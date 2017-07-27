same sex marriage
Church of England

Justine vs Justin: the ‘not yet’ and ‘never’ of same-sex marriage in the Church of England

In an interview for Sky News last week on same-sex marriage and the Church, Justine Greening (the Education Secretary who also happens to hold the Equalities portfolio) told Sophy Ridge: “I think it’s quite important that we recognise that for many churches, including the Church of England actually, that was something that they were not yet willing to have in their own churches…”

In that ‘not yet willing’ lies a ton of teleological expectation: a sense of designed inevitability that it is simply a case of waiting for the jaundiced church to catch up with enlightened progress. “I think it is important that the church in a way keeps up and is part of a modern country,” she added, as though it were the Church’s vocation to conform to the prevailing culture rather than to transform it. She then made her appeal more religiously universal: “I think people do want to see our major faiths keep up with modern attitudes in our country.”

Some people, certainly. But she ignores the fact that for many more people of “our major faiths”, the very notion of same-sex marriage is a non-sequitur; a contradiction in terms; a category error. If the naturally fertile union of male and female is no longer to be distinguished from the naturally infertile union of man and man or woman and woman, then marriage becomes nothing more than a contract between consenting couples for companionship. Why limit that to couples? Isn’t comfort and love to be found even more abundantly in threesomes, foursomes, or in whole family communities who simply want to support and strengthen one another as they go through life for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health?

Marriage is a gift of God in creation, we are told. It isn’t about personal autonomy, human rights or civil liberties: it is for a man and a woman to be united with one another in heart, body and mind, as Christ is united with his bride, the Church (Eph 5:32). This is what the Church of England believes, teaches and expresses in its marriage liturgy. The church’s apprehension of the profound mystery of marital procreation is distinct from the state’s contract of partnership. When Justine Greening talks of the church being “not yet willing” to solemnise same-sex unions, she appears to have no understanding that the male-female union is God’s pattern for creation: the two who come together to create a third reflect something of God’s own triune existence. This is the meaning of marriage.

And in a speech to the House of Lords during the passage of the Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Justin Welby made this perfectly clear, so much so that it isn’t clear at all why Justine Greening talks of ‘not yet’ rather than respectfully understanding that ‘never’ is the natural expression of the marriage covenant, and the Christian understanding of the spiritual institution.

“The result is confusion,” the Archbishop declares. “Marriage is abolished, redefined and recreated, being different and unequal for different categories.” And here is Justin’s nexus which Justine ignores:

The new marriage of the Bill is an awkward shape with same gender and different gender categories scrunched into it, neither fitting well.

Indeed: it ceases to be dimorphic and becomes essentially genderless.

The concept of marriage as a normative place for procreation is lost.

Indeed, it abolishes the only institution which sustains gender complementarity for the primary purpose of procreation (Mt 19:4f). Marriage begins with the attraction of two adults of the opposite-sex and of different parents, followed by the setting up of a home distinct from the parental home, and then the uniting of their lives in a shared life which forms a pattern of fulfilment which serves the wider end of enabling procreation to occur in a context of affection and loyalty.

The idea of marriage as covenant is diminished.

Quite so. God told Hosea (3:1): ‘Go, love a woman‘; not ‘Go, love a partner’. Faithlessness to the marriage covenant and faithlessness to the covenant with God are bracketed together by Malachi (2:10-12): one reflects and symbolises the other. Justine’s apprehension of marriage is that of a state contract of convenience. Justin’s apprehension is that of a sacrament; of holy matrimony in which two become one.

The family in its normal sense, predating the state and as our base community of society – as we’ve already heard – is weakened.

It was brave of the Archbishop to talk of normality in this context. So often now, to talk of ‘normal’ or ‘natural’ is to invite allegations of bigotry, prejudice and discrimination. This ‘normal’ is heterosexual and procreative: it predates any social contract for it seen to exist in nature. And this leads to the Archbishop of Canterbury’s unequivocal refutation:

For these and many other reasons, those of us in the churches and faith groups who are extremely hesitant about the Bill in many cases hold that view because we think that traditional marriage is a corner stone of society, and rather than adding a new and valued institution alongside it for same gender relationships, which I would personally strongly support to strengthen us all, this Bill weakens what exists and replaces it with a less good option that is neither equal nor effective.

