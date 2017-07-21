Is it time for a Good News Day?

Let’s survey the news today: there’s a boycott, a ban, another ban, yet another ban, a blunder, a bereavement, a crisis, a dilemma, sex and drugs, suicide, murder, theft, envy, hate, war, power abuse, petty officialdom and a killer earthquake. O, mustn’t forget Brexit, which will doubtless feed the bad news stream for the next five years. And there’s an awful lot more where that came from.

Is it time to dedicate a day to good news? Christians, of course, have the Good News to share every day (not that we do). But the mainstream media is jam packed with everything that’s dark, depressing and despondent: tragedy and pessimism abound. Where’s the light? Where’s the radiant hope? Where’s the fragrance of optimism, encouragement and edification?

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things (Phil 4:8).

The Archbishop Cranmer blog is going to try an experiment: from now on, Friday will be #GoodNewsDay. Hits might take a dive, comment threads wane, and mockery abound, but it’s got to be worth a try. In a bit of Twitter crowd-sourcing, the following were offered as today’s good news stories. Of course, goodness is in the eye of the beholder: one man’s loveliness is another’s ugliness; one woman’s virtue is another’s vice. Perhaps in an age of moral relativity, it isn’t really possible (or advisable) to assert anything as morally dogmatic as ‘good news’. But that’s a bid of negativism and cynicism creeping in there, and we can’t have that, can we? No, not today. Today is Good News Day.

So here’s what people immediately offered on Twitter:

To see Sir Vince Cable juxtaposed with the Risen Christ is a resurrection indeed (though one man’s good news is another’s… this is going to be difficult to sustain).

Here’s today’s official Good News offering.

If you haven’t yet heard of Kemi Badenoch, you need to. She was elected to Parliament a few weeks ago, as the Member for Saffron Walden. She made her maiden speech this week – quoting Burke and John Bright (correctly); lauding Churchill, Thatcher, Airey Neave and RA Butler; and comparing democracy to sex. You must listen right to the end, where she describes Brexit as “the greatest ever vote of confidence in the project of the United Kingdom”. If this is the future of Conservatism, it is gloriously good news indeed: