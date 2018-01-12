priest chain protest
Priest to chain herself to a tree in protest against HS2

The Rev’d Anne Stevens, Vicar of St Pancras, is to chain herself to a tree near Euston Station in protest against HS2. Or, rather, she is going to allow herself to be chained to a tree near Euston Station by anti-HS2 protestors. Or, even more rather, she is going to allow herself to be chained to a tree near Euston Station to save 200 trees which are scheduled to be felled in order to make way for HS2. It isn’t entirely clear where the active and passive begin and end, or whether the motive is tree salvation or HS2 damnation.

Church warden Dorothea Hackman doesn’t help clarify the cause. On the one hand she says: “We won’t have a single tree cleaning up the air or providing green space and shade in this part of central London.” And then she says: “It is incomprehensible that the government is ignoring all the evidence that shows that this is nothing more than a devastating waste of over £100bn of taxpayers’ money, while the country is crippled by debt and austerity.”

So, what’s the protest about precisely? The weak economic case for HS2 and the waste of £100bn, or the need to preserve 200 trees in a soon-to-be-lost green space?

Does Dorothea Hackman think £100bn saved by scrapping HS2 would be spent on church youth work or the NHS? What about our ever-depleting armed forces? Would she support that reallocation? And where does the figure of £100bn come from? Even the most generous estimates place the cost at about half of that. Why kick off your protest with misinformation and #FakeNews? How does that help your cause?

But let’s come to the Rev’d Anne Stevens, who is to be chained to a tree to highlight her cause anti-HS2/pro-tree passion.

When did a vicar last tie him/herself (or permit him/herself to be tied) to a tree to draw attention to the fact that 215 million Christians across the world live with persecution? When did a vicar last tie him/herself (or permit him/herself to be tied) to a tree to highlight the fact that 3,000 Christians were killed last year for their faith, and nearly 800 churches were damaged by anti-Christian forces?

David Curry, the president and CEO of Open Doors USA, said: “We need to raise the flag. These tactics are being increasingly used by extremists.”

Where are the vicars who will tie themselves (or permit themselves to be tied) to a tree to help raise this flag to highlight the fact that Islamic extremism is the main driver of this persecution?

Where are the vicars who will tie themselves (or permit themselves to be tied) to a tree in order to highlight the fact that salvation is through Christ alone, and that unless you repent of your sin and accept him as your Lord and Saviour, you’re heading straight to hell? Where are the priests who will protest publicly for the freedom to proclaim the gospel, and then proclaim it?

Leonard Ravenhill wrote in his book ‘Why Revival Tarries‘ (p33):

Charlie Peace was a criminal. Laws of God or man curbed him not. Finally the law caught up with him, and he was condemned to death. On the fatal morning in Armley Jail, Leeds, England, he was taken on the death-walk. Before him went the prison chaplain, routinely and sleepily reading some Bible verses. The criminal touched the preacher and asked what he was reading. “The Consolations of Religion,” was the replay. Charlie Peace was shocked at the way he professionally read about hell. Could a man be so unmoved under the very shadow of the scaffold as to lead a fellow-human there and yet, dry-eyed, read of a pit that has no bottom into which this fellow must fall? Could this preacher believe the words that there is an eternal fire that never consumes its victims, and yet slide over the phrase with a tremor? Is a man human at all who can say with no tears, “You will be eternally dying and yet never know the relief that death brings”? All this was too much for Charlie Peace. So he preached. Listen to his on-the-eve-of-hell sermon:

“Sir,” addressing the preacher, “if I believed what you and the church of God say that you believe, even if England were covered with broken glass from coast to coast, I would walk over it, if need be, on hands and knees and think it worthwhile living, just to save one soul from an eternal hell like that!

Perhaps our vicars no longer believe that hell is like that.

Far more important to save a tree than a soul.

  • Manfarang

    18 She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her.

  • The cut of Charlie Peace’s jib is to be admired. If the Queen were a believing Christian, she would have been so sickened at her governments’ policy of Islamization that she would have abdicated rather than preside over the demise of the only faith through which salvation may be attained. Similarly, those of her subjects who are believing Christians find it impossible to support the parties who brought Islam to Britain for the express purpose of killing off Christianity.

    • Martin

      If the Queen were a Christian she’d have refused to sign into law a whole host of legislation on LGBT equal rights, and probably abortion as well.

      • ardenjm

        Except Her Majesty chose not to since this is not the way the British Monarchy conducts its business. As a Low Church Pragmatist, Queen Elizabeth II is remarkably free from dogmatism and almost certainly admits exceptions to whatever moral absolutes her religion teaches her.
        The 1968 Abortion Act is, of course, the death sentence on the kind of Britain that once existed but it was a LONG time in the making. It needed 40 years of Church of England complicity prior to it: the 1930 Lambeth Conference was the watershed and, prior to that it required the alienation from the national church that the non-conformists so profoundly tapped in to for a good century before that. Added to this was the effect of Hume, Darwin and Nietzsche and you have the perfect preparaton for a monarch who abdicates daily because what else can she do? Be the monarch to bury the House of Windsor when her own father stepped up to save it?
        Just as Anglicanism was created by dynastic expediency so too will it be disestablished as a last ditch attempt to modernise the monarchy. William will, no doubt, remain titular head of the Church of England but it shall no longer be the state Church and it will be the House of Windsor who will sign its death warrant.

        That’s how immanent justice works.

