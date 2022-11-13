At Remembrancetide, the Rev’d Fergus Butler-Gallie reflected on books of the dead in the Church Times. That he was forced out of ministry in the Church of England during his curacy is a cause of great shame and profound sorrow. These paragraphs alone are worth a hundred sermons by the callous priest who harassed him; and a thousand soothing emails or pious assurances from those bishops who have yet to to effect remedy, healing, or even give a public word of appreciation. If she were still here, Her late Majesty and Supreme Governor would have had something to say. But not on Remembrance Sunday, when she would have walked gracefully through fields of crimson – poppies and wreathes; remembering and honouring – and shed a tear for those who sacrificed the possibility of any tomorrow, so that we might live and partly live today.

YET it is not just in ritual or in great leather-bound tomes that such reminders occur. Remembrance tracks us in other ways, too, and often through books less formalised in their purpose. As I was sorting through my own books the other day — in consequence of an unexpected, almost drive-by, plastering job by my landlord — I came across a small, slim, leather-bound book that had belonged to one of my great-grandfathers, himself an officer on the Western Front. Helps To Worship, it is a condensation of the Prayer Book’s offices, including some extra prayers and hymns.

It cannot claim to be a beautiful book: it was produced quickly, and handed out to soldiers as they made their way to the hell of Flanders. Still, despite this cheapness, it felt valuable, of note, worth something. As I leafed through it, the tangible crease of the top corner of a page drew my attention to what must have been a much-visited hymn: “The King of love my Shepherd is”.

THAT is the beautiful thing about other people’s books: they often retain small traces of their humanity. My ancestor’s face may not stare out from the page like the men and boys from the Tonbridge School chapel, but I can sense his presence just as keenly. My shelves are filled not only with the field books of military relatives, but with books that belong to the dead of other professions.

At Westcott House, Cambridge, there sat in the corner of the common room what was — perhaps slightly insensitively — known as “the dead-priest box”. In it would be left tomes donated by the widows of Wescottians gone to glory. Often, their names and the year in which they had bought the book (most probably while they studied there) would be written in the frontispiece.

I can see why so many instructed their books to go back there: the clergy like pleasing circularity. I still occasionally flick through and read a page or a chapter here or there, making sure to pray for those whose names are written in the book.

OF COURSE, there are also books that belong to those still with us. These, too, can spur on remembrance of other kinds. As I finished my last parish position, I fell into the pattern of visiting an older lady who lived alone.

One day, she insisted that I take a pile of books — scriptural commentaries, religious biographies, and collations of prayers — collected over a lifetime of devotion which I felt I could only vainly aspire to. Inside the front of a copy of the Prayer Book was the handwritten inscription “To Rosemary, love Daddy and Mummy”.

I remember the first time that I came across that simple, touching dedication. I felt my lip begin to waver. I don’t know why I was so moved by it: perhaps it was the thought of someone I knew only as an older person having a childhood, a first vulnerability; the thought of her knowing all the loves and losses that make up a life-span.

Yet it isn’t only explicitly emotional inscriptions that can inspire such a response. I have known grieving families weep when handling account books, or piles of old magazines. Thumbing through the pages of a book that advertises, by the written hand of another, that it has belonged — be it to a loved one or a stranger — to one living or one who is dead is naturally to start the process of contemplation of our own sense of belonging and inevitably, from there, of our own mortality.

GIVEN that they are capable of summoning such informal grief, it is no coincidence that books have become such totems of remembrance. They represent that fusion of the imaginative and the physical which so characterises how we remember. The grasping of an embodied thing, the reading of a name given substance by pen or print: what are these other than rituals of remembrance?

The Revelation of St John foretells that, when death and life are no more, there will be presented to God a book: a book of names and deeds; a book of remembrance. In the mean time, let us leaf through our books of the dead this Remembrance season, in sure and certain knowledge of the resurrection promised by that Book of Life.