Decriminalising Abortion: an Open Letter to the Bishops of the Church of England

Dear Bishops,

Both the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats have, in their manifestos, proposed the “decriminalisation” of abortion. This would remove all sanctions in criminal law for those who perform abortions outside the limits set by the Abortion Act 1967. These changes would amount to a declaration that a foetus is no longer a human being, worthy of the same statutory and common law protections against deliberate harm and termination of life.

In light of the Church of England’s own teaching that it is strongly opposed to abortion, that “the foetus is a human life with the potential to develop relationships, think, pray, choose and love”, and that the Church “would like to see a drastic reduction in the number of abortions carried out and stricter interpretation of abortion law” (press statement of the Mission and Public Affairs Council for General Synod, 30 August 2011), we write, as members of the Church of England (and a small number of other Anglicans in Wales and Northern Ireland), lay and ordained, female and male, to express our sincere concerns about what is being proposed, and to call on you, as shepherds of the Church, to do all you can to speak out against these proposals and in defence of some of the most vulnerable in our society.

Yours sincerely,

The Revd Dr Philip Murray, Assistant Curate, St Peter’s, Stockton-on-Tees, and St John’s, Elton

The Revd Dr Ian Paul, Associate Minister, St Nic’s Nottingham; member Archbishops’ Council; member of General Synod

The Revd Imogen Black, Priest-in-Charge, St Thomas, Somercotes

The Revd Dr Lee Gatiss, Director of Church Society

Miss Prudence Dailey, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Oxford

Dr Adrian Hilton, Lecturer in Politics, Philosophy and Theology; Editor of the Archbishop Cranmer blog

Fr Damian Feeney, Parish Priest, Holy Trinity Ettingshall and St Martin’s Wolverhampton, Catholic Missioner, Diocese of Lichfield and Member of General Synod

The Revd Alice Whalley, Vicar, St John the Evangelist, Brownswood Park

Dr Phillip Blond, Director, ResPublica

The Revd Russell Dewhurst, Vicar of Ewell

Fr Thomas Seville CR, Member of the Faith and Order Commission and General Synod

The Revd Canon Dr Daniel Inman, Canon Chancellor, Chichester Cathedral

Dr Lindsay Newcombe, Lay Vice-Chairman of Forward in Faith; Member of the General Synod

The Revd Liam Beadle, Parish Priest, St Chad, Toller Lane, Bradford

Mrs Clare Williams, youth worker

The Revd William Taylor, Rector, St Helen Bishopsgate, London

The Revd Yaroslav Sky Walker, Assistant Curate, St Martin of Tours, Ruislip

The Revd Dr Harri Williams, Priest in Charge of the Benefice of Walsingham, Houghton and the Barshams

The Revd Angus Beattie, Assistant Curate, St Mary’s, South Ruislip

Mr Samuel John Margrave, Member of the General Synod of the Church of England and Former Labour Councillor

