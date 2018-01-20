Uncategorized

We wouldn’t need a Minister for Loneliness if successive governments hadn’t destroyed the traditional family

It will soon be time for the Barchester Biennale Arts Festival, not quite as prestigious as the one in Venice but you don’t get your feet wet crossing the street. I have been invited to sit on the organising committee, and have promised to do my bit to drum up interest. I do hope you will all dig deep into your pockets and contribute to my ‘Preserve Diane Abbott in Formaldehyde as a monument to Post-Colonial Socialist Realism’ fund – provided Mr. Damien Hirst is willing to undertake the commission – half-price if we go for the slice down the middle option, giving us the opportunity of looking upon the inner workings of Marxism.

Our local artist, Mr. Quentin Cadmium-Daubs, is busy on a portrait of Mrs. Dismay done entirely in white feathers, and I’m sure Ms. Emin will delight us all by not turning up. The Impressionists are well-represented with works by Mr. Culshaw, Mr. McGowan and Miss Ancona, and we are promised an installation piece, a five storey drinks cabinet made entirely from Herr Juncker’s cast-off corks complete with rooftop wine lake. The Prince of Wales, well-known for his watercolours, has promised to display some unusual and provocative views of Cornwall, guaranteed to get Mr. Gompertz salivating. Do come… there will, of course, be hobnobs.

The Archdeacon was much taken with the story of the Bishop of Rome performing mid-air marriages, and thinks this is the sort of thing that would rekindle interest in the Church of England. I sometimes think nothing short of the Bishop of London recreating Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils at the High Altar of St. Paul’s would do that, but the nightmare soon passes. If only the Archbishop of Canterbury would consent to flapping his wings a bit and baptising children aloft, the crowds would surely flock. It would give a whole new – and practical – meaning to the terms ‘flying bishops’ and ‘High Church’! There could be ‘Railway Bishops’, fully-garbed and safely stowed in goods carriages, ever-ready to pull out at a convenient siding, and ‘Steamship Suffragans’ lurking in lifeboats for last-minute nuptials, and ‘Circus-tent curates’ wearing elasticated liturgical leotards intoning sacred vows on trapezes. I, on the other hand, believe such innovation should be avoided – it smacks too much of the smoke and mirrors favoured by Simon Magus and the go-ahead Bishop of Bevindon.

The Jupiter dutifully reports the meeting between M. ‘By Jove’ Macron and Mrs. Dismay at Sandhurst the other day, when she poured out lashings of ‘Entente Cordiale’ and he gave nothing away, apart from the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry. This he can do with equanimity, for the French President has already declared there is no such thing as French culture and therefore such objects hold little value for him. Mrs. May said little about modern British culture, which, considering this includes honour killings, street-side decapitations, terrorist attacks, child abuse, female genital mutilations, halal slaughtering, and Sharia Law, was wise. After all, M. Macron also declared those who cannot embrace Islam are traitors. The backwash of Empire has returned to bite us, whilst the government have surgically removed our own teeth so we cannot bite back.

One must congratulate Ms. Tracey Crouch on being appointed Minister for Loneliness by our oh-so caring prime minister desperate to find a human face to wear over the political one. It was one of the ideas bequeathed by the assassinated Ms. Cox, so it has the status of Holy Writ. One looks forward to the subsequent appointment of a Minister for Feeling Under the Weather, for Constipation and Piles and for Senior Moments. Of course, had successive governments not done all they could to break up the traditional family, make divorce easier and usher in the Brave New Dystopia we live in today, perhaps loneliness would not be quite so widespread as it is.

Londoners might well be a little perturbed listening to The Saracen’s latest utterance. “As good as some people think I am, I cannot solve knife crime by myself. Neither can the police.” Well, it didn’t used to be so much of a problem in the past, though London gangs have always been a violent lot, so perhaps ratepayers (or whatever they call them now) might consider whether they are getting good value for money. Perhaps also, someone might ask the question, is Mr. Mayor part of the problem, for he certainly isn’t the solution.

There is little crime in Barchester, I’m pleased to say, thanks to the vigilance of Inspector Catchem and his men. Of course, they have to watch Mustafa Fatwah and the goings-on at the ‘Does my Bomb Look Big in This’ Boutique and Halal Slaughterers, but things have been quiet there for some time. Perhaps we should be preparing ourselves for ‘the big one’, but thankfully I understand Ms. D. Abbott is currently fully booked.

