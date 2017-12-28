jo johnson freedom of speech universities
Education

Jo Johnson’s muddled and aimless thinking about freedom of speech in universities

Universities Minister Jo Johnson delivered a much-trailed (..and here, here, here…) speech about the imperative of academic freedom of speech, which he says must be guaranteed on pain of universities being “fined, suspended or deregistered, if they do not protect free speech within the law”.

So if, say, the University of Oxford clamps down on freedom of speech “within the law”, it may be ‘deregistered‘ (ie, cease to be able to award degrees).

Right… like that’s going to happen.

His speech has been universally lauded as a welcome intervention against the increasing ubiquity of ‘safe-spaces‘ and the deployment of ‘marshals‘ whose task it is to ensure that no visiting speakers (like Jacob Rees-Mogg) dare to voice ‘offensive’ views. And so, at long last, we have in Jo Johnson a politician who prefers red intellectual meat to milk; one who doesn’t mind melting snowflakes with the heat of robust argument; one intent on restoring academic freedom of speech and reclaiming debate from the illiberal liberals who decide to find offence under every cornflake – that is if they haven’t imposed the mandatory consumption of quinoa flakes for a safer gut feeling.

But there’s a problem with Jo Johnson’s speech – actually, there’s quite a few, but you’d struggle to find any reasoned exposition of them anywhere: it’s almost as if a speech by a Tory minister lauding freedom of speech in universities were sufficient to restore freedom of speech in universities.

Or perhaps it’s simply that universities have never actually surrendered academic freedom of speech (“within the law”), and so Jo Johnson is preaching to a congregation which is already singing from his charismatic chorus sheet.

Firstly, he refers a number of times to the policy of ‘no-platforming’ as a device for censoring unpalatable opinion:

Campaigns and protests against events featuring prominent gay rights and feminist campaigners such as Peter Tatchell and Julie Bindel, and more recently the proposal by some students at Oxford’s Balliol College to deny the Christian Union a space at Fresher’s Fair are examples of the threat to legal free speech from those who would rather shut down debate altogether than to confront dissenting ideas or uncomfortable arguments.

Peter Tatchell was accused of being racist; and Julie Bindel of being transphobic [and whorephobic]), and Balliol College Oxford was the scene of a little anti-Christian sentiment when a small faction of the JCR committee declared: “Historically, Christianity’s influence on many marginalised communities has been damaging in its methods of conversion and rules of practice, and is still used in many places as an excuse for homophobia and certain forms of neo-colonialism.” JCR Vice President Freddy Potts explained further on behalf of the JCR Welfare Subcommittee: “Our sole concern is that the presence of the CU alone may alienate incoming students. This sort of alienation or micro-aggression is regularly dismissed as not important enough to report, especially when there is little to no indication that other students or committee members may empathise, and inevitably leads to further harm of the already most vulnerable and marginalised groups.”

Jo Johnson could have added Germaine Greer, who was no-platformed for apparently being transphobic, and there are multiple other examples of students protesting the presence of speakers who might upset them.

The thing is, these aren’t university policies, but those of student unions or independent student societies: if, for example, the National Union of Students determines to have an official no-platforming policy (presently limited to Al-Muhajiroun; British National Party (BNP); English Defence League (EDL); Hizb-ut-Tahir; Muslim Public Affairs Committee; and National Action), then that surely is entirely a matter for them. If another student union wishes to add Ukip or pro-Israel (/Zionist) speakers, they are free to do so “within the law”. Jo Johnson appears not to be able to tell the difference between official university censoriousness and partisan student zealotry. They are patently not the same thing.

So what is the Universities Minister actually saying? Is it that universities must ensure that student unions and student societies invite speakers whose views may be unpalatable to some, and that student attendance is mandatory? Or is it that autonomous student societies must ensure ‘balance’ quotas, so that (for example) every pro-choice feminist speaker must be off-set with a pro-life misogynist, and every pro-Palestine freedom-fighter with a pro-Israel Zionist? Who then judges the optimal incarnate polarity? Who discerns whether the medium impedes the message and so an unacceptable bias is perpetuated?

