the race. They felt it was time for an experienced hand. That worked out, didn’t it?

In the race we have now been saddled with, there is no Kemi-type leading the Right-wing charge; no vision that appeals to both the hearts and minds of the Tory base. None of the leading candidates is a proud cultural conservative. There is no avowed defence of our great history or free speech.

Kemi Badenoch is supporting Rishi Sunak. “Mrs Thatcher won the public’s trust and three elections in a row by making it about us, not about her. We need someone who can do the same. I believe that person is Rishi Sunak,” she says. He, too, calls himself a free-marketeer, but some Tories don’t seem to know that. Here’s Tobias Ellwood’s judgment on Liz Truss and all those stupid Conservative Party members who voted for her:

So the left-wing of the Conservative Party wants to ‘reset’ with Rishi because he isn’t a free marketeer? Has anyone told him that? Does Tobias Ellwood have any idea how much to the right Rishi Sunak seems to be not only on economic policy, but also on social policy? Has he forgotten that Rishi Sunak presented himself as is a culture warrior against “woke nonsense and left-wing agitators” during the leadership election? And that he also pledged to extend the definition of ‘extremism’ to include those who ‘vilify’ Britain? It’s a brave appeal in the current context, where anyone who advances such policies is considered two sandwiches short of a picnic. But Camilla Tominey identifies one ‘right’ issue which is crying out for resolution:

The Right has been neglected on more tangible matters, too, such as immigration and border control. Quite reasonably, they want to stop small boats crossing the Channel and to put an end to human rights lawyers manipulating our legal system. But rather than staunch action, they are met with repeats of old, failed policies. “We’ll have another word with the French about it.”

She meanders through a few favoured themes of the right, and concludes:

I say all this to send a warning shot to the Conservative parliamentary Party, which seems to have forgotten its own philosophy. It’s bad enough that they are willing to tolerate high taxes, which the 2019 manifesto expressly rejected. And it’s astonishing that they have put immigration and the culture wars on the back burner. But if they don’t make an attempt to win back the Right soon, the consequences will be devastating.

Already, Nigel Farage is preparing to declare his own Cincinnatus-style comeback, and the millions of small business owners and entrepreneurs who make up the Conservative base are fleeing. Time is running out before they move on for good, finding different outlets, and new parties, through which they can express their will. Others, whose apathy was momentarily paused by Brexit, will simply not vote.

The reverberations of such a revolt would be felt for decades, with the Conservatives no longer considered the custodians of Right-wing politics.

No doubt Tobias Ellwood thinks she’s a bit of a headbanger, like Liz Truss. And no doubt quite a few of the “arrogant Tory mainstream” despair at just how unutterably stupid so many of their Party members are. Here’s Daniel Finkelstein (Lord Finkelstein, or Baron Finkelstein of Pinner):

A week or so passed by, and the former editor of the Jewish Chronicle noted that Alastair Campbell was dissecting a “round the bend” Borisite on the BBC’s ‘Politics Live’:

No insults, no abuse, no profanity, no hate: just blocked because of apparent “smugness” and a “lack of self awareness”. He might hold a mirror up to himself. To block someone simply for quoting him is rather strange, but that is actually what he did. And it’s worth noting that he holds 80,000+ Conservative Party members in utter contempt, simply because they voted for Liz Truss; for making a choice presented to them by Tory MPs. He can afford to do so because he isn’t accountable to them (or, indeed, to anyone).

When God wants to judge a political party, He gives them proud, patronising and arrogant MPs and peers.