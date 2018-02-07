Ethics & Morality

Labour MP’s campaign for the stillborn to be recognised by the State raises a few awkward questions about abortion

When Labour MP Sharon Hodgson rose to deliver her contribution to the debate on the Civil Partnerships, Marriages and Deaths (Registration Etc.) Bill, the House was sparsely attended, but all who were there were very attentive. There were tears because there was pain. There was pain because 20 years ago Sharon Hodgson was glowing with pregnant expectancy and looking forward with joy to the safe delivery of her perfect baby girl, who already had a name. That name was Lucy, for this baby was certain to bring much light into the world; the light of love which all newborn babies bring. Pink pyjamas were folded neatly in the crib; teddy bears and play mats were neatly arranged. Sharon Hodgson was just counting down the days to the moment of ecstasy.

But then her whole world ended.

At 23.5 weeks, something went catastrophically wrong, and little Lucy was stillborn. She never took her first breath. She never saw her teddy bears or play mats. She never tried on her pink pyjamas. She never got to gaze into the adoring eyes of a mother who loved her so very, very much. There was a lot of darkness and crying: no baby smiles, no burps, no dirty nappies, no baby gripes; just sorrow, and a long night of pain.

And that mother has been grieving ever since. How could she not? Baby Lucy was a real, little human being inside her. She was loved and cherished; she was cradled her mother’s arms; she had eyes, ears, fingers and toes. She didn’t breathe, but she had personhood in a sacred maternal universe of amniotic paradise.

Then Sharon Hodgson was dealt a further blow. The State only recognises the stillborn after 24 weeks, and little Lucy was three or four days short of this registration threshold. So there would be no birth certificate and no death certificate. As far as the State was and is concerned, Lucy never existed.

What a cruel and heartless law this is. How could the State be so insensible to a mother’s suffering? Why would politicians be so indifferent to months of mourning and years of grieving for babies who lived in their mothers’ wombs but never breathed the world’s air?

Clause 3 of the ‘Civil Partnerships, Marriages and Deaths (Registration Etc.) Bill’ aims to remedy this injustice:

So the Government is consulting on whether the law as it stands on registration of the stillborn should be amended to permit the registration of pregnancy loss before 24 weeks’ gestation.

If the law is to be changed, it would mean the State acknowledging the lives (and so the right to life) of the unborn before 24 weeks, which is the current threshold for abortion (ie when the State determines that the ‘product of conception’ in a woman’s womb is a ‘foetus’ [unless it’s Royal]). If the law is to be changed, it would mean the unborn having the right to have their lives and deaths registered; such rights as may be defended and vindicated in law. If the law is to be changed, it would bestow personhood and protection on the littlest human beings in the womb: they would have ‘equality’ in the human right to life.

Following her moving speech, Sharon Hodgson was respectfully asked:

And answer came there none; just barbed requests from eavesdroppers to “Try a bit of sensitivity!”

It’s a perfectly legitimate question, isn’t it?

Does Sharon Hogdson believe – along with all ‘pro-choice’ MPs who support her quest to change the law – that babies who are stillborn before 24 weeks should be recognised in their full humanity, but those who are aborted either before or after 24 weeks were never fully human and so had no right to be registered by the State? Is it simply the willing but arbitrary desire of the autonomous pregnant woman to become a mother (or not) which determines whether the ‘product of conception’ within her womb has the right to life?

And what, then, happens to babies who are born alive and breathing at (say) 22 weeks?

At the moment, it seems to be something of a lottery as to whether your local NHS will intervene to aid these pre-term births. Some mothers clearly suffer great anguish and distress as their babies are left to die in their arms:

All I want to do as a mum and us as a family is put that right and get justice for her and any other familys that this may happen to they need to know they have a right to ask for a team to be near by ask for intervention and have rights and make sure all information is correct and you receive the care needed , things like this can’t keep happening Ultimately things need to change. I’m always going to wonder about the what ifs now I will take this to my grave…

If Sharon Hodgson is right (and her female Labour colleagues sitting each side of her are justified in their compassion), doesn’t the logic of her quest lead directly to the State’s acknowledgement that human life begins at conception?

    The logic will, but not the State, alas!

    • David

      “The logic will, but not the State, alas !”
      Not only the logic but God’s justice, mercy and compassion will !

      • “Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature things required by the law, they are a law for themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them.”

        Human ‘logic’, alas, can be self serving. That’s why this MP is experiencing the distress of cognitive dissonance.

