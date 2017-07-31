transgender self-identify
The compassionate origins of Tory transgender self-identification proposals

“Maria Miller gathers up her handbag and makes to leave: ‘I don’t think I’m happy about this. I think I’ve finished… I didn’t realise this was such a stitch-up'”, the Times recounts as they probed Tory proposals to make gender-switching a simple matter of self-identification. You’d think, as Chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, Maria Miller would be eager to explain the rationale and virtues of transgender self-identification – that is, the state’s recognition of a person’s preferred sex/gender irrespective of biology or medical authentication – especially as the consequences will be quite far reaching, and the policy didn’t feature in the Conservative Party’s (very) recent General Election manifesto. The announcement of a public consultation on the matter appears to have come somewhat out of the blue.

The question which particularly perturbed Mrs Miller (or is it ‘Ms’?) was the emotive one of rape. The interviewer remarked that “90 per cent of violent crime and 98 per cent of sexual crime is committed by men. Trans women, such as Davina Ayrton, who raped a 15-year-old girl, have been convicted of offences seldom committed by natal females”, which elicited the question: “Would self-identification mean these crimes would be registered as committed by women, skewing the figures?”

“It should be registered in the gender of the person when they committed the crime,” Maria Miller responded, apparently without thought or hesitation.

And so the Times concludes: “This would mean that if Katie Brannen, charged with twice raping a man in South Shields, is convicted that crime would be recorded on female statistics even though legally women cannot commit rape.”

So the Chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee has confirmed the emergence of a new gender inequality in law: presently, natal women cannot commit rape but transgender women patently can. Transsexuals obviously can’t: the penis is all. This means that transgender women will be treated differently in law to natal women, and that’s… well, it’s called gender discrimination, and it’s Maria Miller’s task to stamp all that out because it isn’t fair.

When this question was thrown out to Twitter (as one does to crowd-source wisdom, which sometimes works), Michael Stokes QC confirmed that the law would need to change:

So the law on rape would need to change for the UK’s entire female population of 33 million in order to redress an inequality which might be potentially advantageous in a court of law to the minuscule number of male-to-female transgender rapists. In fact, the law would need to change in many areas in order to accommodate transgender self-identification, unless we are going to see men who self-identify as women being able to work in rape crisis centres and live in women’s hostels; or circumvent all-female short-lists and other quotas designed to redress gender imbalance. And what happens in competitive sport? Will a trans testosterone-charged self-identifying woman be permitted to trounce all the oestrogen-infused natal women and win gold at the Olympics? Will they be able to dress in the women’s changing rooms? Use the women’s toilets?

How will the state prevent the systematic vexatious abuse (“for a laugh”) of transgender self-identification? How will it judge the motives of those who decide to transition in order to secure benefits peculiar to their new gender (/sex)? What is there to stop gender self-identification being used for trivial or trendy motives? Should a transient rebellious ‘phase’ really have the capacity to amend a state document as important as a record of birth?

And what of the religious realm? Will a Roman Catholic priest who self-identifies as a women be permitted to celebrate Mass? Will Muslim women who self-identify as men be permitted to prostrate themselves in the men’s hall of the local mosque? If Justin Welby decides to self-identify as a woman, does he become the first female Archbishop of Canterbury? Can he be fully woman-bishop with a penis; two Hypostases in one Ousia? If a married Roman Catholic self-identifies as the opposite gender(/sex) 30 years after their wedding, is the couple thereby automatically divorced if there are no valid canonical grounds for annulment (ie, that this is genuine transgender maturity; the original consent was never defective)? These might seem like highly improbable metaphysical questions, which some might term transphobic absurdities, but transgender self-identification raises serious theological questions with which all religions will have to grapple.

Yet the searching questions of gender identity aren’t metaphysical for those who are genuinely transgender. The intersexed patently exist; hermaphrodites blow dimorphic universality and binary sex out of the water. ‘Male and female created he them; and blessed them‘, and then He went and allowed the emergence of ambiguous genitalia, genetic idiosyncrasies, chromosomal spectrums and hormonal confusions, all of which conspire to create a myriad of variations of biological sex urges and societal manifestations of gender dysphoria: natural physical behaviours combined with mental-health disorders. Heterosexuality may be the procreative norm, but there’s an awful lot of messy biological and societal transactions going on within and around God’s perfection.

The Conservative task is to recognise the reality and to ensure that state regulation is proportionate and the bureaucracy defined and limited. The Christian task is to be compassionate and loving, merciful and kind. Five digits on one hand may be God’s prescribed anatomical ideal, but those who have the prenatal printing for four or six are still searching for a soulmate to touch. And those who lose a digit or two postnatally can still point to a destiny. What constraints should there be on those who were born that way in nature, or made that way by nurture or circumstance?

