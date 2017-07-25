Church of England

The two opposed expressions of Anglicanism

There is a letter published in today’s Telegraph signed by 23 conservative (/traditionalists/orthodox) Anglicans concerning the tensions in the Church over England (and wider Anglicanism) over same-sex marriage and other gender-sexuality divisions. It is signed most prominently by Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali, and reads:

Sir,

Recent actions in the General Synod in pursuit of a culture which denies biblical ethics, as they have been practised and understood ‘at all places and in all times’, has caused many Anglicans great concern. There are times, particularly in the face of social disintegration, when it is the duty of the Church to be counter-cultural. The failure of the House of Bishops to uphold the teaching of the Bible and of the Universal Church in this area is very disappointing, if not surprising.

The booing of traditionalists and the levels of personal abuse aimed at them during the General Synod has only deepened mistrust between the different sides.

There are now effectively, at least, two opposed expressions of Anglicanism in this country. One which has capitulated to secular values, and one that continues to hold the faith ‘once delivered to the saints’.

We and others stand with the majority of faithful Anglican across the globe, in prioritising Scripture and the unanimous teaching of the universal Church over secular fashion. We note the results of this same conflict in North America, even as we look for and pray for a similar renewal of orthodox Anglicanism and of Anglican structures in these islands.

Yours faithfully,

Rev’d Dr. Gavin Ashenden, Former Chaplain to the Queen
Rev’d Nigel Atkinson, Vicar of St. John’s, Knutsford
Rev’d Dr. Mark Burkill, Chairman of Reform
Rev’d Tim Chapman, Minister of Christ Church South Cambs, AMiE
Rev’d Paul Darlington, Vicar of Oswestry Holy Trinity, Chair of Church Society
Rt. Rev’d John Ellison, AMiE Executive
Rev’d Dick Farr, Chairman of Church Society Trust
Rt. Rev’d Dr John Fenwick, Bishop Primus, Free Church of England
Fr. Martin Hislop, St. Luke’s, Kingston upon Thames
Rev’d Canon Nigel Juckes, Incumbent, Parish of Llandogo
Rt. Rev’d Josep Miquel Ferrer, Free Church of England
Rev’d Steven Hanna, St Elisabeth’s Church, Dagenham
Rt. Rev’d Paul Hunt, General Secretary, Free Church of England
Rev’d Lee McMunn, AMiE Mission Director
Rt. Rev’d Dr Michael Nazir-Ali, 106th Bishop of Rochester
Rev’d James Paice, Vicar of St. Luke’s Wimbledon Park, Trustee of Southwark Good Stewards Trust
Rev’d Dr. Peter Sanlon, Vicar of St. Mark’s Tunbridge Wells, Convener of Anglican Partnership Synod
Rev’d Dr Andrew Symes, Executive Secretary, Anglican Mainstream
Rev’d William Taylor, Rector of St. Helen’s Bishopsgate, Chairman of Renew
Rev’d Melvin Tinker, Vicar of St. John’s Newland
Rev’d Robin Weekes, Minister of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon, Chair of Reform Southwark
Mrs Andrea Minchello Williams, CEO of Christian Concern and Christian Legal Centre

There is also an article in that newspaper headed ‘Queen’s former chaplain leads vicar rebellion over gay marriage‘, in which Education Editor Camilla Turner informs us that the Rev’d Dr Gavin Ashenden “threatens to break away from the Church of England”, seemingly oblivious to the fact that he has already broken away, and did so some months ago. But he raises the prospect of a wider breakaway, beginning with many of the signatories to the above letter:

“This is a warning that the Archbishop is under notice that unless he leads the Church in a way that remains consistent with the values and authority of the bible as opposed to progressive secularism, he will risk some kind of revolt in the form of an independence movement,” he said.

…“We are saying if you don’t draw a halt at this point the same thing will happen here and there will be a significant number who will secede and reconstitute an Anglican church to keep faith with authentic Anglican Christianity,” Dr Ashenden said.

The Rev Dr Peter Sanlon, Vicar of St Mark’s Church in Tunbridge Wells, said that a lot of Anglican leaders are concerned “not just about votes at the General Synod regarding sexuality but also votes against the uniqueness of Christ and against urging all minister to share the gospel with the nation”.

Dr Sanlon, who also helped to organise the letter, added that “increasing numbers of orthodox Anglicans have lost confidence in the archbishops…”

And the Church of England’s official response to this warning of revolt, secession and schism?

A Church of England spokesman said: “As with any debating chamber, Synod often debates controversial issues and members can sometimes disagree strongly with each other. That is the nature of debate. If there is an issue the Chair will intervene. The expectation is that Synod members are courteous at all times both to each other and invited guests.”

Which kind of misses the point spectacularly. In fact, it blithely reduces the substance of the dispute to the soundness of debate and the imperative of courtesy, neither of which is in contention. The matter laid before us concerns “biblical ethics, as they have been practised and understood ‘at all places and in all times’”, set against “two opposed expressions of Anglicanism in this country. One which has capitulated to secular values, and one that continues to hold the faith ‘once delivered to the saints'”. The matter, then, is whether the Church of England is approaching (or has reached) that point where progressive liberal Anglicans who (it is alleged) advocate ‘secular values’ may continue to be in communion with those conservative Anglicans who believe it is their mission and vocation to be counter-cultural; to affirm “biblical ethics, as they have been practised and understood ‘at all places and in all times'”; “to hold the faith ‘once delivered to the saints'”.

And so we are concerned with gender, sex and sexuality viewed through the lens of Anglicanism, and debates about the essentials Anglican identity, with one side accusing the other of fomenting schism by compromising with the world, and that side accusing the other of impeding the church’s mission by retreating from the world. These tensions echo those within the Worldwide Anglican Communion, which mirror those in the Roman Catholic Church. This ‘humanity’ debate is by no means peculiar to Anglicanism: it is taking place, to varying degrees, in all church denominations all over the world. Or at least in those which aren’t preoccupied with inconvenient distractions such as existential persecution.

For some, Anglicanism and the Anglican tradition is strengthened and enhanced by continuing reformation on what are considered ‘second order’ issues, such as the nature of church authority, liturgy, sacramental ministry and moral theology. For others, these ‘second order’ issues are not so conveniently carved out: the orthodox understanding of the created order thereby becomes a ‘first order’ issue, touching on the nature of salvation and the sanctification of souls. Is there a via media to be found between these polarities, or would that be a compromise too far? Is this, in short, the end of Anglicanism as a coherent, empirical, identifiable worldwide communion, or is it simply a further diverse expression of that communion, which was itself born of division and fragmentation, not to mention contentious debates about sex and marriage.

The problem is that Anglicanism has always been provisional. As Paul Avis observes:

Its participation in catholicity is partial and incomplete. It can only aspire to a catholicity that remains ultimately eschatological – that is to say, it will be fulfilled when God’s plan of salvation is perfected beyond this life. All parts of the Christian Church, large and small, not just Anglicanism, stand in this position of incompleteness and fragmentation vis-à-vis the catholic Church of the Creed. There is no already existing empirical ‘body’… with which Anglicanism seeks a home, except in the universal Church (The Identity of Anglicanism [2007:2]).

And so Anglicanism will continue fragmenting as humanity continues diversifying, for that is the inescapable framework of its ecclesial foundation. The “two opposed expressions of Anglicanism” to which Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali et al refer are simply two more opposing expressions in a long line of opposing expressions, as might be considered consistent with Anglicanism’s historical provisionality and the mortal reality that, for now, we see in mirrors darkly. We live in a world of concentric ecclesial communities forever separating from each other, each led by their own infallible pope or popes of genuinely expressed irreconcilable mysteries. Communion is impaired and unity remains invisible because the Church awaits the eschatological consummation.

So, write your open letters to the Telegraph about the impending CofE schism. Make your pejorative sociological judgments on ‘Sunday Morning Live’, proclaim your confessional soundbites on ‘The Big Questions’, and issue your episcopal condemnations via the Times.

