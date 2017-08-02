prison chaplain
Prison chaplains may no longer convict offenders of sin: preaching must be ‘sensitive’

Remember the case of the Rev’d Barry Trayhorn, the ‘tent-maker’ (gardener) volunteer prison chaplain at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire? Being an ordained minister in the Pentecostal Church, he quoted Scripture (1Cor 6:9-11) during a prison church service he was leading. He warned the congregation of their sin and told them of God’s mercy and love for those who repent. The sins specified included sexual immorality, idolatry, adultery, homosexuality, theft, greed, drunkenness and slander: these are the sorts of things which will keep you out of God’s Kingdom, he preached as the Holy Spirit led him.

No one was obliged to attend this service: inmates are not coerced in religion; attendance is entirely voluntary.

But a complaint was made by a prisoner to the prison’s Managing Chaplain, the Rev’d David Kinder. It came via the prison’s LGBT co-ordinator, and was as follows:

Whilst in the chapel Sat pm 31/5/14. During the service Barry the gardener instructor gave his sermon which included God hating prostitutes and gays.

As one of God’s soldiers and a follower of Jesus Christ I found this most offensive and regardless of my orientation he had no right to incite hatred towards anyone or judge anyone. The Bible provides forgiveness and acceptance of all as God’s followers. We should be promoting and not self-interpretation of a single person’s own thoughts and feelings and has also broken prison protocol over quality. This could have had severe consequences via bullying or self harming.

In answer to the question on the complaint form which asked what the prisoner would like to see done about his complaint, he answered: “The prison population should be assured this cannot happen again and that the prison does not support this person’s personal views.”

Barry Trayhorn was duly suspended (ie prevented from leading future church services) and subjected to a barrage of disciplinary hearings (five of them, in fact). The principal one was that of “unprofessional conduct – that on Saturday 31st May 2014 during a Pentecostal service whilst you were leading worship as a Chaplaincy volunteer you made homophobic statements…”

Suffering stress and depression, he felt he had no choice but to resign. He wrote: “The situation I find myself in now makes it impossible for me to continue to work at HMP Littlehey and I regard my situation as one of constructive dismissal because of the way that I have been treated.” He took his case to an Employment Tribunal and lost, basically on the grounds that expressions of religious belief must be subject an institution’s Disciplinary and Equalities Policies as a proportionate means of achieving the legitimate aim of maintaining order and safety in the prison. It wasn’t so much the quoting of Scripture which was the problem, but the ‘insensitive’ preaching and teaching which followed, as the ET expounded:

(vi) It is clear from his own evidence, however, that what the Claimant said on 31st May 2014 at the relevant service went far beyond a mere quotation of scripture. In addition, we are reminded of the evidence of Rev. Kinder that it was important to both contextualise and approach with sensitivity within the Christian spirit of forgiveness the delivery of Christian message, particularly within the confines of the prison environment. Both PR3 and the Rev. Nyandoro, in the evidence they gave to the investigation conducted by Mr Moore, confirmed that the Claimant’s comments went far beyond the quotation of Scripture – he was in his own words to that investigation “teaching and preaching”.

(vii) It is clear and we conclude that the difficulties which the Claimant experienced as a result of the service on 31st May 2014 were due to the lack of context, the lack of sensitivity of approach and the encouragement by the Claimant of the congregation to raise complaint about him. We have not been taken to any part of the Conduct and Disciplinary Policy nor the Equality of Treatment for Employees Policy which is said to put neither the Claimant as an individual nor those of a Christian faith (or those of the Pentecostal denomination) at disadvantage, singly or as a group. Professor Kay does not say that, the Claimant does not say that and it was not put to the Respondent’s witnesses that there was such an impact in relation to the Claimant or those defined groups.

So you can quote Scripture to your heart’s content as long as you do it sensitively and get your exegesis and Sitz im Leben right.

Is a Pentecostal prison chaplain now obliged to understand and interpret Scripture the same way as liberal Anglicans? Or is it that they must all conform to the drowsy liberal Anglican mode of preaching? Is the State similarly obliging Muslim chaplains to grapple with quranic literary genres and set Mohammed’s conduct in ancient societal context? Certainly, if you take a verse of scripture out of its context the original meaning may often be lost. But is it really for the State to determine what is God’s word to all people for all time, and what is God’s word to a specific people in a particular time?

