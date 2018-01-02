carlile report george bell
Church of England

How has the Church of England failed to grasp the core finding of the Carlile Report, that a superficially ‘truthful’ complainant might be an unreliable historian of fact?

I don’t imagine there are many members of the House of Bishops who are aficionados of American sports, but some might relate to the words of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky: “A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be.” Jazz trumpeter Miles Davies had a similar word of advice for those who aspired to emulate his genius: “Don’t play what’s there, play what’s not there.” And if the point is still elusive, consider Michelangelo surveying a block of Carrara marble and thinking, “There’s a Pièta in there somewhere.”

These thoughts came to mind while considering how people have received the Carlile Report, and how they are reading this fascinating document. We will not often get insight how these things are managed at a national level. One can usefully look at how the expert reports of Dr Freedman and Professor Maden were received by the Core Group, which was set up to determine George Bell’s guilt or innocence. Suffice it to say there were no Michelangelos present.

We have previously looked at the major points from the report, but the real significance of Lord Carlile’s work was spectacularly missed by the Archbishop of Canterbury and other bishops as they responded to it, so let’s spell it out more plainly.

The expert reports were from highly competent psychiatrists. Dr Judith Freedman was commissioned on behalf of ‘Carol’, but a second independent opinion was sought from Professor Anthony Maden. I have every confidence that there was substantial agreement between the two, for if not, I am sure Lord Carlile would have told us. But let’s take a look at what is not there – let’s skate to where the action needs to be.

When you first begin working in the field of abuse and risk assessment, you tend to be deferential towards experts, and then familiarity, confidence, and competence grows. The handling of the reports by the Core Group and the Church of England displays none of the necessary hallmarks of expertise.

I always maintained a healthy respect for experts – I kept it on the shelf right next to my healthy disrespect for experts. You learn with experience to ask questions, not to be afraid to look foolish, to contrast reports and to challenge. When a report arrives you have to be aware of everything the expert feels able to say to say, and sometimes you move on to ask what the expert may not want to say. That is when you skate towards where a report may not yet be going – but needs to. It can be surprisingly productive.

The Core Group’s lawyer presented a number of direct questions of their expert. As previously noted, the Professor refused to answer whether he believed or disbelieved the complainant because that is simply not a proper question for an expert. But look what happened next. The summary of Professor Maden’s opinion begins with a blunt statement of unmistakable clarity: “The delays in reporting in this case are exceptional. Memory is not reliable over such long periods of time and the only way to establish that the allegations are true would be through corroborating evidence.”

Stop there. There is no corroborating evidence – not a shred. Everybody already knew that. His opinion could have closed there, for everything thereafter is is either merely explanatory, or protecting his professional reputation from any suggestion of incompleteness or bias in the fulfilment of his professional duties.

To cover his back, he opines: “I found the Claimant to be an apparently straightforward woman of good character. I have no reason to believe that the material allegations are a conscious fabrication.”

Yet the operative words here are ‘apparently’ and ‘conscious’. Both are words of qualification, not endorsement. The alternative – ‘unconscious fabrification’ – is not only still in play, but immediately afterwards it is both explained and evidenced. In fact, on p47 of the report, he devotes no fewer than 80 lines to setting out the academic context of false memory, answering and contextualising a question which he was not even asked to consider in his letter of instruction. Why do you think he might feel the need to do that?

More importantly, he does not simply set out the theoretical matrix; he looks at the facts of the case, applies the theory to those facts, and invites ‘The Court ‘ (ie the Core Group) to draw the only conclusion that his logic allows. Yet he leaves nothing to chance. Not content with bringing false memory to the table, he brings a second detonation to the complacency encapsulated in the lazy ‘victim must be believed‘ narrative beloved and defended by the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team, right up until the week after Lord Carlile’s report hit their desks.

He explains the concept of ‘retrospective re-attribution’, and not content with talking the talk, he walks the walk and again applies the theory to the facts of this specific case:

Another problem with civil claims made so long after the material events is that they are an invitation to engage in a process of retrospective re-attribution. It is a natural tendency to look for meaning in one’s life and to impose meaning on events if necessary or helpful for one reason or another. One looks back at one’s life and re-interprets events, attaching to them a significance they did not have before and that they may not deserve. It is a particularly tempting prospect when things go wrong in one’s life. It can be even more tempting if the re-attribution leads to the responsibility for any problems being attached to others rather than to one’s own decisions. It is also a process in which anybody can engage.

So there was not one major cause for doubt within the psychiatric evidence, but two.

There is a superficially final puzzling sentence at the end of the section quoted by Lord Carlile: “In an attempt to assist the Court, for the purposes of diagnosis I assume the Court finds the Claimant was abused as she now alleges.” Where that idea goes we never know: Lord Carlile ends the quotation of Professor Maden there. That doesn’t worry me. To be comprehensive, experts routinely give the alternative possibility, but it’s never that hard to work out where the weight of the argument lies. Lord Carlile knows. He makes that plain by that which he chooses to place in the public domain.

It is worth noting here that Professor Maden does not ‘diagnose’ false memory, but there is an important reason for this: psychiatrists work within strict professional guidelines. In order to make a diagnosis, they have to identify a specifically permitted condition evidenced by pre-determined criteria internationally agreed. In the case of false memory, while doctors and lawyers alike agree that the phenomenon exists, there is as yet no agreed set of traits which, identified together in a variety of combinations, constitute a reliable diagnosis. So for now all that any psychiatrist can do is to flag up a warning to look at the facts with care, which is precisely what we see here. There is no ‘diagnosis’ because there are, as yet, no agreed criteria.

Both Professor Maden and Lord Carlile are experts in a field that needs high expertise. Both met the complainant. Both listened. Both were at pains to say that it is not within their terms of reference to pronounce whether they believe her or not. Both leave her with some dignity whilst handling with great sensitivity certain matters which she would inevitably find distressing. Yet both of their expert reports end in the same fashion. It’s almost as if they are hinting that a superficially ‘truthful’ complainant might be an unreliable historian of fact.

Like a highly-skilled football midfielder in action, they play a pass with slide-rule precision, in the plain expectation that the recipient has the basic skill to apply a tap in. On both occasions, the Church of England contrives to miss spectacularly.

Given the proper parameters within which they necessarily work professionally, there is only so much that any expert can do to help. Unfortunately for them, neither was dealing with a recipient with core competency in how these things are done. Professor Maden tried, and then Lord Carlile re-highlighted his views. This part of the Carlile Report is the only part of the evidence that he lifts from the otherwise confidential reports into Carol’s sad life history. In any other circumstances these heaviest of hints might have been appreciated and acted upon, but it wasn’t to be.

