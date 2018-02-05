george bell abuse
Did Lambeth Palace know the ‘fresh information’ about Bishop George Bell before Lord Carlile published his report?

It was all going so well for the George Bell Group and the less well-known Bell Society.

The Carlile Report had delivered a blow every bit as devastating as they (and I) predicted. A number of searching questions had been tabled to call the Church of England to account at the upcoming General Synod, and my Synod colleague David Lamming had crafted a typically measured and accurate motion to be offered for debate if it could garner the requisite 100 signatures to qualify for consideration in July.

The Bell Group was co-ordinating a series of letters from a number of distinguished people calling on the church to uphold the simple twin propositions that ‘a man is innocent until proven guilty’, and that unless proven guilty by a fair process, a person’s reputation is entitled to be restored. Theologians and historians had already weighed in; distinguished lawyers were waiting in the wings and questions were being asked in the House of Lords.

Richard Symonds took the bull by the horns and arranged a conference at Church House under the aegis of the Bell Society. Church House is home to the General Synod: it was a tank parked on the lawn of the Established Church, and undoubtedly provocative.

The Bell Group and the much smaller Bell Society are like the Common Law and the Law of Equity: they run in the same channel but they do not mix.

The Archbishop of Canterbury had issued a rather bullish statement reiterating that the late Bishop George Bell remained under “a significant cloud”. This was itself a provocation; ignoring the traditional ‘innocent until proven guilty’ principle, and with more than a nod to the intellectually bankrupt and legally discredited PC-driven narrative that “the victim must be believed”. He implicitly fished that notion out of the bin to which Lord Carlile had consigned it. It is like one of those zombie films: just as you turn your back, it begins to climb out of the grave.

From Archbishop Justin’s “significant cloud” one reasonably derives that “he might be guilty”, which could be considered a fair judgment were it not for one very important omission. When has the Archbishop or anyone at Lambeth Palace or Church House ever flipped that coin over and publicly acknowledged the equal truth that Bishop George Bell might be innocent?

For the avoidance of doubt, I have always shared the view of Baroness Butler-Sloss, that in cases of such historicity one simply cannot know. Yet I will not turn my back on the ‘innocent until proven guilty’ foundation. If an institution is to avoid being shaped by any individual’s subjectivity in these quasi-judicial matters, it needs a jurisprudence. The classic formulation ‘innocent until proven’ seems to me the least worse on offer. I do not believe that the Church of England has, or is equipped to develop, an alternative approach. It has certainly never attempted to do so.

When the late Bishop of Gloucester Michael Perham fell under two allegations of sexual assault (one against a minor) and retired after being cleared by proper process, Archbishop Justin led the standing ovation. So he should – absolutely, absolutely – but have we ever been assured that both of those accusers have since withdrawn their allegations? If not, I cannot see the differentiating principles at work. Two Bishops; two allegations apiece; neither found culpable by proper process; both entitled to their former reputation – except George Bell.

The Archbishop’s evident confidence was troubling; from beyond the grave His Grace was asking me “Do you think he knows something we don’t?” A day or two later my multiplicity of sources caught that echo. Before the announcement was made, one of my most reliable sources told me: “There is a second allegation.”

As my priority is good process, I was less troubled to hear this than those admirers heavily invested in George Bell’s saintliness. Not one of them, however, ever expressed the thought that the church has any alternative but to investigate thoroughly. Where they diverged was that they accepted all of Lord Carlile’s report, whereas the church rejected the idea that the accused deserves anonymity in the early stages of an accusation. The church asserts its belief in the primacy of transparency, yet, as currently practised, it a very odd form of transparency; more ‘now you see it, now you don’t’.

Few argue that a victim should enjoy anonymity. Everyone accepts that nothing should be disclosed that compromises a proper investigation, yet as the Carlile Report demonstrates perfectly, virtually everything else can be safely put into the public domain, including the character of the allegations in explicit detail.

So far, the church has only put the fact of “fresh information” against George Bell into the public domain. No information has been forthcoming as to when this was first known, leading to a febrile atmosphere and the inevitable unhelpful accusations of ‘game playing’.

Strikingly, Lord Carlile has also been extremely critical. He told the Daily Telegraph: “I am not privy to the information that is referred to in the Church’s press release. But I think it was unwise, unnecessary and foolish to issue a press release in relation to something that remains to be investigated, and which was not part of the material placed before me over the period of more than a year in which I carried out my review.”

General Synod can and should press for answers about the deficiencies of the original process. None of Carlile’s critique is invalidated, even if the church has discovered a confession signed in Bishop Bell’s own blood. Further, it should insist upon substantial transparency in all matters of process in relation to the latest information.

That is almost certainly less problematic than may be thought. We probably know a lot about it already. We have been told that is that it concerns a woman in her 70s, raising instantly the same problem identified by Professor Maden in the original inquiry: “The only way to establish that the allegations are true would be through corroborating evidence” (Carlile Report para. 178). Put bluntly, if there is no corroboration, the church does not need to struggle officiously to keep the allegation alive. Those charged with the task need to exercise a degree of backbone and not prolong the agony.

We can go a stage further. The church can and should clarify forthwith whether this allegation is actually already in the public domain. This may surprise a few. Let me explain.

Whilst His Grace was pondering the Archbishop’s apparent confidence, one of the church’s abuse victims contacted me. They may not all share my depth of interest in the Bell case, but they view me as an advocate for them at Synod, which still manifests a degree of indifference toward them when they accuse the modern church of failings. The victim community talks, hears, and knows a great deal of confidential material, and they wish me well. I was warned of a fresh revelation about Bell before the church’s latest “fresh information” press release.

After considering the announcement, I made my best guess assessment, taking particular notice that it was ‘information’; not a fresh accusation or a fresh ‘victim’. My mind went back to an article in the Chichester Post on 10 June 2016, in which a woman claimed to be a nurse who treated young men abused by Bishop George Bell many years ago:

Talking to my source, who had accurately predicted the church’s announcement, I volunteered my theory that the new matter fitted that old accusation. I do not press victim informants to breach confidences or to disclose matters which may be sub-judice, so was flattered and pleased that he did feel able to respond that I was “red hot”.

My best working premise is accordingly that this “fresh information” is actually old information, though that is not to say it might have been amplified and/or filled out somewhat. If I am right in this assessment, it would have a number of implications and fair questions.

Precisely when did the Church of England (or the Archbishop of Canterbury) first hear of the allegations? Who was notified and in what circumstances? Did the church take any notice of this Chichester Post report in 2016? If so, what did it do? If not, why not? Why was it that such an important story was not taken up and investigated by any major newspaper? When the Chichester Post journalist Sian Hewitt went on to write for the Daily Mirror, why was this story not pursued through that national newspaper if the complainant was so credible? This was potentially a very big story, was it not? Did the police investigate it then? If not, why are they investigating Bell now?

Most importantly, if the complainant was serious and had spoken over 18 months ago, why did she not make her allegations known to Lord Carlile when he was known by her to be independently investigating? Incidentally, whoever raised this matter now has significantly prejudiced justice being done because of the delay. We no longer have the late Canon Adrian Carey to ask; he was the last surviving witness from the Bell household but has since died. The delay has had an important deleterious consequence to the defence of George Bell. Any allegations can no longer be checked with him. That is a significant and serious prejudice to the accused deceased as a direct consequence of the complainant’s chosen delay.

Lord Carlile referred to this ‘nurse’ in his report:

Shortly afterwards, a journalist claimed in a local newspaper article that she had had contact with an unnamed mental health nurse who had treated ‘numerous boys and girls’ in hospital, whom she said had been abused by Bishop Bell. I made considerable efforts to contact the journalist and test the substance of these allegations, but was unable to make contact. I left messages to which there was no response. During the months of my review, nobody has come forward to support the story. Given the circumstances, including the lack of any identification of those mentioned, and the possibility of confusion with others (including Bishop Peter Ball, who is mentioned in several places below), I have concluded that the story cannot be substantiated and I have therefore ignored it.

The reason he was aware of this obscure story in a freesheet newspaper, months earlier, was because I took the allegation seriously enough to bring it to his attention. In my lengthy submissions to the Carlile Review, I wrote on 13th January 2017:

The problem of additional allegations

This inquiry concerns one alleged victim who describes a 4 year course of action. Despite widespread publicity there has been no other alleged victims coming forward. That may be significant.

I should however briefly reference a single story published in a free sheet local newspaper which alleged that an elderly psychiatric nurse had said that she had “treated” young boys at the time who had allegedly been abused by Bishop Bell. She alleged the scandal was covered up. There has been no follow up investigation and no such boys have come forward. One does not know what may conceivably arise in the course of this review, given its openness to receive submissions.

Suffice it to say that should a representation come from such a quarter it would raise the need for a separate and more wide ranging Inquiry. The implication of the allegation (advanced without corroboration) is not simply one of police or Church cover-up. Psychiatric nurses do not “treat” on their own behalf. They work under Psychiatric oversight making and preserving clinical notes. The alleged informant was implying a cover-up involving multiple members of the medical profession including the interviewee herself. If such a widespread conspiracy existed, its investigation would need to be of greater breadth than the current inquiry.

This story, should it feature, must be investigated fully and separately or discounted; plainly it is not appropriate for anyone to pray it in aid as a “makeweight”.

Paradoxically, I may have treated the allegation more seriously than anyone else at the time. Proper process requires us to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

So, we may have endured considerable turbulence based upon a hearsay delayed allegation which cannot be corroborated and which no authority took seriously when it was first published.

It could still be true, of course: one of the victims could come forward with credible testimony, but this is not what we are currently being told. If it changes, we start all over again.

Meanwhile, victims of more contemporary and proven abuse will be standing outside General Synod asking us to support their quest for justice with just a fraction of the time we are currently expending arguing about events of 60 years ago. The sooner we get all this out into the open and settled, the faster we can turn our attention to their long neglected current needs.

To do that quickly we need real transparency, and the sooner the better.

  • magnolia

    The words don’t sound that centre-on to a psychiatric nurse to me. I am not convinced by ” I saw two young people through my doors” as “my” doors would not normally be used by a junior in an institution for a start, nor “we tried to treat them the best way we could but when a person is damaged it is hard to help” which sounds a bit clueless, and thoroughly imprecise for a psychiatric nurse; it is after all their job to help, and to have some clear methods though not accurately to “treat” which is the specialist’s job.

    It does sound like an average attempt at sounding like a psychiatric nurse, or the vagueness of someone whose brain is not what it used to be. None of which is helpful

    • You may be right, but remember 60 years nurses were not trained in the same way they are today, were not so highly educated, and didn’t have the professional jargon they now have. Plus, psychiatric nursing is now a specialist branch and they receive additional specialist training.

    • Dominic Stockford

      I agree.

  • magnolia

    Sian Hewitt has moved on to greater things.
    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/real-life-stories/my-60hh-boobs-killing-nhs-8386

    seems to be her last article. Far be it from me to question her moderation in expression…

  • Anton

    Lord Carlile should, I believe, have made greater effort to contact Sian Hewitt.

    • Manfarang

      Journalists like to keep their sources secret. The retired nurse wouldn’t be at liberty to speak because of patient confidentiality anyway.

      • Anton

        She spoke to the journalist, didn’t she?

        • Manfarang

          Off the record without her name being revealed.

          • Anton

            Carlile could guarantee the same.

          • Manfarang

            If she is still alive.

          • Anton

            How acute of you to realise that.

            She was alive two summers ago.

      • She could present this information. Current procedures mandate health professionals to do so. Where allegations or suspicions abuse of minors is concerned, professional confidentiality doesn’t apply. This wouldn’t have applied 60 years ago.

        • Manfarang

          The professionals being the doctors.

          • Anyone employed by health and social care agencies in a professional capacity.

    • Why didn’t she submit evidence to the inquiry? Given Carlile tried to contact her she must have been aware of it.

      • Anton

        Better ask her.

  • Ray Sunshine

    My best working premise is accordingly that this “fresh information” is actually old information, though that is not to say it might have been amplified and/or filled out somewhat.

    If it does turn out to be actually old information, we shall at least have learnt something about how to read Lambeth Palace official statements. The C of E statement on the Bishop Bell case released last Wednesday says three times over that the information received is new, not old; fresh, not stale; and that it was received following, not preceding, publication of the Carlile report:

    “The Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team has received fresh information concerning Bishop George Bell.  Sussex Police have been informed and we will work collaboratively with them. This new information was received following the publication of the Carlile Review, …”
    https://www.churchofengland.org/more/safeguarding/safeguarding-statements/statement-bishop-george-bell-case-national-safeguarding

    • If the “information” consisted of a report given to a newspaper journalist with a promise of confidentiality, then, so far as the initial George Bell would be concerned, it didn’t exist and couldn’t be considered. Assuming it is this, and we don’t know that it is, and the woman has now come forward to the authorities, then it would be “fresh information” that needed to be considered.

      That said, perhaps this mental health nurse is exhibiting symptoms of “false memories” too or is seeking attention.

  • Manfarang

    Medical records are confidential-both for mental or physical health. There are strict laws and regulations to ensure that health records are kept confidential.

    • Records are also destroyed after a period of 25 years and, in some cases, 50 years.

      • Manfarang

        Destroyed or not the patient still has the right to confidentiality.

        • No they don’t if it concerns matters of abuse against children or other serious criminal offences. For example, you couldn’t inform your doctor you were a rapist or a murderer and expect him to stay silent. Patients don’t have to cooperate with the police, of course, but that’s a different matter.

          • Manfarang

            I am referring to the victims of crime. I doubt anyway that an abuser would confess to a health practitioner.

          • If children disclose a serious crime against them then today a health professional is obliged to disclose this to the police and/or social services.

          • Manfarang

            As it should be but where something happened years ago it would require the consent of the patient.

  • Father David

    On an old Twitter account the journalist Sian Hewitt states “Views my own and almost always fantastic” or should that read “fantasy”?

  • Graham Boulden

    “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark”.

    I have also been thinking – if I walked into a police station now and said that I wished to report an incident of a similar nature from more than sixty years ago, and my complaint was against a dead person, I would politely be shown the door. It seems that the only reason to have involved the police in the first instance and again now is to try to add some misplaced weight to an otherwise flimsy case (flawed for all the reasons highlighted in the Carlile report).

    I, too, wondered if ABC knew more when he issued his statement. If so transparency was compromised as well!

    A view from the man on the Clapham Omnibus……

    • Manfarang

      If your allegation was made against a religious organization I am sure it would be taken seriously.

      • Mike Stallard

        We had a nasty case in our church. It was dealt with efficiently, immediately and I was proud to be involved. I also gave my name publicly as the accuser who was trying hard to protect my parishioners and suffered a lot of abuse from the press. The case went to court and the perpetrator was found guilty by a jury of his peers. I later visited the perpetrator in prison on a section 49.

        • Dominic Stockford

          Well done.

      • dannybhoy
        • Manfarang

          The rise in Muslim prisoners in England and Wales has been far greater than the Muslim population increase.

          • dannybhoy

            So try lodging a complaint against one of the multiplicity of Islamic agencies, and report back after you get out of hospital..

          • Manfarang

            I saw one young lady in a Sky TV report talking to a group of school children about her experienced of being groomed. I don’t think she was worried about hospitals.

          • dannybhoy

            Groomed as in hair one would imagine..

          • Manfarang

            You keep your imagination to yourself.

          • dannybhoy

            And you concentrate on helping me understand the finer points being discussed..

          • Manfarang

            I think you are aware it was not her hair being talked about. The kids she was talking to looked bored.

  • Homer Simpson

    Guess what Sian Hewitt’s Twitter profile states: ‘Journalist writing for national newspapers. Personal account. Views my own and almost always fantastic.’ Says a lot, doesn’t it?

    • alfredo

      In what sense ‘fantastic’?

  • Matthew Ineson

    And why, oh why the Archbishop of Canterbury’s insistence that a dark cloud hangs over the head of a bishop who died decades ago and the seemingly readiness to condemn him when my case is very much active, the bishops who ignored my disclosures and left my abuser 5 years to potentially abuse again (he was eventually charged with 3 counts of rape and 3 counts of indecent assault of a child) are not dead but alive, practising and some senior and at least one of those bishops, Steven Croft, has admitted I disclosed to him to the police in interview and several times to the BBC as well as us being in possession of National Safeguarding Team Core Group minutes which confirm and record my two written disclosures and two verbal disclosures to Bishop Croft (dated only last year)…so why are Justin Welby and the church refusing to investigate and act upon those bishops whom a dark cloud hangs over today? The church has now TWICE blocked any investigation into these bishops by using the one year time limitation for bringing complaints in the Clergy Discipline Measure. This ‘loophole’ is very questionable in itself but to use it to block any investigation into yourself is manipulative. If Archbishop Sentamu, Bishops Croft, Snow and Burrows have nothing to hide and did act properly in my case and can refute my allegations why are they hiding behind this immoral loophole…and have done for almost 2 years now? And why does Justin Welby, as the bishop who would act in a judicial capacity in my case, not act to see an end to this matter? He doesn’t comment at all. Bishop Croft has admitted on TV and radio I disclosed to him several times and we have the proof he didn’t act or ensure any risk assessments were carried out on my priest abuser who lived in his diocese. and yet the document published in October 2017 entitled ‘Key Roles and Responsibilities of Church Office Holders and Bodies Practice Guidance’ clearly states that, ‘The diocesan bishop is ultimately responsible for ensuring good safeguarding arrangements and practice in the diocese in line with the House of Bishops’ safeguarding
    policy and guidance.’
    We have an Archbishop, two diocesans and a suffragan who ignored disclosures of abuse and left a sex abuser to potentially abuse again unchecked for 5 years and the church refuses to investigate this or take action. There are differences in the cases. Bishop Bell is accused of sex abuse, the bishops in my case are not. They are accused of ignoring disclosures of abuse. The other difference is that decisions are being arrived at and judgements made in the case of Bishop Bell who is dead. In my case the church will not even investigate deapite all the bishops being very much alive. Why?

    • Sarky

      Because it may (quite rightly) start an avalanche.

    • prompteetsincere

      Murder most foul comes in many forms:
      a one year statute of limitations even invites it.

    • Dominic Stockford

      I sympathise with your frustration at seeing this charade proceeding as it is.

  • IanCad

    Martin, Speaking only for myself, this blog is privileged to have the benefit of your expertise and knowledge.
    Quite how this matter is still bubbling along is beyond me. Remedy could be accomplished by the firm commitment to, and enforcement of, a reasonable Statute of Limitations. Given teeth to prosecute those who will not let a matter die, such a law would go a long way towards eliminating much this nonsense.
    I am not suggesting such legislation should cover murder or treason; and of course, the clock starts ticking at discovery.

    • Anton

      a reasonable Statute of Limitations. Given teeth to prosecute those who will not let a matter die, such a law would go a long way towards eliminating much this nonsense

      Much of what nonsense, Ian? Aren’t you pre-judging that it didn’t actually happen? And aren’t you saying that the State should enact a law of libel to protect the dead not the living, and make it a criminal rather than a civil offence? I deeply disagree. What about freedom of speech, for a start?

      • IanCad

        Anton, This has been going on for so long that there is absolutely no way justice can be served by the pursuit of the matter. If it did happen then time is so distant and memories so inconstant that, again, justice is violated.
        I know, some outrages will fall through the cracks, victims shall not receive recompense; The bar of Heaven awaits us all.
        I’m going to have to mull over the libel question you raised, and also the freedom of speech dimension. No guarantees my considered opinion will be correct however.

        • Anton

          Please think through the consequences of your proposal, by which an elderly man in a pub disclosing over a pint to a close friend that his long-deceased uncle abused him 50 years earlier would be committing a criminal – not a civil – offence. I cannot countenance that.

          • IanCad

            No! No! No! Anton. I’m not proposing such a thing. It would be too late for him to complain to the authorities however.

    • Manfarang

      In the UK criminal offences very generally have no statute of limitations which is as it should be except for petty offences.

      • IanCad

        I’ll stick with my already stated limitations Manny.

        • Manfarang

          And those investigating cold cases will stick with the law as it is.

  • Mike Stallard

    Anonymous accusations. Assumptions of guilt. Assumptions of the gravity of the offence. Secrecy in coming to judgement.

    None of the above are in any way in our English tradition. Yes, the Stasi, yes the NKVD.

    I am appalled, I really am. This is the Bishop who confirmed me. He is the man who tried his hardest to stop Churchill bombing Germany. He deserves a lot better. Thank God that the judgement of his character is done by a better authority than the gossipy and foul minded CoE.

  • Yet again Archbishop Justin and Church House appear to have been caught on manoeuvres. Even if Bell is guilty (which we cannot know of course) that is no justification for this travesty of due process. How long can the executive Archbishop hold on for?

    • Merchantman

      The process has seemed to me to be breathtakingly bad, which is what doubtless frustrates Carlile and many more.

      • Dominic Stockford

        Yes. Had it been done properly, and Bp Bell been clearly, if not provably, guilty as charged, we would have sadly packed our tents and retired from the field of his defence. However, it hasn’t, and we won’t.

  • dannybhoy

    Oh my Goodness!
    I am overwhelmed by the sheer erudition on display here. I tip my hat – but not my forelock- to all you folk whoever you are, who comment on matters legal and ecclesial. Were it not for my belief in the mystical yet corporeal Body of Christ, I would go to bed and cover my head with the duvet!
    By which I mean that if you be a disciple of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, you will recognise that the object of our earthly pilgrimage is that we seek to arrive at the Celestial City together; with all of like minds, regardless of our origins or estate..
    One of the great lessons I learnt during my time in Christian community is that regardless of our profession or erudition we should seek to love and respect (and explain to) those of lesser estate or intelligence, because they too are a part of that great family of God.
    In other words, please try and keep it simple enough so that the simplest of us can follow the discussion…

  • carl jacobs

    So it’s not clear to me. Did the CoE locate and interview the nurse referred to in the article? Is the referenced article itself the source of the new information? Is the journalist the source of the information?

    Also, help a poor American. What is a free sheet newspaper?

    • CliveM

      A newspaper paid for by advertising and free to user.

      • Anton

        And typically available in large shops and railway stations, bus termini etc.

    • dannybhoy

      You know, when you..
      When you really need to take a dump, and the only thing you have in your back pocket is a free sheet newspaper..

      • carl jacobs

        So they would not be overrun with journalistic credibility.

        • dannybhoy

          Or individual incontinence..
          I kid, I kid.
          You have the same local news sheets in the great US of A.
          A broad sheet is defined as ” A newspaper with a large format, regarded as more serious and less sensationalist than tabloids.”
          Typically large and rather unwieldy, they were newspapers to be taken seriously as opposed to yer average tabloid smaller newspaper..

    • This is a speculative article. We don’t know.

      Free news papers are, as their title suggests (!), posted through your door free of charge. They are financed by advertising revenue.

      [What a game last night! One could almost get to like this game of Gridiron]

      • Manfarang

        One for the books (game that is)

      • carl jacobs

        Not much defense except when it counted. Touchdowns vs Field goals in the red zone became very important. I thought New England was going to win that battle of attrition – right up until Brady’s fumble.

        The game will be remembered for the two fourth-down calls by Philadelphia. Both succeeded. Both went against conventional wisdom. That’s why Philly won. Its really hard to overstate how “over” the game would have been if Philly hadn’t made the first down with 5 minutes to go. That was a gutsy call.

      • carl jacobs

        Well, yes. But no one ever said that British English was consistent.

        We have such newspapers in the US. But they are either 1) small ideologically driven papers with a circulation of 500 or 2) advertising sheets with a few non-controversial stories slipped into the sides. What they aren’t is journalistically credible. That’s really what I was asking. A story like that described is the equivalent of click bait. Is there any reason to trust it considering the source?

        • Jack would be extremely sceptical about its credibility. But, as Jack said, this article is speculation and so who knows what’s going on?

        • Manfarang

          The London Evening Standard is free as is Metro, both newspapers

          • Dominic Stockford

            And no-one in London with a brain believes what they read in either.

        • Anton

          Why did Carlile not insist, absolutely insist, on following it up?

          • Probably because he didn’t have a mandate to launch his own investigation or instruct to core group. He had to deal with what was in front of him. He certainly couldn’t demand that the journalist to reveal her sources or that the informant speak to him.

        • Dominic Stockford

          They don’t have much credibility here, their funding comes from advertising, of which they are absolutely stuffed full.

      • carl jacobs

        speculative article

        OK. So here is my question. Did someone at Lambeth say “We need to get Welby off the hook. Go find that nurse.” At which point you have a neat confluence of interests between Lambeth, the journalist, and the source.

        Yes, I think that way. This whole sequence of events is just too convenient by half.

        • It’s a possibility. There are others. You have a suspicious and cynical outlook. Probably by nature, reinforced and enhanced by military training and not helped by your belief in the total depravity of man. Jack will say this, honour and integrity is certainly in short supply in our institutions, so anything is possible.

          • carl jacobs

            Mystery witnesses do not turn up at the last minute to save the day. That happens in movies. It doesn’t happen in real life.

          • Jack’s sure it has and does happen …

          • Anton

            Carl talks good sense in that post. As do you on this subject. Let us do our utmost to keep off the Reformation on this thread.

          • Jack talks sense on all subjects; Carl occasionally talks sense.
            Now that you’ve mentioned the Reformation …….

          • Anton

            Modesty being the greatest of your gifts?

          • No, Jack is very humble about his talents but not shy.

  • The anonymous denunciation. ‘It is said that….’ Any bets this is all part of the same Marxist agit-prop that is trying to deprive us of free speech?

    • Sarky

      I doubt many marxists even know who bishop bell is.

      • The forces working to destroy this country are active on many fronts.

        • Manfarang

          The financial asset strippers have been at it for decades.

      • alfredo

        What, even those in the General Synod and in the ranks of the clergy?

      • Dominic Stockford

        They have every desire to destroy the society that has served so well for many years – and therefore attack the credibility of those organisations seen as holding influence or respect. The church has been the last bastion which they are now, by foul means, seeking to tear down.

  • gadjodilo

    “The victim community talks, hears, and knows a great deal of confidential material, and they wish me well.” There’s a ‘victim community’? This idea is new to me. Is their collective opinion reliable?

    • alfredo

      There is a kind of organised trade union for alleged abusees of the clergy, dedicated to keeping their victim status alive until the Second Coming.

  • The Snail @/”

    I am fed up with all this cloak and dagger stuff by the CofE. Why make this ‘new’ allegation at all public before a thorough investigation has taken place? When there is some case to be answered re- George Bell then reveal all.

    • Anton

      A second allegation has been made. If Welby says nothing then the “single-allegation” Bellites harangue him, if he says something then Carlile harangues him. If he is in a no-win situation then it presumably reflects his poor handling of it to date.

  • Without commenting on the particulars of the Bell case, the author knows the “innocent until proven guilty” principle (i.e. proof beyond a reasonable doubt) is not always applicable in issues pertaining to reports of child sexual abuse. A robust, fair and impartial process, arriving at judgements based on the balance of probabilities, is more common when the criminal test cannot be satisfied. Should matters go to a criminal trial, in Scotland one may well end up with a “not proven verdict” when a jury determines there is insufficient evidence to establish guilt or innocence one way or another.

    • Andrew Carey

      The civil standard of proof – a ‘balance of probabilities’ – is not used to establish criminal responsibility. But even in a civil case a person is able to offer their own defence. That is not available to Bell so in this case we can’t reasonably establish guilt or innocence.

      • Tell that to the victims of Jimmy Saville.

        • Andrew Carey

          I don’t have to. But there is a difference. There are many relatively recent allegations against Jimmy Savillle, in contrast to one or two ancient allegations against Bell. It is almost impossible to provide credible evidence after 50 or 60 years to either a civil or criminal standard of proof. But while Saville is a prolific abuser, that doesn’t mean that every complaint lodged against him was true.

          • Dominic Stockford

            True, not every complaint was necessarily true. But many people around him knew full well what he was up to, and said nothing.

        • pobjoy

          The man who knew he would never be caught while he remained a Catholic.

  • Andrew Carey

    The news story from the Chichester Post is garbled. If there is any truth to this it could be another case of mistaken identity with the retired nurse mixing her Balls with her Bells. But even if the evidence is credible, Martin Sewell is right to say we simply cannot know and have to go with the presumption of innocence.

    • Ray Sunshine

      The adjective “numerous” in the opening paragraph of the Chichester Post report would certainly seem to suggest Ball rather than Bell.

      • alfredo

        Even the wildest accusations against Ball did not include (a) any girls, (b) children under the age of puberty, so such confusion is unlikely in the extreme.

        • Ray Sunshine

          In June 2016, when that news item appeared in the Chichester Post, had there been reports of any alleged victims of George Bell other than “Carol” herself? So where can the “numerous” have come from?

  • CliveM

    This case has stirred strong feelings and opinions. The lack of any clear evidence or transparency of process has resulted in an avalanche of speculation and conjecture. The motives and motivations of many of the key players have been guessed at. Is it malice, greed, a desire to compensate for past failings, incompetence or, or, or…….?
    Nature hates a vacuum and what we have here is a vacuum caused by an opaque process and lack of hard information. I worry that all we are doing is filling this vacuum with our own prejudices and wishes, when we would be better (as the author is doing), calling for more openness, but avoiding hypothesising on the motivations of Bishop Bells accusers.
    I wish Bishop Bell to be innocent of these accusations. I believe in his reputation as a courageous and holy man. I don’t know anything about ‘Carol’. It is much easier therefore to cast her as greedy, or simply befuddled by age and therefore an unreliable witness.
    But it is dangerous simply to fill this “vacuum of hard information”, with speculation based on prejudice and I fear that is what we are at risk of doing.

  • Inspector General

    Having researched Stalin’s show trials of the 1930s, managed by the NKVD, this Inspector must be forgiven for not being overly impressed when ‘a witness to a different abuse by him’ conveniently comes to light at the 11th hour…

  • Dominic Stockford

    “Numerous”?! Really?! And no-one had a moment’s suspicion or a clue it was going on? It has the whiff of not quite rightness about it still – other abusers where there were numerous events and ‘victims’ have never had this veil of secrecy over their behaviour. Jimmy Saville was known to be a right dodgy character, just no-one spoke up, and the same can be said for the string of others recently unmasked. But “numerous”, and there wasn’t even the merest whiff of it?