It is a very secular strategy, steeped in secular values.

  • Three words: GET OUT NOW!

    • Dominic Stockford

      AMIE and Free Church of England already have, so I don’t understand why they’re signing this.

      • David

        Please see my answer to you, as above.

      • Bruce Atkinson

        The message of 2 Corinthians 6:14-17 needs to be shouted from the rooftops. It cannot be emphasized enough.
        “Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness? What harmony is there between Christ and Belial? What does a believer have in common with an unbeliever? What agreement is there
        between the temple of God and idols? For we are the temple of the living God. As God has said: ‘I will live with them and walk among them, and I will be their God, and they will be my people’. THEREFORE COME OUT FROM AMONG THEM AND BE SEPARATE, says the LORD.” (my emphasis; see also Rev 18:9).

        It takes a consistent message and a bit of time to motivate the sheep to get back into the sheepfold. Some are goats and will never do it, but confused sheep will eventually do so if their leaders are truly following the Shepherd of their souls.

  • disqus_N9Jawtu8Uw

    When my license was transferred at the service, in front of everyone (Bishops clergy and congregation) we all swore an Oath that the we held the Scriptures to be the PRIMARY authority (not Secondary or Tertiary, but Primary). We also swore an oath that we followed fully (not partly) the Lord Jesus Christ.

    Now Bishops and Clergy are revealing their hypocrisy because they don’t believe it themselves.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Far better is the phrase ‘the sole rule of faith and practice’. Which leaves no room for doubt.

  • Manfarang

    The “two opposed expressions of Anglicanism”
    Isn’t it three, Anglo-Catholic, Evangelical, and Liberal?

    • Dominic Stockford

      Absolutely so. Gafcon have managed to keep away from the AC/Evangelical problems within their ranks up to now, but they will surface eventually.

      • David

        A traditional Church can accommodate the differences between the AC and Evangelicals, providing both accept the primacy of Scripture. But traditionalists of both persuasions cannot accommodate a rampaging Cultural Marxist driven Liberalism intent on redefining God, ourselves Man, and the “faith once received”, in the images that they demand.

        • Dominic Stockford

          No it can’t. See answer above. Pale Romanism cannot have a place in the same house as true Protestantism.

        • “A traditional Church can accommodate the differences between the AC and Evangelicals, providing both accept the primacy of Scripture.”

          Can they? Don’t both claim the “primacy of scripture” yet rest on diametrically opposed interpretations on how it is to be understood?

    • David

      Depends what you mean by “opposed”. Liberalism undoubtedly wishes to change the faith to reflect human wisdom, so in that sense they are opposed to both of the traditionalists, the A/C and Evangelicals; but those latter two groups respect one another and get on rather well, with few frictions because both groups accept the primacy of Scripture.

      • Dominic Stockford

        No. Simply no. The AC hold to a whole variety of positions, fundamental ones, on matters such as the Lord’s Supper (which they happily call ‘mass’, despite that being condemned in the 39 Articles), and ‘confession’, which are utterly opposed theologically to the Protestant and Evangelical position.

        • Little Black Censored

          The Mass as such is not condemned in the 39 Articles, but only a certain mediaeval doctrine of it. Confession is encouraged and in certain circumstances enjoined in the Book of Common Prayer. In any case, the C of E is not the Church of Cranmer; he is to be respected in so far as he upheld or intended to uphold the doctrine and practice of the Catholic Church; but where his teaching was based on imperfect knowledge of history it should be interpreted accordingly. He was reacting against a mediaeval system, and over-compensated in his reaction.

    • Bruce Atkinson

      I am embarrassed by the fact that there is the “liberal” (secular, PC, pagan) expression of Anglicanism, because it is not even Christian (and thereby cannot really be Anglican at all).

    • Coniston

      It’s more complicated than that. Both the Anglo-Catholic and Evangelicals have their liberal and their conservative orthodox wings

    • RobinHMasters

      Properly understood, those three are three wings of the Christian expression of Anglicanism, as opposed to the secular one..

  • Father David

    Seems to me that the next likely step will be to make Dr. Gavin Ashenden an “independence movement” bishop – then he can exchange his former crimson cassock for a purple one.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      I prefer black cassocks, white starched surplices and black stoles for bishops..as in the portraits of Archbishops Tenison, Cranmer, Abbott and the like.

      • Father David

        Not wishing to split hairs but would that not be a white rochet with lawn sleeves rather than a white starched surplice with a black chimere and a black preaching scarf or tippet rather than a black stole?

        • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

          Humph….

  • Chefofsinners

    Cranmer leaves us with the thought that the conservative vicars have adopted “a very secular strategy steeped in secular values”.
    Their actions seem to me to be no more than the modern day equivalent of nailing your theses to a church door.
    And we all know what a mistake that was.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Those who are actually IN the CofE should leave forthwith. Actions speaking louder than words.

    • Father David

      A man in the mold of Tony Benn himself, who always went for the issues themselves rather than any peripherals..

    • John

      I agree. Unless I have misunderstood, Cranmer’s conclusion suggests he imagines we can and must hold in tension two wings of a church, one of which is ‘celebrating gay weddings’ and the other of which declines to do so on theological grounds. That is simply not going to happen.

    • Little Black Censored

      Was Luther mistaken?

      • Chefofsinners

        No. It was by way of being ironic.

  • Dominic Stockford

    I am puzzled as to why some of the ‘continuing’ Anglican communities have signed this letter. They are ‘continuing’ Anglican bodies precisely because they have left the Church of England, due to its failure to be faithful to Scripture. The Free Church of England, for instance, did so in 1863. They are not subject to the jurisdiction or the teaching of the CofE, and the ridiculous behaviour, and errant theology of Sentamu has no bearing on them whatsoever.

    • David

      Your first sentence, “I am puzzled…signed this letter”.
      The answer is within the letter. They wish “to stand with the majority of faithful Anglican across the world who prioritise Scripture….etc “

    • vsscoles

      The vast majority of Anglicans are not members of the Church of England. They are nevertheless Anglicans.

      • Dominic Stockford

        The same pertains however. This is a matter which is within a body which they have already chosen to leave. Why are they getting so steamed up about it? They’ve already rejected the CofE, AND (David below too) they have rejected a whole body of other errors which have crept into the CofE. So why suddenly are they making this claim now? Why not when women were bishoped (which they reject), or when women were priested (which they reject in the name ‘priest’, as well as in theology), or when women were lay-readered (which they reject), and so on. They’ve not chosen to ‘stand with’ on fundamental issues before, why now? They didn’t make any noise over the increase in Romanism in the High Church part of the CofE, and so on, and on, and on.

        I believe that the truth is that they have seen an opportunity to stick their noses into secular society and ‘get seen’. As His Grace correctly concludes “It is a very secular strategy, steeped in secular values.”

  • Gregory Morris

    It is an age old problem. What level of evil do we put up with before leaving a system that has departed from orthodox teaching? The declension is so gradual and the changes so incremental that it seems an absurd over-reaction to leave over matter D when one has swallowed matters A, B, and C.

    My parents were stuck in the extreme form of exclusive Brethren now labelling themselves as The Plymouth Brethren Church. They were unhappy with the increasing spritual and mental oppression but there was good teaching, happy fellowship and material prosperity inside and outside was the great unknown and spiritual ruin. They saw people treated with terrible cruelty and unjustly judged – they were treated badly themselves. They saw their own relatives cast out for questioning the judgement of the Assembly. Still they did not leave. But they did pray that God would show them the right way and deliver them from the enslavement they were in. And God was faithful in his deliverance – he always is. A situation arose which they could not overlook so they ran, like Lot from Sodom to Zoar – a small place (far from the well-connectedness they had known) but they found a place of safety. Like Abraham leaving the civilised certainties of Haran we need to believe that God will make provision for us when we trust and obey.