In an interview for Christian Concern, Barry Trayhorn explained:

“I simply said what the Bible says. Prisoners have a right to hear God’s word, just as much as anyone else. If people come to a Christian chapel service, we cannot keep God’s message from them. As I led the worship, I spoke about the wonder of God’s love and the forgiveness that comes through Jesus to those who recognise their sin and repent. I said that I am the worst sinner I know.

“But that wasn’t politically correct. The mere mention of homosexual behaviour in the Bible verses that I quoted provoked complaint. I was immediately barred from taking part in chapel services and trouble came my way. I was put under enormous pressure. This is about the expression of Christian faith. I am being punished simply for daring to say what the Bible says.”

The Employment Tribunal decision was appealed, and the judgment handed down yesterday by the Honourable Mrs Justice Slade DBE. Despite the reasonableness of the defence argument made by barrister Paul Diamond – namely that church services should be free from interference in matters of theology; and that Pentecostalists suffer ‘group disadvantage’ if they may not express their firm views on what constitutes sin – it was determined that the Employment Tribunal did not err in its judgment that expressions of religious belief in a prison church service must conform to State orthodoxy where Equality is concerned.

The context is prisons: this has nothing to do with public acts of worship in church buildings. But this judgment clearly has implications for Christian chaplaincies in all secular institutions – hospitals, schools, the armed forces, universities, shopping centres and work places. Wherever chaplains provide a listening ear, spiritual guidance, emotional support or a service of divine worship, God’s love must be filtered through the lens of Equality, and God’s word must be purged of anything which may be interpreted as ‘hate’.

But here’s a thing…

When we get past the ubiquitous vapid rainbows and orgasmic unicorns of Gay Pride shoving ‘Love is God’ boozy-orgies down the throats of sensitive heterosexuals, gay men are still six times more susceptible to committing suicide than heterosexual men, and half of LGBT students are reportedly bullied at school. It is a very real persecution which can have devastating consequences for their families. Young gay men who are incarcerated in a Young Offender Institute may already be over-burdened with guilt; lonely, depressed, isolated or fearful. Who knows their deepest inner sexual struggles or what mental health problems they suffer? Who knows what bullying traumas they’ve experienced growing up which has brought them to where they are? Does a prison chaplain ever ask to see their scars?

Shouldn’t a church service in a prison be concerned first and foremost with creating a welcoming space of love and mercy? If St Paul can live like Jew when working with the Jews, or like a Gentile when working with Gentiles in order to win them for Christ (1Cor 9:20ff), what is wrong with living like a young offender in order to minister to their needs? St Paul became all things to all men in order that all might be saved. He was not subject to the Law of Moses, but lived as though he were when working with those who are. He lived like a Gentile, outside the Jewish Law, in order to win Gentiles. He didn’t bark sin and judgment at them or preach that they’re all going to hell in a handcart. Being under Christ’s law permitted him missiological flexibility and a practical theological approach to facilitate participation in God’s plan of redemption: ‘To the weak became I as weak, that I might gain the weak‘ (v22).

Young offenders are weak. They feel worthless, hopeless and helpless, and they cry at night.

Is it really helpful for a prison chaplain to heap red-hot coals of sin and retribution on the already-bowed heads of convicted youngsters? How many of these are likely to attend a church service when they leave prison? What may hinder them from doing so? What is wrong with a little restorative pastoral sensitivity in your preaching and teaching?

  • IanCad

    Hell – Fire and Brimstone preachers are unhelpful in a stressful prison environment. Mercy , compassion, hope; the sort of thing those drowsy, liberal Anglicans are still rather good at.

    • Marcus Stewart

      Ian: The two ‘poles’ you cite are not, and should not be, mutually exclusive, but are the flip sides of Christian theology, which an authentic presentation of the gospel ought to be able to present without hysterical reaction to the notion of sinfulness. I’m not suggesting that you’re saying this; but as we don’t know what this chap said we can’t assume that his presentation was unbalanced. Even if it were, it seems to me that the question is whether disciplinary action was appropriate – which I find astonishing. If it *were*, evangelical Anglican, protestant and RC chaplains better watch their backs and wait for the P45 per their theological exegesis of two millennia…

  • Sarky

    “Is it really helpful for a prison chaplain to heap red-hot coals of sin and retribution on the already-bowed heads of convicted youngsters?”

