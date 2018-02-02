sharia councils uk
Regulating sharia councils (ie sharia courts) with a state quango is not the way forward

A government review into the desirability, purpose and functioning of sharia councils (ie sharia courts) has been 18 months in the making. It was instigated by Theresa May when she was Home Secretary, in the context of allegations of the misuse or abuse of sharia codes of law in the treatment of women (particularly in divorce, domestic violence and child arrangement cases). Their rulings in this regard were frequently discriminatory, contrary to equality, oblivious to liberal democracy, and damaging to communities. The review sought to examine best practice in relation to their governance and transparency, while assuring compliance and compatibility with UK law.

The independent review into the application of sharia law in England and Wales‘ confirms all the discriminatory practices long suspected (and made known by Baroness Cox), but its key recommendation for dealing with them is troubling on a number of levels:

Since there is evidence that ECHR Article 9 (2) is engaged (the protection of the rights of others) it seems that there is an obligation on the state not only to respond to these issues through imposing and enforcing statutory duties but to do so effectively. In other words, a proportionate response needs to be an effective response.

It is in those circumstances that the panel believes that some degree of regulation is required to achieve that response. This approach is essentially procedural rather than substantive. It is designed to preserve the right of women to seek a religious divorce without risking exposure to discriminatory practices. It is to be noted that in speaking with the sharia councils, none were opposed to some form of regulation and some positively welcomed it.

So they propose is state regulatory body – a quango (they specify “similar to OFSTED”) – to ensure that sharia councils comply with UK law.

This will lead to the inevitable diminution of religious liberty for all.

If the Government establishes a regulatory quango (comprised of unaccountable and immovable state inquisitors) to ensure that sharia councils comply with all aspects of equality legislation and adhere to all precepts of ‘British values‘, apart from the tacit state recognition of sharia law which such a quango would confer, it is difficult to see how equality and anti-discrimination legislation could resist demands for such a quango to oversee (ie regulate) Beth Din (rabbinical courts) and Roman Catholic tribunals.

It is therefore reassuring that the Home Office has confirmed:

“We will not be taking forward the review’s recommendation to regulate sharia councils. Sharia law has no jurisdiction in the UK and we would not facilitate or endorse regulation, which could present councils as an alternative to UK laws.

“In Britain, we have a long tradition of freedom of worship and religious tolerance, where many people of different faiths follow religious codes and practices, and benefit from their guidance. The government has no intention of changing this position.”

It is heartening indeed to see that the Government prioritises freedom of worship (how one wishes they had said ‘freedom of religion’), but this leaves us with something of a predicament, which the report notes:

That raises a dilemma: either the state withholds further intervention or it risks intervention being perceived as conferring legitimacy upon sharia councils and thereby creating a parallel legal system.

One either regulates all religious tribunals and councils equally to ensure compliance with state orthodoxy, or one regulates sharia councils exclusively, which is patently discriminatory, if not ‘Islamophobic’. How do you solve a problem like sharia?

  • CliveM

    State control is coming. Yes this Home Secretary might oppose it, but what about the next, or the one after that? What about a Corbyn government?

    See reported comments from the Head of OFSTED, with regards the ‘need’ to have oversight of Sunday Schools.

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2018/02/01/ofsted-chief-attacks-church-preventing-inspections-sunday-schools/

    This desire by so much of our establishment for creeping control of religious thought isn’t going to end .

    • Merchantman

      Whichever way the progressives corrupt us or seek to corrupt us we will push back the harder. We will push back with increasing confidence. We will never surrender our hard fought freedoms.

  • Jon Sorensen

    I bet Christians want to protect Muslims’ religious freedom for Sharia Law courts.. just like they want keep their own religious freedom.

    • Anton

      Which freedoms would you like to be taken away from Christians?

  • IanCad

    Heartening indeed to read the two paragraphs from the Home Office quoted above.
    The breath of liberty is still present.
    Except in the case where a minor is concerned or where abuse is apparent, and in conformance with the laws of the land, Sharia Law has to be granted the same status as Catholic, Jewish or other social and mediatory tribunals; therein lies the limit of religious jurisdiction.

  • Simon Platt

    I, for one, see no problem in discrimination. Discrimination is good. Discrimination is necessary.

    • bluedog

      Quite right. One of the defining speeches of the early 21st century is this gem from Justin Trudeau, PM of Canada.

      ‘There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada….There are shared values — openness, respect, compassion, willingness to work hard, to be there for each other, to search for equality and justice. Those qualities are what make us the first postnational state.’

      Delete Canada, insert Britain or anywhere else that the progressives have undermined national identity and replaced it with multicultural nihilism.