The prophet Jeremiah comes to mind: ‘Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not.’

Yet all this has a very real and practical implication for all clergy at this current time. Last February, against the advice of a number of professionals in the field, General Synod passed the new Clergy Risk Assessment regulations without waiting to see the full scheme which would tell us who would be asked to assess those under suspicion, or the terms under which the assessors would operate.

As one of the few people in the chamber who has actually commissioned such assessments, I warned that instructing experts, knowing who to ask, what to ask, and interpreting what comes back, is not as straightforward as is may seem. The Bell case illustrates those concerns perfectly. A group which included the Chair of the National Safeguarding Committee, the head of the National Safeguarding Team, two Safeguarding Officers, and a solicitor chosen by Church House, all received a report from an expert and failed to understand it or decode its core message. This, in the case of one of the most revered figures of the Church of the 20th century.

If I were a member of clergy I would be looking at this case and asking myself a simple question. Do I trust these people to get it right if I am unjustly accused? If you do not, you might care to lobby your General Synod representatives to revisit that Risk Assessment scheme.

  • dannybhoy

    “When you first begin working in the field of abuse and risk assessment, you tend to be deferential towards experts, and then familiarity, confidence, and competence grows. The handling of the reports by the Core Group and the Church of England displays none of the necessary hallmarks of expertise.

    I always maintained a healthy respect for experts – I kept it on the shelf right next to my healthy disrespect for experts. You learn with experience to ask questions, not to be afraid to look foolish, to contrast reports and to challenge. When a report arrives you have to be aware of everything the expert feels able to say to say, and sometimes you move on to ask what the expert may not want to say. That is when you skate towards where a report may not yet be going – but needs to. It can be surprisingly productive.”

    There’s a deal of wisdom in those sentences. Many experts -not all, learn their craft from study, exams, theory and controlled environments.
    One of the most useful skills they learn and practice is confidence. Projecting confidence and frame your opinion in a way that discourages questioning or disagreement.

    To be willing to look foolish, to ask the question that everyone else is thinking but not speaking! takes a form of courage inspired by a desire for the truth and a desire for a better system.
    It’s a form of courage that we Christians should seek to develop in our personal lives, and our lives as citizens. We need to stop ‘deferring to the experts’ and ask “How does this square up with the teachings of Christ?”

    • dannybhoy

      *amendment: I meant to add that “This training does not necessarily make them real life experts, sometimes only theoretical ones.”

    • The Snail @/”

      You are quite right. Asking the question that reveals inconvenient facts or opinions is not easy – far easier to go with the crowd and sweep doubts under the carpet. The inconvenient questions may reveal facts or ideas that will necessitate a complete rethink of one’s perceptions. This is the fundamental attribute of repentance (from repenser in French). Both the Hebrew and Greek words for repentance have the notion of rethinking and then setting off in another direction. Awkward facts or realisations will often need ‘repentance’. The idea of rethinking and setting off in a new direction is not peculiar to religion but is the very life blood of truth and knowledge. When we are not open to the new, progress is limited. Just think how long the Church persisted in the idea of the earth being flat and the sun going round the earth. The inconvenient question is not to be shunned but pursued, if we are to come to a better understanding of any subject.

      • dannybhoy

        Absolutely and you highlight one of humanity’s great weaknesses. We are tribal/social creatures, and our affirmation of value comes from other people. To a greater or lesser extent we seek approval from our immediate group, and that need stretches from Joe Bloggs the road sweeper to the most eminent of scientists. There are exceptions of course; the incredibly confident individual who cares not what others think, for example.
        But everyone craves that recognition and approval, and quite often we ‘go with the flow’ because a) it’s easy and b) we’re guaranteed plenty of company..
        And unfortunately that craving for recognition and acceptance causes us to reject what our heart tells us is true, and opt instead for the approval of our fellows.
        This principle holds true in the CofE as much as it does anywhere else.
        As I said a few days ago “priests are only men wearing robes.” As susceptible to group influence/intimidation as anyone else..

  • ardenjm

    Injustice is a terrible thing.
    Especially on this issue…
    http://thesestonewalls.com/about/

    • IanCad

      Justice works slowly; against the utter vileness of false witness there is little deterrent. Until those who fabricate falsehoods and those who hide them (law enforcement) are punished accordingly wickedness will continue.

      Take heart though that Dorothy Rabinowitz is on the case; it took a few years, but largely through her efforts, the victims in the Wenatchee child abuse cases were eventually vindicated. Hopefully the same outcome will be visited upon Father Gordon MacRae before too long.
      In our own fair land we are given an immediate opportunity to redress past wrongs by sacking – and right now – Alison Saunders.

      • ardenjm

        Fr MacRea was hung out to dry by his diocese…and 24 years in prison is a LONG time.

        • gadjodilo

          I’m just reading about him now. It seems he is sentenced to 67 years, while could have been out in 1 if he’d taken a plea bargain, but then he’d have to pretend to be guilty, which he refuses to do. Appalling.

          • Urgleboo

            And that is why routine plea bargaining is utterly inimical to justice.

          • IanCad

            And there we have the greatest injustice in the American judicial system. The utter corruption of the legal process through the threat of more serious charges if the accused doesn’t cop a plea. That; and the election of prosecutors and judges along with a privatised prison system. Don’t get me started!!!!

      • Anton

        In the Law of Moses someone found to have made a false accusation faced the penalty that the accused would have faced had the accusation been true. How wise God is!

        • Urgleboo

          Personally, I don’t think that goes far enough. One could impose the same judicial penalty on the liar concerned, but in many cases there is a lot more to answer for, reputation/family/employment included. Hyperbole to suggest that we string them high, absent some serious mitigation? Perhaps … but perhaps not …

          • Anton

            May I say that I think your name is great?! How did you choose it?

        • magnolia

          False accusations are very horrible. All too often instead of being put through the sieve of means, motive, opportunity, and any kind of corroboration, these accusations get put on file, no matter whether they amount to anything more than idle malevolent gossip. Sadly the poison pen writers will always be with us, but they deserve the sort of chilling grilling Miss Marple (Joan Hickman) gave them, at least.

    • CliveM

      In Church circles today, it would appear that if accused, you are increasingly convicted because of the proven sins of others and not for your own.