        • David

          Cognitive dissonance indeed !
          It is far more prevalent than most people understand it to be, for the simple reason that it is very easy to unaware of ones own cognitive dissonance, especially when facing up to it would create difficulties socially or career wise. Looking at oneself clearly in the mirror, being self-aware, is one of the most difficult things to do in our culture, which is one of the reasons that Christ’s message of repent and seek forgiveness and it will be granted by your loving Father Who is both just and merciful, is so very unpopular in a society that preaches self-will to the young, almost from birth. But the remnant will stand.

          • It’s called Original Sin.

            By his sin Adam, as the first man, lost the original holiness and justice he had received from God, not only for himself but for all humans.

            Adam and Eve transmitted to their descendants human nature wounded by their own first sin and hence deprived of original holiness and justice; this deprivation is called “original sin”.

            As a result of original sin, human nature is weakened in its powers, subject to ignorance, suffering and the domination of death, and inclined to sin (this inclination is called “concupiscence”).

            http://www.vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P1C.HTM

          • David

            Indeed !

    • Merchantman

      Much like those forced into to the wicked practice of FGM, where the law is not enforced and where the sisterhood remain silent for the most part.

      • Mike Stallard

        …or Rotherham?

  • David

    One feels for the sad loss of this woman and its father. The depth of grieving for the child that they never had is so deep it surfaces now some two decades later. She was brave to share this private grief with us. If there is any justice and mercy in this now, effectively cold secularist state, her clear, simple and heartfelt request should be granted and the law changed.
    But what this MP has bravely shared with the world shows us is that, the law’s artificial cut off point for most abortions of 24 weeks is an arbitrary, medically and morally illiterate ruling. It may have had some credibility when most babies born at that stage died, but now with modern medicines and technology it is clear that true humans are being born and surviving at that stage, and no doubt at twenty three and a half weeks too.
    But I suspect that the moral decay of our country is now so great, thanks to decades of the cultural Marxists using the lieft-liberal politicians to further its destructive agendas, that the voice of mercy and justice will be drowned out by the shrill voices of the money spinning industrial scale abortionists who sense that their never ending steam of government funded profits could be endangered by the principled defence of innocent lives.

    • Cultural Marxism indeed. In this scenario the irony is the baby is the supposed oppressor and the mother the oppressed. The truth of God becomes a lie.

      • David

        Wry words of wisdom John.

  • Marcus Stewart

    This is indeed a fundamental question, and it is astonishing that the ethical and legal implication of Sharon’s petition may have eluded her and pro-choice colleagues. For they cannot square the circle: either the threshold is lowered from 24 weeks to some fewer weeks, below which they accept ‘baby isn’t baby’, or ‘baby is baby’ from conception, and abortion is killing/murder, etc

    What she is proposing appears to hinge on the criterion of wantedness. If ‘baby’ is wanted it’s wrong not to recognise pre-natal death as loss of a person; if not, it isn’t – making it all about emotion. Of course this is nonsense.

    Sharon’s sadness aside, she needs to get a grip of this as a profoundly significant matter that goes far beyond the state’s being ‘nice’ to women grieving the loss of a wanted unborn person. Mr Rees-Mogg is very well placed to take this up…

    • David

      Hammer hits nail on the head !
      You may be interested in my statement – one below.

  • Chris Bell

    When in dream you meet dream people, eat dream food, have dream babies and have a dream life. And it is one of fierce, unending suffering. The ‘life’ that an individual thinks he has is just as so……. a turmoil of the mind and imagination. If a person wants to be free of suffering then that person must go with all heart and mind to the root cause of suffering…..the ego-I………….what has been called the ‘original sin’.
    If you Christians accepted Christ you would understand this. His entire ministry was to demonstrate that that life in the body is not life at all and should be therefore the subject of intense enquiry, prayer and scrutiny until the truth be uncovered that you are Eternal Spirit in God Himself. This a matter of Grace alone not clever ignorance so lauded by the deluded mind.
    Sri Nisargadatta: “This life appears to be beginningless, but in fact it is only now. From moment to moment you are renewing it. Once you have seen that you are dreaming, you shall wake up. But you do not see, because you want the dream to continue.
    A day will come when you will long for the ending of the dream, with all your heart and mind, and be willing to pay any price; the price will be dispassion and detachment, the loss of interest in the dream itself.”

    • Mike Stallard

      I cannot place this. Socrates and the world of ideals? Gnosticism? Buddhism?
      Where it breaks down is, of course, that it is simply not true. Get toothache and see what real pain is like! And what matters is “thy kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven.” Both. And. We live here, made of dust. Under heaven.

      • Branch of Hinduism – meditation and singing devotional chants and bhajans.

