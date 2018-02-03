Uncategorized

Church of England reopens investigation into long-dead Bishop Chimes of Littlehampton, who allegedly caught sight of Mistress X’s ankle while she was strangling a chicken in 1515

Goodness! I was horrified to read that some radicalised whippersnappers at Stakhanovite University, Liverpuddle, wanted to celebrate the anniversary of the execution of Charles I by announcing, ‘Comrades, we can do it again!’ If this is not incitement to murder Her Majesty I do not know what is. Of course, in the face of mounting criticism, the would-be Levellers have removed their offensive posting, offering a mealy-mouthed statement that it was ‘tongue-in-cheek’. One hopes that does not allow them to escape treason and regicide charges, but I will not hold my breath. I will make one further observation – these juvenile latter-day Jacobinettes clearly have a fixation with decapitation… Now, where have we come across that bit of street theatre before? Woolwich, perchance? Strange bedfellows indeed…

Visitors to Barchester will know our city boasts a fine art gallery, named after Joseph William Mallard Turncoat, a near contemporary of the more famous Turner and a native of Stoke Pingum in our county, famous for his portrait of the Bottomless Pitt and the panorama of Lord Clive’s victory at Shittihoole during the Carnatic Wars. It has a fine collection of medieval masterpieces – one thinks of Montefiasco’s ‘Madonna with the Wet Wipe’, Bellendi’s ‘Second Coming’, and Federico Dildo’s, ‘Nativity with Flash Mob’. We also boast some fine Pre-Raphaelite works, such as Rossetti’s ‘Trumpeter in the Storm’ and Lord Leighton’s ‘Nymph with Baps’. Unfortunately, the newly appointed curator, Miss Constance Ball-Clencher, has removed all paintings showing the slightest bit of flesh below the neck ‘in case they give offence’. She declared:

“The very act of removing art is a piece of art in itself. It makes us contemplate the absence of emotion, the emptiness of the universe and the depravity of hairy men.”

I fear it is the lack of a hairy man that has warped the poor woman’s mind.

She has also been chiselling at the putti.

Nasty.

According to The Jupiter, the long-drawn-out investigation into the long-dead Bishop Chimes of Littlehampton is still being probed and prodded by legal-eagles, despite his exoneration in the Haphazzard Report recently published (he was known as ‘Ding-dong’ Chimes to contemporaries – most unfortunate). The gist of the story is that Mistress X (whose name is kept secret) mentioned in her diary that on the Feast of St. Viagra in 1515, the said bishop caught site of her ankle as she was outside strangling a chicken. So shocked was she that she complained directly to Cardinal Wolsey, who told her to ‘Go forth, multiply, and stop wasting my time as I have a cloth of gold to knit.’ Only recently was the diary rediscovered by the Snitchfinder-General, and so the destruction of a reputation commenced. I shall make no comment on the role Lambeth has played in all this, but my Lord the Bishop confided that the Primate has the look, competence and reasoning of a startled goldfish faced with an imminent introduction to the Armitage Shanks.

Mr. Slope asked me to look over his sermon for next Sunday’s Feast of St. Tiresius, taken from Neutergendery 12 v 3-9: ‘For he that once walked this way, is now she that walks in another; and she that was without is now he that is fully grafted. Yea, the sword of the Almighty is gracious and removeth that which man desireth not, for what He has given, He can surely take away.’

As indeed can the NHS.

I hear Sir Joseph Bazalgette is off to Washington to help President Trumpelstiltskin drain the swamp. The man who brought cleanliness to London should be an asset to a President who often seems beleaguered and thwarted, even by his own side. I’m not sure what this memo business is all about, or what bombshells will be dropped if it is published, but one hopes and prays it means curtains for the Arkansas Two and the Kenyan Communist. It was nice hearing about the President’s ‘State of the Onions’, but horticulture aside, he really should have gone for the jugular, blasting all those who conspired against his candidacy and presidency, starting with that Pelosi creature and working upwards.

This is, of course, somewhat hypocritical of me, for as the Duke of Omnium said in confidence the other day, the knives are out for Mrs. Tereason Dismay and rebellion is in the air. Whether or not her removal from office would usher in swivel-eyed loons and mouth-foaming Marxists is moot – we know they are waiting in the wings ready to pounce. But is keeping her in place really in the national interest? Is she really fighting our corner? Are any of them?

Does Mr. Hammond change with a full moon?

Where will fortune take Mr. Rees-Mogg?

The Archdeacon is a fanatical Moggster.

“That man is just what the nation needs! A man committed to family values, doing his bit to keep the population afloat, loyal to Her Majesty and with a healthy fixed-bayonets attitude to Johnny Foreigner! He finds himself within a party that has been hollowed out from within by two-faced Eurocommunistical Quislings, foul creatures of the Globalist nightmare with their leaky briefs, uncivil servants and double-standard mind sets. He wears the Macassar oil of integrity and the horned-rimmed spectacles of the incorruptible.”

I point out that Mr. Rees-Mogg is also a Roman Catholic.

I also point out that Robespierre was also dubbed ‘the Incorruptible’.

“Nobody is perfect, Mrs. Proudie,” said the Archdeacon.

Indeed.

Do spare a charitable thought for thwarted feminazi, Kathy Newman, who came terribly unstuck during her interview with Canadian Professor Jordan Peterson. It was a perfect example of mindless ideology brought crashing down by superior logic and intellect, not something we see often on the electric magic lantern, thanks to Auntie Beeb’s policy of keeping right-wing bogeyman locked out of the national nursery. It was like watching Einstein being interviewed by Julius Streicher in a wig.

Well, my dears, there are dozens of things I could comment on, but I do not have the time. The Bishop and I are catching the train to Scotland in a short while, so my next missive will be from the Trossachs. We are staying at Inverbladderleekie Castle as guests of the Earl of Dunfondling, so it should be splendid. Mr. Slope, who will of course accompany us, has been tossing his caber all week in preparation. I will report in due course. So, as the whoopee cushion of democracy is smothered  by the haunches of the Abbotopotamus and the soiled underwear of Momentum is made sparkling clean by the bleaching of mainstream media, I bit you a fond farewell for this week.

  • michaelkx

    you have done it again madam, hit the nail on the head.

    • Maalaistollo

      Unlike the ABC, who keeps putting his finger on the nail and then hits it on the head.

  • Inspector General

    Without wishing to dull your thunder, Mrs Proudie, but marvellous news just in…

    Barchester United’s Director of Football and Club Shop Tat is up for an equality award, to be presented by no less a personage than the Prime Minister. He announced that under his watch, Barchester will never sign a white man again, and certainly not field one. “Africans are the best by far” he said “They don’t even have to be that good, either”

    The Inspector’s faith in humanity has been re-established….

  • Father David

    At least Charles – King and Martyr had a trial in public which is more than Bishop Chimes has been afforded. The Kangaroo Court in which the case was first considered was extremely one sided, to say the least. I understand that the “new information” which has come to light concerns a dispute over whether it was the right or the left ankle that the Bishop of Littlehampton did espy that frosty morn so long, long ago?
    By the by, the exhibition of Charles I collection of paintings at the R A which Cromwell flogged off to the highest bidder is well worth a viewing.