Surely students ought to remain free to ‘no-platform’ whomever they wish? Isn’t that their freedom of expression? These student-society talks do not form part of their degree courses: they are self-inflicted, extra-curricular enhancement. If young minds cannot (or do not wish to) cope with reasoned argument or contrary opinion, who is Jo Johnson to impose it? Isn’t it students who pay their subscriptions? Isn’t it their own money which incorporates them? Isn’t it their own time which they devote? Why should the Universities Minister presume to interfere with the stated objectives, purposes and activities of a private membership organisation?

And by ‘no-platforming’, let us be clear that an invitation extended by the student body and a speech opposed by some does not constitute ‘no-platforming’. Indeed, the Guardian notes that some of those more high-profile examples of ‘no-platforming’ were not ‘no-platformed’ at all: Peter Tatchell addressed his audience, and so did Germaine Greer, and so did Jacob Rees-Mogg. So it isn’t so much a restriction of the freedom of speech as the freedom to speak met with robust contrary free speech.

Interestingly, examples of real ‘no-platforming’ which Jo Johnson omitted to mention include Peter Hitchens, who refused to sign a ‘free-speech contract’ (ie vetting the speech and noting those attending) at Liverpool University, so he gave his speech on a soap-box outside the university walls; and Tim Stanley, whose talk on abortion at Oxford University had to be cancelled over ‘health and safety’ concerns. When a guest speaker is confronted with a coercive contract or threatened by an unruly mob, such that to take the platform becomes collusion with illiberalism or an endangerment to life and limb, then freedom of speech is indeed curtailed – but by an anarchic student body; not official university policy.

And it’s interesting to note at this point that Jo Johnson chose to ignore the prominent ‘right-wing’ victims of genuine cases of no-platforming (whose subjects were drugs [against] and abortion [against]) in favour of left-liberal LGBT heroes of gender and sexual orthodoxy, who were not always actually ‘no-platformed’ (and some ‘no-platformed’ themselves [ie didn’t show up] in protest over how their friends had been treated). Why didn’t the Universities Minister mention Peter Hitchens, Tim Stanley or even Jacob Rees-Mogg? In the latter case, the media-hyped threat of ‘no-platforming’ was no worse than that endured by Peter Tatchell, so why laud the LGBT human rights campaigner and not the pro-life pro-marriage Roman Catholic?

And then we come to Jo Johnson’s free-speech “within the law” qualification. He says:

There is no place in our society – including within higher education – for hatred or any form of discrimination or racism such as anti-Semitism.

A racist and anti-semitic environment is by definition an illiberal one that is totally antithetical to the idea of a university in a free society.

No British university is going to tolerate racism, and (pace SOAS), none is going to countenance anti-Semitism. But Jo Johnson also says there is no place “for hatred or any form of discrimination”, and here we begin to understand why it is not universities which are the problem, but the government’s ‘hate speech’ legislation, for when ‘hatred’ is in the eye of the beholder, and includes (according to the CPS) “ill-will, ill-feeling, spite, contempt, prejudice, unfriendliness, antagonism, resentment and dislike”, there’s a manifest freedom tension.

Are Brexiteers not rendered ‘haters’ by this definition? Are not all those who oppose universal inclusion into everything for absolutely everyone everywhere? What if a future government determines that criticism of the European Union constitutes ‘hate speech’?

And that is why ‘Prevent‘ is so subversive and potentially injurious to academic freedom. In order to prevent Islamists from infecting young minds with the virtues of head-hacking jihadism, the British Government (mindful of and sensitive to [vote-losing] allegations of Islamopobia) forced universities (indeed, all places of education) to root out all forms of ‘extremism’ – that is, any opinion which does not conform to their notion of ‘British values‘ (ie equality, tolerance and respect). From there, it doesn’t take much to grasp why pro-abortion feminists might find Tim Stanley ‘extreme’, or gay-marriage advocates might find Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘extreme’. For the self-styled ‘safe-space’ marshals, Wahhabism and Evangelicalism hail from the same arid theological desert; Salafism and Roman Catholicism are both equally offensive because both discriminate against women and gays.

But Jo Johnson doesn’t mention ‘Prevent’, for some reason. For him, there is simply “no place in society… for any form of discrimination”, and so, presumably, no place to preach the inequitable, intolerant and disrespectful gospel that salvation is to be found in Christ alone. And so Jesus would be banned from speaking at a university – by both anti-Christian students and the ‘Prevent’ duty imposed by government – because he offends sinners and goats and people who make a public display of piety. If educational establishments have a statutory obligation to protect their students from all forms of harassment in order to ensure that “the rights and dignity of all members of the University community are respected”, then Jo Johnson has just reinforced the very ‘no-platforming’ policy he professes to oppose.

