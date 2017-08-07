christian brexit
European Union

Welby wants a Christian Brexit, led by “someone that is trusted”

Justin Welby has been in Africa, but no one really cared much about that. He went to inaugurate the new autonomous Anglican province of Sudan and to highlight the plight of a million refugees. But there has been scant reporting of that. What made the news here were his comments on same-sex marriage, and his musings on Brexit. Which is a bit of a pity, because we all know that the former is an intractable cause of division in the Church of England, and the latter an intractable cause of division in the whole country; and, actually, the plight of the starving, sick and homeless refugees in Sudan is of far greater concern to Jesus…

“The chances of getting (Brexit) done in 18 months is infinitesimally small,” the Archbishop of Canterbury told the BBC R4 Today programme. It’s helpful to set that comment in its full context. He said:

You’ve got to remember on Brexit that there are literally thousands of separate agreements to come to, in order to process through the treaties and the agreements and all the things that need to happen. If each one of those has to be argued as a point of confidence on the floor of the House of Commons, the chances of getting this done in what’s now roughly 18 months are infinitesimally small. There has to be the political leadership that says, ‘We have major questions that are political, huge political decisions the obvious ones the single market and customs union but there are thousands of other decisions that can be made.’ Can the politicians not put at the front of their minds the needs of the United Kingdom to come out with a functional, working system for Brexit, and agree that certain things are, is it were, off the political table, and will be decided separately in an expert commission or a commission of senior politicians led by someone that is trusted in the political world?

So Justin Welby’s solution to the intractable problem of Brexit is to place “certain things” into the hands of an elite “expert commission”, which must be “led by someone who is trusted in the political world”.

He doesn’t specify what these “certain things” must be; nor does he elaborate on the constitution of this “expert commission”; nor does he identify a possible candidate for the role of universally-trusted leader. But let us imagine that these “certain things” which are taken “off the political table” include the UK’s continuing membership of the Single Market and Customs Union; and that this “expert commission” includes such names as Peter (Lord) Mandelson and Neil (Lord) Kinnock and Michael (Lord Heseltine) and Kenneth Clarke and Nick Clegg and a bishop or two, such as “Brexit nightmare” Andrew Watson ” (+Guildford) and “roots down, walls down” Paul Bayes (+Liverpool). And let us imagine this universally-trusted leader is…

Well, who exactly? Who possesses the charisma, the exceptional qualities and the force of personality by which all factions may be united? Who possesses the extraordinary virtue around which they may all coalesce? Who is this supernatural superhuman?

It can’t be any partisan PM emeritus, such as Tony Blair or John Major or David Cameron, for such names ring with division and echo of discontent. Indeed, it can’t really be a politician of any party colour, for, by definition, they cannot be trusted in and by the whole political world; that is to say, eyes of suspicion will glare and opposing minds will mouth their sectarian grievances. So who is this unifying supreme commissioner to be?

Does it not occur to the Archbishop of Canterbury that the process of securing cross-party agreement on the leader of such a commission may be as intractable as corralling agreement on same-sex marriage across the Anglican Communion? That aside, does it not occur to him that his proposal has the potential to stoke the Brexit fires of division hotter still, or even foment civil unrest?

What he is proposing is that a self-appointed group of elected ministers – let’s call them the Brexit Council – gather together and determine which “certain things” shall be taken “off the political table” and conferred upon a higher authority – let’s call it the Brexit Commission – which will be politically independent. Together they will determine which Commissioner will preside over all Brexit deliberations with supreme apolitical authority. Each Brexit Commissioner might hold a specific portfolio of expertise – economic, environmental, social, agricultural issues, and suchlike. Together they will consider (in camera) Brexit complexities, issue Brexit proposals, implement Brexit decisions, and manage the day-to-day business of Brexit. Of course, the Brexit Commission will be accountable in theory to Parliament, but its partisan politicians will be expected to rubber-stamp whatever directives and decrees are issued because the Brexit Commission exists to carry out the duties prescribed by Parliament for the common good; to protect the people; perhaps even bound by an oath of office to represent the general interest of the UK as a whole rather than serve their own political ends.

Does that approach ring any bells?