    Is it really helpful for any chaplain to heap it on anyone??

    I have spoken to many many christians over many many years and the quickest way to switch me off is the old ‘sin and retribution’. Before i get the standard “its because you relish in your sin” reply, its really not. To be honest you sound like a bunch of nutters painting a picture of me that couldn’t be any further from the truth. The best conversations I’ve had with christians have been non judgemental with the other person showing genuine interest and not trying scare me into faith.

    • Anton

      Do you think you know the truth about yourself?

      That’s a good question to ask anybody, by the way, not just you!

      • Sarky

        Do i know the truth about myself?

        Better than anybody.

        • Anton

          Equally, though, perhaps you disguise it better from yourself than from others?

      • Indeed. The truth about ourselves as well as all other truth is God’s perspective and not ours; his perspective is that we have all sinned and fallen short of his glory.

  • Gregory Morris

    Surely the Chaplain does need to draw along side the individual and make it clear that he doesn’t condemn him. But as a priest (there is no reason in my mind why a pentecostal pastor may not fulfil that function) must he not show the individual of the danger in which he stands as an unbeliever before God and point him towards the remedy in the Lord Jesus? Might he not add, neither do I condemn you: go and sin no more?

    It would have been better for the offended brother to have sought out the chaplain and put the matter right than to involve the pagans as intermediaries.

    • Marcus Stewart

      Gregory, I entirely agree with your last sentence – see my comment above. The heathen intermediaries were always going to make matters far, far worse… But the prisoner may have known that…

  • Well done for trying to play Devil’s Advocate Cranmer (or in this case Equality & Diversity’s Advocate, though the two are pretty synonymous). However you, I and everyone else knows this is complete BS.

    You know as well as I do that God’s love & mercy do not make any sense without any sense of His holiness & wrath. And whilst you and the “LGBT coordinator” have focused on the hurt feelings of the poor, hapless homosexuals in the service that day, what of the fornicators, thieves, adulterers & drunkards – who is advocating for their hurt feelings?

    We are not presented with the full text of Mr Trayhorn’s sermon, so we are not privy to the extent of which sin was magnified or how greatly the message of grace & mercy was expounded. But if my knowledge of Pentecostal pastors is anything to go by, then the sermon that day would have fully explained the way of salvation.

    It is probably no coincidence that we read in the news today of the dire situation our prison service is in, and how our prisons are the greatest recruiting grounds for Islamic extremists.

  • Darren Newman

    I think it’s fair to point out that the claimant in this case was not employed as a prison chaplain. He was a gardener and as far as i can tell from the decision he wasn’t leading the service as a whole when his comments were made. IN fact he had been instructed by his employer not to ‘preach and teach’ at services (he had not been given counter-terrorism security clearance) but was told that he could lead the singing. The issue arose when he broke off from this – stopping ‘half-way through’ – and started preaching, in breach of the instructions he had been given. When he was given a warning for doing this, he resigned.

    If the case involved an actual prison chaplain and the nature of the service that he or she decided to lead then it would have been much more complicated – to what extent can the content of what a chaplain says in a service be controlled by the employer? Generally the essence of employment is that the employer can control what the employee does and how the employee does it. Should this be different with prison (or hospital) chaplains? There is a potentially difficult issue here – but i don’t think this particular case deals with it.

    • Thank you for giving some context to the complaint here. Had the disciplinary action been that he had violated his terms & conditions then this would have made far more sense. However the complaint seems to be about the nature & content of his message – that it incited hate towards homosexuals and prostitutes, but we are not told how (other than the passage of Scripture mentions them as specific examples).

      • Darren Newman

        Well for a bit more context the Tribunal says this:

        “(xii) Miss Edden confirmed the previous incident and the fact that the Claimant had been told he could not preach but could lead singing in a service.