Mrs Hannah Phillips, Layperson, London Diocese

Mr Daniel Heaton, Ordinand, St Stephen’s House

Miss Emma Bourne, Pastoral Assistant, Group of the Annunciation, Sunderland

The Reverend Lee Clark, Priest in Charge, St Philip the Apostle South Tottenham

Mr Benjamin O’Neill, formerly Intern of Christ Church Vienna, Diocese in Europe

The Revd Canon David Burrows SSC, Rector of St Mary’s and All Saints, Elland

The Revd Dr Martin Thomas, Team Rector, Catford (Southend) and Downham

Ms Amy Pether, Laywoman, St Martin of Tours, Ruislip

The Revd Richard Magrath, Assistant Curate, St Mary-at-Finchley

Mr Matthew Austen, Ordinand, St Stephen’s House, Oxford

The Revd Ash Carter, Rector, St Andrew’s Kirk Ella and St Luke’s Willerby

The Revd Janet Turville, Team Rector, Beacon Benefice Gloucester Diocese

The Revd Matthew Cashmore, Assistant Curate, St Mary-The-Virgin, Kenton

The Revd Christopher Phillips, Vicar, St Mary’s, Willesden

The Revd Sam Norton, Vicar, Parkend and Viney Hill, Forest of Dean

The Revd Tom Lilley, Chaplain to Canon Slade School

The Revd Carol Smart, PTO, Isle of Wight

The Revd Gregory A. Lipovsky, Vicar, St. Paul’s Weymouth

Ms Elizabeth Tremble-Niccolls, Ordinand

The Revd Andrew Wilkes, Rector of Selsey

The Revd Jamie Franklin, Curate, St George in the Meadows

The Revd James Mather, Rector of Downham Market

The Revd Dr Robert Mackley, Vicar, Little St Mary’s, Cambridge

The Revd Philip Barnes, Priest in Charge of St Stephen’s Gloucester Road

Fr Edward J. Lewis, Vicar, St Mary’s, Kenton

The Revd William Pearson-Gee, Rector of Buckingham

The Revd Paul Eddy, Vicar of Stanford in the Vale with Goosey & Hatford

Mr Terry Martin, worshipper at Highfield Church, Southampton

Mr Thomas Hatton, Member of General Synod, House of Laity, Diocese of Southwark

The Revd Tom Watts, Senior Minister, St John’s Downshire Hill, Hampstead

The Revd Canon Alan Strange, Chaplain of Christ Church, Amsterdam (Diocese in Europe)

Mrs Jill Gratton, PCC member, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby

Dr Callum Miller, medical doctor; Research Associate in Ethics, University of Oxford; Research Associate, Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics

Dr Peter M. Head, New Testament Tutor, Wycliffe Hall

The Revd Phill Sacre, PTO, Chelmsford Diocese

Miss Claire Russell, Lay Reader, St John the Baptist, South Leamington

The Revd Edward Green, Vicar, All Saints Leavesden, Watford

The Revd S. McNally-Cross, Vicar, St Thomas Kensal Town, London

The Revd Br Joseph Emmanuel SSF

The Rt Revd John Goddard, Retired Bishop of Burnley

The Revd David Baker, Rector, East Dean with Friston and Jevington

Ms Alison Wynne, worshipper at St John’s, Whittle-le-Woods, Blackburn Diocese

Dr Max Baker-Hytch, Tutor in Philosophy, Wycliffe Hall, Oxford

The Revd Marcus Walker, Rector, Great St Bartholomew, West Smithfield

Mrs Anne Evans, worshipper at St John’s Church, Knutsford and retired midwife

The Revd Blair Radford, Assistant Curate, St Paul the Apostle, Monk Bretton

The Revd Richard Bastable, Vicar, St Luke’s Uxbridge Road (London)

Mr Peter Dutton, Director of Music, S. Silas Kentish Town (London)

Mrs Veronica Heald, layperson at St Mary’s, Wellingborough; former member of General Synod

Mr Calvin Robinson, PCC Children’s Champion, St Mary Brookfield, Edmonton

Mr Calum Robson, Layperson, Truro Diocese

Mrs Gabrielle N. Baalke, Layperson, Stanton-in-Peak, Matlock, Derbyshire

Mr Andrew Sabisky, Layman, Oxford Diocese

The Reverend John Hanks, Assistant Curate, All Saints, North Street, York

Mr David Norman, Layperson, All Saints’, Pavement, York

The Revd Jonathan Bish, Associate Priest, Benefice of North Wakefield

The Revd Teresa Wynne SCP, Team Vicar, Christ Church, Waltham Cross

Mr Andrew Williams, Member House of Laity of the General Synod for the Diocese of Coventry

The Revd Dexter Bracey, Rector, St John’s, Coventry

Mr William Cremin, PCC Member, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby

Mrs Jenny Rees, Associate Minister for Women, All Saints Church, Crowborough

Mr Jack Allen, PA, St Pancras’ Old Church

The Revd Canon Paul Noble, Vicar, Lincoln, All Saints

The Revd Fr John Xavier Leal SSC, Rector, St Michael’s Coppenhall

Mr David Badshah, Pastoral Assistant, Holy Trinity Stroud Green

Mrs E. Mary Speight, PCC member, St Chad, Toller Lane Bradford

The Revd Thomas Pountain, Assistant Curate, St Lukes, Hampstead

Miss Yvonne Selby, PCC Member, St Giles, Normanton by Derby

The Revd Rory Graham, Associate Vicar, Hailsham Parish Church, East Sussex

The Revd Stephen Heard, retired curate and bishop’s chaplain, London

The Revd Rich Phillips, Vicar, St Aidan’s Church (Hull)