Quite so. Marriage is a gift of creation, common to all humanity irrespective of belief.

This is not a faith issue, although we are grateful for the attention that government and the other place have paid to issues of religious freedom – deeply grateful. But it is not, at heart, a faith issue; it is about the general social good.

According to Scripture, faith is ‘the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen‘ (Heb 11:1). It is imagined and eschatological, while marriage is immanent, seen and known. It is natural law and present reality; not a future hope, but the Creator’s design for this world. Marriage is not at heart a faith issue, but about the realisation of the common good for the ordering of society.

And so with much regret but entire conviction, I cannot support the Bill as it stands.

Does Justine understand Justin’s conviction? Her ‘not yet’ suggests not. She may think the Archbishop deluded, misguided or mistaken, but in this speech he spoke clearly not only for the Church of England, but also for other Christian denominations and, indeed, for all of “our major faiths” who have no particular desire at all to “keep up with modern attitudes in our country”.

When the Church of England contributes to public debate on matters of concern to secular society, it should address society on terms common to all participants. To do otherwise is to set up stumbling blocks and preach foolishness (1Cor 1:23). The attempt to be distinctly Christian belongs only to the pursuit of internal discipline among the faithful. Christians must distinguish between those dictates of the law of nature which are apparent to all men of good will, and those which seem clear to themselves but not to others. The state’s definition of marriage has changed, but for Justin Welby it remains immutable natural law.

It is wholly appropriate for the ‘hard heart’ of Parliament to be sceptical of metaphysics, but it is not for Parliament to redefine the integrity of the created order. And it certainly not for the Education (and Equalities) Minister to transmit the expectation of the church’s inevitable destination, as if her personal political preference were somehow an eschatological expression of God’s will.

  • That’s more like it, Your Grace. You had us all worried for a bit with your last missive on the subject!

  • CliveM

    I think this also shows a problem if we were to look towards the State to improve Religious Literacy. They would try to shape people’s understanding to fit their own political needs.

  • SonoView

    Exactly the same arguments apply to the current campaign to regard transgenderism as merely a variant of normal!

  • Martin

    It would have been better if Welby and his fellow bishops had voted against the bill. That would have given a clearer message. It would also have been better if, instead of his wishy washy leadership at Synod, he had continually spoken out against ‘gay’ marriage and homosexuality. That he does not gives the impression that eventually the CoE will be won over. His cowardice in the face of the enemy does the Christian Church no good.

  • Brixton_Dave

    Personally (not that anyone cares on here) I would have rather they revived Adelphopoiesis – a form of Christian blood brotherhood. This would enable the scrupulous who cherish the 39 articles to side-step the whole issue!

    • Albert

      Depending on how it is interpreted, Adelphopoiesis would either be as unacceptable as same-sex marriage, or irrelevant to the issue, since it is not same-sex marriage.

  • Albert

    “I think it is important that the church in a way keeps up and is part of a modern country,”

    That would mean supporting Hitler when that looked modern in Germany, and Communism when that looked modern in the Soviet Union.

    Does anyone in power actually think about what they are saying, or do they just parrot what any adolescent tells them?

    • Martin

      Albert

      Perhaps they have never advanced beyond adolescence.

      • Albert

        Intellectually, that appears to be the problem! That comment of Greening is so banal, it beggars belief. She’s supposed to be in charge of education!

    • Little Black Censored

      The latter.
      The newspapers are also edited by teenagers.

  • Unfortunately I suspect Justine’s ‘not yet’ will be prophetically more accurate.

  • IrishNeanderthal

    According to Tim Stanley,

    Justine Greening is a libertine cross-dressing as a conservative.

    This shake-up in transgender rights overturns the foundational principles of our society

    If she is a libertine, then she is, either by some deficiency of thought or else perversion of will, clueless about the matter.

    • David

      Yes Tim Stanley is one of the better journalists of the Daily Telegraph.

