christ child
Meditation and Reflection

And so the Christ Child comes, as we look for his appearing

The birth of the Christ Child, the Son of God, was heralded by the Angel of the Lord, accompanied by the Shekinah, the Glory of God, followed by a multitude of the Heavenly Host singing praises: ‘Hallelujah!’

And for whose benefit was this magnificent display?

Kings? Presidents? Politicians? Religious leaders?

No, it was all for a few lowly shepherds – humble, poor, obscure and unnamed rustics of whom nothing more is heard in Scripture thereafter. While today’s puffed-up prelates court the wealthy, famous and influential, so today’s wealthy, famous and powerful seek out the privileged counsel, private chapels and cathedral pulpits of those same prelates for their displays of religiosity.

But not these shepherds. No, the Lord deemed them worthy because they were lowly. They were not body-beautiful celebrities, gifted orators, powerful decision-makers or authoritative opinion-formers; they were simply ordinary men, and the Lord chose them to be among the first to know that the Christ Child was born; that the Messiah had entered history; that the Son of God had come to redeem mankind – Immanuel.

Hail the heav’n-born Prince of Peace!
Hail the Son of Righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings
Ris’n with healing in His wings
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! The herald angels sing
“Glory to the newborn King!”

The real deliverer and the real fulfilment of the needs of humanity is human, one of us, flesh of our flesh. He is born to rule, born to be a king, conceived of the house and lineage of David. His name is Wonderful – a mystery of divinity in humanity; Counsellor – the oracle of wisdom; the mighty God – the Word was not just with God, but was God; the Everlasting Father – not the same person as the Father, but of one substance with the Father; the Prince of Peace – bringing a peace that passes understanding.

And so the Christ Child comes.

Wishing all readers and communicants a blessed, joyful and peaceful Christmas.

More Under: ,
  • David

    A beautiful short piece, truly beautiful.
    Yes, and so Emmanuel, from the House of David, comes the Christ child, bringing hope to a fractured world. May the rich and powerful be put on notice, that great is their responsibility and, ultimately, accountability to the one true God – blessed be Him, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, blessed Trinity.
    Thank you Your Grace for another wonderful year of excellent articles.
    May I send greetings for a blessed, peaceful Christmas to all who visit this site whatever their creed, colour or politics.

  • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

    A lovely piece, Your Grace. May I also take this opportunity to wish you, and all my friends in this little corner of the blogosphere, a very Merry Christmas and a happy and joyous New Year!

    • dannybhoy

      And to you Mrs Proudie -whoever you are! Thank you for the hard work you have put into your wonderful Barchester Chronicles, both apposite and amusing as they always are. Have a lovely Christmas.

      • David

        Hear, hear !

        • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

          Now where did I put that mistletoe…many thanks dear David for your kind words and constant encouragement – Merry Christmas to you and yours!

          • David

            Thank you indeed Mrs Proudie, that was much appreciated !
            Have a good Christmas with His Lordship et al, and we all look forward to reading more episodes of The Barchester Chronicles in the New Year.

      • Mrs Proudie of Barchester

        Why thank you…and may your Christmas be truly blessed, dear danny…

  • dannybhoy

    “No, the Lord deemed them worthy because they were lowly..”
    Isn’t it wonderful to think that God has regard for the lowly of heart?

    Psalm 138:6
    “Though the Lord is on high,
    Yet He regards the lowly;
    But the proud He knows from afar.”

    Your writing reminds us that it is a King we worship; the Creator King who reigns on high over all His works, yet delights in the meek and lowly of heart.
    This from that old Lutheran hymn, “For all the Saints”..
    “. But, lo, there breaks a yet more glorious day;
    The saints triumphant rise in bright array;
    The King of Glory passes on His way.
    Alleluia! Alleluia!”
    Thank you Your Grace, and I wish everyone on this blog great joy this Christmastime, and may the Light of the World shine brightly in our hearts throughout the coming year.

    • Jilly

      And a Happy and Holy Christmas and much wagging of tails (Inuit – its the translation of ‘joy’) to you and Mrs Danny.

      • dannybhoy

        Thank you Jilly, I hope you have a lovely Christmas and many blessings to come..

  • SonoView

    On Friday I had a couple of spare hours in central London so I did a tour of Westminster Abbey (£22 !), I have not been there for years.

    Yes it is a magnificent building – but stuffed full of tombs and mausoleums of the great and powerful. The place reeks of earthly power and politics. And how some of the blighters thought that their earthy “good works” qualified them for a tomb in such a place I will never know. Although impressed by the building it did not make me feel “spiritual”.

    How fantastic it must have been for those lowly shepherds – nobodies – to witness the glorified heavenly hosts on the bare mountainside.

    • IanCad

      Twenty Two Pounds!!?? That’s a complete rip-off. Can’t see those lowly shepherds being able to afford it. Herod and his court, the Sanhedrin and the tax collectors, the owners of vineyards, should have no problem stumping up – the rest can go whistle.

      • Anton

        Free if you attend a service. But you can’t get to the tombs of the kings. That seems OK.

    • chiaramonti

      Pop down the road to Westminster Cathedral. Free and quite different atmosphere.

      • Anton

        Eastern Orthodox design, Roman Catholic church, fascinating but when will you finish the mosaic?

        Great bell tower to ascend!

    • Sybaseguru

      If you are going to St Pauls, just tell them you are going to see “Light of the world” by Holman Hunt and you get in for free. It was one of the conditions Hunt put on them having the painting.

