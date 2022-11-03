Bishop questions Rishi Sunak’s wisdom in appointing Suella Braverman

One treads carefully – very carefully – lest the Twitter gatekeeper of the Lords Spiritual be incited to lash out with invective and ad hom.

Perhaps Suella Braverman is an inept Home Secretary. She may not be, but let us assume she is. Perhaps, too, she is cavalier with sensitive information relating to national security, such that she emailed it purposely from her private email account to unauthorised persons. She may not be, and she may not have done, but let us assume she is and she did. She may also be very careless with words and phrases, such that referring to an ‘invasion’ of migrants on the south coast of England could inflame the far right. She may not be, and her words may be purposeful and reasonable, but let us assume she is and they are not.

Let us also assume that Suella Braverman was right to resign as Home Secretary on 19th October 2022, after breaching the Ministerial Code by sending sensitive information using her personal email account. She said it was an “honest mistake”, but accepted responsibility, apologised, and departed. Let us assume that it was not an “honest mistake”, and that her apology was insincere. It may have been, and it may not have been, but let us assume the worst.

And let us also assume Rishi Sunak was unwise to reinstate her as Home Secretary six days later; a reappointment which has been challenged by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party. Sir Keir Starmer raised it at Rishi Sunak’s first Prime Minister’s Questions last week:

Yesterday, the Prime Minister stood on the steps of Downing Street and promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, but then, with his first act, he appointed a Home Secretary who was sacked by his predecessor a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account. Far from soft on crime, I ran the Crown Prosecution Service for five years. I worked with Home Secretaries to take on terrorists and serious organised crime, and I know at first hand how important it is that we have a Home Secretary whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question.

The Prime Minister had already explained: “She made an error of judgment, but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake. That is why I was delighted to welcome her back..,” but the Labour Leader sought to ignore all this, having spied an opportunity to smear the Prime Minister with hypocrisy, inconsistency, incompetence and a basic error of judgment.

The Bishop of Durham joined the Labour, LibDem and SNP chorus of condemnation from his bench in the House of Lords:

My Lords, I do not come at this from any party-political angle. The question in my mind is this. Even if all the justifications are correct—and there are big questions about that—was it wise, in seeking to offer integrity and leadership, to appoint someone so rapidly who had raised so many questions about whether she was suitable to hold the office?

The Minister of State for the Cabinet Office, Baroness Neville-Rolfe responded:

Ms Braverman apologised. She resigned from a great office of state. She accepted the remedies of the Ministerial Code. Things then moved on at great speed. We have different circumstances. We have a Government who need to deliver for the British people in difficult economic circumstances. She needs to be able to play her part in making our borders safer and better, and she needs the support of this House.

The Baroness had already made this point (/these points) about a dozen times to various Labour and Liberal Democrat peers, who obviously were coming at it from a party-political angle, but the Bishop stood to come at it from a non-party-political angle. He made exactly the same point as Labour and LibDem peers, but motive is all: they were partisan; he was not.

Bishop Paul had heard three times an admission of an error of judgment. He had heard seven times an admission of a mistake. He had heard twice that the Home Secretary had wished to be accountable, and so resigned. He had heard four times of her apology: she was sorry for her mistake. He had heard the Baroness’s appeal: “Everyone deserves a second chance. The Prime Minister was clear that this is a Government with integrity, professionalism and accountability, and I believe it was right to bring her back.”

He had also heard her plea for “an opportunity for redemption”; of the need to look forwards, not backwards. He had also heard her say:

My Lords, I can only say again that mistakes were made and that the Home Secretary acknowledged those. It is a good thing to acknowledge when mistakes have been made. She apologised, sanctions were applied under the last Administration and the new Government have put together a united team to deliver for the British people, and that includes Ms Braverman. She needs to be able to focus on illegal immigration, on control of borders and on making our streets safer. She needs to deal with the murderous channel crossings criminal racket, and I hope the party opposite will support that.

But despite all this; despite the apology, the repentance, the plea for redemption and rehabilitation, the Bishop of Durham cast doubt on the justifications, scorned Rishi Sunak’s wisdom in making the re-appointment, and smeared Suella Braverman as unfit to hold the office of Home Secretary.