      • IanCad

        Certainly true bd. Canada has galloped fast down the trail to insanity, but it is nevertheless, from that once honourable dominion that redress is emerging.

        We have of late seen the noble and very popular Professor Jordan Peterson leading the charge against the forces of national suicide. Not to be outdone, a mighty force is emerging from the distaff tribe in that chilly land.

        Professor Janice Flamengo. A marvellous gal.

        Why are conservative women less unattractive than their socialist sisters?

    • IanCad

      Absolutely!! We must pass an edict forcing all Muslims whose dress does not clearly signify their religion to wear large, green, star and crescent symbols visible from both the front and the rear. Shopping hours will be limited to between the hours of 17:30 – 18:30. Violators will face harsh punishment.

    • Anton

      The word certainly has several meanings!

  • bluedog

    ‘How do you solve a problem like sharia?’ Well, one option would be to declare Islam as a criminal manifesto and as such the Sharia Courts would be deemed accessories to the fact and banned forthwith. Those dissenting would be free to leave. However, too many votes would be lost on implementation and the measure would never get through the Parliament. All in all, a bit like the continuance of FGM, first cousin marriage, child marriage et al.

    • IanCad

      “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;….”

      Dear Donald,
      Please may we borrow your First Amendment. Would you also indulge us by coming over here to conduct our Brexit negotiations.
      BTW. An absolute corker of a State of The Union Address!! Our low testosterone politicians can a lot to learn from you guys.
      GBA,
      Ian.


      Starts @ about ten minutes in.

    • Don’t be so negative, a few votes might be lost, but they’d get over it.

      • bluedog

        We need the ecclesiastical equivalent of Jacob Rees-Mogg to become Archbishop of Canterbury and provide the necessary moral stiffening. Where is he? Silence.

        • I couldn’t agree more.
          Run off and joined the Trappists.

        • Dolphinfish

          Old Mogsey is the flavour of the month among the Flag-Of-St-George Brigade these days, but if your English blood wasn’t so thin you’d realize that the chap is only second generation, not a proper gentleman at all, affectations not withstanding. Remember, it takes three to make a gent, and Mogg’s suits are just a little too sharp and his hair just a tad too well groomed. I don’t think he’d fill out a Guard’s officer’s uniform at all.

          • bluedog

            Both Mogg and his wife are immensely rich. He could probably afford to buy the Brigade of Guards, which somewhat negates your final sneer.

          • Dolphinfish

            The Brigade of Guards can be “bought”? What? You mean England is just like one of those sub-Saharan African cod countries where the military regularly kills and eats the president for life? England is just like that big, amorphous wodge which is marked on the school map as “Foreign”? But surely this implies that the English will not transform into pure energy on April 1st next year when the last foreigner is expelled and the last loan-word ejected from the Anglo-Saxon tongue. No, Dog, I’m sure you’re missing something important here. I suspect you’ll find it in your implication (“Both Mogg and his wife are immensely rich.”) that class can be bought as cheaply as the Brigade of Guards.

          • He’s gaining mogmentum all over the country and has proven that you can’t clogg the Mogg in several of his interviews.
            You need to watch some of the Mogg The Week videos:

          • Dolphinfish

            By “…all over the country…”, I presume you mean “…all over England…”.

          • No, Wales as well. He’s popular with Brexiteers.

          • betteroffoutofit

            Huh? Could you be kind enough to explain/support this statement: “. . . the chap is only second generation, not a proper gentleman at all. . .”?

            He doesn’t strike me as an alien so, checking on your claim, I found this from Nicholas Hellen, Social Affairs Editor at The Sunday Times:
            “The marriage that created the Rees-Mogg dynasty took place on August 12, 1805, when a Welsh cleric called John Rees wed Mary Mogg Wooldridge, a member of the Mogg family who had been Somerset business people and landowners since at least the 13th century” (“Waspish legacy sparked rise of Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s ancestors”; August 27 2017, 12:01am).

            . . . Quaerere Verum – and all that 🙂

        • Coniston

          Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali

  • Manfarang

    Section 1 of the Arbitration Act 1996 says “the parties should be free to agree how their disputes are resolved” and this is the basis on which religious tribunals exist under English law.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Except that, as we know, the findings aren’t binding in British Law, and many of those who are pressured to take part in them have no idea that there is any other option open to them.

  • Chris Bell

    Since Sharia ‘law’ flouts the oh so favoured Human rights legislation on so may levels it quite simply should be banned, destroyed and outlawed. After all what are the Human Rights laws for?
    But they will not because we have no faith in our own Christian law and culture.
    Religious tolerance has become a euphemism for “we don’t want no trouble, Mister”

    • Dominic Stockford

      And that little mantra you quote will eventually lead the entire nation into the worst possible trouble.

  • How do you solve a problem like sharia?

    We have Islamic courts because we have Islam. We have Islam because the governments we have elected since the last war are anti-Christian. We solve the problem by the simple expedient of changing our voting habits. Whether the ruling class would allow anti-Islam parties to come to power is another matter. I suspect it would not, in which case there is no solution to the problem of sharia, at least no peaceful solution.

  • Dreadnaught

    As Cranmer dons his Mother Superior wimpole; spins and trills the question ‘How do you solve a problem like Sharia’, I think he already knows that whatever the quango delivers, won’t be the solution that any sane person knows but dares not speak its name. Muslims screech about the infidel being excluded from ‘Muslim lands’ while we invite them in and give them a free pass to colonise and accommodate it in every which way we can.
    I’m thinking of finding the Lonely Goat Turd that would appreciate a little company, sat high on it’s hill, as mentioned in another song from The Sound of Music, it would make more sense than appeasing Islam.

  • Demon Teddy Bear

    Maybe we need a second referendum on the decision to import muslim communities here? Although I don’t quite remember a first referendum….

  • pobjoy

    How do you solve a problem like sharia?

    With ease. You simply arrest a Muslim or two for incitement to violence, as their immutable book incites them. The police have no option but to prosecute, the judiciary no option but to pass due sentence.

  • Inspector General

    It’s called Mutually Agreed Apartheid for those not in the know. Separate development of the races, if you will. And let’s not (further) deceive ourselves. It is all about race. What suits one race clearly does not appeal to another. They always had their own way of doing things. They always will have, whether we like it or not, because that is their culture. Who are we to take over another’s culture and impose our own? Especially as our immigrants were not forced on entry to swear on oath they would adopt British values. They came in unburdened with that responsibility.

    If we go down this path, there’s no turning back. Because if there is a turn back, then those precious things ‘rights’ will have been snatched. As the muslim population increases and young up and coming home grown muslim intellects come to the scene, they will each possess more rights than their parents. Rights, muslim rights, that is. We’ll be hearing a lot more about those rights in the years to come…

  • Norman Yardy

    His Grace said; ‘(how one wishes they had said ‘freedom of religion’)’
    Belief in Jesus Christ and to be a follower of Christ means that his commands and precepts should be followed. Following his precepts and commands is WORSHIPING God through obedience. There is therefore no separation between ‘worship’ and ‘religion’ for his followers.
    There is no difference between ‘Freedom of Worship’ and ‘Freedom of Religion’ for the believer.

    • Royinsouthwest

      I don’t think it is just by chance that they said “freedom of worship” and not “freedom of religion.” If an opinion poll asked people what is meant by “freedom of worship” I think the most common answer would be the freedom to attend a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, and do what followers of the relevant religion do in such a building, e.g. sing hymns and listen to a sermon about being nice to people in the case of a church. In contrast “freedom of religion” implies freedom to follow your conscience in matters of behaviour instead of following whatever line the Guardian and BBC take on any issue.

      Therefore to the “liberal” (i.e. illiberal) mindset freedom of worship while not exactly a good thing as it involves superstitious mumbo-jumbo, is tolerable whereas freedom of religion needs to be constrain by equality and diversity legislation.

      • Norman Yardy

        I agree about the mumbo jumbo but the point I made was that for the true believer, obedience is worship.

        • Royinsouthwest

          I agree with you. Jesus said so, though in different words, when the Samaritan woman asked him who was right, the Jews who worshipped God in Jerusalem or the Samaritans who did so on their holy mountain.

          I don’t know whether or not adherents of other religions would agree about obedience being worship but the point I was making was that the typical member of the British public who is either not religious or just nominally Christian would think that worship is something that goes on in a building dedicated to that purpose.

          Some would go even further and say that religion is something that should be confined to the home and places of worship and should not be allowed to intrude anywhere else. That is why I think use of the expression “freedom of worship” is potentially dangerous, and I imagine that is why our host Cranmer would prefer “freedom of religion.”

  • Inspector General

    An important point here. The White Indigenous of this country was heading for disaster until Islam arrived. The very fact the thing was let in is proof of that. We were degenerating by the year, with milestones like abortion, the patronage of homosexuality, disdain of the family, acceptance of narcotics, and same sex marriage just part of the damage we have inflicted on what was once a superior and noble culture – the European.

    In an empty house, we were doomed. Sooner or later we’d have been stiff on the floor from an o/d.

