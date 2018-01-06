Uncategorized

“I am coming round to the idea of a modern-day Great Schism, with those of a pure and Anglican mind setting up a sort of Avignon Archiepiscopate”

Goodness! Well here we are in a brand new year – who knows what things will pop up to entertain, delight and outrage? With the semi-lunatic brigade installed in the Vatican and chancelleries of Europe, and the certifiable in charge in Pyongyang, Caracas and London, it is not going to be dull, is it! Here in Barchester the bunting is safely packed away, the Christmas trees removed and everything has returned to normal… well, as normal as it gets here in Barset. I had thought of visiting one of Madame Hecate Thump’s Palm and Tripe Reading soirées to see what the future holds, but I prefer things to come at me unawares. It perks one up.

I see His Grace has allowed an errant chaplain to pen a missive this week, calling into question the General Sin-odd. Quite right. We have enough of these talking shops, think tanks and fol-de-rols infesting modern life, when what we need are people with gumption (discounting the ghastly John Selwyn Gumption and his force-fed burger-child). The trouble is, with a bench of bishops well-versed in the Book of Common Purpose and favouring the new-fangled Feast of the Blessed Mohammed, we are likely to be led into the Pit of Hell (or Scunthorpe, as we here in Blighty call it). I am coming round to the idea of a modern-day Great Schism, with those of a pure and Anglican mind setting up a sort of Avignon Archiepiscopate seated here in Barchester. Now, who could possibly head such a venture? Answers on an antimacassar posted directly to the Palace (no reverse charges!).

Spring is the perfect time for weddings, and of course we have a royal one coming up. I understand the streets of Windsor are going to be ethnically cleansed of hobos, tramps and vagabonds, so that the world can see the town really is like Shrek’s DuLac, all neat, tidy and Potemkin. This comes at great financial cost, but getting new blood into the royal line is deemed worth it (as we are leaving the Holy Zollverein we need to water down the German). I wish the young(ish) couple well, but I fear for the longevity of their union. Actresses are notoriously fickle in their affections, and gold-diggers not unknown amongst them. Each time royalty marries into the common herd the bloodline gets thinner, which then begs the question, ‘What makes them so special?’ As for their discourtesy towards the US President and hobnobbing with the O’Barmey creature, words fail me.

Speaking of creatures, the Archdeacon tells me that Mr. Blair is making noises again, advocating another referendum to reverse the previous result which he didn’t like.

“I’m not one for folklore and superstition,” spluttered Dr. Grantly as we whitewashed over the lewd frescos in the crypt Chapel of Our Lady Underwear (12th century, by the Master of the Well-turned Ankle) which somehow escaped Lord Cromwell’s inquisitors. “But really there is something of the night about that man. Just when you think he’s gone, he re-appears like some blood-sucking vampire ready to stick his teeth into the body-politic. I’d dearly like to be one of his ‘stakeholders’, though I wouldn’t be holding it for long!”

“I believe he seeks a public forum simply to get out of the house. Remember to whom he is married!”

“Ah yes,” replied the Archdeacon, “The face that launched a thousand pillar boxes.”

“Exactly,” I replied, “She should never wear red.”

I was most put out when told my new Persian carpet would not be delivered for some time, as the Persians were revolting against the mullahs (though why they have taken against this brand of yoghurt is a mystery). Mr. Slope, no stranger to dusky foreign parts, explained it was a revolution against theocracy and a demand for justice, liberty and democracy. We seasoned observers of the political scene know their chances of securing ‘the big three’ are somewhat less that the Bourbons have of being restored in France, but I digress. The Archdeacon suggested President Trumpelstiltskin might be behind the uprising which, if successful, would alter the balance of power in the region. The next thousand and one nights will be crucial.

Having read in The Jupiter that London’s crime figures have gone through the roof during ‘Saracen’ Khan’s tenure of office, I thought I’d have a word with our own boys in blue to see how Barchester compared. I could tell Inspector Cuffem was pleased to see me. Then he adjusted his truncheon.

“Have no fears, dear lady! Barchester is a haven of peace and tranquillity, unlike the capital. The most serious crime we had to investigate last month was the theft of a knocker from Signora Neroni’s frontage, and tracking down the identity of the Phantom Snowballer of Diphtheria Avenue, a case we are still working on as it happens, now the snow has melted.”