  • vsscoles

    People are already being threatened with “risk assessments” as a form of bullying by local hierarchs. A Kafka-esque scenario from which there is no appeal, no escape. I hope someone on General Synod – perhaps even Martin Sewell – might set in train a challenge to the unfortunate current status quo.

    • Ray Sunshine

      The Church of England nowadays appears to be modelled on the security state which was the former East Germany.
      If the Church of England has adopted Communist East Germany as its role model, the current bishop of Chichester has acted in the Bell case as though he was the head of the Stasi. But who cast him in that role? Did he just volunteer for the job and nobody took the trouble to stop him?

      • Martin Sewell

        I would not be too harsh on Bp Martin. The Carlile report suggests that he was not convinced by the allegations. One has to acknowledge the difficult position in which he found himself; he held responsibility for a Diocese with historic deep seated problems in this area. The latest independent audit of Chichester safeguarding indicates that he has led them in the right direction.

        He has played as a team player which is unfortunate because his instincts were sound: it takes confidence to stand against supposed “experts” and I cannot blame him if he lacked the courage of his convictions. Of course, Bell did so – but that is precisely what made him exceptional.

        • Ray Sunshine

          Thank you, Martin. It is good news that Bishop Warner isn’t, in fact, as guilty as he seemed to be from the earlier accounts of the C of E’s handling of the “Carol” case. I withdraw any criticism or slur I have made in my comments.

      • vsscoles

        It’s a diocese with more skeletons in the cupboards than in the graveyards. Perhaps he thought he was demonstrating a resolve which was not manifested by his predecessors?

    • Chris Bell

      Soon, perhaps, we will necessarily find ourselves outside Lambeth Palace and 10 Downing St. demanding a complete tranche of resignations. This will probably occur sometime after the outcome of the Gender Recognition Act which if endorsed will be THE sign that our society has died in its own excrement.

  • Sybaseguru

    Diocese in England have more safeguarding staff than any others – more than finance, more than Mission. And all of them are dedicated to ensuring its almost impossible to do mission, by putting so many obstacles in your way.

    • Little Black Censored

      Does this preoccupation with “safeguarding” explain the otherwise unsuitable appointment of Ms Mullaly as Bishop of London?

      • Dominic Stockford

        Who safeguarded not one single unborn baby in her previous existence.

    • magnolia

      Remember safeguarding is not just about sexual abuse, where if all extramarital sex regained its necessary taboo much damage would cease to exist, and many working hours of those always going to be innocent -due to orthodox belief and practice- be regained.

      It also relates to domestic violence and abuse of the vulnerable and elderly, much of it financial, or physical, or verbal abuse; these things all do matter.

    • The Snail @/”

      Mission in the CofE seems to be variously defined. In our local diocese, on one Sunday of the year, there are no services at the Cathedral and worshippers at the cathedral are encouraged to go to other churches, of their choice, in the diocese. Whilst this is very welcome, as local congregations get to see some new faces, this activity is defined as mission by the clergy at the Cathedral.

      I had always thought of Mission as synonymous with “The great commission” i.e to go into all the world and preach the gospel, making disciples etc.

      Perhaps the Great Commission has become the Great Omission but perhaps because of my rather slow attributes I have missed something?

  • Chris Bell

    Would that the experts Madden, Carlile and Freedman could shout with gusto that the life and works of George Bell are simply untouched by some nasty woman’s 60 yrs old ‘memories’. The woman is 70yrs old for God’s sake…………..what manner of mind would want to dredge anything up after such a period? Only a mind that is confused, resentful and needing attention. And no, for you saccharine bleeding hearts, she doesn’t deserve the least sympathy. The family of Bishop George Bell require all your sympathy. The experts know this…………..but yet still have to abide by contemporary sensitivities. The stentorian order “set your own house in order Madam” and to the Church “set your house in order too, for your simpering weakness brings shame to the Institution” …………………..is missing.
    Oh, and money of approx. £17k, should be immediately returned and given to Martin Sewell so as to aid him in destroying the canker infesting Arch. Well-maybe-its-true Church of England.

    • Little Black Censored

      @Chris Bell: any relation?

      • Chris Bell

        None excepting Conscience, Truth and Courage.

  • Andy

    I think Bishop Bell has been treated disgracefully by the Church, his reputation destroyed without much thought on the say so of someone relating some stories from 60+ years ago, the validity of which must be seriously doubted. It seems reading the Carlisle report that the allegations were not really examined in great detail and a simple skeptical examination of the details weren’t made. And yet the Church were quite happy to cough up nearly £17000 plus another £15k in legal fees to this woman and join in her trashing of a dead mans reputation.

    I think the time has come when accusations like these are made in the light of common day. If you cannot accuse in the open instead of behind the heavy curtain of anonymity then you really do not deserve to receive a penny in ‘compensation’ nor to have any claim taken seriously.

  • len

    So you go before the judge who asks “wheres the evidence?
    And the prosecution replies” oh, there’s no evidence at all ”
    Any respectable judge would reply”Why are you wasting the courts time then?.

    • Anton

      The evidence is the statement by “Carol”. I think you mean that there is no *corroborative* evidence.

      • Andy

        Carol’s ‘statement’ isn’t evidence: it’s an allegation. Unproven and untested in anyway as far as I can tell.

        • Anton

          And in cases where the accused is alive and denies it, is that denial not evidence either?

          • Andy

            No it isn’t. It is a rebuttal. It is for ‘Carol’ to prove her allegation. Just saying “‘Bishop Bell abused me when I was 8. . . ‘ ……. And here is my claim for compensation” isn’t good enough. And nor should it have been.

            If you look at the case of ‘Operation Midland’ and the web of lies woven by ‘Nick’ one is given to wonder if the Police have a grain of common sense. It was drivel, carefully crafted maybe, but drivel none the less. And why hasn’t this liar been exposed and prosecuted ?? There is no excuse not to expose him – he was not the subject of child abuse so is not covered by the provisions of the Act.

  • Dominic Stockford

    The report is excellent, the response of the Church of England to it is [insert suitable derogatory adjective here].

    The last two lines of the article highlight why one should expect a more heated response from within the CofE. One is in enough danger simply by being a white male clergyman these days – surely none of them want to add into that being in a denomination which will happily throw you to the wolves, even when they are clearly wrong.

  • gadjodilo

    What’s it going to take for Welby to admit he is wrong about the appalling way he and his colleagues have trashed the reputation of George Bell? An uncorroborated child abuse accusation against Welby himself?

