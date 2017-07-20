gay marriage
Theology

Theresa May did not instruct the CofE to allow gay marriage

‘Prime Minister: The Church should “reflect” on allowing gay couples to marry’, declares the Telegraph; ‘Theresa May Suggests Churches Should Consider Conducting Same-Sex Marriages’, says Huffpost UK; ‘May: Church should reflect on stance on gay marriage’, the Daily Mail repeats. Then the same-sex marriage tweets proliferated, beginning with the Telegraph‘s Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope, followed by hundreds of other activists and churnalists fanning the same ember of mandatory ecclesial emancipation: a preponderance of prime-ministerial ‘shoulds’ lecturing the Church of England on what it means to be free, giving the impression that Theresa May believes that it is for the Government to instruct the Established Church in matters of dogmatic theology and sexual morality.

Except she said nothing of the sort.

In an interview with LBC‘s Iain Dale, this is what he asked, and this is how she responded:

INTERVIEWER:

We all know your father was a vicar in the Church of England. Do you think that, I mean, many years on he would have been sympathetic to the idea of Church of England vicars being able to bless gay marriages? Because under the law at the moment they’re not allowed to do that.

PRIME MINISTER

Yes, I mean, it’s very difficult to say what somebody who, you know – sadly my father has now been dead for gosh, you know, getting on for well over 30 years, over 35 years. But I think as an individual he very much valued the importance of relationships of people affirming those relationships and of them – of seeing stability in relationships and people able to be together with people that they love.

INTERVIEWER

Is that the next stage though? Because – and there are many gay Christians. There are many gay clergymen who would like to be able to do this but at the moment aren’t able to. Would you like to see the law evolve on that?

PRIME MINISTER

I mean, this is – this has to be a matter for the – for the Church. I mean, it is important that the Church is able – and the Church – the Church of England has itself come a distance in terms of looking at these issues.  And obviously they will want to reflect as attitudes more generally change, as society changes.

Do you see a ‘should’, a ‘must’ or an ‘ought’ in there regarding the future of gay marriage or blessing? “This has to be a matter for the Church,” the Prime Minister said. Could she have been any clearer? Has her position on this not been utterly consistent? “I strongly support equal marriage, and I know that these debates will continue, but it will have to be for the church as a whole to decide if it wants to make a change to its canon law,” she said only a few months ago. The church as a whole: Theresa May has absolutely no intention of forcing the Church of England to perform gay marriage (or blessing), and absolutely no desire to lecture it in the way it should go.

What Theresa May did articulate was a rather more nuanced way of doing theology – practical theology, which some term applied theology. “And obviously (the Church) will want to reflect as attitudes more generally change, as society changes,” she said. And of course that is exactly as it should be, for the Christian faith is a living, contextual, cooperative faith, concerned with the theology that needs to be done where the people are at. It is a religion of pastoral care, counselling, compassion and spiritual direction; the forming and maintenance of community; the teaching and learning about sin and salvation in real-life situations.

If the Church does not reflect on how theology is affected by human interaction, it is dead. A religion which considers itself immune from mutability in the light of human experience will find no relevance at all in any culture. What the Prime Minister advanced in this brief exchange is the importance of the dialogical process of mutual change – the institutional reflection and self-critical meditation that may both reform Church praxis and transform human practice. The balancing of value-directed action with pastoral accommodation is not always easy to get right, but that is no reason or justification for paralysis. Note that she makes absolutely no prescriptive judgment at all on how the Church’s reflections should conclude: she simply exhorts the need for the Christian life to be rooted in the real world; for the Church to find relevance in relation to wider society.

So all those fevered ‘shoulds’ are #FakeNews: Theresa May’s Christianity stems from a pragmatic, practical grasp of theology which pursues the question of Christian witness in relation to cultural context. This includes reflecting on how the Church of England’s structures and practices help or hinder that witness. And that, presumably, is a very useful thing for the Church to do, and a laudable thing for a Christian prime minister to contribute to.

More Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
  • Gregory Morris

    The Church needs to stand as a bulwark against the tide. She might not be able to stop the tide of apostasy but she can prophesy against the soothsayers who say that all is well and we have just got to go with the flow along the broad road that leads to destruction. Strait is the gate….

    I refer here to the church generally. The Anglican Church in these Islands is institutionally ripe for judgement in its Laodicean state – even there the Lord is gracious and calls on each individual to respond to his voice.

  • magnolia

    Amazing how carefully the media shuns any depth of analysis or thought at all on this matter. Probably because they know their construction has as much toughness or ability to withstand thoughtful contradiction as a castle made up of multicoloured meringue with sparkly pink sprinkles glued on with glucose.

  • I just take the view that the CofE can make any decision it wishes. If this decision is contrary to my beliefs, I won’t be out there protesting, I will simply no longer attend the church. I would either attend a non-conformist church if there is one with traditional Christian views or, in the limit, simply pray at home, or privately in the parish church.
    Many people look towards their religion as a bulwark of stability in a mad, ever changing, world. Regrettably, the CofE no longer seems to supply this stability and has become part of the madness.
    One might argue that is one of the attractions of Islam, it doesn’t change with the direction of the wind, and its adherents seem to have no desire for change.

  • Anton

    She didn’t say it. Good. But she is a control freak, she is the most powerful person in the land, and she has said that she doesn’t believe homosexual relations are sinful. Given that combination, what confidence can we have in her on this subject? And is she exerting pressure behind the scenes?

    • Albert

      She may be the most powerful person in the land, but she is not very powerful.

    • bluedog

      ‘And is she exerting pressure behind the scenes?’

      Isn’t Cameron exerting pressure on TM behind the scenes, and that includes the presence of Gavin Barwell as her chief of staff?

      • Anton

        I don’t know; is he? I get the impression that he knows how to enjoy his private life and is probably doing just that. Decent chap over a dinner I reckon, just not a Tory. How he got to lead that party says more about it than about him.

        • bluedog

          He can’t stay away. He’ll be back at No 10 in time.

          • Anton

            If you know more than me about this, please share it!

          • bluedog

            Some people read cards, other people read tea-leaves, this writer reads personalities. It’s a character judgement and hopefully a bad ‘un.

          • Anton

            What you reckon about Cameron, I reckon about Blair. Thankfully Iraq has made him unelectable.

      • Hi

        From his £25,000 garden shed?

        • bluedog

          It’s bespoke and therefore cheap at twice the price. We had a shepherd’s hut on the farm when I was a kid. I think my father bought it for a fiver at a sale. We should have kept it, tarted it up and sold it to a Cameron.

    • Watchman

      What is it about daughters of clergymen that makes them so apostate? Angela Merkel is another one and they are both too old to put it down to adolescent rebellion.

  • Albert

    I strongly support equal marriage

    So do I. It’s also called heterosexual marriage. Anything else is unequal.

    • John

      The term ‘heterosexual marriage’ is bizarre. It’s like saying ‘wet water’ or ‘one storey bungalows’ or ‘invisible radio waves’. Marriage can only be between one man and one woman. Anything else isn’t marriage, never was, and never will be.

      • Albert

        Quite. But I wanted it to be clear what I meant.

  • “A religion which considers itself immune from mutability in the light of human experience will find no relevance at all in any culture.”

    Wonder what Church praxis to transform human practice would have looked like in Sodom. Clearly God has much to learn from the modern church.

    Jack read May’s comments as affirming same sex relationships and the idea of blessing same sex unions.

    • Albert

      The quotation just seems obviously wrong. Consider Islamism. It considers Islam immune from mutability in the light of human experience, but it seems distinctly relevant in most cultures.

      • For Christians it’s about the appropriate boundaries of mutability in praxis. There are “red lines” and Jack would say the church affirming same sex relationships as God given and pleasing in His sight is one of them.

        • Albert

          Fundamentally, it comes down to natural law. If you think there is such a thing, and a fixed human nature, then there is a limit to how much morality can change. If you think there isn’t, then in principle it could change, and it comes down to a matter of biblical interpretation.

