welby george bell
Church of England

Justin Welby has staked his reputation and legacy on the maintenance of a profound injustice to Bishop George Bell

There are times when you really, really don’t want to write any kind of response to a contentious issue, no matter how burning it may be, not least because by doing so you will only compound the contention and exacerbate the division or hurt already being felt by the parties involved. But something just gnaws away, and the urge to say something simply won’t go away, so you either lie in bed every night churning the niggles or you plod wearily to your keyboard and hit the first key.

And that first letter may lead to a completely superfluous paragraph which says nothing at all about the contentious matter at hand, and simply becomes a device for stalling; for avoiding the inevitable antagonism which will only elicit further testy Twitter blasts and belligerent counter-blogs full of bile disguised as fraternal enlightenment.

O, God.

Here goes…

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has responded to the eminent historians who criticised his response to the Carlile Report into the Church of England’s handling of the allegation against the late, great Bishop George Bell. The historians considered Archbishop Justin’s claims against George Bell to be “irresponsible and dangerous“, and called on him to retract the ‘cloud’ under which he has placed Bell in order to restore the reputation of the eminent deceased Bishop.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has refused to do so.

He not only refused; he raised the stakes, saying: “I cannot with integrity rescind my statement made after the publication of Lord Carlile’s review into how the Church handled the Bishop Bell case.”

And with that sentence he has pinned his entire reputation and staked his whole legacy. He cannot now back down, for to do so would evidence a manifest self-misjudgment of character; a certain blindness, if not a total lack of the very integrity which others are already calling into question. “I cannot with integrity rescind my statement” is an expression of the very stuff which sent some of his episcopal forebears to the stake. Justin Welby isn’t going to resile, rescind or retreat on this: he will not recant; there is no surrender. Bishop George Bell was a man of “extraordinary courage and achievement”, but “the Church has a duty to take seriously the allegation made against him”.

There Justin Welby stands; he can do no other.

Well, he could have done, but now he’s dug his heels in, the course is set; the trajectory is fixed, because the eminent historians, theologians and other vocal defenders of George Bell also have no intention of backing down, which is why Justin Welby’s statement is quite possibly the most bungling and inept piece of PR to have been issued by Lambeth Palace since he was installed as Archbishop in 2013. Honestly, where do they think this now goes?

How does Lambeth Palace think this will end? The issue isn’t just going to hang around like a bad smell: it’s going to hinder and detract from Archbishop Justin’s entire episcopal ministry; it’s going to bind and frustrate every utterance he makes on the themes of integrity, truth and justice.

On the one hand is an Archbishop who cannot with integrity rescind his statement, and on the other is a growing army of very eminent lawyers, historians, theologians and crusaders for truth who cannot with integrity cease their campaign for Justice for George Bell. And this is a battle which the Archbishop will certainly lose – perhaps not while in office (so over the next three years), but either five or 15 years from now, or even 20 years after his death – because that army of eminent lawyers, historians, theologians and crusaders for truth will enlist another battalion, and if necessary another battalion after that, because people care more about the late, great George Bell than they probably ever will about Justin Welby.

That’s harsh, but it’s true. It’s true because the man who perpetuates an injustice is never going to be judged favourably by historians, lawyers, theologians or crusaders for truth (especially those who despise the Church of England), so you can be sure – absolutely sure – that some time in the future one of Justin Welby’s successors to the See of Canterbury will find it expedient to sacrifice Archbishop Justin’s reputation as swiftly as the Church of England trashed that of Bishop George Bell.

That is, if he isn’t unjustly accused of child abuse himself.

You simply cannot rely on a disorganised and unfair process to sustain a premise that abuse happened when nothing in the evidence supports the single uncorroborated allegation.

There is perhaps one very easy test we can make of Justin Welby’s integrity on this matter. He says: “the complaint about Bishop Bell does not diminish the importance of his great achievements and he is one of the great Anglican heroes of the 20th Century.” It does, of course (how can it not?). But if Archbishop Justin truly believes this to be the case, could he please issue a direction to revive the plans to install a statue of Bishop George Bell in Canterbury Cathedral, and also call on all those who have expunged the name of George Bell from their buildings to restore their original brands in honour of “one of the great Anglican heroes of the 20th Century”?