One feels somewhat cheered by the news that President Trumpelstiltskin has snubbed Mrs. Dismay at Davos. It is a snub well-deserved, for our prime minister is determined to destroy good relations between Britain and the United States as part of her real strategy – to nobble Brexit. What with Mrs. Dismay and the Saracen whipping up anti-Trump frenzy amongst the perpetually angry brigade, who indeed would want to come to Blighty? As usual, the Archdeacon had much to say:

“That long-legged, short-bodied, neo-Marxist frump has the political touch of a Levantine leper and the leadership qualities of General Melchett’s waxed moustache. Recite the names of our prime ministers since Walpole and note the declension (archaic usage, but pertinent!). Mark my words, by the time this woman is finished, ‘Surrender’ will be our national motto!”

One should never watch a man when he is fulminating, so I gave him some wet-wipes and left him to it.

I went along to listen to Mr. Slope preach at the First Church of Transgendered Self Identification, one of those new-fangled American nonconformist jamborees where tongues are spoken and not served as part of a cold collation. I looked in vain for his text – ‘I am what I am’ – in my King James Bible, but couldn’t find it. Apparently, the Lord not only helps those who help themselves, but also those who don’t want to be themselves at all, preferring to covet their neighbour’s ass and other body parts. It was too much for me, so I went in search of Earl Grey and a decent cream tea.

So, my dears, it is time to put down my quill and think soothing thoughts. I am reading Dame Fragrant Starkers’ account of her recent expedition entitled, ‘The Back Passages of Samarkand’, which Mr. Slope is eager to borrow, so I must get a move on. I trust you all have a wonderful weekend of fun and frolics, remembering of course to say your prayers. It only remains to say, as the insoles of idiocy raise Mr. Macron to new heights and the mud slides of fake news smother the first shoots of populist awakening, farewell until next week.

  • Bernard from Bucks

    I understand Ms. D. Abbott is currently fully booked.
    Yes. She is very busy trying to find out how many pounds £ there are in a Carillion.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      She moves in mysterious ways…a bit like a water bed…

      • Inspector General

        Oh come now, Mrs Proudie. There are those who consider Ms Abbott amongst the best Africa can offer to the world. Mr Trump, probably…

  • Manfarang

    The last wedding I went to, well sort of wedding, was between two Iranian refugees. Actually they were already legally married. Someone thought it would be nice if they renewed their vows in a Christian ceremony. Good luck to them.

  • Inspector General

    One trusts the Minister for Loneliness is made to work a full 8 hours in an office by themselves…

    • dannybhoy

      Is that what did for you, old feller?

  • Invaluable though the contribution of ‘successive governments’ has been to ushering in our diverse ‘Brave New Dystopia’, let us not forget the cast of thousands who either acquiesced in or actively assisted the treachery of the political class: the old king and his eldest daughter, the churches, the media, the police and the judiciary.

    • Simon Platt

      I gather that the old King was far from perfect, but does he really deserve any of the blame for the mess we’re in?

      • @ Simon Platt—Government is carried out in the name of the sovereign and it was during the reign of George VI that the process of Islamization got underway. The king receives the benefit of the doubt and is guilty of acquiescence. His daughter is guilty of active encouragement.

  • Chris Bell

    Loneliness is the greatest of all gifts! For in loneliness a ‘person’ comes to know he/she is not alone. That is if it is courageously accepted. If, as so many do, define themselves in relation to ‘another’ they will of necessity be lonely. When it is a plain fact that everything is transient, shifting and mutable it is stupid to ask for permanence in relationship or in anything else. Death being the final arbiter, a marriage of 70yrs counts for very little. The dying person still must needs face death alone. So grow up!! Embrace ‘loneliness’ now because you are going to have to face it anyway. You will discover that you have never been alone. It is only the body that dies alone……….but does the body come and tell you that you are the body???? Of course not. Challenging this false identity is your greatest friend. It takes time, effort and courage but to find that you have never been alone is a priceless treasure. Don’t look to the ignorance of the world or politics………..they are all running away from themselves. Just stop and begin to really enquire.
    (If you wish to how then all you need to do is ask…..)