  • David

    Looking back the C of E started on this course of appeasement to secular values more than a century ago when theological Liberalism really got underway, with ‘higher criticism’ of Biblical texts. What has changed so abruptly recently is that the bishops seem to have relinquished their true roles as teachers of the faith, which must be guided primarily by Scripture, whilst acknowledging the role of Tradition and Reason. Without the restraint of episcopal wisdom the ‘progressives’ have become more strident and, well, heretical in their claims. They are essentially pushing worldly, secular and intensely politicised ideas closely following the unfolding confusions of the ever more cultural Marxist surrounding society.

    I believe that the A of C has already said that he expects a schism, and his prediction is one of the few things he’s said which I agree with. The only questions which remain are the nature, scale, pace and manner of the split. One group of Biblical traditionalists broke away in the nineteenth century. Indeed groups and individuals have been leaving ever since. Some have gone to Rome but many have remained faithful Anglicans, independent of the established Church. That trickle could well now increase.

    Those in vigorously orthodox and conservative parishes like myself will tend to stay until how we worship and preach is threatened. Like the whole of the Biblically led evangelical Reform group, which I support, I believe that there is still value in maintaining parishes as centres of Anglican orthodoxy, albeit within a structure which is increasingly led by errant bishops, in the hope that the nation’s Church can be reclaimed. But I also support Gafcon and AmiE as it is important, for the continued preaching of the gospel in these islands, that faithful Anglicans, including myself, have the choice to stay or go. Ultimately what is chosen must be based upon what each individual feels the God of the Bible, our Creator and Saviour, is asking us to do. Not everyone will be asked to do the same thing, at the same time, so there may be many who choose to go soon.

  • James Paice

    Miles away from where the real Cranmer would have stood in his analysis – on Scripture and the tradition of the church as tested by Scripture.

    • Little Black Censored

      What the real Cranmer would have done is not the point. He was a fallible Archbishop like Welby, but with a greater command of English.

    • Dominic Stockford

      I agree.

  • len

    The Church either stands on the Rock, which is Christ, or on the ever shifting sands of whatever the state demands of the church.

    • Coniston

      As the Secretary of State for Education and Equality is reported to have said.

  • vsscoles

    The Church of England doesn’t do theology any longer. Instead it employs a spin team to churn out fluffy headlines.

    • David

      Agreed. When I was studying for my degree to become a Lay Minister I was appalled at the weak, at times almost non-existent, teaching of doctrine and theology. No one was really interested in the fundamentals, just the peripherals.

  • SonoView

    I suggest it is worth re-reading the lecture given by Dr. Martyn Lloyd-Jones in 1962, “From Puritanism to Non-Conformity 1662-1962” tracing the history of the implementation of the Act of Uniformity. Following which over 2000 Anglican ministers left or were evicted form their parishes because they did not believe that the reformation had gone far enough. This was the genesis of the non-conformist movement and I think contains some very pertinent lessons for today.

    • Dominic Stockford

      300 years later than the ejection, same day of the same month, I was born. There’s always hope!

  • bluedog

    ‘The number of male full time clergy has fallen over the decade from 7,920 in 2002 to 6,017 in 2012, a drop of 24% over the decade. The number of female clergy, stipendiary and non-stipendiary, has continued to rise. In 2012 there were 1,781 females in full-time stipendiary diocesan appointments (Table 3) compared with 1,543 in 2007 and 1,262 in 2002, an increase of 41% over the decade.’

    The above is from CoE figures on ministry statistics. Forward in Faith claim oversight of 400 parishes, and presumably have at least 400 clergy, all male. It can be seen that if the FiF group leave the CoE and join the Roman church, as happened in Australia, there are a number of consequences. Not least of which is an immediate increase in the feminisation of the CoE, a trend which a number of communicants report as being very negative for church attendance figures.

    One is tempted to feel sorry for ++ Welby in this situation. A realignment seems to be in the offing, and it will be to the disadvantage of the rump CoE. Somehow one can’t see Sentamu being any help at all in the circumstances. The progressives seem likely to strengthen their grip and the downward path towards full communion with the TEC would appear inevitable.

    • John

      I do not feel sorry for Archbishop Justin at all. I was very excited by his elevation but have been bitterly disappointed by his failure to arrest the C of E’s drift into liberal apostasy – indeed his complicity in accelerating it. I am increasingly disillusioned and feel a future split along the TEC / ACNA schism is both inevitable and necessary.

      • David

        Me too. Welby doesn’t stand and fight but merely retreats before Liberalism. A split is inevitable. The only question is how, when and in which manner. North America gives a likely model for such a split, but it will be different here due to the cultural differences between the US and Canada and the UK.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Quite so. He sat and smilingly applauded Sentamu at the Synod. He is as guilty.

      • Bruce Atkinson

        I totally agree and have written on the value of church schism in such dire circumstances: http://www.virtueonline.org/schism-and-sword-spirit-bruce-atkinson

  • carl jacobs

    Communion is impaired and unity remains invisible because the Church awaits the eschatological consummation.

    Communion is impaired because the two groups represent completely different religions that happen to use the same rituals, and employ a common set of words. This is not a fight between Christians. It is a fight over the definition of Christianity.

    A church cannot remain half-slave and half free. It must eventually become all one or all the other. There is no via media between death and life.

    • David

      Exactly !
      Liberalism has now morphed into its own man made religion in direct rebellion against God. They are stepping outside God’s protective Truth.

      • Manfarang

        Paul Sanyangore, a controversial pastor from Zimbabwe claims that he received God’s phone number from the Almighty Himself, and often receives calls from Him on how to best help his congregates.

        • Little Black Censored

          Telephone to Jesus; O what joy divine…..
          You can speak to Jesus on the royal telephone.
          From memory; a Carter Family song.

    • Gresham Machen in “Christianity and Liberalism” contended that liberalism was a different religion to Christianity. I think he (and you) are absolutely right.

      1 Kings 18:21 seems very relevant to synod at the CofE at the moment:

      “Elijah went before the people and said, “How long will you waver between two opinions? If the LORD is God, follow him; but if Baal is God, follow him.” But the people said nothing.”

  • carl jacobs

    Archbishop Cranmer

    Or at least in those which aren’t preoccupied with inconvenient distractions such as existential persecution.

    The implication being what? That persecution renders trivial the effort to contend for the truth? This fight extends far beyond notions of ‘who does what with whom’. It revolves around the nature of man, the nature of God, the nature of sin, the nature of salvation, the boundaries of the created order, and the authority of revelation. Not uncoincidentally, those are the kinds of issues that bring persecution.

    This attitude of “Because people are persecuted, we should all just get along. After all our fights are so trivial” is a pernicious lie. The Truth is worth the fight. The issues are not trivial. (Several tens of millions of abortions should establish that fact.) And it is far preferable to engage when the consequence of doing so does not involve being shot in the head.

  • IanCad

    How far mankind has fallen is evident in the application of the word “Rebellion” toward those who cleave to the scriptures. Dr. Ashenden is a rebel.

    Rebellion is as witchcraft, so it is written, and is defined in the same verse as, the rejection of the word of the LORD. (1 Samuel 15;23)

    Possibly not since Ezekiel was shown the greatest abomination of all has the church collective, in stately conclave met, proclaimed such uttter blasphemy against the created order, and the very essence of naure itself.

    The tenor, in general, of this blog is Liberal. That political caste who effect to procure the blessings of freedom within the laws of decency, charity and experience. Most of us I’m sure, do not want to see through windows into mens’ souls, nor into their privacy. What consenting adults do in seclusion should be no concern to the state. Protection of the young from, and prevention of the spreading of the sickness is. Section 28 needs to be reinstated now!!

    The CofE is in crisis. It is dominated by the whelps of Satan and he is on a roll.

    • David

      Good stuff Ian.

      • IanCad

        Thank you David.

    • Bruce Atkinson

      Welby has already chosen who he will serve, and it is not the Good Shepherd, it is not the Word of God. From Deuteronomy 30 comes a curse: “17 But if thine heart turn away, so that thou wilt not hear, but shalt be drawn away, and worship other gods, and serve them; I denounce unto you this day, that ye shall surely perish, and that ye shall not prolong your days upon the land…” I do not wish ill for ABC Welby, but I would not be in his shoes for anything.