    • The Snail @/”

      A petition for his removal?

      • gadjodilo

        Hmm, I dunno, I guess it’s an idea, if only to send a message. I’m not a member of the C of E, or a resident of a country where it is the established church, so I’m probably not the right person to start it. But who would we get in his place – Sarah Mullally, or somebody even more politically correct?

  • Anton

    I think that the church might have done best to say to Carol when she first complained: “Someone telling us the truth and someone lying in the hope of getting money from us would say the same thing, so will you cooperate with us in trying to get more information? This would include subjecting you to questioning. Our only aim is to get at the truth. If we become convinced of Bell’s guilt then we would pay you compensation; if we don’t, we shan’t. Will you do this?” Proceed according to the reply.

  • Anton

    I don’t trust these people with the gospel, let alone getting justice right if a bishop is accused.

  • magnolia

    Brilliant. Thank you very much indeed for this. It is very illuminating and explains a massive amount, and is beautifully and carefully phrased. I do so hope you are heard.

  • ichabod

    As one has cone to expect, the C of E neither knows nor obeys the scriptures it purports to preach. Deut 17:6; 19:15-19; Matt 18:16; 2 Cor 13:1. All indicate that 2 or 3 witnesses are required to determine any judgement against anyone. With only one witness, there was no case to answer. End of story.

    That requirement for multiple witnesses is not just because witnesses might be malicious. Then the accuser is to be punished to the same extent and degree as a person.guilty of the crime the accuser falsely accused the other person (Deut 19:19).

    It is also because as Martin Sewell rightly says, people can be completely honest but mistaken. Memory is very unreliable, often where there is subjectively great certainty and a lot of detail. Some personal anecdotes illustrate:

    I first became aware of this problem when I was 30, when talking with a friend about an event that had been a defining and life changing moment in our lives and that of others a few years earlier. We both remembered the event very differently – to the extent that they were not obviously descriptions of the same event. A contemporary brief written record told a still different story again. Yet we were both certain of the events we spoke of. It was a great shock, as both of us believed we had reliable memories. I have never trusted memory to be accurate since.

    My guess is (supported by published research on memory) that these events had been in our minds, thought of often, and recounted to others, so it
    is likely the stories diverged as a result of the repeated recall and
    retelling.

    More recently I have had similar experiences with memories that were not of such great significance from variously 50 to 6 years ago – again the reality (on returning to a place) or compared with a contemporary written account – was not wholly correct. Sometimes not even seeming plausible as a genuine memory rather than a dream constructed from possibly true fragments of events.

    The same for two traumatic memories from early childhood, over 65 years ago. Very vivid and much strong incidental detail, and the place of the events quite certain. One is, I believe, but only because of the lack of any longer term sign of the serious injury apparently incurred, was a nightmare (and indeed became a nightmare that subsequently recurred). The second I genuinely believe really did happen, but I cannot be utterly certain (particularly as that too became a recurrent nightmare).

    “We do well to believe less than we are told” (Thomas a Kempis)

    • Anton

      The two-witness rule is when there is no other evidence. That applies here, of course, but you were allowed to make legal inference from material evidence in ancient Israel.

      • ichabod

        Given the way the legal system worked in Deut 19 where the witnesses were the sole accusers, such material evidence would have been brought forward as part of the evidence of an (accusing) witness as part of his evidence.

      • magnolia

        That makes far better sense. Otherwise anyone could be raped (male or female) in a solitary setting with impunity were it not to be the rule only “when there is no other evidence”.

    • Anne

      What you have said about faulty memory is very true – and its also interesting to note that the four Gospel writers all write about the same events with different eyes – one will give a vital fact which another will leave out altogether. Not to say that none of it is true – just a wondrous thing that the Word of God is a synergy of the divine and human – which is also, of course, what Jesus is in His nature.

      • The Snail @/”

        I think that what the Gospel writer’s record is based on the purpose they have. They abstract from the events those aspects are relevant to their purpose. For example not one tells us what Jesus looked like – that is irrelevant to what is their purpose.

        The Gospel writers are producing a Model i.e. an abstraction for a particular purpose.

        John is very upfront about his purpose he says in chapter 20

        “30 Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book. 31 But these are written so that you may come to believe[ that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through believing you may have life in his name”.

        John also admits it is an abstraction since he says Jesus did many more things than John records. The signs that John Records are those which appear to defy natural law.
        e.g. Turns water into wine, feeds 5000, cures a man born blind etc. If the reader accepts these miracles Jesus has power even over the Laws of Nature. There is no choice but belief.

      • pobjoy

        The gospellers wrote for different contemporary readerships, and each gospel was a ‘stand-alone’ record. So surely, no gospeller inspired by the Holy Spirit omitted a fact that is vital, that any reader, of any background, needs to know. It is more logical to say that events unrecorded in all four gospels are non-vital.

        • dannybhoy

          Ahem!
          There were twelve disciples chosen by Jesus but only two of them wrote gospel accounts, whilst Peter and James wrote pastoral letters..
          We have nothing recorded from Andrew, Bartholemew/Nathanael, James the lesser, Philip. Simon, Thomas, Judas of course,Jude/Thaddeuas…
          They may have written something even through scribes, but we don’t have any record..

          • pobjoy

            I referred to the four gospels attributed to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, described above as ‘gospellers’. Not as disciples. 🙂

          • dannybhoy

            Yes, I understood that, but I’m not sure the four gospelers were writing for specific readerships,. Rather they were writing from their own viewpoints and found audiences. It is interesting that all those other bona fide disciples seemed to fade into history with nothing written from their own experiences and anointings.

          • pobjoy

            Not many would agree with the writing from own viewpoints opinion, but you may be right. It surely makes little difference to the ‘vital vs non-vital’ discussion, though.

            Yes, we hear nothing more about most of the twelve. But they were a self-regulating reservoir of eye-witness accounts of the whole of Jesus’ ministry, and were no doubt used as such by the gospellers and many others.

          • Chefofsinners

            The opening of Luke’s gospel is instructive on this question:

            “Many have undertaken to draw up an account of the things that have been fulfilled among us, just as they were handed down to us by those who from the first were eyewitnesses and servants of the word. With this in mind, since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, I too decided to write an orderly account for you, most excellent Theophilus, so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught.”

            The implication is that the memories of many people have been incorporated, and carefully cross-checked against one another.
            Shame the modern church isn’t so thorough.

          • dannybhoy

            Good points..

