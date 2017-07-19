Protect the Pope
Protect the Pope? Francis is “destroying the Catholic nature of the Church”

‘Protect the Pope’ was a blog established in 2010 by the Rev’d Nick Donnelly, a kindly, humble and intelligent deacon in the Roman Catholic Church (and the second-nicest Catholic in the Twittersphere). His blog soon became one of the most important go-to Romish blogs in the UK (if not the world), with a million hits a year from people eager to read his incisive commentary and robust defence of Roman Catholic orthodoxy against the “lies, half-truths and misrepresentations of a coalition of aggressive secularists, atheists and homosexual activists” of the left-liberal intelligentsia (mainly media), who weren’t overly fond of Pope Benedict XVI for various reasons.

“I set up Protect the Pope to defend Benedict XVI during his state visit to the UK,” Nick Donnelly tweeted earlier this week. “Vicious attacks in the media. Now the media love Francis.”

And the media loves Pope Francis mainly because he is not as ‘rigid‘ as Pope Benedict XVI: “@Pontifex appointing pro-abortion/euthanasia advocates to the Pontifical Academy for Life was the last straw for me. Not Catholic”, Deacon Nick explained, before adding rather mournfully: “I hoped for the best, but my worst fears for the Church are being realized. He is destroying the Catholic nature of the Church”

This destruction, Deacon Nick avers, is evidenced in the appointment of the pro-choice moral theologian Professor Nigel Biggar to the Pontificia Academia pro Vita. What on earth is a pro-abortion Anglican doing on a body which was founded with the purpose of promoting and defending human life?

And so ‘Protect the Pope’ has morphed into ‘Protect the Faith’, just to dispel any notion that ‘Protect the Pope’ was actually protecting the Pope – as opposed to protecting the Pope Emeritus, which ‘Protect the Pope’ was established to do. And ‘Protect the Pope Emeritus’ is a bit of a clumsy name for a blog (and Twitter handle), so ‘Protect the Faith’ it must be, because the cardinals and bishops obviously aren’t doing it.

There’s quite a bit of backbiting (not to say backstabbing) in the Roman Catholic Church at the moment, principally down to the Francis-Benedict hermeneutic of discontinuity (or the very easy perception of such). Intra-ecclesial division is nothing new, of course: there has been a liberal-traditional fissure in the Roman Catholic Church at least since the Second Vatican Council, and arguably those consultations, declarations and decrees were an attempt to codify a response to preexisting divisions on the nature of Christ and the Church and the application of Christian theology in the (post-)modern world. The Church has always been divided (1Cor 1:12; 3:4), but the Benedict-Francis sectarianism seems to be heading inexorably toward schism.

Tweets and blog homilies abound referring to Francis quite brazenly as the Antipope who must resign for the good of the Church. These critics aren’t Protestants (well, technically, they are, by definition) but devout Roman Catholics (or a bit more devout than the Pope). There are plots and rumours of plots to depose the Pontiff; accounts of a pope utterly despised by his own clergy; tales of infighting and factionalism which is escalating to ecclesial civil war. Every utterance made by the Pope Emeritus is seized upon by traditionalists as the word of the ‘true’ Pope or the ‘real’ Pope the one they wish had never resigned and inflicted this disastrous Papacy on the world. Did Benedict write about the “dictatorship of the zeitgeist“? He must mean the befuddled Francis. Did he mention a capsizing boat? That must be the Holy Mother Church under the heretic Francis. Many of the faithful believe that the Petrine ministry still properly resides with Benedict: God will preserve the Magisterium through him. The charisms of indefectibility and infallibility cannot be defectible or fallible, and Francis is seemingly a thousand errors and wrongs all rolled into one.

Rome seems to have become the seat of the Antichrist, or at least one of many antichrists (1Jn 2:18). And so ‘Protect the Pope’ must die in order that the Rev’d Nick Donnelly may preach Catholic truth and distinguish himself from the Pope who does not preach anything like that truth. Of course, Pope Francis would say to Deacon Nick that he is being “too rigid” in his understanding of doctrine; that he lacks mercy, grace and goodness. This upstart deacon is trying to be “more Papist than the Pope“, as the Pope once accused those Catholics who put doctrinal phariseeism before the work of the Holy Spirit.