Finally, we come to the genuinely important instances of universities inculcating partisan orthodoxy or limiting freedom of academic inquiry. This is where Jo Johnson ought to be focusing his ire and directing his threats of ‘deregistration’, for when a university permits the establishment of self-perpetuating power bases or censors valid research in case it offends against the government’s received gender-sexuality orthodoxy, then we take a step toward the postmodern age of anti-enlightenment, where the only academic inquiry permitted is that which exhorts the zeitgeist and bolsters received opinion – such as that propounded by Universities Minister Jo Johnson.

More Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
  • magnolia

    If Stanley, Hichens, and Rees-Mogg were ginger they might be in with a shot, as gingerphobia seems to be in the foothills of approved victimhood. As it is , nah….

  • Manfarang

    Plenty of free speech at universities. Students could write whatever they wanted on the bog wall. I heard of one university where they installed blackboard and chalk for the purpose. All kinds of witty remarks made I doubt whether things have changed that much over the last forty years.

    • IanCad

      Yes! Indeed Manny, Pisshouse poets can be inspired. Best one I’ve seen was in Pismo Beach California; Texaco as I recall – “Mexicans are living proof the Indians laid the buffalo” – paraphrased very slightly.
      To the thread; Why on earth do we need a “Universities Minister”? Is there nothing the non-productive can leave alone?

  • we begin to understand why it is not universities which are the problem, but the government’s ‘hate speech’ legislation

    From the middle of the last century it has been cross-party policy to transform the racial and religious character of Britain by means of Third World immigration, and hate speech legislation is one method of preventing the indigenous population from opposing the policy. Fundamentally, it is the policy of race and faith replacement which is the problem.

    There is no place in our society – including within higher education – for hatred or any form of discrimination or racism such as anti-Semitism—Johnson

    Unsurprisingly, the vice-president of the Board of Deputies welcomes the special consideration given to the Jewish community. The State ensures free speech for Jews who argue for the diversity which will make the indigenous British a powerless minority, but the policies which would prevent the indigenous British becoming a powerless minority are deemed to be racist and anti-Semitic, and their discussion constitutes hate speech.

    • Manfarang

      Replacement? The Irish have been doing it for years. It is estimated that as many as six million people living in the UK have an Irish-born grandparent (around 10% of the UK population). The 2001 UK Census states that 869,093 people born in Ireland are living in Great Britain.

  • CliveM

    Thank you for giving context to this debate. I notice also how he doesn’t appear to address issues such as removing pictures of old, white, male colonialists, because of their (for the time) entirely contemporary opinions.

    There are many ways of closing down free speech and the expression of contrary opinions.

    • Manfarang

      There weren’t many universities in Britain in the days of old, white, male colonialists. People could emigrate so there wasn’t the need to open lots of universities to soak up youth unemployment.

      • Anton

        And there weren’t as many subjects to study either. Today you can get a degree in creative urination from the University of Poly-Up-Grade which qualifies you to think that you are entitled to a large salary in the State sector for the rest of your life.

        • Manfarang

          Wasn’t that the BSc. in Brewing?

          • Anton

            That’s a useful subject. My paternal great-great grandfather was a brewery worker in his town.

      • CliveM

        Which seems to miss my point?

        • Manfarang

          They never put up pictures of Rhodes in the plate glass universities

          • CliveM

            I’m sure you’re right.

  • magnolia

    It’s the transition from having as justly illegal violence or unjust recruitment or incitement of any kind to violence to this ridiculous hate speech business, which is policed (seriously) by hypocrites indulging in hateful speech against those accused of hateful speech.

    If unkind words against anyone (as perceived by that person) were illegal 98%-ish of the population would be in prison which just underlines the silliness and shows how all are thus not equal under the law. A clear pecking order of who may insult who appears to have happened, with gays, transgenders, and Muslims at the top, and the deaf, fundamentalist Christians, the Welsh, and the overweight somewhere near the bottom. It is well-known by the citizenry- and all stand-up comics- and appears insane. This is not to excuse any kind of rudeness, but we have to act only against serious miscreants, and at the moment we have the wrong priorities. It is very crass indeed.

  • gadjodilo

    Students should be given just beer and bands (and plenty of homework). Student activism was always a nonsense in my experience.

    • Sybaseguru

      Jack Straw was Student leader in my day – led us to go to war with Iraq – a prime example of your statement.

  • Anton
  • Chefofsinners

    As is usual in the Johnson family, Jo is propounding nothing much beyond his own popularity. The family brain cell was in Australia at the time, enhancing its dignity by chewing kangaroo testicles on TV.
    Our society has replaced cerebrity with celebrity. The sound-bite poster-boy quick-quip politicians are the darlings of generation Twitter, but as they crucify our liberties they know not what they do, because they’re just too thick and lazy to think on it for a moment.

  • Inspector General

    No Platforming is the last right. When you have all the rights you’ll ever need, you seal them up with an impenetrable layer of no platforming. Never again will your rights be taken away from you. How can they be, when it is illegal to challenge them.

    No Platforming is not a right that can be granted to you. Not in a free society. What you do is to acquire it. And how on earth then can it be imposed?

    Thuggery, of course. And plenty of turning of blind eyes…and we’ll cut to the chase here…by timid university authorities.

  • dannybhoy

    There is a very good book entitled “The Intolerance of Tolerance” by DA Carson which examines how the pursuit of Truth has been abandoned in favour of Politically Approved Unanimity..
    Mind you George Orwell had it nailed in “1984”…

  • Inspector General

    “…‘no-platforming’ as a device for censoring unpalatable opinion:”

    Been going on for years. For example, who knew were are, according to knowledgeable medical opinion, in an anal cancer epidemic? Have been for years (circa 2010, when HPV ‘exploded’ in the promiscuous homosexual community as a result of increased survival if contracting HIV and prophylactics were much abandoned.

    Nobody who could talk about it will, as they will be professionally destroyed. Ironic really, for their careers are essentially keeping disease down in that aforementioned troubled community. Helping those who would turn on them. And turn on them they most certainly will, for the cause, of course…

    So you see. No Platforming can be voluntary, in a way.

  • Sybaseguru

    Thanks for his Lordships clarity. “Hate speech ” legislation was designed by the snowflakes and is incompatible with free speech. Sure, we need to stop people stirring up physical violence and direct threats of it, but that should be the limit of it. Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech was shocking, but led to serious discussion on the subject with all being able to engage and as a result we have (or had until recent mass immigration) a much more integrated culture than say the US did.

  • Brian

    To me it’s a no-brainer.
    1. If universities are, to some extent, recipients of public money, they must not be allowed to prevent the expression of lawful opinion, however unpopular that opinion is.
    2. If students are requited to be members of the National Union of Students (I do not know if they are) in order to use general facilities of the university, then the NUS should have no power to prohibit the free association of students on university premises. (Actually, organisations like the NUS should be outlawed or be entirely voluntary.)
    3. If universities respond that they cannot guarantee the security of meetings on their premises, it is a simple matter to mandate the fining, suspension or expulsion of any student who threatens or disrupts lawful meetings (banging on doors, caterwauling etc).
    The fascist left in America has attempted to thwart the expression of unpopular views in Berkeley and elsewhere and it is only the US Constitution free speech rule and court sanctions against universities that keeps them in line.
    Of course, the wider point that Cranmer makes is correct: ‘hate speech’ legislation promoted first under Blair, then through Theresa May and the even more useless Amber Rudd created the climate in which censorship ‘pro bono publico’ is now unthinkingly accepted by British youth. Cameron was the true heir to Blair.

  • IrishNeanderthal

    We must thank his grace for this penetrating analysis.

    With regard to comments below, I had not realized that Jo Johnson is the brother of Boris, whose placement as Foreign Secretary brings to mind the following analogy.

    I am sure there are many intelligent and capable persons in the Cabinet, however, to me so many of them seem to be in the wrong job. I remember children’s toys where one had to push the square peg into the square hole, the round one into the circular hole, and so on for the triangle, the star, and all the other shapes.

    Did our Prime Minister as a child have one of these toys. If so, did she have a penchant for trying to drive the pegs into all but the correct hole?

  • Chefofsinners

    Mr Johnson might aim his criticism a little nearer home: perhaps at those who would prevent Donald Trump from visiting the UK or addressing parliament, even those who would presume to tell him what he should put on his Twitter feed.

  • len

    The truth will always offend someone .

    “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”

    ― George Orwell