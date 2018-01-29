pareto marx
Market and Economics

Marx over Pareto: why do so many Anglican bishops adopt a socialist economic and political outlook?

In the same spirit as Prof Nigel Biggar, the Oxford ethicist who has provoked hysterical opposition by claiming that the British Empire was a morally mixed phenomenon and was the cause of both good and evil, I want to suggest that Archbishop Sentamu’s economic advice in the Guardian was a mixture of competence and incompetence, but also raise the question of what kind of Christianity an archbishop is practising if he feels the need to give economic advice.

The competence, such as it was, flowed from his capacity for common sense and natural generosity of spirit; the incompetence from his commitment to the dogmas of socialism.

I don’t doubt that it is a worthwhile and creative idea to allow the very rich, or even the quite rich, a mechanism to contribute to the NHS to add further resources to it. In the same way, at a lower income level, all those who don’t need a heating allowance should be able to tick a box to return it automatically. All well and good, and not much damage done.

But the incompetence lies in his economic and political attachment to socialism. Tragically, it is one he shares with almost the whole house of Church of England bishops. They seem almost to have been cloned in this respect (with literally one or two honourable and notable exceptions). Archbishop Sentamu is convinced, despite the evidence, that putting up taxes produces more equality and a more prosperous society, which is a piece of socialist dogma.

This is of course Keynes v Hayek. I think I would mind an archbishop taking such a partisan economic position less if he could explain why he was economically qualified to prove his analysis. But Archbishop Sentamu doesn’t either explain or display the credentials for the economic expertise his opinion ought to depend upon.

It isn’t just him, however.

How is it that so many Anglican bishops have adopted a socialist economic and political outlook (other than the dark conspiracy theory that it is on the basis of their socialist preferences that they qualify for preferment)? How do the authorities know that the Holy Spirit is a communist?

Perhaps a church gets the leadership it deserves. Though this may be another part of the chicken and egg loop. It is the case, though, that Christianity in this country (and the Church of England in particular) has been tainted by the progressive theology of the ‘Nice’, and so failing to reflect the content of the New Testament.

All mention of hell is taboo, despite the fact that Jesus spent more of his time warning about the reality of hell than teaching about anything else. ‘Judgement’, too, is off limits; and so is the great separation of the sheep from the goats, or the wheat from the tares. God forbid anyone should ever be called ‘divisive’. It’s not like Jesus ever entertained the notion of division or separation in his presentation of the Kingdom.

But since the Church of England is prone to worship at the altar of cultural acceptability and conformity, rather than at that of the triune God revealed in the incarnation, it very much prefers the ‘Nice’ to what Jesus described and warned was the ‘Real’.

An aspect of this devotion to the ‘Nice’ is soft (and sometimes not so soft) socialism. After all, wouldn’t it be nice to have some more equality in our society? Indeed, of course it would. Who would argue against that? But the compassionate heart needs to draw a little on the informed head if it is to find traction with reality.

The compassionate hearts, the devotees of the ‘Nice’, however, seem so often unwilling to distinguish equality of opportunity (an excellent goal), from equality of outcome, which is the Marxist dystopia.

Why dystopia rather than utopia? Ask the 90 million killed by Mao Tse Tung, or the 40 million Stalin sacrificed to deliver his utopia, and still failed.

Yet even after the horrors and bloodbaths of the 20th century, idealistic undergraduates and naïve churchmen and women wonder afresh if the Marxist equality of outcome failed for some lack of something as yet not entirely yet spotted, and deserves to be tried again.

To which there are at least two sets of answers, mathematical and theological:

Mathematical perspectives: Marx or Pareto?

The hierarchy of the CofE is very familiar with the theories of Karl Marx, but they know less about Vilfredo Pareto. This is a shame, because if they knew more about him it might give them pause for thought before offering economic advice to the government in particular and the populace in general; and doing so in the name of Jesus Christ, who gave very little (if any) economic advice.

Pareto (1848-1923) was an Italian economist and philosopher. He was interested in and became an expert in issues of income and power. Benoit Mendelbrot (Professor of Mathematical Sciences at Yale University) sums up his work most succinctly:

One of Pareto’s equations achieved special prominence, and controversy. He was fascinated by problems of power and wealth. How do people get it? How is it distributed around society? How do those who have it use it?