Fr Stephen Edmonds, Vicar of Edlington & Hexthorpe

Fr Grant Lambert Naylor, Vicar St Matthew’s Carver Street Sheffield. Mission Development Advisor, Diocese of Sheffield

The Revd Peter Ould, PTO, Diocese of Canterbury

The Revd Isaac Pain, Curate, St Andrew’s Burgess Hill, West Sussex

The Revd Tom Brown, Assistant Curate, St Thomas’ Church, Kilnhurst

The Revd Thomas Pelham, Assistant. Curate, Church of the Transfiguration, Canford Cliffs and Sandbanks

The Revd Carl Chambers, Vicar of St Michael and All Angels, Wilmington

The Revd David Whale, Priest in Charge, Chenies Benefice

The Revd Jonathan Bell, Minister of Grace Church Highlands, Diocese of London

The Revd Matthew Smith, Assistant Curate, St Peter’s, Weston Favel

The Revd Adam Young, Associate Minister, All Saints’ Church, North Ferriby

Fr Christopher Johnson SSC, Vicar, St Peter and St Leonard, Horbury, with St John, Horbury Bridge

The Revd Neil Barber, Vicar, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby

The Revd James Paice, Vicar, St Luke’s Wimbledon Park

The Revd Nigel Atkinson, Vicar, St John’s Knutsford

Fr Peter Edwards, Rector of Bathwick

The Revd Simon Butler, Rector of the North Hampshire Downs Benefice, Diocese of Winchester

Mr Raymond Kilgour, PCC Member, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby

Fr Neil Dominic Bryson SSC, Associate Vicar, St Michael and All Angels’, Maidstone

The Revd Richard Norman SSC, Vicar, St George, Bickley, Diocese of Rochester

Mr Giles Shorrock, worshipper, St John’s Knutsford

The Revd Martin Ennis SSC, Vicar of Tividale, Rural Dean of Wednesbury

The Revd Stuart Kimber, Retired with PTO, Diocese of Birmingham

The Revd Ian Fletcher, Vicar, Eastleigh Parish Church

The Revd Dr Jason David Ward, Vicar, St Mary’s Chaddesden, Chaddesden, Derby

The Revd Tim Chapman, Minister, Christ Church South Cambs, Sawston

The Revd Carl Schaefer SSC, Vicar, Parish of Goldthorpe and Hickleton

The Revd Ross Northing, Rector of Stony Stratford with Calverton

Fr Martin Hislop, Vicar, St Luke’s, Kingston upon Thames

Mr James Godwin, Church Warden, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby

Mr David Warren, Churchwarden, St James the Great, Darlington

The Revd Paul Bennett, PTO, Diocese of Ely

The Revd Rory Graham, Associate Vicar, Hailsham Parish Church

The Revd Ian Chidlow, Curate, St Mary’s Cheadle

The Reverend Pam Davies, Rector, Parish of Sundridge with Ide Hill and Toys Hill

The Revd John Paul Hoskins, Priest in Charge of Winchcombe

Fr Richard Brown SSC, Parish Priest, Holy Cross, Marsh Farm; Bishop of Richborough’s representative in the Diocese of St Albans

The Revd Richard Trethewey, Rector of St Peter’s, Glenfield, and All Saints’, Newtown Linford

The Revd Canon Andrew Stevens, St Nicholas, Plumstead

Fr Ron Farrell, Parish Priest, St Francis of Assisi, Friar Park

The Revd Pete Jackson, Vicar, St Andrew’s, Kendray

The Revd Andy Bawtree, Priest-in-Charge, River Parish Church, River, Kent

Mr Sam Sudell, Church Apprentice, St Ebbe’s Headington

The Revd Toby Artis, Assistant Curate, Chipping Norton Benefice

The Revd G. Lunn SSC, Associate Vicar, St James with St Michael and St Augustine, Beckenham

Mr David Horrocks, Associate Minister, St James’, Barkham

The Revd Aled Seago, Curate, Poynton Parish

The Revd Dave Brown, Rector, St Nicholas Stevenage and St Mary Graveley

The Revd Christopher Green, Vicar, St James, Muswell Hill

Miss Margaret Parrett, lay member, Christ Church Chadderton (Manchester Diocese)