Deacon Nick would take it on the chin, and respond along the lines of: “When the pope (lower-case) appoints pro-abortion/euthanasia advocates as advisers and no cardinal or bishop protests, I have to speak out, come what may.” The Spirit of the Lord is upon him, you see. He might add: “Also, it’s very easy nowadays to be more Catholic than the pope (lower case): you just have to uphold the doctrines contained in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.”

And that would be his rationale in two tweets.

Nick Donnelly is no stranger to disputation, occasionally correcting, rebuking and exhorting ‘with all longsuffering and doctrine‘ (2Tim 4:2). And in his ministry he has corrected and rebuked eminent Roman Catholic theologians, quite a few bishops and the odd cardinal. But on 2nd March 2014 his ‘Protect the Pope’ blog fell silent.

On 7th March of that year, his wife posted an explanation for this absence: “Nick has been asked to observe a period of prayer and reflection.” She did not specify why this reflection was being observed or by whom it had been requested. But the Diocese of Lancaster (ie Bishop Michael Campbell) helpfully issued a swift statement to the press, freely disclosing the Bishop to be the initiator of the request. It read:

After learning that a notice had been placed upon the Protect the Pope website on 7 March saying: ‘Deacon Nick stands down from Protect the Pope for a period of prayer and reflection’ the Bishop’s Office at the Diocese of Lancaster was able to confirm that Bishop Campbell had recently requested Deacon Nick Donnelly to voluntarily pause from placing new posts on the Protect the Pope site.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the Bishop asked Deacon Nick to use this pause to enter into a period of prayer and reflection on the duties involved for ordained bloggers/website administrators to truth, charity and unity in the Church.

Deacon Nick has agreed to the Bishop’s request at this time.

It was interesting phraseology: Deacon Nick was “requested…to voluntarily pause” from writing his blog. What was one to infer from this other than that Deacon Nick had been somehow failing to fulfil his diaconal duties or had been otherwise deficient, disobedient or unfaithful to his church’s teaching?

This “period of prayer and reflection” was manifestly nothing of the sort: the “request” carried more than a whiff of absolutist clericalism; an enforced disciplinary censorship imposed upon the Deacon who had presumed to defend the Pope (ie the embodiment of Roman Catholic orthodoxy) against the more liberal winds blowing through the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBEW). It was even more disconcerting when one considers that a conversation between a bishop and a member of his clergy remains, by convention, totally confidential: while the Diocese was happily issuing its defensive press releases, Deacon Nick was faithfully Trappist, having evidently been given no dispensation to speak or write about any conversations he may or may not have been having with his Bishop.

Filling the void – as nature requires – a number of interesting explanations about the reasons for the Bishop’s censoriousness surfaced. The Tablet stated: “Protect the Pope… regularly criticised groups and individual bishops – including Cardinal Vincent Nichols – for being at odds with church teaching on issues such as homosexuality, women’s ordination, contraception and abortion. It is understood that concerns about the site had been raised with Bishop Campbell by fellow members of the English and Welsh hierarchy.”

Fr Z, who runs the popular eponymous US blog, said: “I, for one, can imagine that a lot of pressure was exerted on the Bishop of Lancaster to have gone to such an extreme as to command a cleric under his charge not to think aloud in public.”

And Fr Tim Finigan of The Hermeneutic of Continuity wrote: “I think that it is no great secret that Catholic blogs are indeed a frequent topic of conversation at the meetings of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.”

It appeared, then, that Deacon Nick Donnelly was just a bit too Catholic for the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales. For as long as Pope Benedict XVI sat upon St Peter’s Throne issuing the occasional motu proprio favouring the old paths (Jer 6:16), Deacon Nick’s commitment to immutable truths and infallible moral law were tolerated, not least because they chimed with the Vatican under Benedict, if not quite with the CBEW. But under Francis, the traditionalists appear to be on the retreat: they are sidelined or censored while those progressive Roman Catholics who advocate a more tolerant approach to priestly celibacy, same-sex unions, abortion or divorce and re-marriage are not merely tolerated but actively promoted.

Benedict XVI was a Catholic Herald kind of pope; Francis inclines toward The Tablet. Or at least that’s how it appears. Certainly, the Diocese of Lancaster isn’t averse to promoting the latter on its website, giving high profile coverage to liberal bishops who are calling for a “radical re-examination of human sexuality”, while downplaying (/ignoring) the traditional teaching.

For Deacon Nick, such a radical re-examination is unnecessary, unholy and un-Catholic. Indeed, for him it amounts to apostasy: such teachings do not ‘develop’ through synodical debate and legislative resolution, for that would incline toward the more heterodox Anglican view. No, if the Magisterium is infallible, its teaching must be protected and the Deposit of Faith defended. Dissenting bishops and cardinals must be called out, corrected and rebuked using Scripture and referencing the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Those who do not repent ought to be excommunicated.

But it was Deacon Nick who was “requested” to “prayerfully reflect”.

The Catholic Herald wrote that it is impractical for bishops to seek to “censor the blogosphere”, not least because this sort of medieval inquisitorial heavy-handedness has a tendency to backfire in this fragmented digital age. Indeed, a perplexed (if not deeply upset) Mrs Donnelly reluctantly assumed the role of protecting the Pope during her husband’s voluntary-mandatory period of reflection. They might have muzzled the Deacon with appeals to lofty episcopal authority, but it’s nigh impossible to censor the new media altogether. When Bishop Michael wrote demanding that no one post on ‘Protect the Pope’, she immediately stopped out of respect for his office.

Deacon Nick was tolerated (just about) by what may be termed the ‘protestant’ bishops of the Roman Catholic Church for as long as Benedict reigned. Since his abdication, the liberals have been doing what liberals, clerical or civil, always do silencing the opposition and using the levers of the institution to destroy it.

The Church needs more prophetic blogging watchmen like Deacon Nick Donnelly, exposing hypocrisy, challenging double standards and shining a light into its mysterious workings and often impenetrable darkness. And the Church needs more bishops like Michael Campbell who will exhort the faithful into long periods of prayer and reflection, for ‘Protect the Faith’ is the undoubted fruit of this profound reflection. Michael Campbell’s request was for Nick Donnelly “to voluntarily pause from placing new posts on the Protect the Pope site”.

That leaves him free to post to his heart’s content (as the Holy Spirit leads) on a new ‘Protect the Faith’ site. Laudate Dominum!

  • Anton

    The choice for Catholics appears to be to offer their loyalty to a Pope espousing liberal theology or a Pope Emeritus who ran the lineal successor to the Inquisition. That says it all.

    • RuariJM

      I think you may have revealed a bit more of your lack of knowledge than you intended.

      Pope Francis does not ‘espouse lei real theology’. Pope Benedict is neither in opposition to nor an alternative choice to the current occupant of the See of Rome.

      I suspect you don’t really know about the Holy Inquisition and are confusing it with the Spanish Inqquisition. To be fair, that’s a common error but no more valid because a lot of people labour under the same misapprehension.

      • Anton

        I think *you* may have revealed a bit more of your lack of knowledge than you intended.

        I am acutely aware of the history of Roman Catholic Inquisitions, from the mediaeval period onwards, against such brethren as the Waldenses. Where in my comment is evidence otherwise? As for the Spanish Inquisition, I am aware of the errors often quoted in the numbers who were tried due to mistranslations in Llorente’s writing. How about you?

        Francis is patently a liberal who feels hamstrung by Catholic tradition. He came through the Jesuits just when they were in that remarkable transition from ultra-conservative to ultra-liberal. Benedict is best described as a “conservative liberal” in his theology, not an ultra-traditionalist. That was made clear in Nick Needham’s lecture, Roman Catholicism Today, which explains the theological issues. It is one of the lectures at:

        http://www.wicketgate.co.uk/lectures/p10_lecture_index.html

        • bluedog

          Superb skewering. First class.

  • RuariJM

    If it was His Grace who wrote that column of rubbish I would send for the leechmaster, to relieve his overheated blood.

    For those who may have misunderstood something: the Church is not something you make in your own image and nor is there an option that you only have to agree with a Pope when he says something you approve of.

    Most of the objections to Pope Francis are, in the words of Pope Benedict’s confidante, fantasy. There is a loud, but very small, minority in the Church in UK and USA in particular, that confuses its own desires with eternal verities. Calling a duly and correctly elected Pope an “anti-Pope” is one of the signs of that group that can only love something created in its own image.

    One member of this group is using his online presence to spread claims that the Pope is demonically possessed. He is absolutely convinced this is true because a friend told him, having watched Pope Francis on the TV from his home in the Eastern Seaboard of the USA.

    That’s the sort of craziness you are flirting with and giving credibility to.

    • “nor is there an option that you only have to agree with a Pope when he says something you approve of”

      I am no Roman Catholic. But I do know that, the insistence that you must agree with the Pope, is going to cause sane people trouble if successive Popes do not agree with eachother. Which is one of the reasons why I am not a Roman Catholic.

      • You don’t have to agree with the Pope, especially on something like Amoris Laetitia, which is a mere apostolic exhortation loosely based on synod discussions. Nor do you have to prefer spaghetti to macaroni, just because the Pope does. The “infallible” powers of the Pope are limited, and luckily this one has not attempted to say anything “infallibly”.

        • ….. yet.

        • “Mere apostolic exhortation”.

          Interesting phrase, for something which, if I understand you correctly, ultimately means “it can potentially be full of errors, and one is safe to largely disregard it”, which I take to be your view?

          How does one ascertain when the Pope’s proclamations can be safely disregarded? Is the ultimate arbiter of what “counts” your private reason?

          • If it is not consistent with extant teachings of the Church a Catholic is not bound in conscience to support it. One has to show the Pontiff respect and consider his teachings but one is not obliged to accept them if they contradict past constantly held teachings.

          • This is circular. Your reject the teachings of the supposed head of the church, because they do not agree with your view of what truly counts as the teachings of the church. What is the point of having a Pope at all, if each member ultimately resorts to private judgment to decide whether his teachings are really teachings or not?

    • Anton

      Calm down, old chap. Time will tell, will it not?

  • Yes, I think the Catholic problem is to decide whether to accept the teachings of all the previous popes over the last 2000 years, or to go for the “new” teaching of Francis. The current pope’s modus operandi is to make ambiguous statements that can be interpreted in a way that contradicts previous teaching, without ever endorsing or rebutting these interpretations. At the same time he surrounds himself with yes-men such as Spadaro (who thinks 2+2=5) and Martin (whose perversions of Bible teaching are legendary). “Protect the Church” or “Protect the Faith” would be good, as for Catholics “One Church, One Faith, One Lord” is a worthy aim (and the Lord is not Francis).

    • “whether to accept the teachings of all the previous popes over the last 2000 years”

      They no more agreed with eachother than these two do. Is it still the will of God to raise an army and storm “the holy land” to kill and reclaim the territory with swords? Or were those Popes just wrong? (Or, worse, is there some sort of hair-splitting get-out which allows one to claim that the continual proclamation that people must die in this cause was not a “teaching”?).

      • You need to distinguish between prudential decisions made in specific historical contexts and the infallible/indefectible doctrinal propositions of the Magisterium that hold for all time, although there may need a fresh representation of the latter according to the “signs of the times”. There can be valid Catholic debate and disagreement with the former human decisions but not with the latter.

        • The upshot is, that to be able to say what Rome “really” teaches at any one time, you have to a) be a professional theologian and b) have parsed all the difficult questions more correctly than a good chunk of the other professional theologians who are trying to do the same thing.

          If you, say, happen to be a working farmer in a situation or time where you don’t have all of the time, intellectual capacity, or access to theological resources to parse all the niceties, then you’re just going to have to cross your fingers and hope that your local Catholic theologian’s private judgment is correct.

      • I was talking about doctrine, not politics.

        • That’s what I was talking about in my last sentence. The retrospective qualification that the call to take up arms and die in order to claim back God’s holy land from wicked invaders was not “doctrine”, and hence could in fact just have been total theological bunk that people ought to have completely ignored, wouldn’t have been much comfort to those whose fathers, husbands, etc. died on the battlefield, would it?

          • It was never presented as doctrine and people were not obliged to take up arms. .

          • And medieval peasants would have understand that? The Pope’s preachers who were calling them to arms were very careful to explain it accompanied by all the hair-splitting niceties that, several hundreds years later, have been developed for usefulness in Catholic apologetics?

    • bosco49

      “Motus in fine velocior”

  • “[T]he First Vatican Council had in no way defined the pope as an absolute monarch. On the contrary, it presented him as the guarantor of obedience to the revealed Word. The pope’s authority is bound to the Tradition of faith. … The authority of the pope is not unlimited; it is at the service of Sacred Tradition.” (Cardinal Ratzinger)

    • prompteetsincere

      The belated and lamented orthodox Cardinal Muller, CDF, Papal-dismissed sans reasons, would have the Church and Magisterium at the service of “the Word of GOD”. V. ‘LifeSitenews, July 1, 2017.
      Such would guarantee The WORD of GOD is its own Holy Guarantor, the very Promise of The Father. + John ch. 14:26. Amen.

  • CliveM

    Is not one of the problems that it is hard for to know what the current Pope means when he speaks? Is he simply advocating a more compassionate engagement with issues such as homosexuality etc, whilst still holding to the orthodox view. Which to me would seem reasonable. Or is he trying covertly to prepare the ground for a reinterpretation of the theological understanding? Which some at least appear to believe?

    • There you go. That’s the very issue Clive.

      Jack isn’t sure how he would categorise Pope Francis. He certainly shows “liberalism” when it comes to pastoral accompaniment and meeting sinners where they are. He also places stress on the work of the Holy Spirit above “legalism” and rituals and calls for a flexibility in approach to meet people in the reality and mess of their lives. Unlike many who hide behind him, he seems to Jack orthodox on the major doctrinal flashpoints between “liberals” and “conservatives” in the Church – abortion, contraception, women’s ordination, homosexuality and divorce/remarriage.

      Is this “liberalism”? He’s certainly not a “rigorist”. Indeed, Jack would say he’s more akin to a conservative Protestant.

      • CliveM

        As you describe it, I would be comfortable with him as Pope if I was a RC.

        But, but, but, the appointment of a pro abortion, pro euthanasia moral theologian seems to point to more than this.

      • dannybhoy

        A what??
        Is a conservative Protestant roughly on a par with an inconsistent Catholic or an unorthodox member of the Orthodox Church?

    • Anton

      Clearly, he is a liberal who is hamstrung by Catholic tradition. Where Catholic tradition is biblical, that hamstringing is a good thing.

      • CliveM

        Clearly?

        • Anton

          It’s clear to me. I don’t mind if you disagree!

          • CliveM

            I’m engaging not arguing. I’m interested as to understand why you think it’s so clear.

          • Anton

            Everything he does or says is pushing at that envelope.

          • CliveM

            But as Jack says he seems orthodox in his theology. Now it might be just me, but that is the true measure of liberalism. I certainly wouldn’t view being more compassionate with your engagement with sinners as liberal necessarily.

          • Anton

            I’ve never heard him say a good word about traditional Catholicism; he is simply silent about it.

            To make this dialogue a bit more constructive, let’s try to ask: If a committed liberal theologian got elected as Pope, how would he act, bearing in mind the weight and binding character of Catholic tradition? And how would someone not liberal, but what you call more compassionate (I leave that definition to you), act? Supposing the two actions aren’t identical, we can then compare them with how Francis acts, to see which party he better fits.

            Another way forward is to get at leaks from the last two conclave – leaks which clearly exist.

          • Albert

            You ignore the third possibility, that Francis is orthodox but compassionate and speaks without thinking. After all his “Who am I to judge?” was possibly unwise because of how it was interpreted, but in terms of what he said, it was perfectly Catholic.

          • Anton

            That is precisely my second possibility, word for word – not liberal, but compassionate.

          • Albert

            No this is a third possibility:
            1. If a committed liberal theologian got elected as Pope, how would he act, bearing in mind the weight and binding character of Catholic tradition?
            2. And how would someone not liberal, but what you call more compassionate (I leave that definition to you), act?
            3. Francis is orthodox but compassionate and speaks without thinking.

            How can 2 and 3 logically be the same?

          • Anton

            Your 3 is a subset of 2. Can we rephrase it thus:

            1. If a committed liberal theologian got elected as Pope, how would he act, bearing in mind the weight and binding character of Catholic tradition?

            2. Someone not liberal, but compassionate and measured in his words.

            3. Someone not liberal, but compassionate and not measured in his words.

            The exercise is to imagine how each of these would act and speak, then compare Francis against the three possibilities. Although we still need Clive’s definition of ‘compassionate’.

          • Albert

            3 is not a subset of 2. How you have set it out here is better though. The key thing is it wasn’t precisely what you said at all. And this is important, because someone looking at 1 & 2 might think 1 – how else, they might ask, to account for the lose remarks about key matters? But 3 offers an alternative account. I’m inclined to side with 3 with the proviso that the key word to define is “liberal”.

          • Anton

            Your (3) most certainly is a subset of my original (2), which stated “not liberal but compassionate”. Your (3) is “orthodox (which I take to mean not liberal), compassionate and given to shooting his mouth off”. (Speech marks do not in this post signify verbatim quotations.) The complementary subset is “”orthodox (which I take to mean not liberal), compassionate and not given to shooting his mouth off.”

          • Albert

            Whatever. In the Catholic sense you could arguably be liberal but orthodox. When I was an Anglican liberal meant things like not believing the creed, sleeping with people of the same sex etc. As a Catholic, I found that liberal meant having guitars at Mass, clergy wearing grim vestments and generally not following the rubrics properly. And for all the soppy language, they would end up always upholding Catholic teaching.

            The key thing is that 2 and 3 are different – 3 offers an explanation that your 2 does not, and therefore 3 becomes a more plausible possibility than 1 or 2.

          • Anton

            Liberal is short for liberal theology, and I suggest you are the exception if you take it to have a different meaning in Catholicism and in Anglicanism. On that subject I commend Nick Needham’s lecture to you (link given on my lowest post on this thread).

            Re sleeping together, a relative had neighbours, a young man and a young woman, who were cohabiting and described themselves as Catholic. I think they had been baptised but were non-practising.

          • CliveM

            Actually you don’t. What you should be asking is what do I believe it’s replacing.

            But as you’ve asked “feeli Or showing sympathy and concern for others”.

          • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

            Or perhaps the long arm of Common Purpose stretched out across the Tiber…

          • bluedog

            Indeed. A South American liberationist reading from the catechism of Herbert Marcuse and preferring the techniques of Saul Alinsky.

          • CliveM

            “I’ve never heard him say a good word about traditional Catholicism”, well as the fundamental creeds of what it means to be a Catholic resides in their theological beliefs, his continuing affirmation of traditional teaching on issues such as contraception, abortion, divorce etc., must by implication at least be an affirmation of traditional Catholicism.

            How would a committed liberal theologian act as Pope? I have no idea, like all of us the actions would reflect a mix of conviction and character. One thing I do believe he would do, is to be circumspect in how he defined his ‘belief’ for ‘traditional teaching’.

            I didn’t describe anyone as “more compassionate”. I said “more compassionate with your engagement”. I believe Christianity to be a compassionate faith. So being compassionate to a sinner makes you a Christian, not a liberal. Christ was compassionate in John 8: 1-11 to the adulterous woman. So how should a ‘compassionate’ conservative 9in the theological sense!!) act? Just like Christ.

            With regards the leaks. In general these things tend to be partial and designed either to flatter or deceive in an attempt to undermine or enhance a position. Rarely are they a comprehensive report on the events.

            Please note, I’m not saying Francis isn’t a Liberal, I’m actually going over the arguments to decide a position. Indeed at the moment, I actually don’t know, if he knows what he is.

      • Albert

        What is your evidence for this? What has Francis said which is, by the standards of Catholic teaching, heretical?

        • Anton

          I think you know the answer to your own question very well.

          • Albert

            Yes, I don’t think he has said anything heretical and that seems to me to deal with your position.

          • Anton

            I’m sure it seems that way to you.

          • Albert

            Is that it? You’re going to claim he is a liberal who is hamstrung by Catholic tradition and then not provide any evidence?

            I would agree he may be liberal in the Catholic sense, but that is not really liberal in anyone else’s sense.

          • Anton

            He has been careful not to say anything outright heretical by Catholic standards (which is why I think he knows exactly what he is saying) but he is always pushing the envelope and he never *actively defends* traditional Catholicism; he simply abides by it.

          • Albert

            But he probably thinks that traditional Catholicism has been well enough defended by his two predecessors, who made the teaching clear. In terms of emphasis, he has a pastoral rather than a teaching papacy.

          • Anton

            So you think Nick Donnelly is worrying needlessly? You think the four Cardinals who were sufficiently concerned as to write an open letter to Pope Francis requesting clarification of certain points in Amoris Laetitia were worrying needlessly? Why do you think Francis has not replied?

            http://www.catholicherald.co.uk/news/2016/11/14/full-text-cardinals-letter-to-pope-francis-on-amoris-laetitia/

          • Albert

            I’m more concerned about the Cardinals than Deacon Nick TBH. However, bishops writing to the Pope is a perfectly healthy thing to happen. In Catholicism the Papacy and the Episcopate are in tension. I don’t know why he hasn’t replied: he hasn’t endorsed one side or the other.