      • Matt A

        Is this true? I cannot find confirmation email of this anywhere online.

        • Anton

          You could always go to a service. They are free.

    • Anton

      *All* of the great cathedrals are about the church’s worldly power, frankly. That doesn’t stop them being superlative engineering and artistic accomplishments, but I don’t buy the stuff trotted out about the motivation for building them.

      • betteroffoutofit

        Not quite sure I follow the ‘motivation’ meme, here. Is it perhaps a little sweeping? Haven’t there have been various reasons, over that couple of thousand years?
        Methinks some reasons/motivations would involve retaining, and building on, origins established as early as those of Romans (say up by Hadrian’s Wall, e.g.). Other reasons would give some support for the approach of Bede and his contemporaries towards conversion/re-conversion of early Britons and Angles/Jutes/Saxons. Just as illuminated manuscripts encouraged meditation through contemplation of interlace other than lettering, so did stained glass windows, stone crosses, religious meetings, etc.

        Doubtless, like education, law, and political organisation, church buildings only developed where and when they received support and encouragement from ptb – but that doesn’t mean those powers were ALL cynical, ignorant, and caged within post-modern limits!!!

        Furthermore, whether those powers coerced, or merely enjoyed, support from their less fortunate contemporaries — spiritual and theological factors were probably also at work. I do seem to recall learning that many medieval buildings were constructed/decorated by the voluntary contributions of craftsmen and stone-masons.

        However, 22 quid to look round the Abbey? Must one pay to attend services nowadays? Surely Britons aren’t that keen to get a view of the present-day mozzie perspective . . . .

        • Anton

          You can get in free for any service, of course. But not to the tombs of the kings. That seems reasonable.

          • betteroffoutofit

            Hmmm. Well, they can’t even see the Stone of Scone nowadays!

  • Chris Bell

    Not “a mystery of divinity in humanity” but THE mystery of Divinity. This mystery is absolute beyond time and space yet inclusive of them. Christmas is every single day of life…………born everyday. This Mystery confounds the relativism of the ‘modern’ mind which abhors any idea of an Absolute where even the word ‘divine’ is difficult for them to accept just in case it should offend and sound exclusive.

  • IanCad

    Same to you YG; and to all readers and posters.

  • BC:AD – U. A. Fanthorpe

    This was the moment when Before
    Turned into After, and the future’s
    Uninvented timekeepers presented arms.

    This was the moment when nothing
    Happened. Only dull peace
    Sprawled boringly over the earth.

    This was the moment when even energetic Romans
    Could find nothing better to do
    Than counting heads in remote provinces.

    And this was the moment
    When a few farm workers and three
    Members of an obscure Persian sect.
    Walked haphazard by starlight straight
    Into the kingdom of heaven.

    Merry Christmas, everyone.

  • dannybhoy

    I hope you and your family have a lovely Christmas Sarks, and I hope you get through your night shifts okay. (I hated shift work..)

  • DespiteBrexit

    Sat at the back of a worship service that is leaving me unmoved and more interested in my iPad, this simple but profound essay reminded me why I try to be a Christian. Thank you.

  • Royinsouthwest

    I hope His Grace won’t mind me going slightly off topic. In the run-up to Christmas there have been many appeals by charities for many worthy causes.

    I am sure His Grace would be pleased if we remembered that as well as taking a great deal of time and effort this blog also requires money to keep it going. In case anyone asks, realising that I ought to practise what I preach (although I do not actually preach!) I made a small contribution myself the week before last.

    Anyway, I greatly appreciate Cranmer’s epistles and also those of Mrs. Proudie and other less regular contributors as well as the comments of many of the regular readers, even those I do not always agree with.

    Merry Christmas everyone!

  • Anna

    May the joy of Christ fill your hearts this Christmas season!

  • len

    A blessed, joyful and peaceful Christmas to all on this blog.

  • ardenjm

    Veni veni Emmanuel
    Captivum solve Israel!
    Qui gemit in exilio,
    Privatus Dei Filio,
    Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel
    nascetur pro te, Israel.

    Veni o Jesse virgula!
    Ex hostis tuos ungula,
    De specu tuos tartari
    Educ, et antro barathri.
    Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel
    nascetur pro te, Israel.

    Veni, veni o oriens!
    Solare nos adveniens,
    Noctis depelle nebulas,
    Dirasque noctis tenebras.
    Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel
    nascetur pro te, Israel.

    Veni clavis Davidica!
    Regna reclude coelica,
    Fac iter Tutum superum,
    Et claude vias Inferum.
    Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel
    nascetur pro te, Israel.

    Veni, veni Adonai!
    Qui populo in Sinai
    Legem dedisti vertice,
    In maiestate gloriae.
    Gaude, gaude, Emmanuel
    nascetur pro te, Israel.

    • Martin

      So why write it in a foreign language that has nothing to do with Christianity?

      • ardenjm

        Ah bless.
        So Latin has nothing to do with Christianity, eh?

        “Pilate had a notice prepared and fastened to the cross. It read: Jesus of Nazareth, the King of the Jews. Many of the Jews read this sign, for the place where Jesus was crucified was near the city, and the sign was written in Aramaic, LATIN and Greek.”

        Take it up with God, chap.
        Just because you can’t be bothered to dig in to the Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek and Latin that surrounds the expression of the Faith doesn’t mean the rest of us have to follow you in your King James Version superstition that Christianity began in 1611.