        “My Guru told me: “…Go back to that state of pure being, where the ‘I am’ is still in its purity before it got contaminated with ‘I am this’ or ‘I am that.’ Your burden is of false self-identifications—abandon them all.” My guru told me, “Trust me, I tell you: you are Divine. Take it as the absolute truth. Your joy is divine, your suffering is divine too. All comes from God. Remember it always. You are God, your will alone is done.” I did believe him and soon realized how wonderfully true and accurate were his words. I did not condition my mind by thinking, “I am God, I am wonderful, I am beyond.” I simply followed his instruction, which was to focus the mind on pure being, “I am,” and stay in it. I used to sit for hours together, with nothing but the “I am” in my mind and soon the peace and joy and deep all-embracing love became my normal state. In it all disappeared—myself, my guru, the life I lived, the world around me. Only peace remained, and unfathomable silence.” (I Am That, Dialogue 51, April 16, 1971)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nisargadatta_Maharaj#Scriptures

        • Mike Stallard

          I am enjoy the Monkey Story at the moment. What tosh! But fun.

          • Not sure it’s complete “tosh” and there are similarities between it and the experiences of many Christian mystics.

          • Mike Stallard

            Erm…

          • Not now …. too complex a subject.

          • Chris Bell

            Not complex but pragmatic and simple. It is the mind alone that makes for complication.

          • It’s founded on non-dualism and so is not a Christian approach to good and evil, pain and suffering. Christians believe evil truly is the rejection of the good. Separation from God is not an illusion born of ignorance. Recognising oneness with God will not put an end to suffering. We strive to become Christ-like – not Christ.

          • Chris Bell

            He who is unknown though residing within each and
            every soul, and who is unceasingly, untiringly and
            efficiently activating all those souls, having them as
            His bodies, alone is the immortal inner Self.

          • Of course, there is a sense in which God is present in oneself and all creation. But ignorance is not our most basic problem. Sin is. When we make overcoming ignorance the central problem of the spiritual life, we inhibit true transformation, in which God changes our actions and desires, in which He makes us holy.

            Although man could not exist without God holding him in existence, nevertheless, we each have individual and separate souls created by God. God calls us to a much deeper union with Himself that sin prevents. Weakness and suffering are clues to reality. They teach us that something is terribly wrong. We suffer because man rejected the true path to union with God, desiring to be “like God” while living in disobedience to Him. In this sense, separation from God is a reality. Recognizing this reality is fundamental to redemption. Christ came to solve this problem. It is no illusion!

            Here’s what the Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church had to say on this pseudognosticism and meditation:

            “Both of these forms of error continue to be a temptation for man the sinner. They incite him to try and overcome the distance separating creature from Creator, as though there ought not to be such a distance; to consider the way of Christ on earth, by which he wishes to lead us to the Father, as something now surpassed; to bring down to the level of natural psychology what has been regarded as pure grace, considering it instead as ‘superior knowledge’ or as ‘experience.’

            “Such erroneous forms, having reappeared in history from time to time on the fringes of the Church’s prayer, seem once more to impress many Christians, appealing to them as a kind of remedy, be it psychological or spiritual, or as a quick way of finding God.”(Orationis formas, 1989)

          • Chris Bell

            ” In this sense, separation from God is a reality.”. Yes, indeed, the sense of separation from God is the evil itself. The greatest arrogance: “Who are you that you consider yourself as apart from me who commands and conducts all things?”
            As Fr Thomas Merton puts it:
            “What we are – our identity – is only truly known to God – never ourselves, nor any other man or woman. The greatest terror of the particular judgment is that, the moment after our death we instantly appear before the face of God and learn our identity – in truth. We finally see ourselves as we really are!! The measure of our identity, of our being (the two are the same) is the amount of our love for God.”

            “Our identity, of our Being” the two are one and the same. Not complicated because it is a matter for the Heart not the objectifying mind.

          • Did you not absorb this: “Although man could not exist without God holding him in existence, nevertheless, we each have individual and separate souls created by God. God calls us to a much deeper union with Himself that sin prevents.”

            That’s the separation Jack was referring to. It’s not the “sense of separation” from God that is evil – it’s the actual separation and deprivation that is caused by sin and rebellion.

            Thomas Merton lost his way in latter life, though Jack can’t see how that particular quote supports your argument.

          • Chris Bell

            Sorry jack. But who are you? Who quaintly dismisses one of our better theologians.
            False identity is at the root of it. Read it again. Or rather re-read Adam as he hid because he knew himself to be different……………….and immediately out of the Garden because of it!!!
            My goodness what complications people dream up>

          • Who is Jack? Jack is just Happy Jack. And he’s read Merton and, yes, he dismisses his later writings as spiritually dangerous. Merton turned to Zen ideas and non-duality to supplement Christianity. Merton quotes Buddha’s comments to Ananda, where he says, “. . . you must be your own lamps, be your own refuges”. He admits how different this statement is from the Christian belief in one’s “total self-surrender and a complete dependence on Christ,” The Buddha teaches we can rely on nothing but ourselves and our own discovery of our lack of self and truth to become enlightened. The Buddhist reliance upon self and the Christian reliance on grace and Christ, are not reconcilable.

