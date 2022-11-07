Same-sex marriage: should the Church of England affirm culture, or confront it?

Now that Bishops are coming out in support of same-sex marriage and demanding that the Church of England ‘get with the programme’ and ‘move with the times’ in order to be more inclusive or “to serve the whole of our society”, as the Bishop of Oxford put it, there is a feeling of inevitability about the coming division. There will be prophets on one side, and heretics on the other. And whichever side you fall in the definition of marriage will determine whether the progressive Bishops are prophets or heretics; and whether (or for how long) the traditionalist Bishops should be ‘accommodated’ because the “traditional view of marriage and human sexuality” is a “legitimate and honourable position”, as the Bishop of Oxford generously put it.

In his essay ‘Together in Love and Faith‘, the Rt Rev’d Dr Steven Croft calls himself an ‘evangelical’, yet his definition of this term is slightly at variance with how most other evangelicals would understand it; those for whom the teachings of Scripture fortified by the weight of tradition outweigh personal experience. But there are many ways of being an evangelical, and evangelicalism has its own divisions like any other Christian grouping. These are usually termed ‘traditionalists’ and ‘liberals’, though there’s awful lot in between.

When it comes to same-sex marriage or ‘gay marriage’, there are those for whom it is an ontological impossibility and a denial of the creation ordinance; and those for whom it is a logical progression of the evolving way people express their love and seek to order their lives. When the Bishop of Oxford says the Church of England must “serve the whole of our society” (that is, join in holy matrimony two men or two women, because that is what the state now permits), it is a plea for inclusive mission, lest “we are seen to inhabit a different moral universe”, as he puts it.

And this is the nexus of the division, which is a few planes of Christian mission beyond the accommodation of same-sex marriage, though it is in the matter of same-sex marriage that the division is being brought to a head.

If you believe the Church should inhabit a different moral universe, you will hold to the view that marriage is between one man and one woman; and people who are same-sex attracted should remain celibate. And you will believe that the prophetic function of the Bishops is to uphold this traditional understanding, and to defend the teaching of Scripture, even ‘If the world hate you‘ (Jn 15:18).

But if you believe the Church should inhabit the same moral universe as those it seeks to serve, you will hold to the view that marriage moves with the times; that two men or two women may now be as validly married and a man and a woman. And you will believe that the prophetic function of the Bishops is to acknowledge the lived experience and desire of many, and to advocate for reform, even against those who say you are ‘of the world, the world would love his own‘ (v19).

The Church has always struggled with the tension between the affirmation and assimilation of culture, and the call of the gospel to confront and transform it. This is not peculiar to the Erastian settlement of the Church of England: it is a feature of the Church catholic. In his book Christ and Culture, theologian H Richard Niebuhr outlined five possible relationships between the gospel and culture which have been observed throughout Christian history. They are Christ against culture, Christ of culture, Christ above culture, Christ with culture in paradox, and Christ the transformer of culture. Each of these approaches generates different understandings of the mission of the Church, and each finds its expression in the ‘broad church’ that is the Church of England.

Whether you call yourself Protestant, Evangelical, Anglo-Catholic, traditionalist, conservative, liberal, progressive, or any permutation of various fusions of these held ‘in tension’, you have hitherto managed to find a home in the Church of England, where there is no imposition of theological uniformity. So some in the CofE view culture as essentially antagonistic toward the gospel, and adopt a confrontational approach. The model of contextualisation (if there is one) will be the translation model, challenging the culture with a direct presentation of the unchanging gospel. Those who see culture as being ‘on our side’ adopt the anthropological model of contextualisation, looking for ways in which God has revealed Himself in culture and builds on those. Those who adopt the ‘Christ above culture’ model have a synthetic approach and adopt a mediating third way, keeping culture and faith in creative tension. And for those who see Christ as the transformer of culture adopt a critical contextualisation which by no means rejects culture, but is prepared to be critical both of the context and of the way we ourselves perceive the gospel and its meaning. Thus culture itself needs to be addressed by the gospel, not simply the individuals within it, and truth is mediated through cultural spectacles, including our own.

The latter model mitigates cultural arrogance or easy identification of the gospel with English culture. It also permits one to see how mission relates to every aspect of a culture in its political, economic and social dimensions. In his book Transforming Mission, David Bosch advocate for mission that is as inclusive as possible. He says:

Mission is a multifaceted ministry, in respect of witness, service, justice, healing, reconciliation, liberation, peace, evangelism, fellowship, church planting, contextualisation, and much more… mission has to be multidimensional.

Such a model is demanded by the postmodern plurality which now presents the Church of England with a melting pot of cultures and ideas to which it needs to respond in different ways: there cannot be one model of mission which is inflexible and unresponsive; each situation must be met on its merits and the response must be appropriate. Essentially, the context of each parish and each church within each parish must make them sift, test, reformulate and transform mission in order that the response can be relevant and dynamic.

But what happens if the mission in Oxford is not only at variance with the mission in Newcastle, but divided within itself in its own diocese?

What happens if, in concerning itself primarily with the pastoral dimensions of wholeness and healing, the mission of the Bishop accords with LGBTQ+ people’s quest for meaning and an assurance of identity, but alienates others from the Church community and fellowship?

What happens if, in its quest not to be perceived as being ‘out of touch’ with one section of society, it ceases to be relevant and appealing to another section of society?

The arguments over same-sex marriage are not new: they’ve been going on (and on) for years. The Church of England either continues with its present exclusion, which is anti-equality; or it reaches for a “radical new inclusion” and reforms the marriage liturgy to incorporate same-sex relationships. It is possible, of course, to seek a via media, which some will call a ‘fudge’, but this would satisfy no-one perfectly.

The problem (if it be) is that the Church of England is the Established Church. Some will say, as the statutory Christian presence in every community, it is bound to exclude or be out of sympathy with some groups of people for whom it also has a pastoral concern. And yet others will say that that very exclusion conveys callousness and nullifies pastoral concern. Why would you bother to worship in a church that hates you, as Sandi Toksvig might put it?

This would be less of a problem if the Church’s Supreme Governor were not also the Head of State, for by virtue of being so, he is obliged to exercise his public ‘outward government’ in a manner which accords with the private welfare of his subjects – of whatever creed, ethnicity, sexuality or political philosophy. The royal supremacy in regard to the Church is, in the words of Richard Hooker, “in its essence the right of supervision over the administration of the Church, vested in the Crown as the champion of the Church, in order that the religious welfare of its subjects may be provided for”. Yet while theologians and politicians may argue over the manner of this “religious welfare” or the precise meaning of what Hooker meant by the “true fulfilment” of a “right relationship with God”, the focus on such issues serves to alienate and distance the Church from many of its parishioners, and this manifestly hinders the Church’s mission in the complex modern context of liberalism and equality.

Next February, the Bishops will present their long-awaited findings to the General Synod, and their recommendations could pave the way for a historic vote following decades of division. Traditionalists have a hope of faithfulness and continuity. Progressives are hoping for reform and a “radical new inclusion”. Either gay sex is sin, or it may be blessed. It is hard to spy a potential via media here.

But it is very easy to see the endgame.

The Bishop of Oxford insists that bishops and other clergy who are opposed to same-sex marriage must be respected and accommodated because the “traditional view of marriage and human sexuality” is a “legitimate and honourable position”.

“They are sisters and brothers in Christ,” he writes. “It would be a tragedy if a journey towards inclusion for one group of Christians became an experience of exclusion for another.”

But that is precisely what will happen.

Remember Bishop Philip North, who was chosen by the Crown Nominations Commission to be made Bishop of Sheffield. He was forced to withdraw when his position on women priests was interrogated. His view was well known: the priesthood is male, and this is divinely instituted. He was content in his conscience to hold this personal belief ‘in tension’ with the settled view of the Church of England to ordain women; to make them priests and bishops. But he was hounded with questions of inconsistency and hypocrisy, and so he withdrew his name.

“If, as Christians, we cannot relate to each other within the bounds of love, how can we possibly presume to transform a nation in the name of Christ?” he pleaded in his statement of withdrawal. “The highly individualised nature of the attacks upon me have been extremely hard to bear,” he explained. Indeed, the more one is called a ‘bigot’, ‘hater’ or ‘misogynist’, or accused of advocating ‘sacralised sexism‘, the more one might be inclined to bury one’s head in the sands of resignation. To assail a flawed theology is one thing, but to attack a man for his deeply-held orthodox beliefs is not only ungracious, it is contemptible, wicked and fundamentally un-Christian.