        Oh and that Happy Christmas you’ll be celebrating?
        It’s of the Latin calendar of the Latin Church. You know, the Catholic one.

        • Martin

          There is not one verse of Scripture that was originally written in Latin.

          Hebrew
          Greek
          even Aramaic

          Nothing in Latin.

          While Christmas celebrations started early, it wasn’t that early, and the evidence is that Jesus may have been born any time in the period 25/12 to 6/1. I feel no theological requirement to choose any time.

          Christianity commenced after the Fall, thus Enoch, Noah, Abraham et al are all saved by faith, as are Christians today. As Hebrews tells us. Even while men persecuted, the Church remained faithful.

          • ardenjm

            Don’t be disingenuous:
            Do you celebrate Christmas tomorrow or not?
            The Jehovah Witnesses don’t, after all.
            If you do it’s because, at the very least, you tacitly accept the Catholic Church’s calendar (but don’t like to admit it – which I ‘get’ because you’re so resolutely anti-Catholic.)

            “There is not one verse of Scripture that was originally written in Latin.”
            Ah but in the Greek there is at least one word borrowed from Latin:
            καὶ ἐπηρώτα αὐτόν Τί ὄνομά σοι; καὶ λέγει αὐτῷ Λεγιὼν ὄνομά μοι, ὅτι πολλοί ἐσμεν.
            The word Legion Λεγιὼν. Mark chapter 5 vs 9.

            But in fact that wasn’t your original contention. You said Latin had ‘nothing to do with Christianity’.
            You’ve come out with a lot of balderdash in your time, Martin, but that, truly, takes the biscuit. Our Lord would have had a smattering of Latin since the occupiers were Latin speakers and Scripture testifies to the Latin used by Pilate. To claim it has ‘nothing’ to do with Christianity is just absurd. And we haven’t even got on to the fact that within a generation Christians were writing and transmitting the Faith in Latin as well as Greek and Hebrew.

            And lastly, because it’s Christmas: sola scriptura, sola fide, sola gratia… remind me of the language again?

          • Anton

            Yes, Latin has plenty to do with Christianity… the people who nailed Christ to the cross spoke it.

            Happy Christmas!

          • Martin

            Anton

            They probably spoke other languages as well. I doubt that Palestine was a sought after posting for the elite. The tribune tells Paul that he purchased his citizenship, so clearly he had another language.

          • Anton

            Yes, I’ve posted Acts 2:8-11.

          • And the Roman centurion said: “Vere Filius Dei erat iste.”

          • Martin

            HJ

            Evidence?

          • Martin

            There is no requirement to celebrate Christ’s birth in Scripture, but the celebration existed long before popery did.

            The reason Latin was used was because of the empire, the popes, in their pride took over when Rome fell and became a temporal power, abandoning spiritual power. It was the vernacular of Rome, not of the subject people. Rome rejected Hebrew and it’s study because the Jews were antagonistic toward Christians. Greek was likewise rejected because it was the language of those from whom Rome had schismatically separated, the ‘heretics’. Studying either language could bring suspicion, and no one wants to become a crispy critter. Latin thus became the language of the educated, but not the common man who Christ came to save.

            So what is wrong with using the vernacular in the UK?

          • Will you be celebrating Christmas tomorrow, or not?

          • Martin

            HJ

            I’ll be in Church in the morning, with my daughter most of the day. Is that celebrating?

          • pobjoy

            ‘Rome rejected Hebrew and it’s study because the Jews were antagonistic toward Christians.’

            Modern anti-Semitism originated after Rome’s pagan temples were pulled down and replaced by equally theatrical spaces with a splash of Christian whitewash. Any who smelled a rat were ‘persuaded’ otherwise.

            Jews were antagonistic to the early church, but that did not stop it from continued use of Hebrew. Nothing would have prevented a Christian Europe from studyng Hebrew with the greatest avidity. Rome ghettoised Hebrew because the Hebrew Bible showed the Roman ‘church’ as antichrist.

            ‘Greek was likewise rejected because it was the language of those from whom Rome had schismatically separated, the ‘heretics’.’

            Greek was rejected long before the Great Schism with the so-called Orthodox. Greek koine was even more dangerous to the imperial cult than Hebrew; Latin was used instead of both, and even that fell into disuse quite quickly in most of Europe. With Bibles used only in Latin, with a great many priests never learning Latin, so-called Christendom became an extraordinary depository of superstition and ignorance so profound that very few people understand that world today. No supposed civilisation, before or since, has equalled this abasement of human sentience.

            The fact that the New Testament in koine is not read as native language is the responsibility of the cruel and corrupt Roman Empire, whose agents persist in the 21st century, still afraid of Hebrew and Greek. But supposed Protestants have made little effort to remedy the situation.

          • Martin

            There were few early Church fathers who were fluent in Hebrew, hence the belief that the whole of the Septuagint was canonical.

          • pobjoy

            A charitable explanation. A humanist cult accepting Jewish humanist literature, both posing as of divine origin, might have been rather less than innocent!

          • Anton

            how is it that we hear, each in our own language in which we were born? Parthians and Medes and Elamites, those dwelling in Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya adjoining Cyrene, visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, Cretans and Arabs—we hear them speaking in our own tongues the wonderful works of God – Acts 2:8-11.

            So Latin gets a mention but no priority.