        Look at my own Church: for so long too many of its prelates and clerics literally abused their position. God will not be mocked. He has visited upon His Church one of the worst pontiffs in her history whose legacy will be catastrophic “for the salvation of souls” and that will last until we hard-hearted, stiff-necked people repent of our infidelity and return to Christ.
        The working out of the justice of God can take centuries – but it will happen.
        Certainly, the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church built on Our Lord’s chosen foundation: Tu es Petrus. That is His will.
        But anything not built on that rock is built on sand and eventually the storm will wash it away: be that nominally within the Catholic Church or outside.

        So do not expect the Established Church (nor its vestigal caeseropapist monarchical bulwark to remain supporting it.)
        It is already moribund – and the crown is tarnished and cracked and corroded: She signed the 1968 Abortion Act in to law. You cannot offer your babies to a legal Moloch and expect God to bless you with increase. 50 years of death. 50 years of importing in a replacement population with beliefs inimical to the Gospel.
        God will not be mocked.
        “Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, I will repay.”

        • pobjoy

          Just as Anglicanism was created by dynastic expediency

          Not so. Henry hanged a man for eating meat on a Friday.

          • ardenjm

            He needed a male heir.
            He needed a non-menopausal wife.
            He found a mistress.
            He found a religious pretext for justifying it.
            Anglicanism was indeed created by dynastic expediency.
            You seem – as always – confused about what makes a Catholic, Catholic:
            Being Catholic requires several essential elements – being in union with the Bishop of Rome is one of them. In separating and rejecting Petrine authority and setting himself up as head of the Church in England, Henry was no longer Catholic. Sure, he kept many of the trappings – and indeed many of the beliefs – but his treatment of the monasteries (as with the French and Russian Revolutions, too) revealed that he was dismantling the Catholic Church in his country.
            You can pretend as much as you like that Henry was still a Catholic monarch because he kept hold of many of the accidentals and some of the essentials of Catholicism. This is because you have failed to grasp the difference between essentials and accidentals. In repudiating the essential that is unity with Rome Henry was no longer Catholic: no matter how many of the other essentials he maintained, no matter how many of the accidentals (like fish on Friday) he insisted upon:
            Just as a Decathelete who refuses to do one of the sports but keeps the other 9 can no longer be described as a Decathelete.
            By definition.
            Henry was a 9-sports only “decathelete”.
            He got rid of one of the defining, essential elements of being Catholic.
            He was no longer Catholic.

            I hope that clarifies.
            (But since it’s the umpteenth time you’ve had that kind of clarification, we all know that it won’t. You’ve got a broken record going on in your head and any Catholic who tries to help you see what we actually believe is immediately disqualified as a liar simply because they are Catholic.)

          • Martin

            There is no Petrine authority. All authority belongs to God.

          • ardenjm

            “All authority belongs to God.” Indeed it does. So who are you to dispute with Him when he delegates a certain amount of His authority for the governance of His Church, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit?

            “I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”
            Matthew 16vs19.
            δώσω σοι τὰς κλεῖδας τῆς βασιλείας τῶν οὐρανῶν
            See that ‘to you’ σοι there?
            That’s singular. To Peter himself. That’s Petrine authority that is.
            Comes from Our Lord.
            Take it up with Him.

          • pobjoy

            “I will give to you and to all who confess that I am the Christ, the manifestation of the living God, the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be what is bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be what is loosed in heaven.”

            Or, converts to Christ receive the Holy Spirit.

          • ardenjm

            σοι
            to you, Peter, singular.

            A Petrine authority which is a New Testament fulfilment of the “keys of the kingdom” given to the King’s steward Eliakim in Isaiah to represent the King of Israel and with his AUTHORITY.
            So, just as Our Lord is the fulfilment of the Messianic Davidic Kingship in the Old Testament, so to the Petrine Office is the fulfilment of that role of stewardship that we read of in Isaiah.
            Our Lord knew this, pious Jews hearing the expression would have known it. Peter understood it. Since it was a confirmation of his name change and was confirmed in its stead in the conversation he had with the Risen Christ as St John relates.

            You really should read your Old and New Testaments more often…
            And that a Catholic should have to school you!

          • Martin

            I am a pert of the Church and hence He has delegated His authority to me, according to you.

            That passage from Matthew refers to the preaching of the gospel by all God’s people and hence the unbinding of the sinner from his slavery to sin or the condemnation of the one who refuses God’s offer of mercy.

            You will note also that this passage does not actually give this authority, for it is in the future that He ‘will give the keys’. Where do you suggest that He actually gave those keys to Peter?

          • Anton

            Henry VIII was a monster and I do not doubt that he was validly married, in God’s eyes, to Catherine of Aragon. Just as I do not doubt that his sister Margaret was validly married when Rome annulled her marriage shortly before the crisis broke. The difference has less to do with the details of their marriages than that the Pope did not wish to alienate the Holy Roman Emperor, who was Catherine’s nephew.

          • ardenjm

            Then Henry should have submitted to Rome’s judgement as a fidei defensor could reasonably be expected to and show some patience. And, for that matter, some fidelity to his wife: Katharine was a GOOD Queen and wife and popular amongst the people. She had a genuine love for Henry – her letters to him after the divorce are exemplary and moving. The treatment shown to her was deplorable and especially to her daughter. The excesses of Mary Tudor are in large part the result of Henry’s treatment of his wife and daughter in the last few years of Queen Katharine’s life. But here’s the irony: Katharine died in 1533 anyway. If he had waited a few more years he’d still have had time to guarantee the succession AND trusted in God. Did not Abraham before him do so? AND not provoked a national calamity the effects of which are still with us: just ask the folks in Northern Ireland.
            Instead he lacked faith and chose to precipitate a crisis and created the Church of England for reasons of dynastic expediency.