    • David

      Welby and all the other liberals have chosen rebellion and the ways of Man over the ways of God. He has already chosen. The entirety of the liberal Church will soon be swept aside. Indeed it has already sidelined itself from the work of saving souls.

      • IanCad

        David,
        Welby is required to lead the CofE and as far as I can tell, it is heading for the rocks. I find it hard to believe that he does not see the dire straits into which it is sailing.
        The Established Church cannot continue to heed only the “progressive” and loudest of its flock.

    • Martin

      Equally Sentamu is culpable, his behaviour at Synod was appalling and he has been called upon to repent of it. I will not be holding my breath.

      • Little Black Censored

        Sentamu is a tribal bully, appointed to an office for which he is unsuited, who in his turn has not a clue about appointing subordinates. When is he due to retire?

        • Martin

          Too late, the damage is already done.

    • Little Black Censored

      Yeah!

  • Genuine question:
    If those adhering to Reformed theology actually believe in the 5 Sola and Predestination (as taught by Calvin rather than Catholicism and Orthodoxy) then what possible difference can the state of the institutional, visible Church actually make to the salvation of individuals? A man is either elect or reprobate, isn’t he?

    • carl jacobs

      (as taught by Calvin Scripture rather than Catholicism and Orthodoxy)

      Fixed it for you.

      God ordains both means and ends.

      • And the answer to Jack’s question, Carl?

        • carl jacobs

          I just gave it to you. Your question is exactly analogous to “Why do we pray if God is sovereign?” or “Why do we evangelize if God is sovereign?” What does the Scripture say about the foolishness of preaching the Gospel?

          • So the condition of the Church or individual preachers doesn’t really matter that much provided one hears the Gospel being read at some point – and, if you’re one of the elect, God will ensure you do and you will respond to it. A reprobate minister and a false church with false teachings, has no impact on a man’s salvation.

          • Bruce Atkinson

            Only God knows the impact of false teachers and reprobate ministers; but you are right that the Elect will be the Elect regardless. God will cause them to navigate the dangerous apostate waters safely.
            But this does not mean that the real (invisible) Church is not responsible to warn the people and to provide appropriate means (gospel preaching, etc.) to rescue as many as possible. Ezekiel 33:7-9 is still in effect.

          • Well, we can agree that God foreknows His elect and they cannot be lost to Him. However, we arrive at this through different understandings of predestination.
            Jack approaches it in a different manner. The visible, organised Church, with Christ at its Head, but in the hands of men until His return, guided b the Holy Spirit, is the means God has chosen to draw men to salvation and to give them the graces necessary to reach heaven. Without the Church there would be no Gospel and no sacraments, and no teachings on faith and morals. Outside of the Church, men may achieve salvation if, through no fault of their own, they are not members.

          • Bruce Atkinson

            See my longish answer to Terry Mushroom above.

          • And Jack’s answer above.

          • Martin

            HJ

            So where does ‘organised’ come into the Church? The Church is the assembly of God’s people, it is God who does the organising, not us. The Church is the result of the gospel, not its dispenser, and the teachings are God’s not the Church’s. Indeed salvation brings the sinner into the Church, they cannot be but its members.

          • Hello, Martin. Jack is too weary to plough through this all again with you. Maybe later. Maybe not.

          • Albert

            Indeed salvation brings the sinner into the Church, they cannot be but its members.

            Except that scripture makes it clear that a brother can be excluded from the Church. So clearly, your point is false.

          • Martin

            Albert

            They are not excluded from the Church, if saved, rather they are excluded from fellowship until they repent.

          • Albert

            You don’t know the scripture:

            “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church; and if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector.

          • Terry Mushroom

            “God will cause them (the Elect) to navigate the dangerous apostate waters safely. How does He do this if not through the Church?

            And exactly what and where is the invisible Church?

            If God became man to save us, why is everything he does invisible from there on? Or have I got that wrong?

            I’m genuinely puzzled by those who talk so certainly from what they say is their private judgement of scripture because then surely their judgement is exactly what they say it is: private. How can they be so certain their judgement is according to the mind of God when others judge differently?

          • Bruce Atkinson

            You ask: How does God do this if not through the Church?
            Uh, have you heard yet of the Holy Spirit? How about the written Word of God?
            The “invisible” Church is made up of every true believer, regardless of denomination or individual congregation. It is, as Peter indicated, the priesthood of all believers. It has nothing necessarily to do with organizations and institutions and traditions in this world. Our churches are filled with a combination of spiritual sheep, goats, wolves in sheep’s clothing, pigs, dogs, etc. It is why churches, even the RCC and EO, can go wrong so easily.

            The primary citizens of the Kingdom of God are members of His Body (The Bride); which is the Church Universal and invisible because in this age, only God can know who are the true members. Nothing in the NT indicates that the Church is a particular worldly organization.
            Once, having been asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The kingdom of God does not come with your careful observation, nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is within you. (Luke 17: 20-21) I should not have to remind you that church organizations in the world are things we can point to– “There it is!”– so that such organizations are not necessarily part of the kingdom of God or the Bride of Christ. Only individual true believers (and only God knows for sure who is who) are part of the Bride who will rule with Christ in the ultimate Kingdom of God.

          • Paul did speak of “one faith” and the first great Church Counsel in Jerusalem was the manifestation of a visible Church. There the Apostles, the visible leaders of the Church, made one of the earliest universal decisions, exempting Christians from Judaic law.

            It was to a visible, authoritative body that Christ declared, addressing its first earthly leader, “I will entrust to you the keys of the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 16:19). What good would it have done to bestow the keys upon a formless Church? Then, too, Christ speaks of a visible Church when he recommends recourse to it for settling disputes among his followers: “Refer it to the Church” (Matt. 18:17). He tells his followers, who make up the Church on earth, that they are “the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house” (Matt. 5:14-15; see also Luke 8:16,11:33).

            Christ’s Church does have an invisible quality in that it is his Mystical Body on earth. But to understand the Church as having no visibility at all – and, as a consequence, no authority at all – conjures up a Church as tenuous as feathers in the wind.

            As the Catechism puts it:

            “The one mediator, Christ, established and ever sustains here on earth his holy Church, the community of faith, hope, and charity, as a visible organization through which he communicates truth and grace to all men. The Church is at the same time:

            – a society structured with hierarchical organs and the mystical body of Christ;

            – the visible society and the spiritual community;

            – the earthly Church and the Church endowed with heavenly riches.

            These dimensions together constitute one complex reality which comes together from a human and a divine element.”

          • Bruce Atkinson

            There is indeed but one Faith. But there is NOT one particular organization in the world to house that Faith. The Keys to Kingdom were clearly for all those who believed the same as Peter when he was the first to proclaim (Matthew 16:16) “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God!”

            The Apostles were personally chosen by Jesus (except perhaps Matthias, the replacement for Judas Iscariot) and therefore they carried that kind of spiritual and ecclesiastic authority. No one since then can have that kind of authority (although many have wanted it and have tried to seize it).

            Re: the Matthew 18:15ff passage. Of course if there is conflict between church members and they cannot resolve among themselves, they are to take it up with church authorities. If they are NOT members of a congregation, then they will not be able to take such advice. That MOST believers belong to a church congregation is a fact, and a good thing. But not a necessary thing. And that congregation does not need to be part of any larger denomination, although that too is often a good thing.

            Each of us can be that light that is not hidden in the bushel basket and many of us together can be that city on a hill.

            None of these passages comes close to saying that there is one right church organization in the world, or that institutionalization is a good thing. But it is definitely a human thing.
            Revelation 2-3 is clear that there are many kinds of churches and that most of them have significant spiritual or moral problems. Only the church under persecution (Smyrna) and the small, weak church in Philadelphia received no judgment from our Lord. This should tell us something about His perspective on churches.