It is patently absurd, not to say demeaning and distressing, that some ad hoc gender recognition committee should sit in judgment to certify what those who are transgendered already know themselves to be. It is bureaucratic, not to say exasperating and humiliating, that the transgendered are presently forced to live for an arbitrary period of two years as their new gender (/sex) in order to ‘make sure’ that that is what they are. They are being asked to prove their humanity; to test the core of their identity. The turmoil and emotional costs of current procedures are considerable:

We have had, for example, a young person in their early 20s who has not yet had any sexual relationships being forced to decide and state categorically whether or not they want genital surgery and being questioned over the fact that initially they wanted breast augmentation but then grew breasts through hormone treatment. Panels have been incredibly pedantic about any perceived inconsistencies in the medical reports, which means that people end up extremely upset and feel really invalidated.

No wonder so many contemplate killing themselves. Yet it is curious that the skeletal anorexic who self-identifies as obese is viewed as someone who needs mental healing, but the gender-dysphoric man who self-identifies as a woman is deemed to have a mental disorder which needs consummating.

But it’s probably transphobic to go there.

The Conservative and Christian response to gender dysphoria hardly needs reiterating: compassion must flow in order to mitigate suffering. Why compound the hate, cruelty and discrimination so many already experience with overbearing state regulation and bureaucracy?

But surely transgender self-identification is three steps too far? Is there not some organic, incremental via media between the invasive medical inquisition of the gender recognition panel and the seismic revolution of universal transgender self-identification?

“How an individual presents themselves is really up to them,” is what Maria Miller told the Times. What happens to feminism if being female is simply a matter of a man choosing to present himself as a woman? What happens to racial equality if white people may present themselves as black? What happens to racial profiling or crime stats? What happens to the Paralympics if the able bodied may present themselves as physically disabled? What happens to abortion if a legal advocate may argue that the disabled baby in the womb might self-identify as physically perfect? What happens to the Equality Act’s protected characteristics if they are henceforth literally in the minds of participant individuals? Will it be a ‘hate crime’ to insist that a self-identifying man is really a woman?

Transgender self-definition will open a Pandora’s Box of identity delusions and infallible feelings. It might even permit liberals and libertarians to self-identify as conservatives, and who knows to what Dystopia that might lead?

  • David

    “How an individual presents themselves is really up to them” says Maria Miller.
    Is it ?
    Yes this is what a society drenched in post-modern assumptions would have us believe, isn’t it ? But what of the responsibility of the individual and the state to first carefully weigh and ponder the consequences of such unfettered changes of self-identification ? And if feelings and impressions are everything, in a fact free post-modern world, what about the feelings of those who feel threatened or intimidated ? Certainly if I was a woman expected to shower or change my clothes in the close proximity of a person who until last week ‘presented’ as a man, I would more than likely feel intimidated and compromised. Some men may feel the same.
    The problem with prioritising feelings over all else, regardlessly and recklessly, as our ‘Conservative’ politicians propose, is that regardless of your feelings, the facts still exist and will, and swiftly too, come back to bite you.
    This is all of course a never ending £ bonanza for a certain cynical type of ‘Rights’ lawyers.
    However one good thing has already come out of this nonsense. For I am now quite sure that I have, at last, a form grasp on understanding May’s new approach to creating new policies – it is undoubtedly to out -Marxist the cultural Marxists !

    • Dominic Stockford

      “How an individual presents themselves is really up to them” says Maria Miller.”

      I’m going to do it, I’m going to be honest and open with you all. Even though I’ve been fighting this for many years, time of denial and pretence as I put myself forward as being me, it has finally come to a head. I now present myself as Maria Miller.

      The bank teller didn’t believe me though. 🙁

  • disqus_N9Jawtu8Uw

    Already we have women athletes being defeated by men thinking they are women (e.g. the New Zealand wrestler and the USA runner).

    Therefore a very clear message is being sent out by the government that women athletes are completely and totally wasting their time and lives even bothering to train and compete against others when those others can be male who only think they are women.

    This suggestion by a Tory government is truly misguided. It shows deep, deep hatred of women.
    Hence Germaine Greer and Dame Jenny Murray and others pointing out that men can’t just think they are women and yet being horribly and unjustifiable vilified for such comments.

    In a 2013 interview with David Letterman the top womans’ tennis star Serena Williams said, “If I were to play Andy Murray I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe ten minutes… The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game”.

    Billie Jean King, herself one of the game’s greats and a feminist icon, agreed with Serena. She only differed by saying that Serena might do a little better than just being in the men’s top 700. King repeated McEnroe’s point that the two games are vastly different and that neither Serena or any other woman could compete with the men. ‘We don’t have the androgen the guys have, we don’t have testosterone, (men) have bigger hearts… Physically there’s no question’.

    Williams and King were clearly right and their statements were rooted in undeniable physical facts. Most popular sports rely on physical strength and dexterity, and despite what progressives might wish men and women differ physically. In sports, such as many of the equestrian events, which do not rely so much on physical strength men and women compete equally. John McEnroe agrees with them and is currently under attack.

    Yet all three are being attacked by the transgender fans without any rational justification.

    How can the government support such absolute misogyny? It shows deep, deep hatred of women. The Women’s Minister, Justine Greening needs to resign.

    • Damaris Tighe

      Where they’re coming from is: if everything is a personal lifestyle choice (ultra-individualism) then why shouldn’t people freely choose their gender? Interestingly, this gender ideology completely supercedes and nullifies feminism as HG indicates. But then, feminism is sooo 20th century. The remaking of society by radicals was never supposed to stop there and transgenderism is the latest frontier in the destruction of all normative boundaries.

    • Anton

      Serena could make the point by actually playing Andy Murray. Whether the result would be win/win or lose/lose depends whether you are of the “born this way” view or not. Which perhaps explains why she hasn’t done.

      Let us not waste sympathy on Germaine Greer for being attacked by transes. She patently hates men and she once okayed FGM on cultural grounds. She is getting what she deserves.

  • Dolphinfish

    Hey, it works in Canada. I think…

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gGpZSefYvwM

    • Merchantman

      But hey for how long? In my book Canada is in existential danger of destroying itself.

      • If we elect Photobomb Justin one more time, we’ll tank the economy, wear dresses and turn into a province of Syria.

    • IanCad

      Infinity upticks if I could for you my man!!!! No!! I can’t say that. Fish may choose as well. Shark or sardine.

    • Wow! Looks like the Toronto Service Ontario head office I have to go to for the third time with my daughter and a folder full of documentation so she can get her health card renewed…and Lauren becomes a guy in ten minutes!

  • Notforinfants

    Given that only about 1 in 10,000 adult natal males and 1 in 30,000 adult natal females meet the criteria for gender dysphoria, one has to ask why confused people like Miller, Greening, and a collective Tory government need to intervene at all in what is clearly a medical condition, and one therefore not requiring political intervention – let alone another tranche of impenetrable law making.

    This will indeed open what you so aptly describe as “a Pandora’s box of identity delusions”, and the stench is already overpowering. Given the trickle and then a floodtide of multiple gender based litigation coming down the road, and the massive political fall-out which all this will generate amongst conservative Conservatives, (leave aside the rest of the country) then one can only gape, once again, at Theresa May’s extraordinary naivete.

    But the reality will never change, and how refreshing for Christians to remind themselves of the words of Jesus quoted – “‘Male and female created he them; and blessed them‘,

    • IanCad

      Not in any way questioning your statistics – although I’m surprised how few have a gender dysphoria – but could you kindly provide a link for reference. It would be a great help.

      • Graham Wood

        Christian medical fellowship

      • ecclesiaman

        There was an excellent article by a US consultant specialist in this area in the Christianity Today magazine last year? I think Sonoview’s first 2 points agreed with the specialist.

  • bluedog

    Are we there now? Very nearly, dear.

    Things can scarcely get more silly, can they? Having dismantled sexual identity, one trusts that the progressives will move on to the identity implicit in age. If one wants to self-identitify as infantile, why shouldn’t one? Government ministers seem to be setting the precedent of doing so both effortlessly and daily.

  • Sarky

    Soooo..As the army are trying to boost the number of women and minority recruits, if someone was to identify as black and female would this go towards fulfilling the quota??

    Im pretty liberal, but even i can see that this is now getting bloody ridiculous.
    The problem is that this turns people against the very small percentage of people who genuinely do feel trapped in the wrong body and that is sad and a shame.

    • carl jacobs

      No, a white man can’t self-identify as black. That would be stealing the oppression of another. There are definitive ideological limits to self-identification. That’s how ridiculous this is. You can’t change an incidental such as race but you can change an essential such as gender.

      • Sarky

        Ha ha i did slip in the race thing to see if anyone noticed.
        Self identification but without treading on another persecuted minorities toes. Do these people not realise that they are destroying any sympathy people might have by making themselves look ridiculous?

      • Dominic Stockford

        But there is a white woman in the UK who has self-identified as black…..

        • Sarky

          No, shes american.

  • Anton

    Were the NHS to be privatised…

  • Anton

    Can one now have one’s age removed from one’s birth certificate and self-identify as whatever age one prefers according to convenience?

    • Dreadnaught

      Lying about ones age is nothing new – I had my first pint at sixteen and my mum was never over 30!

  • SonoView

    There are broadly three categories covered by the term “transgender”.

    1. Young people with acute gender dysphoria (gender identity disorder). This condition manifests as acute anxiety associated with feelings that they are in the wrong body and can lead to depression, self-harming and even suicide. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5) lists this as a definite mental condition, but it is very uncommon.

    2. Young people who experience gender confusion as they pass through puberty. This is not a mental condition and the vast majority of teenagers will revert to their biological identity once through puberty.

    3. So-called “gender fluidity”. This is not a condition but is an ideology based on no evidence of any sort, where people believe that their gender can change as they chose – that they can self-identify.

    It is important to recognise these distinctions. The first group need urgent psychological treatment. The second group need support and advice. The third group need a dose of reality!

    In the report of the parliamentary sub committee last year into transgenderism these distinctions were completely blurred and consequently the “report” largely meaningless. The parliamentary debate that followed earlier this year was dreadful. It was not a debate – there was no challenge or questioning of any sort, merely a (very small) bunch of politicians virtue signalling about how pro-equality ad diversity they were.

    The fact that so few even bothered to turn up for the debate is an indicator of how they regard the issue.

    • Dreadnaught

      Excellent summary.

    • Inspector General

      There is a fourth category. The so-called ‘gay cure’ as it stands at the moment. Encouraged in Arab lands as the Koran has nothing to say about transgender, so these people actually get to live. The Iran women’s football team had eight examples not so long ago.

      With your third category, you’ll be hard pressed to find any tranny extolling so called gender-fluidity. It’s not what they are about. One wing of homosexuality does wish to break down gender barriers as far as they will break (the pan-sexuals), but it’s not this crowd. Far from it. They are laydees and wish to be treated as such (to the extent that they couldn’t possibly use anything other than real woman’s rest rooms. Certainly NOT the ‘disabled cupboard’ – the very idea!)

      One is informed that around 7% of UK MPs identify as LGBT. That’s twice the accepted population. Not sure this parliament, but last parliament they had a great idea of being photographed together. Not sure if in entirety, but there was quite a crowd pictured. Can we make an assumption that these democratic representatives are in reality homosexuals first, and party members second?

  • Anton

    What is truth, asked Pilate.

    • carl jacobs

      “I am truth. Want to make something of it?” answered modern man.

      • Anton

        Indeed, and modern man will find out the hard way.

  • ecclesiaman

    Oh what a tangled web we weave etc., .
    The proverb says it’s deception that tangles. It normally means lies or fraudulent deliberate misrepresentation. In the case under discussion the Frank Sinatra song comes to mind, i.e. “Anything goes”. The lyric has the words, “Black’s white today…!” How prescient. HG has put the situation clearly. Will our parliamentary representatives be prepared to honestly address this? I think the man on the Clapham omnibus will expect no less, no matter whether he votes or not! I anticipate we all agree with Sarky, I do.

    • carl jacobs

      I anticipate we all agree with Sarky, I do.

      Cranmer’s weblog has officially been turned upside down.

      • Sarky

        Its about time it was the right way round.

      • ecclesiaman

        Not sure what you mean. Please excuse my ignorance. If you mean Sarky misinterpreted HG I did not notice that. I agreed with his main point that matters were getting b… ridiculous.
        I accept sonoview’s points 1 and 2 but there are some individuals who claim (for whatever reason) to be in the wrong body. That has to be some kind of psychiatric problem.
        Sonoview’s point 3 is not the same as the point I am making.

        • carl jacobs

          Sorry. It wasn’t so much what Sarky said but the idea that we should all agree with him. Sarky is a notorious ne’er-do-well on Cranmer’s. Complete with atheist opinions and a shocking set of tattoos. We do our best to help him but he is stiff-necked. Our last resort might be to send him to Canada as tough love.

          • ecclesiaman

            I had noticed Sarky’s atheistic views but maybe he will appreciate areas of common ground? I am amazed that on a blog people seem to know so much about each other! He might be in a majority when it comes to tattoos? (In society, not on the ABC blog!) There is plenty of good stuff to read on the web for people of his religious persuasion to change their minds. He might appreciate some C.S. Lewis but there is much else. Let’s hope some of the contributions from HG plus comments will be of eternal profit. The chaos that we find the world in will definitely cause many to find what the real truth is.

  • Anton

    This is “the sexuality of where I’m coming from”.

  • Anton

    Can one self-identify as pregnant?

    • Sarky

      Trying to explain away the beer gut are we?

      • David

        Sneaky but amusing !

    • David

      If the gestation period stretches beyond your own lifespan I don’t see any problem. After all, it is simply about what you feel – ignore reality !

      • Dominic Stockford

        When I was at University on a Social Work course (don’t worry, I found the course very difficult and they only passed me under protest…) I was badly treated by a ‘practice teacher’. In discussion with a tutor I was asked whether I had been bullied – I and the other student hesitated, but were then told that ‘If you feel you have been bullied then you have been.’ We both believed it to be tosh, but knew that this practice teacher wasn’t helpful, so we both agreed, yes we felt that. It did the trick and another extreme feminist was removed from the social work teaching process.