The gulf between rich and poor has always been part of the human condition, but Pareto resolved to measure it. He gathered reams of data on wealth and income through different centuries, through different countries: the tax records of Basel, Switzerland, from 1454 and from Augsburg, Germany, in 1471, 1498 and 1512; contemporary rental income from Paris; personal income from Britain, Prussia, Saxony, Ireland, Italy, Peru.

What he found – or thought he found – was striking. When he plotted the data on graph paper, with income on one axis, and number of people with that income on the other, he saw the same picture nearly everywhere in every era. Society was not a “social pyramid” with the proportion of rich to poor sloping gently from one class to the next. Instead it was more of a “social arrow” – very fat on the bottom where the mass of men live, and very thin at the top where sit the wealthy elite.

Nor was this effect by chance; the data did not remotely fit a bell curve, as one would expect if wealth were distributed randomly. “It is a social law”, he wrote: something “in the nature of man”.

The shocking thing about the Pareto principle is that it seems to be a consequence of some law that goes far deeper than sociology or economics, but is almost mathematical. Rather like the Fibonacci principle, you simply find it everywhere, almost as if it is in the DNA of creation.

The English physicist Derek (J de Solla) Price, (1922-1983) took the Pareto principle and began to find it applied almost everywhere where there were creative ventures. He expressed it as Price’s Square Root law.

Price’s law was used, for example, to express the relationship between the literature on a subject and the number of authors in the subject area. It stated that half of the publications come from the square root of all contributors. So, if 100 papers are written by 25 authors, only five authors will have contributed half of the total number – 50 papers.

But it applies much more widely; indeed, it actually applies ubiquitously.

He found that it applied to companies, as in that context it was expressed as: if you have 10 employees, then you will find that three of them do half the work; and if you have 100 employees, then it turns out that 10 of them do half the work.

He found it applied to the publications of PhD students. The median number of publications by PhD students was one. Half of the study group, however, had at least two; and half of that group had three; half of that group had four, and so on.

The corollary is that in every creative venture there is a small number of people who are hyperactive or exponentially productive.

It works for financial assets.

If you take 10,000 people, the square root principle demonstrates that 100 of them have half the money, because the rule is that the square root of the number of people under consideration have half of whatever it is under consideration. And the end result is that 1% of people end up with most of the money.

So, a recent Oxfam report stated that the world’s eight richest men have as much wealth as the bottom half of the world’s population. It reported the fact with surprise, as if this were some kind of recent and pronounced form of social injustice. Pareto and Price show us that it has always been true in all places at all times.

Much hangs on whether you get your information from Pareto and Price on the one hand, or Oxfam and Marx on the other. The kind of analysis and efforts at redistribution you make according to Pareto and Price are very different from the ones suggested by either Oxfam or Marx. In case you think the theory is misapplied or too much is claimed for it, it even works for classical music.

If you took 100 classical composers, you find that 10 of them produce half of the music that is played. If you then take the 10 composers and you take 1000 of their pieces, 30 of their pieces (the square root of 1000, roughly speaking) are played 50% of the time.

We can be more specific. Five composers produce the music that occupies 50% the classical   repertoire. They are, of course, Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms and Tchaikovsky. And even amongst their combined repertoire, 5% of the music they wrote occupies 50% of their music that is played.

You even find the Perato/Price formula in the Gospels in the mouth of Jesus:

For to everyone who has, more shall be given, and he will have an abundance; but from the one who does not have, even what he does have shall be taken away’ (Mt 25:29).

What are the political implications of these figures? Pareto thought they implied the need for a small state that interfered less rather than more, and you can see why. State interference is going to make very little difference if this rule is in the DNA of things.

Certainly, there ought to be political conversations about how one balances the dangers of destabilising inequality which, when over-pronounced, lead to revolutions (not that the revolutions achieve equitable redistribution of income – because pace Pareto and Price, they can’t and don’t!); and the need for continual wealth-creating innovation with the concomitant inequality that emerges as a matter of law rather than only the failure of human generosity and political imagination.

But to do all of one’s economics or theology from either soft or hard socialism is to fly in the face of mathematical, political and even theological reality. Which is why the constant leftish pronouncements from the House of Bishop in the CofE are so tedious, unhelpful and misleading.

Theological perspectives: Augustine or Pelagius?

I once worked for a vice-chancellor, my line manager at Sussex University, whom I liked greatly. He had one or two irritating flaws, of course. He was an economist, and when faced with a question he considered wholly irrelevant or fanciful, he would dismiss it and proclaim it ‘a theological question’. Given the disastrous record of economists to agree or predict economically, I thought this was plain cheek; and sometimes said so.

