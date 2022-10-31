Calls to amend the Coronation Oath to make it ‘more inclusive’

On 6th May 2023 King Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey, with a Coronation Rite which has remained largely unchanged for a thousand years. The liturgy can be traced back to Anglo-Saxon times, including Leviticus 26:6-9 and the Gospel of Matthew 22:15-22, which is used to this day (or to 1953). It is the sacred Eucharistic anointing of a monarch, drawing on influences from Ancient Israel, Ancient Rome, 7th-century Spain and 10th-century France, of which the swearing of an oath is a central feature.

The Coronation Oath in England (and more recently in the United Kingdom) has been through a number of iterations over the centuries, reflecting religious upheavals, societal changes, and political objectives. It was only in 1910 that the overt denunciations of Roman Catholic beliefs (transubstantiation, adoration of the Virgin Mary, and repudiation of the “superstitious and idolatrous” sacrifice of the Mass) were replaced with a positive affirmation: “I [name of the Sovereign] do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the Throne of my Realm, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law.”

Queen Elizabeth II swore this oath in 1953:

Will you solemnly promise and swear to govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Union of South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, and of your Possessions and the other Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?

I solemnly promise so to do.

Will you to your power cause Law and Justice, in Mercy, to be executed in all your judgements?

I will.

Archbishop. Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel? Will you to the utmost of your power maintain in the United Kingdom the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law? Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England? And will you preserve unto the Bishops and Clergy of England, and to the Churches there committed to their charge, all such rights and privileges, as by law do or shall appertain to them or any of them?

All this I promise to do.

Clearly, the territorial pledge to Commonwealth realms will have to be amended for King Charles III, but if that, why not also the religious pledge? After all, the United Kingdom is manifestly much more secular, multi-racial and multifaith than it was in 1953; and the Church of England is no longer the dominant expression of religion or belief it was 70 years ago.

The Constitution Unit of University College London has suggested this reform:

Will you solemnly promise and swear to ensure to the best of your ability that the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the Commonwealth countries where you are monarch, and of your Possessions and other Territories are governed according to their respective laws and customs?

I solemnly promise so to do.

Will you in all your words and deeds uphold justice, mercy, fairness, equality, understanding and respect for all your Peoples, from all their different races, religions and cultures?

I will.

Will you to your power maintain tolerance and freedom, including religious tolerance, and will you seek to uphold the rights of all your Peoples to observe their different religions and beliefs, without fear of persecution?

All this I promise to do.

This is their ‘Maxi’ change (ie the one they consider truly optimal): they have ‘Mini’ and ‘Midi’ options (p32), noting that the lesser the amendment, the easier it is to introduce under the doctrine of ‘implied repeal’: this ‘Maxi’ amendment would require primary legislation to repeal the Coronation Oath Act 1689, which requires the Monarch to maintain the established Anglican Protestant Church in England.

The legal obligations surrounding the oath are set out in Halsbury’s Laws:

..to maintain the laws of god, the true profession of the Gospel, and the protestant reformed religion established by law, to the utmost of the Sovereign’s power;

..to maintain and preserve inviolable the settlement of the Church of England, and its doctrine, worship, discipline and government as by law established in England;

..to preserve unto the bishops and clergy of England, and to the Churches there committed to their charge, all such rights and privileges as by law do or shall appertain to them or any of them.

If these legal obligations are to be excised from the Coronation Oath, then the shift is manifestly toward disestablishment, and the debate in Parliament would be protracted (way beyond May 2023).

A further problem with this proposed amendment is that King Charles III has already sworn the Scottish Oath:

I, Charles the Third by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and of Northern Ireland, and of My other Realms and Territories, King, Defender of the Faith, do faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the True Protestant Religion as established by the laws of Scotland in prosecution of the Claim of Right and particularly an Act intituled an ‘Act for Securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government’ and by the Acts passed in both Kingdoms for the Union of the two Kingdoms, together with the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland: so help me God.

It would be curious indeed if, having already sworn to “inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the True Protestant Religion as established by the laws of Scotland” and “the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland”, the King were not to do the same for the people of England and the Church of England.

Unless, of course, England and the English were to be treated differently from Scotland and the Scots, which would constitute an immediate breach of his oath to uphold justice, mercy, fairness and equality. This proposal therefore comes too late for King Charles III, but it is likely to be something like the Coronation Oath sworn by King William V.

