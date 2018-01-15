lilianne Ploumen abortion activist
Roman Catholic Church

If the Pope can honour a pro-abortion activist, why not bless Durex?

It is being widely reported that Pope Francis has bestowed the title of Commander in the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great upon pro-abortion activist Lilianne Ploumen, sometime Trade and Development Minister in the Netherlands. The reporting of this honour is now so widespread that it is more incredible to think this is an example of #FakeNews than to doubt the occasion of the investiture: it really does seem that the Vicar of Christ and supposed apostolic successor to Saint Peter, to whom Jesus is said to have given the Keys of Heaven, has bestowed a papal honour upon a devout advocate of abortion “in recognition of (her) personal service to the Holy See and to the Roman Catholic Church, through (her) unusual labors, (her) support of the Holy See, and (her) excellent examples set forth in (her) community and (her) country”.

Unusual labours they may certainly be, but in what sense is Lilianne Plouman an excellent example to the faithful?

According to the website One Peter 5 (“Rebuilding Catholic Culture. Restoring Catholic Tradition”), Lilianne Plouman is not merely a pro-abortion activist, but a rather militant anti-Catholic who appears to have abandoned all pretence at adherence to papal moral teaching – infallible dogma, definitive doctrine and prudential judgments – in the areas of gender, sexuality and procreation. When President Trump signed an executive order barring US aid to those countries which provide abortion counselling as part of family planning, Lilianne Plouman established ‘She Decides’, which has raised $300million “to continue support for existing programs being run by organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), the International Planned Parenthood Federation and Marie Stopes International.” She said, “These are successful and effective programs: direct support, distributing condoms, making sure women are accompanied at the birth, and making sure abortion is safe if they have no other choice.”

That isn’t the half of it: “from 2004-2007, Ploumen was the Director of Programs and on the Board of Directors for CORDAID, the Dutch Catholic aid relief agency that was caught funding Planned Parenthood and dispensing contraception.”

You may recall that Planned Parenthood harvests baby parts and aborts babies in a “less crunchy” way; practise after-birth abortion (ie infanticide); murder living, breathing babies to harvest brains; and brand their critics ‘extremists’.

How can Pope Francis consider anyone who supports the funding of this barbarism to be worthy of any kind of honour, let alone one which is held to be of exemplary excellence to Christians everywhere?

It is, of course, a very Anglican thing to do: to nudge theology incrementally with Christian praxis; to profess faithfulness to a certain dogma but to honour those challenge it in their teaching or lifestyle. But there are many millions of Anglicans who have (hitherto) looked to the Pope of Rome to defend the unborn, and now it appears that even he has swallowed the bitter pill of moral relativism in this regard.

It’s difficult to know where the logic of this papal praxis may stop. If a pro-abortion activist is considered worthy of a papal honour, why not a distributor of condoms?

If both the pro-abortion activist and distributor of condoms are considered worthy of a papal honour, why not the celebrants of same-sex blessings (/marriage)?

Pope Francis is manifestly reflecting upon the nature of being and doing church in a context of moral confusion and rapid social change. He is doing what all pastorally-minded bishops have done for two millennia – responding to cultural influences and seeking to be practical and compassionate, rather than limiting or being restrictive in his ministry. He is not overly concerned with keeping traditional Roman Catholics cosy and comfortable, but is apparently zealous in the mission to make his church seem more relevant in an age dominated by issues of gender, sex and sexuality.

It is entirely possible in a typically Anglican via media kind of way to advance queer theologies or advance gender-specific christologies as we explore the mystery of God together, wrapped in our emotional security blankets and sucking on our spiritually-diverse lollipops. But abortion? What place does the murder of the unborn have in the Body of Christ? What is the job of the Church in the context of a feminist revolution which negates the personhood of those whom God is knitting together in the womb? What is God asking the Church to do and be and say to those who believe that killing a baby in utero is a holy and righteous pursuit of human liberty?

God can cope with our real-life questions. He can go on loving through our doctrinal contradictions and irreconcilable hypocrisies. But what does the world see and understand?

The Archbishop of Canterbury bestows his Lambeth Awards annually: this year’s are due in a couple of months. It is inconceivable (literally.. literally..) that he would bestow The Langton Award for Community Service upon any pro-abortion advocate of mass slaughter, no matter how many hundreds of millions of pounds they may have raised for women’s welfare in the process.

  • Inspector General

    If this is true, one is close to vomiting…

    The Pope would be an immoral bastard who should be pulled off his throne and thrown out into the street…

    • Dolphinfish

      If it’s true. If it is, I really don’t know what the hell is going on. As Catholics, we assume the Holy Spirit knows what He’s doing when He guides the cardinals in consistory. I hope so, because nobody else knows. This is really straining faith to the snapping point. I can only assume that this man was put in the Vatican to finally wake up lukewarm Catholics to how late in the day it really is. We must hope that even our idiot cardinals are taking the lesson on board and that, next time, they’ll go out and find one of their number who really IS a Catholic. If there are any left, that is.

      • James60498 .

        Look up Emma Bonino and Pope Francis.

        It’s true alright.

        • gadjodilo

          Strewth.

      • Chris Bell

        Every true Christian in the years to come will NOT be found in the ‘church’.

      • Inspector General

        It’s damn true.

        Get him out of there. Put him on a plane for Argentina or drown him in the Tiber. It matters not…

        JUST GET HIM OUT!!

      • pobjoy

        Do Catholics ever consider how it is they call themselves Catholics? The only way that could have been brought about is by conquest and enforcement. So now that the known world is much larger, and enforcement no longer acceptable, the means of forcing people to be ‘good’ no longer exists. So ‘Who am I to judge’ Bergoglio has been brought in to allow Catholics to do whatever they want.

      • “I really don’t know what the hell is going on.”

        Hell is pounding at the door of the Church; that’s what’s going on. However, rest assured in the promise of Christ – Satan shall not prevail.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Was this also the case when the Borgias were popes? And when there three, or even four, popes all at the same time? Your version of the holy spirit seems mighty muddled up, again and again, and again.

      • Seadog

        Perhaps there isn’t a Holy Spirit.

    • Chris Bell

      You mean the throne of anti-Christ??

    • bluedog

      Steady on, Inspector. As Carl rightly infers, its all part of a conditioning process. If Francis can give honours to a lady abortionist, the next step will be the admission of women to the Catholic priesthood. You may find yourself confronted by an awkward choice. Do you take the sacrament from a black man or a white woman? Or neither?

  • Sir John Oldcastle

    It is perfectly possible that the woman has a fake medal, a fake letter, and is deliberately undermining the Church of Rome. Her known murderous behaviour means that is perfectly believable that she would undertake such an action.

    Coming from me, with my views about Rome, this suggestion should be taken seriously!

    • Anton

      If you are right, the Vatican would quickly issue a corrective statement.

    • James60498 .

      What it does do is show how incredibly “progressive” this Pope actually is.

      When I saw the headline I thought it might be about a woman called Emma Bonino who whilst campaigning for legal abortion in Italy actually performed illegal ones herself using bicycle pumps. Pope Francis says that she is “one of the forgotten heroes of Italy” albeit of course using her activities in other areas as his justification for that.

      To those of us following his actions, this story is all too believable.

  • The Snail @/”

    The motto for this order is “For God and Ruler”.

    There is obviously a conflict of interest here, since what God and the Ruler might want is so often conflicted.

  • Damaris Tighe

    If Pope Francis can honour a promoter of killing the unborn, why should he not also honour a promoter of euthanasia? There are plenty of those in Holland as well. I believe the Netherlands is the euthanasia capital of the world, sweeping both the elderly and children into its killing maw. What price the sanctity of life Your Holiness? I’m beginning to think that people I’d previously considered nutters for calling Francis the anti-Pope may be right.

    • James60498 .

      Welcome to the small but growing band.

    • alternative_perspective

      I would agree with you but how can someone who calls Jesus Lord do so without the Holy Spirit? (1 Cor 12.3)
      I know there will be Christians who Jesus never knew, who “practice lawlessness” (Matt 7.21) but surely the anti-Christ doesn’t have the Holy Spirit?
      Unless of course he at some point had the Holy Spirit but then turned away from the faith. But if he is still referring to Jesus as Lord I find it difficult to accept the Pope being the anti-Christ, at least presently.

      • Damaris Tighe

        ‘Anti-pope’, not ‘anti-Christ’.

      • Dominic Stockford

        1 Corinthians 12.3 is written not to mean someone opposed to Christ cannot physically say those words, but that when they do it will be manifest that they are insincere (such manifesting coming through both their actions, and their other words, and their clear intentions). So, they cannot say it and mean it.

  • In other news, “Russia’s Head of Church Calls for a ‘Ban’ on Abortion”.

    It’s a relief to know that one church is still recognizably Christian.

  • David

    If this is true then the Pope’s actions are extraordinary, and makes me shudder.
    Certainly regarding unlimited mass immigration into Europe, then his comments have indicated to me that this Pope is a Cultural Marxist activist. He is far to the left of even our C of E archbishops whose soft Left-liberal politics mars their theological beliefs and pastoral concerns.

    • Chris Bell

      No he is not……………….cultural marxist is far too benign…….he merely is what was predicted.. the AntiChrist.

      • Merchantman

        No surprise this should be happening at this time. Christians should unite in opposing this man.

  • Chris Bell

    For f-cks sake have I read this somewhere before………..oh yes it was Josef frigging Mengele.
    And this alien Ploumen…….a woman??? No……….no bloody woman here just a ghoul. Does it not go all together nowadays…..transgender, infanticide, body parts on Ebay, sexual f-cked up politics……..meet one of these ghouls and you get the rest!! And the Church, no matter what persuasion it cannot help itself from revealing its total Anti-Christ innards.
    Watch that CMP video that has been linked. Just watch and listen.
    Where the hell is my sword??………..its time to cut the murdering bas–ards up.
    Either that or refuse any reading on the walking dead of this poor world. And as for Trump….thank god for him for he is already about the shut down of abortion factories.
    Would that the Pope take a lesson!!!
    And i don’t make any apology for this rant……………

  • Ray Sunshine

    Whenever the Pope is on a plane he usually has a lot to say to the press. This week the journalists can look forward to plenty of opportunities to grill him about his reasons for honouring an abortion campaigner. At this moment (lunchtime on Monday) he is somewhere above the Atlantic Ocean, on his way to Chile, a 16-hour flight. He will be spending all this week in South America, with no fewer than eight short flights planned within Chile and Peru. “I have a question about that Dutch lady, Holy Father. You know, the one who got the St Gregory medal …”

    • Dominic Stockford

      Jesuits have a habit of telling those they are with what they want to hear. For instance his comments regarding homosexuality to the plane load of liberal journos.

      • Ray Sunshine

        Fun and games with another Jesuit, Thomas Reese, a former editor of America magazine. Reese is complaining that Catholic seminaries give too much prominence to Aristotle and Plato, with regrettable results:
        Sadly, the church does expect seminarians to learn Greek philosophy before studying theology, which results in them spouting unintelligible concepts like “transubstantiation” and “consubstantial.”
        https://www.ncronline.org/news/opinion/signs-times/conservative-catholic-dissidents-attack-popes-francis-and-benedict

        • Sir John Oldcastle

          You gotta larf….

          I did anyway, even though he’s actually spot on.

  • dannybhoy

    Yes, Durex should be up for some award or other..
    I think rubber birth control is the best way of avoiding unwanted pregnancies, even if it’s not perfect. I don’t see wny a woman should have to put all kinds of weird contraptions inside herself because her randy selfish b****** of a husband can’t be bothered or doesn’t want to put on a Durex.
    Guys, it’s NOT all about YOU!
    If you love your wife you should respect her -not intimidate/blackmail her. It takes two to create an abortion..

    • alternative_perspective

      I have thought long and hard about this and as an Anglican raised in our anti-Catholic British culture I reactively dismissed their teaching against all forms of contraception but I have changed my mind.
      If one permits any form of artificial regulation of procreation one is making a logical statement that in principle, regulation of conception is ok. In one small, simple act one has de-coupled sex from procreation. This is the logical beginning of the de-legitimization of marriage as a holy covenant and childrearing from the marital union. Moreover one is implicitly stating that one has the right to regulate one’s biology and life processes – given by God – for the edification of one’s sexual desires. This is dangerous reasoning. As Christians we are supposed to subdue our passions and bring every thought under control. If we accept that contraception is ok, then we are using our knowledge and wisdom to make null this very precept – Jesus condemned the religious authorities of his time for this very reason.
      This of course does not undermine pastoral sensitivities for we all fall short of the glory of God and depend on his mercy day-by-day. And in my opinion, and only in my opinion, one could argue that in terms of praxis: contraception may be ok where the edification and protection of life is the primary driver. But it should not be used, in my opinion, as a means of birth control by Christians living in the relative ease and abundance of Western society.

      • dannybhoy

        Very thoughtful and interesting comment.
        The wife and I went shopping this morning (about a 30 minute drive), and as we usually do, I pontificate and my wife listens and claps where expected…..
        ;0)
        We were actually talking about the weirdness of life and of time, and how as human beings we are always ‘in the now.’ We can of course remember past events and speculate on future events and how any number of possibilities might affect us, but we are still stuck ‘in the now’ and must put up with it. Once ‘the now’ becomes ‘the past’ it very quickly becomes a memory and loses its immediacy. A bit like sticking photographs of significant events in an album which you put away in a drawer and bring out every now and then. There’s a strange sense of detachment and wonderment, because we cannot really identify with the people in the photos, yet you know it’s you and that it happened, but you can no longer feel any connection with it because you are no longer that person…
        All that to say the world we inhabit now is different from the world of the New Testament and even more so from the world of the Tanackh.
        Our lifestyles, life expectancy, attitudes and expectations are different. Our society is structured differently.
        Unlike my grandparents generation and going backwards, big families were the norm because making love and a full belly were the two few pleasures in life. Women were more likely to die younger, as were babies and children. Have a walk around an old country churchyard and depress yourself. Or read some of Dicken’s works..
        I really don’t know what life would be like if we stopped using contraception, do you?
        Most married women wouldn’t be able to go out to work. Their bodies would be worn out from bearing and rearing children. Men would become more ratty and disappear down the pub to escape the sound of shrieking children..
        Perhaps life would become more like the Islamic countries – Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan? A more agricultural life perhaps?
        More children, more poverty, more people scrabbling to make a living?
        No sir, modern life has different problems, different stresses, but imo life is much better than it was, and if a couple love each other and are prepared to work together for the team (Yay!) these things can be overcome.
        So for a couple to use contraception (Mr Durex) seems to me eminently sensible, and not contravening any of God’s laws. Most couples long for children (well, most women anyway -men come round eventually..)
        but what would be the point of doing without contraception so that in a few years time you’re living in poverty and recriminations?
        Ask yourself, why do so many people from the third world impoverished nations try to come to the West, and in God’s eyes are they wrong to do so?

        • Jilly

          Absolutely, Danny.
          Those who are against contraception are also against divorce, it seems.
          What life would it be with no chance of regulating your family numbers when ‘your man’, having gone off to the pub to escape the noise of the kids, rolls back drunk and starts a new one, often against his wife’s will. And no way out….
          Dickens through to Orwell describe domestic violence, suicides, poverty, abandoned women, disease, big families without the wages to support them, illegal abortions, overcrowding…. etc etc.
          Of course contraception can be blamed for promiscuity but appetites don’t change, just the consequences.

    • gadjodilo

      Yes, condoms are excellent, for a whole bunch of reasons.

      • Anton

        Porterhouse Blue…

      • dannybhoy

        What you mean for parties and such like?
        Or when you’re making your own sausages in true resourceful Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall style?
        You know who he is don’cha…

        • gadjodilo

          What sort of parties do you go to, Bhoyo??
          No, I was seriously meaning for the purpose of family planning (and, let’s be honest, for those who are not married but are unable to control their lusts).
          My father-in-law does actually make his own sausages, and he kills the pig as well, so no need for any floppy-haired, double-barreled Englishman pretending to slum it in the countryside.

          • dannybhoy

            I was thinking of those birthday parties where they run out of balloons, or that amazing act where the man makes giraffes and dachshunds..

          • gadjodilo

            So you DO go to those sort of parties…

          • dannybhoy

            I have no choice, they come round once a year and I’m expected to be there…

  • IanCad

    Must admit, I looked for some backup to HG’s post.
    It’s true I’m sorry to say. Everything that can be shaken will be shaken.
    Women, particularly young girls are being cruelly treated. Society in the form of the social and education industries are committing a crime against nature by encouraging our girls to get an education and a skill before breeding. That. IMO is entirely wrong. We need our young ladies to get bred ASAP – eighteen should be about the latest.
    God created women. He equipped them to be loving, caring mums, and as far as I see it the quicker they get at it the better. Education can come later; plenty of time to study online when raising baby. What an asset would be a young, experienced lady in he thirties, to the jobs market.
    These bloody abortionists should be shot.

  • Only last week Pope Francis stated: “At a distance of seventy years, it is painful to see how many fundamental rights continue to be violated today. It is not only war or violence that infringes these rights. In our day, there are more subtle means: I think primarily of innocent children discarded even before they are born, unwanted at times simply because they are ill or malformed, or as a result of the selfishness of adults.”

    However, this would surprise not Jack. But, whether this story is true or not, just to remind folks, the Pope is not the Catholic Church. He is only protected from error under very strict conditions. Apart from this, he is just as sinful and prone to error as you or Jack .

    • Anton

      According to Rome he is protected from error whenever he speaks ex cathedra, and it is up to him when he does that. In other words he is supposedly protected from error whenever he says he is. That is not a “very strict condition” at all. I could do it myself if I had sufficient pride.

      • If a Pope could bind the faithful to error, it would be a clear triumph of the powers of Hell, because the entire Church would be bound to follow the error under Christ’s own authority. Obviously, this cannot happen. When the Pope intends by virtue of his supreme authority to teach on a matter of faith and morals to the entire Church, he is protected by the Holy Spirit from error.

        There are several requirements for a dogmatic, papal infallible pronouncement: (1) The pronouncement must be made by the lawful successor to Peter. (2) The subject matter must be in the area of faith and morals. (3) The pope must be speaking ex cathedra, that is from the very seat and office of Peter. (4) He must be speaking to the whole Church.

        http://canonlawmadeeasy.com/2011/02/17/when-does-the-pope-speak-infallibly/

        • Anton

          Just as I made clear: whenever a Pope says he is so speaking.

          • It’s happened once since Vatican I – in 1950.

            By the principle of non-contradiction, the Pope is bound by the Deposit of Faith, i.e. the definitive decisions of his predecessors, by ecumenical councils and by the teachings of the ordinary magisterium.

            Here, educate yourself:

            http://canonlawmadeeasy.com/2011/02/17/when-does-the-pope-speak-infallibly/

          • carl jacobs

            You should really quit this tactic of equating a refusal to accept Roman argument with ignorance.

          • Papal infallibility isn’t properly understood by many Catholics let alone those hostile to the Church. Pope Francis has made no infallible statements binding on a Catholic’s conscience in the 3 years he has been in office.

          • carl jacobs

            Anton is not one who doesn’t understand. Neither am I. There is a difference between recognizing that these conditions exist and considering them to be meaningful. You are saying that because we don’t recognize these conditions to be meaningful, we must therefore be ignorant. Hence “Educate yourself”.

            Drop that last line and you will sound less … pontifical.

          • Papal Infallibility is a doctrine and Jack is therefore quite right to state it pontifically

            There’s been one – yes, one – ex-cathedra statement since Vatican I.

          • carl jacobs

            That doesn’t give you leave to call Anton (or me for that matter) either ignorant or uneducated. You come perilously close to revealing your real argument, which is “To understand papal infallibility, you must first accept that it is true.” You can’t say that out loud of course. But that’s how you come across.

          • Read the link, Carl.

          • carl jacobs

            I don’t need to read the link. This isn’t about papal infallibility. I have not joined that argument at all. That’s not an accident. This is about you telling people who are manifestly educated to “educate” themselves as a debate tactic.

          • Being informed would help the discussion and Anton has, at best, a simplistic understanding of the doctrine – as do many – and deliberately inflates what the concept of what papal infallibility actually means.
            As Benedict XVI put it in July 2005: “The pope is not an oracle; he is infallible [only] in very rare situations.” Pontiffs do not possess the “charism” of infallibility in their ordinary magisterial teachings or in the profession of their personal opinions.

            The doctrine was originally conceived as a bridle to prevent popes from contradicting their predecessors, not as permission to alter established doctrines and practices. It was a way of re-affirming Catholic belief in the definitive and final nature of Christian revelation, by which the papacy, too, is bound. It is not the same as the ability to speak prudently, or teach doctrine clearly and coherently, though the Church benefits if a pope has these skills.

            The intention of Vatican I was stated by Vinzenz Gasser, the Prince-Bishop of Brixen and spokesman for the commission which had drawn up the conciliar texts. “In no sense,” Gasser asserted, can the Pope’s infallibility be “absolute,” since it has been “restricted by limitations and conditions, as set forth in the definition.” The pope doesn’t teach infallibly merely by speaking “as supreme pastor and teacher …. there must be the intention manifested of defining a doctrine, or of putting an end to controversy on some doctrine, by giving a definitive sentence.” Such an intention is manifest only when the pope speaks in such a way that “every one of the faithful can be certain of the mind of the Roman Pontiff.”

            The gift of infallibility flows from God’s desire that we know with certitude those truths necessary for our salvation. The gift of infallibility is the condition for the existence of a Church that continues Christ’s teaching mission. The hierarchical nature of the Church means that this gift is not exercised by all equally, but by some in a singular way. It is not a magic spell enabling those who attain sufficient ecclesiastical rank to make true what is not already part of God’s definitive revelation in Christ – or to make untrue what is.

          • pobjoy

            Papal infallibility isn’t properly understood by many Catholics

            It is a bit puzzling, to be fair. For infallible people to take 1800 years to realise that they are infallible makes people think, “There’s something not quite right, here.”

          • Anton

            What actually happens is that Rome changes and then finds ‘explanations’ why it hasn’t. Some of its faithful even believe it.

          • Examples?

          • Anton

            I’ve given plenty in the past here, which you (of course) denied. Readers may google the dialogues and judge for themselves.

          • Jack doesn’t recall you having given any. Since your profile is hidden, it’s impossible to research your claim.

          • Anton

            I consider that you are seeking to mislead readers with this comment. Google is their friend, not anybody’s profile, and I recall many such exchanges.

          • Truthfully, Jack cannot recall any such examples and his memory is fairly sound.

          • pobjoy

            ‘Certainly the one who denies that the temporal sword is in the power of
            Peter has not listened well to the word of the Lord commanding: ‘Put up thy sword into thy scabbard‘
            [Mt 26:52]. Both, therefore, are in the power of the Church, that is to
            say, the spiritual and the material sword, but the former is to be
            administered for the Church but the latter by the Church;
            the former in the hands of the priest; the latter by the hands of kings
            and soldiers, but at the will and sufferance of the priest.’

            Is this still Vatican doctrine?

          • That the temporal order should be secondary to the spiritual order? Yes, it is, but has to be expressed differently in liberal democracies than in those States with a Catholic Monarch.

          • pobjoy

            That the temporal order should be secondary to the spiritual order?

            That’s not what the passage says.

            but has to be expressed differently

            So the Vatican has changed its doctrine.

            QED

          • “But Jesus came near and spoke to them; All authority in heaven and on earth, he said, has been given to me; you, therefore, must go out, making disciples of all nations, and baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe all the commandments which I have given you.”

            All authority is of God, and there is only one God; therefore, both the spiritual authority and the temporal authority are One Authority, from God, given to the Church. And although civil authorities exercise, in part, this temporal authority, they do so on behalf of the Church. And the Church truly retains possession of that temporal authority which is lent to civil governments.

            The spiritual authority is always above the temporal authority. However, we no longer live in a world where all Kings and his subjects are Catholic.

          • pobjoy

            All authority is of God, and there is only one God; therefore, both the
            spiritual authority and the temporal authority are One Authority, from
            God, given to the Church.

            So how is it that, hundreds of years after Jesus lived, the Aztecs were still worshipping Huitzilopochtli, god of the sun, war and sacrifice? Of course, if Huitzilopochtli was not that different from the Vatican’s deity, it is easily explained.

            And although civil authorities exercise, in part, this temporal authority, they do so on behalf of the Church.

            Do civil authorities agree to this?

            However, we no longer live in a world where all Kings and his subjects are Catholic.

            Which countries now have Catholic monarchies?

        • alternative_perspective

          So basically we are saying that the Pope will only make such pronouncements when led by the Holy Spirit – I can accept that but…
          what if the Pope turns his back on the faith and becomes like “an abomination of desolation” sitting where he should not?

          • Then the Church has a problem as, so far as Jack is aware, there is no provision for removing a manifestly heretical Pope. This is being hotly contested among Catholic theologians at the moment. Clear heretical statements, i.e. those contradicting established doctrines, would presumably result in any Pope excommunicating himself.

          • Dolphinfish

            There may be no provision, Jack, but politically, it would be impossible for him to continue in office if enough senior cardinals went to him and demaded he step down.

          • Anton

            Carrying stilettos?

          • alternative_perspective

            But evil is cunning and sly. We live in a world far from God now, not on account of one or two singular great acts of legislation but through decades of incremental, change – often packaged as acts of compassion. How in such circumstances can Christianity in general and the Church of Rome specifically protect itself or even detect such an insidious attack?

          • By being aware of and not succumbing to moral relativism/proportionalism under the dishonest guise of “pastoral accompaniment” and “mercy”. This is the major lesson of the past 3 years and represents the greatest threat facing the Church.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Absolutely correct. And of course, this so-called ‘guidance’ of the Holy Spirit rubber stamping it is something else which is a subjective call as well.

    • James60498 .

      He is like a lot of MPs, particularly Labour ones.

      He doesn’t really like the idea of abortion, but its down his list of priorities.

      On the same day as the Washington March for Life was the Paris March for Life. He sent a message of support to Paris, but not Washington.

      By doing that he can show pro-lifers that he is with us, and point to the letter sent to Paris. But when it came to the March that VP Pence was speaking at, and that the world was watching he was silent. because he couldn’t be seen to supporting a March to which President Trump had sent his wishes.

      Your final paragraph is of course correct. Papal Infaliibility is nowhere near as widespread as many think, But as with the Conservative Party and Cameron, Pope Francis did not become Pope on his own. He was ELECTED to that role, and very few of those involved in the election are prepared to stand up to him.

    • pobjoy

      There are just two things of which Catholics can be certain (they both concern the true Catholic deity, Mary). So, one ‘pope’ per millennium is of actual use.

    • pobjoy

      He is only protected from error under very strict conditions.

      Like Jesus, of course.

  • Anton

    I have never preached “Come out of her” to Catholics who love Christ in regard to their church, and I never shall. I always reckoned that events would someday cause them to face a choice, and my task is simply to be a witness that one may love Christ in other congregations manifestly blessed by God. But I never thought the choice would begin to make itself stark so quickly.

    Let us pray for those brethren in Catholicism who love Christ, for they must be feeling real pain. And let us continue to pray with them for the unborn.

    • The Catholic Church is and will remain the one true Church until Christ returns in Glory. We are not protestants who jump ship when faced with challenges and set up mini-churches. As Jack has already said, the Pope is not the Catholic Church and her teachings remain intact regardless of what any Pope might personally teach or whatever actions he takes. Popes are bound by the Deposit of Faith and by the confirmed doctrines of their predecessors.

      • Anton

        You are not yet ready to face the choice to which I refer.

        • Because it’s a protestant choice, not one a Catholic would contemplate.

          • Anton

            You are not yet ready to face the choice to which I refer.

          • pobjoy

            Of course not. The purpose of the cult is not to promote correct belief, but to snatch and devour any who look like having it.

          • Martin

            HJ

            You simply change your interpretation and say “it’s what we believed all along”.

          • Example?

          • Martin

            HJ

            Take any of the Church Fathers and what they say of the bread and wine. You interpret it to support your doctrine of transubstantiation.

      • pobjoy

        We are not protestants who jump ship when faced with challenges

        The new Catholic way is more subtle. Ratzinger was ‘retired’, because his plan A, a Catholicism that was ‘small but virtuous’, gave way to plan B, a small cafeteria.

        While you may have mixed feelings that Protestantism taught you to read and write, you might learn to spell it. 🙂

      • magnolia

        The thing is that the “Ship” is both a less concrete entity and larger than the RC church, or the Anglican one. Christ’s ship is those who bow the knee to His Lordship in all things- his Church, mostly, though not exclusively, from our churches.

      • dannybhoy

        Whaddya think about non conformists Jack.?
        Hopeless
        Useless
        Misguided
        Highly irritating?

        • Misguided – some are more irritating than others.

      • Martin

        HJ

        Nor is Rome Catholic.

  • carl jacobs

    Don’t think of this as an act of hypocrisy. Think of it as good disagreement.

    • magnolia

      Gold-plated irony badge for the guy from the U.S. There!

      • carl jacobs

        [Shows medal to Jack]

        Ha!

        • Anton

          But an iron-plated gold badge would be worth even more.

  • pobjoy

    So the leader of the cult undermines its main method of recruitment? Maybe it’s a subtle way of winding it all down.

  • john in cheshire

    There are some interesting videos on YouTube about the Roman Catholic church and the Greek Eastern Orthodox church. Rome broke away from the Orthodox church on matters of doctrine and has been in conflict with the Orthodox church ever since. I still don’t know very much about this subject but it’s beginning to seem to me that the Eastern church has more legitimacy and a closer adherence to real Christianity than does the Roman version.

    • Anton

      The church that is normative is that described in Acts. Two huge changes took place in the next few centuries: the dominance of the Greek-philosophical over the Hebraic outlook, and the marriage of the church to the civil authorities. Until those are undone we shall not be back to what God wants of us as a collective.

      • alternative_perspective

        This is why I am not a Catholic, with a capital “C”. I don’t deny that Catholic doctrine is Biblically based but I deny the “Biblical interpretation” is in the “spirit” of the New Testament. Doctrine and tradition, as you pointed out was derived not only in Romano-Hellenistic rather than Hebraic culture but one that was imperialistic, domineering and highly hierarchical rather than submissive and parental.
        I am certainly not saying God has rejected the Catholic or Orthodox churches, in fact I’d argue that given we are; where we are and the long, winding path of history is God’s redeeming story: it is at least satisfactory in his sight. As is Calvinism – as evidenced by the fruits of penitence and transformation that, that theology has mediated. This though surely does not mean either approach is God’s sole and anointed vehicle of communion with his people.

        • dannybhoy

          The Roman Catholic Church modelled itself more on the Roman Empire and its modus operandi than it ever did the Kingdom of God..
          I don’t condemn it for that. Perhaps as Jack might say it was the only way Christianity would spread and flourish. But I have problems reconciling the methods used to the clear teachings of Scripture. Do the ends justify the means?

          • pobjoy

            it was the only way Christianity would spread and flourish.

            Christianity had spread and flourished despite the Roman Empire. At Pentecost, there were Jews present who would have taken the gospel throughout the Jewish diaspora from India to N. Africa to Spain and northern Gaul. There were almost certainly Christians in Britain well before the end of the 1st century. Much of this vast area was populated by people who knew Greek koine, and therefore understood the NT, and OT in translation. The Romans put a swift stop to that.

      • Jilly

        Good afternoon Anton.
        I can see why the church getting closer to State runs into problems.
        Could you explain the significance of the dominance of the Greek- philosophical outlook, please? Is it to do with altering / watering down the interpretation of OT scriptures? Removing Jesus from his Jewish background?
        (Not a trick question)

        • Anton

          Here are some paragraphs from a talk of mine that tries to explain it…

          A key figure in synthesising Greek culture and Christian morality was the mediaeval monk Thomas Aquinas (d. 1274). His blueprint for mediaeval society, the Summa Theologiae, is a commentary on Aristotle as much as on scripture. A few decades on, Dante wrote his famous Divine Comedy in which his guide round Hell (‘Inferno’) and Purgatory in the mediaeval Catholic afterlife was the pagan Roman poet Vergil! The Greek gods might not have been taken seriously after the 4th century, but Graeco-Roman culture has clearly been dominant. In our supposedly Christian land, lawyers for many centuries had to study man-made Roman Law as part of their training, but not God-given Mosaic Law. A comparison shows that our laws today still reflect the priorities of man more than the priorities of God.

          The Hebraic worldview was conditioned by the many centuries during which the Jews lived under Mosaic Law: centuries in which the Jews had God’s priorities drilled into them. Much of the New Testament was written by Jews, and it shares the Hebraic outlook of the Old Testament. One aspect of that view is that the spiritual and the material are equally part of God’s creation, and come together in man. The Greek view, in contrast, was that the spiritual is more exalted than the physical, and this has been transmitted into our culture. That is why our civilisation regards people who work with their hands – like Jesus – as inferior to managers, although it is not the biblical view. It is why we don’t have prayers of thanksgiving after using the toilet, although the Jews do and Jesus is lord of all our actions. It is why we say that a man is “spiritual” as a compliment, although every man is as spiritual as every other just as every man is as physical as every other; we all have bodies. Within the church, the Greek view that the spiritual is superior exalts the monastic life. But the biblical view is that your deeds inform your prayer and your prayer informs your deeds, so that a monastic life of prayer without deeds cannot be a full Christian life. In order to grow, faith needs practical testing by the world. Jesus often went alone to the desert to pray but then he always came back, to do.

          The Greek view that the physical is inferior has also lowered the church’s view of the human body and sex, which Genesis 2 says is for joy and for strengthening the marital bond, not exclusively for procreation. That is why the human female remains sexually receptive when infertile. Nonetheless the church’s view for centuries after launching out into the Greek world from Israel was that sex was for procreation only, and even then it should not be enjoyed (see, for example, chapter 27 of book 3 of the Pastoral Rule of Pope Gregory ‘the Great,’ the first monk to be Pope 14 centuries ago). The Greek worldview is also why death can be seen as a friend, a liberation from the body. Keats’ well known Ode to a nightingale was loaded with Greek imagery and it portrayed its author as “half in love with easeful death.” But scripture is clear that death is no friend, rather an enemy that ends relationships. Someday we shall be resurrected from the grave, not as pure spirit but with new bodies.

          The New Testament was written in Greek for evangelistic purposes, but its outlook is Hebraic, for its context is the Old Testament. Too often it has been studied by classicists who prefer the ancient Greek world (and its more elegant form of the Greek language). Now, the Old Testament builds on itself from the Creation onward (an eventfor which there is no context), so neither the Old nor the New Testament requires any church tradition to interpret it. When the Greek philosophical viewpoint entered the church via the Greek-minded ‘church fathers’ it did serious damage. The church insists, rightly, that God is Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and that Jesus Christ is both as human as we are and as divine as the God of the Old Testament is. The latter assertion was denied by the ‘Arians’ (like those who praise Jesus today as just “another great moral teacher”). Christianity’s ancient Creeds were formulated to emphasise these truths. But Christian philosophers then started to wonder how God was Trinity and how Jesus was both totally divine and totally human. They sought to penetrate these mysteries using human reasoning, and they ended up disagreeing. In the politicised church of the 4th century and after, those disagreements led to schism over things that the Bible is silent about. Attempts to understand how Christ is totally God and totally man are futile, because we first need to know about unfallen man and about God, and fallen man learns those things from Christ himself. The attempt to understand his nature therefore involves circular logic. No doubt that is why St Paul, the New Testament’s theologian, simply took Christ as his starting point. Early councils of the church nevertheless declared heretical the Christology of the large ‘Nestorian’ church movement that grew beyond the eastern borders of the ancient Roman Empire. (Cyril of Alexandria used formal logical reasoning to assert that the Nestorian position was heretical – bringing in Christ’s mother Mary – but formal logical reasoning is still something created, and can break its teeth on its creator; Christ’s dual nature is a paradox.) This church movement extended to India and China but, grotesquely, it has been written out of most European church histories as heretical. Its 1000-year tale is told in Philip Jenkins’ book The Lost History of Christianity. There have been tragic consequences of violating the principle of sola scriptura by adding requirements of belief to the Bible in this way. When Egypt was first invaded by Muslims in the 7th century, only a few thousand Arab warriors came, and they won largely because Egypt’s Christian communities were divided about how Christ was God and man. In 1054 there was a schism about details (which the Bible nowhere discusses) of the Trinity, involving mutual excommunications between the Latin-speaking churches of Western Europe and the Greek-speaking churches of Eastern Europe. That falling-out ultimately let Islam into the Balkans. Protestant sects have also squabbled over such matters. If you worry that philosophical arguments about Christology and the Godhead are advanced theology, and that the intellectual elite who are able to take part are the most serious Christians, stop worrying! It is vital to understand that God is Trinity and that Jesus is both totally divine and totally human, but how God is Trinity and how Jesus is both totally divine and totally human make no difference to Christian living. God is not an object to ponder rationally, or psychoanalyse; He is a Being whom all believers may know.

          It is often said that God can see the whole of time laid out before him – what we call past, present and future. This is supposedly why God is able to tell us the future, through his prophets. Just as he created space, he created time; and his chosen name for himself, Yahuweh, refers to his transcendence above time. But God himself states that he will change his mind in response to human imploring and prayer: in Jeremiah 18:8, for instance; another example is in Jonah 3. We learn the meaning of words in everyday life; God is going to use them in his scriptures in the same way, so that the regular people he wrote scripture for can comprehend them. (The only exceptions are obvious anthropomorphisms such as the “hand of God”.) Abraham haggled with God over the fate of Sodom, moreover (Genesis 18). All this suggests that God lives in time. Greek-minded Christian philosophers dealt with this problem by asserting that God is immutable: He is not only unchanging in character, but in intent, and He only seems to us to change his mind. (See, for example, the Church Father Origen, whose words are translated into English in Documents in Early Christian Thought, eds. M. Wiles & M. Santer, 1975, p.10.) But that would do violence to the meaning of words and rule out real interaction with him. A solution closer to the biblical view comes from the notion of the Trinity. God the Father is above time but God the Son voluntarily limits himself to be subject to the limitations of time, just as he subjected himself to the limitations of matter at his Incarnation. Presumably the Son also did this before the Incarnation, and was the one who dealt with Abraham. A Bible verse backs up this explanation. In Mark 13:32, Jesus says that not he, but only God his Father, knows the date of the ‘Day of the Lord’ on which Jesus will return (at the time Jesus spoke those words, anyway).

          Among the issues over which God interacts is your final destination – heaven or hell – so this viewpoint is relevant to the issue of ‘predestination.’ Christian philosophers also take God to be impassible, without ‘passions.’ (Some authors distinguish this from ‘impassive’ and say that God is without only moods and bodily appetites; others say that he is without feelings generally.) Inspired by Calvin, the Westminster Confession of Faith of 1646 asserted God’s immutability and impassibility, even though Israel’s prophets spoke from the tension between God’s love of Israel and his anger at Israel’s sin. Thomas Aquinas’ earlier Catholic work had been no better than Calvin’s on the subject. The god of these philosopher-theologians is a remote Creator – a view known as Deism. (Islam has a similar view of the Creator.) How discouraging to intercessory prayer is that? In fact we have enough in common with God (we are in the ‘image of God’) to permit relationship, so let us hold to the simple biblical view of a Father whom we can know and trust.

          • Jilly

            Thank you, Anton!
            That is most impressive – the clarity and content and it explains a lot.
            I have Jewish friends, good devout people and read a few rabbinical writings. I’ve wondered why our traditions seem to have become so separated given their common origin. It puts in its place quite a bit of the ‘We know it all’ stuff, angels on pin-heads, when clearly we can’t ‘know it all’. It brings back the importance of the natural world, the physical and organic. Intuitively, it sounds right.

          • Dominic Stockford

            Elihu spends time teaching Job that we cannot know it all, and that looking to the natural world proves it for us. God alone is in charge, and we should be in awe of Him, and of His ‘voice’ (Word).Chapters 36 and 37.

          • Anton

            When Elihu barges in, he implies that he carries a spirit (Job 32:18-19) – the word OV in 32:19 always means this in its 16 other appearances in the Hebrew scriptures. Use of its occult gifts would later be cause for execution under Mosaic Law (e.g.,Leviticus 20:27). Elihu is full of words, and having listened (32:2-3) to the discussion he simply talks at his elders, even using the empty argument that he is right and knows what he is talking about (36:2-4) – the vanity of his OV.

            He is like the fortune-teller who followed Paul around shouting (in Acts 16:16-18), and Job doesn’t respond. Like her, he says much to Job that is true – that God is not silent but is often unrecognised, and that a mediator can help to identify sin as the problem (33:14-30). Elihu’s words in Job 37 about God’s power revealed in the natural world are similar to what God himself says next. But, like Job’s other three ‘friends’, Elihu is not the mediator that Job needs, and is just another Pharisee to him.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Eligible points Job to God (rather than himself, who he has got wrapped up in). He points Job to the power of the voice (the Word) of God. And next thing God Himself speaks.

            I think Elihu is hard done by, by some commentators.

          • Martin

            I take that as a auto spelling correction.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Indeed it is. And what an interesting one, in context!

          • Anton

            Check the OV stuff.

          • Dominic Stockford

            Sorry, not with you, OV?

          • Jilly

            Indeed!
            Thank you for the reference.

    • pobjoy

      Rome broke away from the Orthodox church on matters of doctrine

      A very flimsy, arcane excuse, imv. That was in 1054, at which time Western Europe was beginning to recover from centuries of poor agricultural output, so there was then increasing worldly gain to be made by the Vatican. Such a thought was unconsidered by Augustine, who, much earlier, had made a virtue out of necessity by commending asceticism. So, rather than share pelf with the East, Rome broke from it, and even thieved from it at the Sack of Constantinople in 1204, an event not unforgotten today.

      Orthodoxy does appear to be more orthodox than the Vatican in terms of polity, and far better in terms of sociopathic record; but it is a long way from the 39 Articles in other matters.

      • Dolphinfish

        Orthodoxy lacks a central core. A patriarch on the throne of Andrew could not cause the kind of earthquakes within the eastern church as a dubious pope does within Catholicism. It’s the great strength of Orthodoxy and also its great weakness.

        • pobjoy

          Orthodoxy lacks a central core.

          A morning mist that disappears under the rising sun.

        • alternative_perspective

          Its the same difference between central banks and distributed ledgers.

      • David

        The sack of Constantinople was a low point for the behaviour of Christians.

        • pobjoy

          So persons who kill and steal are to be considered Christians?

          • David

            That’s a very silly comment.
            Only God knows who is a Christian or not.
            The point is, as you well know, that the crusaders who sacked Constantinople, were there as part of a Christian crusade en route to the Holy Land.

          • pobjoy

            Only God knows who is a Christian or not.

            A very false statement. You must read my posts with far better attention to detail, David.

            Only God knows who is a Christian, yes. But God made it abundantly clear that, along with less serious offenders, those who murder and steal would not enter heaven, and must never be accounted as his followers.

            In agreement with apostolic command (as well as much Old Testament precept), Christians never associate with any who call themselves Christians but bring Christ into disrepute.

            Unless there is confession of gross error, any further posts made by ‘David’ must now be read accordingly.

          • David

            You are wrong.
            Only God knows who is a Christian or not.
            Humans should not judge who is a Christian or not.
            As for murderers and those who steal, yes obviously such behaviour is not characteristic of a Christian, but it is God who, in the final analysis, will judge souls, not ‘pobjoy’.

          • pobjoy

            Only God knows who is a Christian or not.

            So, as you are not God, shut up.

          • David

            You are a card !

          • Chefofsinners

            One could almost suspect that the Catholics are a little rattled, David.

          • pobjoy

            Unless 1 Ti 4 is apposite.

          • Anton

            I’m sure they are, but I am not pleased at anything that furthers abortion.

          • David

            Maybe.
            A loose canon like this Pope is the source of a good many rattles I suspect.

          • CliveM

            Well as you aren’t God either perhaps you should take your own advice?

          • pobjoy

            So you are God?

          • Martin

            How about King David, he murdered and yet it is quite clear that he was saved.

            Then there is the Apostle Paul, his persecution of the righteous amounted to murder. Is he a Christian?

          • pobjoy

            David was punished severely and repented. He did not make war on fellow Israelites.

            Paul also repented, and wrote:

            ‘Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God?’
            1Co 6:9 NIV

          • Martin

            You said nothing about repentance in your earlier post.

          • pobjoy

            So what do you think a Christian is? Someone who is forgiven for his evil behaviour, is grateful, but carries on doing it?

          • Martin

            Someone whose nature God has changed.

          • pobjoy

            Does that mean someone who is forgiven for his evil behaviour, is grateful, but carries on doing it?

          • Martin

            As I said, your original post did not mention repentance. Are you backtracking?

          • pobjoy

            No. I was fully aware that David murdered Uriah, and Saul persecuted the church, including Stephen. But Paul did not murder anyone after his conversion (as far as is known).

            Does ‘Someone whose nature God has changed’ mean someone who is forgiven for his evil behaviour, is grateful, but carries on doing it?

          • Chefofsinners

            It’s a good job we’ve got you around to pass judgment on other people’s comments and tell us what to think. Now I can visit this site without the effort of engaging mentally with anything anyone writes. Oh, hang on…

          • pobjoy

            It’s a good job we’ve got you around to pass judgment on other people’s comments and tell us what to think.

            It is, indeed. Otherwise, the Pentecostals of Wales can march on Hereford Cathedral, steal its Mappa Mundi, kill off the protesting canons and sell the booty on eBay.

          • Sarky

            Are those who persecuted the Cathars considered Catholics?

          • pobjoy

            Yes.

    • David

      The Latin’s Church inclusion of the filioque clause, against the protests of the Orthodox Church, could well be questioned.

      • Anton

        It was Rome’s refusal to discuss it that got up the East’s nose. The temporal procession of the Holy Spirit is clear from John’s gospel but the eternal one isn’t, and neither side should pretend to know details of the Holy Trinity that God has not directly told us in scripture, otherwise it leads to division as here. But even so, the filioque was just the last straw after Rome kept pulling supposedly ancient documents bnever seen before by the East out of its hat to justify its arbitrary decrees and claims to power, namely the Donation of Constantine and the pseudo-Isidorean decretals. The East reckoned they were forgeries and today we know they guessed right.

        • David

          I believe that to try to use our puny powers of reasoning to understand the Trinity and the nature of God is both arrogant and futile. God tells us what He wishes us to know and we should accept that whatever is not clearly revealed must remain a mystery.

  • pobjoy

    If both the pro-abortion activist and distributor of condoms are considered worthy of a papal honour, why not the celebrants of same-sex blessings (/marriage)?

    ‘In 2015 [Timothy] Radliffe was named a consultor to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.
    This caused controversy due to statements he had made about the “eucharistic” dimension of homosexual sexual activity. The American television network EWTN dropped plans to cover an event in Ireland at which he was scheduled to speak because of Radcliffe’s participation. A host at the station called Radcliffe’s views “at sharp variance to Catholic teaching.” Radcliffe had written, “Certainly [homosexual activity] can be generous, vulnerable, tender, mutual, and non-violent. So in many ways, I would think that it can be expressive of Christ’s self-gift.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Radcliffe

    • Dominic Stockford

      I have met Mr Radcliffe several times. I never warmed to him, a liberal in Dominican’s clothing.

      • pobjoy

        I don’t find that so surprising.

        • He’s just another protestant heretic in Catholic clothing. They’re all coming out of the woodwork under this Papacy.

          • pobjoy

            Protestants coming out of the woodwork, or Catholics reverting to type?

            Back in 1394, there were complaints that clerical celibacy brought ‘sodomy into all the Holy Church’.

          • Condemnation of the vice of sodomy in general and clerical homosexuality and pederasty in particular has a long history. However, there’s no evidence of it having been lined with celibacy until fairly recently.
            The facts suggest 4% of Catholic priests in the USA sexually victimized abused minors during the past half century. No evidence has been published at this time that states that this number is higher than clergy from other religious traditions. The 4% figure appears lower than school teachers during the same time frame and certainly less than offenders in the general population of men. Research states that over 20% of American women and about 15% of American men were sexually abused by an adult when they were children.

            Catholic clergy are no more likely to be sex offenders than other clergy or men in general. Celibacy can’t be blamed by itself. Most sex offenders are not celibate clergy. Most are married or partnered. Many men who don’t have sex for a variety of reasons (e.g., no suitable partners, marital or relationship distress) don’t turn to children for sexual gratification. They turn to other consenting adults.

          • pobjoy

            It’s unwise, claiming to be the sole representation of Christ on earth while saying, “Well, others do it.” It serves only to increase the suspicion that there is no genuine faith behind the claim, and that prosecutions may be warranted.

            Condemnation of the vice of sodomy in general and clerical homosexuality and pederasty in particular has a long history. However, there’s no evidence of it having been lined with celibacy until fairly recently.

            Recent awareness may be due to loss of political influence, and nothing more. How many Catholics were abused as children and died without public awareness is unknown. There are literary allusions to it in Renaissance Italy, when powerful political figures who were also members of the Vatican hierarchy were well known to do as they wished, in sexual and all other matters. There is no reason to believe that a sudden transformation of senior Catholics has taken place since then.

            That is the difference between Catholic abuse and the child abuse of any others, because no other religious force in Western Europe has the power of making religious sacrifice as the ancient priests of Rome made for the plebeians. A police detective looks for ‘means, motive, opportunity’, and the celibate sacerdos has them aplenty. The Anglican presbyteros, married, often with more children than most, is much less suspicious.

            Note that celibacy was enforced at the same Council as transubstantiation; the great power grab of greedy Vatican denizens to take as much of the new wealth in Western Europe as possible. So Catholic abuse is a statement of untrammeled power; the Catholic parent is told, “I’ll do as I want with your child, and there is nothing you can do about it.” And the parent goes along with it, because it’s easier, that way. That was the motive behind the Savile abuses, and why Savile knew that he would die without prosecution. It was a very old practice, and it has not stopped.

            So this present appalling association of homosexuality with a ‘eucharistic’ dimension, for which both Radcliffe and Bergoglio carry responsibility, is not just sick, it is dangerous, potentially criminal, and inherently Catholic.

          • From ‘The Twelve Conclusions’ of the Lollards, presented to Parliament in 1395.

            3. Clerical celibacy. The third conclusion asserts that the practice of clerical
            celibacy has encouraged sodomy among the clergy.

          • Hardly an evidenced based assertion. More a prejudice.

          • pobjoy

            If it was mere prejudice, why did Ecclesia Anglicana not say so? This was a serious and wide-ranging accusation, that would have been vigorously (and painfully) refuted, had it been false. No response was ever made, so the judgment of history has been that it was entirely justified.

            The fact that this celibacy rule was enforced a thousand years after the crucifixion shows that it was arbitrary. Its introduction when England was getting richer meant that priests, who could now make God with their bare hands, the local tithe collectors and enforcers, gained kudos because they were as poor as the people they were to parasitise. Family life would have revealed them as mucky, as carnal and as subject to the misfortunes of life as everyone else.

            Oh, the multiform ordure of it all.

          • “If it was mere prejudice, why did Ecclesia Anglicana not say so? This was a serious and wide-ranging accusation, that would have been vigorously (and painfully) refuted, had it been false.”

            Some weird logic in there, even for you.

          • pobjoy

            Have more respect for your master.

          • The Snail @/”

            What to do with Heretics these days -Bloody Mary had a recipe!

          • Redrose82

            What, throw rotten tomatoes at them?

  • For the avoidance of any doubt, below is the infallible teaching of the Catholic Church on abortion, unchanged since the first century and unchangeable:

    Abortion
    2270 Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.72

    Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.73

    My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately wrought in the depths of the earth.74

    2271 Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law:

    You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.75

    God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves. Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.76

    2272 Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life. “A person who procures a completed abortion incurs excommunication latae sententiae,”77 “by the very commission of the offense,”78 and subject to the conditions provided by Canon Law.79 The Church does not thereby intend to restrict the scope of mercy. Rather, she makes clear the gravity of the crime committed, the irreparable harm done to the innocent who is put to death, as well as to the parents and the whole of society.

    2273 The inalienable right to life of every innocent human individual is a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation:

    “The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority. These human rights depend neither on single individuals nor on parents; nor do they represent a concession made by society and the state; they belong to human nature and are inherent in the person by virtue of the creative act from which the person took his origin. Among such fundamental rights one should mention in this regard every human being’s right to life and physical integrity from the moment of conception until death.”80

    “The moment a positive law deprives a category of human beings of the protection which civil legislation ought to accord them, the state is denying the equality of all before the law. When the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined. . . . As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanctions for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights.”81

    2274 Since it must be treated from conception as a person, the embryo must be defended in its integrity, cared for, and healed, as far as possible, like any other human being.

    Prenatal diagnosis is morally licit, “if it respects the life and integrity of the embryo and the human fetus and is directed toward its safe guarding or healing as an individual. . . . It is gravely opposed to the moral law when this is done with the thought of possibly inducing an abortion, depending upon the results: a diagnosis must not be the equivalent of a death sentence.”82

    2275 “One must hold as licit procedures carried out on the human embryo which respect the life and integrity of the embryo and do not involve disproportionate risks for it, but are directed toward its healing the improvement of its condition of health, or its individual survival.”83

    “It is immoral to produce human embryos intended for exploitation as disposable biological material.”84

    “Certain attempts to influence chromosomic or genetic inheritance are not therapeutic but are aimed at producing human beings selected according to sex or other predetermined qualities. Such manipulations are contrary to the personal dignity of the human being and his integrity and identity”85 which are unique and unrepeatable.

    • The Snail @/”

      Infallible teaching – don’t make me laugh

      • pobjoy

        Papalism has been careful to preserve the life of little papalists, but has put Protestants on the fire.

    • Terry Mushroom

      Thanks Jack. I hope that Catholic bishops man up on this one. Not to do so would be a truly dreadful betrayal of office. Either to issue an authorative denial or, God help us if true, to somehow reassure (if that’s the right word) their flocks so woefully harmed by their Chief Shepherd.

      Truly Satan wanders through the world seeking whom he may devour.

      • The Snail @/”

        If what the blog says is true – Satan has already taken a big bite out of this Pope.

      • In an interview, on March 9, 2017, Pope Francis stated: “I am a sinner and am fallible.”

        • Terry Mushroom

          Understood. But this story has the capacity to cause considerable damage and confusion – true or false.

          Francis is a terrible communicator: the sort of CEO who has underlings constantly on damage limitation.

      • Chefofsinners

        Yeah, man up bishops. Stiffen your resolve. You gotta be hard on this one. Confront the phallusy and stand up for boner fide Catholicism. Like Ramrod, the mighty hunter. They don’t like it up ‘em.

        Click here buy Vi@gra very cheap.

        • Terry Mushroom

          Thank you for your interest.

    • IanCad

      I don’t accept your Catholic teachings as infallible Jack; but at least you lot are consistent.

    • Martin

      Until they interpret it differently.

      • Give an example where the Church has doctrinally contradicted herself.

        • Martin

          I’m talking about Rome, not the Church. The Church is the congregation of all believers, not a hierarchy created by men.

          • That aside, give an example.

          • Martin

            I can’t put that aside, it is fundamental.

            But if you want areas where Rome has contradicted the earlier teachings, take this passage, which teaches salvation by faith alone:

            And so we, having been called through His will in Christ Jesus, are not
            justified through ourselves or through our own wisdom or understanding
            or piety or works which we wrought in holiness of heart, but through
            faith, whereby the Almighty God justified all men that have been from
            the beginning; to whom be the glory for ever and ever. Amen.

          • “But if you want areas where Rome has contradicted the earlier teachings, take this passage, which teaches salvation by faith alone”

            That has never been a teaching of the Church and, in any case, is not supported by scripture. Catholics fully support that passage – correctly understood.

          • Martin

            Clearly the writer of 1 Clement thinks otherwise. And your last two words make my point for me.

          • Well, it actually down to authority to interpret and teach Christ’s revelation and whether He mandated the Apostles and their successors to hold this responsibility.

          • Martin

            HJ

            The whole Church are the apostles successors in that respect.

          • A novel idea contradicting 1500 years of Church teaching and practice.

          • Mike Stallard

            HJ _ I too am a Catholic. Before I was accepted into the Church I made very sure that I read about the suspicious death of Pope Paul and I called to mind the 9th century Popes and their strange habits. A very human institution.
            Recently I am reading about the Jewish Patriarchs in the Book of Genesis. Fratricide is commonplace, prostitution, constant lying and deception. No wonder God decides to wipe out Sodom and Gomorrah! Or indeed the whole of humanity.
            This, if it is true, is a terrible mistake.
            There have been worse…

          • Anton

            This protestant reckons John Paul I was a walking heart attack, and very much doubts the conspiracy theories. I am more interested in Benedict’s resignation in favour of the obviously liberal man who came second to him in the 2005 ballot, Jorge Bergoglio.

          • Mike Stallard

            And the Banco Ambrosiano?

          • Martin

            HJ

            Not Church teaching, but perhaps your church’s teaching

  • Chefofsinners

    The key question is: was Pope Francis speaking Durex Cathedra?

    • Anton

      Ex condominium?

    • William Lewis

      Or was he prophelactising?

  • Chefofsinners

    This is an ‘Equestrian Order’, so perhaps it is meant to identify the horsemen of the apocalypse.
    My research indicates that fellow members include Rupert Murdoch and Jimmy Saville, no less.

    • Dominic Stockford

      What a fitting bunch for her to join, and for Rome to honour. All buddies together.

      • Martin

        And never a nay sayer.

      • Speaking at the time, Father Federico Lombardi said the Holy See:

        “[I]s deeply saddened that a person who has been soiled in this way could in his lifetime have been proposed for an honour by the Holy See, which in the light of recent information should certainly not have been bestowed. As there does not exist any permanent official list of persons who have received papal honours in the past, it is not possible to strike anyone off a list that does not exist.

        “The names of recipients of papal honours do not appear in the Pontifical Year Book and the honour expires with the death of the individual.”

        Not forgetting the Queen honoured Saville with Knighthood too. This also cannot be withdrawn. “It’s a living order and then you cease to be a member when you die. There isn’t an honour to revoke.” a Cabinet Office spokesman said.

        • Anton

          Funny that so many insist on having “Sir” on their tombstones then; such is human pride.

          • Ray Sunshine

            You mean dead people get to write their own epitaphs? And they’re actually able to enforce compliance with their instructions? I wonder what Prof. van Helsing would say about that.

          • Anton

            My father told me exactly what he wanted written on his gravestone (not that he was a knight!)

        • Good to see you back again HJ. In full swing too.Haven’t back-read the posts yet, so all’s well, I hope and pray?

          • Hi Avi. Good to see you back. Yes, all is well and the good Lord is leaving Jack here for the time being.

          • Good to know!! We’re all here for the time being, come to think of it….

          • carl jacobs

            Hey, someone left a door unlocked. A Canadian got in.

          • Chefofsinners

            Maybe someone left a 3000 mile border unguarded.

          • carl jacobs

            Don’t go blaming Canada on us. You guys started it.

          • Not maybe; fer-shoor. Unless by “guarded” you mean sending out police with blankies and thermoses of coffee to help the illegals crossing from the US up the border embankments and giving them a ride to town for registration and the first of many a welfare check. Hail to our PM Justin.

          • Yeah, very funny, Yank. Speaking of unlocked doors, thank you for the steady stream of your illegals towards our unguarded borders, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning … for Canadian social services cheques, free parkas, bus tickets and cell phones” ?

          • carl jacobs

            Ya know. Technically you aren’t really a true Canadian. You are more correctly described as an Israeli who lives in Canada. I mean, if hostile terrorists shot rockets into Toronto, I suspect a typical Canadian would say “Now that’s not very nice. You should stop that.” Somehow, I don’t see you doing that.

            So I should be nicer to you. But … any port in a storm.

          • carl jacobs

            Anyways. I thought they were seeking political asylum from imminent Facism. You should be pleased they think so highly of your progressive nation.

          • No that would have been your Hollywood trash that threatened to come here (without asking us) if Trump were elected. I was miffed initially, but in retrospect, a few millionaire flakes versus hordes of Syrians with fake IDs and Guatemalan gangs…hmm, that’s a tough one.

          • Anton

            And why isn’t Trudeau guarding your border? Why is he letting in any son of a camel?

        • Brian

          If Cromwell could be exhumed and hanged years later by the Cavalier Parliament (does Jack approve of this?), why not Sir Jimmy Savile?

          • Jack doesn’t approve of such symbolic acts, no.

    • CliveM

      Considering the list, maybe the Pope meant the award ironically.

    • David

      A club for the disreputable then ?

  • William Lewis

    Goodness! What on Earth is going on?

  • Inspector General

    To paraphrase Admiral Beatty “there seems to be something wrong with our bloody cardinals today”

    Is this wickedly stupid Argentinian cowboy the best they could come up with?

    It falls to this man before you to inform that you DON’T have to be a cardinal to be elected Bishop of Rome. One suggests that the next pope be a head of a religious order. Or a senior abbot from same. Before the religious orders distance themselves from a deteriorating Roman Catholicism…

    • Dolphinfish

      I suggest someone from the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter, Inspector. Not quite established as a full fledged order as yet, they at least know how to conduct the Mass. And they were the only ones I’ve ever seen get up into a pulpit and remind the congregation that sodomy is a sin.

      • Craig

        The ICKSP are solid too. They have two churches in Preston (and a fledgling order of Sisters). I visit occasionally to take in a Tridentine mass and their teaching has always been excellent.

    • Royinsouthwest

      Gaucho Inspector, not cowboy.

      • Sarky

        What, like Marx??

        • carl jacobs

          Impressive. A joke that manages to be worse than Jack’s tree puns. How did you pull it off?

          • Jack’s tree puns were treemendous.

          • Sarky

            I want to hear the fourth one.

          • carl jacobs

            Jack’s tree puns “treeduce” good comedy.

            Note the use of irony.

          • That’s sarcasm, not irony.

          • carl jacobs

            Sarcasm is a specific use of irony.

          • It is but it shouldn’t be confused with it.

        • Brian

          Full Marx for that man.

        • Royinsouthwest

          Was he any good on horseback? Failing that, did he like eating huge steaks?

    • worrywort

      Hello Inspector. Good Idea, I suggest Arturo Sosa, Father General of the Jesuits should take the Helm. I’m just going out for a swim in the River Thames,Jjolly Bracing what.

    • Craig

      This Pope is a Jesuit. That’s half the problem.

      They simply picked the wrong continent. South America is littered with liberation theology types who won’t accept the dogma of the Church when it comes to morals.

      They need to install Cardinal Sarah as the next. A proper traditionalist Catholic from Africa who doesn’t feel the need to conform to the world.

      In the same way that the Anglican communion is being prevented from descending into full madness by its African members, so will Rome.

  • Since when did the Catholic Church start supporting a death culture? Is Pope Francis beginning to lose his marbles I wonder?

    • James60498 .

      To wonder whether he is losing his marbles is to doubt that he knows what he what he is doing.

      If he is losing his marbles then whoever is behind him knows what he is doing, but I think it very unlikely that he doesn’t know what he is doing.

      There is too much evidence.

    • carl jacobs

      It’s not just Francis. He is stamping out a brand new Magisterium in his own image. This is what should keep an orthodox Catholic up at night – the prospect of a modernist Pope and a modernist Magisterium in control of all the RC mechanisms of Infallibility. When Anton refers to the “choice” below, this is what he means – the choice between obedience to the Church and obedience to the Truth. The entire RC system depends upon there being no difference between those two concepts. What Francis is doing is tearing out the foundation of the system. If this goes on, it will lead to schism – and then the choice will be displayed in all its glory.

      • As Mr M. writes in his own inimitable fashion:

        “[A] false doctrine is not a change in doctrine, a perverted discipline is not a new discipline.

        You must never engender in those who listen to you the impression that doctrine can be changed or discipline can become heretical. What we are witnessing now is an obfuscation of doctrine and a perversion of discipline, not their modification.

        A transvestite is not a woman. He is merely a pathetic fake, a grotesque attempt at imitation ….

        Thankfully, the Church is indefectible, and She will survive this just as She survived the Arian crisis. An event, the latter, which, having no precedents at all, must have seemed to the contemporaries far more terrifying than even the crisis we are witnessing now.

        The truthful Catholics in those times kept soldiering. We do exactly the same.”

        Than God for the teachings on infallibility and indefectibilty, They mean the modernisers cannot change doctrine or pastoral practice. Once a matter is definitively settled it is not open to change.

        • carl jacobs

          Best start rehearsing all those rationalizations about why your exercise of private judgment isn’t actually an exercise of private judgment. You’ll be needing them.

          • How can it be private judgement when the Deposit of Faith is documented in past teachings and clearly presented in the Catholic Catechism?

            The Magisterium of the Church 85 “The task of giving an authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in the form of Tradition, has been entrusted to the living teaching office of the Church alone. Its authority in this matter is exercised in the name of Jesus Christ.”47 This means that the task of interpretation has been entrusted to the bishops in communion with the successor of Peter, the Bishop of Rome.

            86 “Yet this Magisterium is not superior to the Word of God, but is its servant. It teaches only what has been handed on to it. At the divine command and with the help of the Holy Spirit, it listens to this devotedly, guards it with dedication and expounds it faithfully. All that it proposes for belief as being divinely revealed is drawn from this single deposit of faith.”48

            Catholic doctrine allows that popes can make grave mistakes, even mistakes that touch on doctrinal matters in certain ways. As Vatican I taught:

            “For the Holy Spirit was promised to the successors of Peter not so that they might, by his revelation, make known some new doctrine, but that, by his assistance, they might religiously guard and faithfully expound the revelation or deposit of faith transmitted by the apostles.”