“That is good to know, Inspector. Perhaps you should write to The Saracen with a few tips on sleuthing… he’s clearly not doing well and needs all the help he can get.”

“I’ll think about it, Ma’am,” replied the Inspector (which means he won’t).

I see President Jupiter of France is on the cover of this week’s Vanity Fair. How apt. He warns his ‘fellow citizens’ across Europe to avoid nationalism and the far-right and to embrace the oblivion he and Frau Merkin have planned for them. So much Jovian wisdom from one so fundamentally articulate is a wonder to behold: he speaks, and Europe holds its nose. Mr. Slope has known M. Macron ever since he was a can-can girl at the Folies Bergère, when he went by the name ‘Frou-Frou’ and displayed a fine calf. One must admit he has done well for himself… herself… itself… whatever! I don’t think Frau Merkin was ever a dancer in her youth – too busy spying on her neighbours and dropping them in it with the secret police.

Well that’s all I have for you this week, so I will take my leave. My Lord the Bishop and I are attending a charity concert in aid of The Duchess of Cornwall’s Facelift Fund at St. Tampax-Within-the-Gussett, Burleybridge, with music by the West Barset Transphobic Quartet and poetry readings by Dame Judy Dentures from her recently published collection, ‘I Love Trees’.  Here’s my favourite:-

Give me the Birch
Give me the Birch, most-noble of trees,
A jolly good birching will certainly please.
My rosy red cheeks will glow in the dark.
Whenever a birching takes place in the park.

She’s a national treasure.

So, as the Thuggees of Marxist Morality demand the suttee of Western Civilisation and the Blue Passport of Brexit wards off the banshees of Brussels, I shall tuck my hands in my muff and mount the barouche. Adieu, dear hearts, adieu.

  • David

    “So as the Thuggees of Marxist Morality demand the suttee of western civilisation..”
    So precise, prescient and with a beautiful economy of words ! Pure genius Mrs Proudie, pure genius.
    A future career in political satire surely awaits you, if you wish that is.
    All very much appreciated Mrs Proudie.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      David, you are a treasure too!

  • MichaelA

    How can a church as small as the Church of England is these days have a “Great” schism? Wouldn’t it be a Wee Schism, or a “Rather quaint schism”?

    I know there are 80+ million Anglicans in the world, but let’s face it, the vast majority of them are not in England… ;o)

    • Manfarang

      Is there or is there not a Free Church of England?

      • Opinions differ.

        • Manfarang

          Low and High Church no doubt.

      • ecclesiaman

        There is a denomination known as, “The Free Church of England”, we have one in the City where I live. I have not found out anything about it save that it is not affiliated to Mr Welby’s official state association.
        The Minister is a genuine Christian and he visits the Church I attend on occasions.

        • layreader

          We also have a local ‘Free Church of England’, congregation very small, and no minister for many years. The denomination can be traced back to the time of Whitefield and the Wesleys and, after all that time, are now down to about 15 part-time congregations. There are some advantages to being an established church.

      • Pubcrawler

        In primis concessimus Deo et hac presenti carta nostra confirmavimus pro nobis et heredibus nostris in perpetuum quod anglicana ecclesia libera sit, et habeat omnia jura sua integra et libertates suas illesas.

        • Manfarang

          Though it be appointed, that all things shall be read and sung in the Church in the English Tongue, to the end that the congregation may be thereby edified

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      How about a Modest Schism (if nobody minded)?

      • Sarky

        Hairline fracture???

      • dannybhoy

        Small group it’s a squism
        Big group squasm..

    • Phil Young

      Hahaha! That made me laugh :). I reckon we’re all pretty much schismatic between individuals, let alone denoms, anyhow. Only Christ will unify. But can you imagine it – in heaven? ‘Oi..you, what you doing over this section of heaven..you’re RC…this is the United Reformed section. Oh, and that bit over there is High Church..over there, Low Church…no incense here thanks very much, it affects my asthma – ah, forgot, now I’m here I’ve been healed. Uh oh, here comes Jesus..perhaps we’d better look like we’re all quite friendly. Don’t be so silly…I know we’re all sheep, but there’s no pulling the wool over Jesus’ eyes…didn’t you know that yet? Yes, I know I got the cessation of gifts wrong, but you were also wrong about the End Times! Nothing whatsoever like anyone theorised or predicted. Just like the Pharisees got it wrong at the first coming…

  • Father David

    Ma’am, do you think it wise to question the longevity of the Royal wedding that has yet to take place? Do you not recall that the current Acting Bishop of London uttered similar sentiments about the Cambridges’ union lasting no longer than seven years and the then real Bishop of London suspended him from duty. I think you may well find a missive of censure from Nurisie in Monday morning’s post!

