They lost dozens of their brothers and sisters. One pastor lost his teenage son, and scores were gravely injured as the bomb was detonated. Windows were blown out, bodies strewn, body parts scattered and blood splattered everywhere. Most of the victims were children. The Zion Church in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, list their daily funerals:

2nd update- Funeral services Today

01 & 02. -08.30AM

*Sasi Uncle *Meerujan @ Thirukovil

03. -09.30 AM

*Malkiya – Pst.Jeevan – Navatkudah

04 & 05. -09.30 AM

*Rebecca*Aleya – Pst.Dinesh – Aanapanthy kovil road

06. -11.00 AM

*Vanaja Aunty – Pst.Jeevan – iruthayapuram

07. 03.00 PM

*Ramesh Raju

7th lane veloor Kallady.

Pst . JACOB RETNAM

Pst. Krishna Raj

08. -03.00 PM

*Mahenthiran Jebishanth

28/6 valathanthoniyar rd, jayanthipuram

Pst. Jeevan

09. -03.00 PM

*Carmalin – Pst. Raja -Dutch bar

10. -04.00 PM

*Kevin Kugan – Pst. Silvester – Navatkudah

11. -04.00 PM

*Gnanam Uncle – Pst. Gunaseelan – Kokuvil

12 & 13. -04.00 PM

*Sinthuri Jesuthasan

*Anjaleena Honey Jesuthasan

Weaving center road manjanthoduwai

Pst. Vasanthan

14. -04.00 PM

*Jeshanika Nivenithan

76 school rd jayanthipuram

Pst.Jehan

15. -04.30 PM

*Anaya Peter Suthahar

Upstairs road

Navatkudah

Pst. Ilango

16 & 17 04.45 PM

*Verlini Akka

*Jackson Verl

Tharisanam Road. Navatkudah

Pst. Raja.

18. 05.00 PM

* Hamsika {Suren’s Daughter {Atharva’s little Sister}

No 16 2nd cross Kallady vellor

Pst. DINESH

19,20 & 21 . -03.00 PM

* Suji Akka

* Yaso Anna

* Jabez Kutty

7th lane veloor Kallady.

Pst . JACOB RETNAM

Pst. Krishna Raj

22. -05.30 PM

*John jeshuran, – (casilda akka’ s son)

88/95 navalar road, karuvapankeney, batticaloa

23 & 24.

*Shara Sasikumar

*Sharon Sasikumar

Iruthayapuram, Batticaloa.

25 & 26.

* Uncle & Aunty { Ravindran’s sister}

Trinco road.

Their Senior Pastor Roshan Mahesen must be weary with weeping and mourning and burying the dead. They were his family – people he prayed with and laughed with who will never pray or laugh again. He has sent a video message to his church’s attackers, and a witness to the world:

We are hurt. We are angry also, but still, as the senior pastor of Zion Church Batticaloa, the whole congregation and every family affected, we say to the suicide bomber, and also to the group that sent the suicide bomber, that we love you and we forgive you, no matter what you have done to us, we love you, because we believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ on the Cross, he said father forgive them for they do not know what they are doing. We also, who follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ, we say, for the Lord forgive these people.

I want to take this opportunity to thank every church around the world, every believer, every person known to me and unknown to me who has contacted me, calling me, sending messages of condolences, and then words of encouragement.

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, every word you speak brings such comfort and strength. We will stand and continue what the lord has purposed in our life and we are ready, and we will continue to fulfil the mission the Lord has given us.

Steve Clifford, General Director of the Evangelical Alliance, joined a prayer gathering earlier this week following the attacks as Sri Lankan leaders prayed together. Responding to the video, he said: “Pastor Roshan offers love and forgiveness that can only come from knowing that we are forgiven by Jesus. I will continue to pray for him and all the believers in Sri Lanka, that they will know hope in Jesus that overcomes all fear.”

Love so amazing.