            It was caeseropapism. And in that sense Henry VIII established the English Orthodox Church – which slipped, very rapidly, into Protestantism due to the geographical position of England and the German heretical importations being brought in to the country much like Europhiles import EU-think in to the country today.

          • Anton

            Feel free to rant about Henry VIII and I won’t disagree. Rome handled the case, by the way, by slyly sitting on it, not by telling Henry by return of post that his marriage to Catherine was indissoluble, as it should have done, and as it had signally failed to do in the case of his sister Margaret.

          • ardenjm

            There were undoubtedly political and dynastic considerations that Rome had to take in to account in Henry’s case. Of course there were. There always are when the good of nations is at stake. What you call slyly (with that occasional anti-Roman animus of yours) might likewise be described as circumspection or even prevarication (Rome and the supreme pontiff are not exempt from making poor governmental decisions – even saintly Popes, like Pius V who exacerbated the situation of English Catholics under Elizabeth I). Nevertheless, Henry chose to act in disobedience and unilaterally waged war against the Church. Spurred on by that most egregiously cynical of royal servants, Thomas Cromwell.

          • Anton

            “There were undoubtedly political and dynastic considerations that Rome had to take in to account in Henry’s case.”

            That is a disgraceful statement. One law for the rich and one for the poor, eh? Do you think Christ would have prevaricated in replying to Henry? Do you think the church should do differently from Christ?

          • pobjoy

            He found a mistress.

            And published the Six Articles, enforced under heavy penalties, as follows.

            ‘First, that in the most blessed Sacrament of the Altar, by the strength and efficacy of Christ’s mighty word, it being spoken by the priest, is present really, under the form of bread and wine, the natural body and blood of Our Saviour Jesu Christ, conceived of the Virgin Mary, and that after the consecration there remaineth no substance of bread and wine, nor any other substance but the substance of Christ, God and man;

            Secondly, that communion in both kinds is not necessary ad salutem, by the law of God, to all persons; and that it is to be believed, and not doubted of, but that in the flesh, under the form of the bread, is the very blood; and with the blood, under the form of the wine, is the very flesh; as well apart, as though they were both together.

            Thirdly, that priests after the order of priesthood received, as afore, may not marry, by the law of God.

            Fourthly, that vows of chastity or widowhood, by man or woman made to God advisedly, ought to be observed by the law of God; and that it exempts them from other liberties of Christian people, which without that they might enjoy.

            Fifthly, that it is meet and necessary that private masses be continued and admitted in this the King’s English Church and Congregation, as whereby good Christian people, ordering themselves accordingly, do receive both godly and goodly consolations and benefits; and it is agreeable also to God’s law.

            Sixthly, that auricular confession is expedient and necessary to be retained and continued, used and frequented in the Church of God.’

            The Thirty-Nine Articles, that define Anglicanism, may be inspected online.

          • ardenjm

            You’ve just proved my two points for me:

            First, like I said:
            He got rid of one of the defining, essential elements of being Catholic: to be in communion with the successor of St Peter.

            He was no longer Catholic. He just swapped to a religion that kept lots of things that Catholics believed in.

            He was a religious version of a “9-sports only decathelete.”

            Second, like I said:
            “You’ve got a broken record going on in your head and any Catholic who tries to help you see what we actually believe is immediately disqualified as a liar simply because they are Catholic.”

          • pobjoy

            First, like I said:
            He got rid of one of the defining, essential elements of being Catholic: to be in communion with the successor of St Peter.

            For one thing, that didn’t make him an Anglican. For two things, Henry, along with English and French monarchs for two hundred years, believed that Peter was not the greatest apostle, and even if he was, he had no ‘successors’. Henry knew that the Vatican was the creation of people of the past just like him— earthly rulers. And the Vatican’s usefulness was past its sell-by. So he simply cut out the middleman, and carried on much as before. England waited for him to die before introducing Protestantism.

            ‘a liar simply because they are Catholic’

            Do you have a quote?

          • ardenjm

            “For one thing, that didn’t make him an Anglican.”
            It made him a non-Catholic.
            Which was the only point I was making.
            What it turned him in to is neither here nor there: he was a schismatic and a heretic and supplanted the Christ-given authority of the successor of St Peter with his own. It was a caeseropapist power (and land) grab and brought nothing but misery to England.

            Do I have a quote?
            Why, yes, I do as it happens.
            If you Google @pobjoy and this sentence – it’ll take you right to your account and one of your earlier posts that rants about Catholics and comes out with this gem:

            “The educated Catholic lives in fear of the mind of Christ, because it brings his secret evils to light; he makes absurd excuses for them, when they cannot be denied.”

            So, you know what? I’ll stick with calling you out on your close-minded bigotry. That’s all I’ve ever encountered from you in relation to Catholicism.

          • Martin

            Rome has no successors to Peter, it never has, and especially since the pornocracy and period of multiple popes waging war on each other. Nor is it Catholic.

        • Martin

          Like Rome, the CoE has departed from the Church and taken the monarchy with it.

      • dannybhoy

        But she couldn’t Martin, because to do so would throw the whole system into chaos. The thing is that one against an organised and possibly ruthless system has no chance.
        Eg. we recognise the value of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s writings because the Allies won.
        Had we have lost Bonhoeffer would have been erased..

        • Martin

          Chaos might well be a good thing.

