Church of England

Lord Carlile denounces ‘foolish’ Church of England for casting further doubt on the name of Bishop George Bell

The George Bell Group was established in 2015 to defend the integrity of the much maligned (60-year-dead) Church of England Bishop, who had been accused of abusing a child between 1929-1958. The Group’s independent members represent a concentration of experience in public life, in the fields of law, policing, politics, journalism, academic research and church affairs. A further independent group of Bell supporters are due to gather at Church House today to debate the Church of England’s inept handling of the allegation, as assessed by Lord Carlile, and are expected to be highly critical of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who says that a “significant cloud” now broods over George Bell, though this (he insists) “does not diminish the importance of his great achievements and he is one of the great Anglican heroes of the 20th Century”.

Concurrent with this planned debate have been discussions between members of the General Synod of the best way of proceeding in light of Lord Carlile’s serious criticisms, with the certainty of posing a few pointed questions as they gather next month, and the possibility of a highly critical Private Member’s Motion.

As if by magic, the shopkeeper appeared…

There is nothing suspicious about the timing of these announcements at all.

Nothing at all.

No, absolutely nothing at all.

The matter has been referred to Sussex Police – despite Bishop George Bell having been dead for 60 years – and an official investigation is now ongoing. Nothing more can be said.

Nothing at all.

No, absolutely nothing at all.

It’s all conveniently confidential and quasi-sub judice.

There is nothing suspicious about that convenience.

Nothing at all.

No, absolutely nothing at all.

This “fresh information” about this further allegation cannot be viewed or scrutinised.

And certainly not by anyone in the George Bell Group.

No, not by anyone at all.

The Church of England’s press release announcing this further uncorroborated allegation is just getting its shoes on: Chichester Observer.. The Argus.. BBC.. Premier.. Times.. Telegraph

Lord Carlile has responded to this latest development, saying: “I am not privy to the information that is referred to in the church’s press release. But I think it was unwise, unnecessary and foolish to issue a press release in relation to something that remains to be investigated and which was not part of the material placed before me over the period of more than a year in which I carried out my review. During that period the review was well known and it was open to anybody to place information before me.”

Professor Andrew Chandler, George Bell’s biographer and spokesman for the George Bell Group, said: “This is shameful. The issuing of this press release shows the only way the Church can justify itself is at George Bell’s expense.”

Unwise.. unnecessary.. foolish.. shameful…

The “significant cloud” which was brooding over the good name of George Bell has just been sprinkled with a hefty dose of silver iodide crystals courtesy of Lambeth Palace, while Church House lawyers did a rain dance. The poor deceased Bishop now has a ruddy great cumulonimbus towering over his spirit, with ecclesial warnings of lightning, wind and hail.

But none of this diminishes the importance of his great achievements.

No, not at all.

He is still one of the great Anglican heroes of the 20th Century.

Yes, indeedy.

  • Martin

    Maybe there is a large cloud developing over the CoE hierarchy.

    • Mike Stallard

      If dirty minded people gossip and that gossip is taken seriously, then what can you expect?

  • Inspector General

    Anybody aware of the Supreme Governor’s opinion of this medieval witch hunt?

  • B flat

    God give you and other unimportant Christian Faithful, the virtue of patience that endures to the end. So many clergy have led and encouraged the decline from Christian morality founded on Divine Revelation, and now they are licking at and sucking up to the legalized murder of the helpless and elderly by euthanasia. Naturally, the CofE is thus being led to its own end by its leaders.
    May The Lord find faith among you when He comes at the end.

  • Mike Stallard

    Today in Singapore, I took my grandson aged three to his school. His mother accompanied me. When I arrived, I hung outside waiting for her to come out. When she did appear, I waved at her and, to my surprise, ten tiny schoolchildren waved back! The teacher waved too. I was welcomed. I was also welcomed by the caretaker in the presence of a lot of tiny children and my grandson was careful to say “Hello Uncle” to the man who he could see through the school gate. He also waved joyously at any adult or child whom he passed in the street. Often they smiled and waved back too.
    The age of innocence, you see, still rules over here.