When you replace dynamic democracy with centralised bureaucracy, you negate equality, hinder accountability and deny justice. The ‘experts’ of special qualification and elite privilege determine what is good and what is best, while the oppressed democrats rail against the unaccountability of the officialdom to which they are subject and expected to show allegiance. If an election cannot change policy, people will seek alternative means to effect the reformation they desire. If the referendum ballot box simply exchanges one aloof and unaccountable commission for another – even in the name of the common good and “the needs of the United Kingdom” – we ought not to be surprised if conflict ensues between democratic tendencies toward self-realision and the iron cage of bureaucratic specialisation in which the people are confined.

No, Archbishop, with enormous respect, the Brexit vote expressed a desire for levelling: it was a vote by the small cogs against the vast combined mechanisms of oligarchy, autocracy and bureaucracy. It was a vote against a seemingly indestructible system of social, economic and political domination. It was a vote against the infallible administrators of immutable policy heading inexorably toward a pre-ordained destination. It was a vote for liberty, democracy and accountability. It was a vote for reformation, for greater justice, for the UK to look to and move with confidence in the wider world, rather than be bound by the myopic interests of a half-Europe narrow collective.

The bureaucratic instinct is to centralise further and strengthen its own powers; to replace its own officials with like minds; to control all means of communication between the government and public to convey stability, reliability, precision, discipline and ensure the calculability of enlightened outcome. It all sounds so very Christian, and the Archbishop of Canterbury obviously wants a Christian Brexit of love, peace and reconciliation.

But in a healthy, functioning democracy, there is dispute, division, deception, emotivism and intractable dilemma. It is messy and murky, painful and bothersome, and it’s meant to be. There is no matter of public policy which can be taken “off the political table” for the sake of expedience, or “decided separately in an expert commission or a commission of senior politicians” just because time is running out, for this rigidity reduces the political autonomy of the mass of the population, hampers their progress and kills their dreams. And that makes them victims. And that way lies revolution.

More Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • The ‘universally trusted leader’? Who else but Nigel Farage?
    Works for me.

    • Manfarang

      Since when was he universally trusted?

    • Father David

      I think you missed off the prefix “mis” from trusted.
      Only trying to help.

  • Anton

    “The chances of getting (Brexit) done in 18 months is infinitesimally small”: thus saith the Archbishop. But actually it’s going to happen in 18 months, as the EU was notified 6 months ago and its own process automatically kicks us out out two years after that, ready or not. This fact is starting to become a blessing as traitorous ministers and civil servants impede the process. Who cares about a little chaos in 2019-20 as the cost of getting away from Brussels?

    Justin Welby should seek rather to prevent a different exit, namely that of the Church of England from the Church of Jesus Christ.

    • Linus

      Millions care about “a little chaos” in 2019-20 and well beyond as it will directly affect their livelihoods.

      When jobs start to bleed out of the City, industrial output tumbles due to lack of finance and the imminent threat of trade barriers with your major markets, agricultural production takes a sizeable hit due to a lack of unskilled labour to harvest crops and the pound nosedives because of all the economic uncertainty, leaving the average British family marooned in a cold and wet Blighty over the summer holiday period, then we’ll see what happens to Brexit.

  • Peasant Farmer

    Ahem, Jacob Rees-Mogg?

    • Manfarang

      Ahem,“I like cake, I like eating it, I like having it”

  • ardenjm

    Only in the short and medium term are the starving of more concern to Our Lord than gay ‘marriage’ and the whole LGBT social-experimentation of the last few years – part of what Benedict XVI correctly identified as the “Dictatorship of Relativism”.
    If you’re homosexual yourself it might be uncomfortable to have to acknowledge the Sign of the Times that is the gay agenda – inimical to family life and thus to the common good of a healthy society. So whilst feeding the hungry is indeed a duty so too is witnessing to the truth of God’s original covenant with humanity in the bond between Adam and Eve. But the question of marriage has never sat easily within the Church of England, for obvious reasons…

  • Manfarang

    “the UK to look to and move with confidence in the wider world”
    Not a lot of that at the moment.

  • David

    Thank you, Your Grace for an insightful and wise article.

    “It was a vote for liberty, democracy and accountability”

    Exactly !

    Removing significant decisions to outside the democratic process is the route to elitist, statist intolerance which eventually leads to tyranny, followed by revolution, as history so amply demonstrates. The American colonists cry of “No taxation without representation” still resonates down the ages within, not just Anglo-Saxon breasts, but also within those who embrace its culture of freedom and the rule of law, laws made by the democratically elected, not by self-appointed groups of “experts” !

    Welby who is now tolerating if not condoning anti-Christain practices within the C of E, has little wisdom either in the things he is charged to defend and promulgate, which is the Church, or the areas like politics where he has no more authority than any other citizen, and certainly less wisdom than many. The people of this fine country are sick and tired of this top down, we know best, arrogance. We want and demand our democratic right, which is a full return of all sovereignty ceded to the EU, and nothing less.

    • Anton

      Notice though that the American colonists were requesting representation, not independence.

  • IanCad

    A Christian Brexit??!! We have our marching orders: “….Come out of her my people, that ye be not partakers in her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues”
    As in yesterday’s OP where I lamented the rotten treatment Farage has received, so let us not forget poor David Davis as he struggles within the nest of vipers that is the Tory party leadership.

    • Anton

      But who are “my people”? The British today? I don’t think so…

      • IanCad

        “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” Micah 6:8
        There is a remnant Anton – granted – fewer today than in times past when the distractions were not so many, life was simpler, the mind focused on the essentials of life.
        Neither, should I add, does this verse have import to only those who acknowledge God, for there are those without the law whose hearts are kind and love the right.

      • Linus

        So the British aren’t your people, yet you felt justified in voting them out of the EU? How’s that for a betrayal of the nationalism you claim to be motivated by?

        So if you’re not British, what exactly are you? I’m still convinced you’re an Afrikaaner or something similar, but who knows what colonial remnant you descend from? Whatever it is, it certainly isn’t British. That’s for sure.

    • youhavenewmail

      Oh good, I can continue my reply re Farage and his speeches here:

      In case you missed his Mississippi speech, here it is:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oj4K9fr_WgY (Near the end, at 5:24 or so, he memorably says, “You can beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, you can beat Washington”)
      For what Trump says before he introduces Farage, here is another link:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StFTNB6f7UI (15 mins only)

      That was in August 2016, by the way!

      • David

        I watched it again – brilliant !
        Let the bell of liberty ring out loud and clear, forever !

  • len

    I sometimes wonder if Brexit will happen at all?.
    The EU was created by deception and the agenda was to get Countries so entangled ,so enmeshed that escape would be extremely difficult if not impossible.And those behind the EU did a pretty good job of creating this monster which is consuming Europe.
    As our society disintegrates and fallen man pushes the boundaries further and further one can only wonder what the end result will be?.

    One could imagine that if the instinctive drive in a colony of bees was suddenly removed total chaos would result.Each bee would be doing what it assumed to be’ the right thing’ but it would not be in accord with any other bee.
    The same thing happened when man rejected God and decided to go his own way and to do his own thing.The result is chaos, and chaos will reign until Christ comes back and assumes His Rightful Position.

    • HedgehogFive

      Countries so entangled ,so enmeshed that escape would be extremely difficult if not impossible.
      Brings to mind how Stalin hacked off Nagorno-Karabakh, populated by Armenians, and handed it to Azerbaijan.

    • dannybhoy

      “The EU was created by deception and the agenda was to get Countries so entangled ,so enmeshed that escape would be extremely difficult if not impossible.”
      I don’t think that was the case in Europe Len. They knew what they wanted to achieve. I think it was more a case of our own people not telling us the British people the whole truth..

  • Mike Stallard

    Your Grace, this is not a case of personalities: it is a case of choosing alternatives.
    1. We can just leave the EU. In which case,at midnight on 29-30th March 2019, we will simply be cut off from any European trade. This will be because the computer system (aka Non Tariff Barriers) will no longer operate. The Remoaners will be proved more than right.
    2. We can remain in the EU in which case we will have to join in the Eurozone eventually as the EU converges into the United States of Europe as it clearly states in the new constitution written by the Spinelli-Bertelsmann group.
    3. Associate Membership means that we lose all representation, except for concessions, and are simply forced to accept Directives over which we have no control. We also pay as much as we are told. We are not on the Council of Europe or in the Parliament or the all important Commission.
    4. We can remain in the European Economic Area (aka Common market) if we join EFTA along with Norway and Iceland. Immediately we are no longer members of the CFP, the CAP, the ECJ, and we have a waiver for immigration. But – hey – this is off the table!
    Whoever is in charge, this is it: there are no other choices.

    PS The long term? We want total independence. The medium term is the four choices.

    • Sybaseguru

      Option 1 First sentence is correct. Remainder is a non sequitur. I don’t need a computer system to visit France and sell my wares. Sure I might have to pay a few percent import duties, and might have to get my product tested by a German testing house, but I would have done that in advance. Seems project fear lives on in some people.

