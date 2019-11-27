Decriminalising Abortion: an Open Letter to the Bishops of the Church of England

Dear Bishops,
Both the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats have, in their manifestos, proposed the “decriminalisation” of abortion. This would remove all sanctions in criminal law for those who perform abortions outside the limits set by the Abortion Act 1967. These changes would amount to a declaration that a foetus is no longer a human being, worthy of the same statutory and common law protections against deliberate harm and termination of life.
In light of the Church of England’s own teaching that it is strongly opposed to abortion, that “the foetus is a human life with the potential to develop relationships, think, pray, choose and love”, and that the Church “would like to see a drastic reduction in the number of abortions carried out and stricter interpretation of abortion law” (press statement of the Mission and Public Affairs Council for General Synod, 30 August 2011), we write, as members of the Church of England (and a small number of other Anglicans in Wales and Northern Ireland), lay and ordained, female and male, to express our sincere concerns about what is being proposed, and to call on you, as shepherds of the Church, to do all you can to speak out against these proposals and in defence of some of the most vulnerable in our society.
Yours sincerely,
The Revd Dr Philip Murray, Assistant Curate, St Peter’s, Stockton-on-Tees, and St John’s, Elton
The Revd Dr Ian Paul, Associate Minister, St Nic’s Nottingham; member Archbishops’ Council; member of General Synod
The Revd Imogen Black, Priest-in-Charge, St Thomas, Somercotes
The Revd Dr Lee Gatiss, Director of Church Society
Miss Prudence Dailey, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Oxford
Dr Adrian Hilton, Lecturer in Politics, Philosophy and Theology; Editor of the Archbishop Cranmer blog
Fr Damian Feeney, Parish Priest, Holy Trinity Ettingshall and St Martin’s Wolverhampton, Catholic Missioner, Diocese of Lichfield and Member of General Synod
The Revd Alice Whalley, Vicar, St John the Evangelist, Brownswood Park
Dr Phillip Blond, Director, ResPublica
The Revd Russell Dewhurst, Vicar of Ewell
Fr Thomas Seville CR, Member of the Faith and Order Commission and General Synod
The Revd Canon Dr Daniel Inman, Canon Chancellor, Chichester Cathedral
Dr Lindsay Newcombe, Lay Vice-Chairman of Forward in Faith; Member of the General Synod
The Revd Liam Beadle, Parish Priest, St Chad, Toller Lane, Bradford
Mrs Clare Williams, youth worker
The Revd William Taylor, Rector, St Helen Bishopsgate, London
The Revd Yaroslav Sky Walker, Assistant Curate, St Martin of Tours, Ruislip
The Revd Dr Harri Williams, Priest in Charge of the Benefice of Walsingham, Houghton and the Barshams
The Revd Angus Beattie, Assistant Curate, St Mary’s, South Ruislip
Mr Samuel John Margrave, Member of the General Synod of the Church of England and Former Labour Councillor
Mrs Hannah Phillips, Layperson, London Diocese
Mr Daniel Heaton, Ordinand, St Stephen’s House
Miss Emma Bourne, Pastoral Assistant, Group of the Annunciation, Sunderland
The Reverend Lee Clark, Priest in Charge, St Philip the Apostle South Tottenham
Mr Benjamin O’Neill, formerly Intern of Christ Church Vienna, Diocese in Europe