  • Chefofsinners

    Surely your most dazzlingly hilarious piece ever, Mrs Proudie. It took me ten minutes to read the first two paragraphs, through many tears and much slapping of the thigh.
    Perhaps you would accept a position as governess to my young ward, Miss Jocelyn Rees-Mogg, who disgraced herself in Bristol yestereve?

    • Bernard from Bucks

      “much slapping of the thigh.”
      Not sexual harassment I hope?

      • dannybhoy

        Nah, he’s being fattened up for Christmas..

  • Ray Sunshine

    No Nudes is Good Nudes is the title that P. G. Wodehouse gave to the American edition of his novel published in Britain as A Pelican at Blandings. Perhaps, Mrs Proudie, you might find the time to explain to Miss Constance Ball-Clencher that Wodehouse is not always to be taken literally.

  • Royinsouthwest

    “The very act of removing art is a piece of art in itself. It makes us contemplate the absence of emotion, the emptiness of the universe and the depravity of hairy men.”

    I am not quite sure about the “depravity of hairy men” Mrs. Proudie but I thought this sentence was intended as practical advice for Tracey Emin.

  • dannybhoy

    “Church of England reopens investigation into long-dead Bishop Chimes of Littlehampton, who allegedly caught sight of Mistress X’s ankle while she was strangling a chicken in 1515..”
    What an opener!
    Have you sent this to Lambeth Palace?
    and this..
    “, but my Lord the Bishop confided that the Primate has the look, competence and reasoning of a startled goldfish faced with an imminent introduction to the Armitage Shanks.”
    You have a genuine literary gift Mrs Proudie.

    • Jilly

      ‘… a startled goldfish….’ – a classic case of physiognomy reflecting psychology….

  • SonoView

    I am especially moved by the verse in Neutergendery 12 which states, “Suffer the little children to walk in the paths of the transgender, and question not this precept. For he that does so will be called an evil bigot and will be damned to the deepest pit of Twitter hell.

    • Dr. Professional

      The bowels of my compassion are moved by the next verse: “Xe asked, ‘Hast thou not read that the one who made them at the beginning ‘made them in the social constructs of male and female,’ and Xe said, ‘For this reason hath he granted free will in the matter: betwixt these two illusions shall one spirit (or a two spirit) find a place of highest self-expression. And whoever signalleth not virtue upon hearing the news of it shall be cast into the utter darkness and unfriended on Facebook.'”

      • SonoView

        Hellelujah. Am…. er!

    • Rhoda

      There is still a little time to respond to the government’s plans for Sex and Relationship Education and PSHE.

      https://consult.education.gov.uk/life-skills/pshe-rse-call-for-evidence/

  • bluedog

    Both brave and bracing to be travelling north of the border so early in the year, Mrs P. One wonders if you will have time to show your Lord Bishop the Paps of Jura, and if he is unimpressed, one recommends treating him to a little of the Spittal of Glenshee.

  • Inspector General

    An Inspector returns, Mrs Proudie, having witnessed the Barchester Girl Pipers rehearse. Commandant Miss Prendergast informs that thanks to the recent rival of an old PC law, to wit, being a real female and looking too pretty in public, they face disbandment. They hoped to get round the law by doing their thing in black balaclavas but even the hardened Inspector found that to be chilling. “Not even the EDL will want to hire us now” sobbed the broken lady.

  • It was a perfect example of mindless ideology brought crashing down by superior logic and intellect

    Newman’s ideology isn’t mindless, it is the product of a different type of mind which abhors free speech and limits public debate by the liberal use of scare words—offensive, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, homophobic, etc—backed up by the threat of imprisonment. Tragically for Western civilization with its love of free speech, that different type of mind is in the ascendant and the foundations of Western society—the nation state with its homogeneous population, Christianity, the traditional family—are under sustained attack.

  • TropicalAnglican

    A poster on another blog has put up the link to the memo:
    http://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180129/106822/HMTG-115-IG00-20180129-SD001.pdf

    This part should be of particular interest: “…Steele said he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.””

    Why should an ex-MI6 intelligence officer hate American Trump so much? It was President Trump who said just a few days ago, “The real me is someone who loves Britain” (interview with Piers Morgan). Trump has been bending over backwards for Britain. Shouldn’t Steele reserve his loathing for Britain’s real enemies rather than its biggest ally?

    The Daily Mail headline sums it up succinctly:

    F.B.I.A.S.E.D: Memo reveals James Comey used dodgy ‘golden showers’ dossier to get Trump team surveillance warrant even though top officials KNEW it was paid for by Hillary and British spy who wrote it was desperate to keep him out of office
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5344921/Trump-green-lights-release-explosive-Nunes-memo.html

    OK, I doubt if this memo on its own will be enough to answer Mrs Proudie’s prayer, but I understand more memos/documents may be forthcoming, and perhaps the legal minds on here may also like to have a shot at the implications …

    • bluedog

      It will probably go something like this. The Democrat National Committee, which may be part funded by the Russians, commissioned Steele to find out the extent to which Trump was part funded by the Russians.

  • Anton

    Trossachs to you, Mrs Proudie!

    • Anton

      Can Mr Slope keep his Trossachs up?

      • Royinsouthwest

        I imagine that he will be wearing a kilt in Scotland.

        • Pubcrawler

          I would prefer not to imagine that.

  • dannybhoy
  • carl jacobs

    Lord Clive? Did I miss something?

    • IanCad

      Clive of India Carl. Splendid chap! One of the founders of the Raj. Hauled before a parliamentary inquisition to explain his wealth, he was famous for the retort: “My God! Mr. Chairman; I stand astonished at my own moderation.”
      Once upon a time there were men in these Isles.

      • carl jacobs

        It had to be something like that. Can anything good come out of Scotland? I mean … how else do you account for Haggis?

        • Pubcrawler

          The road to England. (And whisky.)

          • CliveM

            Grrrrr…………….,,,,

          • Pubcrawler

            That was not an exhaustive list. There is also some decent beer.

          • CliveM

            Some decent pubs as well.

          • Pubcrawler

            Yes, but they don’t come out of Scotland, they have to stay put.

          • CliveM

            Can’t argue with that.

          • Anton

            Enjoy the rugby Clive?

          • From Jerusalem to Jericho.

        • IanCad

          John Paul Jones and Alexander Hamilton.
          As to haggis; my grandparents sent us one every Christmas. Needs extreme doctoring up to make it palatable (Fowlers Black Treacle) Still sold in the supermarkets over here.

          • Royinsouthwest

            Isn’t haggis banned in the United States? Perhaps one of our commentators from across the pond will let us know.

          • carl jacobs

            Yes, it is banned. Not unlike cholera and swine flu.

          • IanCad

            Can’t remember ever seeing it over there.
            On the other hand – I never looked for it.

          • John Paul Jones – a murderer, pirate and a traitor!

          • carl jacobs

            Heh. Now that’s rich. Someone from Britain complaining about piracy.

            Anyways. He fought loyally for the United States. He was no traitor.

        • Chefofsinners

          Anything good will come out of Scotland.

          • Like the rivers flowing from Eden…

            I chose to misinterpret your intemperate, inane, indecent, inept, iniquitous remark.

          • Chefofsinners

            A brain frozen, drowned and ravaged by mosquitoes, no doubt. Perhaps you will see it more clearly tomorrow, during your three minutes of daylight.

          • IanCad

            Hope all goes well with your upcoming surgery John. Tomorrow isn’t it?
            Chin up! Prayers.

        • Your allusion should supply the answer.

        • Brian

          A Scottish mother and a Wee Free gave you your 45th President.

        • magnolia

          Haggis is excellent, and Scottish breakfast also rocks. The world would be greatly impoverished without Scottish engineering, invention, architecture, exploration, literature, art, and music, including the great bagpipes.

          On this particular issue your view “was necht worth ane pair of auld gray sox” as one of Scotland’s famous sons would say!

    • CliveM

      Modesty forbids me to boast.

      • dannybhoy

        Hasn’t ever stopped you before..

  • David

    Ahh, dear lady, after a difficult and frustrating week it is indeed most refreshing to read your splendid letter. So thank you indeed for your most fruitful labours with the quill. Do enjoy the beautiful Trossachs.

    “Where will fortune take Mr Rees-Mogg ?” Hopefully to Number 10 !
    Putting the Moggster in charge is the only thing that will make me revert, from voting Ukip which is in a sorry state indeed, to the Conservatives. With Jacob Rees-Mogg leading, the party could once again become genuinely conservative socially and fiscally.

  • IanCad

    “She has also been chiselling at the putti.”
    Although I live a sheltered life most of Mrs. P’s diaries are readily dechipherable to me.
    I am at a loss with the above. An Indian (Raj) connection maybe?
    Wonderful and delightful Mrs. P. Thank you.

    • Ray Sunshine

      Closer to home, Ian. Not India but Italy.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Putto

      • IanCad

        Thanks Ray! I must have been thinking of “Putee” Lord only knows how one would chisel those.

        Off-topic, but I just stumbled upon a transcript of the Jordan Peterson/Cathy Newman debate. If you have not already seen them –Enjoy!!

        https://katana17.wordpress.com/2018/01/22/jordan-peterson-debates-cathy-newman-on-the-gender-pay-gap-transcript/

        • Ray Sunshine

          Extraordinary! That must rank as one of the worst interviews in the history of broadcasting. She bungles her job so badly you feel embarrassed for her. In the early part, I thought she was deliberately pretending to misunderstand what he was saying, as a way of setting a trap for him. But from a certain moment onward it dawned on me that she simply lacked the capacity to pay attention to his words and to puzzle out their meaning. Well, well. Where does she go from here, I wonder?

          • Royinsouthwest

            She will be OK. Her bosses at Channel 4 will make sure that next time they want Cathy Newman to tackle politically incorrect views they will invite someone who is not particularly bright or is a nervous public speaker to be interviewed by her so that she has a better chance of making him or her look like a fool.

          • Anton

            She did a good job ambushing John Smyth.

          • Pubcrawler

            “I thought she was deliberately pretending to misunderstand what he was saying, as a way of setting a trap for him”

            That’s what she thought she was doing, too. But she lacks the wit to carry it off.

          • dannybhoy

            Kathy Newman was sticking to the methods she had learned at college or uni or somewhere. “Now you start with this, proceed to that, press home your attack, and ipso fatso you’ve won the discussion.”
            Except that she didn’t listen to what he was saying, she heard what she thought he should be saying… Hence the oft repeated phrase, “So you’re saying..!”

          • bluedog

            Now that Newman has been busted, other potential interviewees are going to study Peterson’s technique and take her apart if they can. Johnson, Gove and Rees-Mogg would all be capable of demolishing her defences, so to speak.

          • IanCad

            As would, I dare say, most of the contributors to this blog.
            I had never seen or heard Cathy Newman before the Peterson vid.
            I must say in her defence; apart from the fact her arguments were routed at every turn, she did still appear to me to be quite charming and ladylike.

          • bluedog

            The Inspector versus Newman at the Mouse and Wheel? Standing room only.

          • dannybhoy

            Yerssss,
            She’s a real headturner ain’t she? “In her defence….!”
            You’ve been smit lad -smit by a pretty face..

          • IanCad

            Although it is a universal given that conservative women are always, on average, more attractive than their rabid left-wing sisters; Nevertheless it is rare for any lady to be completely lacking in any feminine magic.

          • dannybhoy

            And those ladies know how to work their magic bro.
            If all else fails, a pout, a tear, a muffled sob…
            And we blokes turn to putty.. :0)

          • dannybhoy

            I have a relative who works in another field, but shares similar feminist views. The idea is to go on the attack, force the person onto the defensive, and don’t give them time to respond thoughtfully. As soon as you slow them down and force them to examine what they are saying, they lose momentum. I call it ‘verbal blitzkrieg’…

          • magnolia

            I would think her researchers made a strong case that he believed x,y, and z, and her conviction that he was as they said was so strong that his own words came a poor second, hence the cognitive dissonance.

            One thing she should have realised much earlier was that it is unwise to try to use psychological techniques on a professor of Psychology. I suspect that the somewhat inaccurate idea that he was “alt-right”, therefore in reality thick and easy to outwit meant that they took this foolish risk.. Much better to be natural, and flexible. Treating a calm rational, and seemingly good-natured person like a potential Mussolini doesn’t play well.

  • chiaramonti

    But, surely, there was no Church OF England in 1515?

    • Nice try… In 1515 there was simply the Church in England, which was the Church of England or the English Church or the Church of the English. In 1534 the Church in England became known as the Church of England. Some, of course, demurred.

      • chiaramonti

        But, when Mary came to the throne, the church resumed obedience to Rome. In 1558 when Elizabeth succeeded, all the Bishops (apart from Kitchin of Llandaff) were deprived of their sees. So should we not date the Church of England from the religious settlement of 1559?

        • Inspector General

          In 1515, Synod was due to discuss a possible split from Rome, but it didn’t make the final agenda. Instead they passed a motion insisting homosexuality should be a subject taught in what was the rudimentary schooling system, and also decided that as many of the Spanish Army who made it to these shores should be given permanent right of residence.

          • Royinsouthwest

            Unfortunately the education system in 1515 paid little attention to the Synod’s deliberations. Now, however, our schools are trying very hard to make up for lost time and a large “educational” publisher is rushing to help them.

            UK Education Giant Unveils Hard-Left, Identity Politics-Pushing LGBT Classroom Programme
            http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/03/education-left-identity-politics-class/

            Announcing an ‘LGBT-inclusive’ update to all of its products, education giant Pearson has launched a guide to pushing ‘social justice’ activism in every part of the school curriculum.

          • Inspector General

            Enthusiastic homosexuals want gay to be taught as a VALID and EQUAL alternative to the hetronorm. Mrs May, being a woman, doesn’t understand how impossible that is going to be. She will just want ‘what is best’ applied.

            One cannot see how Conservative voting heterosexual voters, or Labour equivalents are going to take kindly to what may be their only son being encouraged to bum his best mate, or talk to the weirdos that hang around school gates at going home time. The whole thing is going to blow up in her face if she doesn’t end it immediately. And we haven’t even mentioned the ethnics whose opinion of it all can quite accurately be described as murderous, in an Inspector’s far from humble opinion…

          • IanCad

            I do hope this parasitic, government dependent monster goes the way of Carillion.
            And, perhaps, Interserve, Capita and Serco, as well as all the dodgy Foreign Aid Contractors, beginning with Adam Smith International.

          • magnolia

            It gets more repulsive by the moment. Some people appear to want little children who should be playing and enjoying their lives at their own appropriate level of child development to be constantly focused on adult angst about who operates what genitalia and how with whom. I thank God that my generation was spared such filthy trivia put out by selfish and self-obsessed adults, unfit to be anywhere near children, and that my own children were mostly shielded, and allowed to grow up in peace. Surely this is the stuff of Gehenna.

        • From Jack’s perspective, the “Revolution of 1559” represented a break from and not a continuation of the Church in England.

          It’s quite remarkable to think that Parliament was summoned in 1559 to consider a Reformation Bill to recreate an independent Church of England and that questions of Christian theology became a matter of temporal legislation and political consensus, not subject to a spiritual authority – unless, of course, one considered the Monarch occupied such a position.

          Amongst many objections to the government proposals in 1559, the House of Lords refused to agree to a denial of belief in the Real Presence of Christ in Holy Communion, they also allowed for liturgical vestments, wanted the celebration of the Communion in altars/tables against the east wall, and refused to grant Elizabeth the title of Supreme Head of the Church. After much political fudging, the Act of Supremacy and the Act of Uniformity were passed and Elizabeth was deemed the “Supreme Governor” instead of “Supreme Head” to pacify those concerned about a female leader of the church. The Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist was implied without defining it as a doctrine. In 1662 the words of the rubric were changed back to “corporal” to exclude the meaning that Christ was present physically in flesh and blood. All but one of the bishops lost their posts for refusing the oath of Royal supremacy.

          Jack sees the Church of England as being born in a refusal to adopt any explicit theology. This would have required defining beliefs and doctrinal detail and Lutherans and Calvinists/Puritans disagreed too much on these to do so. There would be a supposed conformity to the teachings of the Church Fathers and Catholic bishops of the first five centuries of the Christian Church (despite no agreement on what these were (was it congregational or episcopalian?); a *continuity* with the early Church to avoid the *errors* of *popery*.

          This compromise ultimately led to the English Civil War.

          • Anton

            Too bad that the Church Fathers often disagreed amongst themselves then.

            It’s quite remarkable to think that… questions of Christian theology became a matter of temporal legislation and political consensus

            You found it routine when the theological question was whether those who were labelled as heretics by the Church of Rome should be executed.

          • Talk about a non sequitur! Now, now, you’re exhibiting symptoms of compulsive-obsessive fixation. The Church Fathers, with the odd exception, agreed on the essentials of the faith and any differences were settled by the Church authorities – not a temporal body.
            Besides, one rather assumed your sympathies lay with the dissident non-conformists who were irked because their interpretations weren’t accepted and a formal prayer book and an episcopal structure was retained. Too much popery!

          • Anton

            The nonconformists were irked not by the prayer book, but by its compulsory imposition upon all corporate worship. It is odd that a Roman Catholic should condone that.

            If you want your church not to be considered a temporal body of this world then let it give up being its own nation state.

          • Jack doesn’t “condone” the enforced imposition of protestant worship by a State seeing to eliminate Catholicism by introducing invalid rubrics for the Mass and Sacraments. The Book of Common Prayer presented the *theology* of the Reformation. Indeed, Jack would have joined the Prayer Book Rebellion!

          • magnolia

            Validity is measured in closeness of the person/people to the Spirit of Christ. God is not mocked and knows of no other validity. He is not a tick-box God, an institutionalised boxed-up controlled God, or a God of the rubrics, but the God of the entire universe.

      • ardenjm

        “In 1515 there was simply the Church in England which was simply part of the Catholic Church and no more an autonomous ‘Church in England’ than the Church in France, Spain or anywhere else.” There you go. Fixed that for you.
        There was simply the Church – in communion with the See of Rome as it had been ever since St Augustine of Canterbury had been sent by the Pope to evangelise the Angles.

        You’ve rendered that which is secondary or accidental – its Englishness – into something primary or essential. Which, of course, is the hallmark of heresy.
        So yes, of course some demurred: the ones faithful and true to the 1000 years of the Church of their Fathers did. You don’t get the monopoly of Englishness just because you co-opted the name. The sons and daughters of England who remained true to the Church are just as much English men and women as those who followed their heretical masters into New Church of National Identity.

        • Anton

          The true church in England in 1515 comprised the Lollards.

          • ardenjm

            Yup.
            What a surprise. You declare the true Church those that agree with you.

          • pobjoy

            I think Anton was phrasing the context as your own, not as his. The Lollard (i.e. proto-Protestant) population of England is estimated as around 60% in the late 14th century, and throughout society, from royal court to village inn. It declined after that only due to repressive measures, the oldest of all papalist traditions.

          • ardenjm

            I must have read too much Eamon Duffy.
            He’s Catholic – you can disqualify him.

            And too much Christopher Haigh.
            Oh, hang on: he’s not.

            And too much Rodney Stark.
            Oh damn it: he’s not, either.

            pobjoy: you must have read too much Jack Chick.
            And Dan Brown.

          • pobjoy

            I must have read too much Eamon Duffy.

            🙂 That’s not difficult. But how is that you can read anything? Because it was the likes of Lollards that made it possible for you to read.

            After the Fall of Rome, for about five hundred years, the population of Europe was tiny, perhaps no bigger than the population of Poland today. It was impoverished, illiterate, superstitious, with ‘tin pot’ monarchies, and no credit to anyone. That is when ‘the Church’ held most sway, though, even then, it was never nearly as influential as Catholics have been told. Many ‘priests’ were left to their own devices, their bishops absent, in normal circumstances. They knew no Latin, and understood little of their liturgy. In distant parts, there were no priests at all. One of the causes of the Reformation was appalling shock at the absence of a priest at the death of a villager, that bred the reasonable view that the whole ‘Church’ idea was a con.

            Just as soon as there was increased wealth, ‘the Church’ began to be overthrown.

          • ardenjm

            10% pobjoy. Suck it up.

            “It was impoverished, illiterate, superstitious, with ‘tin pot’ monarchies, and no credit to anyone.”
            Yeah, yeah.
            Take it to Aachen, mate:
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palatine_Chapel,_Aachen#/media/File:Aix_dom_int_vue_cote.jpg
            Take it to Ravenna:
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basilica_of_San_Vitale#/media/File:Basilica_of_San_Vitale_-_Lamb_of_God_mosaic.jpg
            Take it to Armenia:
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Etchmiadzin_Cathedral#/media/File:Էջմիածնի_Մայր_Տաճար.jpg
            Take it to Auxerre:
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbey_of_Saint-Germain_d%27Auxerre#/media/File:Auxerre_-_Abbaye_Saint-Germain_-_2.jpg
            Take it to Lindisfarne:
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindisfarne_Gospels#/media/File:LindisfarneFol27rIncipitMatt.jpg

            There are your 5-10th century “Dark Ages” for you.

            Your anti-Catholic bigotry has rendered you wilfully ignorant.
            But here is some “Dark Ages” Gregorian Chant to enlighten you in your bleaker-still personal spiritual darkness:

          • pobjoy

            Do you have any nice photos of the homes ordinary Catholics lived in?

          • dannybhoy

            The Lollards..
            “The Lollards were a group of anti-clerical English Christians who lived between the late 1300s and the early 1500s. The Lollards were followers of John Wycliffe, the Oxford University theologian and Christian Reformer who translated the Bible into vernacular English. The Lollards had profound disagreements with the Catholic Church. They were critical of the Pope and the hierarchical structure of Church authority. The Lollards emphasized personal piety, humility, and simplicity in their relationship to God, rather than formality. The term ‘Lollard’ was a derogatory term given to the group by the established Church. The exact origin of the term remains uncertain, but it is believed by many etymologists to have come from the Dutch word ‘lollaerd,’ meaning ‘mumbler.’ By the mid-1400s, the word had essentially become synonymous with ‘heretic.’
            https://study.com/academy/lesson/the-lollards-followers-of-john-wycliffe-definition-lesson-quiz.html
            The Lollards emphasized personal piety, humility, and simplicity in their relationship to God, rather than formality.

            I’d go along with that 100%.
            Dunno about the mumbler bit though Anton. Where did that come from?

          • dannybhoy

            Further investigation into your Lollards yield this Anton..

            The Twelve Conclusions of the Lollards

            The Twelve Conclusions of the Lollards are preserved in their original English form (other Latin summaries survive) in Roger Dymok’s “Against the Twelve Heresies” of the Lollards, an elaborate refutation of each of the heresies, written in 1396-97 for Richard II. The original conclusions were presented to parliament (which took no action) and posted at St. Paul’s Cross.
            The text that follows is literally translated from the Middle English, at the cost of some archaisms and obscurities, a few of which are explained in italicized glosses.

            We poor men, treasurers of Christ and his Apostles, denounce to the Lords and the Commons of the Parliament certain conclusions and truth for the reformation of the Holy Church of England, the which has been blind and leprous many years by the maintenance of the proud prelacy, borne up with flattering of private religion, the which is multiplied to a great charge and onerous [to] people here in England.

            The First Conclusion:
            State of The Church

            When the Church of England began to dote in temporality after her stepmother, the great Church of Rome, and churches were slain by appropriation to diverse places. Faith, Hope, and Charity began for to flee out of our Church. For Pride with his sorry genealogy of deadly sins challengeth it by title of heritage. This conclusion is general and proved by experience, custom, and manner, as you shall after hear.

            The Second Conclusion:
            The Priesthood

            The Second Conclusion is this: Our usual priesthood, the which began in Rome feigned of a power higher than angels, is not the priesthood the which Christ ordained to his Apostles. This conclusion is proved: for the priesthood of Rome is made with signs, rites, and bishops’ blessings, and that is of little virtue. nowhere ensampled in the Holy Scripture, for the bishops ordinals in the New Testament be little of record. And we can not see that the Holy Ghost, for any such signs, gives any gifts, for he and his noble gifts may not stand with deadly sin in no matter person. The corollary of this conclusion is that it is full uncouth to many that be wise to see bishops play with the holy ghost in making of their orders, for they give crowns in characters in stead of white harts, and that is the livery of Antichrist, brought into Holy Church to color idleness.

            The Third Conclusion:
            Clerical Celibacy

            The Third Conclusion, sorrowful to hear, is: That the law of continence annexed to priesthood, that in prejudice of women was first ordained, induces sodomy in Holy Church; but we excuse us by the Bible, for the suspect decree that says we should not name it. Reason and experience prove this conclusion. For delicious meats and drinks of men of Holy Church will have needful purgation or worse. Experience for the privy assay of such men is that they like not women. The corollary of this conclusion is that the private religions. beginners of this sin, were most worthy to be annulled but God, for his might, of privy sin send open vengeance.

            The Fourth Conclusion:
            Transubstantiation

            The Fourth Conclusion that most harms the innocent people is this: That the sacrament of bread induces all men but a few to idolatry, for they ween that Christ’s body, that never shall out of heaven, by virtue of the priest’s word should be essentially enclosed in a little bread, that they show to the people. But would God that they would believe that the Doctor Evangelicus says in his Trialogue, quod panis materialis est habitudinaliter corpus Christi. For we suppose that on this wise may every true man and woman in God’s law make the sacrament of the bread without any such miracle. The corollary of this conclusion is that if Christ’s body be endued with everlasting joy, the service of Corpus Christi made by Friar Thomas is untrue and painted full of false miracles, and that is no wonder, for Friar Thomas that same time, holding with the Pope, would have made a miracle of a hen’s egg, and we know well that every lie openly preached turns itself to villainy that ever was true and without lack.

            The Fifth Conclusion
            Exorcisms and Hallowings

            The fifth conclusion is this: that exorcisms and hallowings, made in the church, of wine, bread, and wax, water, salt, oil and incense, the stone of the altar, upon vestment, miter, cross, and pilgrim staffs be the very practice of necromancy rather than of the holy theology. This conclusion is proved thus: For by such exorcisms creatures be charged to be of higher virtue than their own kind, and we see no thing of change in no such creature that is so charmed but by false belief, the which is the principal of the Devil’s craft. The corollary of this, that is the book that charmeth holy water spread in Holy Church were all true, us thinks verily that holy water used in holy church should be the best medicine to all manner of sickness. Cuius contrarium experimur.

            The Sixth Conclusion:
            Clerics in Secular Offices

            The sixth conclusion that maintaineth much pride is: that a king and a bishop all in one person, a prelate and a justice in temporal cause, a curate and an officer in worldly service, make every realm out of good rule. This conclusion is openly showed, for temporality and spirituality be two parts of Holy Church and therefore he that hath taken him to the one should not meddle him with the other, quia nemo potest duobus dominis servire. Us thinketh that hermaphrodite or ambidexter were a good name to such men of double estate. The corollary is that for we, procurators of God, for this cause pursue to this Parliament that all manner of curates, both high and low, be fully excused of temporal office and occupy them with their cure and naught else.

            The Seventh Conclusion:
            Prayers for the Dead

            The Seventh conclusion that we mightily affirm is: that special prayers for dead men’s souls made in our church, preferring one by name more than another, this is the false ground of alms deeds, on the which all alms houses in England be wickedly grounded. This conclusion is proven by two skills. One is for prayer meritorious and of value should be a work proceeding from high charity, and perfect charity accepts no persons, quia diliges proximum tuum, etc. Wherefore us thinks that the gifts of temporal goods to priests and to alms houses is the principal cause of special prayers, the which is not far from simony. Another skill for special prayer made for men damned to everlasting pain is to God greatly displeasing, and though it be doubt, it is lightly to true Christian people that the founders of the alms houses for their venomous dotacion be for the most part passed the broad way. The corollary is the prayer of value s[ringing out of perfect charity should embrace in general all those that God would have saved and leave their merchandise now used for special prayers made to mendicants and possessioners and other souls’ priests, the which be a people of great charge to all the realm maintained in idleness, for it was proved in a book that the king heard that an hundred of alms houses sufficed to the realm and thereof should fall the greatest increase possible to temporal part.