The Revd Crispin Pemberton. Rector, Stow Caple benefice, Hereford Diocese

Mr Stephen Miller, Pastoral Assistant, St Michael’s, Croydon

The Revd Dr Jon Taylor, Vicar of St Bartholomew’s, Binley, Coventry

The Revd Peter Matthew, Senior Minister, Windsor Fellowship Church, PTO Oxford Diocese

The Revd Fr David Addington, PTO, Diocese of Ely

Mrs Vivienne Goddard, Member of General Synod

The Revd Canon Nicolas Spicer SSC, Vicar, Worksop Priory

Mr Joseph Diwakar; member Archbishops’ Council; member General Synod

Fr Christopher Rogers, Assistant Curate, The Church of St John the Baptist Catford and Downham Team Ministry

The Revd Mark O’Donoghue, Vicar, Christ Church Kensington & Area Dean of Kensington

The Reverend Fr Paul Kinsey, Swanton Abbott, Norfolk

Mrs Barbara Varley, Churchwarden, St Mary’s, Horden, Diocese of Durham

The Revd Canon Gary Ecclestone SSC, Vicar of Hanslope & Castlethorpe, Area Dean of Newport

The Revd Philip Bevan, Retired Priest with PTO, Diocese of London

Fr Stuart King SSC, Parish Priest of Ashford and Stanwell, Diocese of London

Miss Debbie Woods, worshipper, St John’s Knutsford; Member of General Synod

Mr Steve Short, Ordinand, St Paul’s Banbury

Mr Paul Corrigan, Worshipper, St Gabriel’s Church, Heaton. Newcastle upon Tyne Diocese

The Revd Gavin Rushton. Priest in Charge Oxclose Church, Washington

Ms Miriam Forbes, parishioner, St Andrew’s, Witham on the Hill

Mr Stephen Parkinson, Churchwarden, St Mary & All Saints, Little Walsingham

The Rev’d Ben Eadon CMP, Vicar of St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington

Mr Michael Hayden, Ordinand, Oak Hill College

The Revd Edward Martin SSC, Vicar of Edenham, Witham on the Hill and Swinstead

Chris Gill, Lay Chair, Newcastle-under-Lyme Deanery Synod; Member of General Synod

Mrs Sarah Barber, worshipper, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby

The Revd Canon Mark Gilbert SSC, Rural Dean of Petworth, Rector of St Mary the Virgin Petworth and St Bartholomew Egdean

The Revd Thomas Crowley, Assistant Curate, St Saviour’s Eastbourne

The Revd Rob Oram, Curate, Holmer Parish Church

The Reverend Adam Charles Wogan SSC, Vicar, St Mary the Virgin, East Grinstead

The Revd Jonny Wei Sing Lee, Assistant Curate, St. Andrew’s, Ashton-on-Ribble

The Revd Paul Greenland, Vicar, St Andrew’s Chelmsford

Miss Debbie Buggs, London, Member of the house of Laity, General Synod.

Fr Edward Backhouse, Curate, Trent and Derwent Parishes

The Revd John Telford, Associate Minister, Anlaby Churches, York Diocese

The Revd Dr Peter Waddell, Vicar of Abbots Langley and Bedmond, Diocese of St Albans

Fr Nicholas Wheeler SSC, Rector of St Mary the Virgin Hayes

The Revd Edward Morrison SSC, Parish Priest, St John the Baptist, Mexborough

Mr Daniel Brown, worshipper at St Mary’s, Ely

The Revd Matthew Firth, Priest in Charge of St Cuthbert’s and Holy Trinity, Darlington, Diocese of Durham

Mr Frank Franklin, LLM at St Katherine Westway & Health Care Chaplain

The Revd Dr Jason Clarke, PTO, Diocese of Sheffield

The Revd Jim Charles, Vicar, St Peter Bexleyheath, Diocese of Rochester

Mr Michael Dixon, Ordinand at St Stephen’s House

Mr John White, Member of the PCC, St Paul’s, Knightsbridge

The Revd Henry Curran, Vicar, St Mary’s Wollaton Park; Member of General Synod

The Revd Tim Edwards, Rector, Knockholt with Halstead, Rochester Diocese

The Revd Canon Terry Steele, Burgh-le-Marsh, Skegness

RThe Revd David Nicholson SSC, Vicar of Cudworth, Chaplain to HM The Queen

The Revd Joel Barder, Vicar of Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth, St David’s Diocese (Church in Wales)

