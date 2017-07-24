religious literacy
We need to focus on religious literacy – before it’s too late

“For religion to be taken seriously there needs to be an improvement in religious literacy across the media,” wrote the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby last year. The context was the BBC Charter renewal and debates around the ownership and purpose of Channel 4 – the State’s broadcasters. “Commissioners, editors and producers are essential in this respect. Religion is about the stuff of life. It’s about people and communities, and what drives them. And, as has been argued before now, religion needs to be treated with the same seriousness as other genres like sport or politics, economics or drama. If anything, they should make an articulate case for more.”

The BBC turned a deaf ear to the Archbishop’s entreaties, instead shutting down its Religion & Ethics Department (“This page is no longer updated”), ostensibly to increase competition, but everyone knows that it was really to dump the otiose and syrupy ‘God slot’ so they could focus on the real stuff of life, like the imperative of the European Union, indispensable sport chat, inescapable Gay Britannia, or the mandatory inculcation of a liberal-progressive worldview and the perpetual tolerance of everything except that which may be prefixed with ‘right’ (morally, politically and religiously). There’s nothing more offensive to British state broadcasting than the rightists’ reasoned articulation of the rightful inheritance of right-wing philosophy and moral righteousness.

Religion had been given a cursory glance in the BBC White Paper, which perhaps reflected the rise in irreligion and unbelief over recent decades. But no-one was really ever happy with the BBC’s religious output, whether it was led by an agnostic, a Methodist or a Muslim. Sometimes it was judged to be too Christian (the clappy-chorus or pappy-hymn type of Christianity: never the morally ‘robust’ type); and then it was too ecumenical, and then too multifaith, and then too Islamic. For every content complaint there was an equal and opposite content complaint: far easier to talk blandly about ethics and reduce everything to variations on a theme of ‘love thy neighbour’.

And let’s not forget the humanist-atheist-secularist contingent: the sceptics would rather ditch the ‘God slot’ altogether. Why on earth would an enlightened and progressive institution want to propagate ancient and regressive belief systems which darken minds and bind human behaviour? Are we not free from the Medieval oppressions of myopic monotheism to apply intellectual reason and to bring our liberating experience to the big questions of meaning and life? How can such questions possibly be addressed in shallow studio discussions dominated by the arid soundbites of religious types, each eager to proclaim that their fact-free belief is better than yours. No one really wants to watch that.

And so ratings fall, quality suffers, budgets are cut and prominence diminishes. ‘Religion’ becomes bland and boring, dull and predictable, devoid of all robust and reasoned debate, ill-equipped to navigate moral quagmires or articulate theological complexities. Paralysed by the fear of offending some minority, the decision to broadcast priests dancing a jig to a chorus of guitars and drums becomes the Religion & Ethics risk of the month. And even that elicits complaints. Religious literacy goes out of the window, and religiously-literate producers and journalists become scarce. Why not dump the depthless ‘God-slot’ onto non-specialist journalists who will at least make a competent milk-and-water job of it?

We are producing a postmodern generation of headless tadpoles; millions of slimy squirming spiritual tails, steeped in swampy moral relativism, completely unequipped and totally incapable of differentiating, discerning and divining global truth, universal light and eternal salvation.

This a national tragedy. Religious literacy is a ‘public interest’ imperative which should be at the forefront of public service broadcasting. How else might people learn the difference between the need for cross-cultural sensitivity and the right to express a robust theological truth? How might people begin to discern between orthodox religious belief and cultural history which has become tradition? What does the white man’s grey-bearded God have to say to the oppressed people of Africa? Where might we begin to distinguish subjective opinion from objective truth? How do white women feel about the chronically dominant heartbeat of patriarchy? What passion might change people to love and care more? What force can change the course of history and transform the world?

Religious literacy isn’t an ivory-tower luxury or an optional understanding: it is for something. It provides the building blocks of how we study and begin to understand what motivates individuals, communities and countries. It is about the meaning of life and the nature and doctrine of God. It is about how we peacefully coexist with our kaleidoscopic differences and intractable divergences. It allows us to perceive that the extraordinary man who split history in two to bring salvation to the world is different from the one who penned the Qur’an and spread his word with a sword. To be literate in religious history and contextual theology; to be mindful of scriptural criticism, scholarship and Sitz im Leben is to be better able and equipped to debate differences and discern deeper meanings.

Religious literacy ought to inform our politics. If it did, we would know that you can’t just march into Iraq or Libya, free the oppressed and then sit back and watch democracy flourish. Nor can you change fundamental definitions like ‘marriage’ or introduce the ‘self-identification’ of gender and then lecture the Church on the need to ‘keep up with modern society’. Religious literacy should cause deeper reflection of consequences and then enlighten our discourse, not just for academic, metaphysical or theological purposes, but for the enhancement of the pragmatic and prosaic human interactions of everyday life; for the practical realities; to nurture a better understanding of liberation, suffering and injustices of the human condition.

Religious literacy lays the groundwork of life: it is about finding coherence and clarity in a morass of experiences and motivations. It is about understanding human impetus and community rationale. It is a layer of bedrock by which we may discern the lessons of history and their relevance to the present. It equips us to operate more effectively, to think globally and act locally; to deepen spirituality, correct wrong attitudes and intensify the adventure of life.

Religious literacy won’t hinder political progress or hijack the secular enlightenment: it is for something. If we don’t soon recognise that, we will lose the fourth dimension of our entire future.

  • Sarky

    Kinda lost me after the first six words…

    However, why should i as a licence fee payer, contribute to programmes nobody wants to watch??
    The truth is people dont care anymore.
    You stick religious broadcasting against ‘cats do the funniest things’ and you will get hammered in the ratings.

    You dropped the ball, why should a commercial or state funded broadcaster pick it up for you??

    • Chefofsinners

      “Kinda lost me after the first six words.”
      Kinda illustrates the point.

      • bluedog

        Remember, CoS, sarky is nothing more than a Japanese rice whine, and fairly volatile.

    • The Snail

      They don’t care – because they think it doesn’t or wont’ affect them – but it does. Much of what is going on in the world is religiously motivated. The BBC and others ignore this thus missing a whole dimension of the problems that such religious thinking engenders. There is never any discussion of the religious thinking behind acts of terror, the otherhand birth control or euthenasiaetc.

      • Sarky

        Because it doesnt matter. A terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist.
        All that matters is catching them and stopping them. A few years ago it was the IRA, nows its radical Islam.
        With regards to birth control, euthenasia you don’t need religion to make a judgement. There are plenty of better arguments out there.

        • Merchantman

          Better arguments really? What makes you so sure?

          • Sarky

            Ive actually read them!

  • The Snail

    To the ignorant all religions are tarred with the same brush. Commonly they say that they are based on ‘fairy tales’. That is as the case may be, but the ‘fairy tales’ are very different!!!

    Most religions follow their founders, holding them as examples e.g. Chrisitans follow Jesus, Muslims Mohammed – saying anything against Mohammed is construed as blasphemy. Buddhists take the Buddha as an example to follow etc.

    The lives of these founders were very different and it is, a consideration of the lives of these founders of the religions, which would provide the greater understanding of religion by the unenlightened.

    Such a contrast of the actions and beliefs of these founders would also give the religiously illiterate an understanding of the actions and political stance of many regimes around the world and how current Western thinking has been influenced by religion.

  • John

    I never watch or tune into religious broadcasting because it only ever seems to focus on dreary, upper-class, traditionalist ritual worship, programmes about how wonderful and tolerant Muslims are and controversies about gays in the church. The vast majority of growing churches, and all that is encouraging and exciting about vigorous, youthful Christianity seems to be totally ignored. I am involved in a church with lots of young people, stories of healing and coming to faith, joy in worship that is contemporary and attractive. All the media are complicit in presenting to the nation a picture of Christianity that is thoroughly worthy of being ignored. It is literally a turn off.

    • David

      How very true.

  • Graham Wood

    But of course the BBC is the least qualified organisation to promote ‘religious literacy’ as it has demonstrated over decades that it is incapable of encouraging or broadcasting anything like original thought, let alone understanding biblical & Christian principles.
    The BBC is incorrigibly secular, made up as it is in it’s bosses of self appointed and self important guardians of opinion. This bloated bureaucracy
    needs to be urgently dismantled and returned to the private sector.

    • Chefofsinners

      Christians should urgently stop paying the licence fee. The impediment, of course, is the intolerable decree that in order to watch the output of independent companies, we must pay to support the BBC. If ever there was an anti-competitive practice, this is it. And where you have anti-competitive practice, you have every kind of disorder and delinquency, rewarded with multi-million pound salaries.

    • IanCad

      You’ll only miss it when it’s gone. True, it needs urgent reform; and that means starting at the top. The entire structure seems to be dominated by homosexualists, equalitarians, diversity warriors, as well as by an army of humourless, dense and perverted comedians.

  • David

    A splendid tour de force of an article, as Cranmer excels once again.
    Those who know and understand nothing of faith or philosophy are simply living their lives, following ideas of right and wrong (or their absence), as mere pawns in someone else’s game plan. In short they are being manipulated. This is precisely what the cruel borderless globalists want, to turn us all into free floating units of production and consumption, atomised individuals divorced from family, faith, culture and nation.
    But if you offer education in those things that allows us, as humans, to grapple with the deeper questions of both our wider reality as well as our daily lives, then truly we are set free to make our own choices, knowingly, as full human beings, and not blindly being used for other peoples’ projects.
    As The Gospel says, “The truth shall set you free”.
    Truly we live in a dark age, for juxtaposed alongside technological excellence, and material abundance, we have, by way of sharp contrast, moral and philosophical ignorance and darkness.

    • Sarky

      How arrogant are you??

      How dare you claim that those with no interest in faith are mere pawns and are are been manipulated. To then offer your own faith as the answer is truly staggering.

      People have lost interest in faith because at a click of a button they can see its claims destroyed. People are more informed now than at any point in human existence. It is no coincidence that as we become more and more informed, interest in anything religious goes down and down.

      • David

        Yes thanks to technology people have more information available, if they search for it, amongst the propaganda. But who is offering this information and why, those are the questions that are not being asked enough. Moreover mere information is not knowledge and it is certainly not understanding or wisdom.

  • bluedog

    A wonderful post, Your Grace. This writer believes that the BBC is more important than ever, and that the great national tragedy is its current misuse. As the conventional mainstream media declines, with newspapers shrinking and folding, and as the reach of unaccountable global corporations like google and facebook grows by the day, a national broadcaster becomes relatively more important. We have a situation now where politicians like Donald Trump can bypass the media and communicate directly with the electorate through twitter accounts, itself an important advance and something that all politicians will be forced to emulate. But in this multi-polar world of different forms of communication, it does seem important that there should be an independent and balanced source of advice to which the electorate can turn in order to assess the competing claims with which they have been bombarded.

    Alas, the BBC has long departed this Reithean ideal, and has converted itself into an unaccountable yet tax-payer finance political movement of the Left. Recent scandals involving the BBC, including of course the rampant hypocrisy implicit in its under-payment of women broadcasters, present an opportunity which an astute government could use to play a vital reforming role. It astounds this writer that a Prime Minister who proclaims her faith in Christ is apparently unable to exploit the opportunity offered by these failings of the BBC to implement a purge of personnel and subsequent reform of attitudes, the imperative of trans-gender identity not withstanding.

  • IanCad

    Superb YG!!! The light of the gospel is being dimmed by a once great institution. Actually two great institutions if we consider, apart from the BBC, the capitulation of the CofE.

  • carl jacobs

    Religion isn’t taken seriously (in the West) because people no longer recognize that it has explanatory power. What do people think is the fundamental truth? (As in “What fundamentals do they hold?”) They think the material universe is wholly contained and wholly sufficient to explain itself. They arm wave the unknowables (like first causes) and ignore the inconsistency about the authority behind morality. That way they can live as they want. This is all about justifying human autonomy and moral freedom. No Creator means no moral accountability. Increasing religious literacy won’t change that reality just as increasing readership of Aesop’s Fables wouldn’t change that reality. It’s not caused by lack of knowledge. It’s caused by unbelief. The lack of religious knowledge is a derivative problem.

    The problem with the modern West is not that it is ignorant of religion. The problem with the modern West is that it has adopted a competing religion – the Religion of Autonomous Man – that renders all other religious knowledge irrelevant. The West must discover the hard way that its new god is a failed god. That will be a painful and humbling process.

    • Sarky

      Carl, the “no moral absolutes without god” argument, has been shown to be fallacious over and over again.
      However, i do agree that increased
      Religious literacy wont make the tiniest difference.
      Christianity has had two thousand years to get its case across and has failed. There is no god to replace it and what we are seeing are the growing pains of a new era of enlightenment.

      • len

        No, its just another deception.Humanism is already a failing religion.

      • carl jacobs

        You are correct, sarky. The world is filled with absolute statements. Any man can make one, be he fool or saint. The trick is to make an absolute statement with authority. I defy you to name the authority behind these absolutes to which you refer. Remember. For a moral statement to be absolutely true the authority behind it must be orthogonal to man. Otherwise, the statement becomes subject to man’s will and can no longer be considered an absolute.

        So tell me. What binds the conscience of a man to obey these absolutes whether he wants to or not? What prevents him from asserting a counter-absolute and enforcing it with a gun? He is after all free to absolutely assert that the best counter-argument is a bullet in the back of the head. And how will you gainsay him?

    • David

      Nicely put, Carl.

  • dexey

    Your Grace,
    I do not believe that Clappy – chorus or pappy – hymn equates with less morally robust. Is that what you intended to infer?

    • dexey

      Ignore me, please. I think that I read it wrong. Sorry.

  • Hi

    I think that part of the BBC charter includes reference to helping to educate people , so yes it can be a part of educating the masses regarding religion in a GCSE sense of basic facts type way. There’s song of praise etc . However the BBC is not there to be a prop or evangelistic tool for one particular faith or denomination of faith.

  • len

    Secular Humanism is the religion of man who believes he can solve all the problems that confront him with ‘reason’ and’ science’.
    ‘You can be as god’ is the oldest lie in the universe
    .But man in his arrogance believes he can be ‘ god’.
    So God will withdraw and let man be ‘ god’ for a period of time. This will be the worst time for mankind since the Creation.
    Secular Humanists know nothing of the spiritual world and the forces that are lined up to destroy mankind and their ignorance allows these evil spiritual forces to act unchecked.
    Mankind will only learn by direct experience the folly of his actions.

  • Coniston

    From a recent book:

    ‘Our world no longer hears God because it is constantly speaking at a devastating speed and volume, in order to say nothing…..Postmodern society rejects the past and looks at the present as a cheap consumer object; it pictures the future in terms of an almost obsessive progress…..Quite often “truth” is nothing more than the pure and misleading creation of the media, corroborated by fabricated images and testimonies…..The tragedy of our world is never better summed up than in the fury of senseless noise that stubbornly hates silence. This age detests the things that silence brings us to: encounter, wonder, and kneeling before God…..In killing silence man assassinates God.’

    • Chefofsinners

      Good stuff. What book?

    • Chefofsinners

      Ssssh!