        (xiv) PR3 confirmed that the Claimant had stopped half way through a song and said that whilst he could not remember the exact words it was along the lines of the fact that all prostitutes will never be welcome in God’s Kingdom and prostitutes are not welcome here and homosexuals are not welcome here and will be never welcome in Heaven. PR3 continued:

        “The crazy thing was that he started goading the congregation. He kind of just went crazy and he started raising his hand he started pointing at people and saying “Go on put your complaints in if you don’t like what I’m saying, put your complaints in” and I was … I almost felt like putting my guitar down at that point, yeah, but I felt that it would have let Roy down because Roy had guests with him an American lady and some other people, I thought I won’t make a scene because Roy, you know, is a really, really nice person.”

        Roy was confirmed as being the Rev. Nyandoro.

        (xvi) Based on the evidence obtained during the investigations, Mr Moore was satisfied that during the service the Claimant had made homophobic statements. He considered the matter warranted progression to a disciplinary hearing.”

        I take the point that labelling the comments ‘homophobic’ raises some difficult issues. But I think on balance this sounds like the sort of behaviour that an employer is intended to be cross about. Giving a warning to an employee behaving in this way seems proportionate to me.

        • Anton

          Valuable info; thank you. Have you a link, please?

    • “I think it’s fair to point out that the claimant in this case was not employed as a prison chaplain.” It is also fair to point out that this is made quite explicit in the opening sentence, hence mention of ‘tent-maker’, ‘gardener’ and ‘volunteer’.

      • Darren Newman

        Indeed. But you also gave the impression that he was leading the service. I think the service was being led by someone else and he interrupted it with comments of his own, in breach of the instructions he had been given.

        • carl jacobs

          Would this have mattered if he had said something innocuous according to modern moral dictates? It wasn’t what he did that got him in trouble. It’s what he said that got him in trouble. What he did merely gave them they hook for punishment.

          • Darren Newman

            I think if an employee breaches an instruction but it does no harm that is often overlooked. if an employee breaches an instruction and in doing so causes offence and complaints then that will usually be treated more seriously. So the content of what he said is relevant to the employer deciding whether they need to take action or not.

          • carl jacobs

            Where the harm is defined as “He said something unpalatable to the modern ear”? Christians say lots of things that are unpalatable to the modern ear. How can we do otherwise when we stand in opposition to the religion of the day?

          • Darren Newman

            In your everyday life you should course be free to say whatever you please short of inciting violence against others. But in your employment, when talking to the people your employer must manage and care for, your employer is entitled to prevent you from saying things that have the potential to cause harm.

            I dont think its unreasonable for a prison to want to be very careful about how prisoners are addressed on issues relating to sexuality and prostitution. In that context these issues require sensitive handling and a degree of professionalism and training. Restricting the comments of an employee who does not have the training or expertise to understand the impact of what he is saying seems reasonable to me.

            No-one was trying to restrict what he said in his own church – its what he said in the workplace that caused concern.

          • carl jacobs

            So the truths of Scripture are now considered to inherently incite violence and can only be mentioned by those experts who are carefully trained. Someone should have mentioned that to the man born blind. He certainly incited anger. Perhaps if he had been carefully trained. But how fortunate are we that we are free to say things in a church building. Yes, what could go wrong with this precedent? For surely no other part of Christian teaching can be considered offensive.

    • Gregory Morris

      Thank you for those comments putting the matter in context.

  • carl jacobs

    This was a de facto heresy trial, and the important lesson to draw is that orthodox Christianity is increasingly going to be banned from the public square. Religious freedom is increasingly going to be defined as something that occurs inside the walls of a church building. You will have the freedom to believe what you want, but not the freedom to act upon it in any public arena. Inquisitors will enforce the boundary – not unlike the religious police in Saudi Arabia.

    Unless of course you are willing to slap a clip into an AK47 and shoot up a newsroom. For all the talk of extremism and inciting hatred, they prove by their actions that they don’t fear Christians. They instead expect that Christians will take it and learn their place. One sees in this a terrible judgment as a nation is given over to its depravity. But also an opportunity for strength is made perfect in weakness.

    Keep watch. The days are evil. And we are the dangerous heretics in this post-modern age.

