Moving the British Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – there is a via media solution

The Archbishop of Canterbury “is concerned” about Liz Truss’s mooted possibility of moving the British Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached.

“He is in touch with Christian leaders in the Holy Land and continues to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” we are told. And yet the peace of Jerusalem remains elusive despite the British Embassy being in Tel Aviv: it isn’t clear at all that the site of the Embassy has any bearing one way or the other.

The Prime Minister told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that she was considering relocating the British Embassy following Donald Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. She wouldn’t, of course, be following Donald Trump: she would be following what is now settled US foreign policy, which acknowledges that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

This is a matter of history as well the political reality. When President Trump announced the sensitive move, there was international condemnation and protests. Liz Truss has been warned that relocating the British Embassy might jeopardise a free trade deal between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council. But trade deals tend to be mutually beneficial: if the Gulf Cooperation Council wants to trade freely with the UK for their own prosperity, the business of Mammon won’t let political symbolism get in the way.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols went a step further than Justin Welby. He tweeted the Prime Minister to express “profound concern” over the possible relocation. That profundity isn’t really so profound: “Such a relocation of the UK Embassy would be seriously damaging to any possibility of lasting peace in the region and to the international reputation of the United Kingdom,” he said, before invoking those same Christian leaders in the Holy Land: “Pope Francis and the leaders of churches in the Holy Land have long called for the international Status Quo on Jerusalem to be upheld, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions. The city must be shared as a common patrimony, never becoming an exclusive monopoly of any party.”

Those Christian leaders in the Holy Land went a step further than the Cardinal, expressing their “grave concern” over the possible relocation. ‘Grave’ is a good word, alluding, as it does, both to death and something very bad indeed. “Deeply rooted in its history, the Churches are intimately familiar with the fragile equilibrium in the city,” they say, before explaining: “This directive was in response to the request of the Conservative Friends of Israel, who seek to have the Embassy moved from its present location in Tel Aviv to a new site in Jerusalem.”

But it isn’t a ‘directive’, of course: the Conservative Friends of Israel don’t control the Prime Minister, who is perfectly capable of weighing the multi-dimensional politics and historiography of Israel, and how consensus may be reached on contentious issues. Nevertheless, they write at length:

Jerusalem already hosts five embassies, 15 Consulates and 11 Consulates General. That is 31 foreign representations in Jerusalem. You may argue that a consulate or a consulate general is not an embassy (and an ambassador is not a consul), but they are both diplomatic missions representing one country in another. An embassy may be a head office and the consulate a branch; and an ambassador may be a CEO and the consul a manager, but the missional objectives are identical. The difference is one of scale and symbolism.

When the US Embassy was relocated, we were told the Middle East peace process would be destroyed, extremism would thrive and unending violence ensue across the Arab and Muslim world because both Israel and the Palestinians claim the city as their capital. It didn’t happen, or at least it continued no worse than it was before the move.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967, after the Six Day War, and this is where the US has ‘provocatively’ sited its Embassy (the “undivided capital”). But surely siting the British Embassy in West Jerusalem wouldn’t imperil peace or stability because that part of Jerusalem is not contested by Israelis or Palestinians?

And therein lies the via media solution: it is entirely possible to relocate the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem without symbolically asserting or validating the claim that Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of the State of Israel. One can send an important symbolic diplomatic message without affirming nationalistic totems. West Jerusalem will remain Israeli territory in any negotiated peace settlement, even if East Jerusalem should become the capital of a Palestinian state. Relocating the British Embassy to the ‘right side’ of the territorial partition thereby becomes part of the prophetic groundwork for peaceful and secure Arab-Jewish relations.

Intriguingly, the Middle East Eye reports: “The British government already owns land in west Jerusalem earmarked as the site of a new embassy in Israel”, so building on this undisputed land is a crucial part of the plan. An Embassy here would not only cohere with aspirations for Palestinian autonomy and partial sovereignty; it would be “entirely compatible with a two-state solution and makes no decision about the final boundaries”, as Eric (Lord) Pickles explains. “This is a very moderate move,” he added.

Indeed it would be, but all these Church leaders seem to view it as a seismic step toward Armageddon and the end of days. One wonders what realistic hopes they have for Israel’s territorial retraction and a porous ‘Schengen’-type border between two secure independent states, where both Palestinians and Israelis will be able to pass from one sovereignty to another without noticing it. Are we really making the relocation of the British Embassy in Israel contingent on the eradication of all barbed-wire fences, concrete emplacements and fortified checkpoints?

How long, O Lord, how long?