      • Linus

        Your wares will face cheaper European competition from suppliers who are much easier to deal with. Lead times will be shorter with no holdups in customs. There will be no exchange issues and no dealing with dubious foreign banks.

        I’ll certainly be buying European from now on. There are few things produced in Britain that can’t be got elsewhere at a more competitive price with far less hassle.

        • Sybaseguru

          Bizarre. I didn’t realise we were in Euro. So what’s different from a currency point of view?

          • Linus

            Sterling’s recent volatility, which Brexit can only make worse.

            To offer competitive prices you’ll be forced into ever-more pricey hedging that will cut your profit to the bone, if not beyond.

            And once you’re no longer European, why would Europeans buy from you? If faced with a choice between product from a loyal EU country and faithless Britain, I know what I’ll choose.

            British products used to be regarded as cool. Now all your flag stands for is backwards-looking nationalism. The Union Flag means xenophobia and isolationism. Good luck trying to sell that as a concept.

  • bluedog

    The mind boggles, Your Grace, and the possibilities spawned by ++Welby’s sortie into the Sudan seem as endless as the questions raised. Are we witnessing the emergence of GAFCON as the lineal successor of the British Empire? Just as the institutions of the Roman Empire morphed into the Roman Church, into The Curia for example, will we now see the institutions of the British Empire transplanted into the CoE and thence to the province of Sudan? Will there be a degree of nativism so that the Archbishop of the province is better known as the Arch-Khedive? One has visions of ++ Welby being rowed down the Blue Nile in a triumphal barge similar to Gloriana, propelled by Nubian tribesmen. One trusts that the arch-episcopal mitre will be replaced by a fez, consistent with the rulings of Synod.

    • David

      You are right in that the British Empire which spread Anglicanism, as well as other Christian denominations, around the globe, now has an echo of the C of E’s former outward missionary energies in Gafcon. It is rapidly becoming the home of many traditional Anglicans, including those like myself attached to a very Biblically observant local church of the C of E.

  • vsscoles

    It is time to abolish the House of Lords and the patrician attitudes which it continues to foment.

    • Linus

      Bravo! My sentiments exactly.

      Can you get rid of the monarchy at the same time? Then we might see an end of public interest in the Diana saga.

      Latest revelation: Charles talked to Camilla while installed on the only throne he’s ever likely to occupy, given the Struldbrug tendencies of his mother.

      I’m not sure what’s more shocking: the fact that he talked to his mistress whilst defecating; or that he forgot to lock the door so that his vengeful wife couldn’t catch him at it. Red-handed, as it were. Or brown…

      Either way, one hopes he passed a Wetwipe over the handset before slinging it at his valet for recharging. Or perhaps the valet is used to it and carries rubber gloves wherever he goes.

      In any case, wouldn’t it be better for everyone if these evolutionary “maladaptés” were put out of their misery?

  • dannybhoy

    “When you replace dynamic democracy with centralised bureaucracy, you negate equality, hinder accountability and deny justice. The ‘experts’ of special qualification and elite privilege determine what is good and what is best, while the oppressed democrats rail against the unaccountability of the officialdom to which they are subject and expected to show allegiance. If an election cannot change policy, people will seek alternative means to effect the reformation they desire. If the referendum ballot box simply exchanges one aloof and unaccountable commission for another – even in the name of the common good and “the needs of the United Kingdom” – we ought not to be surprised if conflict ensues between democratic tendencies toward self-realision and the iron cage of bureaucratic specialisation in which the people are confined.”
    Great paragraph and outlines exactly what is wrong in our country.

    Let’s take Dunkirk as an example..
    “…With the entire front collapsing rapidly, the decision was reached at home to evacuate our forces from the Continent. But the only port from which to evacuate the British Expeditionary Force was Dunkirk, and that was already being seriously threatened by the Germans. Taking stock of the predicament, Churchill said in The Second World War. ‘I thought—and some good judges agreed with me—that perhaps 20,000 or 30,000 men might be re-embarked. The whole root and core and brain of the British army… seemed about to perish upon the field, or to be led into ignominious and starving captivity.’ All therefore seemed about to be lost.