          • Well that’s your personally chosen interpretation – not that of the Apostolic Church. Two particular texts contradict your position.

            “If thy brother shall offend against thee, go, and rebuke him between him and thee alone. If he shall hear thee, thou shalt gain thy brother. And if he will not hear thee, take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may stand. And if he will not hear them, tell the Church. And if he will not hear the Church, let him be to thee as a heathen and a publican.” (Matt. 18:15–17)

            Those words “tell the Church” are important. You cannot appeal to what you cannot see. Therefore any idea that the Church consists merely of those who make an act of faith in Christ, whose number is known to God alone, cannot be sustained in the light of this text. Moreover, the Church is a visible body with jurisdiction. You cannot appeal to the Church in case of a dispute if the Church has no power to make a decision. Our Lord is definite: Those who deliberately reject the authority of the Church must be cut off from communion. There is no question here of the Church referred to being any other than the Church that Christ founded. This is a clear statement of the authoritative power of his Church. Paul acted upon it in the case of the incestuous Corinthian (1 Cor. 5:1–8). Although he was absent he bade them carry out the sentence he had pronounced in his name and that of Christ.

            “All power is given to me in heaven and in earth. Going therefore teach ye all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you. “ (Matt. 28:18)

            First of all that Christ claims universal kingship and this gives the “therefore” such power. It is because Christ is King that the Apostles are going out to teach all nations. This gives significance to the fourfold all: “all power”, “all nations”, “all things” and “all days” There could hardly be a clearer statement of the universality of the Church throughout all ages and throughout the world. It is a visible Church because only a visible Church can teach and be taught. There is, too, that final statement of Christ’s perpetual presence in His Church. It follows that this Church must be one. The Apostles are commissioned to teach divine truth, and that is indivisible, incapable of embracing contradictions:

            “I will ask the Father, and he shall give you another Paraclete, that he may abide with you for ever. The spirit of truth . . . he shall abide with you, and shall be in you . . . He will teach you all things and bring all things to your mind, whatsoever I have said to you . . . He shall give testimony of me . . . He will teach you all truth.”(John 14:16, 26; 15:26; 16:7, 13)

            There is no mention in the New Testament nor any suggestion that Christ founded a plurality of churches. The parallels used to describe the Church reinforce the idea of strict unity. It is to be a household, a sheepfold, a flock. Our Lord declared specifically: ,i>”Other sheep I have that are not of this fold; them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice, and there shall be one fold and one shepherd.” (John 10:16) He had also given a warning against divisions: “Every kingdom divided against itself shall be made desolate, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” (Matt. 12:25)

            The seven Churches of Asia Minor in Revelation refer to local Churches, as in a diocese, not seven autonomous and separate “Churches”.

          • Martin

            HJ

            The church in the context of “telling to” is clearly the local congregation of the saints. That same local congregation is clearly the subject in the letters in Revelation. Clearly those churches must be autonomous else they couldn’t be separately condemned.

          • Chefofsinners

            Yes. Carl is a genius with logic, but like many logicians takes it too far in applying his mind to comprehending God.
            Calvinism is bunk. People either choose salvation, or they don’t.

          • Carl’s “a genius with logic”? Now that’s funny. One of your best.

          • Martin

            They don’t.

          • Chefofsinners

            I did.

        • Dominic Stockford

          ‘My’ question, unless you are several people – which sometimes I think you must be to hold the dichotomous positions you do.

          • carl jacobs

            C’mon now. Jack didn’t deserve that. Besides, the Universe couldn’t survive more than one Jack. Its irrationality quotient would exceed tolerable levels.

          • It’s an unmerited gift, Carl.

            “Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish.”
            (Euripides)

          • Royinsouthwest

            Some physicists think that there are parallel universes. Some of the madder physicists think that there are so many universes that anything that can possibly happen will happen in one of them.

            There may even be a universe in which Happy Jack is a Calvinist!

          • God would always spare Jack that irrational and contradictory heresy.

          • Albert

            Some of the madder physicists think that there are so many universes that anything that can possibly happen will happen in one of them.

            Which seems absurd. For one possibility is that an event occurs which prevents other possible events occurring…Thus the only way to make this claim make any sense at all is to have a very limited sense of what “possible” means. So the claim ends up being either contradictory or minimal.

          • Martin

            Albert

            It is, of course, not science for they have no repeatable observation. It is but speculation. Our scientists have become theologians considering how many planets can balance on a pin.

          • Albert

            Well put. I like the pin imagery.

          • Well, certainly Jack’s thinking is not one dimensional.

          • Martin

            Really?

    • David

      Good question, followed by the correct answer, Jack.
      But we must think beyond ourselves. We are also asked, commanded in fact, to uphold and spread the gospel to all who will bow the knee to Jesus. So the faithful will need to place themselves in both a local church and ultimately, a wider Church that upholds orthodox Biblical teaching, both for the salvation of their own soul, and to further the great commission.
      Many of those like me, who are fortunate to have found, after searching, a local church that is faithful to the Word of God will probably stay in it, working to reclaim the whole denomination. If their particular local church starts to conform to secular culture, then they should leave. Hence my parallel support for the lifeboats of AMiE launched by the worldwide GAFCON, comprising the global faithful.
      Ultimately orthodox triumphs over heterodoxy. The new heresies are not new, but a repackaging of the old heresies. As in the early centuries the heresies will be defeated. In God’s ultimate victory we trust.

    • Bruce Atkinson

      Anglicanism’s participation in both catholicity and the Reformation has been partial and incomplete. But I agree with David and Carl that this does not really matter; what matters is belief in Christ and His gospel as found in the NT scriptures. Individuals are not saved by churches but by the Lord Himself. If flocks (churches) do not follow the Shepherd, then they will surely get lost again.

    • Little Black Censored

      Cf. Augustine.

      • As important as Augustine is, his words are fallible.

        His actual comments on God’s salvific will:

        (1) Enchiridion 103: “When we hear and read in sacred Scripture that He wills all men to be saved . . . we must . . . so understand [it] . . . as if it were said that no man is saved except whom He wants [to be saved]. . . . Or certainly it was so said . . . not that there is no man whom He is unwilling to have saved, He who was unwilling to perform the wonders of miracles among those whom He says would have done penance it He had done them: but in such a way that we understand ‘all men’ to mean the whole human race, distributed into various categories: kings, private citizens, nobles, ordinary men, lofty, lowly, learned, unlearned. . . .”

        (2) De correptione et gratia 14. 44: “And that which is written that which is written that ‘he wills all men to be saved and yet not all are saved, can be understood in many ways, of which we have mentioned some in other works, but I shall give one here. It is said in such a way . . . that all the predestined are meant: for the whole human race is in them.”

        (3) De correptione et gratia 15, 47: “That ‘God wills all men to be saved’ can be understood also in this way: that He causes us to wish [that all men be saved]. . . .”

        (4) Epistle 217, 6, 19: “. . . and so that which is said, ‘God wills all men to be saved’ although He is unwilling that so many be saved, is said for this reason: that all who are saved, are not saved except by His will.”

        It is tragically obvious that Augustine completely denied the clear sense of Scripture here. Further, since to love is to will good to another for the other’s sake, then when God says He wills all to be saved, it means He loves all. Augustine was denying the love of God, without realizing it of course.

        Here’s a good summary of his other errors:
        https://www.ewtn.com/library/THEOLOGY/AUGUSTIN.HTM

  • len

    Many(even in the church) find Christ ‘ a Rock of offence’.

    ‘ As you come to him, the living Stone—rejected by humans but chosen by God and precious to him— you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ. For in Scripture it says:

    “See, I lay a stone in Zion,
    a chosen and precious cornerstone,
    and the one who trusts in him
    will never be put to shame.”
    Now to you who believe, this stone is precious. But to those who do not believe,

    “The stone the builders rejected
    has become the cornerstone,”
    and,

    “A stone that causes people to stumble
    and a rock that makes them fall.”

