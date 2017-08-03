Our Lady of Brexit
Roman Catholic Church

Our Lady of Brexit? Why not consecrate the UK to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?

It has been announced that Scotland is to be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary “for the first time”. It is believed that the act will set Scotland apart for a sacred service, renew the faith of all Scottish Roman Catholics, and entrust all non-Catholic Scots to the care and protection of Our Lady. Quite why Scotland has had to wait so long isn’t entirely clear: England and Wales were consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1948, and re-consecrated in February of this year. “When England returns to Walsingham, Our Lady will return to England,” said Pope Leo XIII. The cart appears to have come before the horse.

The practice of Marian consecration and entrustment is centuries old, but it is a curiously arbitrary, if not incoherent thing. Why specifically consecrate Scotland or England & Wales to the Immaculate Heart of Mary when the whole world was consecrated by Pope Pius XII in 1942, and re-consecrated and re-re-consecrated by Pope John Paul II in 1982 and 1984, and re-re-re-consecrated by Pope Francis in 2013? (What is this reiterative consecration? May a man be re-consecrated a bishop? May bread and wine re-re-consecrated in the Eucharist?) If the whole world has been consecrated multiple times to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, does that mean the United Kingdom has been latently consecrated? Is an implicit consecration sufficient?

It would seem not. Pope John Paul II himself apparently cast doubt on whether Russia had been included in his 1984 consecration, since that nation was not specifically mentioned:

The consecration of March, 1984, was done in front of 250,000 pilgrims. Again, the pope consecrated “the world” and hinted at Russia, as we have seen above. But moments after the consecration, John Paul II added some unscripted, off the cuff remarks, in which he implored Our Lady of Fatima to “enlighten especially the peoples of which You Yourself are awaiting our consecration and confiding.” These statements appeared on the cover of the March 26th 1984 edition of L’Osservatore Romano.

If the entire world and the human race had just been consecrated by the pope, who on earth could possibly be “awaiting consecration and confiding”? In making this statement, the Pope was publicly acknowledging that the consecration requested by Our Lady had still not been performed.

And yet many nations were not specifically mentioned. Where was China or India? Since this was 1984, where was specific mention of Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia or East Germany ? Who determines which sovereign states merit consecration to Mary, and which have to be absorbed by greater political or geographic entities? Why Scotland and not Serbia? Why England and Wales but not Quebec? Why not England without Wales, or Wales without England? ?

Does a pope really have to list all the nations of the world in order for global consecration to be efficacious? Does a presiding bishop have to name the specific country/region which is being consecrated in order that “Our Lady’s request” might be fulfilled?

If so, questions might asked (indeed, they are being asked) about the efficacy of this year’s re-re-consecration of England and Wales (or questions about the competence or political motives of Cardinal Vincent Nichols):

The pre-event blurb specifically stated that Cardinal Nichols would re-consecrate England to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He did mention in his sermon that he was going to ‘re-consecrate ourselves and country’ at the end of the Mass, but when we read the re-consecration prayer in the brochure that he actually recited, it didn’t actually mention England at all. It seems to be a problem with those affected by the post-conciliar diabolical disorientation – they can’t actually understand that a nation/person/place/item to be consecrated, has to be specifically mentioned as being the object of the consecration.  Hence, Russia still not being consecrated.

The conversation thread which follows that piece includes an interesting discussion about whether the advertised purpose or the presiding bishop’s heartfelt intention are sufficient to establish efficacy. It includes this comment:

We only went for the re-consecration because that is what we were told was going to happen. The question is – did it? The actual act did not refer to ‘England’, ‘our country’, ‘our nation’ or anything like that. So what was consecrated? ‘Ourselves’. What is defined by ‘ourselves’? That could define any group – those in the Cathedral on that day, the Diocese, the Catholic community in general…  why the vagueness and ambiguity? It was obviously a general act of consecration, but I think it’s stretching a point to consider it as an actual re-consecration of England. As some friends who attended wrote after the event:- “You can’t have a recipe for beef stew without putting beef in… and we think you can’t consecrate England if you don’t name England!”

There is clearly some intra-Catholic division about this.

Yet it is curious that Ireland (‘All Ireland’) has been consecrated, England & Wales have (has?) been consecrated, and Scotland is about to be consecrated. What is this divide and rule? Seriously, why has the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland never been consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?

There is manifestly precedent for the consecration of political unions and geographic locations or even entire regions. Canada (created in 1867 with the federation of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec) was consecrated in 1947 and re-consecrated 1954, and re-re-consecrated in 2017. Europe was consecrated to Mary in 1309, and re-consecrated in 2003 “so that the Holy Virgin may make Europe a concert of nations committed to building together the civilization of love and peace!”. And the entire Middle East was consecrated to Mary as recently as June 2017.

Surely if a region as politically disparate and religiously divided as the Middle East may qualify as an entity worthy of Marian consecration, why not the United Kingdom? If a political federation created in 1867 may be consecrated, why not one which was forged in 1707?

‘Our Lady of Brexit’ may have been a humorous, demob-happy tweet from the outgoing associate director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, but those 12 stars on the flag of the European Union are the same as those on the flag of the Council of Europe, which are thought to have been inspired by Mary’s Corona Stellarum Duodecim. The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 and has 47 member states. It predates the European Union (currently 28 member states) by 44 years (or eight years if you bypass the Treaty of Maastricht and revert to the foundation of the EEC in 1957). The UK is leaving the EU: it is not leaving the Council of Europe.

Perhaps 31st March 2019 would be a good date for the Cardinals of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland (‘All Ireland’) to come together to consecrate the United Kingdom to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (or just to the Blessed Virgin Mary if you don’t go in for that ‘immaculate’ stuff). It doesn’t matter a fig to Protestants (or atheists, humanists or followers of other faiths), of course. But every Brexit-supporting Roman Catholic along with all Mary-venerating Anglicans would be positively overjoyed, if not profoundly encouraged in their devotions and renewed in their reformed faith.

  • David

    Hhmm ! What a strange, specialised and minority interest matter this one is.
    But if this is what the Roman Church wishes to do, then that’s fine I think.

    However as we are thinking in large, geo-strategic terms, the main point that strikes me is this; that until the nations of the west turn back to God in humble repentance, once more accepting His supremacy, then their feeble and worsening attempts to strut about attempting to make themselves into gods, can only lead into a deeper and ever more dysfunctional society.

  • Dominic Stockford

    Simple answer to the title question, ‘Because her heart was not immaculate’.
    See Luke 1:47 “…my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour” – were her heart immaculate she would need no Saviour.

    • Astonishing that you misrepresent the actual Catholic teachings on the Immaculate Conception, which includes Our Blessed Lady, like all men and women, being in need of Christ as her Saviour.
      Disagree if you choose. But why the falsehoods?

  • magnolia

    Well they will do what they will do.

    Walsingham is a place that having been once I would avoid assiduously. They seem to think the Virgin Mary is honoured by the acquisition of garishly painted plaster of Paris and weird pictures flickering between her and padre pio. Perhaps Jesus’ mother didn’t even like household tat and garish statues. Perhaps she was a minimalist; probably little choice in those days. Who knows? Too many drawn to this sort of thing don’t awfully like real women anyway!

    • meltemian

      A bit like Lourdes then?

      • Stig

        Having been to both I think Lourdes is worse. My wife even drank the water, seeming perfectly healthy at the time, and six months later she was dead!

  • Anton

    Maybe it wears off…

  • Dolphinfish

    Rome thinks in centuries, and her thoughts are analogous to Russian foreign policy – a puzzle inside a riddle wrapped in an enigma. She knows what she’s doing. No need for Protestant brains to overheat. This kind of stuff is why it’s great being a Catholic.

    • magnolia

      If the Holy Spirit is like a wind and it is, then if the Roman Catholic church were at full mast with its sails catching the wind it would be thinking in seconds and minutes rather than centuries.. If it is thinking in centuries there is clearly something badly wrong….

  • “but it is … curiously arbitrary”

    Well, quite. Given all the supposed Papal powers, you have to wonder about a lot of things of this sort. Given his supposed power to grant indulgences, remit time in Purgatory, and various things of that kind, you really have to wonder why he devotes any of his waking hours to anything else. If the answer is that “he only acts as specially guided by the Holy Spirit”, then you have the other horn of the dilemma: all the other things he gets up to, which are usually explained (by Rome’s apologists, that is), with the clarification that this guidance is only very occasional, and doesn’t apply to huge swathes of what he does.

    i.e. Horn 1 of dilemma: the Papacy, over the centuries, basically behaves like any other purely human institution, which indicates the conclusion that that’s exactly what it is. A purely human institution. Problem for Rome’s apologist: this denies core Roman claims about the nature and distinctive glories of the Papacy.

    Horn 2 of the dilemma: if the supposed special guidance of the Holy Spirit doesn’t actually extend to the bulk of the things that the Papacy does – not just in small things, but large – such as Crusades, announcing Indulgences, devoting this or that nation to Mary, teaching things that disagree in form and substance with teachings of predecessors – then the doctrine of special guidance is simply a theological word game, unrelated to Jesus’ teaching that “by their fruits you shall know them”. Problem for Rome’s apologist: nobody wants to admit that a doctrine which they proclaim is one of their distinctive glories, separating them from the messy chaos of churches not in fellowship with Rome, is actually just a theological word game, unrelated to Jesus’ teaching.

    • Dolphinfish

      The pope cannot remit time in purgatory. Unfortunately, the doctrine of indulgences is massively misunderstood and it’s best for Protestants to steer clear of it. Stick to interpreting “Jesus’ teaching”, and splitting into ever smaller splinters.

  • magnolia

    Such unbiblical and lessersensical prayers are at best bent and fractured conduits turned from the best course for the Holy Spirit to work through.

    Other more biblical intercessions for Scotland have been made. Some good ones on Youtube. If Scotland returns to Christ my bet (non-monetary) would be that other intercessions such as these were more powerful.

  • Interesting year 2017:

    500 years since the Reformation;
    100 years since the Fatima Messages delivered by Our Lady to the world; and
    50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

    The act of consecration of Scotland to Mary will be carried out by the country’s Bishops at the Marian shrine at Carfin on September 3, 2017.

  • Father David

    My own personal devotion is for and with “Our Lady of the Remainers”

  • Stig

    Forgive my ignorance, but what concrete benefits is this supposed to result in, apart from a bit of publicity for the RC Church? Mary was simply a human being used by God for His purposes, just all His followers are. So why not consecrate those countries to any or all Christians instead?

  • carl jacobs

    “No, Moses. We weren’t offering Latria to that Golden Calf. We were only offering Dulia.”