    But Britain had a godly Sovereign. Seeing this situation developing, His Majesty King George VI requested that Sunday, 26 May should be observed as a National Day of Prayer. In a stirring broadcast, he called the people of Britain and of the Empire to commit their cause to God….”

    http://www.christianstogether.net/Articles/200052/Christians_Together_in/Christian_Life/The_Miracle_of.aspx
    We not only had leadership, we had Godly leadership with integrity, calling the nation to prayer. Winston Churchill famously said,
    “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat”
    These were men of moral stature, willing to step up to the plate and take responsibility.
    Today’s pygmies offer us committees and collective blame avoidance….

    • Royinsouthwest

      The Lords used to contain many peers who were independently minded and who often had a great deal of knowledge of the subjects on which they chose to speak – in marked contrast to those members of the Commons who say and do what the party whips tell them.

      Now, thanks to Blair’s reforms, it is stuffed with hacks from the three main parties.

      • dannybhoy

        We’re lost in the land of Lilliput!

      • Dreadnaught

        I think the number of Peers should not be in excess of the number of seats in the Commons and be for a maximum of five years; not a pension fund for political flunkies and rejected MPs.

        • Sarky

          Or bishops.

    • David

      You have stated my beliefs and ideals exactly.

  • Maalaistollo

    Welby’s proposed solution merely demonstrates how much he is a part of the problem.

    • David

      Nicely put !

  • Demon Teddy Bear

    I suppose a smug appointee is going to like government by smug appointees. I’m beginning to think the French Revolutionaries had a point with “a la lanterne”…

  • Merchantman

    The way things are progressing hopefully we are likely to see CExit where the progressives come up against the wall of biblical truth and anger in the pews and camp off in some redundant churches in Norwich, Liverpool, Guildford, Oxford and Southwark while the rest of us get on with salvaging the real thing.
    Apologies this should have been published Good News Friday.

  • CliveM

    In many ways Brexit should be a done deal, but it needs to happen in a properly planned manner. It needs to be got right, to do so will be fiendishly complicated and to maintain the support of the majority of the people who voted for it, it needs to be done and be seen to be done, competently.

    At the moment headless chickens spring to mind. The government is in a mess and seems to be running very hard to fail to catch up. May has to get over the shock of the election and show leadership or go.

    However let’s be clear, a ew percent of duty, or goods stuck for months or even years waiting formal approval or months of chaos because Brexit has happened and nothing has been concluded isn’t a trivial matter. Those directly affected by loss of jobs, loss of home etc will in the main not see it as being a price worth paying and they will feel betrayed. Economic recovery from such a situation will take years.

    Trivialising the problems doesn’t make you a better Brexiteer. Sacrificing other people’s futures doesn’t make you more patriotic.

    Yes we can make new trade agreements but these won’t all happen at one time, they will take years. We cannot simply write off the European market.

    For those who say that Europe has more to lose from a trade war, you misunderstand what is happening . For Europe this isn’t about trade, or GDP, this is about a project that the political class has invested a huge amount of effort into, believes in implicitly and will not let the UK leaving threaten.

    If this is got wrong the UK will be damaged for years ahead. We need a bit more competence at the top.

    • dannybhoy

      Totally agree. I had high hopes for David Davis, but that is rapidly draining away.
      What Mrs May should be concentrating on is getting her cabinet to discuss and agree a list of British aims and objectives re our leaving the European Union. It was a Conservative government that called the referendum and it should be a Conservative government that formulates the divorce settlement.
      But I would like to see us Brits have the opportunity to submit our own list of priorities first, before the government finalises its plans.

    • Sarky

      Is brexit in chaos??
      Or is it a coincidence that stories regarding it are coming from europe and remainers. Remember the predicted collapse hasnt happened so there is an awful lot of face saving going on.

      • CliveM

        The Government is in chaos. They are the ones charged with managing Brexit.

        A government that appears not to know what it wants, members brief against other members of it to the press and seems to be at war with itself is unlikely to make a good job of the negotiations.

        It’s not to late, but it soon will be.

        • Sarky

          Its not the government that does the majority of the work, its civil servants and they will keep doing it no matter how chaotic things get.

          • CliveM

            Yes but in what direction? If the Minesterial head is unable to give proper guidance, what is the civil servant meant to do? They are unable to make up their own policy and even if they did why do you think they’d be after helping Brexit and not actively trying to scupper it?