“Philip North would have excelled among the diocesans in defending the poor & the parish, & promoting evangelism outside evangelical mould,” tweeted Cambridge theologian, the Rev’d Dr Andrew Davison. All that remains is the conditional perfect; a hypothetical event. Henceforth the intolerant inclusivist Test Act will be applied ‘robustly’ to candidates for the Episcopacy. Those who do not conform to the new inclusion dogma will be hounded to withdraw and hauled to the stake for incineration. The Church of England has hewn its sturdy catholic branch so that the ever-sprouting twigs of liberal reform might flourish. Mutuality has become a beatific pipe dream.

If the Church of England moves in the direction advocated by the Bishop of Oxford, there will be more Philip Norths who will be hounded as ‘bigots’, ‘haters’ or ‘homophobes’. Sandi Toksvig will see to that. And so will one or two progressive clergy.

How can a bishop who believes a same-sex union to be contrary to natural law or the laws of God (or, indeed, simply sinful) possibly exercise plausible authority over priests who perform such public blessings with faithful conviction? We are concerned with questions of ambiguity and integrity, and the imperatives of sincerity and truth.

How can the Church of England simultaneously hold that the traditional view of marriage and human sexuality is “legitimate and honourable”, and also advance that the progressive view of marriage and human sexuality is also “legitimate and honourable” when they are opposed to one another?

A concern for order and unity in the Church is undoubtedly what drives many opposing the blessing of same-sex unions. But a concern for order and unity in Creation – no less Godly – is as vital for our church and world. The Church of England lives constantly in the tension between the glacial patience of catholicity, and that of proactive, faithful reform. On the one hand, it is bound to remain true to its given nature. On the other hand, it is bound to reform and change in each generation, as the Holy Spirit renews the church.

Should anyone accept a nomination to be a diocesan bishop (or can anyone continue to be a diocesan bishop) when this same person cannot recognise and affirm the sacramental validity of a liturgy of same-sex blessing performed by (a significant percentage of) their own clergy who would be in their care, and with whom they will have to share in the ‘cure of souls’?

If the answer is ‘no’, there is a new exclusion; a new Test Act. The Bishop of Oxford may soothe his proposals with talk of legitimacy and honour, but a position of integrity would mean that the CNC could no longer advance clergy who hold to the traditional view of marriage; and those who believe Holy Matrimony to be an honourable institution reserved to one man and one women would have to decline any such nomination.

And since we are concerned not only with the nomination of bishops but also with existing ones, they must either all conform to the “radical new Christian inclusion” or resign. It will basically come down to a bishop’s unwillingness or inability to recognise the sacramental validity of a union which Synod has decided to affirm. Applying Martyn Percy’s Lenten reflection in the context of Philip North to an imagined episcopal opposition to same-sex blessing:

He abstains from recognising and affirming their full and equal sacramental union, (NB: but not lawful, for no one doubts the state’s authority to legislate in this area). He abstains from clarifying his views on what happens when a priest celebrates a service of same-sex blessing in London or Manchester – or in any parish of any Diocese. He abstains from recognising the sacramental efficacy of couples married by inclusive priests. He abstains from full participation in any service of Holy Matrimony, unless they are heterosexual affairs, and the sacramental ‘integrity’ of the event is guaranteed.

We could go further, and acknowledge the anxiety and distress; the grief, shock and anger that would undoubtedly be felt by same-sex couples whose blessings of union were repudiated by the Bishop who oversees the priest who performed it. What integrity of witness can the Church of England have when one integrity cannot recognise the other integrity that affirms same-sex unions?

In light of Philip North’s sad fate, there can be no credible synodical guiding principles for mutual flourishing which will inspire confidence in those who oppose any move toward same-sex marriage. Any decision to a “maximum freedom” to become “fully and unequivocally committed” to making services of commitment open equally to all, without reference to sex or gender, will founder on the rock of intolerant extremist inclusivism which has been bolstered by the “radical new Christian inclusion”.

Conscience safeguards for theological conviction will be worthless; assurances of due respect and honour will ring hollow; guarantees of sacramental provision will be meaningless. Mutually exclusive integrities constitute no integrity at all. Pull the lever of “radical inclusion” too hard, the via media collapses, and schism will be unavoidable. And it will sound not only in the Church of England, but reverberate throughout the entire Worldwide Anglican Communion, where one man’s prophet is another woman’s heretic; and where one church’s progressive liturgy becomes another church’s firebombing.