            “[Prayer] is defined, properly speaking, as a personal, intimate and profound dialogue between man and God. It expresses therefore the communion of redeemed creatures with the intimate life of the Persons of the Trinity. This communion, based on Baptism and the Eucharist, source and summit of the life of the Church, implies an attitude of conversion, a flight from ‘self’ to the ‘You’ of God.” (Orationis formas; 1989)

            You are rejecting the idea of “a flight from ‘self’ to the ‘You’ of God” and conflating the two. Where there are no separate people there can be no dialogue. No communication takes place in Meditation. Without words, concepts, ideas, or images, how does one speak to God? While turning away from inspirations and feelings, and making no use of Sacred Scripture or the truths of the faith, how does one listen to God? No speaking and no listening means no dialogue.

            Now, it’s true that communication between God and the soul can take place at a level beyond words, concepts, and feelings in infused contemplation. Nevertheless, if there is no exchange on some level, there is no dialogue. Awareness is not dialogue, especially when that awareness is not about someone who is essentially other than oneself.

            Christian prayer involves (at least) two persons. Jesus is a Person, God the Son. Christian prayer goes to God through Him, although it often addresses the First or Third Person of the Holy Trinity. Prayer is addressed from a person to a separate Person (or the other way around; God also communicates with the soul during prayer).

            Without a “personal, intimate, and profound dialogue” there is no Christian prayer. Therefore, so far as Jack and the Church is concerned, Eastern religious meditation is not Christian prayer, whatever else it may be.

            You would hold that man’s “enlightenment” is precipitated simply by the realisation that he is already enlightened. That is, our attachment to a self, to a non-self, and to the reality of reality, is in the end an illusion that masks the reality that we are already enlightened.

          • Chris Bell

            How does one speak to God????? You already know. You are always speaking of yourself in the 3rd person. Why? Is it because your first person ‘I’ is too sacred? Or is it because you wish to hide behind an impersonal 3rd as though ‘reporting’ on the phenomenon of existence you call your life?
            I hope that it is the former. For in the first person ‘I’ that you use everyday is a silent truth. Silent because it contains all ideas but is not itself an ‘idea’. Ultimately you will come to find that all the argument, the testimony of others, the canon law is empty and vacuous and that just one simple question remains “Who am I?” or even more honestly “Who is I?”. All effort spent here is talking to God.
            And whether or not anybody is ‘enlightened’, as you put it, is simply an uninteresting mistake. It is not possible to find what you have not lost.

          • You’re trapped in what philosophers call the “paradox of the liar”.

          • Chris Bell

            Chris thinks that Jack is no longer happy. This very much a paradox.

          • pobjoy

            the moment after our death we instantly appear before the face of God and learn our identity – in truth

            ‘Because you are sons, God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, the Spirit who calls out, “Abba, Father.”‘ Gal 4:6 NIV

            Christianity is what happens after a person knows his or her identity as son or daughter; and it happens because a person knows that identity.

            There is terror for those who die without that knowledge, either because they are unsure, or because they are sure that their identity is that of the reprobate. But those who know their identity as sons or daughters know that there is no condemnation for them.

          • Chris Bell

            Now at last a more heartfelt answer. And for sure there is terror who die in ignorance of their true identity in Him. Which is why the only good purpose of this life is to courageously enquire of its reality within their own lives and not hide in ‘others’ testimony.

          • It is the error of Colossians.

          • Yes, a “hollow and deceptive philosophy.”

          • Indeed. There is the creator and all else is creation.

          • Mike Stallard

            If you are talking about the Monkey stories, – rubbish!

          • Mike Stallard

            No it is tosh. It really is. Not only is it ridiculous, it is not even allegorical; it is unbelievable too. And as literature it falls into the trap of making the monkey into a superman who is pretty well invulnerable too. OK I know he is put under a stone a couple of times but he soon gets out of it. I just do not care about the Ancient of Days or the Celestial Emperor. As a religious book it is lightweight and silly. I have learned nothing from it.

          • Lol … Jack wasn’t referring to the Monkey Tale but to Nisargadatta Maharaj’s writings.

          • Anton

            Do bear in mind that they don’t mean by ‘god’ what we mean.

      • Ian G

        I’d say Hindu philosophy and Mahayana Buddhism. It reminds me of the young lady of Deal.

