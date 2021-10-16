Sir David Amess: “I was born a Catholic, and I will die a Catholic.”

Sometimes silence is best. Sometimes words can get in the way of a necessary contemplation or desirable meditation, and the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is perhaps such a time. That this good, kind and devout Christian was stabbed to death by an Islamist terrorist in a church in England in the 21st century is a time to pause. It may be preferable simply to let this humble saint and martyr for Christ speak for himself:

RIP Sir David Amess.

Well done, thou good and faithful servant.

May the Angels lead you into paradise:

may the martyrs receive you at your coming,

and lead you into the holy city, Jerusalem.

May the choir of Angels receive you,

and with Lazarus, who once was poor,

may you have everlasting rest.