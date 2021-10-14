Professor Priyamvada Gopal ‘cancelled’ by Home Office

Guido Fawkes highlighted earlier this week that Cambridge Professor Priyamvada Gopal had been invited to give a talk at the Home Office, to lecture civil servants as part of Black History Month:

The Home Office has invited Priyamvada Gopal to talk, an even more questionable move given she’s said that “Priti Patel is also a reminder that many Asians in British Africa had ferociously anti-black attitudes and were used by colonial administrations to keep black populations in their place. An attitude she brings to government.” She also likened the chair of the PM’s Race and Equalities Disparities Commission to Joseph Goebbels.

Yesterday, it transpired that Professor Gopal had been summarily uninvited:

A Home Office source tells Guido that Gopal was “cancelled for her having racist views” – and they had no idea how she got invited in the first place. A look at the Eventbrite listing shows references to the loony left lecturer have been removed…

And a row has broken out about ‘cancel culture’ and ‘no-platforming’ and right-wing hypocrisy and Professor Gopal’s right to free speech, which is curious, because the Home Office is perfectly at liberty to chose not to give a platform to an academic in postcolonial studies who expresses racist views about the Home Secretary; and one who also manifests a certain antipathy to Hindus qua Hindus.

Can you imagine any British university academic – let alone one from Cambridge – calling for Western countries to block naturalisation for Muslims? Can you imagine any British university academic – let alone one from Cambridge – branding Muslims ‘sickos’? It would be followed by justifiable cries of ‘Islamophobia’ and ‘Racist!’ with a swift campaign for summary dismissal, which would doubtless be heeded. And try replacing ‘Hindus’ in this tweet with ‘Jews’, and you might appreciate why the Home Office wants nothing to do with her. This isn’t informed academic opinion: it isn’t a quest to discover deeper truths or to enlighten the ignorant. Insofar as religion has incrementally and is now generally fused with ethnicity, to single out Hindus for particular treatment is indeed racist. To call Hindus ‘sickos’ just for being Hindus is quite simply bigoted.

There is a group called ‘Hindu on Campus‘ which has documented more of Professor Gopal’s Hinduphobia. She lights a fire, and when she receives rebuttals she plays any Hindu self-defence as Hindutva fascism. She has a history of provocation:

And now she is decrying being ‘no-platformed’ – for expressing ‘hate’ toward Hindus:

For her, it is a badge of honour:

There’s a sense in which Priyamvada Gopal would probably be better ignored: she has form on the lack of civility, and she doesn’t seem to understand that the fire she lights or the pire she pokes feeds the very nationalist and fascist forces she despises. Still, her University supports her right to express her opinion:

It is just curious they didn’t extend the same latitude to Dr David Starkey.