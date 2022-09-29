Crusader Kirill promises heaven to Russians who fight in his holy war

While the world’s eyes are on Putin’s glorious victory in his annexation referenda, and his ‘partial’ mobilisation to sustain the barbarism, genocide, and imperial ‘terrors of the earth’ subjugation of Ukraine, it’s easy in an age of secularity to lose sight of warfare in the spiritual realm, or ‘the principalities and powers in the heavenly places‘, as St Paul called them in his letter to the Ephesians.

In pursuit of his holy war against the moral depravity, licentiousness (/gay pride) and schismatic heresy of Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill has said that Russian combatants who die in the process of slaughtering Ukrainians will have all their sins forgiven. There is brief but excellent exposition over at the Spectator‘s Coffee House: ‘Kirill’s crusade against Ukraine is more jihadi than Christian‘.

It is worth reading in full, but here’s the key paragraph:

Kirill’s call to violence with the promise of salvation might sound familiar to some western ears. It has something in common with Islamic clerics who encourage their fellow Muslims to become suicide bombers and slaughter the Kuffar – the non-believer – with the promise of martyrdom that will wash away all their sins for the glory of the Ummah (the Muslim world). It is this very kind of Jihad that the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ is preaching to his disciples. While Moscow is quite secure under his spiritual leadership, all Rus’ is occupied by the heretics and schismatics of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine – the non-believers. The people of Holy Rus’ would benefit eternally, his logic goes, from the choice to sacrifice themselves in pursuit of the restoration of the Russkii mir (the Russian world).

It beggars belief that a Church leader – a shepherd of the sheep – would so deceive his flock as to make them believe the strong delusion that if they shoot mothers carrying their babies, bomb hospitals full of the sick and wounded, incinerate defenceless citizens sheltering in a theatre, or slice 80-year-old peasant farmers with shrapnel while they feed their chickens, Jesus will love them a bit more, and God will forgive them their sins – for the glory of Holy Russia.

Don’t they need to be… Christians? Do atheist Russians who die fighting in the Donbass go straight to heaven? Where is the space for the Judgement of God in this? Who crowned Kirill the Crusader Patriarch?

Orthodoxy doesn’t have ‘indulgences‘ (or Purgatory), but this soteriological revelation is as near as dammit: no repentance necessary; trespasses are all forgiven, without any need to forgive any trespasses against them. If Russians fight faithfully against Ukrainians and slaughter them in their thousands, the kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these. This isn’t only anti-Orthodoxy; it is anti-Christian.

This isn’t the Jesus of peace and reconciliation, but another Jesus, a fanatical spirit, a false gospel of terrorism, murder, and barbarous atrocities. Where is the Spirit-led discernment of Orthodoxy? Where is the faithfulness to the revelation of Scripture? Where is the hermeneutic of the political order which renounces violence and practises love?

For if someone comes to you and preaches a Jesus other than the Jesus we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the Spirit you received, or a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it easily enough (2 Cor 11:4).

Behold a false prophet preaching a false gospel. Patriarch Kirill blackens Russian Orthodoxy, blasphemes against the gospel of salvation, and drags the name of Jesus through the mud. Why does the World Council of Churches put up with his heresy?