    When I went to our local Primary School to deliver a message, I was faced with a couple of locked doors, a couple of very suspicious secretaries and treated like a suspect. I have not been since.
    I often notice that I am getting strange looks from children and their mothers where I live in England. This is certainly not the case here in Singapore.
    Just saying.

    • David

      You point to a sad symptom, which I believe is but one expression of the fact that the UK is no longer at ease with itself. This is due to many forces, a major one being the deliberately divisive effects of the cultural Marxism injected into our public life by foolish politicians of the main political parties.

  • Manfarang
    • David

      Interesting. Thank you.
      The pursuit of true justice is essential, but it must not be sidetracked into the blind alley of accusing the dead, for they cannot now answer their accusers.

  • gadjodilo

    “This new information …. is now being considered through the Core Group and in accordance with Lord Carlile’s recommendations.”

    And yet clause 29 of Lord Carlile’s report states: “Subject to the above, alleged perpetrators, living or dead, should not be identified publicly unless or until the Core Group has (a) made adverse findings of fact, and (b) it has also been decided that making the identity public is required in the public interest.” (my emphasis).

    So they HAVEN’T issued this new statement “in accordance with Lord Carlile’s recommendations” as they have named the alleged perpetrator. Again. No facts have been forthcoming and slandering a dead man is not ‘in the public interest’.

    How stupid do they think we are? Not stupid enough to see that Welby and his colleagues might well want to do this to protect their own reputations at the expense of somebody else’s.

    • Jilly

      I think it’s called ‘circling the wagons’….
      Such a defensive move must indicate the panic behind the scenes.
      But a really stupid move.

      • gadjodilo

        Hmm, yes. It’s hard to know with certainty what’s going on, which is quite possibly their intention. If we entertain the idea that there really is more evidence to accuse Bell, then I guess they hope we’ll accept the trashing of his name and drop this cause. But I don’t think we should, as the sort of actions used by the C of E in this case are still a grave concern and could one day be applied to any one of us.

  • David

    Nicodemus who had gone to Jesus before, and was one of them, asked, “Our law does not judge people without first giving them a hearing to find out what they are doing, does it ?” John 7 : 50-51

    This reminds us that justice is unobtainable after a “suspect” has died. This is why the Common Law of England has always had, built into it, the right of reply, recognising it as an essential prerequisite for Natural Justice. I believe we need to remember, and return to, these elemental truths regarding justice, even in the face of the regrettable contemporary trends for trial by media, or twitter mobs.

  • carl jacobs

    So, if it is confidential, then why was there the necessity of a press release? Why couldn’t the investigation have been handled quietly as well? Silly rabbit! How would a quiet investigation protect the Archbishop of Canterbury? This way the AoC can say “I know stuff that you don’t know – which of course I can’t tell you. So you’ll just have to wait until the investigation completes and the report is released. We’ll release it about four years from now. In the meantime you can just shut up.”

    This is just contemptible. Do they think this is going to work? They are trading a brief tactical advantage for long term loss of credibility. If I once thought the CoE should be burned to the ground, now I think it should be burned, and the ground salted where it once stood.

    • Chris Bell

      In a way Carl Jacobs it is already burnt to the ground. What we need now is the salt. Or is it lime?

      • Ray Sunshine

        What we need now is the salt. Or is it lime?

        Garlic.

  • Nigel

    Why is it that the police seem so keen to investigate the actions of a man who can do no more harm, yet have spent the last two years trying everything to avoiding investigating a currently serving Bishop (who has extremely serious allegations of misconduct in public office hanging over him) and has the potential to do a great deal more harm?

    • Andy

      I suppose the dead create less work (you don’t have to interview them) and thus less paperwork. And Plod are lazy.