          • Brian

            Well, we do if Richard Bauckham’s thesis in ‘Jesus and the Eyewitnesses’ is correct. Their memories are found in the canonical gospels as well, along with the mother of Christ, Cleopas, Legion and well, legions of others. What Luke said in his preface.

          • dannybhoy

            Give me some references please Brian. I’ve never read anything outside of the books and letters of the Bible.

          • Brian

            The argument runs all the way thru his book ‘Jesus and the Eyewitnesses’ – a refutation of the liberal theory regnant in the 20th century that the Gospels were late compositions that reflect the churches in the last third of the first century rather than being a actual reminisces of what Jesus said and did. Bauckham examines all the characters in the Gospels as actual eyewitnesses – not fictional creations as Bultmann argued.

          • Brian

            You can find a brief summary here. The ‘naturalistic’ arguments for trusting the NT testimony had several foundations: an early dating for the gospels (none need be later than c. 62, the ending of Acts); the prevalence of bilingualism in Syria-Palestine; the teaching methods of Jesus (see Raisner); the catechetical method of instruction by the Jerusalem church which could easily be expanded into a proto-gospel; the presence in the Jeruslaem church of Mary, Cleopas, John Mark and many others who feature in the gospels. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jesus-Eyewitnesses-Gospels-Eyewitness-Testimony/dp/0802874312/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1514926383&sr=8-1&keywords=jesus+and+the+eyewitnesses

          • Jilly

            I’ve read a synopsis of the book you quote. If I have understood correctly, it says that quite a bit written in the gospels was not from the writers’ memories but from other eyewitnesses, as you say, but not individually attributed. Makes me wonder about the Gnostic gospel of Thomas. Said to be heretical because it was different from the Synoptics and written a bit later but couldn’t there be stories handed down which came from eyewitnesses? There are some interesting snippets said to be sayings of Jesus.
            And there are followers of Mary Magdalene in the south of France who claim an oral tradition from her.

        • Ray Sunshine

          It is more logical to say that events unrecorded in all four gospels are non-vital.

          And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written. Amen.
          ―Something I remember reading somewhere once.

          • pobjoy

            The final words of John’s gospel; though ‘Amen’ is not in most translations. So it was impossible to record everything. Gospel-writers used the vital chronology, and selected the rest as was suited to their purpose.

        • Non-vital? You now this how? The early Church spread by teaching and preaching.

          • pobjoy

            Someone reading Mark’s gospel could be convinced of the gospel message and been converted (as some in modern times have), even though it is the shortest of the four. It therefore follows that material extra to this gospel can be accounted non-vital.

          • Because the Holy Spirit did not include it.

          • Scripture does not say the Bible is all we need for salvation; nor does it say the Bible is even necessary to believe in Christ. The true “rule of faith” is expressed in the Bible itself – i.e. Scripture plus Apostolic tradition, the living teaching authority of the Catholic Church to which were entrusted the oral teachings of Jesus and the Apostles, along with the authority to interpret Scripture correctly.

  • carl jacobs

    Well reasoned. Well argued. But one has to consider the practicalities.

    This was the CoEs potential line of defense. They could have attacked the victim’s story as non-credible and “false memory” would have been the way to do it without directly accusing her of lying. But then Carol would start doing emotional interviews with sympathetic Guardianistas. And the CoE is not going to effectively counter that campaign with some Psychiatrist talking in the abstract about false memory. That’s called leading with your chin. People won’t buy the whole “She is just remembering things that didn’t happen” line. They might conclude however that she was abused by someone in the CoE not named George Bell and misidentified her abuser. And that would likewise be a PR disaster. Now the face of the accuser is unknowable and the CoE has no way to expiate the guilt. George Bell put a convenient face to the crime. He was a sufficient scapegoat for the moment. It didn’t matter if he was guilty. What mattered was that he could be made to carry the sin.

    The problem was not an unwillingness to receive the report but an unwillingness to bear the reputational damage. Protecting the institution was the overriding imperative. When viewed through this lens, the decision makes perfect sense.

    • Ray Sunshine

      They might conclude however that she was abused by someone in the CoE not named George Bell and misidentified her abuser. And that would likewise be a PR disaster. Now the face of the accuser is unknowable and the CoE has no way to expiate the guilt. George Bell put a convenient face to the crime. He was a sufficient scapegoat for the moment.

      Very cogently stated. Thank you, Carl.

    • magnolia

      ah… sin-eating…..an interesting tradition from some outlying area of England. The sin eater would live on the outskirts of society and ritually “eat” the sin of those who might end up in the wrong place….However it was not some poor unwilling person now residing in Heaven ho did it. Perhaps we are becoming less civilised?

    • IrishNeanderthal

      Reasoning worthy of Sir Humphrey Appleby, GCB, KBE, MVO, MA (Oxon).

      • Brian

        You omitted his other postnominals: CYA, BSE, NTDWM etc

    • Brian

      It’s good to know that the Church of England DOES believe in Penal Substitutionary Atonement after all!

    • Boxfordblogger2012

      It may appear to make sense, Carl, viewed through that lens (and one bears in mind the background of an appalling record of responses to proven clerical abuse in the diocese of Chichester (vide Colin Pritchard, Roy Cotton, Bishop Peter Ball), but it was an indefensibly immoral and unjust decision, which Lord Carlile has exposed as such. Now the Church has to meet the reputational fallout from its fundamentally flawed investigation and decision – and so far it is not meeting it very well.

      • carl jacobs

        You are absolutely right. It was morally indefensible. But it could have worked. What the CoE didn’t consider was the possibility of losing control of the narrative. George Bell was supposed to be tried, shot, buried in an unmarked grave, and forgotten. His defenders weren’t supposed to be able to get any traction. But amazingly enough they managed to do just that.

        So now the CoE gets the worst of both worlds. It still looks guilty but it also looks venal and incompetent.

        • Anton

          Only “looks”?

      • Dominic Stockford

        Chichester Theological College had a large proportion of gay students when I was sent on an ‘exchange’ from the RC seminary I was in at the time – more than the RC seminary, and far more overt. About 1984-5.

  • carl jacobs

    Mr Sewell

    “Slide-rule precision?”

    • Martin

      I go for a calculator every time, or failing that, log tables.

      • carl jacobs

        Well, it was actually a good choice of phrasing since soccer is inherently an imprecise game. But I don’t think he meant it that way, and slides rules disappeared almost 50 years ago.

        I still remember my first calculator. It was an SR50 from Texas Instruments. Not as cool as the SR51 however.