In fact theological questions, and their answers, offer us the key to distinguishing between good and bad economic theories. Marx’s economics were poor for a number of reasons, but not least because he didn’t understand the reality of human fracturedness expressed in the theological concept of the Fall.

The Fall warns against the idea of the perfectibility of humankind, or human society. So, if you take the theological idea of the Fall seriously, it acts as an antidote to a dangerously naïve utopianism, adopted by most of the Left.

Associated with not taking the inherent fractured-ness of the Fall seriously is, of course, Pelagianism. It looks at humanity with a kind of severe uber-optimism, convinced that if one tries hard enough, personally or politically, humans can deliver on their moral (and political) aspirations.

On the scale of personality trait at one end and poor theological reading of Scripture at the other, it is still not clear how or why one lands up nearer the hard-nosed realism of St Augustine on the one hand, or the starry-eyed humanistic utopianism of Pelagius on the other. But shift the theological furniture of the mind away from the Fall and the reality of sin, and political utopia begins to become more attractive than repentance and re-birth from above.

‘Ashenden’s law of spiritual incompetence’ states that there is an inverse relationship between spiritual authenticity and political pronouncements. In other words, the less confidence Christians have in the metaphysical, the louder and the more often they will take to making political pronouncements. The less confidence they have in the Holy Spirit transforming human nature (as St Paul prescribed in Romans 12.2: ‘Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind’), the more they look to political solutions for the human condition.

From time to time the Archbishop of York, with a keen and commendable eye to theatre, stages public baptisms by immersion outside York Minster. They suggest a model for human transformation consistent with the teaching of Jesus and the encouragement of St Paul. He is much to be commended for them.

It’s a pity then that he divides his loyalty to Jesus and the spiritual dynamite (‘dunamis’) of the Kingdom, with an unreconstructed allegiance to the dogmas of Marx and Keynes, which have proved remarkably less effective at transforming either individuals or societies.

  • Jon Sorensen

    Jesus and his 33CE team had a socialist economic outlook pooling the money and living together from a common purse. Jesus was a forward thinking socialist.

    • Inspector General

      You’re a rather simple fellow at times…

      • Jon Sorensen

        Your ad hominem is no match for real facts

        • Inspector General

          Jesus wore sandals so that makes him a hippy too does it?

          • Jon Sorensen

            Play the ball, not the man. Address my claim, don’t bring in another rabbit hole issue…

          • Inspector General

            You’ll have to lift your game first. Well above the level of 6th Form debating.

          • Mike Stallard

            I live in a family. So did Jesus. That makes him a family man with his disciples. Linked by love, under the Father.
            Please will you tell me what links Socialists?

    • John Campbell

      That’s an assumption too far. What works at local level where everyone is known to each other, and their circumstances too, is no model for national governance where exactly the opposite conditions apply.

      The suggestion also runs counter to all the evidence so eloquently collected and presented by our dear brother +Gavin above.

      Pareto identified more than a formula, but unwittingly, a dictat of the Creator in His Creation.

  • Inspector General

    Ashenden, dear chap, the answer you are looking for is called the “If I ruled the world” syndrome.

    To wit, the ramblings of types who don’t have to labour for
    their livelihood and thus have plenty of time on their hands to imagine a
    perfect world, if ever there could be such a thing. And what could be more
    perfect than if someone else provides and you benefit, which is socialism of
    course. To each his needs met. From each, his contribution (if any. In an ideal
    world some other bugger would be free to do it all).

    Meanwhile in the real world, we await the first day of Spring…

    • magnolia

      “have plenty of time on their hands”

      The great majority of conscientious clergy are run off their feet, if we are fair.

      • Mike Stallard

        Wrong.
        Clergymen and women should be on holiday in their parishes.
        They should always – like a parent – be there for disasters, for the lonely, for the occasional caller.
        They should go out into their parishes and knock on doors.
        Of course, there are services which they must attend. But they are – or should be – joyous occasions when the whole church meets together in the presence of God Himself.
        They should also have time to read stuff which they feel guided towards.

        Please will you tell me what other work they have to do and why they have to do it?
        A clergyman or woman who is run off their feet is simply not doing their job properly.