  • John

    There’s a bit of a journey between ++Justin’s unequivocal defence of Christian morality in 2014 and his calls for a radically inclusive church in 2017.

    • David

      Indeed.
      An astute comment.

  • David

    His Grace’s article expresses the issues so well there is little to be said except, yes, that’s right.

    The problem with politicians like this rather intellectually immature woman Justine Greening is that they so seem to be unaware of just how shallow and meaningless words used by the advertisement industry as well as the left, like “new”, “modern” and even “progressive” truly are. They are little more than useful idiots willingly destroying the fundamentals of society, on behalf of cultural Marxism. For what is new, modern or progressive can only exist in a fleeting time frame, and a limited geographical/cultural area. Yet the reality is that male and female are fundamentally, biologically different, yet pro- creatively complementary, from birth, our sex being irreversibly assigned to each one of us by virtue of the combinations of chromosomes we receive. Such terms as new, modern or progressive have no currency against such physical reality, and indeed against the timeless and universal, the Truth that all people of faith, as well as all seekers of Truth itself, are called to pursue.

    As for Archbishop Welby, well he has demonstrated that he understands the basic and correct position of the Church regarding marriage, but it is so disappointing that he is also reluctant to express it forcibly on all relevant occasions. Of what is he so nervous ?

    • Little Black Censored

      A pity she’s so clueless. There is something rather sweet about her hamster cheeks.

      • You have a soft spot for her? Assuming you self identify as a male, and given she is same sex attracted, just decide you are a woman and go make a play for her. As a person of colour, a woman and a lesbian, you tick most of the boxes. To increase your chances of success, declare yourself disabled. Do keep Jack informed of your progress.

  • Lain Iwakura

    “… it isn’t clear at all why Justine Greening talks of ‘not yet’ rather than respectfully understanding that ‘never’ is the natural expression of the marriage covenant, and the Christian understanding of the spiritual institution.”

    Perhaps because, under an increasingly liberal leadership, ‘not yet’ has been the way that many of the CoE’s traditional theological stances have gone.

  • Every thing you say about the nature of marriage is correct Cranmer. However, Justine Greening is also correct in saying “not yet” about the CofE’s embracing of SSM. We all know that the CofE will one day be performing same-sex ‘marriages’, it’s just a matter of when. The primary role of the CofE seems to be to provide a 10-30 year buffer for adopting the world’s attitudes … living together, divorce, civil partnerships, IVF, abortion.

  • Chefofsinners

    Justine may get what she desires.
    From its inception the CoE has only existed to serve the state, giving a veneer of sanctification to all that is secular. In the name of the Parent/Carer, the Gender-Fluid offspring and the Holy Zeitgeist. Amen.

    The tragedy is the damage done by the story which society has swallowed: the Justine Greening progressive narrative that you can do what you want and be what you want. Millions of children are murdered in the womb. Those who do grow up face the agony of broken families. As teenagers they suffer mental illness because they cannot establish a sense of identity or purpose. In adulthood they repeat the tragic mistakes of their parents and in old age they are a lonely, expensive inconvenience to our materialistic society.

    Thank God that the truth will always stand against the politicians’ lies. Redefine words, change laws all you please, but “Male and female created He them.” Thus shall it ever be.

  • IanCad

    “And so with much regret but entire conviction, I cannot support the Bill as it stands.”

    I’m sorry YG but this just dosen’t cut it.

    Regret?? Sounds as if he were sorry he couldn’t support it.

    “As it stands.” A little tweaking around the edges should fix that.

    No! No! No! This will not do. As the leader of a religious institution bound to instruct and advise all the faithful and none; why did he not warn of the health hazards of same sex relations? Why did he not alert parents to be vigilant in the face of perverts teaching our children to practise what is unnatural and unproductive?

    What he should have said was; he regrets that a prosetelyzing lesbian should be in charge of the instruction of our youth. Made quite clear it is with total conviction that he will lead the fight against any further inroads by the pervert tendency. And; if there is a Bill he would support it would be the reintroduction of Section 28.

    • Albert

      Regret?? Sounds as if he was sorry he couldn’t support it.