            The Eighth Conclusion;
            Pilgrimages

            The eighth conclusion needful to tell the people beguiled is the pilgrimage, prayers, and offerings made to blind roods and deaf images of tree and stone be near kin to idolatry and far from alms deeds. And though this forbidden imagery be a book of errors to the lewd people, yet the image used of Trinity is most abominable. This conclusion God openly showeth, commanding to do almsdeeds to men that be needy. for they be the image of God in a more likeness than the stock of the stone, for God sayeth not Faciamus lignum ad ymaginem et similitudinem nostram aut lapidem, but faciamus hominem etc. For the high worship that clerks call latria longeth to the godhead alone and the lower worship that is called dulia longeth to man and to angel and to lower creatures. The corollary is that the service of the Rood, done twice every year in our church, is fulfilled of idolatry, for if the Rood tree, nails, and the spear, and the crown of God should be so holy worshipped, then were Judas’ lips, whoso might them get, a wonder great relic. But we pray thee, pilgrim, us to tell when thou first offerest to saints’ bones enshrined in any place, whether relieves thou the saint that is in bliss or the alms house that is so well endowed. For men be canonized, God knows how, and for to speak more in plain, true Christian men suppose that the points of that noble man that men call Saint Thomas, were no cause of martyrdom.

            The Ninth Conclusion:
            Confession

            The ninth conclusion that holdeth the people low is, that the articles of confession that is said necessary to the salvation of man, with a feigned power of absolution enhanceth priests’ pride, and giveth them opportunity of calling other than we will not say. For lords and ladies be arrested that for fear of their confessors, that they dare not say a truth, and in time of confession is the best time of wooing and of privy continuance of deadly sin. They say that they be commissaries of God to deem of every sin, to foul and cleanse whomso they like. They say that they have the keys of heaven and of hell, they may curse and bless, bind and unbind at their own will, in so much that for a bushel of wheat or twelve pence by year they will sell the bliss of heaven by charter of clause of warranty, ensealed with the common seal. This conclusion is seen in use that it needeth none other proof. Correlarium: The Pope of Rome that feigneth him high treasurer of holy church, having the worthy jewel of Christ’s passion in his keeping, with the deserts of all hallows of heaven, by which he giveth the pardon a pena et a culpa. He is a treasurer most banished out of charity, since he may deliver the prisoners that be in pain at his own will, and make himself so that he shall never come there, Here may every true Christian well see that there is much privy falseness hid in our church.

            The Tenth Conclusion:
            War, Battle, and Crusades

            The tenth conclusion is that manslaughter by battle or law of righteousness for temporal cause or spiritual with out special revelation is express contrary to the New Testament, the which is a law of grace and full of mercy. This conclusion is openly proved by example of Christ’s preaching here on earth. the which most taught to love and to have mercy on his enemies. and not for to slay them. The reason is of this, that for the more party, there men fight, after the first stroke charity is broken; and who so dyeth out of charity goth the high way to hell. And over this, we know well that no clerk can find by scripture or by reason lawful punishment of death for one sin and not for another. But the law of mercy, that is the New Testament, forbade all manslaughter: in euangelio dictum est antiquis. Non occides. The corollary is: it is an holy robbing of poor people when lords purchase indulgences a pena et a culpa to them that helpeth with his host. and gathereth to slay the Christian men in far lands for good temporal, as we have seen. And knights, that run to heathenness to get them a name in slaying of men, get much maugré of the King of Peace; for the meekness and sufferance our belief was multiplied, and fighters and manslayers Jesu Christ hateth and menaceth. Qui gladio percutit, gladio peribit.

            The Eleventh Conclusion:
            Female Vows of Continence and Abortion.

            The eleventh conclusion is shameful for to speak: that a vow of continence made in our church of women, the which be fickle and imperfect in kind, is cause of bringing in of most horrible sin possible to man kind. For though slaying of children ere they be christened, abortion, and destroying of kind by medicine be full sinful, yet knowing with themselves [i.e., having intercourse with ] or [either] unreasonable beast or creature that beareth no life passeth in worthiness to be punished in pains of hell. The corollary is that widows and which as have taken the mantle and the ring, deliciously fed, we would they were wedded for we can not excuse them from privy sins.

            The Twelfth Conclusion:
            Arts and Crafts

            The twelfth conclusion is that the multitude of crafts not needful used in our church nourisheth much sin in waste, curiosity, and disguising. This showeth experience, and reason proveth, for nature with a few crafts sufficeth to need of man. The corollary is, since Saint Paul sayeth, we having our bodily food and clothing, we should hold ourselves satisfied, us thinketh that goldsmiths and armourers and all manner crafts not needful to men, after [according to] the Apostle, should be destroyed for the increase of virtue. For though to these crafts named were much more needful in the Old Law, the New testament hath voided these and many others.

            This is our embassy, that Christ has commanded us to pursue, at this time most acceptable for many causes. And though these matters be here shortly knit they be in another book longly declared, and may another more, all in our language, the which we would were communed to all true Christian men. We pray God of his endless goodness reform our church. all out of joint, to the perfections of the first beginning. Amen.

        • IanCad

          And prior to that sad day when Augustine entered our land the Church still retained much of its Apostolic purity.

          • ardenjm

            “Apostolic purity.”
            Sigh. You just mean a Church that agrees with you. And when it doesn’t you proclaim it un-Apostolic.

            Here:
            “Celtic-speaking areas were part of Latin Christendom as a whole, wherein a significant degree of liturgical and structural variation existed, along with a collective veneration of the Bishop of Rome that was no less intense in Britain and Ireland.”
            Richard Sharpe, ‘Some problems concerning the organization of the Church in early medieval Ireland’, Peritia 3 (1984), pp. 230-270; Patrick Wormald, ‘Bede and the ‘Church of the English’’, in The Times of Bede, ed. Stephen Baxter (Oxford: Blackwell Publishing, 2006), pp. 207-208, 220 n. 3

            Just get over yourself, already.

          • IanCad

            Your cited text pertains to an age far later than the early days of Christianity in Britain.
            Spread by the traders, administrators and soldiers of the time, apostolic purity was the form in which the Gospel was spread to these shores in the first and second centuries. Only gradually were the tenets, liturgy and observances changed as the Church of Rome spread her corruptions and misunderstandings throughout the regions where the Word had been sown.

          • ardenjm

            Ah, of course. My bad.
            The REALLY real purity was only in the first and second centuries.
            Here’s that most famous and accomplished second century theologian, St Ireneaus of Lyon:

            [W]e do put to confusion all those who, in whatever manner, whether by an evil self-pleasing, by vainglory, or by blindness and perverse opinion, assemble in unauthorized meetings; [we do this, I say,] by indicating that tradition derived from the apostles, of the very great, the very ancient, and universally known Church founded and organized at Rome by the two most glorious apostles, Peter and Paul; as also [by pointing out] the faith preached to men, which comes down to our time by means of the successions of the bishops. For it is a matter of necessity that every Church should agree with this Church, on account of its preeminent authority.