And please do it soon.

We really don’t need to start a petition, do we?

  • Marcus Stewart

    I couldn’t agree more with the article’s tenor: the new, nasty CofE is too eager to parade how robust it is in dealing with child-abusers by throwing the likes of Bell under the bus. Welby’s already done it with G Carey.

    It’s deeply unattractive to see the lack of humility that cannot acknowledge error by him and other bishops who agreed with him or remained silent of injustice.

    The result: the Church is even less trusted to handle matters of abuse competently than it was before. The solution: remove such matters entirely from the hands of bishops, sadly due either to plain incompetence, to malice driven by hidden agenda, or both. What matters a dead man’s reputation (we’ll overlook the relatives) if it’s sacrificed to show how upright we now are…? Pathetic.

  • magnolia

    I like the Archbishop and feel for him and I so very much wish he hadn’t said that. His Grace is right here and there seems little wriggle room for this to turn out right. Unless George Bell had figured out bilocation….unless that room really was used by him….unless his character was radically different from that attested to by all who knew him….unless…unless.. unless…

    Lord have mercy on us. This is sad news 🙁

    • Marcus Stewart

      Mag: Not sure what’s to feel for… He showed poor judgement, making a fairly significant mistake, and has had ample opportunity to (i) acknowledge it and, ideally (ii) apologise to Bell’s relatives and others saddened and disturbed by the slur. He doesn’t have to say abuse didn’t and couldn’t have happened, thus conflicting with the accuser.

      What’s so hard about it?

      • magnolia

        “Not sure what’s to feel for.”

        What looks at the moment like a probable (though not absolutely definite) tragic flaw in a good man that may cause his downfall. Isn’t that sufficient?

  • Inspector General

    What doesn’t Welby understand about ‘a body of evidence’ needed to convict? A single accusation with no supporting periphery wouldn’t stand a chance in the Crown Court. In fact, the judge would probably write to the Director of Public Prosecutions demanding the miscreants in that office be brought before him to explain their professional incompetency…

    You can’t charge someone with shoplifting on mere suspicion alone, or come to that, murder!

    • Marcus Stewart

      IG: Indeed – though, actually, the Report makes clear that, far from vastly insufficient evidence to convict, there was insufficient evidence even to try, as ‘there was no possibility of a conviction’ (paraphrase) so no case would have been made in the first place.

      This is why a payment, for the pastoral benefit of the claimed victim, could have been made, but without any admission of liability. No payment need have been made, but that’s a moot point; the more important being that it was absurd to accept liability, then parade it in the media to show how ‘open’ you (the Church) is.

      • I think Welby has made a scapegoat out of Bishop Bell, and that is so wrong to do.

  • len

    To admit you were wrong takes a measure of humility which one might expect in a Church leader.
    Welby is hanging on a hook of his own making.

  • chiaramonti

    Very concerning that Welby cannot see the difference between an uncorroborated allegation against the dead Bishop Bell made decades after the alleged incident and the conviction, on his own pleas of guilty, of the former Bishop of Lewis/Gloucester who is still alive and able to challenge or admit his offences. There is a considerable evidential difference!

  • gadjodilo

    From the Telegraph: ‘A well-placed source inside the Church said: “There is widespread belief that he [Welby] has not shown an appropriate Christian approach in this case. There is a head of steam in the Church of England that could end up in his resignation over this.” ‘

    Yes, let’s see. Some have already rightly made a stink about this case, and now it’s time for the ordinary vicars and the rank and file to make their opinions felt. They are on the whole sensible people capable of empathy, so they could easily place themselves in the position of Bishop Bell, whether alive or dead, and know that, heaven forbid, they could be next up to be destroyed over an uncorroborated accusation and would not get a fair hearing from those currently coining it in Lambeth Palace.

  • IanCad

    I don’t know why, but every time I think of the AoC the visage of that terrible Alison Saunders pops up.
    Who will be the first to resign or get sacked?