Let us assume the Prime Minister lacks judgment and wisdom; and let us also assume that Suella Braverman is unfit to hold the office of Home Secretary. And let us further assume that the Bishop’s objections have absolutely nothing to do with Suella Braverman’s “focus on illegal immigration, on control of borders”, which extends to supporting the profoundly un-Christian, ungodly, if not manifestly evil policy of shipping refugees out to Rwanda.

When has a Bishop in the House of Lords ever questioned an appointment of a Labour minister, or a LibDem one, or an SNP one, or any other one? When has a Bishop in the House of Lords ever called into question the wisdom and judgment of a Labour leader, or a LibDem leader, or an SNP leader, or a Plaid leader, or any other party leader?

Except, of course, for Ukip’s Nigel Farage.

Peter Mandelson breached the Ministerial Code and resigned (/was sacked) and was brought back (twice) by Tony Blair. David Blunkett also departed twice. Both are now deemed fit to sit in the House of Lords. Certainly, Peter Mandelson wasn’t brought back after six days, but who determines the length of exile? Can’t sorrow and repentance lead to swift restoration? Why presume that tardy restoration has been preceded by sincere sorrow and repentance? What if the infringement is so tiny, so insignificant, so inconsequential, so ‘technical’ as to present no harm to anybody, let alone a danger to national security? Why should a prime minister not be free to make a judgment about this without episcopal ‘non-partisan’ condemnation?

In a House of Commons Report on the application of the Ministerial Code there is an interesting discussion about fairness and proportionality:

We remain concerned therefore that the lack of independence, and potentially of fairness, in the process can lead to a lack of proportionality in applying the Ministerial Code. One of our witnesses, Simon Jenkins, wrote in fairly dramatic terms about proportionality and ministerial accountability:

It is ludicrous that David Blunkett, a politician of some stature, can have vanished overnight not because of his various ministerial failings but for a trivial failure to comply with the Ministerial Code. It was equally absurd that Peter Mandelson should have vanished for the same reason. These people enjoyed the Prime Minister’s total support yet evaporated, allegedly “without a stain on their character”.

No Bishop in the House of Lords sought to question Tony Blair’s wisdom, or impugn the integrity of his government, which he said would be “whiter than white“.

No Bishop in the House of Lords has questioned the wisdom or judgment of Sir Keir Starmer in his unequivocal support to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister (or even the suitability of Jeremy Corbyn holding the office of Leader of HM Opposition). That’s the antisemitic Jeremy Corbyn, friend of Hamas and Hezbollah, scourge of NATO and the British Armed Services, who has a problem singing the National Anthem.

And yet these Bishops called Boris Johnson an “amoral liar“, demanded that Dominic Cummings be sacked, and now question the suitability of Suella Braverman to be Home Secretary.

But one may not point this out, even politely, for fear of stirring the Twitter gatekeeper of the Lords Spiritual.

Ah, ‘Whataboutery’: adduced to shut down any comparison, or examination of inconsistency, or allegation of hypocrisy. It is not ‘whataboutery’ to accept the critical premise of an assertion or the validity of a judgment and then to say, “But what about..?” Indeed, it is a basic premise of philosophy: sophists deploy whataboutery; socratic reason demands analysis of the comparatives and inconsistencies.

Nor is it unacceptable to use ‘whataboutery’ to highlight implicit bias. But no doubt the Twitter gatekeeper of the Lords Spiritual also does not come at this from any party-political angle. One is simply ‘silly’, and that’s the end of it.

Perhaps the Bishop of Durham has no partisan bias. He may have, but let us assume he has none. And let us assume he is simply concerned with appearances; of a manifestly unseemly haste in a ministerial restoration which calls into question the Prime Minister’s wisdom, and undermines his integrity and leadership. But does it not appear that the Lords Spiritual are indeed partisan in their judgments and political interventions? What about: ‘Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment’ (Jn 7:24)? How many bishops ought to have their wisdom impugned, or their integrity and leadership called into question for their erroneous judgments, deficient discernment, and the convenient turning of a blind eye?

Ah, whataboutery.