    We are not in an empty house now. We have competition to see who is going to end up as head of the household. We need to up our game and roll back 50 years of evil liberalism to do that. To have a chance. Otherwise, we’re going to end up living in the servants quarters, don’t you think?

    • James60498 .

      I can’t add to that, and I don’t think that an uptick is sufficient praise.

      Comment of the week.

  • Inspector General

    PMQ of the (near) future…

    “Would the Prime Minister care to make it known whether or not British Foreign Policy is now acceptable to ALL peoples in this land, and not just the advantaged?”

    “I can assure the right honourable member that British Foreign Policy is now fully Sharia complicit and has been for many months now”

    {The House erupts in applause…}

    ———————————————

    This Inspector reminds you all that it’s going to get worse before it gets better…

    • A Berean

      One wonders if it will get better.

      • Dominic Stockford

        In the world in which Jesus Christ has promised me a place, yes.

  • A Berean

    “It is to be noted that in speaking with the sharia councils, none were opposed to some form of regulation and some positively welcomed it.”

    Given my aggressively cynical nature one cannot help but assume that these sharists may have an ulterior motive. My reading revealed that those who ran such councils usually, if not always, claimed that they answer to no one but Allah. One wonders why they would welcome being regulated by infidels.

    As for Roman Catholic tribunals, back in its heyday before the Reformation the Church recognized no other law than that of the (Roman Catholic) Church and confesses as such to this very day! Royalty, peasants and everyone in between were made to toe the line and anyone who dared do otherwise were usually dealt with in the most severe manner. It was not until after the Reformation that the excesses of the RC Church was done away with and the Church was brought to heel.

    “In Britain, we have a long tradition of freedom of worship and religious tolerance…”

    In Muslim dominated countries “religious tolerance” is not actively pursued much less allowed or known. How noble that such rights are extended to those who refuse to extend such rights in their home countries. While I’m all for “religious tolerance” shouldn’t judgments pronounced by sharia courts be made public?

    “One either regulates all religious tribunals and councils equally to ensure compliance with state orthodoxy, or one regulates sharia councils exclusively…”

    Given the incredibly hostile measures of what we know of sharia law one would think that some measure of oversight would be considered with, at least, the ruling of sharia courts being made public. Usually when questionable practices are brought to light those followers of whatever faith they confess are for the most part shocked and appalled and some measure of reform is usually instituted from without or within. However, by all appearances, Islam appears to be especially resilient in this respect.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Taqqiya. Taqqiya.

    • Surely if you regulate something, you must, by definition, recognise its existence. Do we want to formally recognise the existence of sharia in this country? Whatever else, the sharia councils aren’t stupid and see this as a way of gaining formal recognition.

  • Busy Mum

    Slightly off-topic, but I note that Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said, when sentencing Darren Osborne to life imprisonment, that, ‘This was a terror attack. This was a murder done for the purpose of advancing a political, racial or ideological cause.”

    I had assumed that Osborne’s’ aim was to halt a political, racial or ideological cause.

    • Anton

      Sheema-Grubb was half right. She should have said: “This was a terror attack. This was a murder done for the purpose of retarding a political and ideological cause.”

  • Anton

    Choosing Sharia by Machteld Zee is an important book about this subject, a well-researched and sourced academic thesis that the (secular) author wrote while she was studying fora higher degree. The details are shocking.

  • Catholic Canon Law forbids faithful Catholics, one way or another, from divorce and remarriage, procuring an abortion and engaging in homosexuality. It exists to order and direct the activities of Catholics toward the mission of the Church. Nowadays, you cannot be hauled up in front of a Catholic tribunal for any breaches of doctrine (unless you’re a cleric) but it controls access to the sacraments and, in certain limited circumstances can impose formal excommunication. It has all the elements of a legal system: laws, courts, lawyers, judges, a legal code, principles of legal interpretation, and penalties.

    It’s terribly social illiberal. Imagine the Church forbidding divorce and remarriage, abortion and homosexuality to Catholics and excluding them from full participation in the life of the Church!

    • pobjoy

      Catholic Canon Law forbids faithful Catholics, one way or another, from
      divorce and remarriage, procuring an abortion and engaging in
      homosexuality. It exists to order and direct the activities of Catholics
      toward the mission of the Church, which, bereft as it is of any sort of apologia that makes the least sense, has to rely on enforced water baptism of those too young to understand any cogency at all.

      Thank you, thank you.

    • gadjodilo

      It’s shockingly easy to get your marriage annulled if you’re a Catholic. Then presumably ‘remarriage’ is not an issue next time you want to tie the knot.