      • Chris Bell

        The fault of all religion is to place God ‘out there’ and separate from the worshipper. But God who is All is then somehow not part of ‘your all’. It is absurd and ridiculous. There is only God and our nature is therefore God. You should know for certain that the turmoil of the mind is the sole cause of the miserable bondage of the cruel and fierce birth and death. What a person ‘thinks’ he is, is mere idea and supposition and is not anything to with who he is, as any dream will make clear. The waking state is no more than another dream but a divinely important dream in which it is possible to challenge and enquire. To do such, a Teacher is needed. Christ is such a Teacher.
        To suffer repeatedly and not enquire of the root of suffering is the definition of the fool.

        • Try pouring hot water on your hand and see whether the effect is real or not.

          • Chris Bell

            That would be silly, would it not? ”
            And Jesus answered, “It is said: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.” Why do you?
            “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone.” The body needs its sustenance but this is not who you are. And if it is not your reality then it is a dream of identity. The seed must be destroyed before it gives forth life everlasting. ENQUIRE.

          • I don’t. I’m answering a fool here Chris according to his folly. The body is not who I am but it is part of who I am.

            Chris, I assume that although you cite Scripture you do so only for arguments sake and not because you regard it as authoritative. Christian belief arises from both old and new testaments. If these are taken, as Christians believe, as God-breathed and completely reliable, which is orthodox Christian belief, its hard to see how you could ever arrive at gnostic conclusions from believing their message.

            Gnostic notions are philosophical rather than biblical. Philosophy is of course a search for understanding about ultimate things apart fro divine revelation. So far you have certainly argued only from autonomous human reason. You are free to place your trust there but it is a very shaky basis for any understanding of God and all things metaphysical. If God exists, and I am sure he does, only if he makes himself known can we ever discover who he is and the true nature of creation. Autonomous human searching and reasoning simply isn’t up to the job.

          • Chris Bell

            If God exists?????!!!!!!
            Now you have answered yourself. And condemned yourself.
            Nobody else has.
            Quietly ask yourself who is that ‘I’ that so easily condemns itself to ignorance and despair. Yet you will not find its provenance in any idea. The ‘I’ that you use everyday is not an idea….it is your very Presence. Ask of this then He will find you. And you will know.

          • It is an “if’ of argument not ‘doubt’.

          • The ‘I’ is profoundly affected by the body. It is not ‘the ghost in the machine’. To repeat, my basis for this assertion is theological not philosophical. I claim revelation not independent reasoning. And without Revelation, let me again repeat, it is impossible to have true knowledge of God or of man. We may have physical knowledge of man but not true metaphysical knowledge. Who man is must be revealed.

    • David

      As a conservative Christian whose faith is guided by the Bible and the continuing teachings of the universal Church, a Church that rejected Gnosticism, I must state that the body is real and not to be despised or disparaged, but seen in perspective for what it is, a vehicle our eternal souls occupy whilst on earth. But similarly our eternal souls will, after the death of the body, continue, as discrete “beings” although dwelling forever within the Kingdom of God.
      Glory to the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit.

      • Martin

        Our souls will be reunited with with our resurrected bodies at the great resurrection and, for believers, live on the New Earth. The unity of body and soul is the natural state of Man.

        • David

          Amen !

    • Jesus Christ bodily rose from the dead. Herein lies the death of Gnosticism.

      • Now why didn’t Jack just say that and have done with it?!

  • One of many tragic experiences Jack witnessed during his career was that of a 14 year old ‘looked after’ girl being “counselled” into an abortion by social work and medical professionals. Some time after the ‘procedure’, Jack received a request from her for a headstone to be placed in a cemetery inscribed with the name of this child ‘that never was’ so the baby would know she was loved by her and she would have a place to visit to leave flowers and mourn her. She had named her baby “Bella”.

    • Dolphinfish

      Agreed. I had two brothers stillborn and it was a tremendous comfort to my mother that she christened them herself before giving them up. She was giving them their humanity, but she was lucky the staff at a Catholic hospital understood why this was so important to her.

    • Politically__Incorrect

      Well said Jack. I have often suspected that the conspiracy of silence is a product of shame, thinly veiled in very poor “science”.

      • Human ‘logic’ is self serving. Think Eve, temptation and Satan. That’s why this subject generates such cognitive dissonance and why HG is being assailed. He is troubling the consciences of some and exposing contradictory beliefs and values. We mourn miscarriages and stillbirths, yet glorify abortion.

        • Human logic is self serving. Indeed. Well put. The heart has reasons…

  • Murti Bing

    This is too emotional an issue for many people for anyone to start muttering about hypocrisy, so let us be cautious and accept that there is certainly a lot of confusion in the matter.