  • Mrs S wilson

    I read somewhere that the actual number of genuine intersex babies born is something like 0.04%, which is hardly enough to “blow binary sex out of the water”. Also, is this not another result of the Fall, and therefore not God’s original intention? Certainly Christians should have compassion for all in this situation, which is different from transgenderism. I have read that in the past, obstetricians based the sex on someone like this to the best of their ability, so it is possible they got it wrong at times, but it does not therefore mean that everyone who simply “feels” they are in the wrong body should be given hormones etc. Common sense dictates that like anorexics, as you say, they should be treated for an illness in the mind rather than a physical problem. People are jumping on the LGBT+++ bandwagon as an ideology, not for factual reasons, and while we feel compassion for all who suffer like this, we cannot and must not go down the road we are headed for at present without a huge increase in problems such as those mentioned above in your article.

    • magnolia

      Exceptional cases have always been held to make very bad law. These days people seem to call for laws from exceptional cases the whole time, with the majority becoming more confused, unhappy, fearful and disillusioned by the day. Some people will have to account in the next life for sowing all this unhappiness into most people’s lives for the sake of a very small confused cohort.

    • Excellent comment, and more astute than Cranmer’s overly generous analysis of transgenderism.

  • John

    It is a very serious matter that this nonsense is being so mindlessly championed by Conservatives. They are alienating their core supporters by colonising the territory of the Loony Left and it lose them the next election. People point at Corbyn and say “be careful what you wish for” but frankly I can’t tell the difference.

  • CliveM

    I don’t really get this self identification. I feel me. Me happens to be male, so I assume what I feel is what it feels to be male. But I have no independent measure to base this on.

    What if I’m wrong? How would I know? I can’t plug into someone else’s masculinity and say ‘yes that’s how I feel’!

    When I was a child I just was. I didn’t think ‘Yes I identify as a boy’! I was to busy playing to care. So how come we now have (allegedly) children identifying as a different sex? How would they (or any of us) know what a different sex feels?

    Confused ? Darn righ I am!

    • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

      Please refrain from feeling yourself in public, dear Clive. I have horses, and I don’t want them frightening…

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        And definitely don’t try plugging in to someone else’s masculinity…you could get a black eye.

  • Anton

    If “male” and “female” are not to be defined by genes or by physiology, what are they defined by? Somebody with an XY genotype having a penis and testes who self-identifies as female needs to define “female”, or else no statement has been made. This is a basic point of logic and has nothing to do with any moral argument.

    • CliveM

      Yes what identifies them as women? Liking for dresses? Makeup? Sherry? High heeled shoes?

      Of course you’d get into trouble if you suggested it to a real woman!

      • carl jacobs

        You are defined by an explicit act of self-creation. You are what you say you are. Any resistance constitutes oppression.

        But only you have the authority to create yourself. If some external agent (say the Church) suggests that you should be other than what you present, then that agent has usurped your authority even if you agree with it. This is why gay conversion therapy must be rejected. It’s not about a gay man becoming straight. It’s about delegitimizing the authority by which he makes the decision.

        The basis of modern culture is autonomy, and the basic logic of autonomy demands the boundaries be equated with oppression. Human will must overcome boundaries.

        • CliveM

          So it’s not the pretty frocks?

          • carl jacobs

            Only in Scotland. But I thought you called them kilts?

          • CliveM

            So you think kilts are pretty? Hmmmmm……………….!

          • He was probably raised on a diet of Brigadoon.

        • Anton

          Autonomy or anatomy?

  • saintmark

    Will this be the end of women’s sport(and men’s) if a male tennis player has the op can they enter the women’s competition? Will they be allowed to enter if they just self-identify as a woman?

    • magnolia

      Yes, but genuine women won’t have any rights of victimhood- and rights of victimhood are all in all- as women’s sports are dismantled because they aren’t a sufficient minority. The majority must suffer endlessly for the tiny minority; it is the new fairness, you see.

  • David

    Am I hoping for too much if I said that this latest nonsense will finally cause the hitherto all too malleable public to reject all this identity politics nonsense ?
    Surely no sane mature person can buy into this dangerous fantasy ?

    Finally, Mrs May’s latest garbage has confirmed me in deciding to continue supporting Ukip, even with all their leadership problems, as they are the only political player that has retained a normal, sane approach. They still believe that a government’s policies should be for the overall good of the nation, and not just pandering to ever tinier minorities, in this case of questionable sanity.

    • I am still a member of UKIP purely because I forgot to cancel my standing order. The Party has been such a shambles since Farage’s resignation that I thought it not worth bothering with.
      However, that little piece of providence means that I still get the various communications, and if they can get their act together at Torquay in September, I shall be fully back onside.

      • David Kurten and David Coburn are two contenders for leadership.
        Anne Marie Waters is too one dimensional.