    • Inspector General

      One dwells alone and is by no definition ‘lonely’. Conversing with kitchen appliances helps pass the time, and the larger of the two bookcases is quite a laugh once you get to know him…and a very knowledgeable fellow, having absorbed the contents of the books…

      • Chris Bell

        Determining whether the bookcase is inside you or you inside the bookcase is a simple question!! But the answer may be profound and not found in any book.

      • Anton

        Not to mention the drinks cabinet.

        • dannybhoy

          Why didn’t you uptick my response to Jack? If you didn’t agree please explain why..

          • Anton

            Why do you want to push me, Danny? I had to look to see which comment you meant, and I made no conscious “to tick or not to tick” decision. I had to think in order to address the question of why I uptick *anything*; I suppose I uptick those that I agree with and have read closely and find striking.

          • dannybhoy

            No, I thought you might agree with my response to Jack.
            I’m not pushing you Anton, it’s just that by and large our views are the same.

          • Anton

            Insofar as I can tell from his writings on this blog, Jack is a genuine believer in Christ and I am glad of that, but I find boorish his tactic on a protestant blog of opening as if Roman Catholicism were correct and protestantism wrong, rather than beginning dialogue from common ground. Except when I wish to discuss matters with him directly I keep clear of threads in which he is closely involved. (He has a fine wit, of course.) Your own comment also spoke of divine “essence”; this is a theological word which can certainly be translated so as to be meaningful in modern English, but it comes with a certain amount of philosophical baggage that I dislike.

            Please don’t make the assumption that anything I don’t uptick I disagree with!

          • dannybhoy

            Fair enough Anton, but whilst I try to articulate what I believe in precise terms, it doesn’t bother me if the term I want escapes me, for whatever reason.
            The same with other folk on this blog, I go by what they say over the longer term rather than on one specific post.
            Unless I wish to pull their leg…
            For example I said,
            “But it is His Divine nature and essence that is able to guarantee our freedom however perverse, whilst being able to bring forth good out of our evil..”
            What do I mean by Divine nature and essence?
            That God by His Divinity and essential nature is able to achieve the best possible outcome of any situation or mess we have gotten into without negating our free will.

          • Chefofsinners

            That’s a satisfyingly accurate description of Jack’s starting point. Of course he’s got ardenjm to make him look reasonable.

          • Ardenjm is an excellent blogger and a fine Christian. He has his faults. We all do. Jack enjoys witnessing him wading into the theological and rational inconsistences of the various branches of protestantism.

          • Chefofsinners

            It’s certainly entertaining. I’d choose the verb ‘floundering’ rather than ‘wading’.

          • Hmm … as Jack saw it, it was you floundering during your last exchange.

          • “I find boorish his tactic on a protestant blog of opening as if Roman Catholicism were correct and protestantism wrong …”

            Tactic? It’s the Truth.

          • Phil Young

            Not sure how ‘holy’ the church at large is though, at least in a general sense, not in the specific sense of ‘holiness’ as in ‘set apart’.

          • Anton

            You cut off my sentence, Jack. You are entitled to believe what you like, but what I actually wrote was

            I find boorish his tactic on a protestant blog of opening as if Roman
            Catholicism were correct and protestantism wrong, rather than beginning
            dialogue from common ground.

            I wouldn’t do analogously on a Catholic blog.

        • Inspector General

          See me in my office after school…

      • Chefofsinners

        Absorbing 40 years of the Playboy Annual does not necessarily make one knowledgeable.

        • Inspector General

          We shall be writing to your parents, Sinners, recommending your father deal you a damn good thrashing at the earliest…

    • dannybhoy

      Loneliness is damaging to the human spirit/soul -whatever.
      Solitude can be good for prayer, meditation, or if you just need some space, but we humans were not designed to be lonely or isolated. We need fellowship, love, kindness, affirmation and conversation.
      We all must die one day. I often reflect on this reality and what it means, but all the time we have our faculties we may be a source of blessing, influence, help and working with God through our prayers.

      • The term “loneliness” needs pinning down. It’s more than living on one’s own.

        It’s that sense of being alone combined with the feeling that nobody understands nor cares. It is a dreary, dark and bewildering experience. Life has no real meaning or purpose.

        St. Ignatius calls this a state of desolation. One of the most common manifestations of desolation is that of loneliness – feeling alone in the world with nobody seeming to care about who you are and where you are heading in your life.

        This state of desolation – manifested through a deep sense of loneliness – is pervasive in Western societies today. It cannot be addressed by a Minister carrying a secular agenda. Love and care – Charity – cannot be nationalised by the State. It starts in one’s home and then in one’s community.

        As Saint Theresa of Calcutta observed: “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.” and “We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved and uncared for is the greatest poverty.

        C. S. Lewis ponts to the answer: “Look for yourself, and you will find in the long run only hatred, loneliness, despair, rage, ruin, and decay. But look for Christ, and you will find Him, and with Him everything else thrown in.”

        • dannybhoy

          Ah!
          T’is the ghost of Catholics Past!
          See my brother Jack, you speak as a Christian, not just an Orthodox Catholic.
          God is the fount of life and morality.
          Not only does He understand us (which as our Designer he logically should), He confers on us the right to call upon Him when our carefully constructed rationality collapses in front of us.
          Our loneliness however interpreted, comes from our alienation from our Maker.
          God is not trying to prove a point of superiority. He has no need to do that. It is because we are created in His image that He treats us with gentleness, respect and compassion – and even humour. For should He want to He could crush us as if we had never been.
          But it is His Divine nature and essence that is able to guarantee our freedom however perverse, whilst being able to bring forth good out of our evil..

        • Phil Young

          Well said!

  • dannybhoy

    “We wouldn’t need a Minister for Loneliness if successive governments hadn’t destroyed the traditional family.”
    So right on the nail! I feel the same way about the disappearance of pubs! They were places where people came to meet, chat and socialize Mrs Proudie. Now they’re the place you go to get bladdered, fight, and meet your local NHS hospital staff -who would rather be at home..

    “Our local artist, Mr. Quentin Cadmium-Daubs, is busy on a portrait of Mrs. Dismay done entirely in white feathers, and I’m sure Ms. Emin will delight us all by not turning up..”
    Oh Theresa, what on earth has become of you?

    “Mrs. May said little about modern British culture, which, considering this includes honour killings, street-side decapitations, terrorist attacks, child abuse, female genital mutilations, halal slaughtering, and Sharia Law, was wise. After all, M. Macron also declared those who cannot embrace Islam are traitors. The backwash of Empire has returned to bite us, whilst the government have surgically removed our own teeth so we cannot bite back.”
    This link leads to an article by an Israeli academic named Gisèle Littman aka Bat Ye’or. If you want to understand why Europe especially is caving into Islam please give it a read. (Doesn’t really get going ’til page 9, but some might like to start from the beginning..)
    http://www.dhimmitude.org/archive/bat_yeor_eurabia_summary_2004dec.pdf

    I can’t do any more!
    Suffice it to say Mrs Proudie that you have the gift of combining delicate and subtle wit with a keen awareness of what is going on around us.
    Bless your dear old heart and as the Scots might mutter, “May yairr knickerr elastic ne’er let ye doon!”

    • Chris Bell

      This, indeed, is the text. A text that should be read up and down Europe…… Of course, why have I not seen this………..nothing to with Islamophobia……….Europe is suffering from Judeophobia and Anti-Zionism. (I notice the significance that ‘Judeophobia’ is not considered a word by the spelling engine). Thanks for the link.

  • David

    Once again excellent Mrs Proudie, truly excellent, and so please receive my thanks.

    One wonders whether the Minister for Loneliness will set a properly thought out inquiry into the causes of loneliness ? Or perhaps not, as the hand of successive governments, pushing their left-liberal policies, has played such a powerful part in setting up the conditions conducive to an increase in loneliness. But silly me, I forgot politicians are never responsible for their actions are they !

  • Phil Young

    Hilarious! This cheered me up a little on a cheerless, grey, gloomy September afternoon…one in which I am feeling like a zombie due to lack of sunlight, and also feeling rather crushed by the innumerable problems overwhelming my family and me at the moment.
    Thank God for humour…it’s the one thing that keeps one going (apart from God of course). Hopefully we will, somehow, still be able to laugh as we slowly descend into the mayhem and craziness of modern-day life…hopefully without getting fully submerged. As Scripture says…Give thanks in all circumstances! As the world goes under, with God we may be laughing yet.