    • Marcus Stewart

      Quite: another on a mission to convict… She has a vast salary – presumably to take responsibility for widespread failings by the CPS in hounding men in some cases to the point of suicide and in all cases whose reputation has been stained perhaps indelibly, all the aid her crusade against the phallus. Time for her to go.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Mrs. Saunders is the ugly face of justice.

      • DespiteBrexit

        She is rather the ugly face of injustice.

  • Sarky

    Like I’ve said before, this is a mess of the cofe’s own making. By ignoring abuse allegations in the past, then jumping on the next one that comes along, the Aofc has backed himself into a corner by having to be seen to be doing something without properly looking into the case. He’s put himself in an impossible situation, if he had done nothing he would have been criticised, but by jumping wholeheartedly onto this he has left himself no room for manoeuvre and can’t back down without significant loss of face.

  • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

    The time for Archbishop Welby is past: the time for Archbishop Proudie is at hand…

    • Would Slope pass the vetting procedure if he wanted to join you and your husband at Lambeth Palace? He strikes Jack as a decidedly dodgy geezer.

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        Mr. Slope is very good at outreach…

        • Perhaps missionary work in Back Passage, WC1, then

          • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

            He says he’s not too keen on the missionary and prefers an alternative position.

          • bluedog

            Appoint Slope as head of Safeguarding and your problems are solved for at least sixty years.

        • Chefofsinners

          And he likes a bit of heavy vetting.

        • Brian

          Yes, he has a hands on approach.

    • bluedog

      Indeed. As Brexit draws nearer, Welby’s judgement takes yet another hit, as does that of Sentamu.

    • Chefofsinners

      Calm down dear. Do you really want to grapple with Prince Harry’s nuptuals? Or Princess Eugenic’s? Will you sort out this total Bells-up? Reconcile Sarah Mullally with Gavin Ashenden? Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?
      I’d make a cup of Ovaltine and see how you feel about it in the morning.

  • Sybaseguru

    The C of E has lost the plot on the safeguarding issue. Its now more important than Mission, judging by the amount of money being spent on expensive staff in the Dioceses. Try asking what defines a “vulnerable adult”. According to a 60 year old who recently started going to church, fell out with someone and was then interrogated, it could be a “a highly capable well resourced wealthy woman!”. Hmm! As I said its lost the plot. P.S. Just had to fill in safeguarding form as I’m on the PCC.

    • Marcus Stewart

      I wonder how many fewer parish priests there are because the stipends are being spent on ever more ‘safeguarding officers’ (never mind the myriad ‘central staff’ in every dio).

  • It’s not just Archbishop Welby who’s running into stormy waters over this whole issue of historical abuse, accusations and evidence/proof.

    What to do …. what to do?
    Some background:

    Bishop Barros is accused by four victims of clerical sexual abuse of colluding to cover up the crimes of his longtime friend Father Fernando Karadima. Francis has long defended Bishop Barros, who claims to be innocent. Bishop Barros has been a subject of controversy since his 2015 appointment to lead the Diocese of Osorno.

    During his Jan. 15-18 visit to Chile, Pope Francis met with abuse survivors, but when questioned about Bishop Barros by journalists on his last day in the country, he said that “the day they bring me proof against Bishop Barros, I’ll speak. There is not one shred of proof against him. It’s all calumny. Is that clear?”

    Back in 2015, Pope Francis accused the critics of the bishop of being politically manipulated by “leftists.” That episode – “the haranguing Pope captured on video” – is played constantly in Chile as an example of the Holy Father’s protection of Bishop Barros and his disdain for the concerns of victims. Four victims have testified that Bishop Barros was present and witnessed their sexual abuse. Francis effectively called them liars! And didn’t he have to back-track!

    Cardinal Sean O’Malley, archbishop of Boston and one of nine members of the Pope’s “Council of Cardinals,” issued a statement Jan. 20 voicing criticism of the Pope’s remarks.

    “It is understandable that Pope Francis’ statements yesterday in Santiago, Chile, were a source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse by clergy or any other perpetrator,” Cardinal O’Malley said.

    “Words that convey the message ‘if you cannot prove your claims then you will not be believed’ abandon those who have suffered reprehensible criminal violations of their human dignity and relegate survivors to discredited exile,” he said.

