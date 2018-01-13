Uncategorized

Has Nigel Farage been ‘nobbled’ by some secret Eunatic hit-squad with negatives of him shifting Château d’Yquem by the bucket load with Jacques Delors at a topless bar in Clochemerle?

Goodness! It’s all very well re-shuffling the pack, but when most of the cards are Jokers, the results remain the same. Mrs. Dismay handled her musical chair interlude with the all the aplomb of a Titanic deck-chair attendant and the look of a desperate housewife, but then the Conservative think-tank is overstocked with minnows so one shouldn’t carp (yes, I am mixing metaphors and don’t give a monkey’s). Now that Axminster-munching is no longer the plat de jour at the Ministry of Education, one hopes children will be taught the traditional alphabet and not the one that begins LGBGTQWERTY, but time will tell. The Revised Code will still prevail at Dr. Wortle’s School, rest assured. I offer a new challenge to Cranmer’s parishioners – can you list what is conservative about this Conservative Party? The prize, as usual, will be virtual hobnobs and the satisfaction of being smug.

With all sorts of germs sweeping the land and laying people low, it is comforting to know that Mr. J. Hunt remains in charge at the Ministry of Health and has added Social Care to his briefs, which I am assured have ample capacity. I called in at Hiram’s Hospital this morning to impart this piece of news to the old wool-carders, all of whom were tucked up in their beds, coughing and sneezing.

“Non-essential operations will henceforth be postponed,” I began, “which in practical terms means your bedpans will only be emptied every second Tuesday.”

“Lord save us, Mrs. P! We’re doomed!” declared Mr. Bunce.

“I’d rather take a stroll down Eugenics Street and be done with it!” croaked Mr. Handy.

“I’d give that weasel a piece of my mind!” said Mr. Moody.

“If only you ‘ad one,” muttered Mr. Skulpit darkly, before hiding under his blanket.

Of course I scolded them most severely, pointing out that Mr. Hunt is a presentable, clean-shaven, snake-eyed young gentleman, the epitome of modern ‘Conservatism’, who would do his utmost to ensure the care and welfare of all… at which point a flock of pigs flew by on their way south.

I read in the Court Circular that the North Koreans are sending a team to this year’s Braemar Gathering, on condition that we pay for the privilege. I suppose it is a step forward in establishing civilised relations and respite from the threat of incineration, but it is a bit of a cheek. What they will make of caber-tossing and sporran-swirling I have no idea. One only hopes there are no ‘slitty-eyed’ comments from the Prince Consort. Signora Neroni, who is always up to speed with things literary, informs me that Mr. Kipling has published a book in honour of the North Korean leadership, entitled ‘Kim’. I believe it contains a chapter headed ‘How to mince your uncle’. I also understand that the choir at Crathie Church are busy practising singing the North Korean national anthem, which I’m told translates as ‘Who let the dogs out?’

Mr. Verhuffenpuff of the Fourth Reich has taken time out from his position on top of Notre Dame Cathedral spouting rainwater to be beastly to the Poles and Hungarians. Either they obey the diktats from Brussels by welcoming the heathen horde or they must leave the Zollverein. No mention of long-winded divorce settlements or ‘interim periods’ for these patriotic folk; just ‘Allez!’. Perhaps Mrs. Dismay could learn something from this and play her cards differently, but whilst Mr. Barmier is poker-savvy, the Prime Minister insists on playing ‘Happy Families’. Speaking of bullying wind-bags, Toy Boy Jupiter has told the French that refusing to accept Islam is to commit treason. Time for another dose of ‘Aux armes, les citoyens’, methinks.

Copying the Egyptian Museum in Turin, Italy, which is now offering two-for-one tickets to Arabic speakers so they can ‘enjoy’ an ancient culture their religion seeks to obliterate, the Barchester Archaeological Museum has come up with a similar promotion, aimed at Ancient Britons. If you are a native pre-Roman Celtic speaker daubed in woad and mistletoe, the doors are open wide free-gratis. There has been little take-up. Unlike Turin, we cannot stimulate interest by throwing in a child-bride with every purchase… it just didn’t seem right.

The Mayor of Palermo, Sicily, a Signor Orlando I believe, has declared the future belongs “to Google and Ali the Immigrant”. Where, oh where is the Mafia when you need it most?

The Archdeacon attended a regimental dinner at the recently re-named Oscar and Bosie Barracks, hosted jointly by the officers from the Queen’s Own Mounted Diversity Hussars and the Royal Wessex Kumbaya Rifle Brigade. It was explained to him that the old image of HMs forces was not attracting ‘the right sort of mix’, for the army has been ordered to move with the times and reflect the population at large. The traditional Hussars’ scarlet tunics have been replaced by pink ones with lilac facings and a low-slung rainbow-coloured sabretache, and the Rifles now wear frocks.

“Imagine my outrage, dear lady!” blustered the Archdeacon as we strolled back across the Cathedral Close after Matins, “I thought I had set foot inside a Molly House! What on earth are these progressing-towards-the-abyss lunatics up to? The army needs fighting men, soldiers who will face cannons to the left of them and cannons to the right without shirking, not military-two-step dance tutors and strategic flower-arrangers! When I was a lad, camouflage did NOT mean mascara and lippy!”

Having faced the odd canon or two in my time, I could only agree.

Of course, the news that has got all of Barchester agog is the announcement that Mr. Farage is actually mulling over the idea of a second Neverendum ‘to put the thing to bed’. Is this not dancing to the demon Blair’s insidious tune? Of course Mr. Farage believes the outcome of such an event would be a greater majority in favour of leaving, but heavens to Betsy – does he imagine for one moment that the Remainers would not cheat? How can he possibly trust Mrs. Dismay’s Band of No-hopers to play nice? The Archdeacon is convinced he has been ‘nobbled’ by some secret Eunatic hit-squad with negatives of him shifting Château d’Yquem by the bucket load with Jacques Delors at a topless bar in Clochemerle.

Well, I must go and chain myself up to a tree in protest at practically everything that’s going on in Britain at the moment – in truth it is too difficult to pick just one outrage to fulminate against, so I have gone for a job lot. It only remains to say, as the unveiled face of Anna Soubry turns die-hard Brexiteers to stone and ocean-polluting throw-away plastic effluent is recycled and turned into a major five-part series by the BBC, au revoir until next time.

  • Gregory Morris

    Ha ha! I feel exactly the same, Mrs P. Icabod! Now all that remains is judgement.

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Judgement indeed, dear Gregory. I have passed my own judgement on this government, the opposition, Mayor Khan and the horrid zeitgeist we are living in and want nothing to do with any of it.

      • Manfarang

        Well I am thinking of building a retirement village in Chiang Mai for the old Rhodesians. Interested?

  • Dreadnaught

    Ah Top of the Milk Dearheart to you. It may be of interest, alarm or random boredom, but one came across this EU prognostication on which you may care to to cogitate whilst the weekend batch of hobnobs cool down.
    https://wolfstreet.com/2018/01/12/eu-empire-plans-to-grow-even-bigger-despite-brexit-difficulties-keeping-eastern-members-in-check/

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Thank you dear Dreadnaught…I read the Wolf Street article with interest…to my mind it contains a seed of hope, that the so-called ‘humanitarian empire’ will overstretch itself like all empires do…but I am somewhat rattled by the suggestion that we are really heading for a second referendum, with all the opportunities for the remainers to nobble the result. I hope the Poles and Hungarians decide to quit soon…but doubt if they will.

  • Manfarang
  • Inspector General

    Ah! There you are, Mrs Proudie

    A bit tardy today. Spent the morning on the telephone speaking to the African Union of Shthole Countries, trying to placate them. Told them that if they shut up, they’ll find a little extra in this year’s begging bowl for themselves and family. That did the trick!

    Tally ho!

    • Manfarang

      I bet they laughed their heads off. Chinese aid was US$3 billion in 2015. No strings or squat toilets attached, just all the mineral rights.

      • Ray Sunshine

        The Middle Kingdom is well on its way, I think, to catching up with the Zollverein in the race for making friends and influencing people in those parts of the world where iron ore, copper and other commodities come from.

  • can you list what is conservative about this Conservative Party?

    The only genuine conservative governments in Europe today are found in countries which, until relatively recently, were behind the Iron Curtain, blissfully shielded from the purveyors of cultural Marxism. Endure a few decades of communism and emerge as a nation with its sense of identity intact and undiminished: not at all a bad deal. Would that the countries of Western Europe had been so blessed.

    • Easy. They seek to conserve privilege and political power.

      • @ Happy Jack—Government, whether democratic or dictatorial, has always attracted people who have an unhealthy obsession with power; that’s no particular problem in itself. The problem the West now faces, for the first time in its history, is that governments are betraying the people. Marcus Tullius Cicero: ‘A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.’

  • bluedog

    ‘Unlike Turin, we cannot stimulate interest by throwing in a child-bride with every purchase… it just didn’t seem right.’

    A thought occurs, Mrs P. Is the the cue for a roaring trade in original copies of the Shroud of Barchester? Only one matter remains to be resolved, whose saintly visage should be impressed upon the cloth?

    • Ray Sunshine

      Only one matter remains to be resolved, whose saintly visage should be impressed upon the cloth?

      Queen Victoria’s, surely.
      If for some reason VR’s saintly image should be unavailable, then perhaps Mrs Proudie would volunteer.

    • dannybhoy

      Mr Slope?

  • Anton

    “Les Français doivent accepter l’islam. Le refus du multiculturalisme est une trahison” – Emmanuel Macron.

    [The French must accept Islam. To refuse multiculturalism is treason.]

    If he is right, most of France’s Muslims are guilty of treason. If he is wrong, HE is guilty of treason.

    • The illustreeous French would never commit treeson.
      [Oooops .. wrong thread]

    • Ray Sunshine

      Let us look forward to the day, surely not far off, when an Algerian president on an official visit to France shall proclaim, “Les Algériens doivent accepter le Christianisme. Le refus du multiculturalisme est une trahison.”

  • The illustreeous Mrs P. chained to a tree? This is treeson!