        • Inspector General

          David Coburn is the man we want, Marie. He loathes Reds and Militant LGBT. And the latter crowd hate him in return. He’s also a homosexual, but that’s neither here nor there for him as a politician and citizen. How it should be!

          • I know he’s a homosexual, he doesn’t make a fuss of it though. He gets on with taking the EU to task. I like him too, he’s got a wonderful speaking voice. The Russians like him.

    • Inspector General

      David, this fellow before you can hardly believe that after Cameron’s deceit with SSM, the Conservative’s are continuing along same path. So UKIP it is then next time. One likes to hold his head up high after voting, you know!

  • Don Benson

    In 2014 Maria Miller had to resign in disgrace from the cabinet because she had been caught fiddling her expenses. Her apology to the House of Commons lasted a notorious 32 seconds. Throughout she never lost David Cameron’s support, perhaps due to her energy in driving through the ‘Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013’. In 2015 and 2017 the good people of Basingstoke gallantly overlooked her crookedness and returned her as their MP. She now chairs the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

    So what has this got to do with anything? Very simply: honesty. If politicians and people set no store by honesty they are setting no store by truth. And if truth has no value then rational thought cannot have it either. And if we have no interest in conducting ourselves through rational thought we must expect our society to descend into nihilistic chaos. Today we seem to be rushing towards that horror with exponentially increasing speed; our own Church of England, instead of calling the nation to repent (turn back), is rushing along with the crowd.

    We may laugh and have a bit of fun with this nonsense. I suggest we get on our knees and pray, if not for ourselves, at least for our children whose future we adults are destroying.

  • Dominic Stockford

    The box of contradictions has already been opened. The legal status of those in marriage is significantly different between ‘same-sex’ marriages and [yes, I thought hard, and I’m going to say it] normal man/woman marriages. That too pertains to the physical – specifically to do with adultery and consummation. This is simply ‘another’ step along that road.

  • A glimpse of the future:

    A parent who identifies as “non-binary” requested and received a government health card for her child with gender marked “U,” presumably for “unknown” or “unspecified” rather than “M” or “F.”

    As a non-binary person, the child’s mom, Kori Doty, asks to be referred to as “they” instead of “he” or “she,” and so the non-conforming plural pronoun usage can make a recent press release and news reporting a little difficult to navigate.

    There is no indication anywhere of Kori Doty’s actual gender. However, since Doty gave birth to a child, she’s clearly a biological female. Such presumptions may prove difficult in the future with recent claims that doctors hope to do womb transplants for biological men in the next decade.

    Doty, who gave birth to Searyl Atli, sports a mustache and stubble and wants the child’s gender to be undeclared on all government documents until the child has “the sense of self and command of vocabulary to tell me who they are.”

    In a statement released to the press, Doty said,“I do not gender my child. It is up to Searyl to decide how they identify, when they are old enough to develop their own gender identity. I am not going to foreclose their choices based on an arbitrary assignment of gender at birth based on an inspection of their genitals.”

    The child has been denied a birth certificate so far. While born in British Columbia, the birth took place outside of the medical system and so there was no “genital inspection” at birth. Currently, a birth certificate cannot be issued without that information.

    Doty has sought a judicial review of the denial by the vital Statistics Agency, arguing that “requiring a gender marker on a birth certificate amounts to a violation of Searyl’s rights as a Canadian citizen to life, liberty and security of the person, to freedom of expression, and to equality under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

    So while the government has issued a medical card with no indication of the child’s gender, a battle still looms on the status of the yet to issued birth certificate.

    As a non-binary activist, Doty’s website says “their” goal is “to incite revolution through imagination and play” by:

    Offering online learning opportunities for queer folks looking to dismantle toxic mythologies

    Offering in person accessible learning opportunities for my community, both in the West Kootenays and across the Pacific West Coast of Turtle Island

    Offering adult sex-ed parties

    Being available as a coach for folks needing support through transitions (gender or otherwise)

    Hosting my weekly radio show on harm reduction

    Writing on my blog about any and all topics related to my love and work in the world

    According to RT (Russia Today), “Some precedent on the issue has already been set in other parts of Canada: Alberta allows people to put an ‘X’ as a gender marker on birth certificates and other government documents, while Ontario offers gender-neutral health cards and driver’s licences, and plans to extend this to birth certificates next year.”

    Doty’s attorney, barbara findlay (who does not use capital letters in her name), has said the issuance of a gender neutral health card will most likely serve as an important precedent in seeking a gender neutral birth certificate for the child.

    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/parent-pursues-gender-unknown-birth-certificate-for-their-child

    Total insanity!

    • All those pushing this harmful, detrimental nonsense need to be arrested and jailed for perverting the course of humanity.

      • Martin

        Marie

        As Mr Growser would say “it ought not to be allowed”.

        (I may be revealing my age here)

      • Their eternal fate will be far worse if they persist with this madness. Pray for them. Where in God’s name are the leaders of our Christian Churches? Silence in the face of this diabolic hedonistic narcissism is a dereliction of one’s duty to the Gospel and to Christ.

