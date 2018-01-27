Uncategorized

“Rejoice! Rejoice! Young Rees-Mogg has donned the underpants of rebellion and the bowler hat of Bulldoggedness!”

Goodness! It’s that time again when I surround myself with paper, ink and sealing wax to capture my thoughts on the week that was. To be honest, my head is reeling after listening to Mr. Slope’s explanation of ‘Gender Theory’ at breakfast, none of which makes sense. It seems we have three sexes (male, female and in-betweeners) but many genders.

“Think of it like the Holy Trinity, Mrs. Proudie,” said Slope with a smile, “The three-in-one.”

“I will do no such thing,” I retorted, somewhat huffily. Mr. Slope is a product of Cuddesdon… say no more.

I asked how many genders, exactly, and his reply was, “As many as there are stars in the heavens.”

I reached for my smelling salts at this point as he explained each gender has its own pronouns, and woe betide anyone who gets them wrong! Using the wrong gender-pronoun can see you thrown into the clink, for it is considered “an act of violence against the person”. Mr. Slope thinks there should be separate public conveniences for each gender, which will give him more to do on his days off. Sheer insanitary! Exactly when did this load of emotive horse-manure become mainstream thinking? If this is the sort of bilge coming out of universities these days then the best thing that could happen is for them to be flushed away.

At the ‘Society for the Propelling of Urchins up Chimneys’ on Philanthropy Street this week I came across Signora Vesey Neroni straddling an ottoman and being attended to by Dr. Mortimer Tempest, the Rector of Silverbridge, a tricky customer if ever there was.

“Ah, Mrs. Proudie,” exclaimed the Signora, “Do join us. Dr. Tempest here was telling me the society is desperately short of urchins, and is considering welcoming ship loads of refugee children from the war-torn regions East of Suez to make up the numbers. What say you?”

“I think many of these ‘youngsters’ are older than they say they are – their deep voices, beards and moustaches tend to give it away – so I think they would be too big to scramble up beyond the fireplace.”

“But you forget, dear lady,” said Dr. Tempest, “our intrepid Prime Minister, Mrs. Dismay, has promised the French Emperor Emmanuel Joveparte to take in some of these youngsters gathering at Calais, as a gesture of goodwill. Our society – of which I am but a humble instrument – will ensure they are usefully employed doing the sort of jobs our own juveniles spurn. Think how our Barset will be enriched…”

I have seen the writing on the wall. It’s in Arabic.

The Archdeacon was in ebullient mood this Friday morning.

“Rejoice! Rejoice! Young Rees-Mogg has donned the underpants of rebellion and the bowler hat of Bulldoggedness! He is rallying the troops to challenge this government’s duplicitous Brexit policy which, as we all know, is designed to fail and keep us in thrall to Brussels! There’s talk of a ‘Norway option’ in the air – a total betrayal! R-M will fight them in the safe-spaces, fight them in the think-tanks and fight them in the quangos. He will champion our island, whatever the cost. Not before time… Whitehall’s management of decline must be resisted and the benefits of independence flagged up and celebrated! As we approach the Ides of March, we can only hope Mrs. Dismay falls upon some Shakespearean sharp-practice and Mr. Rees-Mogg steps into the kitten shoes!”

I hear on the grapevine that the White House has made it quite clear a visit from the fragrant Lady Nugee – aka Emily Thorninmyside – would not be welcome. Is she surprised by this? Calling President Trumpelstiltskin all the names under the sun was perhaps not the brightest move for a Shadow Foreign Secretary, but it proves my theory that the socialist sisterhood emote before they think, with no concept of cause and effect. Should anyone doubt that the Labour Part are no longer the voice of the working man (or woman) they need only stand back and take in Lady Nugee in her well-gusseted entirety. It would be easier for Diane Abbott to pass through the eye of a needle than for Emily to be nice to a white van man.

One of the junior Quiverfulls came to ask for some career advice, having received a rejection letter from Broadcasting House on account of being ‘too pale’ and not being related to a Dimbleby. It seems the national brainwasher is only employing vibrant ethnicity these days, and getting away with it too. This is all because of that dreadful Equality Act brought in by the unspeakable Harman, which allows racial discrimination when applied to ‘Britons who have been here longest’ (to borrow a phrase from Frau Merkin). What baffles me is that we put up with this sort of thing, and that the authors of such pernicious tripe are not dangling from the lampposts along Pall Mall. I advised the young fellow to seek alternative employment – I believe UKIP are looking for a new leader, preferably one without a gaffe-prone mistress.

Speaking of the unspeakable Harman, why is it that she has never been held accountable for her well-documented support of paedophilia in the past, while lesser mortals have been hounded? I do not say for one moment she was a practitioner of the dark art of ‘Would you like to see some puppies?’, but has there ever been a mea culpa recantation? Perhaps the Church of England might care to look into it as it has gained so much expertise in the field of investigation over the sad case of Bishop Bell.

That was naughty of me.

I don’t care.

Well, I must tootle along and be the Bishop’s wife again. I’m expected at the little parish church of St. Lascivius and All Angles to give a talk on medieval chastity belts and the benefits of Swarfega to the young ladies of Madame Ruemarcheur’s Academy of Elegance, Grace and Deportment. From there I cross town to another church, St. Dementia-in-the-Fog, for a memorial service in honour of… oh…hum… it will come back to me eventually. So, as the plough horse of old England turns into the knacker’s yard of Globalism and the suppository of truth clears the back passage of fake news, I bid you all a fond farewell, until my nib twinkles again in the flickering candlelight of my boudoir.