        • Martin

          I collected slide rules for a while, until they went up in price. I was never good at using one tho’. I had a couple of programmable calculators, one a TI 58 I think and a Sinclair Cambridge.

          • Ray Sunshine

            I only ever owned one slide rule, which I went on using until the cursor snapped. By that time not only were there no more slide rules available in the shops, I couldn’t even get a replacement part for the cursor. So from then on it was calculators. My first one was also, I think, like Carl’s, from Texas Instruments. It was described as a “pocket” calculator but none of my jackets had a pocket that big.

    • Chefofsinners

      In defence of the phrase ‘slide rule pass’, it eloquently describes the carefully calculated precision of the angle, timing and weight of a pass which slides through a narrow gap between defenders to arrive at the feet of a teammate on the run.
      There is also the delightfully contrasting phrase ‘hospital pass’, which so fittingly describes the work of the CoE in this case.

  • Ray Sunshine

    Off topic, with apologies to His Grace and Martin Sewell.—The protests in Iran have spread to even more cities today (Tuesday) and there have apparently been nine deaths today alone, bringing the total to over 20 since the current wave of protests began last Thursday.
    Are there any communicants with a specialist knowledge of Iran and the Middle East? The way things are going, my (uninformed and nonspecialist) hunch is that we’re about to witness a significant shift in the political mechanics of the Islamic Republic. More power to the ayatollahs, would be my guess, and less to the elected politicians. Will Rouhani still be president this time next week?
    https://tinyurl.com/washpost20180102

    • Brian

      Obama’s narrative coming apart here? War with the Saudis perhaps? Personally I blame the Jooos.

      • Anton

        If there’s a big Sunni-Shia war coming up then let us hope that the USA understands how the West might do well from it.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Arab World Ministries may have information, though whether or not they are able to share it is another matter.

  • So why didn’t the psychiatrists simply say:

    “It is not possible to conclude to a reasonable degree of psychiatric or psychological certainty that “Ms X” was sexually abused by Archbishop Bell.”?

    It’s the question Jack would have asked. All the rest is flannel.

    • Brian

      Bell wasn’t an Archbishop. If he had been, I suspect the Establishment wouldn’t have thrown him under the bus.

  • Brian

    Following on from Carl Jacobs’ reference to possible interviews with ‘sympathetic Guardianistas’, it should be apparent now that Justin Welby does take his moral and social bearings from the left-liberal outlook we call ‘Guardianista’ and is out of step with most of his church. This is evident from at least five things he has said: 1. He is on record as saying he is “gobsmacked” by the devotion he has seen in homosexual couples to each other – a bizarre utilitarian comment. 2. He had described “homophobia” as a great “evil” (when Scripture knows no such thing and instead condemns homosexual acts). 3. He expressed his complete inability in a radio interview to understand why American evangelicals supported Trump when the answer is rather obvious to anybody who thinks about it (‘lesser of two evils, agreed with policies, not the man, more Christians in Supreme Court, couldn’t stand Hillary and Bill etc etc’ – see, that wasn’t difficult? – only a Guardianista would think it strange and immoral not to vote for Clinton).4. His Christmas Day sermon (on the Feast of the Incarnation!) attacking ‘populist politicians’ was evidently an attack on Trump. 5. He is plainly opposed to Brexit as is just about everyone shaped by multinational corporations like Total and struggles with the fact of the popular vote. He was and is a Company Man to his core. He is also the least theologically equipped Archbishop of Canterbury in memory. Williams, Carey, Runcie, Coggan and Ramsay were all trained academic theologians and would never have succumbed to Welby’s management-speak – soon to be joined by Mullally. Not good.

    • David Nicholls

      A fair commentary. Welby is indeed a ‘company man’ and Mullally is a ‘company woman’, both of whom strive not to offend and make asses of themselves. It augurs ill for the future of the Church of England which is in dire trouble and facing the prospect of extinction in about 20 to 25 years.

    • Martin

      Has he ever sat in the pew and listened to sound, Bible based, verse by verse, preaching? He seems to have no concept of what should be second nature to pew fodder like myself.

      • Dominic Stockford

        I doubt it, he came through HTB after all…..

        • John

          …from whom you can download for free The Bible in One Year app with thought-provoking comments and practical exhortations on the whole counsel of God by Rev Gumbel. They plant churches, they have a 24/7 prayer tent, they have an amazing prisons ministry which is seeing some of Britain’s hardest criminals come to faith, they strengthen marriage with an excellent 7-week course and so on and so on. They may not be everyone’s flavour of the month but they are not the enemy Dominic; aim your fire in the direction of liberals who are spreading their cancer of cynical unbelief into the church of God.

          • Brian

            I agree. I wouldn’t blame HTB for Welby’s theological thinness. HTB is disinclined to tackle controversial issues but it has tried to say on the correct side of orthodoxy. Even so, it is also open to the temptations of popularity.

      • bluedog

        Actually, yes. Welby would have had his grounding in Christianity as a boarder at his prep school. The chaplain there was one Canon Felix Farebrother who preached a sound middle-of-the-road CoE evangelism. It seems that Welby picked up his progressive indoctrination at a latter date, in circumstances that may have made Farebrother’s ministry seem stuffy and boring. One can only guess where and when the seduction of Welby occurred; suffice to say Farebrother’s teaching seems to have been erased from the memory.

  • Sarky

    Just a thought, but would any of this have happened if the cofe had not been so secretive and complicit in covering up allegations in the past?
    You reap what you sow.

    • Anton

      It is more the Roman Catholic church which has the reputation for that.

      • carl jacobs

        Oh no. The RCC may be the principle offender, but the guilt for their offense has been attributed far and wide. It is a convenient club with which religion may be delegitimized. The meme of the abusing religious priest/minister is well-embedded in our culture by now.

        And you can see why. The power of human sexuality makes it a useful lever by which religious authority can be undermined. All you have to do to use that lever is grant permission for sexual license. People want to receive that license. They also want to believe that sexual boundaries originate in the minds of sexually repressed hypocrites who seek to control others but not themselves.

        The “Religious leader equals sexual predator” theme is how individual crimes have been weaponized for service in the Culture Wars.

        • Anton

          Actually I think the real reason is that the church (I am not making any denominational point here) is called to preach spiritual cleanliness, yet it seems to be dirtier than the world in this particular regard. Sometimes we need to listen to what the world says about us.

          • Satan is your friend …..