The Revd Ian Edgar, Assistant Curate, St Symphorian’s, Durrington; St Andrew’s, West Tarring and St Richard’s, Maybridge

The Revd Dr Nigel Griffiths, Associate Vicar, St Mary Magdalene, Reigate, Southwark Diocese

The Revd Rick Stordy, Vicar, St. John the Baptist Chapeltown

Mr William Belcher; Member of the General Synod

Mrs Josephine Parkinson, Layperson, St Mary & All Saints Little Walsingham

Fr Mark Lyon, Rector of St Andrew, West Tarring and St Richard, Maybridge

The Revd Mark Dunstan, Rector of the United Benefice of Hunsdon with Widford and Wareside

The Revd Ian McCormack, Priest in Charge, St George in the Meadows, Nottingham

Mr Andrew Hawkins, layperson, Diocese of Exeter

The Revd Stephen Trott, Rector of Pitsford with Boughton; Rural Dean of Brixworth; Member of General Synod

The Revd Andrew Blyth, Team Rector, Trinity Cheltenham

The Revd Dr Daniel Newman, Rector-designate, The Sherbornes with Pamber

The Revd Dr Gavin McGrath, Associate Rector, St Nicholas, Sevenoaks

The Revd Tim Horlock, Vicar of St Andrew’s Chorleywood

Mr Christopher Daubney, Lay Person, Lincoln Diocese

Miss Emma Forward, Lay Member of General Synod, Diocese of Exeter

The Revd Canon Alistair McHaffie, Vicar, The Parish of the Risen Lord, Preston; Area Dean of Preston; Member of General Synod

The Revd Peter H. Breckwoldt, Vicar of St John’s Wimborne, Member of General Synod

Dr Andrew Bell, Churchwarden, St James’ Gerrards Cross; Member of General Synod

Mr Tristan Meares, Ordinand, St. Stephen’s House, Oxford

The Revd David Hildred, Rector, Darfield

The Revd Timothy Gage, Assistant Curate, Bishop Hannington Memorial Church, Hove, East Sussex

The Revd Roger Widdecombe, Team Vicar, Cheltenham Holy Trinity with St Paul

The Revd Paul Benfield, Registrar of the Diocese of Blackburn, Synodal Secretary of the Convocation of York

Cllr Richard Morgan, Member of General Synod

The Revd Nick Stott, PTO, Diocese of Gloucester

Mr David Hendrickse, Apprentice-Minister, St John’s, Houghton, and St. Peter’s, Kingmoor

Mrs Sarah Finch, Member of General Synod

The Revd John H Martin, retired Anglican priest, Cirencester

Mrs Andrea Williams, General Synod Membe; Chief Executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre

The Revd Alistair Tresidder, Vicar of St Luke’s Hampstead

Mr Philip Cairns, Ordinand

The Revd Canon Richard Parker, Vicar of Hoyland, Diocese of Sheffield

Julia Cameron, member of Oxford Deanery Synod

Mr Tjeerd Bijl, Member of General Synod

The Revd Rob Bridgewater, Associate Minister, Christ Church Endcliffe, Sheffield

The Revd Glen Brooks, Rector of The Somerleyton Benefice

Fr Edward Mathias-Jones SSC, Vicar, St Hilda of Whitby, Grangetown, Middlesbrough

The Revd Paul Darlington, Vicar, Oswestry Holy Trinity

The Revd Stuart Evason, PTO, Diocese of Manchester

The Revd Greg Prior, Vicar, All Saints & Holy Trinity, Wandsworth

Ms Mollie Clark, retired nurse and midwife, member of All Saints Church, Sidmouth

The Revd Dr C. K. W. Moore, Rector of Fownhope, Mordiford, Brockhampton and Woolhope with Checkley

The Revd Robin Weekes, Minister, Emmanuel Church Wimbledon

Mr Stephen Hogg, Member of General Synod

The Revd Richard Bray, Rector, St Anne’s Limehouse

Mrs Julia Mathias-Jones, Layperson, St Hilda of Whitby, Grangetown, Middlesbrough