    • As the gamekeeper of the blog, Jack …or is it jack now…what have you done to Linus? He’d be all over a topic like this.

      • The name’s Jack, Happy Jack.

        • Martin

          shaken not stirred?

          • Never shaken but partial to a bit of stirring from time to time.

      • Inspector General

        Avi. It pleases an Inspector to imagine Linus in throbbing pain, curled up in his bed in the recovery position…

        • Now, now, Inspector, I reaize you’ve to deal with him, but as long as he’s hale and hearty in the end. Every blog needs a Linus although, for some reason, he doesn’t seem to like me much.

      • Hi Avi,

        Linus already did have something to say to me at length in his typical verbose style ,on the previous thread this week’s Mrs P post , about this topic.

        • Hi Hanna, ah, good, everything’s normal then. See ya after tisha b’av and have an easy fast!

    • Lucius

      New York City now identifies 31 protected “genders.” The “future” is today.

      https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/cchr/downloads/pdf/publications/GenderID_Card2015.pdf

      • Royinsouthwest

        Perhaps the Mayor of London can prove that London is the real global city by “Trumping” that with 32 genders. It might upset his co-religionists, however, or they might simply regard it as even more evidence that the West is decadent.

  • magnolia

    His Grace has asked too many questions for people like Maria Miller. There are probably only about three “relevant” ultra trendy questions that they can process….though that might be charitably overstating it. Too many questions and they cry ” set up” with a whirring noise.

    They have absolutely no answer to the women who are scared of male rapists dressing up as women and claiming transgender rights to use the ladies. Quite frankly they are a pain anyway as the ladies already has way over 50% of the population since babies and young boys use it too, and it is frequently overcrowded with long queues. But more importantly is this rape question, and I encountered this 30 odd years ago in a workplace where a bearded man suddenly decided he would “become” a woman and started using the ladies and selfishly scaring people silly and inhibiting usual conversations.

    It is usually immediately obvious to anyone with basic knowledge of skeletal proportions who is faking what, so people need telling that- they can only pass off as the opposite gender to the poorly sighted, the ignorant, those who don’t really care, and those who are unobservant. “Be ye therefore perfect” becomes an even more unattainable theological precept.

  • Inspector General

    You had an Inspector laughing today, Cranmer, describing Miller’s cognitive abilities. Women are not noted for deep thought, and never will be. Science tells us their (smaller) brains are not wired for that. They do however place great store in something called ‘intuition’. Whatever that is. That’s why they make bloody awful Ministers of the Crown, and when you get several girl ministers together (and Greenings around somewhere), all hell breaks loose, as this tranny fiasco all too clearly confirms.

    Similar madness awaits for the Church of England. The current crop of bishopettes, all feminists, at least by influence, will blow Christ’s legacy up just as surely as any terrorist bomb would do the same to St Pauls. And there will be more of them as the years go by…

    Little opportunity for laughter then, what!

    By the way. Did you know that Worldwide Big Gay are badgering the World Health Organisation to strike off transgenderism as a psychosis? It’s true! When last reported at PN, those concerned were very hopeful their will be done. Best add the perverting of science to the list of crimes as perverting reality and conspiracy to impersonate the opposite sex.

    • Martin

      IG

      To be fair, the size of a brain has no relevance to reasoning ability.

      • Inspector General

        Has everything to do with the evolution of mankind over 2 million years, but then Martin, you don’t do evolution…

        • carl jacobs

          No, he doesn’t. Please make sure you remain firmly in the Evolutionary Camp, Inspector. You are a great asset to the cause.

          • Inspector General

            Ah, if it isn’t the burning cross of American Christianity…

          • carl jacobs

            I give you a compliment, and this is the thanks I get.

          • Inspector General

            White man speak with forked tongue. Now, where’s one’s fire water got to…

          • carl jacobs

            And here I was just beginning to comprehend the benefits of Higher Understanding to the Evolutionary Apologetic. Now I’m all confused.

          • Thank goodness, Anglo-American amity and comity is still going strong. Warms the cockles of my heart.

          • “Now I’m all confused.”
            Now?

          • carl jacobs

            I also find invaluable the Inspector’s contribution to Roman Catholic apologetics.

          • That’s akin to saying Justine Greening’s exposition of Conservatism is authentic.

          • carl jacobs

            Look up, Jack. The point is passing over your head at 30,000 ft.

          • Hi

            Is fire water your special drink in the ‘higher understanding ‘ sect?

          • Martin

            Carl

            Are you sure about that?

          • carl jacobs

            Absolutely! He and his 17 lb brain are among the best allies the Truth could possess.