More Under:
  • michaelkx

    “their deep voices, beards and moustaches tend to give it away” you know I had the same thought when I heard the news of us taking more of the little dears.

  • SonoView

    “Oh dear; I am undone, I am undone” wailed the fragrant Ms Newman after she was outed by the dastardly Prof. Sonofpeter last week, “Please pass the smelling salts, I need to lie down in a darkened room to recover”. The Professor has been found guilty of “thought crime” by President Trudy of Canada (aka. Big Brother) by refusing to use the “wrong language” when addressing those of uncertain, or no, gender. The mellifluous Ms Newman tried to screw him down about this when “interviewing” him (at least that is what it was supposed to be). His response of “Up yours sweety” (or at least that is the gist of what he said) rendered her quite overcome and at a loss for words (thankfully one might say). The alt left really do not like it when any of their little shibboleths are challenged.

  • HedgehogFive

    Could someone please tell Mrs Dismay that Phillet the Hamster is likely to do for her what Gordonio Bruno did for Antonio Blairio, which was to crash his flying machine before it had quite crossed the Channel?

  • MaxTheDog

    ‘Straddling an ottoman’ – masterly!

  • Ray Sunshine

    I have seen the writing on the wall. It’s in Arabic. A chilling thought to make a wet Saturday morning even gloomier.
    Long may your nib twinkle, Mrs P!

  • Sarky

    Hmm… not sure I’m comfortable about having a pop at child refugees on holocaust memorial day. Just sayin’.

    • IrishNeanderthal

      A salutory thought, Sarky, though I’m not convinced that you are really “just sayin’.”

      • Sarky

        I’m not really. I find it insensitive to say the least.

  • len

    UKIP are looking for a new leader(Once again)
    Join today, become leader tomorrow (as someone said)
    Why don`t UKIP just form a committee and let them lead the party because they don’t seem to have got the hang of selecting a proper leader since Nigel left?.

  • I have seen the writing on the wall. It’s in Arabic

    Simon Hughes, the former LibDem MP, attempted some mangled Arabic when addressing an audience of Muslims, possibly in 2009:

    As-salamu alaykum…This is your place, every country of the world is your country. You are not strangers, you are not aliens, you are part of this country and we want you to participate fully in this country. But not just as voters. We want you to be the leaders. We want you…to be standing for council, standing for Parliament, standing for the European Parliament, to be cabinet ministers, to be the Prime Minister. I want the sisters and the brothers, particularly the sisters, to come forward and say “I will lead in the political sphere” because…we need you to lead our politics…Thank you, stay united, hold each other’s hands and let’s walk with confidence into the future.’

    To give Hughes his due, he is at least honest about the kind of country the Establishment is planning for us.

    • Manfarang

      The writing on the wall is in Mandarin
      I am reading a splendid Penguin, “The Souls of China; the return of religion after Mao” by Ian Johnson.
      Anyway I must write my new year cards. Gong XI Fa Cai

      • Ray Sunshine

        At around the same time that he gave the Crimea away to the next-door neighbours, Nikita Khrushchev―remember him?―warned the West that the optimists among us should start learning Russian and the pessimists Chinese. Nowadays, I suppose. it’s Chinese for the optimists.

      • Anton

        I recommend “Jesus in Beijing” by David Aikman, who was for long Time magazine’s man there.

      • dannybhoy

        Is that the equivalent of “Bog Orf Then”?
        :0)

    • dannybhoy

      Puke Puke Puke!
      Especially from a self confessed bisexual,.
      Obviously his words did not fall on stony ground or near tall buildings..

  • Manfarang

    Is all lost? Away from the backwaters London still has some historic men-only club rooms — venues such as the Garrick Club and the Travellers Club, which is popular with diplomats — whose members have repeatedly vetoed attempts to admit women. Of course the President’s Club has given new meaning to the old ale advert, “It’s what your right arm’s for.”

  • Jon Sorensen

    Interesting how people believe that there is/are some kind of eternal supernatural union of personal Gods with their own pronouns (and woe betide anyone who gets those wrong), but sexes/genders baffles their mind… 😉

    • len

      Its not the Christians who are confused about gender but secularists 😉

  • dannybhoy

    “I hear on the grapevine that the White House has made it quite clear a visit from the fragrant Lady Nugee – aka Emily Thorninmyside – would not be welcome. Is she surprised by this? Calling President Trumpelstiltskin all the names under the sun was perhaps not the brightest move for a Shadow Foreign Secretary, but it proves my theory that the socialist sisterhood emote before they think, with no concept of cause and effect.”
    Small minded people never do Mr. Proudie, never do.
    Here at the headquarters of Heretics H’anonymous we have been mulling over the latest offering on the altar of Genderphilia from m’Lords the bishops..
    This week, the Church of England’s House of Bishops released a statement that transgenderism will be fully accepted within the Church. The bishops write:
    “The House of Bishops welcomes and encourages the unconditional affirmation of trans people, equally with all people, within the Church, the body of Christ, and rejoices in the diversity of that one body, into which all Christians have been baptized by one Spirit.”
    http://www.christianconcern.com/our-issues/church-and-state/bishops-display-an-appalling-lack-of-leadership-in-affirming-transgender

    We of the tribe of Hereticii are frankly in a muddle. Should we side with the True Church and endure their triumphant and raucous cries of “Told you so!”
    (Especially from the CathoSuperioriodiums),
    or join the Tim Fallon wing of the faithful Fence Sitters?
    Advice please Mr Slope.