Yet it would be a curious anomaly for the one who is set apart by a crown and anointed to reign to be required by all his words and deeds to uphold equality. How exactly is equality reified in and by the institution of Monarchy? Or is it that equality is to be upheld for everyone else, “but not for me”? If equality were to become a sworn legal obligation of King William V, then his first words would be to repudiate his kingship, and his first act would be to abdicate.

A further ‘tension’ is that both the European Convention on Human Rights and the Human Rights Act 1998 guarantee religious freedom. If there is to be equality and the defence of equality, by what reasoning is King William V to be constricted in his own choice of religion? How can one who is himself subject to a religious Test Act be required by words and deeds to repudiate the justice, mercy and fairness of any such Test Act for others?

The pivotal clauses of this paper set the disestablishment trajectory.

And it is this third part referring to a formerly dominant position of the Church of England which many, including in the Church of England itself, would now think requires reconsideration. This is because the oath – together with the underlying statutory requirement for the sovereign to be in communion with the Church of England and, indeed, establishment itself – reflects a period of history that is now over. Amongst other things, the nature of religious belief in the UK has greatly changed. Since the last coronation, processes of secularization and pluralization of belief have occurred with the result that surveys show that in Great Britain half the population now has no religious affiliation whilst the number belonging to non-Christian religions has grown to 6 per cent.

Even without these factors, it is also the case that it seems odd that the longest part of the oath should be exclusively preoccupied with the preservation of the interests of the Church of England. As it stands, the wording suggests that religious approval of the monarch is conditional on continued state support for a particular religious denomination. As one Anglican commentator has put it,

Cannot the position of the established Church be affirmed without it sounding so exclusive of other Churches and faiths? … is there not something rather distasteful about the spectacle of the Archbishop of Canterbury exacting a commitment from the monarch to secure the interests of the Church before proceeding to anoint him/her?

The authors of the document state: “We have tried to build a consensus amongst the experts, but we should make clear that this is not an agreed or negotiated document.” One wonders how many experts were chosen who professed an inclination toward antidisestablishmentarianism. Which experts were called on to expound the sheer constitutional complexity of the process of disestablishing, which reaches far beyond amending the Coronation Oath and turfing Bishops out of the House of Lords? One only has to consider the single issue of the ownership of property to realise that disestablishing the Church of England would be a stratosphere beyond the disestablishment of the Church of Wales in 1920.

Who owns Westminster Abbey? It’s a Royal Peculiar: what happens to it if the Monarch ceases being Supreme Governor of the Church of England? Is it gifted to the institution of Monarchy? Does it revert to the Church? Who owns St Paul’s Cathedral? The Diocese of London? What is the legal standing of a ‘diocese’? Who owns all Anglican cathedrals and every parish church? Dig a little into this question, and you’ll find layers of ancient rights and duties like clergy freehold and chancel repairs liability which cannot be summarily eradicated. If the Church of England is to be disestablished, would all this property be ‘gifted’ to CofE PLC? Or would the CofE be required to find untold £billions to purchase it all? Would they even want it all?

In the process of privatisation, the Government is required to obtain the best deal for the taxpayer, so what if the House of Saud makes the best of offer of £10billion for St Paul’s Cathedral? It already has a dome, so why not add four minarets?

Fancy a Costa coffee in the tomb of Edward the Confessor?

The Coronation Oath is a delicate golden thread woven into the tapestry of the British Constitution. Unpick it, and you open up debates about establishment statutes which would bog down politics and Parliament for years. It would make Brexit look like a walk in the park.

The act of anointing the Monarch and swearing of the Coronation Oath is intrinsic to one of the most ancient institutions of civilisation. There is supposed to be something ‘set apart’ about it, which transcends prosaic virtues like equality, tolerance and respect. An oath isn’t a vow to people: it is sworn on pain of divine or preternatural wrath. If you eradicate the religious dimension, the mystery of divinity, which is the demand of secularists, you remove all sense of reverential awe. If you think it’s all bunkum and the Monarchy somewhat anachronistic in an age of secularity, then this presents you with no problem. The Constitution Unit of UCL would welcome your expertise. But if you believe that King Charles III (and King William V and King George VII) has both a civil and religious function; that they are indeed ‘set apart’ for both state and church governance as a model of mediation between God and his people, then the divine orb and sceptre continue have sacred significance.

And the Coronation Oath must somehow continue to reflect that.