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Indeed I do recall, but Miss Markle comes from Hollywood…they do things differently there.

      As for ‘Nurisie’ we haven’t been introduced

      • Manfarang

        Hey she works in Toronto,

      • Father David

        Indeed so, as Mr. Harvey Weinstein has proved beyond all serious doubt.
        I’m sure that your husband, the Bishop, will fill you in on all that you need to know about Nursie, once they become better acquainted at the next meeting of the House of Bishops.

        • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

          And I was nice to you last week…how the cleric turns…

          • Father David

            What have I done to upset you now?

          • dannybhoy

            Spoken like a true husband..

          • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

            Just keeping you on your toes x

  • michaelkx

    ” Mr Blair is making noises again, advocating another referendum to reverse the previous result which he didn’t like.” what would keep him quiet would be a spell in the tower of London for lying to this Country. over his and Bush’s war.

    • Anton

      The man is so unpopular that he is doing a wonderful job for Brexit.

  • bluedog

    Heavens, Mrs P. It really does seem that you’re starting 2018 with a bang, so to speak.

    But it also seems necessary to remind you that the CoE owes its birth to a royal divorce. One therefore suggests that any proposed schism is probably doomed to fail unless soundly based on the institution of divorce. Despite the smutty innuendoes in The Crown, we cannot rely on Her Majesty to oblige, and her relationship with HRH the Prince Phillip is obviously rock solid.

    Which brings us to HRH the Prince of Wales and his consort, where the potential for a good divorce is yet to be realised. Does Charles still have a wandering eye? Is Camilla worried about possible rivals? These are the questions that must be addressed. As the prospects of Charles succeeding to the throne increase by the year, there must somewhere be a well-bred, intelligent and beautiful 40-something divorcee with an engaging manner who could be seated next to Charles at a dinner party to test his mettle. Let’s call her Anne, and lets assume she impresses as having the sort of star quality that Camilla lacks. If subsequently they were to ‘keep in touch’, nature might take its chemically enhanced course, you just never know. Gloucestershire is Gloucestershire after all. How would Camilla react if Charles were to blot his copy-book? Maybe she would be grateful for an excuse to call it quits. If Camilla did decide to divorce Charles it would be a scandal of the highest order, and his fitness to succeed Her Majesty would be seriously questioned. His hopes of becoming the Supreme Governor of the existing CoE would be dashed. Schism may then loom.

    But bear in mind Charles is a traditionalist and may well have ideas that align with your own. That being the case, one can scarcely imagine you objecting to Charles as the Supreme Governor of your splinter group, can one? Or can one?

    • Chefofsinners

      There is a lot in what you say.
      It’s been a while since we had a good royal divorce. It might be just the lift the nation needs.
      And congratulations on managing to use the words ‘Charles’ and ‘succeed’ in the same sentence.

      • bluedog

        It wasn’t easy, CoS, thanks for your support.

  • len

    There has always been a great schism between those who accept Christ’s Words and those who have a plan of their own devising for entering’ the sheepfold’.

    There are many religions and many different and diverse branches of Christianity(not all springing from the same root.)
    There is but one Way to enter the sheep fold and that Way is through Christ.
    John 10:1 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that enters not through the door into the sheepfold, but climbs up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber.
    But not all men accept this.
    Some say’ their Church’ is a way to enter, others claim to have’ the right formula’ which when performed will gain entry, others claim to be ‘a good person’ which allows them the right, others claim if they kill in the name of their god he will be so please with their actions he will welcome them in (who would fall for that one?)
    Diversity your name is religion but Christ remains the Only Way but it seems that few will take Him at His Word.

  • Chris Bell

    Hardly anything left that could be divided……….is it possible to divide cant from hypocrisy or confusion from ignorance??

    • Chris Bell

      you are mistaken if you think this writer is RC or even CoE. But your reply does rather display the insecurity of a schismatic organisation.

  • Dolphinfish

    A schism in Protestantism? Such a thing could never happen.

    • Chris Bell

      What a bastardised word ‘protestantism’ is. How ugly and stupid. Indeed it always will be a tiny and insignificant shard of untruth.

      • magnolia

        Plenty of bastards in RC history, all too often the progeny of cardinals and Popes. Part of what was being protested against. Oh and those lovely things called indulgences. As the counter-reformation acknowledged and redressed some of the worst aspects, in protest and reaction against them, eventually, and learnt to welcome the Bible in native languages, your rant is highly illogical.

        • Dolphinfish

          Another who thinks he understands indulgences.

          • Anton

            Another who thinks he can defend the indefensible.

        • Chris Bell

          you are mistaken if you think this writer is RC or even CoE. But your reply does rather display the insecurity of a schismatic organisation

          • magnolia

            How is the Orthodox faith served by general misanthropy, especially given that it is very much not native to the UK nor readily part of our specific British cultural Christian heritage? I find it rather oddly inimical to the charismatic movement and wedded to a peculiar blend of extremely lengthy materialistic opulence with ethereal mystery. Fine for some but not part of our long tradition which started with our fine Celtic Saints.

          • Chris Bell

            Ah, if it only were Orthodox………..then, indeed, the Holy Mystery would be preserved within the Icon, within the Poetry, within the Silence ……….instead of within the foolish arguments and inanities of men….. and now women….and those that seem confused as to who they may be.

    • Anton

      It could never happen if the church held to its original nonhierarchical structure.

      • dannybhoy

        Now that I would agree with one hundred percent.

    • dannybhoy

      Unless the good Anglican Christian folk up and down our land are determined to emulate the old puppet churches of the Soviet Union era, I think it’s becoming more and more inevitable..

      • Dolphinfish

        The C of E was ALWAYS a puppet church. It was deliberately created for the purpose of serving the state. It happens that today, after nearly a century of cultural Marxism (the history of which is too long and involved to go into here, beginning with WWI, and progressing through Gramschi, the Frankfurt School, at al) the state has no need of puppet churches anymore. I doubt there’ll be a schism, as such. The evangelicals will just start doing jazz hands with the Baptists and the high Anglicans will take a swim in the Tiber.

  • getting new blood into the royal line

    How wonderful if this particular new blood were to yield royal babies who were black with flaming red hair. The resemblance to tiny coal fires would add greatly to the gaiety of the nations and their great-grandmother, who has nobly devoted her reign to making her kingdom less white and less Christian—‘diversity is indeed a strength and not a threat’—would positively piss herself laughing.

    • Anton

      She would have done well to read Mark 3:24 before saying that.

  • TropicalAnglican

    President Donald Trump has won the 2017 Pro-Life Person of the Year Malachi Award, which is awarded by the organisation Operation Rescue:

    https://www.christianpost.com/news/trumps-top-8-pro-life-victories-operation-rescue-pro-life-person-of-the-year-212545/

    There’s a nice pix of Pres Trump holding two babies … they don’t look too thrilled, but well, never mind …

  • dannybhoy

    I had to leave the previous topic in order to read your missive while it is still Satuday.
    I owe it to you..
    “we are likely to be led into the Pit of Hell (or Scunthorpe, as we here in Blighty call it).”
    Brilliant.
    “She’s a national treasure.”
    And on this blog so are you.

    • IrishNeanderthal

      Last sentence: unmatched parentheses: sentence does not compile.

      • dannybhoy

        Does not compile??

        • Pubcrawler

          Compu-nerd for ‘unclear punctuation, syntax ambiguous’.

          • dannybhoy

            Thanks. It was kinda sloppy.
            How’s you btw?

  • carl jacobs

    Mrs Proudie

    How is Mr Slope coping with his sudden unemployment now that he is no longer chaplain? It must have come as a shock to him.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      He is beside himself…despite Old Testament prohibitions…

  • gadjodilo

    “Frau Merkin was…. too busy spying on her neighbours and dropping them in it with the secret police.” Joking aside, that’s a rather serious accusation, and something she’s always denied as far as I’m aware.

    • I would think it true. She’s from East Germany where the Stasi had people spying on their neighbours and reporting any dissent. They were really ruthless, Frau Merkin wouldn’t have been an exception. She obviously would deny it.

      • gadjodilo

        I only know about Romania, where 1 in 4 were reckoned to be informers. But that’s still 75% who weren’t and it was possible to avoid it if you were brave and/or clever. I think Frau Merkin should be considered innocent until proven guilty!

        • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

          All politicians are guilty…its just the depth that differs….

        • I know about Germany. Frau Merkin is German, we weren’t discussing Romania.

          • gadjodilo

            I know. And I’ve just done some research and it turns out that there’s a MUCH lower chance of her having been an informer: apparently the Stasi had about 200,000 informers at most in a population of 16,000,000, which is less than 1%. Or do you know something about her specifically?

          • Dolphinfish

            You don’t know that much. Merkel was born in Hamburg in then West Germany. She’s not “from East Germany”; her father was a Lutheran pastor sent there. I appreciate that, being English, you would assume Johnny and Joanna Foreigner would have no concept of right and wrong, but seriously, a Stasi informer?

        • Ray Spring

          NO. She is Guilty. She was part of the system, not just a menial.

          • Manfarang

            When she applied to be a professor at an engineering school, the Stasi attempted to recruit her to spy on her colleagues. She refused, and the job went to someone else.

      • Manfarang

        It is all documented in the files.

  • not a machine

    Mrs Proudie I barely could put the hymn books back on the shelf “book of common purpose” however the schism idea had quite a few followers when papa Benedict offered the ordinal and what Anglican/Catholic bits could then went to reform and forward in faith. However there is still disdain and as we have seen we have some very undisciplined thoughts about what the Christian faith is in this emotionally policed world where a great deal of your life is given to commercial reciprocity and a backward sacrifice intent is made as God is made a button or a screen. Tell me can the giving of your day be merely an argument about Godless mental addiction and coercive requests for money from people who are losing their job? Through AI? Wow that’s going to be some eutopia why not get smily robot Bishop, save a fortune in rural parishes….

  • Tend to agree about the prospects for the royal wedding. It has lots against it: divorced parents; a culture of individualism, narcissism and divorce in society; previous marriage; serious social divide; cultural divide.

    Arguably, from a biblical perspective, it is forbidden. I wonder what the Queen (a believer, I think) thinks of this prohibition. God is merciful and it may survive all these obstacles. I hope so.

    • Manfarang

      “He answered, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” They said to him, “Why then did Moses command one to give a certificate of divorce and to send her away?” He said to them, “Because of your hardness of heart Moses allowed you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so.”

  • IrishNeanderthal

    getting new blood into the royal line

    Some folks down below have poured disdain upon the idea. But I am thinking of the Spanish Hapsburgs. We had enough trouble with that lot in the person of Philip II marrying Mary Tudor and then sending the Armada, end then Charles I of England marrying the Elephant and Castle. But they were very much into inbreeding, thinking it would strengthen the line. Instead it caused a lot of trouble, for example in the person of Philip’s first son, Carlos of Asturias.

    Contrary to his portrayal by Verdi in his opera Don Carlos, the young man was sickly and mentally unstable.

    And one only has to think of the haemophilia which plagued the descendants of Queen Victoria.

    • dannybhoy

      “..From that moment on the heir to the throne was to be kept in confinement, dead to the world. It was forbidden to mention Don Carlos in conversation or even in prayers. To the Pope, Philip II explained in a private letter: “It has been God’s will that the Prince should have such great and numerous defects, partly mental, partly due to his physical condition, utterly lacking as he is in the qualifications necessary for ruling, I saw the grave risks which would arise were he to be given the succession.” To his Aunt Catherine, Queen of Portugal6, Philip wrote: “I have been compelled to place my son in strict confinement. [..] This determination has not been brought about by [..] any want of respect to me; nor is this treatment of him intended by way of chastisement – for that, however just the grounds of it, would have its time and its limit. [..] The remedy I propose is not one either of time or of experience, but is of the greatest moment [..] to satisfy my obligations to God and my people.”
      http://madmonarchs.guusbeltman.nl/madmonarchs/doncarlos/doncarlos_bio.htm

      Hmm.. God’s will eh?

  • gadjodilo

    On a lighter note, I’m probably not the first to notice that in the photo at the top of this post the bishop appears to be checking out Mrs Proudie’s ass. Call me A Vile Pervert but I rather appreciated that – we’re all only flesh and blood after all.

    • Dolphinfish

      That’s Henry from Drop the Dead Donkey, so I’m guessing that picture was taken at a vicars and tarts party.

    • Manfarang

      You can check our Mrs. P’s donkey while you are at it.

    • dannybhoy

      Vile pervert.
      Happy?