  • Politically__Incorrect

    Dubious protests aside, HS2 is one of those glitzy prestige projects that will actually provide little benefit to anyone, at least to rail passengers. Shaving twenty minutes off the trip from London to Birmingham is hardly what the rail-travelling public are crying out for (who wants to get to Birmingham in a hurry anyway?). Business people no longer need to race across this small island to meetings thanks to wifi and a multitude of methods of communication on the move. As a commuter who travels daily on overcrowded overdue trains, often with extremes of temperature and other intolerable enviromental conditions, I suggest the £200 billion be spent on improving the existing network. That won’t happen of course, because passengers are at the bottom of the financial food chain. I would still like to see HS2 scrapped as it is a pointless and expensive gimmick.

  • Steven Pape

    I live 200 miles or so north of London and I am very much in favour of good connections with the rest of the UK. Although I think that the thinking that the way to help the north is to connect it to London shows the London bias of the present government, it is still a good thing, though given the effect that building the M62 motorway had I think a high speed link connecting the cities of the M62 corridor and north to Newcastle is a higher priority than a connection to London or the West Midlands.

    Ideal would be both an east-west high speed link plus HS2, but either one of them.

    The spirit of the Luddites is still alive, it has just moves south, as the case of Rev’s Stevens shows.

  • pobjoy

    Proverbs 11:30
    The reward of the justified is the tree of life; he who wins souls is wise.

  • David

    HS2 is a political vanity project. Spending such vast sums of money and causing such environmental harm is simply not justifiable in order to gain a few minutes in rushing northerners to London. What is needed is investment in the existing links between the northern and other cities.
    But quite why this environmental activist of a vicar is so stirred up by this matter is not very clear, which rather restricts ones comments.

    • Pubcrawler

      Last night I visited the Bree Louise in Euston, my last opportunity to enjoy a pint in this most excellent pub before it, too, is ‘developed’ for the sake of HS2. It’s not just about the trees, it’s about people’s homes, livelihoods and communities.

      • David

        Pleased to see you are living put to your name !
        Seriously though, I agree with you.

    • dannybhoy

      So why in a free country is there no mechanism for us voter/taxpayers to make our opposition effective except once every five years?
      Any big policy change or project should be put to the people who will have to endure it and pay for it. As it is political dodos can make stoopid decisions without consulting the people and then disappear off the scene with a pension and a backhander..

      • David

        I agree. In fact I have lost faith in our model of representative democracy, as once they are elected they ignore their party manifesto and associated promises and, instead of representing us they represent themselves. I believe we need a Swiss style direct democracy which would cover the point you’ve raised.

        • dannybhoy

          Agreed. I had the privilege of living a year in Switzerland and came to admire their system of governance.

      • Martin

        You mean like we have no say in what our health authority does?

  • Martin

    Would to God that all these women who usurp the place of leadership in His Church were chained to trees. They certainly don’t preach the gospel, for how can one who deliberatly disobeys what God has said proclaim the grace and mercy of God.

  • Inspector General

    HS2 is a plan to turn the centre of Birmingham into a dormitory for London. Countless individuals are set to become millionaires from it, or add another few millions to their worth. Let them pay for the thing, not the taxpayer.

    Still. All this mass labour traveling very quickly to the capital will no doubt suppress the earnings of those who work there. This being from ‘nobody pays anyone any more than they have to, and if there’s someone who lives in Birmingham who’ll do the job cheaper now he can get here, we’ll give your job to him’.

    • IanCad

      I think though Inspector, the age of the commuter is just about over. With all the frustrations of attending a fixed place of business, more and more firms are seeing the advantages of their staff working from home, if it can be arranged.

      • Inspector General

        The Inspector thinks all this working from home will lead to a rise in piecework again, Ian.

      • Dominic Stockford

        House prices make me think differently. Many work in London but can only afford to live in Birmingham. They will be delighted when it comes in. It’ll destroy the midlands, mind.

        • Anton

          I think that it won’t make much difference because very few people indeed will be able to afford a season ticket for commuting.

          • Martin

            That is increasingly the problem.

  • Inspector General

    An aside of great import. Perhaps Cranmer can include the persecution of Christians in a UK political party on his list…they want Farron expelled…and they always get their way…
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    “Tim Farron ‘will be dealt with’ as Lib Dem activists call for him to be fired”
    http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2018/01/11/gay-sex-row-tim-farron-to-be-dealt-with-as-lib-dems-activists-call-for-him-to-be-fired/
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    • pobjoy

      How does a party that claims to be liberal and democratic (surely a tautology) ‘deal with’ a dude who says what he thinks, within the law? We shall see.

      It’s the law that’s the point. Medieval society made homosexuality and suicide illegal, because either would have militated against the veneer of Christianity upon which that ‘whited sepulchre’ society depended. So it was no surprise that, the veneer no longer credible, law has been changed on both issues. That has the benefit that no longer can Christianity be blamed for laws for which it never had direct responsibility.

      It may be no surprise, either, that the homosexual lobby now want to suppress any personal statement that implies criticism of homosexuality, especially from Christians. So ‘liberals’ turn out to be a totalitarian and authoritarian as the medieval rulers were.

      It is perfectly possible to believe that homosexuality is unnatural or horrible or incomprehensible, while opposing any form of persecution of homosexuals. Tim Farron should therefore have never been asked the question, and his mistake was in answering it, rather than dismissing it, distinguishing between personal and political views. It may have been more than his job was worth to explain that nobody needs to be a Christian to believe that homosexuality is unnatural or horrible or incomprehensible; so, for mercy’s sake, he can be excused that much!

      • Inspector General

        Yes. Liberalism is being snuffed out by a political party whose
        very roots lie in providing a home for non-conformists. Oh the irony!

        It looks like Farron has much in common with May then.
        Leaders of political parties they don’t particularly like…

        • pobjoy

          Oh the irony!

          Irony indeed. Though the old Liberal Party tended to take the view that freedom was more important for its own than for others. Some of the worst factory conditions were the responsibility of prominent Liberals.

          At least Farron has admitted his mistake, which takes some courage. Fellow politicians and the media now have their own test in making their reaction to it.

          • Inspector General

            It’s accepted that Farron held onto his Westmoreland thanks
            to his personal supporters, the Farronites (not to be confused with the Fahrenheits).

            If he is booted off the front bench of his party, he might well resign the whip and serve as an independent. One can actually see his support increase by doing that, and a healthy majority attained next GE.

            In the meantime, he can turn around a favourite criticism
            made of Christians by militant buggery and stab them with it…

            “They are free to believe what they choose to believe, what
            they are not free to do is try to impose their beliefs upon others.”

          • pobjoy

            Nicely put.

      • dannybhoy

        “..upon which that ‘whited sepulchre’ society depended”
        Unfair perhaps, as those folk probably couldn’t read or write, and as Democracy and McDonalds were unknown, they were dependent on their leaders to explain what Christianity required of them.,

        • pobjoy

          There’s no suggestion of blame on the great majority; but as outward moral behaviour was enforced on them, there’s no credit to them, either. They all led
          completely unregenerate lives— none was ‘in Christ, a new creature’— so ‘whited sepulchre’ society is an apt description.

          • dannybhoy

            Difficult. I believe that God judges all men on their obedience or devotion to the moral code that they themselves subscribed to.
            “11 For there is no partiality with God.

            12″ For as many as have sinned without law will also perish without law, and as many as have sinned in the law will be judged by the law 13 (for not the hearers of the law are just in the sight of God, but the doers of the law will be justified; 14 for when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do the things in the law, these, although not having the law, are a law to themselves, 15 who show the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and between themselves their thoughts accusing or else excusing them) 16 in the day when God will judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ, according to my gospel.”
            Romans 2.
            and in Genesis 18,

            22 “Then the men turned away from there and went toward Sodom, but Abraham still stood before the Lord. 23 And Abraham came near and said, “Would You also destroy the righteous with the wicked? 24 Suppose there were fifty righteous within the city; would You also destroy the place and not spare it for the fifty righteous that were in it? 25 Far be it from You to do such a thing as this, to slay the righteous with the wicked, so that the righteous should be as the wicked; far be it from You! Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?”

            Many non Christians rightly complain that a) If God has chosen who should be saved, that is unfair to those he has condemned.
            and b)
            If a person has never heard the Gospel – or if they have heard it didn’t understand it; how can it be just for God to condemn them to Hell for all eternity?

            Martin has no problem with this as he believes we all deserve Hell anyway, but I think our just and holy, righteous and compassionate God can never be found guilty of being unfair.
            Therefore whatever moral code an individual subscribes to in his or her heart, that is the code by which God will judge them, and no one can accuse Him of being unjust.

          • pobjoy

            I believe that God judges all men on their obedience or devotion to the moral code that they themselves subscribed to.

            Indeed. All who have died without awareness of the gospel will be given the same choice as those who have died with that awareness.

            It was not ordinary people, but scribes and Pharisees whom Jesus accused of being ‘whited sepulchres’, but the Pharisees did not control society in Judea, Galilee or the Jewish diaspora. Medieval society, otoh, was thoroughly controlled by legalistic forces, so was a ‘whited sepulchre’ society.

          • dannybhoy

            “Medieval society, otoh, was thoroughly controlled by legalistic forces, so was a ‘whited sepulchre’ society.”
            Hmmm, if it’s a controlled society it can’t be a whited sepulchre one.
            ‘Whited sepulchre’ as I perceive it can only be applied to an individual or a group of individuals who are united in a lifestyle that upholds moral values but does not practice them from the heart.

          • pobjoy

            a group of individuals who are united in a lifestyle that upholds moral values but does not practice them from the heart.

            Medieval society in a nutshell.

          • dannybhoy

            Then you have to be a Calvinist!

          • dannybhoy

            Then you have to be a Calvinist.

          • pobjoy

            Why is that?

          • dannybhoy

            Because you’re passing judgement on all the members of a medieval society, even though most people could only believe and practice what they were taught by those in power over them.

          • pobjoy

            All who have died without awareness of the gospel will be given the same choice as those who have died with that awareness. For many years, evangelicals have said that there will be many Catholics who will be saved because they died in complete ignorance of the gospel, their priests having kept them from any sort of assurance of justification and salvation.

          • Jilly

            How do you know ‘they all led completely unregenerate lives’?

          • pobjoy

            Because regeneration can take place only after conversion, that was unavailable due to the universal teaching of justification by works (water baptism, confession, mass sacrifice and other human works). Justification by faith was declared anathema (cursed) by the Counter-Reformation, but was prohibited long before.

          • Jilly

            So no-one could have a conversion experience, a revelatory experience, through prayer and meditation?
            You are saying that Jesus Christ didn’t reveal himself to individuals who sought him?

          • pobjoy

            Jesus Christ doesn’t ‘reveal himself’ apart from constructive teaching. There is no record of the teaching of justification by faith before written revelation was consulted in universities, then translated into vernacular languages, revelation taken from the very human sources that had denied that teaching for centuries.

            Private revelation would have availed nothing. A recipient would have dismissed it as a message from demons, as it conflicted with official doctrine; or, would have taken it as truth, but been quite unable to back it up, and would have been imprisoned or executed.

            Millions of human beings lived and died before the gospel reached them, and before there even was a gospel. What matter to us is how we react to it.

    • Royinsouthwest

      LGBTQWERTY is the new state religion. What is the point of setting up a new state religion if heretics and apostates are not “dealt with”?

  • Chefofsinners

    We have a saviour who allowed Himself to be nailed to a tree. Not to save trees but to save us.
    He who led captives in His train is probably not too fussed about HS2, and neither am I. This train is bound for glory.

    • Homer Simpson

      Superbly put! Amen!

  • carl jacobs

    This is an excellent post.

    • David

      Quite.
      Votes for trees I say !
      Now don’t all rush forward at the same time to join the Tree Liberation Campaign as that could be dangerous.

    • Royinsouthwest

      Are you suggesting it is a form of harassment?

    • The vicar went out on a limb.

  • dannybhoy

    Can we – is there some kind of appeal we can subscribe to-
    as a blog community I mean, – to supply said vicar with disposable knickers, environmentally friendly bottom wipes, and odour neutralisers..?

  • Sybaseguru

    She seems to be stretching the inclusive church (of which she seems to be trustee) a bit far.

  • dannybhoy

    Somewhat OT but related, and perhaps irritating to those who automatically genuflect in the presence of hierarchy..
    Danny (s’me!)
    and wife were invited to a service/do to mark the departure of ‘a local ecclesial dignitary’..
    I sent a reply to the effect that seeing as we very rarely saw the man and didn’t really know who or what he was, there seemed little point in attending, but thanks for the invite.

  • gadjodilo

    Sorry to spoil the party but I don’t reckon Charlie Peace meant of word of what he said. I’d be more impressed if he’d listened closely to the vicar, regardless of how boring the tone in which the words were delivered, and asked to be helped to make his peace with God.

    • IanCad

      Sounds like Charlie was converted by fear, not love. This eternal hell myth comes up regularly. I have to go on a hospital visit so will throw my stones and run.
      Satan’s first lie was to convince Eve that she will not surely die. An eternal conscious suffering requires immortality. Christ alone hath that. It is a pagan Hellenistic belief not getting much traction until the third century. It has beggared millions of the gullible and enriched countless crafty priests. It was the pornography of the Middle-Ages. Vile, disgusting and shameful.
      The good news is that this wretched perversion of the love of Christ, and His mercy is being rejected by millions of students of the Word.
      Blessed Sabbath to all.

      • gadjodilo

        Well, it seems like he was not converted at all. But yes, he seemed to understand the fear element better than any love message – I’ve never known anybody converted by the former, so I’m not convinced by it’s effectiveness, particularly as we humans are rather adept at not thinking about long-term consequences.

        The “eternal hell myth” – so are you a universalist or an annihilationist, or something else entirely?

        • IanCad

          I would like to think of myself as an upholder of the Word, and, although the word “annihilationist” has a cold and depressing ring about it, the term could well describe those who believe that the punishment for unforgiven sins will be death – not eternal life.

          • gadjodilo

            I tend to agree with you. Annihilation may be just fine for even the worst and most recalcitrant of people, and I believe it’s biblically justifiable.

      • Anton

        And Satan and the fallen angels – do you beieve that they too will be annihiated rather thqan suffer eternal torment? Remember that hell was originally intended for rthem, according to Matthew (25:41)? Scripture gives no warrant for any difference between men and fallen angels in hell…

      • Anton

        “I am secular and believe that when I die I shall be annihilated. You agree that secular people will be annihilated. So I might as well carry on sinning!”

        • gadjodilo

          You’d be missing out on a glorious, eternal, sin- and pain-free life in the presence of God, that would be the point. (And if you’re secular, presumably you don’t believe in ‘sinning’ anyway, and that includes when somebody does ‘bad’ to you.)

          Or were you quoting somebody here?

          • Anton

            In one phrase I consider myself a Bible Christian, and the quotation marks above are meant to indicate a secular point of view.

          • gadjodilo

            Ohh, I see 🙂 (I’m a bit new here.)

          • Anton

            I believe that the torment of hell is eternal and I should like to see our friendly annihationist’s response to my secular straw man!

          • Dominic Stockford

            Eternal or everlasting? Serious question.

          • Anton

            Please explain the difference and I’ll gladly reply.

          • Dominic Stockford

            Eternal is eternity – as is God, outside time. Everlasting has a time element, it goes on, and on, and on, and on, a bit like me when I get onto some subjects….

          • Anton

            God is indeed outside time since He created it, but we are not, and “outside time” is beyond our imagination. I believe that the experience of hell for the unforgiven is the same in terms of time as the experience of heaven for God’s people.

          • Dominic Stockford

            So hell is not ‘eternal’ as is God, but ‘everlasting’ as some modern ‘hymns’ seem to be. Its far worse if its everlasting, as it also will go on, and on, and on, and on…

          • Chefofsinners

            Modern hymns are underrated as evangelistic tools, for they teach us what hell will be like.

          • pobjoy

            Pure torment.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            That’s rather good. I shall use it myself…..

          • dannybhoy

            Bloody English ex-pat…

          • gadjodilo

            Hehe! There’s no one more English than an English ex-pat, Mr Bhoy! The KJV, cassocks, The Book of Common Prayer, and I haven’t even mentioned yet Marmite and Robertson’s ‘g*llyw*g’ marmalade.

          • dannybhoy

            Love Marmite, prefer Seville orange marmalade, the strong flavour stuff. Why are you so coy about revealing what area of the UK you lived in before you went on the run?

      • Dominic Stockford

        Some people ARE converted, and convicted of their sin, by the fear engendered by what they will face in eternity if they do not. Fear drives them into the loving arms of the Lord God – I have one such in my congregation who is a wonderful and loving Christian, thankful for the way God scared him out of his folly.

  • Dreadnaught

    I agree HS2 is an unwanted love child by the public, but Who needs atheists to point out the stupidity of drama queen clerics with too much time on their hands,engaging in publicity stunts either.
    Trees can be replanted, in fact there is underway the replanting of a huge swath of open moorland west to east northern forest. This silly woman seems to think that each tree acts like the air filter on a car. Yes Plane Trees especially absorb Co2 some particulates, and give off oxygen at night, but 200 on their own wont make a ha’porth of difference to London’s poor air quality around their base.

  • carl jacobs

    Btw, Archbishop Cranmer. This was an excellent post.

    • Anton

      Yes. And the tree will make an excellent post too.

      • That one stumped Jack.

        • Anton

          Not leg before wicket, anyway. (Let’s confuse Carl…)

          • A googly ….

          • Anton

            Five more and we could bowl a maiden over.

    • ” Archbishop Crammed”
      A new Americanism?

      • carl jacobs

        That’s not what the post says, Jack.

  • Dominic Stockford

    I understand exactly where ABC is coming from in this, though I do have a ‘however’.

    I preach the Gospel, I seek to get it into people’s houses at considerable personal difficulty, and I have frequently stood outside parliament with Christian Concern , being abused and sworn at by those who want same-sex marriage/euthanasia/etc. I have also spoken out strongly against false religions of many colours, and frequently, even here, get criticised for a rather ‘fire and brimstone’ approach, because I believe that no-one should be allowed to swing gaily into hell because of erroneous or absent belief. I ensure that my congregation pray regularly for the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ living in other countries where persecution is of an order which we cannot even imagine.

    I have also opposed strongly, for many years, an unnecessary third runway being built at Heathrow, which will cause untold misery for many people – even the current runways mean that I have been forced to cease speaking (indoors) while a plane went overhead during a funeral. I committed, during hustings, on two occasions, to lying down in front of bulldozers should it get the go ahead. I would be disappointed if you were to write the above article about me when I finally get called upon to do so.

    I know nothing of this woman’s other activities – she may in fact be that most unusual beast, a woman vicar who preaches the gospel and seeks to take it into people’s homes and lives, simply because she hates the idea of any of her parishioners going to hell. I don’t know, and your article doesn’t in fact tell me whether she is or not (I may suspect, but I do not know). If she is, then I have no problem with her seeking also to protect some lovely old trees. If she isn’t, which I suspect, then I would fully concur with you. However, I just do not know because you haven’t given us enough information about her ‘religious activities’ to let us form a clear judgement.

    • carl jacobs

      The runway is necessary. If you don’t build it, Heathrow will eventually get bypassed as a Hub in favor of other continental alternatives. There won’t be two hubs in London. The economics will not allow for it. The consequence of freezing Heathrow will be the loss of business opportunities for the UK. If that loss of economic activity is acceptable then you can lay down in front of the bulldozer. Just understand what you are giving up.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Hub airports are a thing of the past. Point to point is now what is happening in Europe, and increasingly across the world.

        Further, Heathrow is the only major airport in the world built WITHIN a residential area, ensuring that when, eventually, a plane does come down, it will cause the maximum possible casualties.

        Also, more people are affected by the appalling noise and pollution of Heathrow Airport than by ALL THE OTHER AIRPORTS IN EUROPE PUT TOGETHER.

        • carl jacobs

          That was certainly Gatwick’s line but you only have to look at who supported Heathrow to know how to follow the money. Make whatever decision you like. Just don’t pretend the decision is economically neutral. Do you want the economic growth or not?

          • Jon of GSG

            That is surely the point though? Life is not just about money, and it’s not more ‘objective’ to pretend it is.
            If we on this forum don’t know that, who will?

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Absolutely. One of my reading for opposing its expansion. There are also much better sites for a genuine hub airport (if it is really needed). Ones which would not cause misery to hundreds of thousands of people, literally.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            According to its own figures Heathrow makes next to no money at all. And given that it’s owners all live abroad I’d love to see it gone, especially when it wakes me up at 5.30, have not let me get to sleep until after midnight – and I live over 10 miles from it.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Further, having done my research, planes leaving Heathrow have 2,400,000 empty seats a year. We clearly don’t need more flights.

        • Chefofsinners

          Come friendly aeroplanes and fall on Slough…

        • bluedog

          Chicken and egg. When Heathrow was built it wasn’t surrounded residentially in the same way.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            1.Heathrow had always had significant population around it. Older members of my congregation used to go and watch planes there. By bike.

            2. Planes have recently (in the last four years or so) flown much lower. Affecting locals terribly.

            3. A third runway will bring a 30-40% increase in flights. This will also bring (government figures) a 60% increase in the risk of a crash.

      • Anton

        I have long suggested that what is needed is a high speed rail link between Heathrow and Gatwick which makes them one airport.

        • Dominic Stockford

          That would help. They could then use the second runway at Gatwick which they pretend they haven’t already got, and everyone would be happier (except those affected by the increase of traffic from Gatwick).

        • carl jacobs

          The airlines will not (indeed cannot) maintain that infrastructure at two different airports – high speed rail or not. The alternative to a third runway at Heathrow is not Gatwick. The alternative is Schipol.

          • bluedog

            ‘The alternative is Schiphol.’ Anyone for supersonic flying boats?

