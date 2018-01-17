uranium one shithole countries
Foreign Affairs

‘Shithole countries’ tittle-tattle only served to mask the Uranium One fallout: the real scandal is yet to surface

Last Friday, President Trump was reported to have used the most crass terms when discussing admitting migrants from countries like Haiti into the United States of America. He denies the reported terminology, though not the underlying sentiment that immigration control is always a form of discrimination and that most countries both approve and practise some form of immigration control.

Those countries that do not exercise such control in the modern world tend to be failed states or those that few people want to take much trouble to live in. Some countries exercise migration control to prevent their peoples voting with their feet and leaving: they tend to be those whose people are living under the kind of failed regimes defended by HM current Leader of the Opposition, which might just be his own cunning plan to bring the UK’s own controversies in this area to a close.

“Immigration is a privilege not a right,” said the President, in a more decorous reported contribution to the debate. With that, he articulated the feelings of many in middle America and middle England. The President was talking at a cross-party White House meeting to which he had invited politicians from all quarters of Congress to address two important and longstanding controversies: how should the USA manage the flow of migrants wishing to embrace the American Dream, and what should be done with the 12 million people who either broke the law to enter the country or, more problematic, were born to those who did?

This is not a new problem. Everyone who runs for President, and all who have succeeded since Bill Clinton, have declared that an ‘immigration fix’ was necessary, and, up to now, all of them have bequeathed the problem to their successor. If nothing else, Donald Trump deserves credit for at least attempting to develop a bipartisan policy.

The allegation that he described Haiti as a ‘shithole’ has ignited a fresh chapter in US culture wars, which is unfortunate, and may not be accidental.

If you have never encountered Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, you should familiarise yourself with them. They are the blueprint for identity politics and have been utilised by Left and (more recently) Right alike, and the corralling of supporters into narrow voting blocs has become a major part of progressive political strategy over recent years. Assembling a coalition of minority identities – Black, Gay, Hispanic, Feminist – has been a key part of the Democratic Party strategy in recent decades.

Nobody attracts greater criticism from the Progressive Left than black conservatives who think outside of their denominated voting culture: ‘How could you?’ is often the bewildered response. Conservative Christians encounter a similar response in the UK from most of the Anglican hierarchy.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is a very independent Republican. He is no knee-jerk Trump supporter, but has raised the question of why Senator Dick Durbin considered it appropriate to place his ‘shithole countries’ allegation into the public domain, given the over-riding moral purpose of the meeting. Surely, Senator Paul reasoned, calling the President a racist was a calculated move to scupper the bipartisan talks which were intended to find a way forward in a policy area which has been side-stepped for too long.

The problem is a pressing one. Recent polling suggests that up to 700 million people would choose to settle in the ‘racist’ USA. More than doubling the population is hard to contemplate, even for a global superpower.

More pressingly, if the ‘dreamers’ – the US-born children of illegal migrants – are to have a regularised future, it surely needs a president who is willing to take risks with both supporters and opponents alike. That was what was being attempted in this meeting, and it was the work of an habitual deal maker; by no means an ignoble aspiration.

Senator Paul is well placed to contribute to the debate. He is an eye surgeon by profession and has undertaken charitable humanitarian work in Haiti to restore sight to the children of the poor. He reveals that his work was quietly funded by Donald Trump in the days before he became President. The Senator says Donald Trump is no hardhearted racist, and by his actions cannot be be described as a man prejudiced against the poor of Haiti. One might add that President Trump’s charity in that country now seems rather better evidenced that that of the Clintons, whose raising of post-earthquake relief funds is somewhat mired is controversy.

One of the problems is that nobody in the room seems to agree on what President Trump actually said. Was it ‘shithole countries’ or ‘shithole country’? Or was it ‘shithouse’? Or was it all just a shitstorm in a teacup? If you find this unusual, I commend the book Wittgenstein’s Poker – a highly entertaining account of a 10-minute argument between Ludwig Wittgenstein and Karl Popper in a Cambridge college in the presence of 30 of the country’s most brilliant minds, each of whom had a different account of what actually happened. If you have read that story, then the current controversy over what the President said or thought he said or implied or intended to imply falls into place.