The Revd Canon David Burrows SSC, Rector of St Mary’s and All Saints, Elland
The Revd Dr Martin Thomas, Team Rector, Catford (Southend) and Downham
Ms Amy Pether, Laywoman, St Martin of Tours, Ruislip
The Revd Richard Magrath, Assistant Curate, St Mary-at-Finchley
Mr Matthew Austen, Ordinand, St Stephen’s House, Oxford
The Revd Ash Carter, Rector, St Andrew’s Kirk Ella and St Luke’s Willerby
The Revd Janet Turville, Team Rector, Beacon Benefice Gloucester Diocese
The Revd Matthew Cashmore, Assistant Curate, St Mary-The-Virgin, Kenton
The Revd Christopher Phillips, Vicar, St Mary’s, Willesden
The Revd Sam Norton, Vicar, Parkend and Viney Hill, Forest of Dean
The Revd Tom Lilley, Chaplain to Canon Slade School
The Revd Carol Smart, PTO, Isle of Wight
The Revd Gregory A. Lipovsky, Vicar, St. Paul’s Weymouth
Ms Elizabeth Tremble-Niccolls, Ordinand
The Revd Andrew Wilkes, Rector of Selsey
The Revd Jamie Franklin, Curate, St George in the Meadows
The Revd James Mather, Rector of Downham Market
The Revd Dr Robert Mackley, Vicar, Little St Mary’s, Cambridge
The Revd Philip Barnes, Priest in Charge of St Stephen’s Gloucester Road
Fr Edward J. Lewis, Vicar, St Mary’s, Kenton
The Revd William Pearson-Gee, Rector of Buckingham
The Revd Paul Eddy, Vicar of Stanford in the Vale with Goosey & Hatford
Mr Terry Martin, worshipper at Highfield Church, Southampton
Mr Thomas Hatton, Member of General Synod, House of Laity, Diocese of Southwark
The Revd Tom Watts, Senior Minister, St John’s Downshire Hill, Hampstead
The Revd Canon Alan Strange, Chaplain of Christ Church, Amsterdam (Diocese in Europe)
Mrs Jill Gratton, PCC member, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby
Dr Callum Miller, medical doctor; Research Associate in Ethics, University of Oxford; Research Associate, Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics
Dr Peter M. Head, New Testament Tutor, Wycliffe Hall
The Revd Phill Sacre, PTO, Chelmsford Diocese
Miss Claire Russell, Lay Reader, St John the Baptist, South Leamington
The Revd Edward Green, Vicar, All Saints Leavesden, Watford
The Revd S. McNally-Cross, Vicar, St Thomas Kensal Town, London
The Revd Br Joseph Emmanuel SSF
The Rt Revd John Goddard, Retired Bishop of Burnley
The Revd David Baker, Rector, East Dean with Friston and Jevington
Ms Alison Wynne, worshipper at St John’s, Whittle-le-Woods, Blackburn Diocese
Dr Max Baker-Hytch, Tutor in Philosophy, Wycliffe Hall, Oxford
The Revd Marcus Walker, Rector, Great St Bartholomew, West Smithfield
Mrs Anne Evans, worshipper at St John’s Church, Knutsford and retired midwife
The Revd Blair Radford, Assistant Curate, St Paul the Apostle, Monk Bretton
The Revd Richard Bastable, Vicar, St Luke’s Uxbridge Road (London)
Mr Peter Dutton, Director of Music, S. Silas Kentish Town (London)
Mrs Veronica Heald, layperson at St Mary’s, Wellingborough; former member of General Synod
Mr Calvin Robinson, PCC Children’s Champion, St Mary Brookfield, Edmonton
Mr Calum Robson, Layperson, Truro Diocese
Mrs Gabrielle N. Baalke, Layperson, Stanton-in-Peak, Matlock, Derbyshire
Mr Andrew Sabisky, Layman, Oxford Diocese
The Reverend John Hanks, Assistant Curate, All Saints, North Street, York
Mr David Norman, Layperson, All Saints’, Pavement, York
The Revd Jonathan Bish, Associate Priest, Benefice of North Wakefield
The Revd Teresa Wynne SCP, Team Vicar, Christ Church, Waltham Cross