  • IanCad

    Let’s get serious. There is a strong whiff of False Witness floating around. The good churchmen should perhaps review the horror with which the crime was once held:

    15. “You must not convict anyone of a crime on the testimony of only one witness. The facts of the case must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.

    16 “If a malicious witness comes forward and accuses someone of a crime, 17 then both the accuser and accused must appear before the Lord by coming to the priests and judges in office at that time. 18 The judges must investigate the case thoroughly. If the accuser has brought false charges against his fellow Israelite, 19. you must impose on the accuser the sentence he intended for the other person. In this way, you will purge such evil from among you. 20 Then the rest of the people will hear about it and be afraid to do such an evil thing. 21 You must show no pity for the guilty!….”

    Deuteronomy 19:15-21. NLT quoted for clarity.

    • Chris Bell

      Oh would that day come where a pathetic is held accountable for his/her smears. What sublime wisdom does our Bible carry and how unmindful of it are these Christian cartoons?

  • “Actions are visible, but motives are secret.”
    (Samuel Johnson )

    Assuming the worst about other people’s motives is deadly, not to mention unchristian.

    • carl jacobs

      People aren’t assuming the worst. They are assuming the obvious. There is a difference.

      • And the evidence for attributing malign motives is what? That’s it’s “obvious”?

        • carl jacobs

          Happy Jack. Falling off the turnip truck since 1960.

          [Insert link]

          Open your eyes, Jack. If you walk around with your eyes closed, you will bump onto things and hurt yourself.

          • There are many things that you “see” that Jack doesn’t. It’s better to be naïve than cynical when judging the heart and soul of others.

          • carl jacobs

            I hope you never have to serve on a jury and judge the credibility of a witness. The credibility of the CoE in this matter is thoroughly impeached.

          • Jack spent nigh on 40 years assessing the credibility of verbal testimony. He made errors, we all do, but, thankfully, not too many. You’re very suspicious by nature. Jack isn’t.

          • carl jacobs

            If a witness shows himself false in the first instance, why do you give him credibility in the second?

        • carl jacobs

          And just for the record, there is no evidence in the public record that he has done anything wrong besides:

          1. One uncorroborated accusation.
          2. One non-specific self-serving statement by the CoE.

          Why do you believe this stuff? Show me evidence and I will believe.

          • Based on the Carlile Report, Jack agrees the George Bell investigation was shoddy and its conclusion probably unwarranted. However, Jack has never seen the evidence and so cannot be definite. However, accusing Welby of wilful deceit and deception over this latest development is going too far. And, personally, Jack believes Carlile should keep his personal and uniformed opinions about it to himself. It’s all starting to have the whiff of the British establishment protecting it’s own. Now that makes Jack suspicious.

          • carl jacobs

            False in one, false in all.

          • “False” in what sense? Incorrect or deceptive?

          • carl jacobs

            That original investigation didn’t happen by accident. It can’t simply be written off as a mistake.

  • Chris Bell

    Hancock: “…………and we would all like this matter to come to a conclusion.”
    Oh really? Then why don’t you and your feckless church shut the *** up?
    Oh, well we can’t really because out of the ashes of a great man we come to be viewed as great as him if and only if we destroy his greatness. And this is what we will do….. we need it don’t you see? If we didn’t have posthumous greatness to disinter and piss on we would, well how can i put it…….. we will be seen as irrelevant, stupid non-Christians and nobody would give us the money!!

  • CliveM

    The timing may well be just too convenient. The evidence may well come out eventually as threadbare. This maybe helpful to those who are being criticised. There maybe a whiff of desperation about it.

    But maybe, just maybe there is damning evidence against the Bishop and the Church will be see as right in passing to the police.

    We should all be careful in what is said. Push for ther evidence to be made public, but avoid jumping to conclusions.

    • carl jacobs

      This response is exactly why this press release was made. It protects Welby by casting uncertainty over the reputation of George Bell – an uncertainty to which no response is possible. All that is required is an unspecified charge and the public statement that “I know what you don’t know.” The investigation will drag on. The subject will be forgotten. Welby will retire. And then maybe a report will be released that says “There was no substance to the charge.” But by then suspicion will have hardened into belief so it won’t matter. At least that is the hope.

      There is a damn lawyer behind this.

      • That’s one hypothesis; there are others.

        • carl jacobs

          Sure. And maybe OJ will find the real killer someday.

          • Wasn’t he declared guilty on the balance of probabilities in a civil case?

          • carl jacobs

            Evidently, there are many equally valid hypotheses.

          • And a civil court determined which was, on the balance of probabilities, true. Not the American legal system’s finest hour.

          • Merchantman

            The crunch came when OJ in plain view of the court dramatically struggled to make the glove fit and couldn’t.
            Seems familiar.

      • CliveM

        All of which may (or may not) be true, but if we are honest we don’t know, so should avoid thinking that we do.

        • carl jacobs

          A self-serving insinuation from an impeached witness is not grounds for legitimate suspicion.

          • CliveM

            Healthy scepticism when dealing with any institution is reasonable. We cannot however assume malign intent.

      • Maalaistollo

        Lord Carlile is a ‘damn lawyer’ so does that, in your eyes, invalidate the conclusions he reached? What other kind of professional would, to your way of thinking, have been more appropriate to carry out the review?

        • A retired military officer with a background in logistics and engineering … probably American.

          • Maalaistollo

            Like Colonel Sanders?

          • That is an honorific title, not a genuine military one. Besides, said officer needs to be a Calvinist who believes in the total depravity of man.

          • Maalaistollo

            You got me licked there.

    • But Clive, George Bell is innocent and this has all been a terrible, terrible injustice. Any new information is tainted by the passing of time and will either be false memories or motivated by a desire to receive compensation. Furthermore, this new information, if it exists at all, is simply a cunning plot to protect Welby’s reputation for condemning this heroic man and stopping calls for his resignation.

      • CliveM

        I might well be wrong, but I doubt that this is simply a ruse to protect Welby.

        That doesn’t mean however that Bell is guilty. This isn’t an either/or.

        • Noooo …. you’re spoiling the lynching.

  • Don Benson

    There’s something of the night about all this.

    Most of us will have known almost nothing about Bishop George Bell before the recent events of his trashing by the current Church of England hierarchy. Wikipedia confirms his Grace’s mention that he died in 1958 – 60 years ago. The idea that anyone should sensibly revisit almost certainly unprovable activity from so far in the past and thereby destroy a man’s reputation (presumably, now, for the purpose of saving someone else’s reputation) is as farcical as it is repugnant. It’s what you might expect to happen when faithful service to the God who gives us everything is supplanted by prioritising the worthless approval of those who neither love nor serve him. There is nothing to be gained by this kind of folly. It should cease.

  • Merchantman

    You ask yourself is this the innuendo stuff Welby has been keeping in his desk drawer? Surely not?

  • Ray Sunshine

    Martin Sewell is His Grace’s man on the spot. I have a hunch that today’s post by HG himself is just a curtain raiser and that we’ll be reading Martin’s own report very, very soon.

  • Chris Bell

    Any ‘victim’ of the allegations will now be approx 70yrs old. Any person of this age who is still holding a nasty grudge is not well at all. Life is brutal but Christ is there always………..and always, if faith is present at all, He will help that faithful servant to get through anything. He will destroy the ‘hurt’ first and foremost.
    So obviously not only is the ‘victim’ faithless but so also the church and those clerics that would serve.
    Am I bothered? Not at all. And so should the beleaguered family not be bothered. And nor should we.
    Furthermore it will likely be those faithless ones that seek vicarious satisfaction in inventing smear and rumour for they know nothing else but their precious self-weaning egos.