      I thought that. Imagine if he had said “And so with much regret but entire conviction, I cannot affirm the proposition that there is no God but Allah and that Mohammed is his prophet as it stands.”

  • carl jacobs

    Yes. Good speech (even if four years old). Good article. But it reads as an apologetic for Justin Welby. It’s as if to say “Hey, all you conservatives who are looking to jump ship. Justin Welby is really on your side! Look at this great speech he gave four years ago.” But of course they are instead looking at what he did during the recent synod. That seems rather more dispositive.

    Does it really matter what he said in a debate during a vote the end of which was never in doubt? Better to examine his behavior when his actions really matter. He leads a church that secretly concluded it was willing to lose 20% of its membership over normalizing homosexuality. Welby knows where he is leading the CoE. Pretty words can’t hide the direction he is steering.

  • len

    There is enormous pressure to conform to this present (corrupt) world system and the church is no different to the individual believer.
    If we/the church conform to this present corrupt world system we become an enemy of God.
    ‘And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God’ Romans 12:2)

    • Merchantman

      This is very true and it seems to me Justine Greening’s words are the groundwork for ‘persecution’.
      In my book which I have no urge to rewrite, Justine Greening is just one of a growing number who are unqualified to be in charge of education. Reeducating the nation into the ways of wickedness must be declared anathema.

  • Dreadnaught

    In recent times the act of marriage been diminished in status and is no longer a given prerequisite for starting a family. A generous welfare state supports unmarried singles and the number of absentee fathers seems to be the accepted norm these days in some ‘cultures’. Polygamous relationships are no longer considered to be bigamous and are also treated as unmarried mothers raising multiple offspring.
    If marriage is in decline it seems rather odd then to object to it’s increase among same sex relationships – just sayin’.

    • Sarky

      I find it interesting that teenage pregnancy rates have more than halved and are at their lowest since the 60’s.
      As for marriage declining, i think its because cohabitants are now afforded the same rights, so marriage isnt seen as a necessity.
      (Plus its bloody expensive and people just havent got the money)

      • len

        Never used to be that expensive.People just go right over the top.Sign of the times I suppose?.

      • Albert

        I find it interesting that teenage pregnancy rates have more than halved and are at their lowest since the 60’s.

        Good news, but that means they are higher than they were before the assault on traditional sexual morality began. Moreover, in the 1950s a substantial number of teenage pregnancies were planned and were within marriage. I wonder about the figures for unmarried teenage pregnancies in the 1960s and now.

      • Morning after Pill – simply another form of abortion. A better indicator is to look at STI rates.

    • Albert

      There’s definitely a good case for saying the horse has bolted on this one. However, the issue is whether Christians should be expected to conform. The trouble with that is that it is hard to conform to a secularism that is constantly changing!

  • dannybhoy

    “Essentially, her proposal appears to say that all that is required is to legally change one’s gender is

    – for an individual to assert that he/she is a particular gender (supposedly there are now more than two),
    – go through a simple administrative procedure.

    As is expected she does not go into details, but her proposal appears to mean that biological men who identify as women must be allowed into women’s changing facilities, women’s shelters, women’s toilets and must be permitted to participate in women’s sports.

    Any refusal by an institution or an individual to allow any of the above could potentially constitute an offence by discriminating against a trangendered person (a violation of the Equality Act 2010).”

    from.. http://www.citizengo.org/en-gb/fm/72832-changing-gender-recognition-act-restricts-everyones-freedom-and-does-not-improve-transgender-lives?dr=221018::4c98403a564e3f16f548863724e4208b&utm_source=email&mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTkRJMU9XRXdZMkU0WkdJMSIsInQiOiJ2dU1jWWFwWUV0QVhOMGhcL0lzeXowWHl4SDIxVENrOFFZZkFZRGpVbXBVNkRPNWJMOUdoMTNDb3EyVjNacFUxb0lIU2gxZUlQaFErSFp4V25oaU5xcXpKTnlqck53TnBSWG1sUnFKRVwvRHZPM3AzTm1UbU1xVmZ2RStQbEtIVzdKIn0%3D

    I think it’s called making policy (cockups) on the hoof..