    (1 Peter 2)

  • And so Anglicanism will continue fragmenting as humanity continues diversifying, for that is the inescapable framework of its ecclesial foundation… We live in a world of concentric ecclesial communities forever separating from each other, each led by their own infallible pope or popes of genuinely expressed irreconcilable mysteries.

    What defeatism! How ridiculous, and how nihilistic. The appeal to inevitability – the redoubt of the fool who has given up on the power of human agency.

    His Grace forgets that 130 years after its founding Anglicanism asserted itself and its beliefs and ejected those who could not agree. It is that Restoration dispensation that we are still living under today. Anglicanism does have the conviction of orthodoxy within it. All it requires is leadership, and a willingness to be unpopular with all the wrong people.

  • Dominic Stockford

    “We live in a world of concentric ecclesial communities forever separating from each other, each led by their own infallible pope or popes of genuinely expressed irreconcilable mysteries.”

    Umm, no. Not so. Proper Christians give honour to God, in Christ. Thus we have no popes and no irreconcilable mysteries.

  • Bruce Atkinson

    His grace: “The matter, then, is whether the Church of England is approaching (or
    has reached) that point where progressive liberal Anglicans who (it is
    alleged) advocate ‘secular values’ may continue to be in communion with
    those conservative Anglicans who believe it is their mission and
    vocation to be counter-cultural… ”

    Exactly. And in my humble opinion, the CofE has passed the “tipping point.” Unless God does some miracle very soon, the RMS CofE is going down. The Canterbury captain was warned about the secular iceberg for years but blatantly ignored the warnings. There are no viable excuses and no going back. There is only the rescue operation and assorted lifeboats (AMiA, FCoE, ordinariate, etc.).

    • Chefofsinners

      Perhaps the worship group would be so good as to strike up ‘Nearer my God to Thee’. Arms in the air everyone (praising not drowning).

      • Martin

        I was rather hoping that the ‘worship group’ would follow the CoE into obscurity.

  • chiaramonti

    The Fort is betrayed even by them who should have defended it.

  • CliveM

    The fundamental question that the Church needs to answer is, does the Church of England believe in sexy morality or not? If it does, what’s the basis? It is senseless for it to base this on anything other then the bible and that means some of the things it needs to say will be uncomfortable and unwelcome in society today.

    The signatories of this letter have a clear and biblically consistent position.

    Society can argue that the only sexual morality is that no one is coerced or forced. But this cannot be enough for the Church.

    Some elements of the Church (and it’s not only the CofE) seem not to understand this . Yes they will also try to add love to the requirement, but why should this matter? Why would it be enough? Biblically it doesn’t and isn’t.

    Christian sexual morality only makes sense in a biblical context. Without it, you are left with no credible position or argument against all the moral perversions of society.

    Indeed, in all likelihood, we will one day have the spectacle of someone claiming to be a Christian Minister on Love Island.

    • Chefofsinners

      You might wan to fix that typo “sexy morality”. Good one.

      • CliveM

        Thanks ☹️

      • Or, he may not wan to …

        • CliveM

          I did. Darn predictive texts.

    • “Christian sexual morality only makes sense in a biblical context.”
      Hmm … well sexual morality only makes sense if one believes there is a design for the Universe and for man’s place within it. Natural Law arguments, developed through the use of reason, do not stand or fall on scripture alone, just as the science reveals truths not fully expounded in scripture.

      • CliveM

        Whilst I agree with the concept of natural law, the ultimate source is still the bible.

        • The ultimate source is God and so, of course, Natural Law and scripture will be in harmony.

          • CliveM

            Maybe, but as Natural Law is a philosophy, Gods truth as revealed in the bible is the measure by which you judge if the understanding is correct.

          • The two go hand in hand. Natural Law is simply the application of reason to man and the world based on the premise we are created and our Creator has a design and a purpose for us.

          • Royinsouthwest

            How can the concept of natural law be reconciled with the fact that nature is “red in tooth and claw?” I suppose some theologian or philosopher has tried to answer this question but I cannot think of one. Admittedly that May be a sign of my ignorance!

          • The natural world is not the same as Natural Law as it applies to man.

    • Manfarang

      So how many wives did King Solomon have?

      • One – the rest of his concubines were not wives.

        • Manfarang

          3 And he had seven hundred wives, princesses, and three hundred concubines

          • Poor man must have been physical wreck. Whatever titles they had, a man can only have one wife.

          • Manfarang

            Well of course they are very tough on bigamy in England.

          • Actually they’re not. A man can divorce and “remarry”.

          • Coniston

            In Old Testament times?

          • “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate.”

            A concession to sin is not approval of sin.

          • Royinsouthwest

            That begs the question, should we have concessions to sin today as in Old Testament times?

          • Jesus answered that in His teaching on marriage. He also said: “Therefore you are to be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.”

          • CliveM

            Solomon was celebrated for his wisdom.

            What with marrying that many wives, I’m not convinced it was well earned!

      • CliveM

        And?

        • Manfarang

          In Old Testament times, polygamy was not just accepted but common.

          • CliveM

            And?

        • Royinsouthwest

          Young men often behave in a lustful way. Sexual morality is much easier for men to practise when their testosterone levels decline with age and the women you are attracted to think that you are past it!

      • IanCad

        King Solomon and King David,
        Led merry, merry lives,
        With very many lady friends, and many, many wives.

        But when old age came over them,
        With all its many qualms,
        King Solomon wrote the Proverbs
        And King David wrote the Psalms.

      • RobinHMasters

        So how many husbands did Solomon have?

  • Chefofsinners

    In a letter to The Times today, God announced that He would be leaving the Church of England.
    Archbishop Justin Welby commented “I am pleased to see that God is now making His announcements ‘via media’. This confirms my long held policy.
    However the move was criticised on the well known Archbishop Cranmer blog, prompting God to add that He would no longer be staying at the Adrian Hilton.

    • Sarky

      The premier sin?

      • Chefofsinners

        There was no room.

  • Inspector General

    Synod as it stands is now a word for Extremist Clique [ ] Wrecking Device [ ] Terrorist Outfit [ ] Humanist Cabal [ ]. Tick one or more. Anglicanism needs to think very carefully on how they remove this malignant cancer from the church.

    Here’s encouraging…
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    First Anglican Church to allow same-sex marriages sees almost no priests sign up
    http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2017/07/25/first-anglican-church-to-allow-same-sex-marriages-sees-almost-no-priests-sign-up/
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    After a ghastly synod decision, just 2% of priests have signed up to this queer abomination.

    Verily the Inspector says unto you all. “The church is not buildings. It is not vestments. It is not dogma. It is not canon law. It is the people within it whose allegiance is to Christ, and Christ alone. And so by the strength of individual faith mustered as one, the true church will live on. It will defy feeble man’s innate weakness to corrupt himself.”

    ‘SSM is another Golden Calf to be thrown out’…debate that motion, Synod, while you still exist!

    • RobinHMasters

      Well, 2% of the clergy population can well manage to serve the nuptial demands of 1% of the general population.

  • Inspector General

    I say! Our man Ashenden has come to the attention of Pink News. Well, done, that man!

    Do you know, it’s the greatest of honours to be considered so a threat to them that their searchlight finds you…One is damn envious.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    The Queen’s former chaplain threatens Church of England split over LGBT reforms
    http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2017/07/25/the-queens-former-chaplain-threatens-church-of-england-split-over-lgbt-reforms/
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    By the way, old fellow. Isn’t it about time you were made a bishop. Welby, take note and arrange it. Well, get going then!!!