    During (a later) news conference, the Pope said that he had seen Cardinal O’Malley’s statement and that he has appreciation for the cardinal: “I thank him for his statement because it was very just.”

    The pontiff said that his use of “the word ‘proof’ was not the best in order to draw near to a suffering heart.”

    He also explained that he is aware that victims may not have brought forward evidence because it is unavailable or because they are otherwise ashamed or afraid.

    “Barros’ case was studied, it was restudied and there is no evidence,” Francis told journalists Jan. 21. “That is what I wanted to say. I have no evidence to condemn him. And if I condemn him without evidence or without moral certainty, I would commit the crime of a bad judge.”

    “If a person comes and gives me evidence,” he continued, “I am the first to listen to him. We should be just.”

    http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/pope-francis-unusually-isolated-in-chilean-priest-sex-abuse-scandal

    What do you say to a person who claims they have been abused and presents as credible, when, apart from their testimony, there is no corroboration? Is Pope Francis’ approach sounder? Remember, there four men came forward to accuse Bishop Barros.

    What a mess!

    • Marcus Stewart

      You say that in the absence of corroborative evidence there can be no conviction as the Church does not operate above the law and common decency; that if, however, true, you are truly sorry; and in any case you will do what can reasonably be done (if anything) to help the complainant – which excludes implicit or explicit acceptance of claims and liability.

      If they don’t like that – tough

      • Jack would go along with that, though he wouldn’t reference “convictions” or “above the law” (civil or criminal) and would suggest some of Pope Francis’ words are helpful, i.e. “I have no evidence to condemn him. And if I condemn him without evidence or without moral certainty, I would commit the crime of a bad judge.” Perhaps adding one’s job is not to believe or disbelieve.

        Jack notes Cardinal O’Malley’s words are worth bearing in mind, even though they are potentially dangerous: “Words that convey the message ‘if you cannot prove your claims then you will not be believed’ abandon those who have suffered reprehensible criminal violations of their human dignity and relegate survivors to discredited exile.”

        [PS – Based on what he’s read, Jack is not sure Pope Francis has got this one entirely right, btw]

        • Marcus Stewart

          O’Malley’s words, whether right or not, butter no parsnips: ‘do you believe me or not?’ is the insistent, if unreasonable, question. You’re original question is the pressing one: how you square the circle of fairness (ie, correct judgement) to accuser and accused sans (sound) evidence. We know the answer. The Pope’s words simply express the decent person’s intuition in such a situation (and vice versa).

    • Anna

      “Barros’ case was studied, it was restudied and there is no evidence,” Francis told journalists Jan. 21. “That is what I wanted to say. I have no evidence to condemn him. And if I condemn him without evidence or without moral certainty, I would commit the crime of a bad judge.”

      Certainly in this matter, Pope Francis has displayed fairness and good judgment – Justin Welby should follow his example.

    • Sir John Oldcastle

      Biblically speaking, the independent evidence of four witnesses should be given serious credence.

      • He clearly feels they are lying and slandering the bishop and said so.

  • Gregory Morris

    I am afraid that the Church is not above ruining the reputations of the living in its quest for Safeguarding Nirvana. It seems to be all about PR and control rather than about grace and truth.

  • Anton

    Without agreeing or disagreeing with His Grace or anybody else I am shocked that I am making here the first mention of “Carole” on this entire webpage.

    • CliveM

      Apart from mentioning you are the only one to mention her, what point are you making about her?

      • Anton

        That she should not just be told to piss off.

        For what I reckon should have been done, pleae see my reply to Carl above.

    • carl jacobs

      Unless your standard is “An accuser must be believed without question” then her story should have been refused. It isn’t about her. This is about an uncorroboratable accusation of guilt and the damage done when people find it expedient to act upon that accusation despite the lack of proof.

      Given the circumstance, Carol should have been dismissed and her accusation should never have been made public.

      • This is an unsubstantiated assumption: “people find it expedient to act upon that accusation.”

        • carl jacobs

          I didn’t just fall off the turnip truck yesterday.

          • We don’t all behave like shady American lawyers.

