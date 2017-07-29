Uncategorized

“We traditionalists have kept our finger in the dyke for long enough…”

Goodness! There has been so much rain over the last few days that Barchester has almost become an island, cut off from the rest of humanity. We discovered the Palace roof is not as water-tight as we thought, and in the long gallery all one can hear are noisy drips… but enough of Mr. Slope and his fellow curates.

There seems to have been plenty of leaks coming out of the White House, with the new communications wallah, Mr. Scaramouche, threatening retribution left, right and centre. Quite right – one can do without tittle-tattle when there are bigger lies to spin and sell to the public. This morning, according to The Jupiter, we learn the Senate has rejected the bill bringing Trump-U-Like-Care into being, which must be a terrible disappointment for the President. One vote was all it took to bring this defeat about – the vote of Senator John McCain, the inventor of the oven chip which I believe are known in the United States as ‘Freedom Fries’. It also appears Mr. Trumpet’s administration is riddled with double-agents and saboteurs, men who remain secretly loyal to the Hildabeast and all her works, ready to plunge the dagger deep into the rhino-hide of The Donald as soon as the Ides of March come round. Perhaps we should send Jeremy Hunt to Washington, not so much to help out as to be rid.

But what of the poor, huddled masses without access to medication? I mentioned my concern to Dr. Thorne when he came back from providing outdoor relief. Well, someone has to do it, and he does look fetching in his gabardine mac and bicycle-clips.

“Let nature take its course, Madam,” he replied, which seemed a little harsh.

“As it did in Ireland when the potatoes failed, doctor?” I replied, thinking once again of Senator McCain.

“Ah, but that’s the beauty of population replacement,” he said enthusiastically. “When one crop fails, simply re-seed. This policy is being currently pursued with vigour by several Western governments, with considerable success.”

Indeed it is.

The Lobster Quadrille that is Brexit seems to be out of step with the rest of the country. Here in Barchester the mood is best summed up as ‘For heaven’s sake, get on with it!’. That Mr. Hammond-Organ is a slippery fish, like the rest of the basket (which, of course, rots from the head) is common knowledge. The Archdeacon, as usual, has much to say.

“Why is it that politicians make much of ‘listening’ when it is a small, and often bizarre minority doing the shouting, and then dismiss the wishes of the country in a referendum? Who the dickens are these self-identifying poseurs hell bent on pulling civilisation down into the mire with their gender-fluidity, quinoa face-masks and dungaree-wearing lifestyles? Having said that, why give the vote to the Common Man when he thinks Comrade Corbynov is the answer to his prayers?”

“I think it is called democracy, Archdeacon.”  It was a foolhardy intervention.

“Democracy?” he thundered. “It is no such thing, Madam! It is the tail wagging the dog, the carriage pulling the horse. And as for the tongue-twisted oil-slick chancers who wheedle their way into Westmonster in order to climb the greasy pole and sell their souls to Mrs. Merkel for a mess of pottage and the negatives of their lost weekend in Hamburg, fie on them I say… fie!”

There’s no reasoning with him when he is in a temper, so I made my way to the tiny medieval church of St. Schismatica and All Souls on Ganderbody Lane, where Mr. Slope was preaching to the Barchester Society of the Friends of the Prayer Book on the subject of unity. It was not going well. It was inadvisable of Mr. Slope to advocate ‘embracing the rainbow of modernity’ to such a gathering, and positively suicidal when he called them ‘antediluvian homophobes of the first order’ for not ‘getting with the programme’. Shouts of heresy came from the congregation as hymnals and kneelers began flying.

“We must all come together,” cried the hapless Slope as a strategically propelled statuette of St. Esther of the Childline whizzed past his left ear.

“You filthy beast!” yelled Mrs. Quiverfull, whom I spotted on the second pew from the front. Mr. Slope, realising all was lost, hastily retreated to the vestry and bolted the door.

Lessons have indeed been learned. Anglicanism seems destined not to reconcile the Ancient and the Modern. Something has to give.

My Lord the Bishop looked sad when I reported back to him.

“I fear you are right, my dear. We traditionalists have kept our finger in the dyke for long enough, and her waters have finally broken. Do we go with the flow towards the waterfall of apostasy or board the Ark of Sanity and sail in the opposite direction?”

“All one needs to do is to consult one’s moral compass,” I replied.

“Do we still have one?” asked my Lord.

“I think Gordon Brown ran off with it.”

So, as the parrot of political correctness called Justine Greening asks the immortal question, “Where’s the soap?”, and the doyen of fake news Piers Morgan replies, “Yes it does, doesn’t it!”, I must bid you adieu. Until next time, dear hearts…

  • michaelkx

    Mr. Slope would not be the antichrist by any chance? if not who is??

    • Father David

      The Donald, of course, looks to me as though he has had all his chips and will soon be mashed.

      • Manfarang

        “had all his chips”- the Donald eats crisps?

        • Father David

          But don’t our American cousins in the colonies refer to potato crisps as chips?
          Personally, I was thinking more of gambling chips – the sort that they use in casinos.