          • Inspector General

            Right then, you two. As a special treat tonight, and one hopes you are both sitting four square on your botty, here comes the snake. So prepare to boo…

            (Yes, grownups. It’s the Inspector’s arm up some woollen thing some old lady knitted, but don’t tell young Carl and Martin)

          • carl jacobs

            Umm … Could someone provide a translation for the poor American? Martin? Jack? Clive? Somebody?

          • CliveM

            Tbh I’m not entirely sure myself. I had assumed it was all part of his higher knowledge (or drink)! Either way it does NOT sound fun.

          • “Botty” for “bottom,” which you Yanks perverted to “booty.” The Inspector wants to entertain you two with a sock snake puppet; the Brits like scaring the blue devil out of their kids. Builds character when it works, makes Linuses when it doesn’t….

          • Martin

            Carl

            You’re not being a little rude about him, are you?

            Never mind, he’s wittering on & will never notice,

          • carl jacobs

            Not at all. I’m paying him a compliment.

        • Martin

          IG

          It’s one of the fallacies they always come up with when examining hominids, rather demonstrates the lack of a science base to Evolution.,

      • Sarky

        I think you might find you’re the exception.

    • magnolia

      I have a vision of you going to look for the biggest brain to question. At 17 pounds that will be the sperm whale, just about right for your converse there. His brain will be 5 to 6 times your size. I hope you are impressed. You can boom sonically at each other. Or the elephant has quite a good sized brain. Then Neanderthal man had a bigger size brain than you; sure you could learn something there.

      Meanwhile back at the human species, the intuitive faculty, spoken of as N in Myers Briggs is neither male nor female, but spread across humans; charismatic churches would probably have many of this type, and they tend to attract men and women equally, unlike the drier more rational places which have a prepondrance of women. On the thinking-feeling continuum women tend to be more in the middle and men to be either on one side or the other.

      But why let quantities of studies and accurate observations get in the way of a slew of Hollywood prejudices and favourite assertions?

      • Inspector General

        You ladies are rather good at juggling many things at once, so don’t complain. Men can’t do that. Just one task for them at any one time. They do it very well, though…

      • IrishNeanderthal

        And he doesn’t seem to have read Last and First Men by Olaf Stapledon, where the Great Brains collapsed under their own weight.

        • Anton

          Cracking read!

      • Royinsouthwest

        Sperm whale? What a sexist name! Why should a female sperm whale be forced to identify as male, and what about those male sperm whales that want to identify as female?

    • HedgehogFive

      Maybe the reason the American psychologists declassified homosexuality was simply because they couldn’t treat it. Less to do with compassion and more they didn’t want to admit that it was outside their abilities.

      • Inspector General

        Good Grief! Any attempt at ‘treating’ homosexuality would incur the greatest of screaming outrage. By our own government among many others. That is how bad things are…

        The fact of the matter, unfortunate flea home, is that gay gangsters bully everyone not ‘on side’ and seek to wreck them professionally if they do not acquiesce to their way of thinking…

  • jsampson45

    “It might even permit liberals and libertarians to self-identify as
    conservatives, and who knows to what Dystopia that might lead?” – the point being, I guess, that they already do.

    • Royinsouthwest

      Was there any difference between David Cameron and Nick Clegg?

  • Susan Longley

    According to neo marxism gender is neo performative. What may I ask? Another notorious claim for so called “progressives” such as Judith Butler. See:

    A Canadian psychologist working from a Jungian perspective and in opposition, Jordan Peterson. See:
    c2cjournal.ca‎

  • IrishNeanderthal

    This article seems right to the point: Wisdom vs. compassion

  • Mike Stallard

    I know a soldier who worked in an office with a sergeant who was chaning from a man to a woman.
    His comment? “He was changing from a remarkably ugly man into a remarkably ugly woman.”

  • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

    Oh dear Clive, I have upset you…not my intention, was just being jocular! Much love…and hobnobs!

    • CliveM

      I’m hurt, cut to the bone. I need chocolate hobnobs!

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        Then you shall have them, and I will send Mr Slope to massage your ego…

  • Hi,

    With all this gender fluids , I’m self identifying as a liquid life of the Omarion Nebula and as one of founders of the Dominion. What’s cool is that i can shape shift from liquid to anything else i.e. a Changeling. Now I’m off to conquer the alpha quadrant, as is my human right, with my trusty Jem Hadar & Vorta. All hail the conquering Dominion!

  • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

    I’m thinking of trans-pennine and trans-alpine…are the mountains changing too?

    • Inspector General

      If weak stock can drag the rest of us down, Mrs Proudie, then anything can happen in the future. Are we prepared for what might be as a result…

    • Sarky

      Not as much as the atlantic!!

  • Happy Jackie

    Finally recognition on my inner woman ….

    • For goodness sake don’t go into a shower with Grumpy!

    • carl jacobs

      OK. THIS is hilarious.

  • Don’t worry Clive. You’re not alone.