Mr Andrew Williams, Member House of Laity of the General Synod for the Diocese of Coventry
The Revd Dexter Bracey, Rector, St John’s, Coventry
Mr William Cremin, PCC Member, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby
Mrs Jenny Rees, Associate Minister for Women, All Saints Church, Crowborough
Mr Jack Allen, PA, St Pancras’ Old Church
The Revd Canon Paul Noble, Vicar, Lincoln, All Saints
The Revd Fr John Xavier Leal SSC, Rector, St Michael’s Coppenhall
Mr David Badshah, Pastoral Assistant, Holy Trinity Stroud Green
Mrs E. Mary Speight, PCC member, St Chad, Toller Lane Bradford
The Revd Thomas Pountain, Assistant Curate, St Lukes, Hampstead
Miss Yvonne Selby, PCC Member, St Giles, Normanton by Derby
The Revd Rory Graham, Associate Vicar, Hailsham Parish Church, East Sussex
The Revd Stephen Heard, retired curate and bishop’s chaplain, London
The Revd Rich Phillips, Vicar, St Aidan’s Church (Hull)
Fr Stephen Edmonds, Vicar of Edlington & Hexthorpe
Fr Grant Lambert Naylor, Vicar St Matthew’s Carver Street Sheffield. Mission Development Advisor, Diocese of Sheffield
The Revd Peter Ould, PTO, Diocese of Canterbury
The Revd Isaac Pain, Curate, St Andrew’s Burgess Hill, West Sussex
The Revd Tom Brown, Assistant Curate, St Thomas’ Church, Kilnhurst
The Revd Thomas Pelham, Assistant. Curate, Church of the Transfiguration, Canford Cliffs and Sandbanks
The Revd Carl Chambers, Vicar of St Michael and All Angels, Wilmington
The Revd David Whale, Priest in Charge, Chenies Benefice
The Revd Jonathan Bell, Minister of Grace Church Highlands, Diocese of London
The Revd Matthew Smith, Assistant Curate, St Peter’s, Weston Favel
The Revd Adam Young, Associate Minister, All Saints’ Church, North Ferriby
Fr Christopher Johnson SSC, Vicar, St Peter and St Leonard, Horbury, with St John, Horbury Bridge
The Revd Neil Barber, Vicar, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby
The Revd James Paice, Vicar, St Luke’s Wimbledon Park
The Revd Nigel Atkinson, Vicar, St John’s Knutsford
Fr Peter Edwards, Rector of Bathwick
The Revd Simon Butler, Rector of the North Hampshire Downs Benefice, Diocese of Winchester
Mr Raymond Kilgour, PCC Member, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby
Fr Neil Dominic Bryson SSC, Associate Vicar, St Michael and All Angels’, Maidstone
The Revd Richard Norman SSC, Vicar, St George, Bickley, Diocese of Rochester
Mr Giles Shorrock, worshipper, St John’s Knutsford
The Revd Martin Ennis SSC, Vicar of Tividale, Rural Dean of Wednesbury
The Revd Stuart Kimber, Retired with PTO, Diocese of Birmingham
The Revd Ian Fletcher, Vicar, Eastleigh Parish Church
The Revd Dr Jason David Ward, Vicar, St Mary’s Chaddesden, Chaddesden, Derby
The Revd Tim Chapman, Minister, Christ Church South Cambs, Sawston
The Revd Carl Schaefer SSC, Vicar, Parish of Goldthorpe and Hickleton
The Revd Ross Northing, Rector of Stony Stratford with Calverton
Fr Martin Hislop, Vicar, St Luke’s, Kingston upon Thames
Mr James Godwin, Church Warden, St Giles’ Church Normanton by Derby
Mr David Warren, Churchwarden, St James the Great, Darlington
The Revd Paul Bennett, PTO, Diocese of Ely
The Revd Rory Graham, Associate Vicar, Hailsham Parish Church
The Revd Ian Chidlow, Curate, St Mary’s Cheadle
The Reverend Pam Davies, Rector, Parish of Sundridge with Ide Hill and Toys Hill
The Revd John Paul Hoskins, Priest in Charge of Winchcombe