    • Inspector General

      Well, fellows. Here’s a rebuttal from that thread. Pray for Stephen. He has admitted on line that he is HIV+. One cannot be certain, but it’s possible the references to ‘kiddie-fiddling’ refer to the activities of homosexual priests…

      ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
      Stephen Harvie • 28 minutes ago
      Values which are anti-Christian: equality, human rights, allowing a woman to have a say about her body, allowing LGBT people to marry

      Values which are Christian: Lying, especially to children, incest, taking money from the poor and gullible, sexually abusing children and then blaming them for the abuse, killing abortion doctors, killing people who are not Christian or the wrong kind of Christian, denying science and human achievement, burning books, burning people, telling people condoms actually spread HIV, allowing people to die because their faith will heal them, insisting on special rights and demanding respect because of their “special knowledge”, insisting that only Christians can have a moral compass and are therefore better people (despite all evidence to the contrary), insisting that religion should somehow be above the law (and then trying to circumvent it when their kiddie-fiddling is at long last exposed, insisting on schools run on religious lines where the heads of children are filled, not with wonders of the Universe, but with nonsense about how they are born evil and require to be saved etc etc etc
      1
      •Reply•Share ›

  • Now that made Jack chuckle.

  • Royinsouthwest

    Two points: first and foremost congratulations to everyone who signed the letter. They have chosen this day to serve the Lord.

    My second and much less important point is what is His Grace getting at in the last two paragraphs of his article? I don’t understand the point he is making.

    • David

      I think he is arguing that the two opposed factions can coexist within the one national Church, which seems unlikely. Indeed it isn’t even desirable as true community can only be based on agreement around the essentials of the faith, and this latest form of the Pelagian heresy challenges the essentials. Or he may merely be trying to gauge opinion by throwing out a red rag to the bull.

    • ecclesiaman

      Re your last paragraph I wondered the same. H G seemed to suggest (and I could be wrong) that protest via letters and e-mails to the media are not desirable or the best way to handle a schism. If so he has a point. Matters of church discipline are supposed to be dealt with ‘in house’ if possible, and if impossible the errant party to be ruled not part of that Christian group by those in authority (I am trying to be general- not enough space to be more specific). To use a metaphor should the church be doing its dirty washing in public?
      Church discipline is a sad but necessary duty if we are to be faithful. It is far from easy and has to be with great compassion. More problematic if the leaders are in error!
      By all means express our frustrations and problems with the culture but be careful when dealing with our brethren in Christ.

  • And so Anglicanism will continue fragmenting as humanity continues diversifying, for that is the inescapable framework of its ecclesial foundation …

    We live in a world of concentric ecclesial communities forever separating from each other, each led by their own infallible pope or popes of genuinely expressed irreconcilable mysteries.

    Except that is not how Jesus saw His Church:

    “It is not only for them that I pray; I pray for those who are to find faith in me through their word; that they may all be one; that they too may be one in us, as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee; so that the world may come to believe that it is thou who hast sent me. And I have given them the privilege which thou gavest to me, that they should all be one, as we are one; that while thou art in me, I may be in them, and so they may be perfectly made one.”

    Jesus didn’t want a set of infinitely splintering protestant churches. One can “spiritualise” this all one wants but the inescapable conclusion, when read with the rest of scripture, is that Christ established one, holy, universal and apostolic Church and endowed it with His authority to teach the Gospel and lead men to salvation.

    • David

      Yes, but sadly, because of our fallen natures the “one, holy, universal and apostolic Church” ended with the Great Schism a millennium ago.

      • Even if one holds this line, which Jack disputes, both Catholicism and Orthodoxy are agreed on the means of salvation. The novelties of the Reformation far exceed the ecclesiastical differences between Rome and Constantinople.

      • Albert

        The idea that sinful humanity can triumph over the grace of Christ in the Church is one of the blasphemies of Protestantism.

        • Martin

          Albert

          Remember, you’re the one that believes that someone can say no to the grace of God.

          • Albert

            An individual yes, but the Church no.

          • Martin

            Albert

            The Church is made up of indivduals, you can’t have it both ways.

          • Albert

            Yes, I can. There are three possible moves: one would be to speak of God’s foreknowledge – he knows that some individuals will not fail. Secondly, he predestines some not to fail. Thirdly, he guarantees to lead the Church, through his providence even though individuals, as sinners fail.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Once again, the Church is individuals, the congregation of the redeemed. None of them can ever fall away.

          • Albert

            In which case, the Church cannot fail.

          • Martin

            Albert

            The Church cannot, but Rome is not part of the Church.

          • Albert

            That was not the question under discussion. You have, for the purposes of that discussion, sided with me and Catholicism.

        • Royinsouthwest

          When have Protestsnts ever believed that? You have created s straw man so that you can find satisfaction in demolishing it.

          • Albert

            It is inherent in the position of David:

            because of our fallen natures the “one, holy, universal and apostolic Church” ended with the Great Schism a millennium ago.

        • David

          How silly. Not one of your best comments Albert. You very well know that Jack was talking about splintering. Of course the unseen Universal Church, which crosses all mere institutional boundaries will always be unbowed and will always lead men to salvation.

          • Albert

            You very well know that Jack was talking about splintering

            No I don’t. I didn’t read that far up.

            Of course the unseen Universal Church, which crosses all mere institutional boundaries will always be unbowed and will always lead men to salvation.

            Not at all. There is no such thing as the unseen Universal Church, for the Church is the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Thus, the universal Church does not cross institutional boundaries if those institutional boundaries mean splits. There are no schisms within the Church, only from it.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Hence Rome is schismatic, for it persecuted Christ’s Church. Saul was once a persecutor, but was saved, Rome went from saved to be the persecutor.

          • Albert

            Sinful is the word you are looking for. And when you’ve found your sinless Church, come and tell us.

          • David

            I don’t find your word games very edifying Albert.

          • Albert

            There’s no word game there, David, just the plain truth. The Church is Christ’s body, it cannot be divided. That is his gift to us. Thus, there are no schisms within the Church, only from it.

    • Royinsouthwest

      Haven’t you got any kind words of approval for the signatories of the letter Jack?

      • Jack wasn’t quoting from the letter.

  • Inspector General

    A pure aside.

    The Inspector knows he is unpopular on Cranmer, but it’s even worse on BBC online’s ‘Have your Say’. This from an article informing that if the Greenland ice cap melts completely, sea level will rise by 20 feet. His comment is 8th most popular, sadly…

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    1. Posted by You on
    8 hours ago

    20 feet! That’s the end of me in Gloucester then!

    Number of positive ratings for comment 55
    Number of negative ratings for comment 4

    • Little Black Censored

      The Severn Bore confronts his extinction.

      • Inspector General

        Little black thing, the Severn Bore, (which happens early morning or very late evening and certainly not at a more social time) is a damn sight closer than 20 feet above sea level. All attempts at redecorating Inspector Towers will henceforth cease…and the waters will reclaim in much the same way as our physical presence is ultimately dust…

  • Albert

    For some, Anglicanism and the Anglican tradition is strengthened and enhanced by continuing reformation on what are considered ‘second order’ issues, such as the nature of church authority, liturgy, sacramental ministry and moral theology.

    Two questions naturally arise:

    1. Is the distinction between first and second order issues a first or second order issue?
    2. I can see how on earth can issues fundamental to salvation like Church authority, sacramental ministry and moral theology possibly be second order issues?

  • Albert

    These tensions echo those within the Worldwide Anglican Communion, which mirror those in the Roman Catholic Church.

    There’s some truth in this, but three things here.

    Firstly, Anglicanism is uniquely badly placed to deal with the problem of a secular culture, for Anglicanism is, by its DNA wedded to the culture. That was fine while the culture was Christian, but now it isn’t, there is a cleavage in Anglican thought, well summed up by the rejection of St Thomas More: I die the King’s good servant, but God’s first.” Anglicanism tried to pretend there was no conflict. Weirdly, it still had the strength to stand up to James II’s Catholic Christianity. It is a sign of how depleted it is that it lack a similar strength against the pagans at the gates in our own time.

    Secondly, when I was an Anglican, I was led to believe that Catholics were about as liberal as Anglicans were. When I became a Catholic I found this was not true – and that’s just here in the flaky West.