    • dannybhoy

      I spent some five years in Israel and was privileged to see the Sinai desert and up as far as Mt. Hermon.
      The Jewish people have a wonderful sense of humour, often self deprecating and with a recognition that in this life we experience both the bitter and the sweet.
      God is personal. There is communication between the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and together they underwrite what is pure, just, holy and compassionate.
      There is nothing we as humans may experience, that the Godhead will not go through with us if invited, and cannot then bring out of it the best possible solution.
      If we yield our lives to Him, we can be confident that He who framed the Cosmos will be there for us always…

      • Phil Young

        Yes…I just do not know how many people keep going at all without knowing God.

        • Sex and drugs and rock and roll – with a couple of holidays a year, a fancy house and car, few children and a huge overdraft …. probably.

          • Anton

            And a gnawing feeling of emptiness…

          • Phil Young

            Your comment is no doubt tongue in cheek…but a lot of people are miserable even when able to do all that. And of course, one can feel incredibly lonely even when busy and surrounded by loads of people.

          • Of course. Saint Ignatius says that to make good decisions, we must try to be free from personal preferences, societal expectations, fear of poverty and loneliness, desire for fame and honour, and anything else that stands in the way of the choice that will best serve God and bring us true happiness.

            These are “disordered attachments” that Ignatius wants us to be free of. Usually, it’s quite difficult to sort out the confusing muddle of ordered and disordered attachments that most of us live with. When does a desire to be liked and complimented become abnormal vanity? I need money to live; I have a mortgage and a car that’s breaking down. I’d also like some new clothes, a remodelled kitchen, and a vacation. How much more money do I need? What I am I willing to do to get it? We can answer these difficult questions by starting from a position of freedom – i.e. a detachment from any particular outcome, from other people’s ideas of the good life, from considerations of how someone should act.

            How many in the West today live according to this model? Who pays attention to God’s personal communication? Who responds to and grow in intimacy with God? Who lives out the consequences of this relationship?

      • David

        Well said dannyboy. Like Phil Young below I simply cannot imagine how most people keep going, given life’s inevitable ups and downs, in the absence of a relationship with Jesus and The Father.

  • Anton

    The Minister For Loneliness should be given an entire building to herself, with not a single civil servant.

    • Phil Young

      Yes, and be unable to venture out for months on end, have limited access to others, whether visitors, by phone or via computer. Only being able to give a report and any conclusions, once he/she/ze/hir…has been incarcerated for at least twelve months!

  • Chefofsinners

    “Who indeed would want to come to Blighty?” Most of France, it would seem. As soon as Mrs May realised Monsieur Micron had got through border security at Calais, she ordered another £45 million to be spent keeping the blighters out of Blighty. Dear old France being one of those merdehole countries, or ‘pain au chocolat’ as they call it.

    Of course our Foreign Secretary, was simultaneously planning an entirely new means of entry. A barrier across the world’s busiest shipping lane because, er, we currently can’t get foreigners into Britain quickly enough. A Bridge to Fra, we could call it.

    • dannybhoy

      Do you remember when Boris was being touted as A “Winston Churchill mk,2”? My goodness me, the man’s a walking diplomatic disaster. Educated at Eton and Oxford?
      Shame on them for turning out folk who don’t know the difference between intellectual day dreaming and common sense..

      • Chefofsinners

        More like an Austin Allegro mk2

        • David

          With a quartic steering wheel one asks ?

  • IanCad

    The Minister of Loneliness hath no jurisdiction in this Realm of Cranmer’s; For what needs we more than the jolly companionship so freely provided? Let others despair, pine and spend their hours watching trash, living vicariously and waiting for the end.

    How blessed we are! Fellow mortals – what fools we be – who nevertheless, readily offer explanations and solutions, criticism and cattiness, insults and injustices, yet return again, agreed with, roundly chastised, scorned, forgiven, praised. The doors are never locked.

    Quite the family aren’t we?

    Families chip in. Homepage – Become a Supporter. Don’t be bashful.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Indeed so…

    • David

      Very good Ian. Well done.

    • Chefofsinners

      It was God who first said: “It is not good for man to be alone”, and so He made woman. We are happy if we’ve follow His design. What chance the new minister will follow this simple message?

      • The first and foremost relationship of Adam’s was with God.

  • Bernard from Bucks

    Marlene Dietrich — ‘You’re never lonely with a book.’
    Could that book be the very same as the one of the two allowed on ‘Desert Island Discs’?