Fr Richard Brown SSC, Parish Priest, Holy Cross, Marsh Farm; Bishop of Richborough’s representative in the Diocese of St Albans
The Revd Richard Trethewey, Rector of St Peter’s, Glenfield, and All Saints’, Newtown Linford
The Revd Canon Andrew Stevens, St Nicholas, Plumstead
Fr Ron Farrell, Parish Priest, St Francis of Assisi, Friar Park
The Revd Pete Jackson, Vicar, St Andrew’s, Kendray
The Revd Andy Bawtree, Priest-in-Charge, River Parish Church, River, Kent
Mr Sam Sudell, Church Apprentice, St Ebbe’s Headington
The Revd Toby Artis, Assistant Curate, Chipping Norton Benefice
The Revd G. Lunn SSC, Associate Vicar, St James with St Michael and St Augustine, Beckenham
Mr David Horrocks, Associate Minister, St James’, Barkham
The Revd Aled Seago, Curate, Poynton Parish
The Revd Dave Brown, Rector, St Nicholas Stevenage and St Mary Graveley
The Revd Christopher Green, Vicar, St James, Muswell Hill
Miss Margaret Parrett, lay member, Christ Church Chadderton (Manchester Diocese)
The Revd Crispin Pemberton. Rector, Stow Caple benefice, Hereford Diocese
Mr Stephen Miller, Pastoral Assistant, St Michael’s, Croydon
The Revd Dr Jon Taylor, Vicar of St Bartholomew’s, Binley, Coventry
The Revd Peter Matthew, Senior Minister, Windsor Fellowship Church, PTO Oxford Diocese
The Revd Fr David Addington, PTO, Diocese of Ely
Mrs Vivienne Goddard, Member of General Synod
The Revd Canon Nicolas Spicer SSC, Vicar, Worksop Priory
Mr Joseph Diwakar; member Archbishops’ Council; member General Synod
Fr Christopher Rogers, Assistant Curate, The Church of St John the Baptist Catford and Downham Team Ministry
The Revd Mark O’Donoghue, Vicar, Christ Church Kensington & Area Dean of Kensington
The Reverend Fr Paul Kinsey, Swanton Abbott, Norfolk
Mrs Barbara Varley, Churchwarden, St Mary’s, Horden, Diocese of Durham
The Revd Canon Gary Ecclestone SSC, Vicar of Hanslope & Castlethorpe, Area Dean of Newport
The Revd Philip Bevan, Retired Priest with PTO, Diocese of London
Fr Stuart King SSC, Parish Priest of Ashford and Stanwell, Diocese of London
Miss Debbie Woods, worshipper, St John’s Knutsford; Member of General Synod
Mr Steve Short, Ordinand, St Paul’s Banbury
Mr Paul Corrigan, Worshipper, St Gabriel’s Church, Heaton. Newcastle upon Tyne Diocese
The Revd Gavin Rushton. Priest in Charge Oxclose Church, Washington
Ms Miriam Forbes, parishioner, St Andrew’s, Witham on the Hill
Mr Stephen Parkinson, Churchwarden, St Mary & All Saints, Little Walsingham
The Rev’d Ben Eadon CMP, Vicar of St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington
Mr Michael Hayden, Ordinand, Oak Hill College
The Revd Edward Martin SSC, Vicar of Edenham, Witham on the Hill and Swinstead
Chris Gill, Lay Chair, Newcastle-under-Lyme Deanery Synod; Member of General Synod
Mrs Sarah Barber, worshipper, St Giles’ Church, Normanton by Derby
The Revd Canon Mark Gilbert SSC, Rural Dean of Petworth, Rector of St Mary the Virgin Petworth and St Bartholomew Egdean
The Revd Thomas Crowley, Assistant Curate, St Saviour’s Eastbourne
The Revd Rob Oram, Curate, Holmer Parish Church
The Reverend Adam Charles Wogan SSC, Vicar, St Mary the Virgin, East Grinstead
The Revd Jonny Wei Sing Lee, Assistant Curate, St. Andrew’s, Ashton-on-Ribble
The Revd Paul Greenland, Vicar, St Andrew’s Chelmsford
Miss Debbie Buggs, London, Member of the house of Laity, General Synod.