            Papal teaching, including exercises of the extraordinary Magisterium, cannot contradict Scripture, Tradition, or previous binding papal teaching. Nor can it introduce utter novelties. Popes have authority only to preserve and interpret what they have received. They can draw out the implications of previous teaching or clarify it where it is ambiguous. They can make formally binding what was already informally taught. But they cannot reverse past teaching and they cannot make up new doctrines Papal teaching, then, including exercises of the extraordinary Magisterium, cannot contradict Scripture, Tradition, or previous binding papal teaching. Nor can it introduce utter novelties. Popes have authority only to preserve and interpret what they have received. They can draw out the implications of previous teaching or clarify it where it is ambiguous. They can make formally binding what was already informally taught. They cannot reverse past teaching, nor cannot make up new doctrines.

          • carl jacobs

            1. The Catechism isn’t infallible. (Kind of obvious since it is periodically revised.)
            2. You don’t have the authority to read the Catechism in a way that opposes an Infallible teaching.
            3. You don’t have the authority to reject an infallible statement that says a particular teaching does not contradict settled Catholic dogma.
            4. Any attempt to do so would involve a reading outside the authority of the Magisterium and would therefore by definition be a matter of private judgment.

            Which is why when I have presented you with this scenario in the past, you have told me the Holy Spirit would strike the Pope dead first.

          • “The Catechism isn’t infallible. (Kind of obvious since it is periodically revised.)”

            The Catechism is a summary of the Catholic faith and contains all the infallible and indefectible teachings. There have been two editions. The second edition being a revised edition. The first edition was written originally in French and translated into various languages for use. After a few years of feedback, a commission produced the polished official Latin version, called the “typical edition” from which official translations were to be made.

            “You don’t have the authority to read the Catechism in a way that opposes an Infallible teaching.”

            Why would a Catholic want to read the Catechism in a way that contradicts the continuity of the Deposit of Faith?

            “You don’t have the authority to reject an infallible statement that says a particular teaching does not contradict settled Catholic dogma.”

            That rather begs the question whether any infallible teachings do, in fact, contradict previous infallible or indefectible teachings.

            “Any attempt to do so would involve a reading outside the authority of the Magisterium and would therefore by definition be a matter of private judgment.”
            Catholics can use their reason and intelligence and if they come to the erroneous conclusion that doctrines have indeed been contradicted then they would be protestant or, if they remained in the Church, “cafeteria Catholics”. We don’t leave our God given faculties at the door of the Church.

          • carl jacobs

            Don’t be willfully obtuse. You know exactly what I am saying. You are the one who preaches it. “The Pope says it. That settles it.” Well, when he says it (infalliblly) and closes off your escape route (infallibly) then you are well and truly hooked

          • “You are the one who preaches it. “The Pope says it. That settles it.””
            Jack has never said that, Carl.
            Well, when he says it (infalliblly) and closes off your escape route (infallibly) then you are well and truly hooked.”
            It’s never going to happen.

      • worrywort

        Schism? They could always cross the Tiber and become Anglicans.
        Just think, we’d have a Schism Schism.

        • Chefofsinners

          No need to cross the Tiber. Francis has crossed the Rubber con.

  • IrishNeanderthal

    כִּי הַשָּׁתוֹת, יֵהָרֵסוּן– צַדִּיק, מַה-פָּעָל

    If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do

    (question mark at the end, but the Hebrew above forces it to the left)

    • Chefofsinners

      I’ll tell you who else was a member of this order of the horsemen of the apocalypse. GK Chesterton was.

    • Ray Sunshine

      10 כִּי חִכָּה לָעִיר שֶׁיֵּשׁ לָהּ יְסוֹדוֹת, שֶׁאַדְרִיכָלָהּ וּמְקִימָהּ הוּא הָאֱלֹהִים.
      For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

      • Brian

        Of course, the original of this verse was koine Greek, not Modern Hebrew.

  • Chefofsinners

    Maybe Francis is the Antichrist.
    Think about it… F is the 6th letter of the alphabet. r is the 18th, and 18 is 6+6+6!!!!!!!
    And the remaining letters ‘ancis’ are the word ‘antichrist’ with a few letters removed!!!!!??!!!

    There’s a book in this. Or maybe a Chick tract. Where’s Dan Brown when you need him?

    • carl jacobs

      Every once in a while, Chef, you explode into genius.

      • Explode would be good ….

        • carl jacobs

          You are just envious.

        • Chefofsinners

          Ah, blessed hope, the rupture!

          ‘Cos let’s face it, I’m not going to split my sides reading one of your comments.

      • Chefofsinners

        It’s the Brussels sprouts. Sorry, I’ve let m’self down again.

        • carl jacobs

          [Facepalm]

    • Sarky

      Apparently, if you type ‘is pope francis the antichrist’ into Google, you get 425,000 returns!!

      • Both Popes Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI were also identified as the Antichrist.

        John 4:2-3 tells us how to identify the spirit of Antichrist: “By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God, and every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is not of God”

        *gasp*

        It could be the Inspector!!!!

        • Sarky

          That would be a bloody disappointment.

        • Inspector General

          A Pope Inspector would allow married priests

          • As would be the right of any Pope.

          • carl jacobs

            A Pope Inspector would be like 7 times better than Pope Francis. Heck. 70 times 7 better.

          • As Pope, he’d be the equivalent in the Church to Trump as President.

          • carl jacobs

            “Inspector for Pope. Make Rome Great Again!”. I’d vote for him.

          • You’d follow him?

          • carl jacobs

            Ummm … yeah. You know what a good Catholic I am.

          • That would matter. The Inspector’s not a Christian, let alone a Catholic.

          • carl jacobs

            Oh well. Francis is busy fixing that minor inconvenience even as we speak.

          • More sarcasm, Carl? This is just laziness.

            So far as Jack is aware, Pope Francis’ view of the Person of Jesus Christ is Catholic.

          • carl jacobs

            So a year ago would you have expected Francis to give a Vatican medal to this woman? No, you have previously said that Francis was sound on this issue.

            Nice toon you are whistling there, Jack. Oh look. There’s a graveyard.

          • James60498 .

            He did say “as far as Jack is aware”.

            Certainly I wouldn’t have been surprised a year ago. This has been going on for far longer than a year. See my suggestion down the page that people look up “Emma Bonino and Pope Francis “.

          • carl jacobs

            I think Francis is laying the groundwork for a substantial recasting of Roman Catholicism. Let’s call it the “Episcopalization” of the RCC. In which case, the Magisterial authority of Rome could be used to powerful effect.

            Jack’s defense is to assert that the true Magisterium will still exist (and can thetefore still provide authoritative teaching) even if Francis succeeds in hopelessly corrupting the “Magisterium militant” – to coin a phrase. The question then becomes “Where?” Well, in the documents that form the teachings. He has thus exactly analogized himself to the Reformers and Scripture. Except his authority isn’t scripture. It’s the magisterial documents. And he isn’t using private judgment to understand scripture. He is using it to understand papal bulls. But he would still be defying infallible pronouncements – just like the Reformers.

          • You really believe the Magisterial authority of the Church could be used to bring down the Faith? Francis might try. He’ll fail.

            Jack’s authority is the Church as instituted by Christ, blessed with the guidance of the Holy Spirit in matters of faith and morals. The authority is Christ’s, given to the Church. When Jack reads Magisterium teachings he reads them as a Catholic and understands them as a Catholic.

          • pobjoy

            The dream of the turtle.

          • James60498 .

            Jack and many others who make exactly the same claim are far more knowledgeable in the history and laws of the Church than I am, and I see that Jack has answered for himself while I was asleep.

            However I do agree that certainly your first paragraph shows correctly the intention of PF. That can be seen in writings but as you say, also in appointments and sackings that he is doing. It’s not good.

          • Assuming this report is accurate, Francis has never said anything publically to suggest he supports the moral evil of abortion. However, a certain reading of Amoris Laetitia suggests he might be moral relativist – like you and most protestants.

          • Anton

            What people do counts for more than what they say. I wish this news were not so.

          • “The scribes and Pharisees, he said, have established themselves in the place from which Moses used to teach; do what they tell you, then, continue to observe what they tell you, but do not imitate their actions, for they tell you one thing and do another.”

          • Anton

            You just keep right on doing what Pope Francis says then Jack.

          • Manfarang

            Beware of the scribes, which desire to walk in long robes, and love greetings in the markets, and the highest seats in the synagogues, and the chief rooms at feasts

          • Brian

            And for Vice-Pope you’d have Peter’s Pence.

          • James60498 .

            Very good

          • Royinsouthwest

            Even protestants would vote for him!

          • Brian

            But would he more forgiving?

        • Royinsouthwest

          Shhh!! You had better only whisper it. You don’t want him to hear what you are saying!

      • Chefofsinners

        It’s actually 443,556. !!!!??!!!!!

        • Brian

          It’s now 443,666.

          • CliveM

            There appears to be a lot of loonies out there.

    • carl jacobs

      See, you think this is a joke. But you should look up Gail Riplinger, “acrostic algebra”, and find out how the sinking of the Titanic is associated with the creation of the New International Version.

      No. This isn’t a joke.

    • Dominic Stockford

      He’s certainly one of John’s innumerable ones….

    • James60498 .

      The removed letters spell TRITH,
      Which is almost TRUTH

  • carl jacobs

    OK. Every once in a great while …

    • CliveM

      We can now agree!

    • Occasionally … in a Vulcan sort of way.

  • gadjodilo

    I hear that “A prominent theologian has proposed reforming canon law to allow a pope’s doctrinal errors to be established.” But canon 333.3 of the Catholic church, for example, states that there is no legal recourse against a judgement or degree of the Pope. As I understand it, His Holiness has ultimate command of canon law. He can’t be impeached and he can’t be excommunicated. Gotta hope he starts being sensible.