Cutting benefits would be un-Conservative, uncompassionate and un-Christian

“What a day,” the Chancellor declared in his speech at the Conservative Party Conference. “It has been tough,” he continued, “but we need to focus on the job in hand.” He spoke as though he were oblivious to market turmoil, increasing mortgage rates and the soaring costs of government borrowing. He referred to “a little turbulence over the past 10 years days” (he really did say ‘years’ before correcting himself), as if thousands of looming defaults, bankruptcies and house repossessions could be dismissed as a few eddies and vertical currents. It might have been a speech of economic vision: lower taxes create more investment, and more investment leads to more growth, and more growth leads to better and higher-paid jobs, and so we all share in greater prosperity and security. But it was totally devoid of compassion for the immediate plight of the poorest and most vulnerable.

He had had to cancel his planned tax cut for the highest earners. When he announced that the top rate of tax would be slashed from 45p to 40p, it was a rabbit which nobody was expecting, drawn from a tatty hat which was already frayed round the rim. He also prioritised bankers’ bonuses, which punched a mighty hole in that same tatty hat. The wealthiest didn’t want these cuts and bonuses, and they certainly didn’t need them. There’s nothing wrong, of course, with a top tax rate of 40p: that’s what it was under the last Labour government, and it’s only 30% in the United States. But cutting the top rate of tax while the poorest are struggling is “a display of the wrong values”, as Michael Gove put it. That’s to say, unfunded tax-cuts are reckless: using borrowed money to make the wealthy wealthier is simply not Conservative.

The Chancellors U-turn came too late for the families who will now pay higher mortgages and higher food bills for years. In just a few short days, the Conservatives have trashed their economic credibility and damaged global trust in the British economic brand. The pound might have recovered against the dollar, but it’s all now rather precarious, with the Bank of England buying £65bn worth of gilts to stem a market rout and prevent a pensions meltdown. That bond-buying ceases on 14th October, when we may yet see meltdown the sequel. It all depends whether the Government has regained economic credibility, and that is contingent on the Chancellor making it clear what his plan is to reduce the deficit and pay down the national debt.

And with Health, Education and Defence spending all ring-fenced, and with pensions triple-locked in perpetuity, there is an expectation that Kwasi Kwarteng has his eyes on benefits; cutting welfare so that it increases in line with average earnings rather than inflation.

These aren’t just arid statistics; they are real people. Take Mrs M, a disabled 82-year-old widow who used to have £60 worth of groceries delivered by Sainsbury’s every fortnight. That very same delivery now costs her £80, on top of an energy bill which has almost doubled. Her rent is paid, but she has to pay for home-help which has now been reduced. She now lives predominantly in one room which she manages to keep warm, but is dreading the winter.

Or take Mrs B, a single mother of three young children, abandoned by their father. After paying her rent, council tax and utilities, she has about £100 left for food, clothing and other needs. That’s £100/month to feed a family of four, who are living in two rooms. She visits charity shops and makes regular use of the local food bank, but she is barely coping. “I need to buy them winter coats, but I can’t even feed them. What will I do if they deduct more money with everything going up?” she asks, with tears in her eyes.

If the Government drops its pledge to increase benefits payments by consumer price index rate of inflation, a couple with two children would typically lose £90 a month, and a single parent with a child would lose £50 a month.

But the Chancellor says: “We must be fiscally responsible.”

What does this mean to the young mother who eats a slice of toast twice a day so her children can have a cheese sandwich at school and hot pasta with beans in the evening? What does this mean to the teenage boy who does his homework in the bathroom to escape the noise of his younger brothers, and sleeps on a mattress on the kitchen floor because that’s the only space there is?

The Chairman of the Conservative Party, Jake Berry, told Andrew Neil on Sunday that such families should either make cuts or get a better-paid jobs.

He really said that.

Yes, he really did.

Does he have any idea how many mothers of young children already work part-time; or how many are already working two jobs; or how many can’t just get a better-paid job because they aren’t qualified or the jobs simply aren’t there? Does he have any idea that children aren’t going hungry out of parental callousness, but because their poverty is real?

The costs in terms of lost education, poor mental health and shorter lives is never calculated. Working part-time for the NHS in London is almost a loss-making pursuit, with the costs of rent, transport and prepaid energy meters. In fact, working can make you poorer than welfare. Move to a cheaper area, you say? Who then cleans the hospitals, feeds the patients and does the laundry?

Who serves your pint in the pub? Who chops the vegetables or descales the fish in the restaurant? Who sits with an Asperger’s child in school while the teacher tries to control the class? The minimum wage is not a living wage: millions of people depend on Universal Credit to top up their salaries to enable them to live.

To cut these benefits in the midst of a cost of living crisis would certainly be “a display of the wrong values”, as Michael Gove might say. It would cut all hope, making the mentally fragile and physically exhausted even more fragile and exhausted. It would be un-Conservative, uncompassionate, and un-Christian.

So they’ll probably do it.

And U-turn in a month or so, when the reality dawns that it won’t get through the House of Commons, and that Liz Truss has not just won a general election with a majority of 100 and a five-year mandate for economic revolution and austerity, but has inherited a divided and dispirited party with just two years to run its course.

What an inauspicious start this has been. There’s nothing wrong, of course, with cutting wealth taxes or allowing people to keep more of what they earn. But with a war in Europe, an energy crisis, inflation, strikes, recession, another looming NHS/Covid crisis and £200bn worth of national debt, the last thing the Government needed was a self-inflicted financial crisis to drain what credibility and confidence remained in the Conservatives after the Boris Johnson era of waffle, scandal and fudge.

Can Liz Truss turn things round? Can she prevent Tory meltdown, a Labour landslide, and Prime Minister Starmer?

Well, making Michael Gove Chancellor of the Exchequer would be a start.

At least he knows how to display the right values, and can empathise with the unclean and outcasts.