Good governance is a godly virtue

It is not only the turmoils of the UK government that should be inclining our minds to consider the value of good governance. Everywhere one looks there seems to be a lack of the sure-footedness which characterises a peaceful, safe world order, and a society at peace with itself.

President Putin flouts the norms of international law; border controls seem to have been abandoned; self-righteous protestors act with impunity as police and law enforcement agencies apply standards of enforcement either with partiality or, at the very least, with uncertainty and a lack of self-confidence. Yet as every dog owner or nursery school teacher will testify, having confidence in known and secure boundaries is a cornerstone of security upon which so much else is constructed. This applies equally in secular and religious contexts.

The Early Church had to evolve structures to regulate itself as Jesus’ disciples fell to martyrdom. Its subsequent history became pretty discreditable with fratricidal disputes over succession. How were doctrine and theology to be developed and authenticated in post-apostolic times? Which of the various available gospels and letters were to be commended, and which set aside? These were big issues, vigorously contested as anyone who studies Church history will find. The story of the Early Church councils is both shocking and sobering, with clashing factions, violence, and even murder: it makes the current rivalries within the Conservative Party look like a summer of love.

When good order and governance break down it can be catastrophic for some and unsatisfactory even for the majority who somehow manage to ride out the turbulence. Addressing constitutional problems wisely and with assurance is accordingly a priority even though reform is often painstaking, dull, and prolonged.

Few of the 60% of newly-elected members to the Church of England General Synod presented themselves to their electorates with a desire or expectation of spending much time grappling with issues of internal governance, yet, like many before them, the task presented for their attention is not one of their choosing. It is, however, pressing. One of Jesus’ parables stressed the importance of good foundations

The Diocese of London has been rocked by two seemingly distinct scandals. The death by suicide of Fr Alan Griffin was deemed a preventable suicide by the Senior Coroner who sent a letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury requiring an early and comprehensive response to avoid repetition. Whether the church’s response was sufficient remains contentious.

Less so is the news of a massive fraud perpetrated by Martin Sargeant whose title of ‘Operations Manager’ appears to understate the significant power he exercised across the ‘two cities’ within the Diocese of London. A church-related charity was defrauded of £5.3m intended to maintain and develop Church buildings and missional initiatives as Sargeant fed a lifestyle that included a gambling addiction. He has been warned that a prison sentence is inevitable, but equally pressing will be the questions raised about his role within a Diocese already fractured by the lack of accountability over Fr Alan Griffin’s suicide, for it was the planned departure of Sargeant, who exercised immense power and patronage within the Diocese, that led to the ‘brain dump’ conversation which placed Fr Alan under such mental torment with fatal consequences. Sargeant appears to have been overly relied upon and free of sufficient oversight: he functioned as a consigliere who was not habituated to being questioned. Historically such figures have bedevilled churches, and to this day they thrive where there is insufficient transparency and accountability.

Inevitably there will be questions asked in the Diocese of London, not only concerning the lack of financial acumen and scrutiny, but also the lack of systems and audit that gave Sargeant such power and patronage, resulting in so much harm and, dare one say, ‘reputational damage’.

Many critics are saying that it is only the loss of money and reputation that will drive a change within Church of England governance. If so, there appears to be a fast-approaching opportunity for this to happen. There is much dissatisfaction in informed quarters.

A visit to the Thinking Anglicans blog will show a collation of articles whose themes are rooted in the key questions of meaningful redistribution of governance responsibility. It is true that there is currently a review of governance being undertaken through General Synod, but whether its proposals prove to be a breath of fresh air or just a superficial streamlining of processes which strengthen the power into fewer and even less accountable hands remains to be determined. Certainly, some are asking if the Church of England is ungovernable in its present form, and the ‘Save the Parish‘ movement seems to be essentially a revolt against the top-down strategic direction of travel currently under consideration.

Few issues demonstrate the need for a rethink more than that of Safeguarding, where the latest ‘Past Cases Review‘ has thrown up 383 unactioned cases from within the files of the 42 Dioceses. One does not have to be a survivor activist to think this indicative of poor governance. How on earth could this happen? Will any action be taken against those who either covered up or did not notice, in the same way that Martin Sargeant could spirit significant sums away over a prolonged period without sufficient oversight or any audit process?

It should be for General Synod to ask such fundamental questions, but it has hardly shown itself to be the sharpest tool in the box when it comes to insisting upon scrutiny. In answer to the interim report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse the church announced that it had set up an ‘Independent Safeguarding Board’.

When the ISB was first introduced to the new General Synod in February, members (many newly elected) rejected a swift attempt to endow it with executive powers. But worse was to come. By July, questions as to its competence and independence were being deflected. Immediately thereafter, the ISB was reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office for serious data breaches by its Chair who, it was alleged, was mismanaging survivor information. She was asked to stand back during the investigation by the lead Bishop for safeguarding, and a serious incident report was lodged with the Charity Commission.

Yet was this not supposed to be a “wholly independent” body? As more questions were asked, it became clear that it was wholly enmeshed with Archbishops’ Council: its contact details, website server and HR support all came from Church House. Worse, Dr Martyn Percy began litigation against it over its handling of a purported ‘independent’ review into scandals at Christ Church Oxford, only to be met with the defence that the ISB was not capable of being sued as it had no independent legal personality!

As a non-existent entity, it cannot of course register with the Information Commissioner’s Office, neither can it contract for insurance cover. It was quickly revealed to be a creature of the Archbishops’ Council, charged with investigating the Archbishops’ Council”… independently. This takes us back to our old friend ‘conflict of interest’, which permeates much within current attempts of the Church of England to manage such matters.

The ISB website went online yesterday with very little publicity. As everyone knows, Church of England governance simply does not do ‘urgent’, let alone timely. The John Smyth Review was announced on 13th August 2018. It was last promised for early autumn. Worse, we read that in “ideal circumstances” those who fail survivors of abuse will recognise their own shortcomings “through an iterative process of reflection and discussion”. So that’s alright then. They currently make no recommendation for calling the neglectful to account.

These controversies will continue to land as further reports arrive in the near future. IICSA is fully reporting today and may well raise the need for mandatory reporting of abuse allegations to the secular authorities. It may require a properly independent scrutinising body. That can’t come too quickly, though how it would get through Parliament in the current chaos is of course worrying.

We may soon have reports about the Christ Church Oxford situation: the Times podcast ‘The Feud‘ is highly recommended for background information. The Church of England is still sitting on reports on the handling of complaints by both Bishopthorpe Palace and Lambeth Palace. The Makin report, when it arrives, may well be explosive.

Each of these will raise questions of governance; how it has failed, and how it can be rectified. These are big issues. Will the Church of England hold anyone responsible for any of these failures? Will anyone honourably resign or be subject to formal disciplinary proceedings? Will we even know who didn’t do what and when and why, or is this all to be buried as we have seen in the responses to so many non-judgmental ‘learned lessons reviews’? Do the concepts of Transparency and Accountability have any serious objective meaning within the labyrinthine world of the Church of England?

The answers to these questions are not as obvious and straightforward as most people might suppose, but the volume of material now arriving may yet give hope that the traditional complacencies will be shaken. Sadly, not by conscience and integrity, but by the sheer weight of external evidence and public outrage.