  • Anton

    Justine Greening knows exactly what she is doing. Your Grace assumes that this is an intellectual debate. It is not. It is a spiritual battle. And I would feel easier if the public Christian side were not led by Justin Welby.

    • len

      ‘Greening revealed she was in a same-sex relationship in June last year, making her the first openly gay woman to serve in a Conservative cabinet.’

      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/31/theresa-may-under-fire-for-changing-her-mind-about-gay-rights

      • HedgehogFive

        According to Wikipedia, not that long ago, she was is a relationship with that man who was expelled from the Conservative Party for bullying.

        Humans such as her puzzle Hedgehog scientists. Does she find men attractive as men and women attractive as women, or is that particular discriminator not working in her brain?

    • Albert

      Do you think she knows what she is doing. Here’s her wiki entry for education:

      Greening was born in Rotherham, where she attended Oakwood Comprehensive School.[3] She studied Business Economics and Accounting at the University of Southampton, graduating with a first class honours degree in 1990.[4] She obtained an Executive MBA from the London Business School in 2000.[5] Before entering Parliament, she trained and qualified[6] as an accountant, before working as an accountant/finance manager for, amongst others, PricewaterhouseCoopers, GlaxoSmithKline and Centrica

      That could indicate that she knows how to count, and grasps the practical application of utilitarianism, but has very little understanding of history and philosophy (to say nothing of religion). I could be wrong of course. Given her own education, I don’t see why she is education secretary.

  • len

    T May (the vicars daughter I believe?) just sold out to this present corrupt world system.
    ‘From gay rights opponent to ‘unsung hero’ of equal marriage: Theresa May’s surprising evolution on LGBT rights’

  • carl jacobs

    Progress should mean that we are always changing the world to fit the vision, instead we are always changing the vision. ~G K Chesterton

    • Albert

      That’s very good. The trouble is that if the vision is always changing what is the measure of progress (as opposed to regress)? Here we know what the measure is: “equality” undermining teleology.

      • carl jacobs

        Progress is measured by the liberation of the human will from moral restraint. But there is a hidden control mechanism that serves to dampen the response. It is a selfish interplay between what people are afraid they won’t be able to do, and what people are afraid will be done to them. But then all self-referential systems of morality are inherently selfish.

  • “Listen up people and listen good. This Conservative Party is as authoritarian and leftist as any communist outfit you would have seen in the old USSR. They care nothing, absolutely nothing, for tradition, Christian values or protecting the vulnerable. All they care about is power and looking ‘nice.’ Nothing short of a total clear out is going to change that.”
    http://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/laura-perrins-gay-marriage-opened-door-trans-madness/

  • len

    The enemy has come in like a tide swamping all before it.Only by standing on the Rock, (which is Christ ) will any be able to withstand this.

    • Albert

      Interesting. I’m not so sure. I think we sometimes give secular mores more credit than they deserve.

      • len

        I am measuring the changes in society with regard to the past 70 yrs.
        I am aware that there have been many things going on unreported but now things that we once regarded as’ not normal’ are not only now regarded as ‘ normal’ but are positively encouraged through all levels of society.

        • Albert

          I suppose, I partly expect the present secular position to just collapse eventually, or more likely, morph into something else.

          • Merchantman

            They are stacking the Islamic world with ammunition but seem oblivious to this.

  • Not a terribly robust response to the appalling developments since the decriminalisation of homosexuality 50 years ago to this day.

    “This day of anniversary of the 1967 Act is one when the Church in this land should be conscious of the need to turn away from condemnation of people as its first response. When we rightly celebrate what happened 50 years ago today, we do so best by turning to him and saying, “Yes, we take your yoke on our shoulders with you”.”
    (Joint Statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York)

    50 years and look at the descent into sheer lunacy that has taken place!

    http://www.archbishopofcanterbury.org/articles.php/5883/joint-statement-by-the-archbishop-of-canterbury-and-the-archbishop-of-york

    • Hi

      So by implication you believe homosexuality should still be illegal?

      • Not at all. It should be tolerated as a private activity between consenting adults – over the age of 21 years – and decriminalised. Not celebrated and normalised.