But underlying this latest controversy lies a deeper problem.

President Trump is not the first President to employ salty language in the White House: Republican Richard Nixon (of Quaker origins) was shown on the Watergate tapes to be pretty foul mouthed; and the racial epithets employed by Democrat Lyndon B Johnson – even as he was signing the Civil Rights legislation into law – were far worse than the term attributed to the present incumbent of the White House. President Obama referred to the chaos of his Libyan policy as a ‘shitstorm‘, and Virginian GOP Senator Lyndsey Graham referred to the Third World countries from which many US migrants originate as ‘hellholes‘. Are hellhole countries worse than shithole countries? Don’t both terms essentially suggest an obvious truth, that the unsatisfactory character of some nations, governments and cultures is a significant driver of migration? Is one no longer permitted to allude to such factors?

What was happening last week, however, was not about the President’s uncouth forms of expression; it was fundamentally about building the case for his delegitimisation, which has been a basic narrative of the predominantly liberal-left media since his election on both sides of the Atlantic.

His unexpected election was as viscerally shocking to liberal America as the Brexit vote was to liberal Britain. Both responded in similar ways. The vote was not conclusive; the people were fools; they were lied to, and would surely come to their senses if only they would listen to us ‘smart people’.

Trump won where he needed to: he did well among working-class communities across the ‘rust belt’, which offended Democrats who seemed strangely shocked that Pennsylvanian coal miners, upon being told by Hillary Clinton that she intended to put them out of work, decided to switch their votes to the man who promised to secure their jobs – and has done so.

Next we had the whole Trump-Russia conspiracy story. A year on, nothing significant appears to have emerged which links the President to Russian interference in the Presidential Election, although, strikingly, the Democrats may have been hacked from Eastern Europe, but have refused to make their servers available for forensic examination by the FBI. Hm…

The reason may have something today with a news story which broke last Friday – the same day that Senator Durbin allegedly heard the President say ‘shithole countries’ (or something bad). This is a story that has not made the BBC News.

Black bloggers Diamond and Silk (‘Et tu Brute?‘) have written a piece highlighting the significance of an indictment published that day against the former co-president of a Maryland company responsible for transporting US nuclear waste both internally and abroad.

In a nutshell, the indictment accuses Mark Lambert of fraud and money laundering, based upon insider testimony, emails, and a money trail which implicates Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation. With the support of the Obama administration, this company took over the US company Uranium One and in the course of their transactions allegedly paid bribes of tens of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation.

These payments became known to Department of Justice officials in 2010, during the Obama years, but the investigation was never brought to a conclusion, doubtless because they were expecting the then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to become the next President and thus a safe pair of hands to manage the risk of the scandal emerging. Unfortunately, Hillary dropped the ball.

The post-election claims of Donald Trump being implicated in Russia deals was met by an unexpected development. President Trump appointed Robert Mueller, a lawyer of widely acknowledged integrity, to investigate, and so far the most damaging Russia connection appears to be this one involving Mrs Clinton rather than President Trump. So, is it a coincidence that on the day the indictment of Mr Lambert was published, a senior Democrat emerges from a meeting with the President effectively saying, ‘Don’t look there – look over here – the President just called Haiti a shithole’?

The Dick Durbin allegation has been the leading news story in recent days, but if the Uranium One story has the evidential base implied by the terms of the Lambert Indictment, we should prepare for a much more significant controversy. If Russia bribed the Clintons, and if President Obama knew and either helped the cover-up or neglected to press for an investigation, it would be a scandal to dwarf Watergate.

Time will tell, but if there is a bad smell in the air, it may be emanating from Maryland, Washington and upstate New York rather than an impoverished island to the south.

More Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
  • CliveM

    A bad smell and the Clintons, who would have thought?

    Wonder when the BBC will report on this!

  • Royinsouthwest

    It is a very informative article but I hope Martin Sewell won’t mind me pointing out a possible arithmetical error in a sentence about the number of people who would like to go and live in the United States.

    The problem is a pressing one. Recent polling suggests that up to 700 million people would choose to settle in the ‘racist’ USA. More than doubling the population is hard to contemplate, even for a global superpower.

    The current population of the United States is about 325 million according to various sources on the Internet. If the recent polling Martin referred to suggests that if everyone who would like to live in America were to be allowed in the population would increase to 700 million then obviously it is correct to say that the population would more than double. However if the polls suggested that 700 million would choose to go and settle in the USA then the population would increase threefold.

    The probable source of the 700 million figure does not say they would all go to the United States. The United Kingdom is another of the countries that would be affected. Of course if about half of those who would like to move chose the United States then Martin’s figures would be correct.

    700 Million Worldwide Desire to Migrate Permanently
    http://news.gallup.com/poll/124028/700-million-worldwide-desire-migrate-permanently.aspx

    Every day, migrants leave their homelands behind for new lives in other countries. Reflecting this desire, rather than the reality of the numbers that actually migrate, Gallup finds about 16% of the world’s adults would like to move to another country permanently if they had the chance. This translates to roughly 700 million worldwide — more than the entire adult population of North and South America combined.

  • jaundicedi

    Your Grace believes Mueller to be a man of unimpeachable integrity, someone with a history who has appointed partial and compromised investigators…
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/01/trumprussia_not_muellers_first_botched_investigation.html
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/952684729056161792.html (Links and chronology of those involved)
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-15/fbi-probe-russian-uranium-bribes-concealed-obama-doj-mueller-mccabe-rosenstein
    He’s merely complicit in the subversion of democracy by the Deep State (which I didn’t believe in until I started following the story post Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer).

  • IanCad

    A timely post – Martin.

    Hard to tell yet where this is heading – Stoney Lonesome for some perhaps. There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth for many, and cries of joy from many more.

    A little more stock for the pot:

    https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/01/anne-williamson/beyond-imagination-uranium-one/

    • jaundicedi

      Thank you for the link: an excellent contextualisation ant history that goes wider than other analyses I have read.

    • Ray Sunshine

      Thank you for that link. IanCad. There’s rather a lot of mock-anthropological theorising about the presidency of the Russian Federation having its roots in the nomadic tribes of Slavic antiquity, but here’s something to catch hold of:

      But in 2009, Kazakhstan questioned Uranium One’s claim of having obtained government approvals for UrAsia’s first mine purchases. The Kazakh government’s public doubts coincided with the arrest of Mukhtar Dzhakishev, the head of Kazatomprom (the country’s national importer and exporter of nuclear-fuel components), on charges of illegally selling uranium deposits to foreign companies.

      Within a couple of weeks of Dzhakishev’s arrest in May 2009, Eurasianet posted an analysis by a correspondent based in Kazakhstan that included this:

      One foreign investor affected by the case is the Canadian-based Uranium One Inc. Investigators are examining the sale of a 30 percent stake in the Khorasan mine, the country’s largest, seeking to determine whether it was disposed of for a supposedly token price of 15.6 million tenge, now worth some $104,000. Officials have not named Uranium One as a target of the investigation, and the company is cooperating with the Kazakhstani probe. It asserts that its 30 percent stake in the mine was acquired via a fair-market-value purchase of $75 million. A Japanese consortium owns 40 percent, and Kazatomprom owns the remaining share. News of the investigation sent Uranium One shares plunging on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

      http://www.eurasianet.org/departments/insightb/articles/eav061009.shtml

      So who’s telling the truth and who isn’t? Where does the Clinton connection come in? There could be a lot of desentangling still to be done.

  • how should the USA manage the flow of migrants wishing to embrace the American Dream

    The United States could ask aspiring migrants to sit an IQ test. Those with the mental capacity to help America move forward into broad, sunlit uplands would be allowed in. The remainder would be firmly, but politely, refused. Haitians, with their average IQ of 67, are more likely to be a burden than a blessing. Time was when American citizenship was restricted to ‘any Alien being a free white person’ and the United States’ migration catchment area was limited to north-west Europe. Happy days.