          • Anton

            That tension was resolved in the papacy’s favour at the First Vatican Council.

  • len

    Pope Francis seems to be following a popular trend with a large portion of the Christian religion today.
    Christianity as preached by Jesus Christ and the disciples is too divisive and too judgemental, for the modern liberated man to find acceptable. This is the offence of the Cross. An offence to human nature.
    So Christianity must be made more ‘acceptable’.Christianity must be made more loving, more encompassing. After all Jesus loved sinners, didn`t He?.
    So Christianity must be brought into the twenty first Century, surely nobody could disagree with that?.
    So preachers don’t mention the Cross, and don’t call the people out there ‘sinners because that is being ‘judgemental’. Make people fell loved and accepted above all else.
    So where does this leave us with the Gospel as preached by Jesus the disciples the apostles?.
    Nowhere at all!. The Gospel(which is the power and the Wisdom of God) has been rendered completely powerless.
    This (the above) is the affect on the Christian religion when the Holy Spirit is not allowed His Rightful position in the church.

    • Sarky

      Whats offensive is believing humans are born retrobates with a one eay ticket to hell for something they didnt do and then finding out the only unforgivable sin is unbelief.

      • Martin

        Sarky

        But you have done it.

        • Sarky

          ??

      • len

        When God created this planet he laid down material, physical, and spiritual Laws.God gave his Laws (some of them, enough of them ) to mankind to enable mankind to grow and prosper in all ways.
        You can either accept this or deny it, but this is a reality.
        Now(to give an example) if you deny that gravity exist then you can try and break this law by jumping of a building and saying” I don`t want to be restricted by this law so I am going to ignore it.
        ‘Gravity’ didn`t punish you for breaking the law, you bore the consequences of your action.
        You may not be able to see ‘spiritual laws’ but you will see the affects of breaking them!.
        Hell was created for the devil and his fallen angels but if through rebellion you are connected with fallen spirits you by default will suffer their fate along with them.

      • Linus

        Retrobates? Is this a 3rd person singular verb form I’m not familiar with? Is the noun form retrobation?

        It sounds like something that hipsters who affect a 60s look might do to pleasure themselves. With Brylcreem, one assumes. And suggestive MadMen promo shots.

        How odd that my first encounter with the word should be on a site full of bigots and Jesus-freaks…

  • Anton

    If Francis dies while Benedict is still alive, what will Benedict do (or try to)? A comeback? Or can he vote in a conclave?

  • grandpa1940

    I, despite many internal arguments to the contrary, was a regular attendee at Sunday Mass, and as a communicant; but ‘saw the light’ one Sunday morning.
    It was the time approaching a General Election, and this alleged ‘man of God’ was telling me, and the rest of the congregation, who to vote for in our constituency, on the grounds that no Catholic should vote for a Tory.
    I rose, and walked out, while the M.O.G. bleated behind me.
    I have never returned, no longer profess any religion.

    • Anton

      But still believe in Christ, I hope.

    • bosco49

      Rather than take a walk grandpa1940, take a Walkman to Mass. The intent of certain MOGs is precisely to drive people away from Christ in the Holy Eucharist. Find an FSSP parish.

    • Albert

      The priest had no right to say that. But how does it follow from his violation of his ministry that you need not attend Mass yourself?

    • dannybhoy

      Well that’s a shame.
      Many a person has been put off Christianity because they didn’t meet Christians in the church they attended.
      But when you do get to a truly Christian service where they worship God your heart will be uplifted.
      Please don’t let that bad experience become the excuse for not meeting real Christianity.

    • len

      Walk away from the church by all means(I did myself due to a family break up) but I pray you will not walk away from Christ Grandpa.

  • Demon Teddy Bear

    Thank you for this article, Arch. The kind of cleric who enjoys every privilege, long robes, fat pockets, long speeches, but doesn’t actually believe in any of it has a long history. Indeed I believe Jesus himself had a fatal run-in with one of them.