      • Anton

        I disagree. She should have been told: “Someone telling the truth and someone lying in the hope of financial gain would say exactly the same thing. We hope you understand this. Because of it, we cannot consider paying you compensation without subjecting you to questioning. Will you cooperate with us?” If she said Yes, follow where it leads; if she said No, let her make the next move.

        As to what Welby should do or should have done, I have no advice for an Archbishop who is wantonly uninterested in God’s opinions on many other subjects, except to repent.

  • Inspector General

    Gentlemen. Behold the stinking hypocrisy of it all. Had the allegation not been heterosexual in nature, then there would be no hounding of a 60 years dead bishop of good reputation and work on the strength of no evidence but one single accusation.

    We know this to be true, don’t we, fellows…and so, one suspects, does a certain Archbishop…

  • Sigfridii

    Welby’s “whataboutery” equating Bell with Ball is only worthy of a debate in an Eton dorm.

    • magnolia

      I have encountered one of those but I think that Eton was above such a thing.

  • CliveM

    When you’re in a hole you stop digging.

    It’s a pity he’s decided to stake his reputation on this, it shows a shocking lack of judgement.

  • ardenjm

    “I cannot with integrity rescind my statement” is an expression of the very stuff which sent some of his episcopal forebears to the stake.”

    Well, to be fair, Welby could flip-flop several times on this if, stricto sensu, he was going to follow in the footsteps of the only Archbishop of Canterbury who did in fact end up at the stake…

    Bishop Bell – who has a reputation for holiness and for whom many Anglicans have a sincere veneration and devotion, a certain “cultus”, so to speak – is almost certainly being traduced. That it is at the hands of the Archbishop of Canterbury is, no doubt, deeply distressing for those who feel a holy man is being besmirched and has no response. Who is left for you to appeal to, after all, when the Archbishop of Canterbury makes such mistakes? I’m assuming Her Majesty the Queen exercises no supremacy in these matters?

    It rather makes you wonder if the Anglican Communion needs something similar to the formal process of beatification and canonisation (in their pre-cause, diocesan stage) whereby all such things could be thoroughly investigated in circumstances which are not conducted according to such secular – even criminal – criteria. As it stands it all looks horrendously cack-handed, legalistic and mean-spirited…and surely something better can be done.

  • carl jacobs

    What is Welby afraid of? What consequence does he think will accrue if he admits error? Does he fear re-opening the possibility of a lawsuit? Does he worry that he will impeach future conclusions by the CoE regarding other investigations? (That horse would seem to have left the barn.) Is it just a matter of pride?

    He knew this to begin with. He knew there was no evidence against Bell and he judged Bell guilty anyways. The motive behind this kangaroo court hasn’t changed. But I always thought the motive was to bury the case. This refusal won’t bury it. It keeps the body on display in the chancelry – slowly decomposing.

    So what is he doing?

    • Perhaps he actually believes Bell was guilty and is acting in good faith. It is possible he’s not playing games.

      • carl jacobs

        Based upon what? Reading sheep entrails? The whole point of the report was that the CoE made no serious effort to determine guilt but simply assumed it for the sake of expedience. There is no rational basis for Welby believing that Bell was guilty.

        • The report says the investigators rushed to believe the alleged victim’s allegations “without serious investigation or inquiry.” It didn’t claim guilt was simply assumed for the sake of expedience.

          • carl jacobs

            Why then was guilt assumed, and no serious process engaged? Do you have a credible alternative explanation?

          • The prevalent culture of believing the *victim*. Why ascribe sinful motives?

          • carl jacobs

            Because if that was the case, the report would have undermined their belief.

          • Not necessarily. He might acknowledge failings but still believe the investigation arrived at the correct conclusion. The report studied process only, not the weight of the evidence.

        • Ray Sunshine

          There is no rational basis for Welby believing that Bell was guilty.