Fr Edward Backhouse, Curate, Trent and Derwent Parishes
The Revd John Telford, Associate Minister, Anlaby Churches, York Diocese
The Revd Dr Peter Waddell, Vicar of Abbots Langley and Bedmond, Diocese of St Albans
Fr Nicholas Wheeler SSC, Rector of St Mary the Virgin Hayes
The Revd Edward Morrison SSC, Parish Priest, St John the Baptist, Mexborough
Mr Daniel Brown, worshipper at St Mary’s, Ely
The Revd Matthew Firth, Priest in Charge of St Cuthbert’s and Holy Trinity, Darlington, Diocese of Durham
Mr Frank Franklin, LLM at St Katherine Westway & Health Care Chaplain
The Revd Dr Jason Clarke, PTO, Diocese of Sheffield
The Revd Jim Charles, Vicar, St Peter Bexleyheath, Diocese of Rochester
Mr Michael Dixon, Ordinand at St Stephen’s House
Mr John White, Member of the PCC, St Paul’s, Knightsbridge
The Revd Henry Curran, Vicar, St Mary’s Wollaton Park; Member of General Synod
The Revd Tim Edwards, Rector, Knockholt with Halstead, Rochester Diocese
The Revd Canon Terry Steele, Burgh-le-Marsh, Skegness
RThe Revd David Nicholson SSC, Vicar of Cudworth, Chaplain to HM The Queen
The Revd Joel Barder, Vicar of Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth, St David’s Diocese (Church in Wales)
The Revd Ian Edgar, Assistant Curate, St Symphorian’s, Durrington; St Andrew’s, West Tarring and St Richard’s, Maybridge
The Revd Dr Nigel Griffiths, Associate Vicar, St Mary Magdalene, Reigate, Southwark Diocese
The Revd Rick Stordy, Vicar, St. John the Baptist Chapeltown
Mr William Belcher; Member of the General Synod
Mrs Josephine Parkinson, Layperson, St Mary & All Saints Little Walsingham
Fr Mark Lyon, Rector of St Andrew, West Tarring and St Richard, Maybridge
The Revd Mark Dunstan, Rector of the United Benefice of Hunsdon with Widford and Wareside
The Revd Ian McCormack, Priest in Charge, St George in the Meadows, Nottingham
Mr Andrew Hawkins, layperson, Diocese of Exeter
The Revd Stephen Trott, Rector of Pitsford with Boughton; Rural Dean of Brixworth; Member of General Synod
The Revd Andrew Blyth, Team Rector, Trinity Cheltenham
The Revd Dr Daniel Newman, Rector-designate, The Sherbornes with Pamber
The Revd Dr Gavin McGrath, Associate Rector, St Nicholas, Sevenoaks
The Revd Tim Horlock, Vicar of St Andrew’s Chorleywood
Mr Christopher Daubney, Lay Person, Lincoln Diocese
Miss Emma Forward, Lay Member of General Synod, Diocese of Exeter
The Revd Canon Alistair McHaffie, Vicar, The Parish of the Risen Lord, Preston; Area Dean of Preston; Member of General Synod
The Revd Peter H. Breckwoldt, Vicar of St John’s Wimborne, Member of General Synod
Dr Andrew Bell, Churchwarden, St James’ Gerrards Cross; Member of General Synod
Mr Tristan Meares, Ordinand, St. Stephen’s House, Oxford
The Revd David Hildred, Rector, Darfield
The Revd Timothy Gage, Assistant Curate, Bishop Hannington Memorial Church, Hove, East Sussex
The Revd Roger Widdecombe, Team Vicar, Cheltenham Holy Trinity with St Paul
The Revd Paul Benfield, Registrar of the Diocese of Blackburn, Synodal Secretary of the Convocation of York
Cllr Richard Morgan, Member of General Synod
The Revd Nick Stott, PTO, Diocese of Gloucester
Mr David Hendrickse, Apprentice-Minister, St John’s, Houghton, and St. Peter’s, Kingmoor
Mrs Sarah Finch, Member of General Synod
The Revd John H Martin, retired Anglican priest, Cirencester
Mrs Andrea Williams, General Synod Membe; Chief Executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre
The Revd Alistair Tresidder, Vicar of St Luke’s Hampstead
Mr Philip Cairns, Ordinand
The Revd Canon Richard Parker, Vicar of Hoyland, Diocese of Sheffield
Julia Cameron, member of Oxford Deanery Synod
Mr Tjeerd Bijl, Member of General Synod
The Revd Rob Bridgewater, Associate Minister, Christ Church Endcliffe, Sheffield
The Revd Glen Brooks, Rector of The Somerleyton Benefice
Fr Edward Mathias-Jones SSC, Vicar, St Hilda of Whitby, Grangetown, Middlesbrough
The Revd Paul Darlington, Vicar, Oswestry Holy Trinity
The Revd Stuart Evason, PTO, Diocese of Manchester
The Revd Greg Prior, Vicar, All Saints & Holy Trinity, Wandsworth
Ms Mollie Clark, retired nurse and midwife, member of All Saints Church, Sidmouth
The Revd Dr C. K. W. Moore, Rector of Fownhope, Mordiford, Brockhampton and Woolhope with Checkley
The Revd Robin Weekes, Minister, Emmanuel Church Wimbledon
Mr Stephen Hogg, Member of General Synod
The Revd Richard Bray, Rector, St Anne’s Limehouse
Mrs Julia Mathias-Jones, Layperson, St Hilda of Whitby, Grangetown, Middlesbrough
The Revd Gareth Dickinson, PTO, Diocese of Gloucester
The Revd James Oakley, Priest in Charge, Kemsing and Woodlands
The Revd Tim Grew, Team Vicar, Trinity Cheltenham
The Revd Stephen Wookey, Vicar of Moreton-in-Marsh
The Revd Stephen Walton, Chaplain, Christ Church Dusseldorf, Diocese in Europe
The Revd James Dudley-Smith, Rector of Yeovil with Kingston Pitney; Member of General Synod
Mr Graham Sopp, Layperson, St John the Baptist, Godalming, Surrey
The Revd Charles Dobbie, Vicar, Holy Trinity Lyonsdown
The Revd Andrew Silley, Pioneer Curate, St John the Baptist, Corby
The Revd Jon Tuckwell. Vicar, Christ Church Cockfosters, London
The Revd Simon Dowdy, Guild Vicar, St Botolph’s without Aldersgate, London
Mr Christopher Berkeley, Churchwarden, Emmanuel Church Wimbledon
The Revd Russell Stagg SSC, Vicar of Colgate and Roffey
Fr Andrew Birks, Assistant Curate at All Saints, Sidley & St Barnabas, Bexhill
The Very Revd Robert Key, Anglican Communion Lead for Thy Kingdom Come
Mr Charles Parker, Layman, Diocese of Manchester
The Revd James Terry, Vicar St Catherine’s, Tranmere
The Revd Steven Hanna, Chair of Chelmsford Anglican Bible Conference; Vicar of St.Elisabeth’s, Becontree
Mr Michael Tolmie, Member, Emmanuel Wimbledon; representative on Merton Deanery Synod
Mrs Karen Westhaver, Member of Oxford Deanery Synod
The Revd Dan Young, Associate Minister for St John the Evangelist, Toft
Mr W. Brooks,worshipper, St John’s Hensingham
The Revd Fr Aran P Beesley, Rector of Uffington Group
The Revd Fr Paul McClaren-Cook, Warden, Ascot Priory
The Revd Canon Martyn Taylor, Rector St George’s Stamford
The Revd Canon Howard Stoker, Rector of Holt with High Kelling In the Diocese of Norwich; Member of General Synod
The Revd Bill Wilson, Vicar, St Stephen’s South Lambeth, Diocese of Southwark
The Revd Tim Hiorns, Assistant Curate, All Saints Crowborough
Mrs Julie Whitehouse, PCC member, St Stephen the Martyr, Wolverhampton
Mr Tim Cox, Lay Reader, Preston Deanery; Vice-Chair, House of Laity, Blackburn Diocese
The Revd Tony Cannon, retired Vicar of St John’s Woking
The Revd Canon Sir George Newton, Vicar, Holy Trinity, Aldershot
Mr Stephen Boyall, Member of General Synod
Mrs Marian Brooks, Church Secretary, St John’s Church, Hensingham, Whitehaven
The Revd Edward Carr, Assistant Priest, St Alban the Martyr, Holborn
Ms Lorna Ashworth, worshipper at All Saints’ Church, Crowborough
Mr Brian O’Donoghue, London Diocesan Bishop’s Council
Mr Peter Andrews, worshipper at Holy Trinity, Salcombe
Mrs Suzy Andrews, worshipper at Holy Trinity, Salcombe
The Revd John Roberts, congregant, St George’s Church, Shrewsbury
The Revd Ben Thompson, Pioneer Minister, St David’s, Moreton-in-Marsh
Mrs Cara Rodger, Churchwarden, Emmanuel Church Tolworth
Fr Christopher Smith, Vicar, St Alban’s Holborn; Member of General Synod
Mr Alec Siantonas, Doctoral Student in Philosophy, Layman, Diocese of Leeds
Mrs Clare N. Lees, layperson, Diocese of Bristol
Professor Graham Weale, Deputy Churchwarden, Anglican Church in Düsseldorf
Patrice Amboule, member and lay preacher, Hope Church, Chesham, Diocese of Oxford
Mr Emmerson Walgrove, Chapter Chair, Company of Servers, Diocese of Leeds & PCC Member, St Chad, Toller Lane, Bradford
The Revd Lesley Currie, Associate Minister, All Saints’ Marple
Ms Kirsten Russell, member of All Souls, Langham Place
The Revd Jon Teasdale, Assistant Minister, Jesmond Parish Church
Mr Adam Farlow, Church Warden, St Luke’s, Hampstead
The Revd Richard Criddle, Curate, Holy Trinity Platt
Mrs Rosemary Lyon, Member of General Synod
The Revd Ian Bentley, Associate Minister, St David’s Moreton-in-Marsh
The Revd John Parker, Vicar of All Saints Wath upon Dearne
The Reverend Peter Goodwin-Hudson, Evenlode Vale Benefice
Mrs Peter Goodwin-Hudson, Evenlode Vale Benefice
The Revd Barry Unwin, Priest in Charge, Upton-upon-Severn with the Hook, Hanley Castle with Hanley Swan and Welland, Earls croome with Hill Croome and Strensham, and Ripple
Ms Elizabeth Cox, Minister for Women and Community, St Giles’ Normanton-by-Derby
Mr Edward Armistead, PCC and Deanery Synod lay member, St John’s Yeovil; former member of General Synod
Mrs Caroline Armitstead, lay member, St John’s, Yeovil
Ms Joanna Monckton, member of Deanery Synod, former member of General Synod and Bishop’s Council
The Revd Andy Brewerton, Vicar of Kilnhurst
Miss Claire Lowe, parishioner, Oxford Diocese
The Revd Kieran Bush, Vicar, St John’s Walthamstow
The Revd James Cook, Retired Priest, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
Mr Andrew Day, Churchwarden, St Paul’s, Barton, Isle of Wight
The Revd Christopher Ash, retired priest; Writer-in-Residence, Tyndale House, Cambridge
Miss Hannah Bailey-Evans, Parish Intern in the Diocese of London
Mr Tom Midgley, Student & Youth Worker, St Ebbe’s Headington, Oxford
Chris Fry, Member of General Synod
The Revd Canon Giles Williams, Holy Trinity Cannes in the Diocese in Europe; Member of General Synod
The Revd Peter W. Gilroy, Team Vicar, The Binsey Mission Community, Cumbria
The Revd Adrian S. Graesser, retired priest, Cheltenham
The Revd Greg Price, Vicar, Tuxford Benefice
The Revd Christopher Anderton, Curate, Redeemer Blackburn
The Revd Andy Fearnley, Curate, Christ Church Fulwood
Mrs E. Day, worshiper, St Paul’s Church, Barton
The Revd Dr Aneirin Glyn, Guild Vicar, St Benet’s, Paul’s Wharf
The Revd Dr Simon Vibert, Christ Church Virginia Water
Fr Eric Lobsinger, Vicar, St Mary’s South Ruislip
Mr Bradley Smith, Member of General Synod
Mr Richard Mantle, Member of General Synod
Fr Stephen Dickinson SSC, Vicar of New Bentley & Arksey, Diocese of Sheffield
The Revd Priscilla Pearson, retired priest
The Revd Canon Angus MacLeay, Rector St Nicholas Sevenoaks, Rochester Diocese; member of General Synod
The Revd Clifford Swartz, PTO, Hereford Diocese
Mr Terry Harflett, worshipper, St Leonard’s Church, Exeter
Fr Mark McAulay SSC, Parish Priest & Vicar, the Parish of St Saviour & St Peter, Eastbourne
Mr John Quinlan, St Paul’s Church, Barton, Newport, Isle of Wight]
Mrs Barbara Quinlan, St Paul’s Church, Barton, Newport, Isle of Wight
The Revd Dr Michael Brydon, Rector of Catsfield and Crowhurst, Diocese of Chichester
The Revd Andrew Symes, Executive Secretary, Anglican Mainstream; PTO, Diocese of Oxford,
Mrs Penny McCoy, PCC member, St Paul’s Barton, Isle of Wight
Ms Jane Patterson, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Oxford
The Revd Mark Walley, Curate, St Barnabas Linthorpe, Middlesbrough
Mrs Anita Monk, lay member, St Paul’s Barton, Isle of Wight
The Revd Canon Victor Bullock, Vicar of St. Martin’s Church, Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes
Mrs M. Harflett, worshipper at St Leonard’s Church, Exeter
The Rt Revd Kenneth Barham OBE, former Bishop of Cyangugu, Diocese of Rwanda; now worshipping in the Church of England
The Revd Chris Grundy, PTO, Guildford Diocese
The Revd Michael Bailey, Vicar of Sidle, Diocese of Chichester
The Revd Dr Tom Woolford, tutor in doctrine, All Saints’ Centre for Mission and Ministry; assistant curate, All Hallows’ Bispham, Diocese of Blackburn
The Revd John Armstrong, Rector of Wombwell, Sheffield Diocese
Dr Ros Clarke, Associate Director of Church Society
Mrs Gunilla Walton, Chaplain’s Wife, Düsseldorf, Germany (Diocese in Europe)
Mr Robert Schwerdt, lay person, Holy Trinity, Old Hill
Ms Lydia Dyer, Women and Families’ worker, St Johns’ Walthamstow
Mr Richard Mantle, Member of General Synod
Miss Claire Tunks, lay member of St Helen’s, Bishopsgate
The Revd Jacob Harrison, Curate, Christ Church Chorleywood
Mr Peter Davies, PTO Guildford Diocese
The Revd David Middleton, Vicar, Holy Cross, Gleadless Valley Parish Church
The Revd Joel Edwards, Vicar, Dagenham Parish Church
The Revd Dr Jem Hovil, Associate Minister, St Bartholomew, Bath
The Revd Martijn Mugge, Vicar at St Peter’s Conisbrough with Clifton
The Revd Dr David McHardy SSC, Vicar of Meir Heath & Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent
The Revd Jason Lawrence Hewitt, Assistant Curate, St Mary the Virgin Barnsley & St Paul’s Old Town, St George’s, St Edward the Confessor and St Thomas the Apostle
The Reverend Kevin Smith, Priest Administrator of the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham
Ms Constance Eddy, Lay Reader at Holme Eden, Warwick-on-Eden, Carlisle
The Revd Dr Owen D. Edwards, Assistant Curate, St Paul’s, Kersal Moor, and St Andrew’s, Carr Clough
Robin Whitehouse, Member of General Synod & Wolverhampton Deanery Lay Chair
The Revd William Warren, Priest in Charge of Cromer
Ms Carolyn Ash, lay member of St Andrew the Great Church, Cambridge
Ms Mary Durlacher, member of General Synod
The Revd Peter Cunliffe, Vicar, Hemingford Grey
Brigadier Ian Dobbie, Member of General Synod
The Revd Peter Godden, Vicar of St John & St Luke, Clay Hill
Mr Andrew Cook, Youth worker, St Matthew’s Church, Cambridge
The Revd Canon Stephen Race, Incumbent of the Benefice of Central Barnsley and Area Dean of Barnsley, Diocese of Leeds
The Revd Canon David M, Hughes, Retired priest, Nottingham
Mr Joshua Migallos Ligan, worshipper at St Mary’s Church, South Ruislip
Ms Annabel Heywood, layperson, St Ebbe’s Church, Oxford
The Revd Preb. Robin Eastoe, Team Rector, Heavitree, Diocese of Exeter
Mr Jeremy Harris, Member of General Synod, Diocese of Chester
Fr Andrew Howard, Vicar, St Wilfrid’s Cantley
Dr Philip Hiorns, retired GP, Lay Chair, Basingstoke Deanery
The Revd Steve Donald, Vicar of St John the Evangelist, Carlisle
Fr Dominic Austin Cawdell OGS, Curate in the Alyn Mission Area, Diocese of St Asaph (Church in Wales)
The Revd Dr Adrian Furse SSC, Vicar, West Cemais LMA, St Davids Diocese (Church in Wales)
The Revd Ben Rabjohns, Priest in Charge of The Parish of Penrhiwceiber, Matthewstown and Ynysboeth (Church in Wales)
The Revd Canon Nigel Juckes, Priest in Charge, Llandogo Parish, Monmouth (Church in Wales)
Fr Stephen Edwards, Priest in Charge, Llanilar w. Rhostie and Llangwyryfon w Llanfihangel Lledrod and Llanwnnws (Church in Wales)
The Revd Trevor Johnston, Rector, All Saints’, Belfast (Church of Ireland)