    • CliveM

      In fairness to Pope Francis, he seems to be less demanding about privilege and robes etc. then some of his predecessors.

  • Martin

    Um

    Rome has been a seat of an antichrist for a long time.

    • bluedog

      predictable

      • Anton

        Things revealed in scripture are indeed predictable! Notice that Martin didn’t say the papacy is THE antichrist (ie the endtime one), just an antichrist.

        • mollysdad

          There! Now look what happens when you assent to the Consensus Tigurinus (1549) and are forced to the judgement that the Church began to celebrate the Eucharist lawfully only in Holy Week of 1525 and in Zurich.

          • Anton

            I’m happy to partake in Communion with anybody who confesses Jesus Christ, divine son of the Creator, crucified died and risen for our sins. That includes Catholic and Eastern Orthodox. Whether they wish to partake with me is up to them, and whether their ministers wish to offer it to me is up to them; I regret but do not resent refusal.

        • bluedog

          Martin doesn’t use the descriptor ‘the papacy’. He could be referring to the individual rather than the office, or both.

      • len

        Sadly so , the Bible warns against false teachers.

        • bluedog

          grimly predictable

  • Albert

    These critics aren’t Protestants (well, technically, they are, by definition) but devout Roman Catholics (or a bit more devout than the Pope).

    No they’re not, that simply doesn’t follow. It is eccentric to say Francis is not the Pope. Equally, there is no requirement for Catholics to believe what is inferred to be a pope’s opinions. A Catholic must believe what the Church teaches, but that is a different matter.

    • bluedog

      When is the pope not the Pope?

      • len

        Two Popes once excommunicated each other.

    • So, the end result is that in the Catholic church, each individual must use their private judgment to decide which announcements of their teachers are to be believed, and which ones to be discarded. Which rather destroys the Catholic argument against the Protestant doctrine of private judgment, does it not?

      • bluedog

        bingo

  • bluedog

    At the risk of sounding blimpish, Francis is rapidly emerging as the leading lefty in the West. Before G20 he was expressing concern that not enough emphasis would be put into resettling migrants (Muslims) in the West. He compares the US to North Korea, he demands a federal structure in Europe and he’s a climate change zealot. Is he Jeremy Corbyn in vestments?

    No wonder he has divided his church, Francis is vying with Welby and Sentamu when it comes to taking political positions calculated to infuriate their respective flocks. Meanwhile the threat of Islam grows by the day, yet the Christian leaders either look the other way (Welby) or welcome the diversity (Bergoglio).

  • len

    As the church slides into apostasy the danger is that many Christians will look at the Church and see a weak ,disorganised, church’ fudging’ important issues in a vain attempt to be ‘relevant’ to an ever secularised public and simply walk away from the church.

    In itself not necessarily a bad thing but the danger is that they might walk away from Christ thinking Christ only exists within’ a church setting’.

    Christ IS the Rock on which all a Christians beliefs are fulfilled.

    The church may be a house on shifting sand but Christ does not change

    .Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever (Hebrews 13:8)

  • The Roman Catholic church has a doctrine that its Pope is infallible. Roman Catholic apologists will quickly clarify that this does not mean that everything he says on any subject is infallible. It is, they say, only when he is speaking ‘ex cathedra’ that he is infallible.

    This leads to the question: when has the Pope spoken ‘ex cathedra’? It would seem like rather an important question, since rather a lot of Internet Roman Catholic apologists are happy to say that they disagree with plenty of what plenty of Popes have said (do you believe in the righteousness of the Crusades?). Unfortunately, the Vatican has never answered this question, as to what are the things that are infallible and which the faithful must believe or be guilty of rejecting the Word of God. Some Catholics have attempted to draw up lists, to fill in this gap. But they don’t agree. And, of course, even if they did, none of these lists has been pronounced by the Pope to be infallible. So it’s mere conjecture (or a matter for Protestant private judgment) as to whether any of these lists is accurate or not.

    So, if a sincere Catholic, who in their conscience wants to make sure that they are rejecting all the obvious nonsense that Popes speak, but not avoiding anything that a Pope has spoken infallibly… well, unfortunately there’s no infallible list of what those things might be. So, however much he wants to… he just can’t. Maybe in the year 3014 a future Pope will get round to it to help him?

    Conclusion: The doctrine of Papal infallibility is just apologetic propaganda.