    • gadjodilo

      You’d like once again to have the United States’ migration catchment area limited to north-west Europe? Then get ready to welcome the atheistic and the welfare-dependent. (Not all of them, obviously, but I think you might find that the world’s most useful and hardest-working people are not necessarily from this area.)

      • Manfarang

        A lot of useful and hard-working people from China and Taiwan.

  • Manfarang

    “There is ample evidence that regular migration can have positive demographic, economic and fiscal
    impacts for host countries. Migrants accounted for about half of the increase in the workforce in the
    United States and 70% in Europe over the past decade. They add human capital to host societies, but also
    bring new skills with them when they return or contribute as investors or entrepreneurs to the economy of
    their origin country. Available evidence also shows that in most countries migrants pay more in tax and
    social contribution than they receive in individual benefits. The magnitude of migrants’ contribution
    however depends on the recognition and use of their skills in the labour market and more broadly on their
    labour market integration. Better integration outcomes are also a precondition for capitalising on the
    migration-development nexus as there cannot be a positive impact of migration on origin countries unless
    immigrants are safe and making a decent living where they live.”
    http://www.oecd.org/eco/growth/G20-OECD-migration.pdf

  • ecclesiaman

    If the Democrat Seth Rich (who allegedly leaked the Clinton emails to WikiLeaks, pizzagate,and much more), was indeed murdered by an order from a fellow democrat Ms Schulz as some suggest, it is not beyond possibility that POTUS Trump could be a target for assassination. There is little doubt that the kitchen sink is being thrown at Mr Trump and the Clinton’s have a lot of on line baggage when it comes to dead people.

  • Michael McDermott

    Your Grace, the BBC and some ‘radio talk show’ presenters will be shocked by your repetition of such language, is Anglo-Catholic Confession required upon your part to expunge such indiscretion?

  • gadjodilo

    I wasn’t a Trump fan but I’m now actually warming to the man. People often take risks and pay large sums of money to escape their countries and move to places like the USA, so OF COURSE their former homelands are ‘shitholes’, otherwise they wouldn’t do this. Trump’s just saying the obvious. It doesn’t mean he’s ‘racist’ – that word again – as he’s only really implying that the government and/or bad-fortune of such a country is shitty, not the particular race of people that’s fleeing from it. And yet the world is now so perverse that we are not allowed to tell the bald truth.

  • Anton

    Zimbabwe failed to become a Sithole country in 1980. The Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole lost the 1980 elections there to Robert Mugabe, and it soon became another type of country.

  • alternative_perspective

    Gosh, a British media outlet picking up on the truth behind the Clinton-Russian axis.

    May I add to the article. Prior to the Uranium One deal going through, in the time of Obama’s first presidency I believe, there was of course an investigation in to the rectitude of the deal: selling uranium to former enemies isn’t done lightly.

    The investigation was drawn out and interestingly wasn’t completed until after Obama’s re-election. Notably one of the key signatories of the deal was Mrs. Clinton herself. One could be forgiven for thinking Mrs. Clinton had delayed completing the deal for political and personal purposes. Quoting the NYTimes:

    “Uranium investors’ efforts to buy mining assets in Kazakhstan and the United States led to a takeover bid by a Russian state-owned energy company. The investors gave millions to the Clinton Foundation over the same period, while Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s office was involved with approving the Russian bid.”

    The whiff of corruption follows the Clintons everywhere.

    I shan’t go into the shenanigans involved with the Pakistani IT consultant (Imran Awan) who ran off with the DNC’s data and who, continue to receive payments from that very party and who are protected from investigation by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), former head of the Democratic National Committee.
    Nor shall I detail how the supposed dodgy dossier of Russian allegations that was passed to the FBI, on which the former’s investigations and surveillance of Trump’s presidential campaign were justified was financed by the Clintons. It looks a lot like Clinton, working for Obama paid for a “fabricated” report to allow the incumbent DNC party to spy on their competitors – using the FBI. If this proves to be true, this is much worse than the Watergate scandal.
    .