          • “Finally, I declare that I am completely opposed to the error of the modernists who hold that there is nothing divine in sacred tradition; or what is far worse, say that there is, but in a pantheistic sense, with the result that there would remain nothing but this plain simple fact—one to be put on a par with the ordinary facts of history—the fact, namely, that a group of men by their own labor, skill, and talent have continued through subsequent ages a school begun by Christ and his apostles. I firmly hold, then, and shall hold to my dying breath the belief of the Fathers in the charism of truth, which certainly is, was, and always will be in the succession of the episcopacy from the apostles. The purpose of this is, then, not that dogma may be tailored according to what seems better and more suited to the culture of each age; rather, that the absolute and immutable truth preached by the apostles from the beginning may never be believed to be different, may never be understood in any other way.”

            http://w2.vatican.va/content/pius-x/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-x_enc_19070908_pascendi-dominici-gregis.html

          • Albert

            Those were the days.

          • So good it appeared (miraculously) twice!

          • Albert

            Let’s see if any quotations from Luther or Calvin appear miraculously twice!

          • How about this from Luther:

            “Christ committed adultery first of all with the woman at the well about whom St. John tells us. Was not everybody about Him saying: “Whatever has he been doing with her?” Secondly, with Mary Magdalene, and thirdly with the woman taken in adultery whom he dismissed so lightly. Thus even Christ, who was so righteous, must have been guilty of fornication before He died.”
            (D. Martin Luthers Werke, kritische Gesamtausgabe [Hermann Bohlau Verlag, 1893], vol. 2, no. 1472, April 7 – May 1, 1532, p. 33)

          • “Finally, I declare that I am completely opposed to the error of the modernists who hold that there is nothing divine in sacred tradition; or what is far worse, say that there is, but in a pantheistic sense, with the result that there would remain nothing but this plain simple fact—one to be put on a par with the ordinary facts of history—the fact, namely, that a group of men by their own labor, skill, and talent have continued through subsequent ages a school begun by Christ and his apostles. I firmly hold, then, and shall hold to my dying breath the belief of the Fathers in the charism of truth, which certainly is, was, and always will be in the succession of the episcopacy from the apostles. The purpose of this is, then, not that dogma may be tailored according to what seems better and more suited to the culture of each age; rather, that the absolute and immutable truth preached by the apostles from the beginning may never be believed to be different, may never be understood in any other way.”

          • Albert

            You seem to like this quotation so much you’ve posted it twice! It deserves it!

          • Very mysterious! Nothing to do with Happy Jack.

  • Richard B

    The recent General Synod’s apostasy has set C of E in place for a HUGE shake-down

    • Anton

      Let non-Anglican Christians pray for the CoE’s evangelicals. They need either to commence militant spiritual action within the CoE or quit it for other protestant churches. I believe that God will honour either alternative, and it is not for me to say which any individual should do. But doing nothing won’t do.

      • Hi

        Maybe Tim Farron can lead the prayers ?

      • “Let non-Anglican Christians pray for the CoE’s evangelicals.”
        Let’s not be quite so sectarian in our prayers.

        • Anton

          I fully agree with what you obviously mean, but I think it is fairly clear that my comment refers to a particular situation and context.

      • John

        If the Church of England takes this route, Evangelical churches – and possibly some Anglo Catholic ones too – will feel they must cease to pay parish share to their diocese. Once that happens the whole edifice will collapse in a matter of months.

        • Anton

          The CoE has two revenue streams, from investments/rent and from the parish share. The bishops cannot be prevented from controlling the former. We need to know more about the actual numbers on balance sheets, and we need to work out what the likely response to any action would be in order to work out the best course. A leader able to coordinate such action is needed, in conjunction with a good website that provides advice, strategy and tactics, and assures individual evangelicals in parishes that they are far from alone. At parish level, flyers distributing comments by apostate local clergy and bishops, and assuring people that a parish within a few miles remains faithful, would help. A large letter-writing campaign to any liberal bishop by several thousand lay members of his diocese would make evangelical demands hard to resist. Time also to start challenging apostate sermons in real time, frankly. The response will obviously be “If you don’t agree, leave quietly” and should be met with “This is *my* parish church, vicar – YOU leave, just as you have departed from the traditional and scriptural faith!”