        • Chefofsinners

          Or maybe some kind of flying machine to connect them, if man could devise such a wonder?

      • Terry Mushroom

        You don’t live in or near west London, of course. (Edited)

        • carl jacobs

          Which means I can be objective.

          • Terry Mushroom

            Objective about the sheer awfulness of living near it? That’s nice. Dominic is spot on about the blight and misery that Heathrow causes.

          • bluedog

            Blight and misery maybe, but it’s indispensible and irreplaceable until we develop a different form of air-transport.

        • Royinsouthwest

          During the Industrial Revolution the wealth created by England’s “dark satanic mills” gravitated towards London. Other areas of Britain were despoiled and the capital got a disproportionately large share of the benefits without the costs. A huge proportion of public expenditure still goes to London even though a huge proportion of the city’s population are of foreign origin. It is London’s turn to make sacrifices.

          • Anton

            A very large proportion of GDP derives from the financial sector in London. That is not to laud the financial sector but in strictly worldly terms London pays its way.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Yes. But much of the area where those people live is a godless spiritual desert.

          • Anton

            I couldn’t agree more.

          • Royinsouthwest

            For many years now, going back at least to Margaret Thatcher’s time if not before, economic policy has placed far more emphasis on what is good for the financial sector than what is good for industry. Germany maintained its industrial strength. British industry declined, taking large parts of the country with it, because British governments did not care about industry or the old industrial areas.

          • Anton

            I agree with the historic facts but not with the reasons you give for them. British industry declined because of mutual mistrust between management and the labour force, leading to a death spiral in which workers became increasingly militant and stike-bound and management declined to invest in new plant. I agree entirely with Margaret Thatcher: why should taxes from small profitable businesses subsidise large unprofitable ones? She rightly called the bluff of “too big to fail”, a mantra which leads to intolerable moral hazard.

            The financial sector ballooned following the “big bang” of deregulation in the City in 1986, then that sector’s riding of the great bull market in government bonds. It was not wizardry at all! But it is what allowed the financial sector to get too big for its boots.

            The grwoth of finance and the decline of manufacturing were both bad things, but they are basically unrelated.

          • bluedog

            You can, and should, argue that return on capital employed is the metric that a nation should use to determine the worth of any enterprise, it’s what individual entrepreneurs and more passively, shareholders do. Reducing this argument to absurdity, one invariably finds that the highest returns are in criminal enterprises, and one therefore has to wind one’s ambition back into the legally sanctioned arena. But there is little doubt that for many years the returns from financial services have far exceeded those of industrial enterprises with their high fixed capital costs, to say nothing of recalcitrant labour. Your point about the bond markets seems terribly moot. One suspects that the financial services sector may be about to witness a perfect storm, whereby Brexit combines with a secular shift in inflation and subsequently real interest rates, to change the terms of trade for the sector. What that does for London remains to be seen. It would not surprise to find in a decade’s time that London becomes a welfare dependent sh*thole, to paraphrase DJ Trump, still with a Muslim mayor. But the mayor will wear a hijab and consequently be adored by a feminist priesthood in the CoE. The poor will find employment painting Diversity Bollards in fashionable rainbow colours.

          • bluedog

            Actually Britain was far more decentralised when internal communications were poorer, it all depends where you start. Cities like the Manchester-Liverpool nexus were enormously influential in their heyday, as witnessed by the first railway in Britain. Liverpool was at one time a more important port than London. Bristol was very significant too. It’s only in the post-war era in which London seems to have become an over-bearing city-state, divorced from its English hinterland.

      • Martin

        Heathrow s already too big, the infrastructure around is too congested. Heathrow is now in the position Croydon was in when Heathrow became the better alternative. If anything it would be better to have number of airports sited remotely from congested areas with good communications between them.

    • The website of Saint Pancras defines the church as “Liberal Anglican”.

  • “Far more important to save a tree than a soul.”

    She probably believes trees have souls. Neopagan priestesses, goddesses, earth, nature, fertility worship and all that.

    • pobjoy

      The sort of stuff the Vatican accommodates with ease. 🙂

      • Jack is an observant chap and suspects you (and those up-ticking your comment) have *issues* with the Church. The only question is: is this invincible ignorance or a wilful refusal of the truth? The first is forgivable; the latter is not.

        • pobjoy

          Nobody has issues with the church, except those who find the fruits of the Spirit, against which there is no ostensible law, shaming of their own habits and predillections.

          Now what does a human father do for his offspring? He gives pocket money, drives to school, plays football, helps with homework, but most of all, gives advice, and any child of a good father knows the mind of his father.

          So of what use is the father, so-called, residing in the Vatican? Presumably he neither gives out pocket money, nor plays football.

          • IrishNeanderthal

            nor plays football.

            A German Pope followed by an Argentinian one? What else can it be but an international Soccer conspiracy.

          • “I am not writing this to shame you; you are my dearly loved children, and I would bring you to a better mind. Yes, you may have ten thousand schoolmasters in Christ, but not more than one father; it was I that begot you in Jesus Christ, when I preached the gospel to you. Follow my example, then, I entreat you, as I follow Christ’s.”
            (1 Corinthians 4:14-16)

        • Anton

          It’s called satire, Jack.

  • It’s okay folks. The vicar and her artist friend, Jo Hurford, have been voluntarily unchained from the tree.

    Jack wonders if this had anything to do with the weather forecast and the fact that HS2 Ltd said it had no plans to forcibly remove the vicar before Monday.

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/12/vicar-unchained-tree-protest-hs2-work-euston