    • IanCad

      IG, the word “brevity” came up a couple of days ago to which I suggested Dorothy Parker’s famous line described its most rational application.
      I’m reviewing her contribution and would submit: “Brevity is the soul of blogging” instead.
      Your post above was an excellent example of the notion. I’m struggling. Between drinking a pot of tea, considering how much of today’s work could be put off until tomorrow – or forever, and having deep speech with my cat, I finally finished Gavin’s marvellous post, and am now struggling as to how to pen a response – in brevity.

  • magnolia

    It is a nonsense to suggest giving extra tax money to the exchequer to Christians when many churches are in sore need of clergy, repairs, and resources, particularly when the sums for a putative £1,000 go like this:

    £1,000 given to the church + £250 tax relief gives £1,250 for the impoverished local church (and tax relief to the giver)

    £1.000 in extra tax gives £1,000 in extra tax, and lets the church steeple, physically/metaphorically collapse. This tax then gets a management slice taken out several times around and a fraction goes to the needy, who the church could help anyway.

    Not surprising the average person in the pew therefore has more sense than to listen, thank God.

  • Malcolm Smith

    What exactly is wrong with “inequality”? Money doesn’t buy happiness, nor is the wealth of society a zero-sum matter, such that if the rich get richer the poor must get poorer. The important thing is to ensure that those on the bottom of the economic heap still have enough to live on with some sort of dignity, not to make everybody equal. I have always found it interesting to note how many clergymen think that robbing Peter is not theft if you give the loot to lower-income Paul. The function of government is to do for the people what they can’t do individually for themselves. Defending the country and maintaining justice are obvious examples, but so is supporting those who are unable to support themselves. As long as government restricts itself to these ends, it is entitled to level contributions (ie taxes) from the citizens to pay for them. But once they become glorified Robin Hoods, and get involved in redistribution, and reducing inequality, they are committing theft.

    • IanCad

      Equality – The plea of tyrants.

  • Coniston

    ‘[A]ll those who don’t need a heating allowance should be able to tick a box to return it automatically’. No – don’t give it back to the government, who will only waste it. Give it to a reputable charity for Christmas – the Salvation Army for instance.

  • magnolia

    There are some immediate difficulties with this Pareto model for me:

    1. How do you define “work”, and then grade it? Is the person involved in pastoral work, for example, to be regarded as “non-productive” while the person who helps produce some plastic gunk toy for a McDonald’s meal “productive”. Is this a materialistic definition? What about the “vale of soul-making”?

    2. Because something “is” does that mean it is the way it will always be, or should be? When does a definition of a human pattern become of necessity how God made the universe?

    Personally-while very far from Marxism- I still find the 8 people who own as much as the 50% on the bottom a repulsive statistic, particularly as these fortunes show an oligarchical structure, most often built upon taking over (often erstwhile state) monopolies.

    • Mike Stallard

      Why do rich people bother you?
      They do not bother me.
      Let them get on with it.
      Poor people bother me a lot and I mix with them too. Some of us are poor through our own stupid fault. Others not.
      Jacob, that very rich herder, gave all his flocks to his brother Esau at the end of his life because he decided that earthly goods are simply not relevant.

      • magnolia

        Excessive wealth-holders and those who are in love with wealth get undoubted short shrift in the Bible, pretty much inescapably. Why would I not wish to follow Jesus in that? I have no problem whatsoever with some being more wealthy than others. By the time it is measured in billions it is usually very obnoxious and usually built on a fair quantity of lies, injustice, criminality or near-criminality, and monopoly. Justice and monopolies do not go together and never will.

  • IanCad

    Completely OT, but in reviewing Gavins link to HG’s posts of January 16th & February 19th, 2015, I see The Explorer was quite active in those discussions. I wonder where he went.

    • Pubcrawler

      He was suffering from ill-health and at the maximum dose of his medication. He intimated after a long absence about a year ago that his next period of silence would likely be final.

      • IanCad

        I seem to remember that. How sad!

  • the 40 million Stalin sacrificed to deliver his utopia

    After Stalin and his assistant persecutors had finished with Russia, she was still, ethnically and religiously, the same country and Christianity was able to resurrect itself. By the time the West’s ruling classes have completed their work, Christianity will have been replaced by Islam. Christians who support the political parties responsible for Islamization are advised to reconsider facilitating the death of their faith.

    Thank you for another thought-provoking essay.

  • Manfarang

    Pareto believed in the circulation of elites not the stagnant society.

  • layreader

    To those numbers, add the 20 million or so other casualties of Hitler to get the staggering number of lives lost in the name of Socialism. Not Socialism, I hear you complain? Why not? Hitler ran a party called the National Socialists which, quite neatly, and faced with lots of embarrassing evidence to the contrary, the forces of the left have managed to attribute to the forces of the Right. So deep is this notion ingrained into our education system, that few seem to question the notion of what Hitler’s politics actually were. Certainly not Bishops, to whom free thinking is anathema.

    The Wiki definition of Fascism is ‘a form of radical authoritarian nationalism, characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and control of industry and commerce.’ Sounds like a definition of most Socialist governments that have ever existed, all of which end in either bankruptcy or dictatorship, or both. Please, ++York, don’t comment on things you don’t understand, try instead things you are supposed to understand (‘ theological questions’), but I don’t suppose we would get much more sense from there, either.

    • Merchantman

      The evidence that the Nazis were indeed extreme socialists is a topic that is assiduously avoided by ‘the brights’ as far as I can see. The resisting opponents as opposed to the victims of National Socialism appear to have been the old aristocratic German families, sections of the military and of course Bonhoeffer; not people with whom ‘the brights’ can easily identify.

  • IanCad

    Sometimes it hurts a chap to think, so rather than engage with the deeper points of the thread, let me jump on something simpler that is, to my mind, all wet.
    Price’s Law cannot be applied to companies – or, at least, not to companies that survive long enough to become successful. Employers are very well aware of who pulls their weight. Slackers get fired.

    • Joel Young

      I don’t believe that. I can’t find any recent evidence but then I’m not sure you can either. The rule is not that lots of people are slackers but that lots of people don’t do productive work. In terms of slacking what you will find is that the square root of the number of people do 50%of the slacking.

      • IanCad

        I can certainly cite empirical evidence as an employer. Believe me, if slackness, inefficiency or slothfulness is not cured by a kind word backed up by the prospect of dismissal – they’re out the door.
        Perhaps, maybe even likely, Price’s observations were confined to institutional or government workers.

  • bluedog

    By way of explanation, but not apology, for the socialist leanings of the House of Bishops, one possibly needs access to two data sets. The first would be the distribution of ages of the members of the House, and the second would be the nature of their schooling. To this writer, the House of Bishops seems to be the final redoubt of Butskellism, itself a response to the Great Depression, the Jarrow Hunger Marches and similar, which had its out-working in the post-war welfare state. To hold the soft-Left views of Butskellism you are probably in the age group 55-70 and educated in a state school. Your political ideas would have been formed largely by men who had fought in WW2 and who sincerely believed that the welfare state was the best option for providing equality of opportunity to all Britons. These teachers would have been those who voted for the first time in 1945 to sweep the arch-Tory Churchill from power. If you are a CoE clergyman of ability who has become a bishop, you have been compelled to lead a life divorced from the material comforts that come from a successful career in the professions or commerce. It follows that perhaps there is also a hint of envy driving this adherence to socialism, contravening as it does all ideas of free will. But then free will enables sin, and as money is the root of all evil, what greater satisfaction than to declare wealth sinful with the moral authority of the pulpit.

    • IanCad

      Good post bd. Had to do a little Googling to get the whole of it.

  • Mike Stallard

    For the past three months, I have been studying the Book of Genesis. It is dynamite!
    For far too long it has been seen as boring and stupid and about as relevant as Harry Potter – only a bit less fun.
    If only the Archbishop would read it!
    Marx, that Jew from Europe and later London, took Genesis and shook it into Communism (see above). Sigmund Freud took it and shook it into Psychology.
    Sheer earthy common sense – something which is sorely missed today.

    • Manfarang

      This question was posed a few days ago in a letters column of a newspaper.( by a self named theological pedant)
      Why was the Tree of Knowledge planted in the Garden of Eden?

      • Mike Stallard

        God knows!

        • Manfarang

          Maybe Marduk planted it.

      • Anton

        Careful: it’s the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

  • Pubcrawler

    “question of what kind of Christianity an archbishop is practising”

    It is, to use his own expression, the ‘theology of where [he’s] coming from’.

    Whether that is the theology of where he hopes to be going to is another matter.

    • Anton

      “Income inequality is the cause of all our trouble” he is quoted as saying in the Guardian interview linked to. And there I was thinking it was sin!

      He’s not even right about the theology of where he is coming from. Ugandan Anglicans are conservative evangelicals rather than liberal. Africa is the heart of faithful Anglicanism today.

  • not a machine

    Bishop Ashenden gives a thoughtful post about 2 great idealogical themes that have often left out Christ and at other times have treated Christ as a threat. However perhaps in most Christian journeys we come across this battle and if you can grasp the structures, you get to see the building blocks and where things are not quite right, and any history of communist, you can tell that it didn’t turn out like the intellectuals thought.
    I also remember some of the socialists who were people who were just good people that couldn’t get along with the manifest injustices of wealth.
    How do we interpret Christ? On the matter of wealth?
    I think Christ certainly was concerned about monies grip on our lives, but then you have to have a view on the play of money in the time of Christ’s ministry. It seems the visit to the temple where he upturned the money changers tables and in one account whipped, the temple officials, seems to be the only time he was angered. The ritual was a nice earner for the temple, the bitcoin of its day. You handed over your dinaris or shekels, and received special Temple money which you then purchased your offering with or your dove to be released from its cage. Jesus railed at this “this is a house of prayer”, alas we don’t have a record of his post anger dissemination of theory,but I think the incident shows something of what Jesus may have trying to save people from.
    House of prayer or what exactly? What could be so anger inducing towards a revenue system that gave a person, who had the money some assurity of the favour of God?
    Well I guess it boils down to how much of a spiritual thing you can buy with money and how much of an athiest thing you can make a person believe.
    The salvation of Christ is not to be found at the roulette table, even if every number has good odds?

  • gadjodilo

    It may be e.g. Denmark and not an actual Communist state that folk such as the bishops think about when they espouse socialism, but presumably Pareto’s distribution is somehow valid there also.

    ‘Ashenden’s law of spiritual incompetence’ – I like it, and it rings so very very true!

    Poor old Pelagius has been widely misrepresented, I believe.

    • Anton

      We can’t know. We have Pelagius only in the mouths of his opponents. As a result I condemn only “the theology attributed to Pelagius by his enemies.”

  • Maalaistollo

    If, indeed, the Pareto principle is of timeless and universal application, that might account for (a) the jubilee system enjoined in the OT, which would provide a repeated corrective, and (b) Christ’s declaration that we would always have the poor with us, which does not obviate the need for charity.

  • carl jacobs

    Excellent post. Just excellent.

    • Except it is completely silent on what should be an appropriate Christian attitude towards the poor and deprived in our midst and the legitimate role of the State in addressing this in solidarity with others and for the common good.

      Jack seriously doubts Jesus would look at the Perato/Price “law” as a justification for ignoring extreme need or that He meant anything like this in the Parable of the Talents. Divine gifts are given to us to become gifts for others. When we try to cling to these as possessions and bury them, they disappear.

      • pobjoy

        Divine gifts are given to us to become gifts for others.

        What are these divine gifts?

      • Anton

        I cannot find anything in Dr Ashenden’s article to suggest he is using the Pareto distribution to justify the neglect of extreme needs. He is using it to describe a fairly universal feature of a fallen world. What to do about it was not the subject of the article, which was analysis, not sermon.

        • He said: “You even find the Perato/Price formula in the Gospels in the mouth of Jesus,” thus giving it a theological gloss.

          • Anton

            Jesus recognised that it is a rather universal feature of a fallen world.

  • carl jacobs

    The Socialist impulse originates in the desire to establish the Eschaton by man’s own power. Both sin and virtue are collectivized. Trident is sin and not adultery. The NHS is virtue and not fidelity. Morally neutral man is either sanctified or corrupted by the external systems to which he is exposed. Do you wish to eradicate sin? Then change the system. Do you wish to build virtue? Then change the system. Create the New Soviet Man and move forward to Utopia. And what of those corrupted by the old system? Well, that’s why the Revolution requires bloodshed.

    The whole enterprise depends upon the emergence of “enlightened” ones who manage to transcend the corruption of the current system. But fundamentally there is no transcendence involved. It is really just the self-worship of the creature who says “I have no need of God for I am sufficient in myself. I shall establish justice. I shall establish peace. I shall satisfy the needs of man.”

    It’s no accident that Socialism is so closely associated with atheism. Neither is it an accident that Socialism is so closely associated with the functionally atheist modern religions of the West. Socialism is the Redemption Story of Secular Man. The Cross is thrown down and the Hammer is put in its place.

  • There are basically three ways to transfer wealth in society: charity, taxation and revolution.

    • Merchantman

      Four or more: War or Civil War and self denial.

      • gadjodilo

        And the lottery. (Has a more stupid way ever been devised? Take from the many (and usually poor) and give several millions each to the very few, at random).

        • Anton

          It’s a voluntary tax, exactly what Sentamu wants.

    • carl jacobs

      Revolution is not a means to transfer wealth. It is a means to establish a new power structure that allows for expropriation. Your third method is expropriation.

      • Revolution is violent action to take property from its private owner for public use or benefit, to dispossess someone of property in order that a new power structure will redistribute it differently. Call it “expropriation” if you will.

    • Anton

      Another is failure to enforce laws that preserve personal property.

    • IanCad

      Actually Jack the most important way is for members of society to offer to others their skills and services for payment.

      • You believe those working in Indian sweat shops receive a “freely negotiated payment”?

        • Anton

          They are free to end their contract and seek employment elsewhere, are they not?

          • Their choice is often starvation, begging or scavenging.

          • Anton

            That is true but is not an answer to my question!

    • pobjoy

      What example does the One, Holy, Apostolic Church set world societies? There are individual Catholics whose personal expense accounts would feed a lot of Catholic families.

      So, everyone else has an excuse.

  • Anton

    Why do so many Anglican bishops adopt a socialist economic and political outlook? Because it is the Established church and as a result will inevitably confuse the church and the world. And the world – meaning the prevailing culture – is socialist in outlook today.

    Less has changed than it seems. Anglican bishops were always openly political, and in the 18th century they preached Toryism.

    O, how bishops must hate God for much of the Constitution of ancient Israel, which was neither socialist nor High Tory! They hate Him so much that they deny he even wrote it.

    • Ancient Israel certainly wasn’t laissez faire capitalist.

      St. John Chrysostom was not what you would call a defender of the rich. He often pricked their consciences regarding both how they got their money and what they did with it. He went so far as to say that not to give to the poor is to steal from them. Jack particularly likes this: “Do you pay such honour to your excrements as to receive them into a silver chamber-pot when another man made in the image of God is perishing in the cold?”

      However Chrysostom opposed the forceful redistribution of wealth by the state, seeing it as ultimately ineffective as well morally harmful to society.

      “Should we look to kings and princes to put right the inequalities between rich and poor? Should we require soldiers to come and seize the rich person’s gold and distribute it among his destitute neighbours? Should we beg the emperor to impose a tax on the rich so great that it reduces them to the level of the poor and then to share the proceeds of that tax among everyone? Equality imposed by force would achieve nothing, and do much harm.

      Those who combined both cruel hearts and sharp minds would soon find ways of making themselves rich again. Worse still, the rich whose gold was taken away would feel bitter and resentful; while the poor who received the gold from the hands of soldiers would feel no gratitude, because no generosity would have prompted the gift. Far from bringing moral benefit to society, it would actually do moral harm. Material justice cannot be accomplished by compulsion, a change of heart will not follow. The only way to achieve true justice is to change people’s hearts first – and then they will joyfully share their wealth.”

      • pobjoy

        St. John Chrysostom

        An Anglican?

        • In the 4th century there were no Anglicans – just one, undivided, Catholic Church.

    • dannybhoy

      I wonder too, if there is a subliminal connection with our historical development? That the educated and privileged shun physical labour and small one man businesses as somehow beneath them. That these categories remind them of a time of Lords and Ladies and country houses, all served by hidden minions beavering away – “and jolly grateful they should be too that we have given them something useful to do!”

      In the early years of the founding of settlements and subsequently kibbutzim in Palestine, Jewish intellectuals were proud to perform manual labour as a way of reconnecting with the land. All members of a kibbutz were expected to do some physical tasks in maintaining the life and productivity of the community.
      I suspect a certain latent snobbery might be behind some of our
      Bishops political leanings.
      They want to champion equality for the workers, but not actually be like them.
      Why else the love of rituals and dressing up?

      • Anton

        That’s a more modern phenomenon than you might realise, and is due to the Victorian Anglo-Catholic movement going mainstream.

        • dannybhoy

          There has always been the thinkers, the dreamers, the practical, the cunning and the unskilled.
          From a Christian viewpoint it is when we start to look down on each other that the trouble begins.

  • Anton

    Schubert, Dr Ashenden, Schubert…

    • gadjodilo

      Exactly what I was thinking!!