            3. The blessed apostles, then, having founded and built up the Church, committed into the hands of Linus the office of the episcopate. Of this Linus, Paul makes mention in the Epistles to Timothy. To him succeeded Anacletus; and after him, in the third place from the apostles, Clement was allotted the bishopric. This man, as he had seen the blessed apostles, and had been conversant with them, might be said to have the preaching of the apostles still echoing [in his ears], and their traditions before his eyes. Nor was he alone [in this], for there were many still remaining who had received instructions from the apostles. In the time of this Clement, no small dissension having occurred among the brethren at Corinth, the Church in Rome dispatched a most powerful letter to the Corinthians, exhorting them to peace, renewing their faith, and declaring the tradition which it had lately received from the apostles, proclaiming the one God, omnipotent, the Maker of heaven and earth, the Creator of man, who brought on the deluge, and called Abraham, who led the people from the land of Egypt, spoke with Moses, set forth the law, sent the prophets, and who has prepared fire for the devil and his angels. From this document, whosoever chooses to do so, may learn that He, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, was preached by the Churches, and may also understand the apostolic tradition of the Church, since this Epistle is of older date than these men who are now propagating falsehood, and who conjure into existence another god beyond the Creator and the Maker of all existing things. To this Clement there succeeded Evaristus. Alexander followed Evaristus; then, sixth from the apostles, Sixtus was appointed; after him, Telephorus, who was gloriously martyred; then Hyginus; after him, Pius; then after him, Anicetus. Soter having succeeded Anicetus, Eleutherius does now, in the twelfth place from the apostles, hold the inheritance of the episcopate. In this order, and by this succession, the ecclesiastical tradition from the apostles, and the preaching of the truth, have come down to us. And this is most abundant proof that there is one and the same vivifying faith, which has been preserved in the Church from the apostles until now, and handed down in truth.

            Against the Heresies Book III chapter 3

            And now you’ll tell me why this second century Bishop who literally shows you the apostolic genealogy and pre-eminence of Rome and the orthodoxy of its teaching isn’t REALLY an apostolically pure source.

            In short, IanCad you’ll exhibit your habitual bad faith and unstated claim to pontifex maximus status: YOU decide – by YOUR criteria – what counts as REAL apostolic purity.

            Same old, same old.

          • IanCad

            You’re not going to get much schtick from me over Irenaeus; after all, he helped define the Canon, contributed to our understanding of the Trinity, the authority of God and our relationship with Christ. Nor should we forget his most famous quote: “The glory of God is a man fully alive.”
            No, errors, such as they were in those early days, were not as those of later years. Constantine, Augustine (of Hippo) and others were the true corrupters of the gospel.
            The changing of the Sabbath, The Immortality of the Soul, Infant Baptism, Mariology. Original Sin. Everlasting Torment. All, doctrines that distort and pervert the words of scripture.

          • ardenjm

            St Ireneaus was the first theologian to call Our Lady the New Eve and had a high mariological understanding – no doubt because he had known and learnt from St Polycarpe who had known and learnt from St John the Evangelist.
            So Ireneaus lauds the Pope in Rome as guarantor of orthodox doctrine in the 2nd century. And the Irish and the Romano-British do prior to St Augustine of Canterbury’s mission to the newly arrived Angles.

            As for your list of ‘corruptions’ – like I’ve said to you before and will no doubt say to you in the future: you are making the “Apostolic” church in your own image.
            After all, even relics and their use is found in Scripture:
            http://biblehub.com/acts/19-12.htm
            I hope you still make use of them with the same pious devotion and trust in God’s use of material objects.
            The Catholic Church always has.
            Biblically.
            If you’ve stopped using them – you’re being unbiblical.
            And un-apostolic.
            Oops.

          • IanCad

            In that case the rot set in earlier than I thought.

          • Merchantman

            One of the glories of ‘the early church of these islands’ were its illuminated Bibles. They knew where truth lay.

        • bluedog

          ‘Presently towards completely dechristianised shipwreck…’

          And your view of Bergoglio’s performance is? Let’s face it, the structural problems of the Roman Church today are immense. As European vocations continue to decline, the face of the priesthood, then the higher ranks in the Roman Church, will become less European. With its European based management structure and with the Church’s membership increasingly outside Europe, there are tensions ahead. As English continues to grow as a global lingua franca, how long before the non-European component of your church demands that English be used in preference to Italian? That could be just the start.

          • ardenjm

            Oh there were rotten Popes before King Henry VIII and rotten Popes after him.
            There have been doctrinal quarrels and heresiarchs amongst Catholic prelates long before Cranmer’s own flippy-floppy version. They don’t succeed in changing the essence of the Church. But what happened under the Tudors was indeed just such one of those essential changes. Like Arianism, Marcionism, Montanism, Donatism each in different ways, so too Anglicanism no longer retains the fulness of the truth of the Church.
            You know how that little ‘iota’ that changes Christian Faith into Arianism – from homoousias to homoiousias? So too, then, that little change of a preposition: the Church in England, the Church of England – changes the nature of the reality being described.

            So my point was to skewer the absurd notion that there was any meaningful, vital continuity between the 1000 years of the Catholic Church in England and whatever nationalised ecclesiastical golem manufactured under Henry VIII’s reign and brought into shambling existence in the decades afterwards.

            It’s become a different kind of thing and one, I would argue that has progressively but undeniably drifted away from the fulness of the truth of Christ by increments down the centuries.

            The present Endgame of the Crisis of Modernism in the Catholic Church on the other hand you do describe well. It may well yet lead to heretical schism in the way the Lutheran heresy and the Tudor state appropriation of the Church did – but for the timebeing we’re not there yet.

        • pobjoy

          no more an autonomous ‘Church in England’ than the Church in France, Spain or anywhere else.

          That was pretty autonomous. There were two causes for that. One was that Europe, particularly Britain, was recovering from centuries of indigence due to poor agricultural production. Prosperity begat independence, and greater need for intelligent workforces, because intelligence begat prosperity. Also, publication of Marsilius’ Defensor Pacis in 1324 debunked papacy. So Vatican officials were wringing their hands at the monarchs of England and France, who made their own arrangements within their own realms. Without the military (and cruel) might of Spain, the Vatican might even have withered and died. The Spanish king in effect told the Vatican what to do; it had no choice.

          Those monarchies then knew that ‘the Church’ was quintessentially political, nothing to do with any genuine deity, and they were going to use it for their own ends, just as Constantine and Theodosius had done. So when Henry made the break, he did little more than formalise an existing situation. His failure was to stubbornly retain the dogmas that prevented economic growth and prosperity; though his dissolution of monasteries was a start.

          • ardenjm

            Unsurprisingly, pobjoy, you latch on to the marginal and render it central. You take an extreme and pretend it was the norm.

            You exemplify the original meaning of the word heresy.