          • Merchantman

            I don’t know why evangelicals can’t get themselves organised and run a parallel
            oversight grouping within the church. They would need to have a council of elders and theologians to condemn abuse of scripture and appointments. It could be a messy business to be sure, but as things stand doing nothing is not an option.

          • John

            This is happening; it is called GAFCON.

          • Anton

            The problem is that Anglicans by definition are committed to the episcopal system.

      • Richard B

        Anton (et al) – agreed. No doubt body-wide intercession is underway but my thoughts of a likely schism/shaking were confirmed by at least one other who hears the Lord (ie not the usual clergy). Yes, I’m sure He honours those alternatives. (http://wp.me/p1Y1yB-9Zs refers)

  • Hi

    Theresa May is a politician and no doubt decided on her choice of words. To my mind her statement or thought process wasn’t about theology or sin , but for her and her party about political branding. The liberal conservatives believe that the conservative party has to detoxify from the nasty party . At least on social issues pertaining to middle-class “personal liberty” issues , rather than say looking after the mentally ill, disabled or retraining those on benefits. Therefore it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if Mrs May or her successor pushed this through for political image purposes. ” Look we made the church of England change itself and we’re not bigots” or the nasty party ,oh and look were standing up to the DUP’. Something along those lines.

    • bluedog

      But where does it all end? There comes a time when there are no constraints at all, at which point the Left re-introduces those which suit its own agenda, such as the new blasphemy laws. Of course, they aren’t called blasphemy laws, but they serve to limit freedom of speech in exactly the same way as blasphemy laws.

      • Hi

        I agree, but politicians don’t think about long-term consequences and that’s why we have so many bad laws in this country.

        • Merchantman

          ‘We have so many bad laws in this country…’
          Made worse by liberal judges misinterpreting them where they can for the progressive agenda.

    • Anton

      But somebody save me from the “tyranny of nice”, for I WANT a nasty party who will cut benefits and I want Francis Urquhart as Prime Minister.

      • Hi

        It’s George Osbourne and his ilk, who want to recast the conservative party as a 19th century style liberal party, hence the push for socially liberal and economically liberal politics .

      • Linus

        You really do live in a fantasy world, don’t you? God, Jesus, Francis Urquhart … all fictional characters in a world that only exists in your head.

        Here in the real world it won’t be long before the CofE accepts same sex marriage. All the bigots will shriek “Schism!” and go scattering off into their nasty little nests of bigotry where they’ll nurse a hatred for the “libtards” who destroyed their church before dwindling away to nothing as old age picks them off one by one.

        And the world will go on…

        • Anton

          It won’t go on. The modern Western promiscuous lifestyle has yet to prove that it can sustain its values down generations and it looks increasingly like it can’t and will be supplanted by Islam. Where will you be then? Committed Christians *expect* persecution, but all you can do when they come for you is shout “It’s not fair!” (or “bigot”) and nobody will be listening.

          • Linus

            Islam is a complete red herring that desperate Christians try to drag across the path of secular society in an attempt to scare us into choosing your religion instead of theirs.

            But it’s a false choice. The real choice is between secularism and religion. And that choice has already been made. The West is secular and will stay that way. People raised in a secular society will never support the yoke of religion.

            Your time is over. Squirm all you like. Shriek about Muslim bogeymen. Nobody’s paying any attention.

  • Chefofsinners

    What a load of utter, utter bollocks.
    The suggestion here is clear, both from the PM and from Cranmer: move with the times. Change theology to suit society.
    No, no, no.
    God is immutable. Morality is absolute. Build your own God if you want. It will be a false idol.

  • Father David

    I can just picture the scene now in the withdrawing room of Wheatley vicarage:-

    “Daddy, do you approve of those who favour their own gender being married in church?”

    “Splutter! Well, my dear, you know how much I approve of relationships and people being together with people they love, just like Mummy and me, darling child.”

    I do even hear that Mr. Charles Darwin has now evolved into Ms.Jane Austen! Has the world gorn completely mad?