          • betteroffoutofit

            Well I say bring back the old Grammar Schools — before all Western Languages forget their roots!!

          • Anton

            Welsh has no roots in Latin and English has only some.

          • Pubcrawler

            It wouldn’t in the eastern Mediterranean. In the western provinces, on the other hand…

          • Anna

            If the only Latin words in Scripture are found in the notice over Christ’s cross (condemning Him), and the name for a group of demons, would it not have been more appropriate for the RCC to adopt Syriac or Hebrew, the languages that Christ Himself used in His prayers?

          • Pubcrawler

            Only if you wanted to deny any vernacular liturgy or translation of scripture. But you would also cut out all of the New Testament, as it was all written in Koine (and for good reason). Latin was first or second language to a large part of the western Empire, even more so in the early middle ages as Greek in southern Italy withered (I blame the Normans).

          • Anna

            I am afraid you have misunderstood my point. I am all for the Bible being translated into as many languages as possible. Unlike Muslims, we don’t believe that God favours any particular language. However, if a church holds the view (as the RCC does or once did) that Latin translations of the Bible and liturgy be given preference, I would like to know their reasons. Perhaps Latin was widely spoken in the Roman Empire and parts of Europe, but I doubt that was the only reason.Translation into other languages was forbidden even after the Middle Ages and in continents where few understood Latin. Even Pope Benedict (in the 21st century) tried to promote the use of Latin. My point is- if there has to be a ‘sacred’ language, why Latin, and not Hebrew, Aramaic or even Koine Greek? It is a serious question.

          • Pubcrawler

            No, I got your point, and I agree with it. I was supporting it from a perhaps obscure angle. I don’t speak for the RCC (they’ll be glad to know), but there are good reasons for the prevalence of Latin as liturgical and scriptural (and legal) lingua franca in large parts of the western church for most of the first millennium. After that, not so much. But vernacular translations existed thereafter, as the MSS evidence shows.

          • Do you celebrate Christmas on the 25th December or not?

          • Anton

            Some years I have, some not (as a believer). See Colossians 2:16.

          • pobjoy

            It’s not possible to have a christ and a mass at the same time.

          • Martin

            Celebrate? I have a hat, two in fact, that says Bah Humbug.

          • Chefofsinners

            The Glastonbury Thorn in my garden is in bloom tonight, so Christmas will be tomorrow.
            There are years when it doesn’t flower until Old Christmas Day.

          • Anton

            Tabernacles is my best guess. But guess it is, just like any other date in the absence of clear statements in the gospels. What we can say in view of that absence is that it is no priority of God whether we celebrate it or not.

            The people who go on about tradition here should remember that the date was lost, hence the inconclusive discussion about it from about 200 years later; meaning that the apostolic and immediate post-apostolic church didn’t celebrate it. So why do they make such a fuss?

          • Martin

            James White had a interesting Sunday School lesson on the subject. https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=1225161257171

          • dannybhoy

            C’mon Martin, lighten up and rejoice that ardenjm has contributed to this wonderful time of year. You don’t have to agree with everything he says, but you do have to recognise his sincerity in worshipping the Saviour.
            Have a blessed Christmas ardenjm..

          • Martin

            Not sure it’s a wonderful time of year.

          • ardenjm

            Christus natus est! Gloria in excelsis Deo!
            And a happy and holy Christmas to you.
            Just in from Midnight Mass.

          • Royinsouthwest

            Do you read the scriptures in their original languages then?

          • Martin

            I wish I could, but I rely on others to provide translations.

      • Jon of GSG

        Perhaps because that’s the language it was written in?

        • Martin

          Hardly helpful to us foreigners.

    • Royinsouthwest

      I am afraid I know extremely little Latin but I have given you an uptick for the thought anyway.

  • meltemian

    Thank you YG, may I also wish everyone a happy and, please God, peaceful Christmas.
    Καλα Χριστούγεννα.

  • seansaighdeoir

    Lovely piece and a poignant message, thanks for posting.

    In turn would like to also wish you and all communicants a peaceful and Merry Christmas.

  • Inspector General

    All hail the magnificent Cranmer as he retreats into the bosom of his family for a few days…

    Some say he is “dated, elitist and non-inclusive” but its the only way to “be the best”.

    Even Mrs May agrees. She said as much. Probably.

    From a grateful admirer….

    • Have a Happy Christmas, Inspector and, while doing so, ponder this:

      If God had created a very special child, and made him into an outstanding saint, so that he could intercede with God for us, this would be a great act of love for us on God’s part. Or, if he had sent an angel from heaven in human form, to teach us all about God and to help us to lead holy lives, this would deserve our deepest gratitude. But neither a saintly man, nor a holy angel could do for us all that God wanted. No man or angel could make us adopted sons of God and heirs of heaven. It was necessary, in God’s plan for us, that his divine Son should become man, should share our humanity, so that we could share his divinity.

      • Inspector General

        Plenty of angels around this time of year, Jack. Make the most of them. Their further activities to be supressed to make room for something called the Holy Spirit. Lump in this bizarre idea of Jesus being part of this unbiblical fabrication called the Trinity and you have proud ignorant man at his best.
        Search out the truth, why don’t you…

        • Anton

          You go to a Catholic church, don’t you? Have a chat to the priest about it.

          • Inspector General

            The Higher Understanding is available for all that appreciate it. For those who don’t, stay with the Existing Understanding.

          • Anton

            But your parish priest doesn’t know about the Higher Understanding, does he? Why not offer it to him this Christmas?

          • All sounds terribly gnostic IG. Aligns alarmingly with the false teaching of 1John. Your heresies here IG are serious. They put you beyond the pale of salvation. They are damnable. I say this with no relish but entreat you as an online acquaintance to reconsider. If we believe and propagate any gospel other than the apostolic gospel there is an anathema resting on us. The only authentic faith is the faith Jude says was once and for all delivered to the saints. Any responsible reading of Scripture cannot fail to find, however rudimentary, the divine trinity. It is revealed in the virgin birth, the historical inception of the Christian gospel.

          • Inspector General

            Not really, John. The provenance of Christ takes nothing away from what he was about. The Trinity is man’s invent, not God’s.

            Suggest you concentrate on damning souls who deserve it. Not Christians for whom rigid dogma in place of established truth is an unacceptable result of man’s inability to admit he just doesn’t know.

          • But that’s just it IG, the Trinity is established truth. Christ’s deity, his equality with God, his identity as God, and his distinction fro God is writ large on the pages of the NT. Authentic saving faith grasps both who he is and why he came. John writes his gospel precisely to reveal the incarnate Son as the object of saving faith. It is in coming to know Father and Son through faith in the Word made flesh that we become children of God… that we receive eternal life. And if we do not receive the Son then John says the wrath of God abides on us.

            John 3:36 Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God’s wrath remains on them.

          • Merchantman

            IG Just consider Jesus at this time of year and what he did for us, remembering the disciples also baptised in his name as well as the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

          • Go to Confession Inspector, and repent your heresies – seriously.

      • What do you mean here by ‘divinity’ HJ? Can I say, I hope your health improves in the year to come.

        • This divinization is not ontological, but analogical – souls do not take on the substance of God, but through grace, are gifted with participation in the Divine Life. Man, by entering into communion with the Word and receiving divine sonship, becomes an adopted son of God

          • Yes. I thought you meant something like that.thanks for clarification.

  • Merchantman

    Maranatha.

  • Merchantman

    The Shepherds were tending their sheep. The Lord loves watchmen. The temple priests, etc were all abed.

  • carl jacobs

    Of the Father’s love begotten,
    Ere the worlds began to be,
    He is Alpha and Omega,
    He the source, the ending he
    Of the things that are, that have been
    And that future years shall see,
    Evermore and evermore.

    Merry Christmas to All Here Present

  • A Happy and Blessed Christmas to one and all.

    • dannybhoy

      And to you Jack and wishing you good and improving health for next year’s sparring!

  • CliveM

    Sorry about that, hope you have a blessed Christmas anyway.

  • CliveM

    A Happy and Joyful Christmas to HG and all who take a part in this wonderful blog.

  • Martin

    Let all mortal flesh keep silence

    • An ancient chant of Eucharistic devotion …..

      • Martin

        HJ

        You do realise eucharist means thanksgiving, not the idolatrous Mass?

        • The original was composed in the third century for the Offertory of the Divine Liturgy of St James.

          “Let all mortal flesh keep silent, and stand with fear and trembling, and in itself consider nothing of earth; for the King of kings and Lord of lords cometh forth to be sacrificed, and given as food to the believers; and there go before Him the choirs of Angels, with every dominion and power, the many-eyed Cherubim and the six-winged Seraphim, covering their faces, and crying out the hymn: Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia.”

          • Martin

            HJ

            I doubt that existed then. Liturgy wasn’t the most important thing in the third century.

          • Anton

            Indeed. Chrysostom was the most important early liturgist, a full 100 years later.

          • ardenjm

            Huh?

            Justin Martyr’s First Apology in 148AD chapter 66: He describes the change (explained to be transubstantiation) which occurs on the altar:

            “For not as common bread nor common drink do we receive these; but since Jesus Christ our Saviour was made incarnate by the Word of God and had both flesh and blood for our salvation, so too, as we have been taught, the food which has been made into the Eucharist by the Eucharistic prayer set down by him, and by the change of which our blood and flesh is nurtured, is both the flesh and the blood of that incarnated Jesus”.

            The descriptions of the Mass liturgy in Rome by Hippolytus (died c. 235) and Novatian (died c. 250) are similar to Justin’s.

  • Chefofsinners

    I’ve just had to dial 999 to report my Christmas cake stollen.

    • not a machine

      It could be wurst.

      • Chefofsinners

        Do you want stuffing?
        Or perhaps I could press you to a jelly?

        • Anton

          Nuts and crackers? (Or bananas?)

          • Chefofsinners

            Most highly flavoured gravy. Gloria.

  • not a machine

    Such a familiar carol and when used in this context the saviour is made clear….
    It is Christmas eve, I hope, not only are all able to find their Christmas as feast, but see and receive something of the spirit of Jesus appearance in their life.
    Have a happy and peaceful Christmas.

    • not a machine

      Almost forgot, I don’t know if radio segways get baftas but R4 have had two going, one read by Derek Jacobi and an wonderful one read by Maxine Peak. Carol service was good also I often wonder if any USA citizens tune into it which would be morning for them.

  • David

    There’s a wonderful Christmas Eve homily available from Gavin Ashenden if you’re interested.
    What a waste that the C of E didn’t recognise his abilities. But he was not PC but far too orthodox for the present hierarchy to promote him.