          • Anton

            What are you on about? We have to evangelise the world, so we need to know what it says about us. I am not making any denominational point. If the church is dirtier than the world by God’s criteria then we need to hang our heads in shame.

          • “If the church is dirtier than the world by God’s criteria …. “
            You’re assuming it is.

          • Anton

            I recall paedophilia stats per 1000 priests and 1000 per head of the general population, to that effect (although I did say “If”). Arden has been prepared to say here that it is correlated with homosexuality and that homosexuality is rife in Catholic seminaries. I wish Catholics well in spiritually cleansing their church.

          • carl jacobs

            Not “correlated with”. It’s better to say “caused by”. The abuse crisis it RCC was a crisis of homosexual priests seeking out and seducing teenaged boys.

          • Dominic Stockford

            Mostly, yes, but not entirely. One RC priest, for instance, from one specific UK Diocese was ‘sent abroad’ after his relationship with a 14 year old girl came out. Another from the same diocese chose to show me highly irregular and discomforting photos he had taken of another 14 year old girl. That’s two out of not many over 100 – which I grant was apparently lower than the number of those homosexuals in that diocese ‘acting out’.

          • carl jacobs

            Between 80 and 90%. The homosexual component formed the critical mass that triggered the necessity of widespread cover-up. Otherwise the remaining individual crimes would have been buried in the noise. That’s also why the crisis was portrayed as pedophilia. People were intended to visualize adults raping small prepubescent children. They weren’t supposed to visualize homosexual men abusing vulnerable teenaged boys.

          • Sir John Oldcastle

            Understood.

          • Brian

            I didn’t see this comment when I commented above but I think it is a correct summary of the situation.

          • Most of the abusing priests were ephebophiles who abused post-pubertal boys.

            Actually, the statistics that are available (and all are problematic) indicate the Roman Catholic Church is no better or worse than any other church or organisation.

          • Anton

            I was trying not to make denominational points. But none of my Elders is in question.

          • Guess you just couldn’t resist.

          • Anton

            I went after you did, and because you did.

          • Jack simply corrected your factual misrepresentation. Chid abuse is no higher or lower in the Catholic Church than in other churches and organisations.

          • Anton

            Stats for the proportion of Catholic priests in a country (eg, Ireland) known to have abused children and the proportion of men in its general population known to have done the same?

          • So cite these statistics if you have them.

          • Anton

            I recall reading them. Getting hold of them would be significant work and you have often said “Jack isn’t going to do your work for you” after I’ve requested backup for something you’ve said. Feel free not to believe them if you prefer.

          • carl jacobs

            Is it? Certainly that is the perception. But who is shaping that perception? Those who matter are those who get displayed for public view.

          • Anton

            I am trying not to point denominational fingers in this subthread. But friends in Ireland who are essentially secular say that it is the episcopal cover-up rather than the priestly paedophilia that Irish society has not forgiven.

          • carl jacobs

            Sure. But that doesn’t address my point. There is now in our culture an easy and casual association between Ministry and Child Abuse that exists nowhere else. Why does this crass generalization exist? Because there are so many people who have a vested interest in making the connection. It fits their presupposed stereotypes about what Religion is and how it influences people.

            You can’t fix this by being transparent and clean. You can only “fix it” by admitting that your religion is wrong and shutting it down.

          • Homosexual predation – not “priestly paedophilia” – is real. The Church got things badly wrong. Facts harnessed by those who hate Christ and His Church to fuel a moral panic and use this as a weapon in a full out assault on the “gay-bashing, women-hating, contraceptive-battling” Catholic Church.

          • Anton

            I wish the Catholic church well in rooting out all evil within itself.

          • Brian

            There was little paedophilia in the RCC as that word is clinically used: sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children. It was journalistic misuse of the word to conceal the actual problem which HJ has correctly called homosexual predation: homosexual men abusing teenage boys. Because homosexuality now has protected status, it was necessary for journalists to obfuscate the issue, hence the reference to paedophilia – which is actually a rare condition.

          • Ray Sunshine

            From time to time on Catholic websites you see commenters whining that the “correct” term is “ephebophilia” because the boys were adolescents, not children. But they don’t do their cause any good, in my view. The point is that the boys were minors, they were under the age of consent, and making a fuss about terminology makes it look as though they’re arguing that the priests didn’t really do anything wrong, after all. But they did. That’s the trouble, and playing with words won’t make it go away. The old adage says, “When you’re in a hole, stop digging.” Bitchy whining about “ephebophilia” is just digging the hole even deeper.

          • No one is arguing this is not child sexual abuse. However, facts are important and words shape perceptions. When the term “paedophilia” is incorrectly used to mask a homosexual scandal it is important to point this out.

          • Ray Sunshine

            When the term “paedophilia” is incorrectly used to mask a homosexual scandal it is important to point this out.

            How many people other than professional psychologists and psychiatrists would have been able to correctly define “paedophilia” before the Archbishop Law scandal in Boston put it in the headlines around the world? It’s too late now to complain that the term is technically incorrect. That’s just shouting at the television.

          • No, it’s not. When the scandal first broke in Boston it was acceptable to use terms like “homosexual abuse”.

            The terms “predators” and “paedophiles” were very effectively used by anti-Catholic organisations in America and fuelled a witch hunt.

            In the later 1980s and 1990s, SNAP had the terminology right. The scandal in the priesthood was first and foremost a story of homosexual predation and blackmail. But to maintain the moral panic, the language had to change to suit political correctness. The terminology did not sit well with the gay rights movement, so SNAP had to change its tactics and its language. Even the bishops went along with the new script, and to this day many Catholic commentators still stick to the “pedophile priest” story.

            http://thesestonewalls.com/gordon-macrae/how-snap-brought-mccarthyism-to-american-catholics/

            If you fail to identify the nature of a problem you’ll never address its root causes.

            When the John Jay College of Criminal Justice was commissioned to study the causes and contexts, both the researchers and the bishops were left with a conundrum. The results were clear that this was not a crisis involving pedophilia as it is clinically defined – though that did exist on a much smaller scale. The problem was predominantly, and clearly, claims of homosexual predation of adolescent and young adult males during the sexual revolution of the 1960s to 1980s. There is no greater evidence of the power of reaction formation than when an entire institution would prefer the term “pedophile scandal” to “homosexual scandal” even when the facts say otherwise.

            http://thesestonewalls.com/gordon-macrae/be-wary-of-crusaders-the-devil-sigmund-freud-knew-only-too-well/

          • Brian

            That’s right. ‘Paedophilia’ is a boo-word and to be tarred with that word is a killer blow. About 80% of the cases concerned homosexual predation on teenage boys. That is *not what ‘paedophilia’ means – sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children, which is quite rare. Many heterosexual men left the Catholic priesthood to marry in the 1970s and I think this is what made the proportion of homosexuals that much higher.