    Thirdly, the Catholic Church is able to weather this problem because the Magisterium is bound by past teachings and is guided by the Holy Spirit in the present. Take that away and yes, the moment the culture ceases to be Christian, you can expect to divide as individuals choose between God and king.

    • len

      The Magisterium is bound by past errors.The Holy Spirit is the truth . The two cannot co- exist

      • Albert

        I agree with the second and third statements. I do not see you as being in a position to judge the first, since you are in error and like begets like.

        • len

          You are locked into deception Albert,

          • Albert

            You are locked into deception Len.

    • Royinsouthwest

      What was Catholicism guided by in the age of the Borgia?

      • Albert

        The Holy Spirit. Despite the corruption of the Borgia, the Church did not in fact fall into heresy. The Borgia are a sign of God’s grace, therefore. Or as scripture puts it:

        But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us.

        • len

          A corrupt Church,headed by evil men who torture and burn the men of God?…..

          • Albert

            That is not heresy, but sin. There is nothing in Catholicism that says the Church will be free of sin, so the presence of sin cannot falsify Catholicism. Sorry about that, Len.

          • len

            Christ is the Head of His Church.Do you realise what you are saying Albert?.

          • Albert

            It seems you think there is an implication of what I say. Do tell.

          • Martin

            Albert

            When the sine is the murder of God’s people it is clear that what was once a church is no longer part of the Church, and hence not Catholic at all.

          • Since when did you become God?!

          • len

            When did the Pope?

          • Once again, you’re confusing delegated authority with the source of that authority.

          • Mike Stallard

            Remember the bombing of Hamburg and the firestorm? Or the bombing of Hiroshima?
            Come on, humans have always been sinful and we – yup – we have no business to do the holier than thou bit.

          • Albert

            Quite so. The mark of the holier than thou type of argument is lack of charity. Which given how important charity is in Christianity…

          • carl jacobs

            So I take it you weren’t a Korean in occupied Korea or a Chinese in occupied China or a Marine on Okinawa in July 1945.

          • Inspector General

            It had to happen. It was just.

          • Albert

            Not in the slightest. You are a Donatist. And your position is plainly contrary to your own doctrine of simul iustus et peccator.

        • Martin

          Albert

          However, Rome did. It long ago abandoned the gospel.

          • Albert

            No it didn’t. Protestantism abandoned the Church because it abandoned the Gospel.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Rome had abandoned the Church and even persecuted it. The Reformers were the Church together with their fellow believers.

          • Albert

            Rome never abandoned the Church, and the Protestant “Reformers” were not the Church.

          • Martin

            Albert

            I could give a list of those murdered by Rome who were of Christ’s Church. And Rome would had murdered the Reformers, part of Christ’s Church if they had been able. You have blood on your hands.

          • Albert

            I could give a list of those murdered by Rome who were of Christ’s Church.

            How long does it take for you to realise that you are not proving anything. Sin does not the Church unmake.

      • The Borgia were too busy sinning to corrupt the Church doctrinally.

        • Martin

          HJ

          That Borgia was elected is sufficient to show the corruption of Rome.

          • No, it’s sufficient to show sinful men have been, are and will always be members of the Church.

          • len

            Even heading it. And professing to be’ as Christ.’

          • Yes, Len, even the small handful of corrupt Popes.

          • Martin

            HJ

            It’s hardly a handful, indeed it must go back at least to the Borgias and before. To call oneself pope is to be corrupt.

          • Martin

            HJ

            The Bible provides sufficient to deny the openly sinful the leadership. That the Bible was ignored shows that the lampstand had already been lost.

          • Albert

            How little you understand of the shape of God’s providence in history.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Indeed, God allowed such an election to further destroy the claim of Rome.

          • Albert

            Presumably, you think he allowed the execution of Jesus to further destroy his claim.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Now you are being silly.

          • Albert

            Really? That was my point from the beginning God permits things to go wrong to show his power. The execution of Jesus appeared to show he was not the Messiah – actually it just gave God’s power the space to show he was the Messiah and more than that. As St Paul says: But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us.

          • Martin

            Albert

            But you have no treasure, your jars are empty and cracked.

          • Albert

            So you’ve conceded that the presence of earth vessels is not a proof that a body is not the Church. So in the end you have to argue on the right grounds: what is the Gospel. Answer that question, and everything will follow. The trouble is, since sola scriptura is not scriptural, you can’t answer that question.

    • Isn’t it more accurate to state that protestant doctrine has infected some in the Catholic Church – not that Anglicanism “mirrors” tensions in the Catholic Church?

      • Albert

        I’m not sure. I suspect the infection has come straight from secularism rather than Protestantism.

    • Martin

      Albert

      Except, of course, that Rome is way down the route of sacralism, hence its loss of lampstand.

      • Albert

        Just silly.

        • Martin

          Albert

          Indeed Rome is.

          • Albert

            It was your asserting that I was claiming was silly. Nothing you’ve added here has done much to remove the accusation.

          • Martin

            Albert

            You deny that Rome is addicted to sacralism, that they have lost their lampstand is obvious since they no longer have the gospel.

          • Albert

            I don’t know what you mean by sacralism, but I do deny we have lost the Gospel. I take it as a mark that we have kept it that you think we have.

          • Martin

            Albert

            Rome joined with the secular power in order to share power. It is no longer the Church but a power broker. As to the gospel, you have added to sola fide and hence destroyed the gospel.

          • Albert

            Rome joined with the secular power in order to share power. It is no longer the Church but a power broker.

            Is that what you mean by sacralism?

            As to the gospel, you have added to sola fide and hence destroyed the gospel.

            Sola fide isn’t the Gospel. It’s just made up.

    • Little Black Censored

      “That’s just here in the flaky West.”
      The centre of gravity of Anglicanism is now in Africa and Asia. That may save it from itself.

      • David

        It will save global Anglicanism that’s fairly certain.

  • len

    Anglicanism is trying to set its House in order while there is still time.
    Those false shepherds who have led the flock astray need to repent …or go.

    Peace at any price is not worth having , the Church is at war with an enemy within its Gates.
    God gave His Word to men so that they could know the truth (despite Satan trying to silence those who put Gods Word into print) So there is no excuse for following the deceptions of Satan.

  • jsampson45

    If the Church is a teaching body certain things need to be made clear to the people, who will not understand such terms as catholicity or eschatology. Local churches are where the teaching is done, so vicars and PCCs need to state clearly and publicly to their parishes whether they are following the counsel of the archbishops, bishops and/or General Synod, as publicised in the secular media, or not.

  • len

    Perhaps it is time to pause and reflect?.
    Jesus did not come to start a Church’.The ‘church’ is an invention of men. Jesus did not come to start ‘the christian religion.’
    Jesus came to call out believers to be reconciled to God through the Cross.
    Followers of Jesus Christ are to spread the Good News about being reconciled to God to others.
    Followers of Jesus Christ are to act as’ signposts’ to Jesus Christ.

    The Holy Spirit is to be our guide;

    John 14:16-17 — And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever— the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.

    To allege that The Church has got the Holy Spirit captive within its system(even a corrupt system) is ludicrous.Jesus came to set people free not to bind them up in a religious system!.

    ‘Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.'(2 Corinthians 3:17)

    This [above]scares people in religious systems because they think if there is no restraint then sin will flourish but the reverse is true if the Holy Spirit dwells within the believer.

    • Mike Stallard

      And all that stuff about the Body?
      And all that stuff in the Epistles?
      And the Petrine injunctions?

  • Mike Stallard

    In the olden days (1950s), everyone in England believed in the same thing – more or less. We were the New Israel. We had won two world wars single handed because we were the heirs of the Anglo-Saxons. London was the centre of the world and the British were the finest people on earth.
    The Church represented this feeling very well. Stained glass windows, traditional clergy in traditional clothes, ancient parishes each with its own vicarage and vicar, open churches and bell ringing on Sundays. Marriages, Baptisms and funerals were quite normally done in the local church.
    In other words, the Church was in tune with the Zeitgeist in England.

    Now it isn’t at all.
    What next?