  • pobjoy

    ‘the Word was not just with God, but was God; the Everlasting Father – not the same person as the Father, but of one substance with the Father’

    The first part of that is biblical, but not the second. The first part is self-consistent, but not the second.

    It is impossible for someone to be God, but not the same person as God. The word ‘person’
    in this context means ‘individual’. It is impossible for someone to be of one substance with God, but not the same person as God, because there is only one Bible God, and there is none like him, anywhere, as Scripture makes clear.

    So if Jesus was God, as John wrote, he is also the Father, the eternal Father, as Isaiah prophesied him to be. Perhaps one might say that, while on earth, he and the Father were separate persons, in the sense that the word ‘person’ can mean outward character, as an actor displays, sometimes within the same play. That was because salvation was impossible unless God Himself was tempted ‘in every way as we are’. That is why the prophet spoke of ‘God with us’.

    While on earth, ‘God, with us’ had no advantages at all, without powers unless as means to a powerless condition on the cross, needing to pray to Himself as plenipotential ‘person’. Had Jesus not died, there would have been no Father, and no Spirit of Jesus to witness to any kind of salvation for humanity. Indeed, it may be said that, had ‘Jesus’ not decided that he would take the blame for the sins of all humanity, he would never have created humanity.

    When Jesus told his disciples to baptise, they were to do so in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Not in the names of Father, Son and Spirit.

    That is, Jesus was claiming to be all of these.

    • ardenjm

      Yikes. As ever pobjoy when you advance yourself on religious questions virtually everything you’ve written is muddled and confused and just plain wrong – both metaphysically (in terms of the philosophical assumptions you make) and theologically (in terms of the way you use the philosophy to articulate what you think, erroneously, is the meaning of Revelation.)

      I suggest sticking to the Christmas Pudding instead.

      • betteroffoutofit

        Indeed. Not least is the fact that: NOTHING is impossible for God Almighty.

        • pobjoy

          So God can tell lies.

    • Logic let’s us down when we consider the Trinity. We are closed up entirely to revelation. Orthodox creeds express best what revelation has revealed. You are revealing a poor grasp of revelation.

      1. Isa 9. Is a series of couplet titles of Messiah.

      (ESV) 6 For to us a child is born,
      to us a son is given;
      and the government shall be upon his shoulder,
      and his name shall be called
      Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God,
      Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
      7 Of the increase of his government and of peace
      there will be no end,
      on the throne of David and over his kingdom,
      to establish it and to uphold it
      with justice and with righteousness
      from this time forth and forevermore.

      Notice his name is not ‘wonderful’ but wonderful counsellor. Further ‘everlasting Father’ is not an allusion to Trinity ‘persons’ but to his role as Messianic King (as each title is). He is wise in his counsel, a great warrior, a caring father figure to his people, an establisher of peace. Trinitarian relationships are absent from this passage.

      2. It is not baptism into the name of the Father, Son and Spirit but baptism into the name of THE Father, THE Son, and THE Spirit. ‘Name’ is singular but identities are distinct and discrete. Frequently Father, Son and Spirit are preceded by the definite article. Further, Father and Son talk to each other. They love each other. The Father directs, the Son obeys. They have distinct wills (not my will but thine be done). And so on.

      3. Being and person are theological words not biblical ones yet they express as well as language can what is revealed. Are these words completely satisfactory? Probably not. However no one has come up with improvements. One in being distinct in persons conveys biblical truth. ‘Person’ is a difficult word because it can too easily be taken to mean three Gods which of course it doesn’t. One being gives the lie to this.

      A big subject but I have yet to find orthodox definitions wanting while various forms of modalism clearly are.

      • pobjoy

        ‘Orthodox creeds express best what revelation has revealed.’

        Who decides what is orthodox? Surely the best, indeed the only witness to revelation is revelation itself; not what a tiny group of yes-men ‘decided’ while under the command of the leader of a cruel, corrupt and exploitative empire, who thereafter enforced caricatures of truth on pain of death.

        ‘I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth.’

        The impression here is that God consists of only ‘the Father’. The statement is therefore heretical in effect, if not in intent.

        ‘To us a child is born… and his name shall be called… Mighty God.’

        So how many mighty gods are there? As many as the Roman Empire had, before it realised that ‘the blood of the martyrs is seed’? There is no evidence whatever that Isaiah’s titles had any limitation. Certainly, the fiercely monotheistic Israelites must have been intended to understand that ‘Mighty God’ and ‘Everlasting Father’ were references to their own deity.

        ‘They have distinct wills’

        While on earth, ‘God, with us’ had no advantages at all, without powers unless
        as means to a powerless condition on the cross, needing to pray to Himself as plenipotential ‘person’.

        ‘Frequently Father, Son and Spirit are preceded by the definite article.’

        As ever, the grammatical purpose is to indicate that there is only one of each.The singular of ‘name’ indicates that they are names of one and the same person.

        ‘Being and person are theological words not biblical ones’

        They are unquestionably biblical words; their imports are arguably what the Bible concerns. Orthodox theology is based on revealed Scripture, as perceived. If any doctrine cannot be proved from Scripture, it deserves no serious attention. As the CoE’s Article VI states, ‘whatsoever is not read therein, nor may be proved thereby, is not to be required of any’. No-one has ever been able to prove trinitarianism by this necessary means.