          I’m not so sure about that. Welby’s latest statement seems to imply, once again, that damning evidence against Bell exists, but that it is being withheld from the public. He points out that “Carol” was paid an indemnity on grounds of the balance of probability alone, which would not have been sufficient to secure a conviction if Bishop Bell had lived to face trial. It may be significant that Welby has evidently taken great care with his syntax here: Welby is emphatically not conceding that the case against Bell would have failed the test of “proof beyond reasonable doubt”. All he is saying is that no such allegation having been made, the need never arose to establish whether the charge passed or failed that test. Here is Welby’s assertion in his own carefully chosen words:

          The Diocese of Chichester was given legal advice to make a settlement based on the civil standard of proof, the balance of probability. It was not alleged that Bishop Bell was found to have abused on the criminal standard of proof, beyond reasonable doubt. The two standards should not be confused.

          If it is true that the potentially damning evidence exists but is being concealed, the question arises, of course: Why? To what end? To protect whom?

          http://www.archbishopofcanterbury.org/articles.php/5916/statement-from-archbishop-of-canterbury-following-letter-from-historians-regarding-the-bishop-george

          • Martin Sewell

            That is quite mistaken.Carlile has had access to all the evidence: I have no doubt about that. If they had the smoking gun why would they not have shown it to Carlile and that would have killed the Bell controversy for good.

            Don’t forget that the evidence was channeled through Chichester Diocese. Both the Bishop and his Registrar there were not convinced by the allegation; if it existed they would have had to know.

            I strongly doubt that the Archbishop has reviewed the primary evidence personally. Why would he ? Surely he would rely upon reports.

          • Ray Sunshine

            If they had the smoking gun why would they not have shown it to Carlile and that would have killed the Bell controversy for good.

            And yet Welby persists in claiming he is doing the right thing, when all the evidence that has been made public points to the probability of “Carol” having misidentified the perpetrator. He must have some reason for insisting he’s the only one in step. What can it be?

          • CliveM

            Bad judgment.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Hiding the true identity of the perpetrator?

          • If in fact there was a perpetrator at all, she could have been recalling a dream.

            Welby I think is a pessimist. He looks at and acts on a worst case scenario rather than giving benefit of the doubt.

          • magnolia

            To what extent do you think your article on this excellent blog was read, digested, and responded to within the relevant sections of the C of E when you see this news?

          • In the light of his recent statement, Jack would be very surprised if Archbishop Welby hasn’t reviewed the primary evidence himself -and more than once too. He’s not a silly man and knows his reputation on the line and is aware the campaign to clear George Bell has clout. Presumably, this evidence consists mainly of the transcripts of interviews with “Carol” and the professional judgements and assessments of those who met with her. By all accounts, her testimony was credible.

            Did she lie? Did she imagine it? Did she confuse the actual perpetrator with George Bell? Were those who interviewed her so filled with zeal to believe her and “convict” George Bell that they lost their objectivity? Was there any corroboration at all?

            Notwithstanding the highly critical report about process, Welby seems certain of Bell’s guilt. How can he possibly “clear” this man’s name if he is certain of his guilt?

          • He looks on the black side instead of the available facts at hand.

  • Lienus

    I cannot with integrity rescind the statement which I made when the Archbishop’s parentage emerged.

    Justin Welby – what a bastard.

    • not a machine

      I think you may need to consider what is French humour and philosophy

  • not a machine

    I understand a question was asked in the Lords yesterday to the archbishop and he didn’t respond.
    Your grace makes some thoughtful points in a difficult matter, there is no helpful evidence to clarify matters, we have allegation and a defendent long dead.
    That is the trouble with matters like this and if truth matters then as your grace points out the archbishops position is in question as he has to make a judgement about the evidence.
    The wider saga of where abuse was got away with, is in truth to be found in places other than the churches and I am a little uncomfortable with the long festering of it being solely the church. I don’t deny becoming a member of clergy to have a good disguise to commit evil abuse may be an attractive proposition to someone with such an intent. Such people cause doubts and falls of faith and that is unfair on those who may not have the legal mindset to handle this feeling and accusation, who are walking with Christ in vocation, but may have personalities that is not that of a city lawyer. I grieve because I know this has to be dealt with and yet I also ponder how many people have not walked into a church since over a decade ago when the first priests started to be accused.
    The archbishop may also ponder why he felt unable to see one of his own flock on an important matter.

