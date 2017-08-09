fire and fury
War

The Apocalypse of Donald: “Fire and fury like the world has never seen”

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned President Trump. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he threatened, pitching cosmic catastrophe against the dragons and beasts of Pyongyang. And there will be battles and blood, murder and martyrs, a vision of violence as bowls of judgment are poured out on the earth while the multitudes cry out on the hills for salvation.

When the only country in the history of the world to have used nuclear bombs threatens another country with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”, we must assume that they are brandishing bigger bombs than those which were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Earth-shattering thunder and blinding light. This would be the end of existence for millions, and a living death for millions more. It is an apocalypse too fearful and frightful to contemplate, yet contemplate it we must, for it is not a science fiction nightmare but a very real possibility of unprecedented destruction and suffering; even the end of civilisation. And there is no transcendent joy to be transported to; no being caught up in the third heaven to receive visions of radiance; no Wedding Feast of the Lamb to dispel the horrors of a demon-infested wasteland. There is only the beast and the dragon: Kim Jong-un and his arsenal of nuclear-charged ICBMs.

This is Satan’s lair, led by sinister demon-puppet. It is the most hostile culture on earth; the supreme hater and destroyer of Christians, who are “hung on a cross over a fire, crushed under a steamroller, herded off bridges and trampled underfoot”. There is “extra-judicial killing, extermination, enslavement/forced labor, forcible transfer of population, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, persecution, enforced disappearance, rape and sexual violence, and other inhumane acts”. World Watch List Rank: 1. Main Religion: Atheism. Government: Communist dictatorship. Source of Persecution: Dictatorial paranoia. North Korea is a sea of diabolical godlessness.

And God has chosen Donald Trump to speak a very loud revelation of conviction; a ministry of fire and fury word-pictures in which good and evil are brought nearer to those who have ears to hear or hearts that will listen. The words aren’t meant to be studied for rationality or reason: they are apocalyptic, devoid of intellectual logic but charged with dramatic significance. You can’t fathom a symphony of lines and dots: it must be experienced first-hand and felt in the soul, like the visions of God. And God attends and cares. Why else would there be silence in heaven to receive the prayers of the saints?

People of the earth have a choice: they either worship and honour Christ by laying down their lives, or they destroy themselves by worshipping the beast. ‘He that is not with me is against me: and he that gathereth not with me scattereth‘ (Lk 11:23). The trump sounds, and there comes a voice from heaven saying, ‘Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues‘ (Rev 18:4). Discipleship is starkly black and white, for the present age is evil, dark and without meaning. The only salvation lies in the jasper, carnelian, emerald and sapphire of revelation.

The Apocalypse of Donald is not mindless or careless or mad: it is purposely and purposefully incendiary – it sets ablaze the imagination and boils the fat out of an obese culture of politically-correct pontifications and interminably immoral compromises. There is good and evil; love and hate; war and peace; truth and lies; purity and perversion.

And there is heaven and hell.

His theme is liberation, if not quite salvation. If you think otherwise, put yourselves into the shoes of the suffering Christians of North Korea, and speak to them of the need to sup with Satan ‘for the greater good of mankind’. You can’t ask why God doesn’t do something about the present evil and then despair when he raises up leaders who threaten to do something with fire and fury. If you think the Apocalypse of Donald offends against rationality, you need to contemplate the Apocalypse of St John with its judgments heaped on judgments and Satan storming heaven, and where the only Christians seem to be martyrs who have suffered untold horrors and wept day and night in service of their Lord.

God has chosen a side, and it is His vision of empowerment which sustains the oppressed, destitute and persecuted. And that empowerment comes from words which fire the imagination and forge our faith. If we cannot imagine, we cannot see the images that are supposed to keep us ‘steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord‘ (1Cor 15:58). We will not recognise the imperial cult of the beast, the harlot and the false prophet. You can’t discern holiness in darkness.

Kim Jong-un will be judged by God, and so will Donald Trump. Both will be found wanting, for both have sinned. But you had better hope that any judgment meted out on earth consigns Kim Jong-un to oblivion, or our short-range prayers will turn to long-term despair, and the martyrs will go on chanting their hymns of tribulation.

God has a purpose in history: there is a dawn of hope in the seemingly interminable darkness of tragedy and suffering. He speaks into wars and rumours of wars, and enters into our conflict-ridden life with more power than a billion nuclear bombs. ‘Be still, and know that I am God,’ He whispers, as all of creation moans. There is a moment of stillness in which He is felt to rule everything. It is not yet seen, but the day will come. The Lamb will triumph even though the harlot appears to reign supreme and Satan’s work flourishes.

  • Ray Spring

    What to do? The madman and his hangers on, North Korean version, are pretty violent. Even had his half-brother murdered in Bangkok. Do you remember that episode?
    How do you negotiate with them?
    I was in Church last Sunday. The young man was off to one of the Middle East countries, following orders. He is in the military. What was the point of sending him? His wife was upset, he was too. A futile posting, there is no solution to that particular lot of trouble.
    But what to do about N Korea? I have no idea.

  • Albert

    The whole situation is a nightmare, and it is hard to see the right course. But this struck me as odd:

    His theme is liberation, if not quite salvation. If you think otherwise, put yourselves into the shoes of the suffering Christians of North Korea, and speak to them of the need to sup with Satan ‘for the greater good of mankind’.

    Because the OP had just said

    When the only country in the history of the world to have used nuclear bombs threatens another country with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”, we must assume that they are brandishing bigger bombs than those which were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Earth-shattering thunder and blinding light. This would be the end of existence for millions, and a living death for millions more. It is an apocalypse too fearful and frightful to contemplate, yet contemplate it we must, for it is not a science fiction nightmare but a very real possibility of unprecedented destruction and suffering;

    There’s a contradiction here. If Trump nukes them, the North Koreans die in their millions (to say nothing of anyone else) if he doesn’t, the North Koreans are left in a state of “extra-judicial killing, extermination, enslavement/forced labor, forcible transfer of population, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, persecution, enforced disappearance, rape and sexual violence, and other inhumane acts”.

    Now I can quite see how nuking the North Koreans serves the greater good of the world, if it consigns “Kim Jong-un to oblivion”, but I fail to see how it is in their interest, even if not killing them in their millions leaves them to a fate of “extra-judicial killing, extermination, enslavement/forced labor, forcible transfer of population, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, persecution, enforced disappearance, rape and sexual violence, and other inhumane acts”.

    Perhaps it’s a matter of preference, but I’m going to guess, most people will choose life, when given the choice between life and death, even if life is dreadful.

  • Maalaistollo

    It is to be hoped that enough of those grinning chaps with the big hats will be so put off the idea of being fried that they will arrange to bump off the Fat One before things deteriorate further.

  • Perhaps God has chosen Donald Trump. Perhaps he’s a contemporary Shalmaneser or Nebuchadnezzar, God’s servant to punish the unrighteousness nations. Yet we must remember that these too we’re not guiltless and God judges them in turn for hubris, excessive violence, and cruelty in carrying out his will.

    One thing we can confidently say, the world will not end with nuclear conflagration. It will end with the return of Christ to judge the nations and the destruction not simply of small powers like N Korea but also of the super- power of the Anti-Christ, a power that has united Nations ( for a time) persuading them of its virtues though it is built on the slavery and blood of men and will have begun to implode just prior to Christ’s return.

    In all of this the army of the lamb conquer through sacrifice; Islam (and atheism) takes the lives of others while Christians lay down their lives, loving them not unto death. Easy words for me in my context today but words that nerve believers in North Korea today as they look and long for the coming of the day of God.

  • IanCad

    It has been wisely said that the Americans can always be relied on to do the right thing – After they have tried everything else.
    Such could be the case here. As with the father, so with the son. The Kims have practised and honed the arts of aggressiveness, brinksmanship and bellicosity, the latter being the chief characteristic of the bully.
    Bullies are cowards and prosper only in the face of subservience, compromise and civility. This has been the policy of the USA (and the world) towards N. Korea; sure, there has been a little sabre rattling now and again, but of such infrequency and half-heartedness as to be easily dismissed by the consistently outrageous Kims.
    So now we see tyranny countered with power. Massive, dreadful power. Power the N. Koreans will understand to be capable of ending their lives. Most of them will not like the prospect of being made dead. Not just the peasant – the elites – those military bigwigs who may be stirred to take down young Kim.
    We can hope.
    In the meantime my prayers will be for the four winds of strife to be held back a little longer.

  • CliveM

    Kim Jong Un doesn’t come across as a brave and courageous individual. Paranoid, frightened and desperate yes, but not brave. For all his bravado, he is not going to attack the US or its interests militarily. He knows he would lose and the best he could hope for would be capture by the Americans before his own people ripped him apart.

    If this was any President other then Trump, Kim’s pathetic posturing would be ignored. But it isn’t and he introduces another element of instability and uncertainty. All of which further feeds into NK paranoia.

    Those supporting the regime don’t want war. They have too much to lose. China doesn’t want war, they should get together and sort it.

    The only way there will be war is if a frightened fat man is pushed into a corner he can’t handle and believes he has only one option left. He needs to go.

    • Albert

      Kim’s main aim is surely to stay in power. That aim is not served by taking on the US.

      • CliveM

        Yes, I meant to imply that as well!

  • John

    In North Korea and America
    There’s a growing feeling of hysteria,
    Conditioned to respond to Kim and his gang
    And incendiary speeches from Pyonyang.
    Kim Yong-un has said, “We will bury you.”
    I don’t subscribe to this point of view.
    It’d be such an ignorant thing to do
    If the North Koreans love their children too.
    How can I save my little boy
    From Oppenheimer’s deadly toy?
    There is no monopoly on common sense
    On either side of the political fence.
    We share the same biology,
    Regardless of ideology.
    Believe me when I say to you,
    I hope the North Koreans love their children too.

    There is no historical precedent
    To put the words in the mouth of the president.
    There’s no such thing as a winnable war,
    It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore.
    President Trump says, “We will protect you.”
    I don’t subscribe to this point of view.
    Believe me when I say to you,
    I hope the North Koreans love their children too
    We share the same biology,
    Regardless of ideology.
    But what might save us, me and you,
    Is if the North Koreans love their children too.

    With apologies to Sting.

    • dannybhoy

      “Is if the North Koreans love their children too.”
      By which you mean if the leadership love their children.
      The ordinary suffering citizens of this hell on earth have no say in the matter…

  • David

    This is a Bonhoeffer type situation. Bonhoeffer was perhaps the greatest protestant theologian of the 20th century. He refused to join Hitler’s false “Christian Church” and support the conquest, subjugation and destruction of others. After months of examining his conscience he decided that Hitler needed to be killed, as a moral gesture to save countless millions. He and his group tried and unfortunately, failed. That brave man was executed, horribly. This is a similar moment. China needs to address the problem in the only way that will spare the lives of millions of innocent Koreans, both north and south. Fat Boy needs to be removed.

    • Albert

      There’s some truth in this, and I’ve never understood Bonhoeffer’s belief that what he was doing was wrong but he needed to do it anyway. The trouble with the nuclear option is that it doesn’t just target Kim, it targets potentially, millions. I am sure that Bonhoeffer would not support that.