    • Anna

      “So if Jesus was God, as John wrote, he is also the Father, the eternal Father, as Isaiah prophesied him to be…”

      Do you attend Witness Lee’s Local Church? I have heard that argument before, from a member of this group.

  • magnolia

    Beautiful picture. A mixture of exhaustion, relief, pride and wonder on Mary’s face that is really convincing.

    Happy Christmas to all (in 5 hrs and 18 minutes!)!!

  • Pubcrawler

    καλά Χριστούγεννα

    For those who like old languages, here’s Luke Ch. 2 in Anglo-Saxon (yes, vernacular tranlation before Wycliffe — who knew?)

    https://anglophilicanglican.wordpress.com/2016/12/12/the-christmas-story-in-old-english-luke-ch-2-in-anglo-saxon/

    For the Latins

    For the Byzantines

    And for ‘holy roller’ types

    שָׁלוֹם

    • betteroffoutofit

      Q: “Luke Ch. 2 in Anglo-Saxon (yes, vernacular tranlation before Wycliffe — who knew?)” . . .
      A: Anybody who’s read Bede or studied OE.

      Thanks for raising awareness, though!!!

    • pobjoy

      ‘vernacular tranlation before Wycliffe — who knew?’

      Not the plough boy or the milk maid, anyway.

      • ardenjm

        Indeed they did!
        Caedmon was precisely that:
        Cædmon AD 657–684 is the earliest English poet whose name is known. An Anglo-Saxon who cared for the animals at the double monastery of Streonæshalch (Whitby Abbey) during the abbacy (657–680) of St. Hilda (614–680), he was originally ignorant of “the art of song” but learned to compose one night in the course of a dream, according to the 8th-century historian Bede. He later became a zealous monk and an accomplished and inspirational Christian poet.
        Bede who wrote, “[t]here was in the Monastery of this Abbess a certain brother particularly remarkable for the Grace of God, who was wont to make religious verses, so that whatever was interpreted to him out of scripture, he soon after put the same into poetical expressions of much sweetness and humility in Old English, which was his native language. By his verse the minds of many were often excited to despise the world, and to aspire to heaven.”

        • David

          Well I never !
          Thank you indeed for the information.
          But perhaps the relevant question is, how well distributed were these pre-Wycliffe, pre-reformation vernacular translations ? Cranmer aimed at a Bible in each parish church.

          • ardenjm

            Given the prohibitive expense of handwritten manuscripts on vellum and the relative paucity of literate individuals which only slowly improved in the 16th and 17th centuries, after the invention of the printing press, their distribution was not widespread: monasteries, cathedrals, churches, universities, schools and rich private individuals would have owned them.
            That said, the oral tradition was far stronger: people knew their Biblical narrative much as they remembered many other things – because they’d been told it, sung about it, saw it performed in Passion plays, saw the frescoes and stained glass and, of course, were going to Church most often several times a week.

          • David

            Well answered. Caxton gave us the key to cheaper Bibles.

          • Pubcrawler

            (Less expensive rather than cheaper.)

            One of the keys. A supply of cheap paper rather than vellum or parchment is another requirement. And Henry VIII for licensing the Cambridge University Press to print them.

          • Anton

            Yes, vellum makes a real mess of the laserprinter. And what a stink!

          • Pubcrawler

            I have had the good sense never to try. But I’ll take your word for it.

          • Pubcrawler

            Caxton, of course, made his money out of printing secular chivalric romances and Chaucer, not religious or other ‘improving’ texts.

        • bluedog

          A dear friend always sends us a Christmas card of the Virgin and Child. Underneath the address is EVM. After much thought, and being afraid to ask, we conclude ‘Ecce Venerate Maria’.

          Would that be right? If not, your suggestions please.

          • Anton

            I’d guess that the V is for virgin.

          • bluedog

            Not sure. Sender is seriously Tridentine.

          • Anton

            The Latin for ‘virgin’ also begins with a V, of course.

          • Anton

            Ex Virgine Maria is my guess.

          • ardenjm

            Happy Christmas.
            If it’s hand-written it’s probably BVM or Blessed Virgin Mary – Beata Virgine Maria. Otherwise, I’m not at all sure. I’ve certainly never come across a pious exhortation ‘ecce venerate Maria’.

          • Anton

            Steeleye Span, not Steely Dan (who also existed)! I saw them sing it too, a long time ago.

          • Pubcrawler

            I have too, a number of times. Their clumsy pronunciation grates. ‘Vuhdjinay’, indeed. Pft.

          • bluedog

            Happy Christmas to you and many thanks. The note is hand-written and we’re sure it reads EVM. The author is Spanish but always writes to us in English, so we had assumed it was Latin, not Spanish. Will have to admit defeat and ask for clarification. Thanks again.

        • Anton

          The problem is not what you say here, but what you don’t say.

          In the high mediaewval ages laymen were not permitted to own even the Latin Bible, for resolution 14 of the Council of Toulouse (1229) stated that: Lay people are not permitted to possess the books of the Old and New Testament [prohibemus, ne libros Veteris et Novi Testamenti laicis permittatur habere], only the Psalter, Breviary, or the Little Office of the Blessed Virgin, and these books not in the vernacular language. Although this council was not a full ‘ecumenical’ council of bishops, it represented church policy, for it was held at the close of the Albigensian crusade, in the same region.

          If Rome was keen to stamp out heresy, why did it not let lay people read the Bible? Any why did it provide its own vernacular translations only after protestants began to make Bibles available in the languages of Europe?