  • ecclesiaman

    Read Christopher Story about the EU. Videos on you tube and PDF’s on line. He was a Christian and a genuine patriot with the courage of his convictions. It will then become obvious that the whole EU deal is corrupt and anti-Christian, and part of a plan to destroy Nation States. It’s not a conspiracy but a fact. Don’t be deceived.
    I am far from convinced that we will actually leave the EU. Unless strong action from the top, i.e. Mrs Dismay, is adopted we will be scuppered. She is most unlikely to deliver this. Is there a politician willing and able to act on the referendum mandate? Could they even be elected? A fragile mandate to be sure, but it is one delivered by a system we have accepted as a country for a long time.
    I am deeply sceptical that things will work out well for the UK. Revolution? Is that a possibility?

  • David

    Instinct tells me to distrust the “news” from the left-liberal pro-EU media. So is our progress to leave the EU a mess, or is this merely what the BBC and its equally treacherous accompaniment of establishment servicing media acolytes want us to think ? Are they hoping that in our despair at all their bad news they can water down and obfuscate the whole matter, thereby keeping us to all intents and purposes trapped within the undemocratic, sticky web of the EU ? I am not sure But I am sure that’s it is wise to never trust the lying mainstream media.

  • TIME to CTRL ALT & DEL

    Poor ++Justin. CoExit happening. Does he not realise that the church exists to fulfil his commission of preach, making disciples baptising etc.
    Went to a CoE on holiday, not something a Baptist does too often, to find out after a lot of cutting and sicking and some thoughtless choruses, that the key to salvation lies in clearing up the beach and throwing away my car.
    who would have known, that repentance and faith towards God is no longer mandatory!!!
    Having said that the Baptist World is also experiencing its own congregational Exit, and we need to put our own house in order too.

    • Dominic Stockford

      I can name a few CofE congregations which are ‘safe spaces’ for conservative evangelicals, but none in traditional holiday destinations come to mind. Last time I went to one that i hadn’t managed to pre-vet the male vicar walked out just as things began in order to go somewhere else, leaving us with a couple of pretty useless non-male non-vicars. The young people I was with spent the rest of the day pointing out the Biblical flaws in the ‘sermon’.

      • Martin

        I believe that the minister at what was my parents local Anglican church, on the south coast, is quite good, for some reason tho’ they wouldn’t let me go to any of his services. He was berated by the local press for not allowing yoga in his church hall and wanting parents of children to be Christened to be married.

  • Dominic Stockford

    Give me a sheet of paper with all these difficult decisions on them and I’ll make them for you. It’ll take a couple of hours but the job will be done. Some people will whinge about one decision, some will be delighted, and the picture will swop around for others. But it’ll be completed. Job done. Simples.

    • CliveM

      Come on Dominic you know it’s not that simple.

  • Martin

    I’m afraid that until Welby puts the CoE in order he is the last person anyone should ask for advice on how to run anything , aside from the proverbial in a brewery. Or am I being too harsh?

  • Inspector General

    Can’t understand Welby at times. Is it because he is made of soft stuff.

    Only one thing matters in eighteen months’ time. And that is we continue to trade with the EU under the existing arrangement if necessary. Not to is unthinkable – a blockade by the EU would be tantamount to a declaration of war! So let’s not even think about it, because it’s not going to happen, what!

    Welby, and all you other faint hearts. You need to bone up on our history, when better men than you were around. Start with the 39 45 war, when we were really up against, and stop blubbing!

    • CliveM

      What the Second World War tells us , is that if you don’t have clear objectives and the right strategy you get your ass kicked and innocent people die. In the case of WWII, in their millions.

      It could have been stopped in ’39.

      Yes Churchill and others helped preserve western civilisation and British independence, but it would have been better if they hadn’t had to.

      • Inspector General

        The country didn’t have any clear objectives until Churchill was made PM. The cost of those objectives he told us, and can be read on the back of a 5 pound note.

        Remember, Clive. We had no choice in the matter as in 1939. It was beyond our influence then as now. The EU like the Third Reich was un-reformable.

        • CliveM

          I think you’ve misunderstood my point. With the right strategic objectives and firm leadership, Britain and France could have dealt a fatal blow to the Third Reich. Maybe even toppled it.

          Getting the strategy right at the start makes everything a whole lot easier.

          • Inspector General

            No. The nightmare memories of the Great War would not have allowed that. Even the Germans were taking a massive risk and they knew it. Blitzkrieg in the West was a plan on paper. Could they make it fact. They were very unsure. To top it all, the majority of the German army was still horse drawn.

          • CliveM

            All of which maybe true, but doesn’t change the truth of what I said.

  • jsampson45

    A Brexit led by someone who is trustworthy, Christian or otherwise, we need but are not going to get.