  • Chefofsinners

    Oh dear. Justin Welby has placed himself in a position where he cannot with integrity rescind his statement and he cannot with integrity hold to it.
    The question now must be: Can he, without integrity, remain in office?

    • Maalaistollo

      Yes, of course. He simply has to have a good disagreement with himself, and can then carry on with both personalities enjoying a bit of mutual flourishing.

      • Brian

        Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.

  • Brian

    “Archbishop, can you explain why many jurists, psychiatrists, historians, theologians and journalists have voted for George Bell instead of the woman opposing him?”
    “No, I just can’t think why they’ve done this. I have no idea.”

    • Chefofsinners

      The reply would be “Sexism, misogyny, gender bias and bad karma.”

  • Brian

    A few observations.
    1. Welby says the civil standard of probability was reached by the secret trial of George Bell.
    It was NOT. A civil case requires both sides to be heard, with evidence from the complainant and the defendant (or witnesses on his behalf). Carlile makes it clear that this did NOT happen: relevant persons were not contacted and relevant evidence was not looked at.
    2. Welby cashiered Carey over Peter Ball (who pleaded guilty in court to serious criminal charges and whose guilt is not doubted), and now he fears being hit by that boomerang on its return.
    3. If Welby thinks he has evidence that proves Bell’s guilt, it nowhere featured in this case, which is entirely based on Carol’s uncorroborated allegations (seriously undermined since by Professor Maven- another blow to the ;civil standard of probability’ claim). If such evidence exists, Welby is sitting on it. He needs to state whether he knows anything else, and if so, what. Put up or shut up. Or better, withdraw.
    4. As a young man Welby was an associate of the abuser John Smith at Iwerne Minster. Does his perplexity over this go some way to explaining his current attitude?
    5. Welby wants to use ‘safeguarding’ as his weapon for control in the C of E, as the recent appointment of the seriously underqualified new Bishop of London shows. He doesn’t want to see this weapon of control degraded by his mis-steps over Bell.

    • magnolia

      Your point no 2 needs “Ball” not “Bell” inserted- so as not to confuse!! Otherwise mostly agreed. I think there is a bit of confusion over guilt by association too. Undoubtedly Chichester accumulated a grisly and dastardly group of abusers. Hence it is fair to look with particular care at all associated. BUT there seems little indication that it went back to Bell’s generation, and there are limits to the guilty. But above all the evidence that Bell was elsewhere at some (most?) of these times is killer evidence that trumps all else, and I cannot see it has been allowed due weight.

      • Brian

        Typo corrected. All the bull about Ball led to a bill for Bell. (I could imagine a novel on this by Heinrich Boll.)

        • That’s all Ball’s and no Bell’s.

          • Brian

            Perhaps Welby is a candidate for the No Bell Prize.

          • Ding dong Bell
            Justin’s in the well
            Who put him in?
            All this blessed din.
            Who can pull him out?
            There’s now too much doubt.
            What a naughty Welby,
            To try to drown poor Georgie,
            Who never did him harm.
            So now he’s lost his charm.

          • Martin

            It won’t let me post to a removed post so I’ll post it here.

            groan

  • Brian

    Why did Welby do this? Maybe he thought he would win the No Bell Prize?

    • DespiteBrexit
      • Brian

        But it wasn’t a noble thing to do.

    • Chefofsinners

      No balls prize, more like.

  • Ding dong Bell
    Justin’s in the well
    Who put him in?
    All this blessed din
    Who can pull him out?
    There’s now too much doubt
    What a naughty Welby
    Condeming poor Georgie
    Who never did him harm.
    And yet he chanced his arm.

    • Martin

      groan

  • Unbelievable!

    ..

  • Sir John Oldcastle

    It has to be said. He’s a fool.

  • Chefofsinners

    “Justin Welby has staked his reputation and legacy…”
    Indeed he has. With a large wooden stake, right through the heart. Next he will repel it with a cross and douse it in holy water to make sure it’s really dead.
    Never again will it stalk Lambeth’s gothic corridors, with Brylcreemed hair and rouged cheek, sucking the lifeblood from the Church of England.
    And so in death as in life, he leaves a mess on the carpet which someone else is going to have to clear up.