          As for translational accuracy, the Latin Vulgate Bible is itself a translation, and in it the Greek word for ‘repent’ in Matthew 4:17 (an inner action) is mistranslated as ‘do repentance’ (an outward one), as Luther rightly insisted.

          • ardenjm

            The Council of Toulouse was a response to the Albigensian heresy – a dualistic religion which preached that there were two creators – a spiritual one (good) a material one (bad) and which eventually got to 40% of the Languedoc/Comté de Toulouse population. Their ‘scriptures’ were inevitably seen as suspect. Much as Wycliffe’s translation was, also.

            “If Rome was keen to stamp out heresy, why did it not let lay people read the Bible? Any why did it provide its own vernacular translations only after protestants began to make Bibles available in the languages of Europe?”

            Your question is slanted with inherent conclusions and is skewed in much the same way as that old rhetorical question, “Do you still beat your Mother?”

            As you see here: vernacular translations were made long before the Reformation and by the Church and with her approval: https://twitter.com/Calthalas/status/925362019410341888
            So your question is why the Church resisted laymen interpreting Scripture willy-nilly which, of course, the Reformers came to resist as well hence their violent repudiation of the Radical Reformation which they (rightly) saw as anarchy.

            “Any why did it provide its own vernacular translations only after protestants began to make Bibles available in the languages of Europe?”
            The Church was and has always been – and is still – slow to respond to challenges that catch her on the back foot. The Church is by nature conservative she reacts (sometimes very effectively) but it is, nevertheless, only a reaction and response to what others do. Only rarely does the Church anticipate and innovate.

          • Anton

            Its Founder did, but the world seldom does. Which should the church emulate?

          • ardenjm

            Take a look at Ronald Knox’s:
            Enthusiasm: A Chapter in the History of Religion with Special Reference to the XVII and XVIII Centuries (1950). Knox’s own favourite book, a study of the various movements of Christian men and women who have tried to live a less worldly life than other Christians, claiming the direct guidance of the Holy Spirit, and eventually splitting off into separate sects. Quietism and Jansenism seemed to be the primary foci.

            His criteria to distinguish true from false ‘reform’ are wise.

            Happy Christmas. Off to the family luncheon now.

          • Anton

            There is an earlier history of people who tried to live a less worldly life than other Christians and it is called monasticism. I have at least as grave reservations about that as Knox clearly does about sects, but let us indeed follow the exhortation in Isaiah 22:13, or at least the first part of it.

        • pobjoy

          So an abbess released (and no doubt edited) the poems of an unlearned person whose only known offering could have been a loose re-wording of early Genesis, not unlike similar works found in Upanishads and Vedas—
          quite possibly plagiarised from the same source!

    • Maalaistollo

      Thank you.

    • Pubcrawler

      Oh, and for the secularists, the Black Country’s finest.

      https://youtu.be/0A8KT365wlA

  • IrishNeanderthal

    May I suggest all folk here, gentle or otherwise, listen to this:

    • Chefofsinners

      Did someone drop the cutlery drawer on the cat?

  • Chefofsinners

    Every day of the year this blog is an oasis of wisdom, fellowship and joy to the pilgrim on his desert journey. Heartfelt thanks to Cranmer for all his toil. It is not in vain.

    Cranmerry Christmas, one and all.

  • Chefofsinners

    Happy atheistmas, Sarky. Don’t go getting all religious on us.

  • Anton

    Keep the dog from the stollen!

  • A very merry Christmas to your Grace, and to all the Cranmer groupies.
    ‘Lo, within a manger lies
    He who built the starry skies,
    He who, throned in height sublime
    Sits amid the cherubim.’

    • Merv

      Indeed!
      ‘Hail, thou ever blessed morn!
      Hail, Redemption’s happy dawn!’

  • betteroffoutofit

    Merry Christmas, Your Grace — and thank you once again for all you do.

    May all your contributors and readers also enjoy the happiest of seasons.

  • Fr Kevin

    Merry Christmas one and all

  • It would be for us a really happy Christmas if you should hear and believe the message the Shepherds heard. Truly, it would. Every blessing Sarky.

    • Sarky

      Thanks john.

  • Dreadnaught

    Wishing everyone a Happy Xmas (X in the Greek sense) and thanks to HG for another year of good blogging: have a memorable day y’all.

  • michaelkx

    wishing all a blessed Christmas

  • Anton

    The dog? Or the stollen?

  • Anton

    Scholars are vexed that Joseph went to his home town to be registered for the census, which was presumably made for tax purposes. Thy say that Rome taxed people where they lived and for that reason they question the gospel. I wonder if the reason is the Jews’ unique system of land holding by every family in perpetuity. Tax would obviously be primarily of the produce of the land.

    • David

      Yes I’ve wondered about that. The Romans made a number of exceptions for the Jews who they recognised as different and difficult to govern.

    • Royinsouthwest

      I know of someone who, for patriotic reasons, wanted to be listed as being in Wales during a recent census.

  • TropicalAnglican

    MERRY CHRISTMAS from #YourFavoritePresident (tweet of 27 Nov) and FLOTUS:

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/945287222210781184

    Includes quote from Isaiah 9:6.

    A Happy Christmas to all! One new thing learnt this Christmas Day: finally found out the role of the nightwatchman in cricket …

  • Anton

    The first televised Christmas Message by the Sovereign, 60 years ago: