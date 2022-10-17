Mermaids and safeguarding: why is the Church of England not heeding the evidence?

“Over the past week, serious safeguarding failures by the children’s charity Mermaids have come to light,” declared Miriam Cates MP in Prime Minister’s Questions last week, “With revelations that the charity sent breast-flattening devices to young girls behind their parents’ backs, promoted harmful medical and surgical procedures to children and hired a trustee with links to paedophile organisations and a digital engagement manager who posted pornographic images online, including of himself dressed as a schoolgirl.”

Pause for breath to let that sink in. This is a charity charged with the safeguarding of children.

“For years, despite whistleblowers’ raising the alarm, Mermaids has had unfettered access to vulnerable children,” Miriam Cates explained to the House of Commons, joining those who have attempted to raise the alarm over the years.

“Does my Right Honourable Friend agree that it has taken far too long for these concerns to be taken seriously, and does she also agree that it is high time there was a police investigation into the activities of Mermaids and its staff?” she asked the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss responded: “It is very important that under-18s are able to develop their own decision-making capabilities and are not forced into any kind of activity. On the subject of the investigation that my Honourable Friend raises, of course, those matters should be raised and looked at properly.”

This appears to be prime-ministerial backing for a police investigation into the activities of Mermaids.

For those who detest Conservatives or Liz Truss, the question was ‘Tory hate’ and part of a fascistic culture war. For those who advocate for the rights of children to self-identify their sex, irrespective of biological science or psychological harm, the question was transphobic and bigoted. For those who follow these things closely and pedantically, Miriam Cates ‘misgendered’ a vulnerable group: breast-flattening devices are not given to young girls, but to young boys who are fully boys because they identify as so, despite having breasts. And if the question had been posed outside of Parliament, where members have privilege to allege such things, it might have been considered defamatory and actionable.

For some reason, the question hasn’t been expounded by the BBC or in the pages of the Guardian.

The Trustee with links to paedophile services is Dr Jacob Breslow. According to the Times, he is a graduate student in gender research at the London School of Economics, and he gave a presentation at an event for the US-based B4U-ACT in 2011. Their website explains that this organisation promotes services and resources “for self-identified individuals… who are sexually attracted to children and desire such assistance”. He has now resigned from the charity.

The digital engagement manager who posted pornographic images online, including of himself dressed as a schoolgirl, is Darren Mew. The Christian Institute reports that he posted an upskirt picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Sorry I can’t hear you. I’m just out here living my fantasy. #nonbinaryfinery.” He also posed for explicit photographs featuring full-frontal and rear nudity for an LGBT publication.

The Mermaids website says: “All trustees and staff are subject to background checks including enhanced DBS searches, social media reviews and other due diligence.”

Right.

The Charity Commission has opened a regulatory compliance case into the organisation after a number of complaints. A spokeswoman for the commission said: “Concerns have been raised with us about Mermaids’ approach to safeguarding young people. We have opened a regulatory compliance case and have written to the trustees. We now await their reply.”

Miriam Cates MP is now subject to a rather ferocious social media campaign against her (transphobe, bigot, hate, etc, etc). But some, like barrister and SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC, are making their support known:

This is brave considering the SNP’s current Gender Recognition Reform Bill to permit anyone (including children) to self-identify their sex, without the need for medical diagnosis (or any consideration for the emotional, psychological or wider sociological consequences). JK Rowling has accused Nicola Sturgeon of destroying women’s rights, but that’s another story.

Just over a week ago, I posted a picture of myself wearing a T-shirt printed with the words “Nicola Sturgeon: Destroyer of Women’s Rights” on Twitter. I did this to show my solidarity with women who were protesting outside the Scottish parliament against the proposed Gender Recognition Act reform bill.

Some of the women, like Maya Forstater and Helen Joyce, have public profiles, but most of the women protesting do not. They also knew they might be taking a risk in demonstrating. It takes guts for Scottish women to stand up for their rights these days — not, I should emphasise, anywhere near the same guts as Iranian women are currently displaying, but guts nonetheless. They risk being targeted by activists, police complaints being made…

Women in the UK who defend the rights of women are now subject to torrents of abuse online, including the publication of their home addresses, harassment and death threats. None has been more prominent than JK Rowling. Miriam Cates MP now boldly joins the fray, but there is a manifest personal cost.

And now it transpires that a primary school teacher has been sacked for refusing to call an 8-year-old girl by a boy’s name, or to use male pronouns:

The child is eight years old and being ‘supported’ by Mermaids. Miriam Cates told Parliament that Mermaids “hired a trustee with links to paedophile organisations and a digital engagement manager who posted pornographic images online, including of himself dressed as a schoolgirl”.

Note the policy guidance is supported by Stonewall and the Church of England.

Andrea Minichiello of the Christian Legal Centre comments:

This is another line in the sand. A brilliant, servant -hearted teacher had genuine concerns about the well-being of a child in her year group. The child was exhibiting distressing behaviour and Hannah wanted to do all she could to help the child. A kind teacher who acted in a kind way to raise concerns about a troubled child through the proper safeguarding procedures has been scapegoated and silenced.

This has happened because her concerns expose the damage affirming trans ideology does to our children in schools. Vulnerable children are being used as pawns by Stonewall and Mermaids activists and will continue to be harmed the most.

Repeatedly, we are seeing the Church of England’s own guidance on these issues being used against Christian professionals in the workplace. These policies not only hurt the children but makes it extremely difficult for Christians who simply want to tell the truth. Extreme transgender-affirmation policies are starting to bar Christian teachers, who refuse to go against their consciences, from the profession.

Why is the Church of England not heeding the concerns of Christian politicians and teachers and clergy – dedicated professional educators; sincere people of faith – about the safeguarding worries posed by Mermaids? Why is the Church of England content to go on endorsing the services of Mermaids when the Department for Education has removed them from its mental health and wellbeing resources for schools?

These aren’t all teenagers with muddled hormones. They aren’t all secondary school children exploring their gender identity or sexuality. They include prepubescent primary school children being ‘guided’ toward an unknown destination, seemingly regardless of the evidence that some people regret transitioning, and subsequently try to de-transition after being “rushed into life-changing procedures”.

Does the Church of England have a minimum age for advocating the virtues of gender transition? If they support an eight-year-old transitioning, would they support a seven-year-old or a six-year-old?

Don’t they care about the emotional or psychological or spiritual consequences? Do they have absolutely no safeguarding concerns about this at all?

Will they at least apologise to the Rev’d John Parker, a former governor of a Church of England primary school who objected to Mermaids’ teacher training programme and the school’s insistence that the gender transitioning of another prepubescent boy must be kept secret from his parents?

Would you be happy to send your eight-year-old child to a church where the churchwarden has links to paedophile organisations, and where the youth worker posts pornographic images online, including of himself dressed as a schoolgirl?