    • Marcus Stewart

      Quite…

  • Marcus Stewart

    I was an Anglican prison chaplain, finding the Prison Service deeply and corrosively politically correct, so such an incident is unsurprising, and it’s bound to happen again. Pastoral sensitivity is, of course, particularly significant in a prison – not least because one’s charges are, on the whole, more volatile (though I never experienced any hostility whatsoever), ready to react, and, perhaps, less literate, seeing things in black and white terms.

    I can’t comment on whether or not I’d consider this chap was wise or not to put things the way he did, but it is most concerning that the Service sought to interfere as fools rushing in when a simple apology or theological explanation to the prisoner(s) would surely have sufficed – concluding with agreement to differ, perhaps. Even if this didn’t suffice for the prisoner it should have done so for the Service. That it didn’t, and the matter became absurdly escalated to a disciplinary case, demonstrates acutely what is wrong with the employer and its thought policing.

    The coercion of de facto extreme liberalism amongst chaplains seems to be becoming de jure. I wonder whether there was any supportive input from chaplaincy hierarchy? I would expect them, pusillanimously, entirely to tow the ‘equality’ line. So infected is management with this doctrine that some see promotion in destroying those they can claim have to have transgressed, as a notch on their bedpost.

    A sad situation…

  • David

    I suspect that a short article like this is unable to bring out the full facts and nuances surrounding this case, so my comment is a general one.

    If the State attempts to silence Scripture by declaring the Equalities myths, beloved by the so called progressive Left, as superior to it then we can be quite sure that society is in deep trouble. Putting anything above the Gospel demonstrates that the extent of rebellion against God has gone into a new and more profound stage, which can only lead to the destruction of society.

    I cannot but wonder whether the long standing and ever deepening crisis in our prisons is casually related to this turning away from God’s Truth. Be it in prisons or the wider world outside, the imposition of a shallow, artificial state manufactured moral code based on highly questionable political theories, namely radical equality, cannot hold the line and ensure a just, peaceful, wholesome and equitable society. Increasing tensions, strife, crime, poverty and sheer unhappiness will, sadly multiply rapidly from now onwards. Only a direct intervention from God, acting through the remaining few orthodox Christian leaders can save the UK and the west.

  • SonoView

    If you review the “hard sayings” of Jesus in the gospels (hell, judgement etc.) they are, I think without exception (although correct me if I am wrong), all delivered either to the disciples, i.e. believers, or to the religious leaders such as the Pharisees and Teachers of the law. To the crowds he was much more gentle, c.f The Sermon on the Mount, feeding the four and five thousand.

    “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” Matt. 9,36

    Most lads in prison are the result of a dysfunctional abusive upbringing, and many are deeply traumatised. They certainly fit into the category of “harassed and helpless”.

    If they respond to the gospel the Holy Spirit will convict of sin, and that will be the time to teach some of the harder truths of the New Testament.

    They say you cannot drive a ten ton truth over a five ton bridge. First you need to make the bridge a bit stronger.

    • Anton

      Most lads in prison are the result of a dysfunctional abusive upbringing

      No: they are in prison for GBH or something like that. Most of them had a dysfunctional abusive upbringing, to be sure, but so did many more people who don’t commit crimes.

      • SonoView

        I don’t disagree, but that does not make them any the less shepherd-less sheep!

    • Martin

      The Sermon on the Mount, or on the Plain it’s probably the same occasion, was delivered to the disciples:

      Seeing the crowds, he went up on the mountain, and when he sat down, his disciples came to him.
      And he opened his mouth and taught them, saying:
      (Matthew 5:1-2 [ESV])

      And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said:
      Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.
      (Luke 6:20 [ESV])

      As for the multitude, He taught them in parables so they would not understand.

      As for the complainant, he doesn’t seem too repentant for the misdemeanours that brought him there and I guess most of his fellows are the same. The preacher of the gospel needs to puncture the bubble of self justification.

  • Anton

    Even LGBTETC isn’t the issue here, it’s the fact that the dominant belief system in Britain believes there’s no such thing as sin. In which case why has it imprisoned people?

    • Gregory Morris

      I am losing track of the acronyms LGBT…ETC….oic -yes rather good. Is that kosher or did you make it up.

      • Anton

        I may have seen it before and it entered my subconscious; I don’t know.