The Revd Gareth Dickinson, PTO, Diocese of Gloucester

The Revd James Oakley, Priest in Charge, Kemsing and Woodlands

The Revd Tim Grew, Team Vicar, Trinity Cheltenham

The Revd Stephen Wookey, Vicar of Moreton-in-Marsh

The Revd Stephen Walton, Chaplain, Christ Church Dusseldorf, Diocese in Europe

The Revd James Dudley-Smith, Rector of Yeovil with Kingston Pitney; Member of General Synod

Mr Graham Sopp, Layperson, St John the Baptist, Godalming, Surrey

The Revd Charles Dobbie, Vicar, Holy Trinity Lyonsdown

The Revd Andrew Silley, Pioneer Curate, St John the Baptist, Corby

The Revd Jon Tuckwell. Vicar, Christ Church Cockfosters, London

The Revd Simon Dowdy, Guild Vicar, St Botolph’s without Aldersgate, London

Mr Christopher Berkeley, Churchwarden, Emmanuel Church Wimbledon

The Revd Russell Stagg SSC, Vicar of Colgate and Roffey

Fr Andrew Birks, Assistant Curate at All Saints, Sidley & St Barnabas, Bexhill

The Very Revd Robert Key, Anglican Communion Lead for Thy Kingdom Come

Mr Charles Parker, Layman, Diocese of Manchester

The Revd James Terry, Vicar St Catherine’s, Tranmere

The Revd Steven Hanna, Chair of Chelmsford Anglican Bible Conference; Vicar of St.Elisabeth’s, Becontree

Mr Michael Tolmie, Member, Emmanuel Wimbledon; representative on Merton Deanery Synod

Mrs Karen Westhaver, Member of Oxford Deanery Synod

The Revd Dan Young, Associate Minister for St John the Evangelist, Toft

Mr W. Brooks,worshipper, St John’s Hensingham

The Revd Fr Aran P Beesley, Rector of Uffington Group

The Revd Fr Paul McClaren-Cook, Warden, Ascot Priory

The Revd Canon Martyn Taylor, Rector St George’s Stamford

The Revd Canon Howard Stoker, Rector of Holt with High Kelling In the Diocese of Norwich; Member of General Synod

The Revd Bill Wilson, Vicar, St Stephen’s South Lambeth, Diocese of Southwark

The Revd Tim Hiorns, Assistant Curate, All Saints Crowborough

Mrs Julie Whitehouse, PCC member, St Stephen the Martyr, Wolverhampton

Mr Tim Cox, Lay Reader, Preston Deanery; Vice-Chair, House of Laity, Blackburn Diocese

The Revd Tony Cannon, retired Vicar of St John’s Woking

The Revd Canon Sir George Newton, Vicar, Holy Trinity, Aldershot

Mr Stephen Boyall, Member of General Synod

Mrs Marian Brooks, Church Secretary, St John’s Church, Hensingham, Whitehaven

The Revd Edward Carr, Assistant Priest, St Alban the Martyr, Holborn

Ms Lorna Ashworth, worshipper at All Saints’ Church, Crowborough

Mr Brian O’Donoghue, London Diocesan Bishop’s Council

Mr Peter Andrews, worshipper at Holy Trinity, Salcombe

Mrs Suzy Andrews, worshipper at Holy Trinity, Salcombe

The Revd John Roberts, congregant, St George’s Church, Shrewsbury

The Revd Ben Thompson, Pioneer Minister, St David’s, Moreton-in-Marsh

Mrs Cara Rodger, Churchwarden, Emmanuel Church Tolworth

Fr Christopher Smith, Vicar, St Alban’s Holborn; Member of General Synod

Mr Alec Siantonas, Doctoral Student in Philosophy, Layman, Diocese of Leeds

Mrs Clare N. Lees, layperson, Diocese of Bristol

Professor Graham Weale, Deputy Churchwarden, Anglican Church in Düsseldorf

Patrice Amboule, member and lay preacher, Hope Church, Chesham, Diocese of Oxford

Mr Emmerson Walgrove, Chapter Chair, Company of Servers, Diocese of Leeds & PCC Member, St Chad, Toller Lane, Bradford

The Revd Lesley Currie, Associate Minister, All Saints’ Marple

Ms Kirsten Russell, member of All Souls, Langham Place

The Revd Jon Teasdale, Assistant Minister, Jesmond Parish Church

Mr Adam Farlow, Church Warden, St Luke’s, Hampstead

The Revd Richard Criddle, Curate, Holy Trinity Platt

Mrs Rosemary Lyon, Member of General Synod

The Revd Ian Bentley, Associate Minister, St David’s Moreton-in-Marsh

The Revd John Parker, Vicar of All Saints Wath upon Dearne

The Reverend Peter Goodwin-Hudson, Evenlode Vale Benefice

Mrs Peter Goodwin-Hudson, Evenlode Vale Benefice

The Revd Barry Unwin, Priest in Charge, Upton-upon-Severn with the Hook, Hanley Castle with Hanley Swan and Welland, Earls croome with Hill Croome and Strensham, and Ripple

Ms Elizabeth Cox, Minister for Women and Community, St Giles’ Normanton-by-Derby

Mr Edward Armistead, PCC and Deanery Synod lay member, St John’s Yeovil; former member of General Synod

Mrs Caroline Armitstead, lay member, St John’s, Yeovil

Ms Joanna Monckton, member of Deanery Synod, former member of General Synod and Bishop’s Council

The Revd Andy Brewerton, Vicar of Kilnhurst

Miss Claire Lowe, parishioner, Oxford Diocese

The Revd Kieran Bush, Vicar, St John’s Walthamstow

The Revd James Cook, Retired Priest, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

Mr Andrew Day, Churchwarden, St Paul’s, Barton, Isle of Wight

The Revd Christopher Ash, retired priest; Writer-in-Residence, Tyndale House, Cambridge

Miss Hannah Bailey-Evans, Parish Intern in the Diocese of London

Mr Tom Midgley, Student & Youth Worker, St Ebbe’s Headington, Oxford

Chris Fry, Member of General Synod

The Revd Canon Giles Williams, Holy Trinity Cannes in the Diocese in Europe; Member of General Synod

The Revd Peter W. Gilroy, Team Vicar, The Binsey Mission Community, Cumbria

The Revd Adrian S. Graesser, retired priest, Cheltenham

The Revd Greg Price, Vicar, Tuxford Benefice

The Revd Christopher Anderton, Curate, Redeemer Blackburn

The Revd Andy Fearnley, Curate, Christ Church Fulwood

Mrs E. Day, worshiper, St Paul’s Church, Barton

The Revd Dr Aneirin Glyn, Guild Vicar, St Benet’s, Paul’s Wharf

The Revd Dr Simon Vibert, Christ Church Virginia Water

Fr Eric Lobsinger, Vicar, St Mary’s South Ruislip

Mr Bradley Smith, Member of General Synod

Mr Richard Mantle, Member of General Synod

Fr Stephen Dickinson SSC, Vicar of New Bentley & Arksey, Diocese of Sheffield

The Revd Priscilla Pearson, retired priest

The Revd Canon Angus MacLeay, Rector St Nicholas Sevenoaks, Rochester Diocese; member of General Synod

The Revd Clifford Swartz, PTO, Hereford Diocese

Mr Terry Harflett, worshipper, St Leonard’s Church, Exeter

Fr Mark McAulay SSC, Parish Priest & Vicar, the Parish of St Saviour & St Peter, Eastbourne

Mr John Quinlan, St Paul’s Church, Barton, Newport, Isle of Wight]

Mrs Barbara Quinlan, St Paul’s Church, Barton, Newport, Isle of Wight

The Revd Dr Michael Brydon, Rector of Catsfield and Crowhurst, Diocese of Chichester

The Revd Andrew Symes, Executive Secretary, Anglican Mainstream; PTO, Diocese of Oxford,

Mrs Penny McCoy, PCC member, St Paul’s Barton, Isle of Wight

Ms Jane Patterson, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Oxford

The Revd Mark Walley, Curate, St Barnabas Linthorpe, Middlesbrough

Mrs Anita Monk, lay member, St Paul’s Barton, Isle of Wight

The Revd Canon Victor Bullock, Vicar of St. Martin’s Church, Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes

Mrs M. Harflett, worshipper at St Leonard’s Church, Exeter

The Rt Revd Kenneth Barham OBE, former Bishop of Cyangugu, Diocese of Rwanda; now worshipping in the Church of England

The Revd Chris Grundy, PTO, Guildford Diocese

The Revd Michael Bailey, Vicar of Sidle, Diocese of Chichester

The Revd Dr Tom Woolford, tutor in doctrine, All Saints’ Centre for Mission and Ministry; assistant curate, All Hallows’ Bispham, Diocese of Blackburn

The Revd John Armstrong, Rector of Wombwell, Sheffield Diocese

Dr Ros Clarke, Associate Director of Church Society

Mrs Gunilla Walton, Chaplain’s Wife, Düsseldorf, Germany (Diocese in Europe)

Mr Robert Schwerdt, lay person, Holy Trinity, Old Hill

Ms Lydia Dyer, Women and Families’ worker, St Johns’ Walthamstow

Mr Richard Mantle, Member of General Synod

Miss Claire Tunks, lay member of St Helen’s, Bishopsgate

The Revd Jacob Harrison, Curate, Christ Church Chorleywood

Mr Peter Davies, PTO Guildford Diocese

The Revd David Middleton, Vicar, Holy Cross, Gleadless Valley Parish Church

The Revd Joel Edwards, Vicar, Dagenham Parish Church

The Revd Dr Jem Hovil, Associate Minister, St Bartholomew, Bath

The Revd Martijn Mugge, Vicar at St Peter’s Conisbrough with Clifton

The Revd Dr David McHardy SSC, Vicar of Meir Heath & Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent

The Revd Jason Lawrence Hewitt, Assistant Curate, St Mary the Virgin Barnsley & St Paul’s Old Town, St George’s, St Edward the Confessor and St Thomas the Apostle

The Reverend Kevin Smith, Priest Administrator of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham

Ms Constance Eddy, Lay Reader at Holme Eden, Warwick-on-Eden, Carlisle

The Revd Dr Owen D. Edwards, Assistant Curate, St Paul’s, Kersal Moor, and St Andrew’s, Carr Clough

Robin Whitehouse, Member of General Synod & Wolverhampton Deanery Lay Chair

The Revd William Warren, Priest in Charge of Cromer

Ms Carolyn Ash, lay member of St Andrew the Great Church, Cambridge

Ms Mary Durlacher, member of General Synod

The Revd Peter Cunliffe, Vicar, Hemingford Grey

Brigadier Ian Dobbie, Member of General Synod

The Revd Peter Godden, Vicar of St John & St Luke, Clay Hill

Mr Andrew Cook, Youth worker, St Matthew’s Church, Cambridge

The Revd Canon Stephen Race, Incumbent of the Benefice of Central Barnsley and Area Dean of Barnsley, Diocese of Leeds

The Revd Canon David M, Hughes, Retired priest, Nottingham

Mr Joshua Migallos Ligan, worshipper at St Mary’s Church, South Ruislip

Ms Annabel Heywood, layperson, St Ebbe’s Church, Oxford

The Revd Preb. Robin Eastoe, Team Rector, Heavitree, Diocese of Exeter

Mr Jeremy Harris, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Chester

Fr Andrew Howard, Vicar, St Wilfrid’s Cantley

Dr Philip Hiorns, retired GP, Lay Chair, Basingstoke Deanery

The Revd Steve Donald, Vicar of St John the Evangelist, Carlisle

Fr Dominic Austin Cawdell OGS, Curate in the Alyn Mission Area, Diocese of St Asaph (Church in Wales)

The Revd Dr Adrian Furse SSC, Vicar, West Cemais LMA, St Davids Diocese (Church in Wales)

The Revd Ben Rabjohns, Priest in Charge of The Parish of Penrhiwceiber, Matthewstown and Ynysboeth (Church in Wales)

The Revd Canon Nigel Juckes, Priest in Charge, Llandogo Parish, Monmouth (Church in Wales)

Fr Stephen Edwards, Priest in Charge, Llanilar w. Rhostie and Llangwyryfon w Llanfihangel Lledrod and Llanwnnws (Church in Wales)

The Revd Trevor Johnston, Rector, All Saints’, Belfast (Church of Ireland)