          • Manfarang

            Yes indeed. Your word mashed had me thinking of potatoes. Maybe I will have some hash browns for breakfast tomorrow.
            Donald’s father once bought lots of chips to prevent one of Donald’s casinos from going under.

  • disqus_N9Jawtu8Uw

    Perfect words:

    “….“Why is it that politicians make much of ‘listening’ when it is a small, and often bizarre minority doing the shouting, and then dismiss the wishes of the country in a referendum? Who the dickens are these self-identifying poseurs hell bent on pulling civilisation down into the mire with their gender-fluidity, quinoa face-masks and dungaree-wearing lifestyles? Having said that, why give the vote to the Common Man when he thinks Comrade Corbynov is the answer to his prayers?”….”

    and …..“I fear you are right, my dear. We traditionalists have kept our finger in the dyke for long enough, and her waters have finally broken. Do we go with the flow towards the waterfall of apostasy or board the Ark of Sanity and sail in the opposite direction?”
    “All one needs to do is to consult one’s moral compass,” I replied.

  • TropicalAnglican

    Right, this will make your day, I know it will!:

    Hillary Clinton’s latest book is due to be published in September. Her publisher is appealing for help to improve on the title:

    http://www.redstate.com/kiradavis/2017/07/27/hillarys-book-title-turns-hilarious-hashtag-game/

    Send in your suggestions!

    P.S. My own contributions are:

    1. “What happened?” — “Nurse, she has come round!”
    2. “What happened?” — “Before November 8, you were lost. After November 8, you lost.”

    • Ray Spring

      The Communists did it. Those Russians infiltrated the Democrat Party and voted for Hilary to run for President. It took effort, but boy, were they successful.
      Naturally the whole of the American establishment are furious about the Russian interference.
      WORSE, when it was obvious that Hilary had lost, the Russians stopped the Democrats dumping her.

    • Anton

      “House of Cards – I got Trumped”

  • Gregory Morris

    The old jokes are the best ones, Mrs P.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      I know, dear Gregory, and it was a bit cheesy, but it just seemed to fit in so well I couldn’t resist using it.

  • Father David

    Methinks that “hymnals and hassocks” would have been more alliterative than “hymnals and kneelers”
    In a Dictionary that I own “Hassocks” is defined thus:-
    “A mild expletive for ladies, when ‘Botheration!’ won’t quite do.”
    Indeed, dear lady, you could do worse than to re-brand your much admired and greatly looked forward to, weekly blog as – “Hassocks”

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Yes, hassocks would have worked beautifully, but in our church they are known as kneelers, so that’s what I used. I do like the alliterative though…most pleasing to the ear.

  • Manfarang
    • IrishNeanderthal

      As a chapter in Winnie Ille Pu begins:

      Pluebat et pluebat et pluebat.

      • Manfarang

        The summers in England in the 1920s were very wet.

  • len

    Scaramanger in the White House?. The plot thickens.

  • Senator John McCain features in a Ben Garrison cartoon depicting various enemies of the American people in their natural habitat. Garrison provides a potted biography of McCain here.

    • dannybhoy

      John McCain seems to be accorded reverence and respect on the basis of his (disputed) Viet Nam experience.. From what I have read of him he seems to be a contrarian and a bit of a nutter -which everybody overlooks because of his Viet Nam experience..
      I think American politics would be better off if he retired and instead toured the country talking about…..his Viet Nam experience.

    • Anton

      According to Wikipedia McCain’s jet was on one side of the Forrestal’s flight deck and the incident began when a rocket accidentally launched from the other side hit the plane next to his.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1967_USS_Forrestal_fire

      McCain managed to get out of his plane. As for what he did next, I would be surprised if pilots are trained to be part of the fire drill routine.

      There were multiple witnesses and I don’t think Garrison’s information can be accurate.

  • dannybhoy

    As usual madam you seem to have your delicate digit on Mr. Slope’s er, pulse….

    • Lienus

      Up the Slope! Keep that finger in the Dyke, sir!
      It’s the theology of where I’m bumming from.

  • David

    Madam, your uncontested Friday masterpiece (or was it Saturday?) continues to excel.
    Indeed my name is already on the passenger manifest for the forthcoming voyage of “the Ark of Sanity to sail in the opposite direction”, to the prevailing cultural destruction. Both my trusty magnetic compass, now half a century old, plus my shiny new NIV Bible are already packed in my sea trunk in preparation for the journey. We sail on the evening, rising tide …..

  • magnolia

    Yesterday’s ITV news was almost spitting. Any pretense at even-handed journalism has long disappeared and the whole thing is unguardedly partisan.

    John McCain, erstwhile pantomime villain, was now cast in the role of hero. One he favours, of course, though it has never wholly fitted the real details of his life, Presidential pardon included. (ITV conveniently forgets this). Still the man is ill, with a brain tumour so cannot be expected to think clearly, and perhaps least of all about healthcare. He killed the healthcare bill, but there are worse deaths on his record, besides which he is well known for hating Trump, and wanting wars.