          • carl jacobs

            It’s not about terminology. Its about asking the right questions. The most important question that so many people did not want asked let alone answered was this: “Why were homosexuals so over-represented in the cohort of priestly abusers?” And of course the follow on question: “What should we do about it?”

            Do you see how completely the narrative would turn? The description shifts from one of repressed sexuality unleashed to one of sexual boundaries destroyed.

          • If most of the damage was done by gay priests, it raises the question whether there would have been a scandal at all had homosexuals been barred from the priesthood. While the conclusion—no gays, no scandal—is simplistic, it nonetheless reveals more than it conceals. It is too simplistic because it does not take into account the fact that in the 1970s (at the height of the scandal), America was in the throes of a sexual revolution, one which touched every institution in society, including the Catholic Church; no matter what the composition of the priesthood, some problems were on the horizon given the cultural turbulence of this period.

            Having said as much, it should be obvious that if eight in ten of the molesters had never been allowed to become priests, the scandal as we know it would have been avoided.

            https://www.catholicleague.org/homosexuality-and-sexual-abuse/

          • Ray Sunshine

            “Why were homosexuals so over-represented in the cohort of priestly abusers?” And of course the obvious follow on question: “What should we do about it?”

            Exactly, Carl! That’s the job the Church needs to give its undivided attention to, instead of pathetically waffling on about which of two technical terms, ephebophilia or pedophilia, is the correct name of the sexual perversion that it turned a blind eye to.

          • Brian

            Actually the correct terms is pederasty – a practice very well known, in fact, institutionalised, in ancient Greece between older men and younger male lovers, often pupils of teachers.

          • And likely to be acceptable, even celebrated, at some point in our culture. Just a matter of time.

        • bluedog

          Excellent summary of the techniques being used by the Left to neutralise and destroy the opposition of the established churches to the Left’s social agenda. Sadly it seems that the CoE has allowed itself to be the willing accomplice of these tactics, and has completely submitted to the Left’s agenda, as witnessed by its treatment of Bell.

        • Anton

          I was being careful in my words as I was making a point of information rather than a denominational point.

      • dannybhoy

        Why throw stones Anton?
        Wny not accept our own failings and pray for others rather than point fingers at them?

        • Anton

          I wrote below, before you posted, that “I was being careful in my words as I was making a point of information rather than a denominational point” and that “I wish the Catholic church well in rooting out all evil within itself.”

          • dannybhoy

            Ah,
            You weren’t being somewhat caustic then?

          • Anton

            No: I was replying to Sarky, who probably views differences between denominations with bemusement. (Well might he!)

          • dannybhoy

            I think Sarky knows more about things Christian than some of us. The bemusement is ours methinks.

          • carl jacobs

            No, he doesn’t.

    • CliveM

      There is truth in that.

    • Chefofsinners

      Good to see you’re not averse to quoting scripture when it suits you, Sarky.

  • Father David

    An apt quotation from the prophet Jeremiah but maybe even more appropriate in the light of the above and the condemnation meted out by Lord Carlile in his devastating report towards those responsible for the original judgement which ruined Bishop Bell’s posthumous reputation would perhaps be a verse from Edward Lear

    They went to sea in a sieve, they did
    In a Sieve they went to sea.
    In spite of all their family could say
    On a winter’s morn, on a stormy day,
    In a Sieve they went to sea!
    And when the Sieve turned round and round
    And everyone cried, “You’ll all be drowned!”
    They called aloud, “Our Sieve, ain’t big”
    But we don’t care a button, we don’t care a fig!
    In a Sieve we’ll go to sea”

    And now they all find themselves to be stranded in the “Torrible Zone”

  • Chris Bell

    No. No, there is no justification to the spending of hundreds of thousands of pounds on an enquiry into any story of a 70yr old woman and what happened to her when she was 4yrs old!! None. No ‘evidence’ could be reliably adduced. No trust can be put on 70 year old memories.
    Yet again we discussing ‘imagination’ and phantasy and paying for the privilege.
    What we should be discussing is Roger Scruton’s idea of ‘Oikophobia’ or as maybe translated as “how to shoot yourself in the foot” by the incessantly obsessing on the evils of our culture and mistrusting everything that our culture ever stood for. A sort of maniacal iconoclasm. Actually a societal insanity. Which is growing apace.
    An insanity soon to be legalised if the Gender recognition Act is passed. And then it will be institutionalised insanity where ‘sanity’ if expressed will be considered a hate crime. Thus even these pages will become vaguely criminal. Take note. (there will come a time when those writing here will find themselves at the doors Lambeth palace and of No. 10 Downing street either in protest or in manacles.) Somehow I hear a strange sound………….can it be cosmic laughter??

  • len

    The C of E has chosen a dead man because he cannot defend himself (Bishop Bell)to be the scapegoat

  • Chefofsinners

    I think we’re all wondering what the puck the Church of England is playing at. But maybe George Bell wasn’t falsely accused. Maybe we’ve all just made it up, or it was someone else?

    • It was Puck wot did it.

      • Chefofsinners

        Are you feeling lucky, Puck?

        • carl jacobs

          The correct quote would be:

          Uh uh. I know what you’re thinking. “Did he fire six shots or only five?” Well to tell you the truth in all this excitement I kinda lost track myself. But being this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world and would blow your head clean off, you’ve gotta ask yourself one question: “Do I feel lucky?” Well, do ya, puck?

          I post this with some trepidation – knowing it might not sit well with more sensitive readers like Jack who think killers should be comforted with security blankets and teddy bears.

          • Chefofsinners

            Jack will agree with you wholeheartedly. In England a Magnum is a chocice on a stick.

          • bluedog

            A Magnum a day keeps the doctor away.

          • Chefofsinners

            Don’t suppose you could stretch to a Jeroboam?

          • bluedog

            We’re talking ice lollies, not champagne. But if the latter, mine’s a Melchizedek, served lightly chilled and with a paper straw, for convenience.

          • carl jacobs

            chocice

            You wouldn’t be referring to an ice cream bar by any chance, would you?

          • Well, do ya, punk?

  • carl jacobs

