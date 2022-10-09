Bishops in the House of Lords keep ‘pure religion’ in public life

“How much longer can we justify having bishops in the House of Lords?” asks the Rev’d Martyn Percy in Prospect magazine. He wends his way through numerical decline, sociological changes, burgeoning secularisation, and the abandonment of true religion for spirituality. His prognosis isn’t good: the condition is terminal. Here lies the Church of England: 1534-2064, RIP.

It’s a bleak read, but statistically unarguable. Short of revival, it is indeed apparent that King Charles III has sworn to defend a dying faith, King William V will swear to defend a remnant of faith, and King George VII will swear to defend no faith at all. “Those under the age of 35 are less likely to believe in God or belong to a church. Many self-define as “spiritual, but not religious”. We are in the midst of a shift in the cultural climate”, Percy writes.

‘Spiritual but not religious’ is an interesting phenomenon, where ‘religious’ is often cast as dogmatic, constraining and intolerant, while ‘spiritual’ is enlightened, flexible and free. It is a characteristic of postmodernity that the shackles of organised religion and orthodox truth are supplanted by an à la carte adoration of whatever feels true. It is an irreversible trend: “The emerging generation will get behind movements that address the political, ethical and global challenges that society faces. This excludes most churches.”

He said ‘most’; not ‘all’. There are manifestly some church fellowships (including within the Church of England) which are faithfully preaching the gospel and are acutely plugged into the real world (and may, indeed, be growing as a result of their theological faithfulness and sociological relevance). But these pockets of vibrant mission are dwarfed by the dominion of therapeutic deism and the morass of ecclesial indolence, if not indifference.

So much could be written in response to Martyn Percy’s article, but there’s only time to address one today: “Can bishops in the House of Lords authentically represent the variety of opinions within their own denomination, let alone speak for the United Kingdom as a whole?” he asks.

No, they can’t. But they aren’t there to do that. Each day when Parliament is sitting, the Duty Bishop in the House of Lords prays that the House should “Lay aside all private interests, prejudices and partial affections”, so that it may serve “the public wealth, peace and tranquillity of the Realm, and the uniting and knitting together of the hearts of all persons and estates within the same.” Bishops aren’t in Parliament to give voice to Anglican factions or to represent assorted religious communities or to embody party-political diversity: they are there to point politicians to the light; to remind them to seek truth and to serve the common good. You may say they don’t that very well, or, with their interminable bureaucratic and obfuscational banality, they don’t do it at all (and always incline to the left if ever they do), but their inadequacies and deficiencies do not nullify the constitutional virtue of having an ‘established’ group in Parliament whose sole purpose it is to reach beyond narrow party interest, tribalism and short-term advantage. They are there to remind the Lords Temporal and Commons of the eternal, transcendent, spiritual and moral; that politics is about more than self-interest and ephemeral political supremacy.

He suggests making the Lords Spiritual multifaith, thereby installing religious equality in the legislature, but it isn’t at all clear who would then represent Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Quakers , and, indeed, the secularists. Setting aside the preponderance of Christian denominations (and the fact that Roman Catholic priests cannot sit in a secular legislature), should the Chief Rabbi, the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Britain, and the Chair of the National Secular Society all receive automatic ex officio peerages? And what about the Jains and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints? And what about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, whom the MCB do not recognise? When you eject Church of England Bishops in order to embrace religious pluralism and make the Lords Spiritual ‘spiritual but not religious’, you’ll soon find there is no clear definition of ‘religion’, and no end to arguments over representative spirituality.

Indeed, the more you delve into the complexities, it becomes quite clear that this can of worms wouldn’t be opened at all: abolish Bishops from the House of Lords, and the state moves closer to abolishing religion from the public sphere altogether: far better to have a neutral secular space (which isn’t neutral at all), they’ll say, than to stoke perpetual interfaith/belief tensions about who has the right to a seat in the Upper House by virtue of being a ‘community leader’.

For all its faults (and the Bishops’ flaws), no other national body is more grounded or established in every community than the Church of England. Through its network of parishes and chaplaincies, no other national body is charged with the spiritual welfare of all parishioners; the cure of souls, if you will. It involves listening to the hopes and needs of communities and individuals, and seeking justice for the weak and oppressed. And this is ‘pure religion’: ‘To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world‘ (Js 1:27).

Martyn Percy says none of this pastoral care requires “the trappings and trimmings of establishment”. No, but it certainly helps to be able to speak up for the poor and oppressed with an appeal to the justice that God demands rather than that required by a party-political manifesto or a particular religious authority. He adduces as evidence a survey published in April 2022, which showed that “whereas a fifth thought [Bishops] should stay, three-fifths thought they did not have a place in a modern legislature and another fifth were ‘don’t knows’.”

You’d probably get a similar result if you asked them whether Black Rod should wear breeches, stockings, and bang three times on the door. The meaning of traditions and the purpose of constitutional settlements is easily lost in the passage of time. And then we get:

Some pro-establishment commentators argue that the survival of the monarchy depends on the quasi-monarchical powers of bishops being retained, and that the removal of the bishops from the House of Lords would signify the displacement of religion from public life. The first point seems to be controverted by the fact that the monarchies of Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain have no special religious requirement, and no religious parliamentary representation. Religious tests for the monarch survive in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, but there is no religious representation in their parliaments.

The moment you begin to compare the British Monarchy with other monarchies, and insist that the British Monarch could be more like any other monarch without compromising the place of religion in public life, you advance the proposition of secular ‘neutrality’, believing that freedom of religion is no different from freedom of worship. If the Bishops are expelled from the House of Lords, there is no Established Church, no Supreme Governor, and no Defender of the Faith. The Monarch may then be of any faith or none. While Anglicanism has evolved a theological via media and sought to inculcate a sociological common good, this is manifestly not true of all religions. In demanding religious equality in the legislature, by what argument is religious inequality sustained in the Monarchy?

It is worth recalling that in 1990 King Baudouin of Belgium felt in conscience unable in 1990 legalise abortion, so he abdicated for a few days while the Belgian Parliament assumed his authority and enacted the law. “The Vatican described the king’s action as a ‘noble and courageous choice’ dictated by a ‘very strong moral conscience’. Others have suggested that Baudouin’s action was ‘little more than a gesture’, since he was reinstated as king just 44 hours after he was removed from power.”

What would a monarch of strong moral religious conviction make of laws on sexuality or ‘life’ issues? Do we really want a monarch on the British Throne who comes and goes like the karma chameleon?

Parliamentary prayers flow from the Constitution, which affirms that the Head of State is also Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and by taking their oaths MPs and Peers swear allegiance to the Monarch and to his heirs and successors. The King-in-Parliament fuses Church and State, the temporal with the spiritual, for he is as much concerned with his subjects’ souls as he is with their bodies. There is, for him, no spiritual-secular distinction: human government involves doing God:

The King’s Majesty hath the chief power in this Realm of England, and other his Dominions, unto whom the chief Government of all Estates of this Realm, whether they be Ecclesiastical or Civil, in all causes doth appertain, and is not, nor ought to be, subject to any foreign Jurisdiction (Article XXXVII).

There are two distinct spheres of authority: the political and the spiritual. In the political realm, we have a Head of State who acknowledges his God-given authority under the law over every sector of society: he is “the highest power under God in this kingdom, and has supreme authority in all causes” (Canon A7). In the spiritual realm, we have a Supreme Governor of the Established Church who is guardian of its freedoms to preach the Word and celebrate the Sacraments. He does not have spiritual authority: that is given to his ministers under the headship of Christ.

The presence of Bishops in the House of Lords has to be understood in relation to their authority in the spiritual sphere. Although they are able to contribute to the ‘secular’ business of the Lords as regional figures who are in close touch with local constituencies and to speak on behalf of the Church as an institution, these are not the primary reasons for their presence. By leading prayers every day at the start of business, they remind the House that the ultimate source of their authority is God; and the Settlement in religion is Christian.

And it is so because it has been found by experience to serve the nation best.

To encourage all belief systems equally would, even if it were possible, be an abdication of the responsibilities of government. Neutrality is impossible. In practice, liberal secular humanism, which is in many ways as much a matter of faith as Christian belief, would become the new settlement, and its precepts would be asserted as inviolable truth. That truth may be found in theological concepts, or it may not be found there, but a supposed neutrality between different belief systems which seeks a position of objectivity necessarily sets itself up as higher than the beliefs which it arbitrates. This neutrality inevitably assumes a position of truth and that purported truth must be invested with some values. For this reason procedural secularism can never be neutral.

To be fair to Martyn Percy, nobody in the mainstream media is making the case for retaining Bishops in the House of Lords, and no other blogs are defending the virtues of the Act of Settlement. It’s a fairly lonely road, and some bishops don’t make it at all easy to defend their constitutional rights, which some call privileges. But by and large, their presence in the Upper House is a beneficial thing for the advancement of Christianity and the preaching of ‘pure religion’. And one bad bishop don’t spoil the whole bench, girl.