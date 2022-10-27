It is now illegal to pray out loud or make the sign of the cross in public

Why would you want to make the sign of the cross in public if it’s going to cause distress? What is to be gained by the purposeful provocation? Why would you want to pray out loud or recite Scripture if hearers might be offended? Why go out of your way to needle and annoy? Why would you want to genuflect, sprinkle holy water or light a candle if it’s going to cause anxiety and heartache? Where is the compassion of peace and kindness in your faith?

There are different models of mission, and variable approaches to Christian witness. If you incline to the ‘softly-softly’ approach of Jesus sitting, listening and breaking bread rather than smiting, denouncing and cleansing the temple, these are all valid questions in the context of women seeking an abortion. Is any woman on the way to abort her baby more likely to be receptive to the Holy Spirit if what they perceive from a group of Christians is the judgement of callous stares, intolerance and hate?

Those who pray and witness with their pro-life signs are not, of course, expressing hate, but in their judgment of the sin of abortion and their intolerance of its practice (especially up to the moment of birth in cases of foetal abnormality or the poor mental health of the woman), there is no doubt that many women (and other pro-choice advocates) do indeed feel harassed, if not perceive ‘hate’. And the harassment of hate is against the law.

It’s an interesting debate, because the freedoms clash. There is positive liberty (freedom to witness) and negative liberty (freedom from harassment and hate), and we cannot build a persuasive normative evaluative, moral and/or prescriptive theory of social or political freedom without first establishing what we understand by freedom. The non-normative theory for measuring and evaluating overall freedom strengthens normative arguments in favour of negative liberty precisely because of the current focus by positive liberty theorists on particular freedoms. Women seeking an abortion have a right to be ‘free from’, but free from whom, and why, and to do what?

And what of the freedom and right of the baby to life? This is answered, of course, by classifying the contents of the womb as a ‘foetus’ or the ‘product of conception’, and never quite defining when this product or foetus becomes a baby. In the name of freedom women abort their babies because their autonomy is absolute. And in the name of freedom men abandon their families because they are equally free. Freedom means both opportunity and misfortune; it is possibility and reality. As Roger Scruton observed:

..freedom of conscience protects us from the rule of priests and mullahs, while freedom of speech enables us to scorn bigots and bullies without fear of reprisal. Freedom, in this sense, is unquestionably a good thing – unless it is abused. And there’s the rub. What counts as abuse, who is to decide, and what should be the penalty? The philosophy here is deep and difficult but the rhetoric is easy. Matthew Arnold summarised the matter succinctly: ‘a very good horse to ride; but to ride somewhere ’.

But there is no longer any debate to be had in Bournemouth, where an abortion clinic is now shielded by a strictly secular buffer zone, and all public expressions of faith are banned, Monday to Friday, between 7am and 7pm.

It isn’t clear what happens if your prayer doesn’t finish until 7.01am. But it’s curious that you can cross yourself with impunity at 6.59am, but at 7.00am it becomes an act of religious extremism. At 7.00pm you are targeting vulnerable women, and at 7.01 you are blessing a public space.

The cross is indeed offensive to those who are being lost: ‘And I, brethren, if I yet preach circumcision, why do I yet suffer persecution? then is the offence of the cross ceased‘ (Gal 5:11); ‘For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God‘ (1Cor 1:18).

But outside an abortion clinic of the British Pregnancy Advice Service it is perhaps more offensive, and so Bournemouth Council have made it illegal between the hours of 7.00am and 7.00pm, rather like they make the consumption of alcohol illegal on the beach. “Whilst we acknowledge the right of anyone to conduct a peaceful protest, we had to balance this against the distress caused or likely to be caused,” they explained, juggling positive liberty with negative liberty. And so this ‘protected space’ is reserved to ‘pro-choice’ for 12 hours a day: you can make your ‘pro-life’ statements for the other 12.

And this is reasonable, because why on earth would anyone seek to intimidate vulnerable women?

To witness to the love of Jesus and the value of life?

To guide the lost and heal the sick?

To counsel the lonely, scared, vulnerable and exploited women?

To save an unborn baby?

The Guardian reports that women have complained of being followed into the clinic or accosted when they leave. They have reported being told “the baby loves them” or asked whether they know they “murder babies” inside the building.

This is unpleasant if you don’t believe you are carrying an actual baby, of course.

“Protesters have also brought along plastic foetus models, pushed leaflets through car doors, called women ‘mummy’ and hung baby clothes on a hedge.”

That is simply weird, obsessive behaviour. One service user said: “It was really intimidating. You’re in a really vulnerable situation and you have all these people shouting at you and saying you’re going to hell.”

That isn’t very compassionate or caring, is it?

So how about trying a different way?

Instead of protesting with graphic placards or shouted callous words of judgement; instead of holding vigils where people audibly pray, recite scripture, genuflect, sprinkle holy water on the ground or cross themselves, why not just wear a T-shirt saying ‘Jesus loves you’?

This would be an act not only of religious freedom, but of self-expression and clothing fashion. You surely couldn’t be arrested for wearing a T-shirt saying ‘Jesus loves you’ if you can wear one that says ‘F*** Boris‘, could you?

Freedom of religion is protected under the European Convention of Human Rights, and those whose vocation it is to witness to the value of unborn life need to be wiser in their mission. Instead of purposely causing offence by preaching what is perceived as harassment and hate, why not preach love, and let them bring you to court?

It cannot be illegal to walk down the street wearing a T-shirt which says ‘Jesus saves’. If Bournemouth police think it is, let them arrest you. And then let King Charles explain why, under his watch as Defender of the Faith, it is considered ‘threatening’ to proclaim the way of salvation, Monday to Friday between 7.00am and 7.00pm.