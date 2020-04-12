No matter how many times this day comes and goes; no matter how many years of how many decades and centuries Easter Sunday passes with a myriad of sorrows or joys, there is only one thing to say, and only one thing worth saying:

He is risen! Hallelujah!

Nothing else is worth saying, because it just doesn’t compare to this wondrous message of salvation. Nothing else is worth writing, because it simply crowds the critical comprehension of these words. And nothing else is worth hearing, because there is no more important a sound in the universe than the declaratory truth that we have passed from death to life.

For the believing community, eternal life is now; the kingdom is here. ‘I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.’

He is risen!

And so we have eternal life. Is there really any more to say? Is there really any kind of new spiritual insight or profound theological truth that hasn’t already been said? Jesus is more powerful than death: death can no longer separate us from the love of God.

Sorry, but isn’t that amazing?

While we are surrounded by darkness and suffering and oceans of tears in the despair of coronavirus, it might be difficult to hear and even harder to believe than the time is at hand; that the hour is near. But those who hear will live, because Jesus is the resurrection and the life, and the fullness of life is immanent for all who believe.

Jesus is the Christ, the Messiah, the Anointed One; the consummation of all things. It might not make much sense, but it is a verified historical event. It wasn’t a vision, it wasn’t a dream, and it wasn’t mass hysteria. The tomb was empty. The corpse of Jesus was brought back from the dead. He even ate a piece of fish. Jesus is alive.

Isn’t that just amazing?

And the same power that brought Christ back from the dead is now at work in us.

Isn’t that even more amazing?

Nothing more needs saying, but nothing needed saying beyond those four words in bold type, anyway.

A joyous and blessed Easter to all readers and communicants.