    Maybe this will help. At about six or seven weeks, the heart of the foetus separates from the mother and begins to pump by itself. Perhaps this is a good point to say that, since there are two circulation systems functioning, there are two beings involved and the welfare of both should be taken into consideration for any further decision. This also provides more than enough time for action to be taken in the terrible event of rape.

    • There’s no confusion “in the matter” – none. Human life begins at the moment of conception. You simply want to redefine when “life” needs protecting, and even then you introduce an exception. Pope Francis has called abortion “horrific”, saying it is part of our “”throwaway culture” in which human life is disposed of as easily as wasted food.

      • Murti Bing

        I don’t disagree with you and I am not in favour of abortion myself. I was simply trying to find away through that both sides might be able to accept in order to mitigate the damage in the immediate future. View it as a small step (though by no means that small) towards creating a growing awareness of the wrongness of the whole thing. Trying to work in stages, if you will. It’s not perfect, but right now w’re moving even further away from the right course.

        • Sure, Jack agrees, as a step in the right direction restricting abortion to six weeks would be a great victory.

      • pobjoy

        Human life begins at the moment of conception.

        Quite so.. What I find perplexing is why Holy Church does not baptise at that moment.

        • Politically__Incorrect

          Probably because nobody knows if conception has happened at that stage, plus not knowing the sex of the offspring. There is also the awkward matter of having the priest in your bedroom

          • pobjoy

            Probably because nobody knows if conception has happened at that stage

            But if it has, and the conceived subsequently dies before birth, a soul is lost.

            Is naming essential?

          • Politically__Incorrect

            No, but it would require baptisms on a frequent basis in case there had been a conception. What about multiple births? The couple wouldn’t know in the early stages if there were twins, triplets, etc… Are those souls really lost because a priest didn’t baptise them? Is God so dependant on the priesthood He can’t save without their intervention?

          • pobjoy

            ‘It is solemnly and strictly commanded that we must be baptized or we shall not be saved’ (Large Catechism). There cannot be said to be baptism of desire, or ‘baptism of blood’ in these cases, so it is difficult to see how there can be salvation; so baptism as soon as possible after conception would save most who do not go to full term.

          • Politically__Incorrect

            As you wish, but I still believe God, who creates all life, is powerful enough to take back the soul of one of His unborn embryos, with or without the help of any Christian minister. Of that I have no doubt. If He were not able to do such a thing, I would not be able to regard Him as a true God.

          • Martin

            “a soul is lost”

            Hardly, baptism never saved anyone.

            In any case “Shall not the Judge of all the earth do what is just?”

          • pobjoy

            baptism never saved anyone

            Then why do people say that it does?

          • Martin

            Indeed.

          • Hmm …. Jack doesn’t think a priest could actually manage to enter the womb of a mother in order to pour water over the head of the infant.

  • Politically__Incorrect

    The question is a perfectly legitimate one. Also, what is discussed in Parliament is a matter of national interest, even when an MP illustrates their case by recounting a personal tragedy. Parliament is and should be the place for such discussion. My guess here is that because abortion is generally a taboo subject (why?), it rarely enters into the conscious mind of those who prefer to silence any debate on it. This may explain a lack of forethought about the implications of recognising the humanity of those still-born before 24 weeks. Proof, were it needed, that political correctness shuts down intellect.

  • Thank you for writing this Your Grace. I had the same thought and you have put the point very sensitively and eloquently. Alas logic is not the strong point of the postmodern mind.

  • Mike Stallard

    Hard cases make bad law.
    Another hard case is a friend of mine who had a bonk when plastered at an all night session. He is now the father of an unwanted child. She would not abort it. Nobody wants it. Good old grandad – for the moment – copes.
    Another person I know through her mother had the same sort of experience fifteen years ago. She is now landed with an unwanted and unloved lad of fifteen being brought up by his grannie who goes over to his house on the bus (one hour) to feed him roast meals and make sure he has school clothes.
    Sad old world.

    • dannybhoy

      ‘Had a bonk’?
      Unwanted children are still children. The society that says we should be free to bonk with whoever, wherever and when ever is in deep trouble. The society that cynically insists that ‘women have a right to decide what happens with their bodies’ is a society that will suffer a backlash.
      Unwanted children who grow up in ANGER, without gentleness, without compassion, without love will lash out. They will want to recreate in the world about them the same chaos they feel inside..
      You don’t mock God and get away with it..

    • carl jacobs

      Animals know to care for their young. But people apparently do not.

      People think that sex is a game and demand that no consequences should attach. They do not recognize any obligation unless they choose to carry it. Are there children brought into the world? Well, too bad for them. Adult incontinence is evidently the greatest excuse ever invented by man.