          • pobjoy

            Admit it, arden, you’re well out of your depth.

          • ardenjm

            It’s true. Drowning in the blasphemies you spew from your mouth.

          • pobjoy

            It’s true. A blasphemy is what reminds a Catholic that he must be born again.

          • magnolia

            Does this sort of language show your belief in a good light? Just wondering….

          • dannybhoy

            When you have God’s sponsorship, what does it matter?

          • Inspector General

            Dissolving the monasteries destroyed at a stroke the 30-40% contribution they made to the GNP. You are not the first to suggest that future economic growth can be increased by removing existing economic activity. It’s called Revolution. Not Evolution. It is blunt not sophisticated. It is the stuff of fools and impatient men…

          • pobjoy

            It was not a social revolution; Henry made damn sure of that! It was not, at first, even an economic progression, because most of the cash raised was squandered on Henry’s military exploits. The long-term benefit was that agricultural surplus, that was steadily increasing, was retained by secular English owners. This facilitated nascent capitalism and increased wealth, subject to normal taxation, and laid the groundwork for the Industrial Revolution, the revolution that allows us to converse, here in the salubrious House of Trollope. 🙂

          • Inspector General

            Reads like unquestioned dogma, your understanding…

            One has long been of the opinion that men of a Protestant disposition never appreciated or will ever appreciate the Religious Orders for what they were. They care not to. For example, the monasteries were nothing to do with the episcopal church, and it’s ‘problems’. They were pure. They were effectively charities. Not for profit but for the community, religious and lay, where they were established. If you are looking for the foundation of the Industrial Revolution, there you have it. The organisation of land labour and capital working together for a common end. That, sir, is the embryonic from which we can now communicate right now. Not bags of corn stored in a private shed.

          • pobjoy

            Reads like unquestioned dogma, your understanding…

            Then question it, using your expertise! Heaven forfend that I should boast!

            One has long been of the opinion that men of a Protestant disposition never appreciated or will ever appreciate the Religious Orders for what they were.

            That’s reasonable. How can a person demonstrate the fruits of the Spirit, and give an answer for them to any enquirer, if locked away in seclusion?

            But actually, the primary monastic impulse was unemployment of the children of aristocrats who were not to inherit. Monasticism made life much easier ‘at the top’. When ‘the main chance’ came through investment in manufactories, the need no longer arose. The aristocracy went the same way as the monasteries, in time.

            Not bags of corn stored in a private shed.

            .before selling at a taxable profit. On the contrary. Capitalism is always a result of agricultural surplus. Why does the Lord Speaker place his/her resplendent fundament upon a Woolsack? (This seems to me by far the most fundamental aspect of the issue of abolition of the HOL.). It was Henry’s father, the VIIth of that name, who made much advance in the wool trade, and is perhaps the one individual most responsible for ‘the House of Trollope’.

          • Inspector General

            “the primary monastic impulse was unemployment of the children of aristocrats who were not to inherit. Monasticism made life much easier ‘at the top’.”

            What a silly fellow you are!

            The Religious Orders did not operate an officer cadet scheme. You went in at the bottom and you would have done all the jobs everyone else did. Cooking meals, cleaning, searching for firewood, making ale, ministering to the poor, caring for the diseased. As time went on, you would become responsible for organising lay employees to do same. You taught by example. They did what you did.

            You’re now in your forties or fifties. You have the chance to be appointed abbot. You may well be, with your rich childhood education your parents provided. But it followed a lifetime of devotion to God, the Order and Man. Hardly a ‘life at the top’ over many years.

          • CliveM

            A somewhat rose tinted view.

          • pobjoy

            The Religious Orders did not operate an officer cadet scheme

            Monastic enclaves departed from their ‘Rules’ according to opportunities of pelf. Their inmates were rather more carnal than the poor outside, who lived lives ‘nasty, brutish and short’. If you couldn’t live in a castle, or wangle a bishopric, it was by far the best fate; the best agricultural land, and ‘spiritual’ habits that involved minimal physical exertion.

          • Merchantman

            No we really deeply understand them appreciating them as being a bit like some EU scam a la Common Agriculture policy or Common Fisheries policy only then shoveling mountains of cash to the Pope and the Spanish Inquisition instead of Brussels. Oh and one almost forgot the New World scam whereby it was carved up by said Pope to exclusively favour Spain and Portugal ( 2018 read Germany and France). A bit like the No foreign trade deals punishment for naughty UK.
            No wonder we left the PEUpal Empire. Prodexit runs deep and thankfully many RC’s are now onside.

  • Chefofsinners

    UPDATE: Archbishop Mustin Hellbe has referred the case of Mistress X to the Virtue Signaller Pursuivant, Sarah Mullally. She has awarded the complainant the entire church pension fund and both of Robert Runcie’s testicles in compensation.

    Archbishop Bustin Tegrity has also commissioned Lord Carlile to call him an idiot some more, because it’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever said about him.

    • dannybhoy

      You berk!
      How would she know they’re really Runcie’s testicles?

      • Jilly

        Because they will be presented on a Runcie-ball spoon….

        • dannybhoy

          Very clever but image wise rather off putting..

  • Manfarang

    Oh dear Littlehampton! Me thinks Mrs. P has her dates mixed up. It was back in those innocent days of the 1950s when Sunday schools would organize an outing to enjoy the delights of that seaside resort. It was with great anticipation when we saw the double decker Southdown bus coming. One little urchin jumped on and exclaimed, “Take your hands off me you s*d”, only to turn round and see a smiling vicar trying to restrain him from getting on the bus before we were all ready to board. Anyway we caught sight of the Rev. reading a book called ‘Stranger in my body’ once we were underway. We were most concerned that he was reading some pornographic abomination.(the book was actually about a women who had multiple personalities. The story was made into a movie) Anyway the Big Dipper at Littlehampton didn’t disappoint. A truly thrilling ride.
    As for Bishop Chimes, wasn’t he one of those cut throat Catholics of Peking?

    • dannybhoy

      The 1950’s Sunday school outings. Kindly adults organising us onto the coach with perhaps mums and dads, sandwiches seasoned with er, sand, ice creams made with real milk, rock pools and sunburned faces and necks on the way home.
      Wonderful memories.
      Speaking of which, where is Len??

      • IanCad

        Narrow, winding stairs between stone walls. Arched doorways, a coal fire. Singing, remembering verses, listening to kind ladies who seemed so patient. Lemonade and teacakes after; and ending up with a visit and a prayer from the vicar. Long ago and far away.
        Len has not been very active as of late. Do hope all is well.

        • Merchantman

          Isn’t he having operation?

        • dannybhoy

          Memories long ago and far away, but still exerting an influence on what it means to be a decent human being, and the kind of man you want to be..
          I hope that Len is okay..

  • dannybhoy

    Chin up Clive, the Scots are still a much improved side, and with Laidlaw, Hogg Russell and some new boys whose names I can’t remember, the future’s still bright for Scottish rugby.
    The wife and I were of course rooting for Wales – they play with such passion- and it was great to see Halfpenny score two tries, and his kicking is amazing.It was a great match. Much better than the dire Ireland France funeral that followed..