      • CliveM

        Do you know one of the things that get my goat, the description of these children as a ‘love child’!

        What a damn lie. Planned for, hoped for, worked for are love children! Not some poor offspring, created as a result of some drunken fumbling or some casual sexual encounter.

        • Martin

          Perhaps lust child would be more appropriate and honest.

          • CliveM

            It would certainly be more honest.

        • worrywort

          Love child is what the Rich or Famous have. The poor have Bastards.

  • Inspector General

    This is one of the most macabre articles ever to appear on Cranmer. Sharon wants a box for her dead little one, then…

    Let her weep. From SPUC
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    General Election 8 June 2017

    Constituency: Washington and Sunderland West

    Sharon Hodgson MP is standing for re-election.

    The following reflects votes which, in our view, are key indicators of the
    commitment of MPs on pro-life issues.

    Overall Sharon Hodgson has voted:
    1 times with the pro-life lobby
    6 times was either absent or abstained
    29 times with the anti-life lobby

    These totals include votes on abortion and votes on euthanasia.

    Specifically on abortion Sharon Hodgson has voted:
    0 times with the pro-life lobby
    3 times was either absent or abstained
    8 times with the anti-life lobby

    Specifically on euthanasia Sharon Hodgson has voted:

    1 times with the pro-life lobby
    0 times was either absent or abstained
    0 times with the anti-life lobby

    • John

      Fancy that…

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Do I detect some inconsistency here? Surely not…

      • David

        Cognitive dissonance is strong in the left-liberals for how else could they continue ?

      • Inspector General

        The Labour party’s spirit is Feminism, Mrs Proudie. Everything for a woman’s right. You may be familiar with the ridiculous spectacle of male Labour politicians standing up and saying “I am a feminist”. They have been scared into doing that, you see. Lest they be de-selected and a real feminist put in their place.

    • HoratioLordNelson

      Harsh to say it, but she seems rather keen on babies being dead.

      • Inspector General

        Other people’s babies, apparently. Not her own…

    • I’m fed up of these tearful socialists. She should be getting on with trying to reduce the 24 week abortion limit to 20 weeks. That would be a more positive step.

    • Harsh … but fair.

  • John

    One feels for Mrs Hodgson. We had three late miscarriages and it is indeed crushing, many years on.

    His Grace is right of course. Thus is exposed the utter moral bankruptcy of the pro-choice argument. You are fully human with rights and protections if you are wanted; and you are total garbage and lined up for extermination if you are not. Dear God, have mercy. I will just never, ever understand how these people have the effrontery to say what they do with no shame.

    • Mike Stallard

      I was engaged to be married for three years. Luckily my fiancé and I abstained from intercourse until marriage. But, allow me to assure you that it was a very close run thing on a number of occasions. Had we weakened and given in and she had fallen pregnant, we would both have been in real trouble.
      I suspect that there are a lot of people like us around today.
      What is the difference between a pro-life and a pro choice? Two pints of lager…

      • Jon of GSG

        Maybe in that case the difference is also in the degree of mercy shown by the people who would have been outraged (or whatever) by such a pregnancy.

        • Mike Stallard

          Not really. Bringing unwanted people into the world is gross dereliction of duty however you look at it. Abortion, of just getting on with it and loathing the child – there aren’t any easy answers. Now that people leave school at eighteen and go on to the fleshpots of uni ready for a sparkling career, children are, frankly, a nuisance.

          • carl jacobs

            Just because the child might be unwanted by the adult, that does not remove the adult’s responsibility toward the child. Love is a choice. It is a deliberate act. It is not a warm fuzzy emotion.

      • grutchyngfysch

        Lets call that what it is: compounding one sin by taking the life of an unborn child to either cover it up or avoid the consequences of having to rear a child on a timescale which inconveniences.

        A sin can’t be undone: it can be forgiven. The first sin can be repented of and a child reared and loved. That’s a choice by the way, not an affectation on the basis of mood. The second can only be repented of.

      • Anton

        Well done, but too long an engagement!

      • carl jacobs

        What is the difference between a pro-life and a pro choice? Two pints of lager…

        Only if one leavens it with cowardice and hypocrisy.

    • Phil Young

      Yes, it most certainly must be crushing:(. Fortunately I have never suffered this. But I do know from the minute I knew I was pregnant (and I could tell or suspect within a very few weeks as there were changes to me), I thought of that embryo (even though at that stage perhaps not much more than a few cells) as a person, a human being. So far as I’m concerned one cannot draw some more or less arbitrary line. When one concieves one thinks of that embryo/foetus as one’s child. I remember looking at pictures of the development of babies from the first couple of cells onwards, watching in effect at what stage the child was at through my pregnancy. At no stage was it ever not a person to me.

  • Norman Yardy

    What is good for goose is good for the gander.
    Death by stillborn is the same as death by abortion.

  • Darter Noster

    “Is it simply the willing but arbitrary desire of the autonomous pregnant woman to become a mother (or not) which determines whether the ‘product of conception’ within her womb has the right to life?”

    Yes. It is part and parcel of the post-modernist war on objectivity, which must be replaced by ‘feelings’, ‘identity’ and ‘narrative’. A wanted pregnancy is a baby. An unwanted one is a tumour-like bundle of cells. Wanted babies have value. Unwanted foetuses don’t. Feelings determine reality.

    If I think I am a woman, I am a woman. If I don’t like “Euro-centric” history, with its nasty facts, I can have “Afro-centric” history, which tells me everything is the fault of colonialism and that pre-colonial Africa was on the brink of launching a space programme. If I don’t like “Hetero-normativity”, which says children should have a mother and a father, I can go for the queer viewpoint, which says children can cheerfully be brought up by nine gay men in rotation. If I want my heart disease treated by qualified doctors and peer-reviewed medicine, rather than a witch-doctor chanting and burning herbs, I am a racist. I can totally rewrite science, history, morality and even reality from any viewpoint I like and as long as it is related to my ‘identity’ everyone else must applaud and affirm it.

    Objectivity, especially the insistence on scientific, mathematical or historical facts, is nothing but the colonialist and racist perpetuation of white male privilege. Get with the times YG.

  • carl jacobs

    Upon such a dilemma does our thoroughly modern society impale itself. The key to understanding is that the modern world focuses on the self. So on the one hand it wants to affirm the ability of the Self to repudiate the responsibilities of parenthood. On the other hand it wants to affirm the suffering of the Self that results from miscarriage. This doesn’t create a contradiction in modern thinking because the personhood of the unborn child is never an issue. It doesn’t really matter to the modern observer. What matters is affirming the Self however the Self wants to be affirmed.

    That’s just how our post-modern world thinks. It doesn’t demand let alone require consistency because the Self doesn’t feel the need to be consistent.

    • It’s an unsustainable deception. That’s why people like HG when they expose the nakedness of the deception, are met with hostility.

      “Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature things required by the law, they are a law for themselves, even though they do not have the law. They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts, their consciences also bearing witness, and their thoughts sometimes accusing them and at other times even defending them.”

      One can deny the existence of immutable moral laws but one can’t entirely erase the call of our consciences, no matter how hard we try to wall it behind rationalisations and soundproof it.

  • David

    To repeat the point I made earlier, the quality of many of the comments from congregants, as shown below, amply demonstrates the need for this blog site to continue. For where else in this confused post-modern world will one find such an assemblage of comments written by erudite, occasionally even wise, men and women ?

  • not a machine

    A very moving moment in the HOC of experience for a deep grief that affects couples and single women and a difficult matter for Christians and other faiths.
    If you do listen to R4 try and catchy R4 moral maze program, and see if you think what you thought was a challenging Christian topic has areas you hadn’t even thought of absolutely brilliant discussion.

  • dannybhoy

  • Inspector General

    Why do people in constituencies not overrun by ethnics vote for people like Hodgson? The Labour party long ago abandoned the Working Class for international socialism. The idea of bringing in votes for them from unfortunate abroad. Corbyn is more interested in getting the asylum cheats in Calais here, pretty damn quick, than in regeneration of the North East. It’s damn easier, for one reason…

  • Chefofsinners

    Sharon’s mistake is to care about whether the state registers a life. She cares because the state is the highest authority she knows.
    But God’s promise is that her child lived and died and will live again. If she would turn to Him she would find all she needs.

  • prompteetsincere

    The audible cry…
    for the silent scream, still unheard.

    • carl jacobs

      Be sure of this. It’s heard. And it cries out for vengeance.

  • disqus_5FxF9H1HiV

    So people want to register stillbirths before 24 weeks: how much earlier? What about those women desperate for a baby who convince themselves that a late period is a miscarriage? This is an emotive issue, but you cannot register the death of someone who has never lived.

    But you don’t need to have the validation of “the state”: it is the right of every parent to ask the hospital where a stillbirth occurs for the body for burial or cremation, and that burial or cremation will be registered.

    I have some personal experience in this area and I can tell you that a piece of paper from “the state” would be of no comfort, but knowing where our 21:6 week dead baby is buried (next to where he who would have been her great-grandfather is interred) is a comfort and we put flowers there for both of them.

  • Chefofsinners

